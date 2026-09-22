Equiti's sign-up bonus is not offered. No sign-up bonus or deposit bonus. A welcome bonus is offered to traders, but a volume trading commission discount program and an equity bonus are available.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, JSC, DMCC, SCA Start Trading Read Review

Equiti Sign-up Bonus

Through these bonus offers, brokers often attempt to draw new customers to partake in trading activities.

offers, brokers often attempt to draw new customers to partake in trading activities. When offering a welcome bonus or anything of this kind, the traders will receive some money back. This will depend on the initial deposit made by the trader.

or anything of this kind, the traders will receive some money back. This will depend on the initial deposit made by the trader. Even though Equiti does not offer bonuses, rewards, or any other promotions, traders should not be discouraged by this. The broker still offers attractive trading conditions.

Referral Bonus

Another way to attract traders to register with a specific broker is the offering of referral bonuses .

with a specific broker is the offering of . However, Equiti does not currently offer referral bonuses to new or existing traders who make use of the products and services offered by the broker.

to new or existing traders who make use of the products and services offered by the broker. This kind of bonus is usually offered by brokers to traders to draw in new clients and expand their customer base.

A referral bonus comes with strict criteria that will have to be fulfilled before the trader can benefit from referring a friend or family member.

Some of the criteria might include the following:

The referral bonus is only applicable if referrals register a real account, as these bonuses are not available when using a demo account .

is only applicable if referrals a as these bonuses are not available when using a . The referral must register a real account with the broker using a referral link so that the registration can be traced back to the trader.

a with the broker using a referral link so that the registration can be traced back to the trader. A minimum deposit amount must be made, determined by the broker through the referral, and a certain number of trades need to be executed on the new account.

There might also be a limited time during which referral bonuses may be utilized by traders. This could be due to the broker seeing a decrease in activity in a given month and attempting to counter it by providing such bonuses.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, JSC, DMCC, SCA Start Trading Read Review

Equiti offers additional bonuses, promotions, and rewards

Many brokers also offer additional bonuses, promotions, or have a rewards program offered to their loyal customers .

brokers also offer additional bonuses, promotions, or have a rewards program offered to their . Equiti does not at present offer any trading bonuses or promotions, and there are no current initiatives to reward loyal customers .

or promotions, and there are no current initiatives to reward . Trading bonuses usually serve the purpose of boosting traders to increase their trading activity, in addition to trading higher volumes to gain access to bonuses that offer some cashback.

30% Welcome Bonus

Equiti currently offers a 30% bonus in trading credit on your first deposit, once you meet the minimum deposit requirement (as low as $100 in some jurisdictions)

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, JSC, DMCC, SCA Start Trading Read Review

Pros and Cons

✔️ Pros ❌ Cons Offers competitive and attractive trading conditions No referral bonus offered No trading bonus for loyal customers

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Equiti at a Glance

Broker's Name 📍 Headquartered London, UK 📅 Year Founded 2013 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities FCA 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade United States ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes 📊 Managed Accounts Yes 📈 Maximum Leverage up to 1:2000 💰 Minimum Deposit $ 0 / 0 ZAR 💳 Deposit Options Bank Wire Transfer Credit cards Debit cards Neteller Skrill Virtual currencies Local payment Solutions (where applicable) 💳 Withdrawal Options Bank Wire Transfer Credit cards Debit cards Neteller Skrill Virtual currencies Local payment Solutions (where applicable) 💻 Platform Types MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 📈 Tradable assets offered Forex, Indices, Shares Commodities, Cryptocurrencies 📱 OS Compatibility PC, Mac, web, Android, iOS 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English 👥 Customer Support Languages English 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/6 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, JSC, DMCC, SCA Start Trading Read Review

Equiti Customer Reviews

Customers have had different reviews of Equiti on various sites.

Its rapid implementation, dependable MetaTrader platforms, and variety of instruments that can be traded make it the object of admiration of many traders.

Responsive customer support and the fast withdrawals, in particular, through e-wallets such as Skrill, are one of the main positive aspects that are mentioned.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating 3.3 / 5 – Based on mixed feedback from platforms like Trustpilot and forums 👏Customer Satisfaction Moderate Many praise fast withdrawals and support, but others cite issues with account closures or delays 📞Customer Service Generally responsive in some regions some complaints about unresponsiveness elsewhere

Conclusion Bonuses are one of the ways to ensure that a broker attracts new traders to sign up and register a real account. Equiti does, however, not offer any of these bonuses to either new or loyal customers. Despite this, the broker is a regulated and reputable broker that offers its services and solutions to traders regardless of their trading needs, objectives, experience, or trading styles.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Does Equiti offer a sign-up bonus?

Yes, Equiti offers a 30% deposit bonus for new users on their first deposit, subject to terms and conditions. This bonus is added as trading credit and is not withdrawable, but it can be used to support trading positions.

How much is the Equiti sign-up bonus?

Equiti provides a 30% trading credit bonus on your first deposit. The bonus amount depends on how much you deposit, up to a specific limit, and is credited after successful account verification and funding.

What is the minimum deposit to receive the Equiti bonus?

To be eligible for the 30% bonus, the minimum deposit usually starts from $100, depending on your region and account type. Higher deposits increase the total bonus received, up to a specified cap.

Can I withdraw the Equiti sign-up bonus?

No, the Equiti bonus is given as trading credit only. It cannot be withdrawn directly, but it can support your margin in open trades. Profits generated from trades using the bonus are usually withdrawable.

Is the Equiti bonus available in all countries?

The Equiti bonus may not be available in all regions due to local regulations. It’s important to check your country’s eligibility on the Equiti website or contact support for region-specific bonus details.

How do I claim the Equiti welcome bonus?

To claim the bonus, sign up for a live account, verify your identity, and make your first deposit. The 30% trading credit will be applied automatically or after opting in, depending on the promotion.

Is a promo code needed for the Equiti bonus?

Generally, no promo code is required to receive the standard 30% deposit bonus. However, certain region-specific or referral bonuses may require a code or registration through a special link to qualify.

Does Equiti offer a no-deposit bonus?

Equiti does not currently offer a no-deposit bonus. Previous no-deposit promotions were time-limited or regional and are no longer available as part of their standard offer.

Are there any trading requirements tied to the bonus?

Yes, the bonus is subject to specific terms, such as volume requirements or time limits. You may need to meet trading conditions to retain the bonus or withdraw profits earned using it.

Can existing users benefit from the sign-up bonus?

No, the 30% deposit bonus is only for new clients making their first deposit. Existing clients may be eligible for other promotions, such as referral bonuses or loyalty programs, depending on their account status.