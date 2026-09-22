Comdirect is a low-risk, BaFin-regulated German bank-broker with an overall rating of 6 out of 10. It is a brand of Commerzbank AG – not a separate bank – with client deposits protected up to €100,000. It's built for investing and banking (shares, ETFs, funds, bonds, CFDs) rather than pure forex, has no fixed minimum deposit, and runs in German only. Comdirect is aimed primarily at the German market, so South African residents must confirm eligibility directly before applying.

Quick verdict: Comdirect suits investors who want the security of a regulated German bank and a full banking relationship, and don't mind German-language platforms. It is a poor fit for anyone who needs English-language service, the lowest possible trading costs, or a quick, fully digital sign-up from outside Germany or Austria.

Is Comdirect regulated and safe for South African traders?

Yes – Comdirect is regulated by BaFin, Germany's financial watchdog, and is a brand of Commerzbank AG, one of the country's biggest banks. That's about as solid as backing gets. The bigger catch for South Africans is eligibility and access: Comdirect is aimed primarily at German residents, some products and promotions require German residence, and the platforms and forms run in German. A South African resident should not assume they qualify – confirm product eligibility and identity-verification requirements directly with Comdirect first. Safe? Yes. Straightforward from Johannesburg? Not really.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Comdirect Review: Key Findings

Regulation Regulated by BaFin; Commerzbank subsidiary; listed on Xetra and the London Stock Exchange Risk level Low Trading platforms Web platform, Trading App, ProTrader, CFD Trader, HebelSelect, TraderFox (German only) Markets Stocks, ETFs, funds, bonds, warrants, certificates and CFDs Minimum deposit $0, funded by bank transfer only Maximum leverage Up to 1:30 on CFD Trader (EU retail cap); ~1:5 on CFD Basis (20% margin); HebelSelect ratios 2–50 Fund protection Deposits up to €100,000; securities up to €20,000 Base currencies 12, including the South African Rand (ZAR) Welcome bonus €100 for new current-account customers (conditions apply) Support Phone, email and live chat in German and English

What is the minimum deposit required to open a Comdirect account?

Comdirect has no fixed minimum deposit – you can open an account without funding it upfront. That sounds generous, and it is, but remember deposits only happen via bank transfer, so factor in what your bank charges for international transfers before sending small amounts. Deposit only what you can afford to lose, and keep enough margin in the account so your trades aren't closed out the moment the market twitches.

🔎 Broker 💵 Minimum Deposit €0 for Comdirect’s standard brokerage account. 🔁 Spreads from From 0.73 pips EUR/USD on standard accounts. 📈 Leverage Up to 1:30 for retail clients under EU regulations. 4️⃣ MetaTrader4 Not supported; Comdirect offers its proprietary ProTrader platform. 🎉 Bonus Offers No active bonuses or promotions available. 💵 Currency Pairs Offers a wide range of currency pairs, including major, minor, and exotic pairs. 🪙 Crypto Pairs Provides access to cryptocurrency trading, including major pairs like BTC/USD and ETH/USD. 💙 Support Available via phone, email, and live chat. Support is primarily in German. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Comdirect Trust Score

Our Comdirect Trust Score is built from seven factors: regulation, company transparency, operating history, payment risk, trading conditions, customer feedback, and access to independent dispute resolution. Each is weighted, then combined into a single score out of 100.

On that basis Comdirect scores 60/100. It earns strong marks for BaFin regulation, its Commerzbank parent, statutory deposit protection and a long operating history. What holds the score back for an international audience is practical rather than structural: German-only platforms, mid-to-high trading fees, and eligibility that's built around German residence. The safety here is excellent – it's the accessibility from South Africa where the score loses ground.

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌ Cons Extensive range of products and exchanges High fees Well-designed mobile platform Complicated account opening for non-German and non-Austrian residents

Overview

Comdirect launched in 1994 and today operates as a brand of Commerzbank AG rather than a separate bank – it's Commerzbank's online banking and brokerage arm. It is regulated by the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and gives customers access to German, European and international markets. You get a full banking-plus-brokerage setup: current accounts, a securities Depot, the newer app-based Pure Depot, real-time LiveTrading, and a dedicated CFD account. The trade-offs are that fees run mid-to-high versus neobrokers, everything happens in German, and the whole service is built around German residents.

🧩 Feature 🏦 Account Types Depot (Securities account) for trading stocks, ETFs, funds. Währungsanlagenkonto for trading outside Germany. LiveTrading account (OTC market). CFD‑Konto for CFD trading (Basis‑Konto & Trader‑Konto). ⚖️ Leverage CFD accounts: up to 1:5 for Basis‑Konto, up to 1:30 for Trader‑Konto. Non‑CFD securities trading follows standard margin rules. 📉 Spreads & Commissions Securities: German stocks/ETFs – 0.25% of volume + EUR 4.9 per order (minimum EUR 9.9). CFD spreads/commissions vary by instrument. 🌐 Instruments Offered Stocks, ETFs, bonds, options, futures, certificates, funds, CFDs on stocks, currencies, indices, commodities, precious metals. 🖥️ Trading Platforms Proprietary platforms: Web Trader, ProTrader (desktop), CFD Trader, mobile app. MT4/MT5 not supported. ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Not offered. 🖧 Free VPS Hosting Not offered. 👥 Copy Trading Not offered. 🛡️ Client Fund Security Regulated by BaFin. Cash deposits protected up to EUR 100,000. Investor compensation scheme covers securities claims up to about EUR 20,000. 📋 Regulatory Oversight Supervised by BaFin and Deutsche Bundesbank under German/EU banking and financial-services regulations.

What can you actually trade on Comdirect?

So Comdirect – stocks, ETFs, funds, bonds, warrants, certificates, plus CFDs on indices, commodities, and currencies. It's a proper bank, so the range leans firmly toward investing rather than pure forex. Honestly, if you want to buy German and international shares and hold them, or run savings plans from €1, this is the sort of place built for that. If you only want to scalp EUR/USD all day, there are easier, cheaper options out there.

How is Comdirect different from other brokers out there?

The thing with Comdirect – it's a bank first, broker second. Most forex brokers are trading shops with a licence. This is Commerzbank's online arm, with real statutory deposit protection up to €100,000. That's a level of security your average offshore CFD broker can't touch. The flip side? Fees are higher than neobrokers, everything is in German, and the whole experience feels like banking, not trading. You're paying for stability. Know that going in.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: BaFin Start Trading Read Review

Featured Offered

Comdirect's main current promotion is a Depot (securities account) offer: a €100 instant bonus for opening a Depot by 15 September 2026, with email-marketing consent given during sign-up.

Open the new pension depot (Altersvorsorgedepot) in early 2027 and a €50 early-bird bonus is added, taking the total to up to €150.

New Depot customers also get a reduced trading price of €3.90 per order for 36 months.

Separately, the Girokonto Aktiv current account carries its own €100 bonus for opening by 31 August 2026, subject to active use and the account-switch service. The account is free for the first six months, then free only if you meet a condition (at least €700 monthly income, three mobile payments a month, or one trade or savings-plan execution a month) – otherwise it costs €4.90 per month.

🧩 Feature 📊 Details 🏦 Account Types Girokonto, Depot, LiveTrading, and CFD-Konto ⚖️ Leverage Margin from 3% (±1:33) on CFD Trader; 20% on CFD Basic; HebelSelect ratios 2–50 📉 Fees & Commissions Free deposits and withdrawals; securities trading fees vary by exchange and volume 🌐 Instruments Offered Stocks, ETFs, funds, bonds, warrants, certificates, and CFDs 🖥️ Trading Platforms Web platform, Trading App, ProTrader, CFD Trader, HebelSelect, and TraderFox (German only) 💰 Minimum Deposit $0 – funding via bank transfer only 💱 Base Currencies 12 supported, including the South African Rand (ZAR) 🎁 Welcome Bonus €100 for new current account customers (conditions apply) 🛡️ Client Fund Security Deposits protected up to €100,000; securities up to €20,000; segregated accounts 📋 Regulatory Oversight Regulated by BaFin; Commerzbank subsidiary; listed on Xetra and the LSE

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: BaFin Start Trading Read Review

Comdirect Customer Reviews

Comdirect's public reviews are genuinely mixed, and the headline number is harsh – its Trustpilot rating sits around 1.4/5, with recurring complaints about slow customer-service response times, fiddly account verification and language barriers for non-German speakers. On the other side, plenty of long-term customers rate the digital banking, the well-designed mobile app and the breadth of investment tools highly. The gap usually comes down to whether German is a barrier for you and whether you needed hands-on support.

Treat any score as a starting point rather than the full story. A low Trustpilot rating is a real flag worth taking seriously, but a regulated German bank with Commerzbank behind it and statutory deposit protection is a very different risk profile from an unregulated broker. Read recent reviews, look at the complaint themes that would actually affect you, and weigh them against the regulatory backing before deciding.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating 1.4/5 on Trustpilot 👏Customer Satisfaction Mixed feedback: Some users appreciate the integrated banking and investment services, while others express dissatisfaction with account opening processes and communication 📞Customer Service Generally negative reviews: Customers report slow response times, language barriers, and inadequate support, especially for non-German speakers

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: BaFin Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Limited user reviews; mostly neutral regarding trading experience. ⭐⭐☆☆☆ Mixed feedback; some appreciate platform features, others report slow support. ⭐⭐☆☆☆ Few reviews; generally negative due to account setup issues and customer service delays. ⭐⭐☆☆☆ Mixed reviews; users like the banking integration but note poor customer service response times. ⭐⭐☆☆☆ Mostly negative reviews; complaints about communication and platform usability. ⭐⭐☆☆☆ Low overall rating; customers cite slow responses and account management issues. ⭐⭐☆☆☆

Comdirect Safety and Security

Comdirect is a brand of Commerzbank AG, regulated by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), one of Europe's strictest regulators, and supervised alongside the Deutsche Bundesbank.

is a brand of Commerzbank AG, regulated by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), one of Europe's strictest regulators, and supervised alongside the Deutsche Bundesbank. Because it operates under Commerzbank's full banking licence, it carries a layer of accountability most standalone CFD brokers simply don't have.

Client cash deposits are protected up to €100,000 under the German Deposit Guarantee Scheme; securities are held in custody as your own property and sit outside the bank’s insolvency estate, with a separate compensation arrangement for the exceptional case where assets can’t be returned.

Retail CFD losses are subject to the protections and limits set out in Comdirect’s current CFD terms; these may not apply to professional clients or applicants outside the supported retail jurisdiction, and Comdirect also flags residual bank and market-maker insolvency risk on CFDs.

Global Regulations

🛡️ Security Feature ✅ Description 💼 Regulation & Licensing Regulated by BaFin, Germany's Federal Financial Supervisory Authority 🏛️ Banking Backing Subsidiary of Commerzbank AG, one of Germany's largest banks 💰 Deposit Guarantee Scheme Cash deposits protected up to €100,000 per customer by statute 📝 Securities Protection Investor compensation covers securities up to €20,000 🔐 Voluntary Deposit Protection Additional coverage through the German Banks' Fund beyond statutory limits 🔒 Data & Transaction Security Advanced encryption, secure login, and two-factor authentication (TAN procedures) 📈 Negative Balance Protection EU retail clients cannot lose more than deposited funds on forex and CFDs 🧾 Public Listing & Transparency Listed on Xetra and the London Stock Exchange with regular audits and GDPR compliance

Is Comdirect actually safe with the BaFin regulation?

BaFin is top-tier, honestly. Same league as the FCA. Add the Commerzbank banking licence and statutory deposit protection up to €100,000 and you're about as covered as retail banking gets. The real risk here isn't the broker running off with your money. It's the fees, the German-only platforms, and the eligibility hurdles wearing you down.

What happens to my money if Comdirect has problems?

Cash deposits sit under the German Deposit Guarantee Scheme up to €100,000 per customer, with extra voluntary protection through the German Banks' Fund. Securities are different: they're held in custody and remain your legal property, so they sit outside the bank's insolvency estate rather than being covered by deposit protection. A separate investor-compensation arrangement only steps in for the exceptional case where the bank can't return client assets. Either way you'd get your holdings back – not overnight, but you would.

Comdirect At a Glance

🔎 Broker's Name 📍 Headquartered Quickborn, Germany 📅 Year Founded 1994 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities BaFin 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade Not indicated ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) No 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes 📊 Managed Accounts Yes 📈 Maximum Leverage Not indicated 💰 Minimum Deposit $0 💳 Deposit Options Bank transfer 💳 Withdrawal Options Bank transfer 💻 Platform Types COMDIRECT Web CFD Trader COMDIRECT app. 📱 OS Compatibility Web, Android, iPhone 📈 Tradable assets offered Stock, ETF, Forex, Fund, Bond, Options, Futures, CFD, Crypto, Warrants 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website German 👥 Customer Support Languages German 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/7 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Comdirect Account Types

Comdirect offers a range of accounts: the Girokonto current account, the regular Depot securities account, the newer app-based Pure Depot, LiveTrading for real-time dealing, and the CFD-Konto for leveraged trading.

offers a range of accounts: the Girokonto current account, the regular Depot securities account, the newer app-based Pure Depot, LiveTrading for real-time dealing, and the CFD-Konto for leveraged trading. There is no fixed minimum deposit , although funding is by bank transfer only.

, although funding is by bank transfer only. Account-opening methods and eligibility depend on the applicant’s country of residence; South African applicants should not assume that a postal application route is available.

Comdirect Depot

The Comdirect Depot is an online securities account for buying, holding, and managing investments like stocks, ETFs, and funds.

Depot management costs €1.95 per month, waived if you make at least two trades a quarter, run a savings plan, or also hold a Comdirect Girokonto – and it's free for the first three years for new customers.

Standard orders cost €4.90 plus 0.25% of the order volume (minimum €9.90), with access to German and international exchanges plus savings plans from €1.

Opening happens entirely online, with identity verification via video, app, or PostIdent.

Comdirect Pure Depot

Launched in 2026, the Pure Depot is Comdirect's app-focused, neobroker-style account aimed at cost-conscious investors.

Depot management is permanently free, and orders cost from €1 per trade, exclusively through the gettex venue (plus standard market spreads).

It covers over 8,000 shares, around 3,000 ETFs and over 16,000 bonds, with share and ETF savings-plan execution free of order charges.

The trade-off is that it's app-only – no desktop platform and no Xetra trading – so it suits mobile-first, buy-and-hold investors rather than active desktop traders.

LiveTrading Account

The Comdirect LiveTrading account lets customers trade securities in real time, even outside regular stock exchange hours.

It provides direct price commitments and operates independently of traditional exchange times, so you're not stuck waiting for market open.

LiveTrading is particularly useful for derivatives like warrants, certificates, and equity-linked bonds, with monthly price promotions run alongside partners such as BNP Paribas, Morgan Stanley, and Société Générale.

CFD-Konto

The CFD-Konto at Comdirect enables trading of Contracts for Difference on a range of underlying assets, including shares, indices, commodities, and currencies.

Customers can run up to three CFD accounts per banking relationship and choose between the CFD Trader account and the CFD Basic account.

The CFD Trader account offers up to 1:30 leverage (margin around 3.3%), while the CFD Basic account requires 20% margin, roughly 1:5 – a more conservative setup.

Trading runs through the CFD Trader platform, which offers real-time data, customisable chart views, and a user-friendly interface.

What account types does Comdirect actually offer?

You've got the Girokonto for everyday banking, the Depot for buying and holding shares and ETFs, the cheaper app-only Pure Depot, LiveTrading for real-time dealing, and the CFD-Konto if you want leverage. That's the lineup. Long-term investor on a budget? Pure Depot. Want the full desktop toolkit and Xetra? Regular Depot. Active trader chasing leverage? CFD-Konto. Pick based on what you'll actually do.

Should I start with the Depot or go straight to the CFD-Konto?

Start with a Depot, honestly. Get comfortable with the platform, the German interface, the fee structure. CFDs with leverage are a different animal – even capped at 1:30, losses stack up fast. Once you understand what Comdirect actually costs you per trade, then decide if leveraged trading makes sense for you. Most people should stay with the Depot.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: BaFin Start Trading Read Review

How to Open a Comdirect Account – Step-by-Step Guide

Important: This process applies only to applicants who meet Comdirect’s residence and product-eligibility rules. South African residents do not currently appear to qualify for standard retail account opening and should obtain written confirmation from Comdirect before submitting any documents.

1. Visit the Comdirect Website

Go to www.comdirect.de and click on the “Open an Account” button in the middle of the homepage.

2. Fill in Your Personal Information

Enter your full name, email address, country of residence, and contact details. The application form is in German, so keep a translator handy if you need one.

3. Select Your Account Type

Choose the account that fits your needs – Girokonto, Depot, Pure Depot, LiveTrading, or the CFD-Konto for leveraged trading.

4. Complete Identity Verification

Eligible applicants complete one of the identity-verification methods offered for their country of residence (for example video, app, or PostIdent in Germany). Do not assume that notarised postal verification makes every country eligible.

5. Complete Financial Details

Answer questions about your trading experience, employment status, and financial background so Comdirect can comply with regulatory requirements – especially for the CFD-Konto.

6. Fund Your Account

Once approved, deposit funds via bank transfer – the only funding method available. There is no minimum deposit requirement.

7. Start Trading

Log into the Comdirect website or download the trading app, and begin investing or trading on your chosen markets.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: BaFin Start Trading Read Review

Fees, Spreads, and Commissions

Trading costs at Comdirect depend on the account and the exchange, and clients may face different fee structures by product.

depend on the account and the exchange, and clients may face different fee structures by product. On the regular Depot, orders cost €4.90 plus 0.25% of the order volume, with a €9.90 minimum – so a €5,000 trade costs around €17.40.

The app-based Pure Depot is cheaper for regular investors, at €1 per trade via gettex with free depot management.

Comdirect's pricing sits mid-to-high versus neobrokers, but the fee structure is transparent, so you always know what you're paying.

How much does Comdirect actually charge you?

Depends on the account. The regular Depot charges €1.95 a month for management, waived if you make at least two trades a quarter, run a savings plan, or also hold a Girokonto – and it's free for the first three years for new customers. Regular orders are €4.90 plus 0.25% of volume (minimum €9.90). The Pure Depot skips the management fee entirely and charges €1 per gettex trade. It's bank pricing on the regular Depot, neobroker pricing on the Pure Depot – do the math for your own trade size.

Are Comdirect's fees cheaper than those of other brokers or what?

On the regular Depot, honestly no – discount brokers and offshore CFD shops will beat it on raw cost most days. The €1-per-trade Pure Depot closes most of that gap for buy-and-hold investors. Either way, what you're buying is a regulated German bank with real deposit protection. Some people happily pay a little extra for that; others would rather save on fees and take the risk. Just calculate what you'd actually pay trading your size, then decide.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: BaFin Start Trading Read Review

Comdirect Trading Platforms

Comdirect runs its own proprietary platforms rather than MetaTrader – MT4 and MT5 are not supported.

The main website handles account management and investing in securities like stocks and bonds, while CFD and forex trading runs through CFD Trader. Both are in German only.

Beyond those, Comdirect offers a mobile Trading App, the browser-based ProTrader, HebelSelect for leveraged products, and TraderFox for professional-grade analysis.

Comdirect Trading App

The Comdirect Trading App is a versatile mobile platform for trading stocks, ETFs, funds, and certificates directly from your smartphone.

It provides real-time market data, customisable watchlists, and portfolio tracking.

Users can set price alerts and receive push notifications for order executions, keeping them informed on the go.

The app is available on both Android and iOS.

ProTrader

ProTrader is an advanced browser-based platform built for active traders who need in-depth market analysis and real-time data.

It features a customisable interface with multiple screens showing live charts, order books, market depth, and news feeds.

The platform supports various order types and suits traders who need quick execution and comprehensive market information.

CFD Trader & CFD App

For leveraged trading, Comdirect offers CFD Trader on desktop with real-time price feeds, advanced charting tools, and customisable watchlists.

The CFD App extends this to mobile, letting users monitor positions, manage orders, and follow market news on the move. Both platforms cover a wide range of CFD products.

HebelSelect

HebelSelect focuses on leveraged products, offering a simple, efficient interface for trading with leverage ratios from 2 to 50.

It provides the essential trading tools in a user-friendly environment, accessible via desktop and mobile.

TraderFox

TraderFox is a professional platform offering real-time data on thousands of global stocks and markets.

It includes advanced charting, automated trading strategies, and a customisable dashboard – especially useful for algorithmic trading and heavy technical analysis.

Which trading platform should I actually use on Comdirect?

Depends on you, honestly. Long-term investing? The main website or the Trading App handle everything. Active trading? ProTrader gives you the depth and live data. Leverage? CFD Trader is the only real option there. Just remember it's all in German. If your German is shaky, spend proper time getting familiar before real money goes in.

Do Comdirect's platforms actually work, or are they clunky?

They work. The mobile app is genuinely well-designed – it's won design awards. ProTrader and CFD Trader are functional rather than flashy, which is fine. The real friction isn't performance. It's the language. Everything in German, all day, including the news feeds. For a native speaker, no complaints. For everyone else, it wears on you.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: BaFin Start Trading Read Review

Deposit and Withdrawal

Comdirect has no minimum deposit, and deposits and withdrawals to your own reference account are free of charge.

has no minimum deposit, and deposits and withdrawals to your own reference account are free of charge. The catch: bank transfer is the only funding method available – no cards, no e-wallets, no crypto.

Securities accounts settle through a linked reference account by bank transfer. Comdirect’s separate foreign-currency investment account (Währungsanlagekonto) supports 13 currencies, including the South African Rand, with a minimum investment of €500 – a distinct product rather than a standard trading-account base currency.

How long does it take for a deposit to appear in my Comdirect account?

Internal transfers land pretty much instantly. External bank transfers take 1–2 business days, depending on your sending bank. From South Africa, add whatever your bank's international transfer timeline looks like on top. Plan around it – don't wire money the morning you want to trade.

Are there any fees for withdrawing money from my Comdirect account?

Withdrawals to your linked reference account are free. Cash withdrawals with the Visa debit card are free up to three times a month; each additional ATM withdrawal costs €4.90, and foreign-currency card transactions carry a fee of around 1.75%. Read the card conditions before relying on it abroad.

Deposit Method:

📥 Deposit Method ⚡ Speed 💸 Fees 💶 SEPA Bank Transfer (Eurozone) 1–2 business days Free 🌍 International Bank Transfer (SWIFT) 1–3 business days (longer from South Africa) Free from Comdirect; sending bank may charge 🔄 Internal Transfer (Commerzbank accounts) Instant Free 💳 Credit / Debit Card ❌ Not available for deposits – 🌐 E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.) ❌ Not available – ₿ Cryptocurrency ❌ Not available – 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Withdrawal Method:

📤 Withdrawal Method ⚡ Speed 💸 Fees 🏦 Bank Transfer 1–2 business days Free 💳 Visa Debit Card (ATM cash) Instant Free within limits; ±€4.90 per extra withdrawal 🌐 E-Wallets / Crypto ❌ Not available – 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: BaFin Start Trading Read Review

Leverage

Comdirect keeps leverage well within EU limits – retail clients are capped at 1:30, far below the 1:500 you'll see at offshore brokers. On the CFD side, the CFD Trader account runs up to that 1:30 ceiling (margin around 3.3%), while the more conservative CFD Basic account requires 20% margin, roughly 1:5. HebelSelect leverage products go up to a factor of 50, but those are structured certificates rather than an account-wide leverage setting.

Leverage is still a tool that cuts both ways: it multiplies wins and losses at exactly the same speed, and even at 1:30 a careless week can empty an account. If you're new to leveraged trading, start on CFD Basic, keep position sizes modest – or don't use leverage at all.

Comdirect vs. eToro vs XM – a Comparison

🔎 Broker 💰 Minimum Deposit $o $50 USD $5 USD 📝 Sign-Up Bonus Yes Yes Yes ➕ Max. Leverage Not indicated 1:400 1:888 💵 Currency Pairs – 47 57 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Research and Trading Tools

Comdirect gives you the essentials – market analysis, research tools and relevant data, most of it accessible directly on the website. It's all easy enough to find, but the news feed is German-only, which limits how useful it is for international traders. The tools help you make decisions; they won't tell you what to trade. That part is on you, so do the work before every position.

Awards

Awards don't mean much on their own, but Comdirect's shelf is genuinely busier than most. In 2026 it was named Germany's Best Bank and Best Direct Bank for the eighth consecutive year by €uro magazine, based on a nationwide study of 32 financial institutions, and took Best Service Direct Bank in the same study. The Comdirect app won a UX Design Award for features like Text to Transfer, and the trading app picked up an iF Design Award for its interface. Still – don't choose a broker for its plaques. Judge it on fees, execution and how well it fits the way you trade. The awards are a nice signal, nothing more.

Comdirect Sign-Up Bonus

Comdirect's headline promotion is on its Depot (securities account): a €100 instant bonus for opening a Depot by 15 September 2026, provided you give consent to marketing emails during sign-up. Open the new pension depot (Altersvorsorgedepot) in early 2027 and a further €50 early-bird bonus is added, for up to €150 in total. New Depot customers also get a reduced trading price of €3.90 per order for 36 months.

There's a separate €100 Girokonto (current account) bonus running to 31 August 2026, subject to active use and the account-switch service. Promotions and dates change without notice, so read the complete live terms before relying on any offer rather than a summary.

What does the Comdirect bonus include?

On the Depot side, it's €100 cash for opening by 15 September 2026 (up to €150 with the pension-depot early-bird), plus the €3.90-per-order trading price for three years. On the Girokonto side, it's a €100 cash bonus tied to active use. Both are one-off marketing bonuses rather than a permanent rate improvement, and both come with eligibility and email-consent conditions, so neither lands automatically the moment you sign up.

Is the bonus worth it for South African traders?

Only if the account genuinely suits you and you qualify. The cash is real, but the account, forms and platforms are all in German, the promotions are built around German residents, and funding runs through international bank transfer from South Africa. Confirm eligibility first, and if you were opening the account anyway, treat the bonus as a small extra rather than a reason to sign up on its own.

Comdirect Customer Support

Comdirect offers customer support by phone, email and live chat, primarily in German with only limited English support, during extended business hours. The team covers account management, trading queries, deposits, withdrawals and technical issues.

Response times draw mixed-to-poor reviews – slow replies during busy periods and language barriers for non-German speakers are the most common complaints. For a regulated German bank you do at least have a formal complaints route and, ultimately, recourse through German financial authorities if an issue can't be resolved directly.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: BaFin Start Trading Read Review

Comdirect for South African Traders

FSCA status Not FSCA-regulated; authorised in Germany by BaFin ZAR funding ZAR is an available base currency, but funding is by international bank transfer only – no local ZAR EFT or card Language Website, forms and all trading platforms are in German only Fund protection Deposits protected up to €100,000; securities up to €20,000 (German schemes) Account opening Non-German/Austrian residents face a notarised, paper-based process that can take weeks Tax records Keep full records of deposits, withdrawals and trades for South African tax purposes

Who Should Consider Comdirect?

Comdirect suits investors who want a regulated, bank-grade home for long-term investing and value security over cost. If you're comfortable with German-language platforms, or you already have a German or Austrian banking footprint, it's a genuinely solid option with stronger institutional protections than many standalone offshore brokers provide – and the Pure Depot makes the pricing competitive for buy-and-hold investors.

It's a poor fit for beginners who want an easy English-language sign-up, active forex traders, or anyone who needs local ZAR funding and fast onboarding. Because Comdirect is built around German residence, most South African retail traders will find an FSCA-regulated broker with English support and local payment methods the more practical starting point.

Conclusion Comdirect is a trustworthy, BaFin-regulated brand of Commerzbank AG, with statutory German deposit protection and a broad range of banking and investment services, from shares and ETFs to the cheaper app-based Pure Depot. It suits investors who value safety and a full banking relationship. That said, the German-only platforms, mid-to-high fees on the regular Depot, and eligibility built around German residence mean South African traders should confirm they qualify and weigh the convenience trade-off carefully before signing up.

Review Methodology

This review was last updated in July 2026. It considers Comdirect's regulatory status and legal entity, deposit protection, account structure and pricing, platforms, market range, fees, funding methods, support and suitability for South African traders. Where a detail depends on a current promotion or account terms, it is flagged as something to confirm directly. Details were checked against Comdirect's public website and independent German finance sources, and should be verified again before opening or funding an account, since banking terms and promotions change.

Disclaimer

Traders need to recognize that there is great risk involved in trading financial instruments, and this level of risk is not suited to all traders. The information and products Comdirect provides are for information purposes only. They should not be regarded as recommendations or encouragement for decision-making regarding purchasing or selling financial instruments. Movements in the price of foreign exchange and commodities are unpredictable, and Comdirect cannot guarantee a maximum loss that a trader may suffer.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Comdirect, and what services does it offer?

Comdirect is a brand of Commerzbank AG – not a separate bank – offering banking, investing and trading in Germany. Customers get access to stocks, ETFs, funds, bonds and CFDs across German, European and international markets, plus current accounts and savings plans. It's regulated by BaFin, so you're dealing with a full German bank rather than a standalone trading shop.

Is Comdirect regulated and safe to use?

Yes, Comdirect operates under Commerzbank AG's banking licence and is regulated by BaFin, Germany's Federal Financial Supervisory Authority. Client deposits are protected up to €100,000 under the German Deposit Guarantee Scheme, Securities held in custody generally remain your property and sit outside the bank’s insolvency estate; a separate investor-compensation arrangement may apply only in the exceptional case where the institution cannot return client assets.

What trading platforms does Comdirect provide?

Comdirect runs its own proprietary platforms, not MetaTrader – MT4 and MT5 are not supported. You get the main web platform, the mobile Trading App, the Pure Depot app, ProTrader for active traders, CFD Trader for leveraged trading, HebelSelect and TraderFox. The catch worth knowing upfront: every platform runs in German only.

What account types are available at Comdirect?

Comdirect offers the Girokonto current account, the regular Depot securities account, the newer app-based Pure Depot, LiveTrading for real-time dealing, and the CFD-Konto for leveraged trading. Each serves a different purpose, from everyday banking and low-cost investing through to active speculation. Most South African traders would start with a Depot rather than the CFD-Konto.

What is the minimum deposit to open a Comdirect account?

Comdirect has no fixed minimum deposit – you can open an account without funding it upfront. That said, bank transfer is the only funding method available, so factor in your own bank's international transfer fees before sending small amounts from South Africa. Depositing enough to trade comfortably usually makes more sense than testing with tiny amounts.

Does Comdirect charge any trading or account fees?

The regular Depot charges €1.95 a month, waived with two trades a quarter, a savings plan, or a linked Girokonto, and free for the first three years. Regular orders cost €4.90 plus 0.25% of volume (minimum €9.90). The app-based Pure Depot has free depot management and €1 per gettex trade. The Girokonto Aktiv is free only if usage conditions are met, otherwise €4.90 a month.

What leverage does Comdirect offer to traders?

Comdirect's retail leverage is capped at 1:30 under EU rules. On the CFD Trader account that works out to margin of around 3.3%, while the more conservative CFD Basic account requires 20% margin, roughly 1:5. HebelSelect leverage products go up to a factor of 50. That's deliberately modest compared with offshore brokers pushing 1:500 – German regulation keeps leverage sensible, which protects most traders from blowing up their accounts.

How can I deposit or withdraw funds with Comdirect?

Comdirect securities accounts are funded through a linked settlement or reference account by bank transfer. It also offers a separate foreign-currency investment account (Währungsanlagekonto) in 13 currencies, including ZAR, with a minimum investment of €500 – that is not the same as choosing a standard trading-account base currency. External bank transfers typically clear within 1–2 business days.

Can South Africans open a Comdirect account?

Not straightforwardly. Comdirect is built around German residence, and some products and promotions require it, so a South African resident should not assume they qualify – confirm eligibility with Comdirect directly first. Where accepted, non-German and non-Austrian residents face a notarised, paper-based identification process that can take weeks, and a working knowledge of German is essentially required.

Is customer support available at Comdirect?

Comdirect provides support via phone, email and live chat, primarily in German with only limited English, during extended business hours. The team covers account management, trading queries, deposits, withdrawals and technical issues. Response times draw mixed-to-poor reviews, and language barriers for non-German speakers are a common complaint, so patience helps.

Sources Checked