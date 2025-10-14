CMH announced that Stuart Jackson will retire as chief financial officer (CFO) but will remain an executive director to support the transition. Priya Govind will assume the role of CFO, in line with the Group’s succession plan. These changes are effective from 3 June 2026.

The annual general meeting of CMH was held on 3 June 2026, with 69.2% of issued shares voting. All resolutions, including approval of financial statements, election of directors, appointment of auditors, and approval of non-executive directors' fees, were approved by large majorities, with voting percentages mostly exceeding 94%. Notably, the approval of the remuneration policy and implementation report received 94.4% support. The meeting also approved fees for non-executive directors, with support above 99%. The AGM results reflect strong shareholder approval for the company's governance and financial matters.

An associate of a director has dealt in shares of the company.

Whilst progress has been made in respect of the potential acquisition under consideration, certain aspects remain subject to further discussions. Accordingly, shareholders are advised to continue to exercise caution when dealing in the Company's securities until a full announcement is made.

CMH shareholders were advised that on Monday, 17 August 2026 CMH Management, concluded an agreement to purchase various rental enterprises and related properties which are presently leased by the CMH Group on an arm's-length basis (Rental Enterprises). The Rental Enterprises will be purchased for the cash purchase consideration of R745 000 000 from BWJ Barritt, SK Jackson and JD McIntosh and all associated entities which are owned or controlled directly or indirectly by their respective family trusts.

Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Combined Motor Holdings Ltd. shares on the jse look supported by steady charts and a clear historical graph, with growth still visible in the broader pattern and a measured price forecast leaning constructive. At a price today in rands of R38 per share, the decision to buy or sell should weigh the dividend payout, the cost of entry, and any preference shares angle. With the share code CMH, investors can review data online, check for sale opportunities, and compare prediction signals before using a trading account and assessing how to buy through active trading on the market.

Combined Motor Holdings Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Combined Motor Holdings Ltd. (CMH) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Consumer Discretionary / Automotive Retail Current Price 38 Market Capitalization 2.60bn P/E Ratio 6.99 Dividend Yield 5.92% Trading Volume (Live Data) 2 674 Recent Price Change 1.33 Data as of 2026-08-28 09:49:01

Combined Motor Holdings Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 38, with a 1.33 move from the previous close Market Cap 2.60bn, indicating a mid-cap presence P/E Ratio 6.99, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield 5.92, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, based on the latest trading volume and price response

Combined Motor Holdings Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish outlook remains modestly supported by the low P/E ratio of 6.99, the 5.92 dividend yield, and today’s positive price change. A sustained move above 38 may reinforce momentum, while lighter trading volume of 2 674 suggests that follow-through should be confirmed before treating the move as durable.

FAQ on Combined Motor Holdings Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Combined Motor Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: Combined Motor Holdings Ltd. shares represent ownership in CMH on the JSE. At R38 per share, the company shows a mid-cap market value of 2.60bn, a P/E of 6.99, and a 5.92 dividend yield, all useful reference points for investors.

Q2: How can I buy Combined Motor Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: To buy CMH shares, you need a JSE-enabled trading account and enough capital to purchase at the current price of R38. The live data shows the share code CMH, market cap of 2.60bn, and active trading volume of 2 674.

Q3: What affects the price of Combined Motor Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by the current price of R38, the 1.33 recent move, and the live trading volume of 2 674. A P/E ratio of 6.99 and dividend yield of 5.92 also shape how the market values CMH.

Q4: Does Combined Motor Holdings Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes. The live data shows a dividend yield of 5.92, which indicates CMH pays income to shareholders. With the share price at R38 and a market cap of 2.60bn, the dividend remains a notable feature for income-focused investors.

Q5: How can I track my Combined Motor Holdings Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track CMH by watching the JSE share code, current price of R38, and the recent 1.33 change. Dividend tracking is easier when you monitor the 5.92 dividend yield, trading volume of 2 674, and market cap of 2.60bn.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Combined Motor Holdings Ltd. share price?

Answer: The price is being shaped by the R38 level, the 1.33 move, and the modest trading volume of 2 674. CMH’s low P/E of 6.99 and 5.92 dividend yield suggest the market is balancing value and income signals.

Q7: Is Combined Motor Holdings Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on the live data, CMH may appeal to investors looking for value and income, given the R38 price, P/E of 6.99, and dividend yield of 5.92. The 2.60bn market cap suggests a established mid-cap listing on the JSE.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Combined Motor Holdings Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data shows CMH at R38 with a 1.33 recent rise and volume of 2 674. That can support a cautious buy view, but the decision should still reflect the 6.99 P/E, 5.92 dividend yield, and market conditions.

Q9: How much does one Combined Motor Holdings Ltd. share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is R38. That figure comes with a recent price change of 1.33, a market cap of 2.60bn, and a live P/E ratio of 6.99, making CMH easy to benchmark for trade decisions.

Q10: How to sell Combined Motor Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell CMH shares, place a sell order through a JSE trading account using the share code CMH. At the current price of R38 and with volume at 2 674, the market can provide a reference for execution.

How to Buy Combined Motor Holdings Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-approved platform.

Verify your account by email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for additional security.

Complete KYC verification.

Learn the trading dashboard and order types.

Deposit funds into your trading account.

Place a purchase order for CMH at the price per share you’re comfortable with.

Combined Motor Holdings Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Combined Motor Holdings Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.