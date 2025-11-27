Continuing operations Media and broadcasting revenue for the interim period went down to R1.5 billion (2024: R1.6 billion) while earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation grew to R284.9 million (2024: R282.8 million) and operating profit rose to R232.7 million (2024: R221.3 million). Furthermore, headline earnings per share were up at 27.09 cps (2024: 22.47 cps). Dividend declaration The directors of eMedia Holdings have resolved to declare an interim cash dividend for the period ended 30 September 2025 of 14.0 cents per share (2024: 14.0 cents). The dividend to shareholders relates to the ordinary shares (share code: EMH) and N ordinary shares (share code: EMN).

Continuing operations Media and broadcasting revenue declined to R3 billion (R3.2 billion), with gross profit dipping to R1.4 billion (R1.5 billion). Operating profit dropped R405.1 million (R441.7 million). Profit attributable to owners of the company climbed to R247.4 million (R203.6 million). Furthermore, headline earnings per share was reported lower at 43.31 cents per share (45.63 cents per share). Dividend declaration The directors of eMedia Holdings have resolved to declare a final cash dividend for the year ended 31 March 2026 of 15 cents per share (2025: 15 cents), paid from income reserves. The dividend to shareholders relates to the ordinary shares (share code: EMH) and N ordinary shares (share code: EMN).

eMedia Holdings Ltd. has distributed its reporting suite for the year ending 31 March 2026, including the integrated annual report and audited group financial statements, which received an unmodified audit opinion from Forvis Mazars. The reports are accessible on the company's website and the JSE cloudlink. The company's AGM is scheduled for 1 September 2026 at 11h00 at HCI's offices in Sea Point, Cape Town, with the record date for voting set for 21 August 2026. Shareholders are advised of a reclassification between trade and other debtors and creditors in the reviewed financial results, with no changes to key financial metrics. Additionally, the company will submit its annual B-BBEE compliance report to the B-BBEE Commission, with further details to follow.

The Company's annual Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Amendment Act (B-BBEE) verification certificate and annual compliance report has been published and is available at: emediaholdings.co.za/transformation/.

Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: eMedia Holdings Ltd. price forecast remains firmly tied to the latest charts and graph evidence, with the price today in rands at R1.65 and a steady data profile that still invites close scrutiny from active traders. On a buy or sell basis, the share code EMN looks like for sale material for income seekers weighing dividend payout strength, preference shares comparisons, and the cost of entry against its growth outlook. For investors asking how to buy online, the simplest route is through a regulated trading account on the JSE, where trading decisions can be guided by current data rather than guesswork, while any prediction should stay grounded in the live price and the company’s trading pattern.

eMedia Holdings Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker eMedia Holdings Ltd. (EMN) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Media / Broadcasting Current Price R1.65 Market Capitalization 980.80m P/E Ratio – Dividend Yield 17.58 Trading Volume (Live Data) 31 613 Recent Price Change 0 Data As Of 2026-08-28 09:30:28

eMedia Holdings Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R1.65, unchanged from the previous close Market Cap 980.80m, indicating a small-to-mid market presence P/E Ratio –, suggesting valuation should be assessed on cash flow and distribution metrics Dividend Yield 17.58, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, given the flat recent price change and active volume

eMedia Holdings Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

The near-term setup is neutral to slightly constructive. With the share holding at R1.65 and trading volume at 31 613, there’s enough participation to keep price discovery active, but the unchanged move points to consolidation rather than a confirmed breakout. The strong dividend yield may continue to support demand if sentiment across JSE media shares stays stable.

FAQ on eMedia Holdings Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are eMedia Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: eMedia Holdings Ltd. shares are listed equity instruments on the JSE under EMN. Based on the live data, the company has a current price of R1.65, a market capitalization of 980.80m, and a dividend yield of 17.58 for investors.

Q2: How can I buy eMedia Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy EMN through a JSE-registered trading account with a broker or platform that supports South African shares. The live price per share is R1.65, so you would place an order at your chosen price and follow standard trade execution steps.

Q3: What affects the price of eMedia Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by trading volume, market sentiment, dividend expectations, and valuation signals. For EMN, the unchanged move, 31 613 volume, and market cap of 980.80m suggest the market is currently reassessing income and growth appeal.

Q4: Does eMedia Holdings Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 17.58, which indicates the share is positioned as an income-generating stock. With the current price at R1.65, the yield remains a defining feature for investors who prioritize distributions.

Q5: How can I track my eMedia Holdings Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track EMN through your broker’s trading account, the JSE, and portfolio tools that show price, volume, and dividend data. The live figures today are R1.65, 31 613 in volume, and a 17.58 dividend yield, which helps monitor performance.

Q6: What factors are affecting the eMedia Holdings Ltd. share price?

Answer: The main factors in the live dataset are the flat recent change of 0, the R1.65 price, the 980.80m market cap, and the 31 613 trading volume. The absence of a P/E ratio also affects how the market values EMN.

Q7: Is eMedia Holdings Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based strictly on the live data, EMN may appeal to income-focused buyers because of its 17.58 dividend yield and R1.65 price. However, the missing P/E ratio means investors should focus on distribution efficiency and price stability before buying.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy eMedia Holdings Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data shows no price change, with EMN at R1.65 and volume at 31 613. That makes it reasonable for investors to consider, but the decision should depend on whether the dividend yield of 17.58 fits their income strategy.

Q9: How much does one eMedia Holdings Ltd. share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is R1.65 on the JSE. That single-share cost sits alongside a market capitalization of 980.80m, a dividend yield of 17.58, and a recent price change of 0, all from the current live data.

Q10: How to sell eMedia Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell EMN, use your broker’s trading platform, choose the JSE-listed share, and place a sell order at your target price. The live data shows R1.65, 31 613 volume, and no recent price change, which may aid order timing.

How to Buy eMedia Holdings Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a regulated JSE-supported platform.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the trading dashboard and EMN price data.

Deposit funds into your trading account.

Buy or trade EMN shares using your preferred order type.

eMedia Holdings Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given eMedia Holdings Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R1.65 and SELL if they break BELOW that level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.