Equiti Minimum Deposit - Main Banner

  The Equiti minimum deposit amount to open a standard account is $0. The minimum deposit to open a Pro account is $100. The Minimum Deposit for 1st-time traders might vary based on the trading account type selected.  

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FCA, JSC, DMCC, SCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Equiti Minimum Deposit – Key Point Quick Overview

  1. ☑️Who is Equiti?
  2. ☑️Equiti Minimum Deposit
  3. ☑️Deposit fees and deposit methods
  4. ☑️Step-by-step guide to depositing the minimum amount
  5. ☑️Equiti at a Glance
  6. ☑️Equiti Customer Reviews
  7. ☑️Pros and Cons
  8. ☑️Conclusion
  9. ☑️Frequently Asked Questions

 

Who is Equiti?

Who is Equiti

 

  • According to research in South Africa, Equiti is not only a global brand but also part of Equity Group Ltd., which is the parent company of prime brokerage providers, along with brands that are specifically pertinent to FX and CFDs.
  • Equiti is an online trading brokerage that is based in the UK with offices in the Middle East, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions.
  • Equiti has a No Dealing Desk Execution (NDD) model and offers trading in a variety of financial instruments along with a trading experience that is easy, safe, and productive.

 

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FCA, JSC, DMCC, SCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Equiti Minimum Deposit

  Equiti Minimum Deposit  

  • Equiti has a minimum deposit requirement of only $ 0. This minimum deposit amount is equivalent to ZAR 0 at the current exchange rate between the US Dollar and the South African Rand at the time of writing.
  • The Equity Group has local offices in the Middle East, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions and provides trading support and services on the world’s leading trading platforms, MT4.
  • Equiti is regulated and authorized by the Financial Services Authority in Seychelles, the Jordan Securities Commission (JSC), the UAE's Securities and Commodities Authority, and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
  • It is a requirement by most regulatory bodies and financial institutions, amidst several other strict rules and regulations, that all client funds must be kept separate from the broker account, and it can only be used by traders to conduct trading activities.

 

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FCA, JSC, DMCC, SCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Deposit fees and deposit methods

  Deposit fees and deposit methods  

  • With Equiti, deposits and withdrawals can be made in a simple and straightforward manner.
  • Deposits can be made through either Wire/Bank Transfers, debit/credit cards, Neteller, or Skrill.

  One thing that traders need to take note of is that each payment option has its own set of currencies that are supported, such as:  

💳 Payment Method🌍 Supported Currencies⏱️ Deposit Time💸 Min. Deposit⏳ Withdrawal Time💰 Min. Withdrawal💵 Withdrawal Fee
🏦 Wire/Bank TransferUSD, EUR, GBP, AED, SAR, JOD, JPY1–3 working daysNo minimum3–5 working days25 JOD / 100 AED/SAR / 50 USD/EUR/GBP100 AED/SAR or 30 USD/EUR/GBP
💳 Debit/Credit CardUSD, EUR, GBP, AED, SAR, JODUp to 1 working day30 USD/EUR/GBP/JOD or 100 AED/SAR5–14 working daysSame as depositNone
💰 NetellerUSD, EUR, GBP, AEDUp to 1 working day30 USD/EUR/GBP/JOD or 100 AED/SARUp to 1 working daySame as deposit1% (max 30 USD)
📊 SkrillUSD, EUR, GBP, JOD, SAR, AEDUp to 1 working day30 USD/EUR/GBP/JOD or 100 AED/SARUp to 1 working daySame as deposit1% (max 30 USD)
📝Sign up👉 Open Account👉 Open Account👉 Open Account👉 Open Account👉 Open Account👉 Open Account
 

Step-by-step guide to depositing the minimum amount

 

Step 1 - Click on the "Deposit" tab on the dashboard

  • Once logged in to your account, you can now open your dashboard and locate the "Deposit" tab.

  Equiti how to deposit the minimum amount step 1  

Step 2 - Select your account

  • Select the account type where you would like to deposit the funds.

  Equiti how to deposit the minimum amount step 2  

Step 3 - Choose your deposit option

  • Select the deposit option that you wish to use to deposit your funds

  Equiti how to deposit the minimum amount step 3  

Step 4 - insert your card details

  • Once your deposit method has been selected, you can now insert your card details and deposit your amount.

  Equiti how to deposit the minimum amount step 4  

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FCA, JSC, DMCC, SCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Equiti Deposit and Withdrawal

Equiti Deposit and Withdrawal

 

  • With Equiti, deposits and withdrawals can be made in a simple and straightforward manner.
  • Deposits can be made through either Wire/Bank Transfers, debit/credit cards, Neteller, or Skrill.

  One thing that traders need to take note of is that each payment option has its own set of currencies that are supported, such as:  

💳 Payment Method🌍 Supported Currencies⏱️ Deposit Time💸 Min. Deposit⏳ Withdrawal Time💰 Min. Withdrawal💵 Withdrawal Fee
🏦 Wire/Bank TransferUSD, EUR, GBP, AED, SAR, JOD, JPY1–3 working daysNo minimum3–5 working days25 JOD / 100 AED/SAR / 50 USD/EUR/GBP100 AED/SAR or 30 USD/EUR/GBP
💳 Debit/Credit CardUSD, EUR, GBP, AED, SAR, JODUp to 1 working day30 USD/EUR/GBP/JOD or 100 AED/SAR5–14 working daysSame as depositNone
💰 NetellerUSD, EUR, GBP, AEDUp to 1 working day30 USD/EUR/GBP/JOD or 100 AED/SARUp to 1 working daySame as deposit1% (max 30 USD)
📊 SkrillUSD, EUR, GBP, JOD, SAR, AEDUp to 1 working day30 USD/EUR/GBP/JOD or 100 AED/SARUp to 1 working daySame as deposit1% (max 30 USD)
📝Sign up👉 Open Account👉 Open Account👉 Open Account👉 Open Account👉 Open Account👉 Open Account
 
💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FCA, JSC, DMCC, SCA
Start Trading Read Review
 
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Equiti at a Glance

Broker's NameEquiti CTA Logo
📍 HeadquarteredLondon, UK
📅 Year Founded2013
⚖️ Regulating AuthoritiesFCA
🌐 Countries not accepted for tradeUnited States
☪️ Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
👍 Demo AccountYes
📊 Institutional AccountsYes
📊 Managed AccountsYes
📈 Maximum Leverageup to 1:2000
💰 Minimum Deposit$ 0 / 0 ZAR
💳 Deposit Options Bank Wire Transfer Credit cards Debit cards Neteller Skrill Virtual currencies Local payment Solutions (where applicable)
💳 Withdrawal Options Bank Wire Transfer Credit cards Debit cards Neteller Skrill Virtual currencies Local payment Solutions (where applicable)
💻 Platform TypesMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5
📈 Tradable assets offeredForex, Indices, Shares Commodities, Cryptocurrencies
📱 OS CompatibilityPC, Mac, web, Android, iOS
👨‍💼 Languages supported on WebsiteEnglish
👥 Customer Support LanguagesEnglish
📆 Customer Service Hours24/6
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

Equiti Customer Reviews

  • Customers have had different reviews of Equiti on various sites.
  • Its rapid implementation, dependable MetaTrader platforms, and variety of instruments that can be traded make it the object of admiration of many traders.
  • Responsive customer support and the fast withdrawals, in particular, through e-wallets such as Skrill, are one of the main positive aspects that are mentioned.

 

🔍Aspect🔖Details
🌟Overall Rating3.3 / 5 – Based on mixed feedback from platforms like Trustpilot and forums
👏Customer SatisfactionModerate Many praise fast withdrawals and support, but others cite issues with account closures or delays
📞Customer ServiceGenerally responsive in some regions some complaints about unresponsiveness elsewhere
 

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
No deposit fees chargedAccount base currencies are limited
Reliable payment methods offeredCurrency conversion fees may apply
Strictly regulated through various bodiesLimited payment methods offered
A high minimum deposit required
 

Conclusion

Equiti caters not only to professional traders but also to beginner traders. It has trading conditions that are not only very attractive but also suited for all kinds of traders, depending on their skills, knowledge, and experience.

 

You might also like:

 Equiti ReviewEquiti Account TypesEquiti Demo Account – Step by StepEquiti Fees and SpreadsEquiti Sign up Bonus

 

Frequently Asked Questions

 

What is the minimum deposit for an Equiti account?

The minimum deposit varies by account type, usually starting at $100. Higher-tier accounts require larger deposits but provide tighter spreads, advanced tools, and improved trading conditions suited to more experienced traders.  

Can I start trading with a low deposit at Equiti?

Yes, traders can begin with the minimum deposit requirement, but smaller balances may limit position sizes and risk flexibility. Increasing the deposit provides margin capacity and supports more diversified trading strategies.  

Does Equiti offer different minimum deposits for account types?

Yes, Equiti offers multiple account types, each with different minimum deposit requirements. Standard accounts generally require lower deposits, while premium or professional accounts demand higher funding to access enhanced features like tighter spreads and priority support.  

Is the minimum deposit the same in all countries?

The minimum deposit may vary slightly depending on your region and regulatory entity. Local regulations, payment methods, and currency differences can influence the required amount, so it’s best to check with Equiti directly for your specific location.  

Can I deposit less than the minimum required amount?

No, you must meet the minimum deposit requirement to activate your trading account. Depositing less than the required amount will not allow trading access, although funds may remain in your account until you reach the minimum threshold.  

What payment methods can I use for the minimum deposit?

Equiti supports various payment methods, including bank transfers, credit or debit cards, and online payment systems. The availability of each method depends on your region, and processing times may differ depending on the option selected.  

Are there fees associated with the minimum deposit?

Equiti typically does not charge deposit fees, but third-party providers like banks or payment processors may apply their own charges. It’s important to verify any additional costs with your payment provider before completing the transaction.  

Can I withdraw my minimum deposit after funding my account?

Yes, you can withdraw your deposited funds, including the minimum deposit, provided there are no open positions or margin requirements. Withdrawal policies and processing times depend on the payment method used and Equiti’s internal procedures.  

Does a higher deposit improve trading conditions at Equiti?

Yes, higher deposits often unlock better trading conditions such as tighter spreads, lower commissions, and access to premium account features. This can enhance overall trading efficiency, especially for high-volume or professional traders seeking improved execution quality.  

Is the minimum deposit refundable if I decide not to trade?

Yes, if you decide not to trade, your deposit remains your money and can be withdrawn. However, you must comply with Equiti’s withdrawal policies and verification requirements before funds are returned to your original payment method.  

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