The Equiti minimum deposit amount to open a standard account is $0. The minimum deposit to open a Pro account is $100. The Minimum Deposit for 1st-time traders might vary based on the trading account type selected.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, JSC, DMCC, SCA Start Trading Read Review

Equiti Minimum Deposit – Key Point Quick Overview

Who is Equiti?

According to research in South Africa, Equiti is not only a global brand but also part of Equity Group Ltd., which is the parent company of prime brokerage providers, along with brands that are specifically pertinent to FX and CFDs.

Equiti is an online trading brokerage that is based in the UK with offices in the Middle East, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions.

Equiti has a No Dealing Desk Execution (NDD) model and offers trading in a variety of financial instruments along with a trading experience that is easy, safe, and productive.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, JSC, DMCC, SCA Start Trading Read Review

Equiti Minimum Deposit

Equiti has a minimum deposit requirement of only $ 0. This minimum deposit amount is equivalent to ZAR 0 at the current exchange rate between the US Dollar and the South African Rand at the time of writing.

requirement of only $ 0. This is equivalent to 0 at the current exchange rate between the US Dollar and the South African at the time of writing. The Equity Group has local offices in the Middle East, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions and provides trading support and services on the world’s leading trading platforms, MT4.

Equiti is regulated and authorized by the Financial Services Authority in Seychelles, the Jordan Securities Commission (JSC), the UAE's Securities and Commodities Authority, and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

It is a requirement by most regulatory bodies and financial institutions, amidst several other strict rules and regulations, that all client funds must be kept separate from the broker account, and it can only be used by traders to conduct trading activities.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, JSC, DMCC, SCA Start Trading Read Review

Deposit fees and deposit methods

With Equiti, deposits and withdrawals can be made in a simple and straightforward manner.

Deposits can be made through either Wire/Bank Transfers, debit/credit cards, Neteller, or Skrill.

One thing that traders need to take note of is that each payment option has its own set of currencies that are supported, such as:

💳 Payment Method 🌍 Supported Currencies ⏱️ Deposit Time 💸 Min. Deposit ⏳ Withdrawal Time 💰 Min. Withdrawal 💵 Withdrawal Fee 🏦 Wire/Bank Transfer USD, EUR, GBP, AED, SAR, JOD, JPY 1–3 working days No minimum 3–5 working days 25 JOD / 100 AED/SAR / 50 USD/EUR/GBP 100 AED/SAR or 30 USD/EUR/GBP 💳 Debit/Credit Card USD, EUR, GBP, AED, SAR, JOD Up to 1 working day 30 USD/EUR/GBP/JOD or 100 AED/SAR 5–14 working days Same as deposit None 💰 Neteller USD, EUR, GBP, AED Up to 1 working day 30 USD/EUR/GBP/JOD or 100 AED/SAR Up to 1 working day Same as deposit 1% (max 30 USD) 📊 Skrill USD, EUR, GBP, JOD, SAR, AED Up to 1 working day 30 USD/EUR/GBP/JOD or 100 AED/SAR Up to 1 working day Same as deposit 1% (max 30 USD) 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Step-by-step guide to depositing the minimum amount

Step 1 - Click on the "Deposit" tab on the dashboard

Once logged in to your account, you can now open your dashboard and locate the "Deposit" tab.

Step 2 - Select your account

Select the account type where you would like to deposit the funds.

Step 3 - Choose your deposit option

Select the deposit option that you wish to use to deposit your funds

Step 4 - insert your card details

Once your deposit method has been selected, you can now insert your card details and deposit your amount.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, JSC, DMCC, SCA Start Trading Read Review

Equiti Deposit and Withdrawal

With Equiti, deposits and withdrawals can be made in a simple and straightforward manner.

Deposits can be made through either Wire/Bank Transfers, debit/credit cards, Neteller, or Skrill.

One thing that traders need to take note of is that each payment option has its own set of currencies that are supported, such as:

💳 Payment Method 🌍 Supported Currencies ⏱️ Deposit Time 💸 Min. Deposit ⏳ Withdrawal Time 💰 Min. Withdrawal 💵 Withdrawal Fee 🏦 Wire/Bank Transfer USD, EUR, GBP, AED, SAR, JOD, JPY 1–3 working days No minimum 3–5 working days 25 JOD / 100 AED/SAR / 50 USD/EUR/GBP 100 AED/SAR or 30 USD/EUR/GBP 💳 Debit/Credit Card USD, EUR, GBP, AED, SAR, JOD Up to 1 working day 30 USD/EUR/GBP/JOD or 100 AED/SAR 5–14 working days Same as deposit None 💰 Neteller USD, EUR, GBP, AED Up to 1 working day 30 USD/EUR/GBP/JOD or 100 AED/SAR Up to 1 working day Same as deposit 1% (max 30 USD) 📊 Skrill USD, EUR, GBP, JOD, SAR, AED Up to 1 working day 30 USD/EUR/GBP/JOD or 100 AED/SAR Up to 1 working day Same as deposit 1% (max 30 USD) 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, JSC, DMCC, SCA Start Trading Read Review

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Equiti at a Glance

Broker's Name 📍 Headquartered London, UK 📅 Year Founded 2013 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities FCA 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade United States ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes 📊 Managed Accounts Yes 📈 Maximum Leverage up to 1:2000 💰 Minimum Deposit $ 0 / 0 ZAR 💳 Deposit Options Bank Wire Transfer Credit cards Debit cards Neteller Skrill Virtual currencies Local payment Solutions (where applicable) 💳 Withdrawal Options Bank Wire Transfer Credit cards Debit cards Neteller Skrill Virtual currencies Local payment Solutions (where applicable) 💻 Platform Types MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 📈 Tradable assets offered Forex, Indices, Shares Commodities, Cryptocurrencies 📱 OS Compatibility PC, Mac, web, Android, iOS 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English 👥 Customer Support Languages English 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/6 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Equiti Customer Reviews

Customers have had different reviews of Equiti on various sites.

Its rapid implementation, dependable MetaTrader platforms, and variety of instruments that can be traded make it the object of admiration of many traders.

Responsive customer support and the fast withdrawals, in particular, through e-wallets such as Skrill, are one of the main positive aspects that are mentioned.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating 3.3 / 5 – Based on mixed feedback from platforms like Trustpilot and forums 👏Customer Satisfaction Moderate Many praise fast withdrawals and support, but others cite issues with account closures or delays 📞Customer Service Generally responsive in some regions some complaints about unresponsiveness elsewhere

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons No deposit fees charged Account base currencies are limited Reliable payment methods offered Currency conversion fees may apply Strictly regulated through various bodies Limited payment methods offered A high minimum deposit required

Conclusion Equiti caters not only to professional traders but also to beginner traders. It has trading conditions that are not only very attractive but also suited for all kinds of traders, depending on their skills, knowledge, and experience.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the minimum deposit for an Equiti account?

The minimum deposit varies by account type, usually starting at $100. Higher-tier accounts require larger deposits but provide tighter spreads, advanced tools, and improved trading conditions suited to more experienced traders.

Can I start trading with a low deposit at Equiti?

Yes, traders can begin with the minimum deposit requirement, but smaller balances may limit position sizes and risk flexibility. Increasing the deposit provides margin capacity and supports more diversified trading strategies.

Does Equiti offer different minimum deposits for account types?

Yes, Equiti offers multiple account types, each with different minimum deposit requirements. Standard accounts generally require lower deposits, while premium or professional accounts demand higher funding to access enhanced features like tighter spreads and priority support.

Is the minimum deposit the same in all countries?

The minimum deposit may vary slightly depending on your region and regulatory entity. Local regulations, payment methods, and currency differences can influence the required amount, so it’s best to check with Equiti directly for your specific location.

Can I deposit less than the minimum required amount?

No, you must meet the minimum deposit requirement to activate your trading account. Depositing less than the required amount will not allow trading access, although funds may remain in your account until you reach the minimum threshold.

What payment methods can I use for the minimum deposit?

Equiti supports various payment methods, including bank transfers, credit or debit cards, and online payment systems. The availability of each method depends on your region, and processing times may differ depending on the option selected.

Are there fees associated with the minimum deposit?

Equiti typically does not charge deposit fees, but third-party providers like banks or payment processors may apply their own charges. It’s important to verify any additional costs with your payment provider before completing the transaction.

Can I withdraw my minimum deposit after funding my account?

Yes, you can withdraw your deposited funds, including the minimum deposit, provided there are no open positions or margin requirements. Withdrawal policies and processing times depend on the payment method used and Equiti’s internal procedures.

Does a higher deposit improve trading conditions at Equiti?

Yes, higher deposits often unlock better trading conditions such as tighter spreads, lower commissions, and access to premium account features. This can enhance overall trading efficiency, especially for high-volume or professional traders seeking improved execution quality.

Is the minimum deposit refundable if I decide not to trade?

Yes, if you decide not to trade, your deposit remains your money and can be withdrawn. However, you must comply with Equiti’s withdrawal policies and verification requirements before funds are returned to your original payment method.