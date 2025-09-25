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EPE Capital Partners Ltd. JSE: EPE
R4.64 ▼ -0.07 (-1.49%) Prices delayed 15 min · Last updated: 2026-08-28 17:05:00
Open
4.40
Prev close
4.64
Day range
4.37 - 4.64
Volume
102 949
52-wk range
4.06 – 5
Market cap
700.51m
P/E Ratio
6.27
EPS (ZARc)
74.00
Dividend Yield
–%
DPS (ZARc)
n/a
Price performance
Intraday — 7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Analyst consensus
Consensus Chart
Key statistics
Market cap700.51m
EPS74.00
P/E ratio6.27
Div. yield–%
DPSn/a
Issued shares150.97m
52-week range
R 4.06 R 5
R4.64
Price overview
Open4.40
Previous close4.64
Day range4.37 - 4.64
Volume102 949
52-week range4.06 – 5
Change▼ -0.07 (-1.49%)
P/E ratio6.27
EPS74.00
Dividendn/a
Dividend yield–%
Important dates
  • Jun 2025 Final
    Released 25 Sep 2025
  • Dec 2025
    Half Year
  • Dec 2025 Interim
    Released 18 Mar 2026
  • Jun 2026
    Prev Year End
  • Jun 2026 Final
    Unconfirmed for 25 Sep
  • 18 Nov 2026
    AGM Unconfirmed
  • Dec 2026
    Half Year
  • Dec 2026 Interim
    Unconfirmed for 19 Mar
  • Jun 2027
    Next Year End
Financial results
ZAR million Dec 25 Dec 24
Turnover 14.40 347.10
Attributable Income 3.90 317.60
Market Cap (ZARm) 1 792 1 386.80
EPS (ZARc) 2 125
HEPS (Cont Ops)(ZARc) 2 125
DPS (ZARc) 0 0
Latest SENS announcements
  • EPE Capital Partners Ltd. - Disclosure of signific
    2026-04-15 17:40:00
    The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.
  • EPE Capital Partners Ltd. - Disclosure of signific
    2026-03-25 11:55:00
    The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.
  • EPE Capital Partners Ltd. - Disclosure of signific
    2026-03-19 11:00:00
    The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.
  • Ethoscap interim results December 2025
    2026-03-18 07:47:58
    Total income for the period plunged to R14.4 million (R347.1 million). Profit for the period plummeted R3.9 million (R317.6 million). In addition, headline earnings per share dropped to 2.0 cents per share (125 cents per share). Change in CFO Jean-Pierre van Onselen, who joined Ethos Capital post its listing in 2016 and served as the Chief Financial Officer since 2017 has resigned as CFO, effective 31 March 2026. Mphumelelo Mkwanazi, from the Investor Advisor, will be appointed as CFO of the Company, effective 1 April 2026.
  • EPE Capital Partners Ltd. - Dealing in securities
    2026-03-10 14:24:00
    An associate of a director has dealt in shares of the company.
Peer comparison
Company Price (ZAR) Change Market cap
ETHOSCAP (EPE) R 4.64 -1.49%
RHBOPHELO (RHB) R 1.60 +0%

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EPE Capital Partners Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: EPE Capital Partners Ltd. price forecast remains anchored to the latest data, with dividend visibility, charts and historical graph checks pointing to measured growth rather than a sharp move. The price today in rands is R4.71, leaving the buy or sell debate tied to whether investors value preference shares, payout stability and the cost of entry. For anyone checking how to buy or looking for sale opportunities on the JSE, the share code, data, online access, trading account setup and broader trading conditions all matter before making a purchase.

EPE Capital Partners Ltd. Live Share Data

LabelValue
Share Name & TickerEPE Capital Partners Ltd. (EPE)
ExchangeJSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
Sector & IndustryFinancials / Diversified Financial Services
Current Price4.71
Market Capitalization711.08m
P/E Ratio6.36
Dividend Yield
Trading Volume (Live Data)Not provided
Recent Price Change0
Data TimestampData as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00

EPE Capital Partners Ltd. Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current Price4.71, unchanged from the previous close
Market Cap711.08m, indicating a small market presence
P/E Ratio6.36, suggesting potential undervaluation
Dividend Yield–, reducing immediate income appeal
VolatilityLow, based on the flat recent price change

EPE Capital Partners Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish to neutral near-term bias: with the share price holding at 4.71 and the recent change at 0, the immediate setup looks stable rather than directional. A decisive move would normally need stronger volume, clearer sentiment on the JSE and confirmation from broader financial-sector trading conditions.

FAQ on EPE Capital Partners Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are EPE Capital Partners Ltd. shares?
Answer: EPE Capital Partners Ltd. shares are listed equity securities on the JSE under the ticker EPE. At a price per share of 4.71, they represent ownership exposure to a small-cap financials name with a market capitalization of 711.08m and a P/E ratio of 6.36.

Q2: How can I buy EPE Capital Partners Ltd. shares?
Answer: You can buy EPE Capital Partners Ltd. shares through a JSE-linked trading account with an approved broker. The live price per share is 4.71, so you’d place a purchase order through your platform using the ticker EPE and confirm funding before trade execution.

Q3: What affects the price of EPE Capital Partners Ltd. shares?
Answer: The price of EPE Capital Partners Ltd. shares is influenced by its 4.71 share price, its 6.36 P/E ratio, market capitalization of 711.08m, and any change in trading volume. With recent price change at 0, sentiment looks stable for now.

Q4: Does EPE Capital Partners Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Based on the live data provided, the dividend yield is marked as –, so there’s no active yield shown today. That means investors focusing on dividend income should rely on updated company disclosures, while the current share price remains 4.71 on the JSE.

Q5: How can I track my EPE Capital Partners Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track EPE Capital Partners Ltd. shares in your trading account by monitoring the ticker EPE, current price 4.71, and market capitalization of 711.08m. For dividends, check issuer announcements and your broker statements, since the live dividend yield currently shows –.

Q6: What factors are affecting the EPE Capital Partners Ltd. share price?
Answer: The main factors visible in today’s data are the 4.71 price per share, zero recent price change, a 6.36 P/E ratio, and a market cap of 711.08m. Together, they suggest a relatively calm trading setup on the JSE.

Q7: Is EPE Capital Partners Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: It may suit investors who buy on valuation discipline, since the P/E ratio is 6.36 and the share price is 4.71. However, the absent dividend yield and small 711.08m market cap mean the trade depends on risk tolerance and portfolio fit.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy EPE Capital Partners Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Today’s data shows a flat recent move, with the share price at 4.71 and no indicated dividend yield. That makes it more of a measured purchase than an urgent one, especially if you want confirmation from volume and broader market direction first.

Q9: How much does one EPE Capital Partners Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One EPE Capital Partners Ltd. share costs 4.71 today on the JSE. That price per share should be weighed against the 6.36 P/E ratio, the 711.08m market cap, and the fact that recent price change is listed as 0.

Q10: How to sell EPE Capital Partners Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell EPE Capital Partners Ltd. shares, use your broker’s trade screen, select ticker EPE, and place a sale order at or near the current price of 4.71. The zero recent price change suggests a steady market, but execution still depends on liquidity.

How to Buy EPE Capital Partners Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE Trading Account.

Verify account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

KYC your profile to get verified.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Invest and trade in stocks that you want in your portfolio.

EPE Capital Partners Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given EPE Capital Partners Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE 4.71 and BUY only on confirmed strength with volume support. If the share slips BELOW 4.71 without rebound, reduce exposure. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On EPE Capital Partners Shares
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