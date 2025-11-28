The 2026 Integrated Report, Notice of Annual General Meeting and the Annual Financial Statements are available at: cbl.co.za/investor/integrated-reports/, or may be requested from the Company Secretary at john@hicorp.co.za. Notice of annual general meeting The 113th Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Crookes Brothers in respect of the financial year ended 31 March 2026 will be held at 11h00 at the Radisson Blu Hotel Durban Umhlanga, 7 Lagoon Drive, Umhlanga Rocks on Friday, 28 August 2026.

The annual compliance report prepared pursuant to section 13G(2) of the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Amendment Act, No. 46 of 2013, has been published and is available on the Company’s website, www.cbl.co.za.

The Company has entered into negotiations regarding the potential sale by the Group of its 100% interest in the issued share capital of MML and Murrimo Farming Limitada, together with shareholder loans, for an aggregate consideration of USD2.00 (“Potential Disposal”). Negotiations regarding the Potential Disposal are ongoing. Accordingly, shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Company’s securities until a further announcement is made.

The board of directors of Crookes Brothers advised of the results of the annual general meeting of shareholders held on 28 August 2026.

Crookes Brothers Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Crookes Brothers Ltd. price forecast readings remain tied to the latest charts and graph signals, with data showing the price today in rands at R19.09. On the JSE, the share code CKS is closely watched for growth and dividend appeal, so the buy or sell decision depends on your trading view, cost base, and whether you see value in preference shares or payout potential. If you're checking how to buy this for sale opportunity online, a trading account makes the trading process straightforward, while the live prediction should stay anchored to the share's current trading, price per share, and dividend profile.

Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00 Share Name & Ticker Crookes Brothers Ltd. (CKS) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Consumer Staples / Agricultural Products Current Price 19.09 Market Capitalization 291.40m P/E Ratio -11.42 Dividend Yield 7.86 Trading Volume (Live Data) Not provided Recent Price Change 0

Crookes Brothers Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 19.09, flat versus the previous close Market Cap 291.40m, indicating a small-cap market presence P/E Ratio -11.42, suggesting earnings pressure rather than a clean valuation signal Dividend Yield 7.86, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, based on a stable recent price change of 0

Crookes Brothers Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bearish-to-neutral short-term outlook. The flat 0 price change suggests compressed momentum, while the negative P/E ratio points to limited earnings support for a near-term rerating. The dividend yield remains a practical anchor, but any sustained upside likely needs stronger trading volume and improved operating visibility.

FAQ on Crookes Brothers Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Crookes Brothers Ltd. shares?

Answer: Crookes Brothers Ltd. SHARES are listed on the JSE under code CKS. The latest price per share is 19.09, with a market capitalization of 291.40m. Its negative P/E of -11.42 and dividend yield of 7.86 frame the current market profile.

Q2: How can I buy Crookes Brothers Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy Crookes Brothers Ltd. SHARES through a JSE-supported trading account using the share code CKS. Based on today’s data, the price per share is 19.09. Trading volume was not provided, so order execution may depend on market liquidity.

Q3: What affects the price of Crookes Brothers Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by the current price of 19.09, recent price change of 0, and the company’s market cap of 291.40m. The negative P/E at -11.42 and dividend yield of 7.86 also shape investor perception and demand.

Q4: Does Crookes Brothers Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 7.86. That suggests Crookes Brothers Ltd. does pay dividends or is priced with income expectations in mind. Investors should still note the negative P/E of -11.42 and current price of 19.09.

Q5: How can I track my Crookes Brothers Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track Crookes Brothers Ltd. SHARES using the JSE ticker CKS and monitor the price per share at 19.09. Dividend tracking should be checked against the stated yield of 7.86. The market cap of 291.40m helps place the holding in context.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Crookes Brothers Ltd. share price?

Answer: The live share price is being shaped by a flat recent change of 0, a current price of 19.09, and a negative P/E of -11.42. The dividend yield of 7.86 may support interest, while the 291.40m market cap limits scale.

Q7: Is Crookes Brothers Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Whether Crookes Brothers Ltd. is a good buy depends on your objective. The price per share is 19.09, the dividend yield is 7.86, and the P/E is -11.42. Those figures favor income focus, but earnings remain negative.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Crookes Brothers Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data gives a mixed picture. The price today is 19.09, with no recent change and a dividend yield of 7.86. That may suit income buyers, but the negative P/E of -11.42 argues for caution rather than urgency.

Q9: How much does one Crookes Brothers Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Crookes Brothers Ltd. share costs 19.09 today. That price per share sits alongside a market cap of 291.40m and a dividend yield of 7.86. The live figure is unchanged, with recent price change recorded as 0.

Q10: How to sell Crookes Brothers Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell Crookes Brothers Ltd. SHARES, use your JSE trading account and place a sell order for CKS at the current price per share of 19.09. Because trading volume was not provided, execution speed may depend on liquidity at the time.

How to Buy Crookes Brothers Ltd. Shares Step by Step

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Crookes Brothers Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Crookes Brothers Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE 19.09 and SELL if prices slip BELOW that level. Monitor macroeconomic developments, dividend sustainability, and sector conditions to refine your strategy.