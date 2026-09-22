According to research in South Africa, Colmex Pro is an established online broker, offering its clients trading accounts in Forex, CFD, and Stocks.

?️ Regulated and trusted by the FSCA and CySEC. ?️ 1134 new traders chose this broker in the last 90 days. ?️ Available for South African Traders ??

Category 💰 Minimum Deposit $1,000 (standard account 🎁 Sign-Up Bonus No sign-up bonus 💸 Fees No deposit fees; withdrawal fees may apply depending on method; inactivity fee may apply after dormant period 📉 Spreads & Commissions Tight spreads from ~0.3 pips (varies by asset); commission-based structure mainly for CFD trading 💳 Deposit & Withdrawals Bank Wire, Credit/Debit Cards; withdrawals processed via original funding method (processing time varies) 🖥️ Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), proprietary Colmex Pro trading platform 🛡️ Regulation Regulated by FSCA and CySEC. 🔐 Trust Score Moderate–High (EU regulated broker with established track record) ⏱️ Payout Schedule Typically 1–5 business days depending on withdrawal method 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Colmex Pro S pider chart

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Regulated by CySEC (EU) with investor protection (segregated accounts, compensation fund). Past regulatory settlement with CySEC for compliance issues; some sources raise concerns about legitimacy of some broker listings online. Advanced proprietary platform with Level II data + MetaTrader 4 available. No MetaTrader 5; some reports of connectivity issues and platform glitches from users. Wide range of instruments (forex, stocks/CFDs, IPOs). Asset-by-asset fees and commission structure can be complex. Transparent contract specs; some spreads competitive at higher tiers. Withdrawal fees after first free monthly withdrawal; inactivity fees; tiered fee complexity. Multiple account tiers to suit different capital levels; demo account available. Minimum deposit requirements are high for many account types (can deter beginners).

Overview

Owned and operated by Colmex Pro Ltd, the broker is located in Limassol, Cyprus, where it capitalizes on the advantages Cyprus has in the international business arena as a highly regulated jurisdiction.

MiFID derivatives of the European Union, which ensures that all other regulatory licenses are implemented under the European Economic Area (EEA) agreement. Colmex Pro is regulated by the CySEC in Cyprus under thederivatives of the European Union, which ensures that all other regulatory licenses are implemented under the European Economic Area (EEA) agreement.

This enables Colmex Pro to provide clients with a transparent, sincere operating structure in a flexible, but respected regulatory environment.

​​​​​​​​​​Many Europeans like Colmex Pro for the ability to trade on the USA stock markets. Colmex Pro is a member of the Investor Compensation Fund (ICF) too.

Featured Offered

Colmex Pro offers a range of global trading instruments (forex, stocks, CFDs, indices, commodities) via MT4 and proprietary platforms, with tiered accounts, leveraged trading, and market access.

offers a range of global trading instruments (forex, stocks, CFDs, indices, commodities) via MT4 and proprietary platforms, with tiered accounts, leveraged trading, and market access. Terms, fees, and regulatory standing vary; research carefully before investing.

Colmex Pro Safety and Security

One of the best means of determining the safety of a broker like Colmex Pro is to establish which regulating authorities are watchdogs over its actions.

Colmex Pro is licensed and regulated in the European Union by CySEC with license number 123/10. Additionally, they are licensed in South Africa by the Financial Services Board with license number 46990.

Aspect Details 🏛️ Regulation Licensed as a Cyprus Investment Firm by CySEC (EU regulator) and authorised by the South African FSCA, meaning the broker must comply with financial regulatory standards. 💼 Client Funds Protection Client money is held in segregated accounts separate from company funds to protect assets if the firm faces financial issues. 💰 Investor Compensation Participation in an Investor Compensation Fund provides coverage up to €20,000 for eligible retail clients under CySEC rules. 🛡️ Privacy & Data Security Personal and financial information is safeguarded using encryption, passwords, firewalls, secure servers and managerial controls to prevent unauthorized access. 📊 Legal Documentation Legal policies include Risk Disclosure, Privacy Policy, Order Execution, Conflicts of Interest, Terms & Conditions, and more, clarifying regulatory and user protections. ⚖️ Risk Transparency Risk warnings and disclosures are published, emphasizing that trading involves significant risk and you should fully understand these documents before trading. 🔍 Compliance Standards Must adhere to due diligence, client categorization, best execution policies and EU investor protection practices. 📌 Restricted Jurisdictions Services NOT available to some regions (USA, Japan, Canada, etc.) due to regulatory restrictions. 👤 Privacy Law Compliance Data handling complies with GDPR and personal data is collected, stored, and processed within legal frameworks. 🔄 Ongoing Reporting Pillar 3 disclosures and execution quality reports show ongoing transparency on operations and execution practices.

What regulations and investor protections does Colmex Pro provide?

Colmex Pro is authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) under licence number 123/10 and is also licensed by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) of South Africa (Licence 46990). Client funds are held in segregated accounts, and the firm participates in the Investor Compensation Fund (ICF), offering coverage up to €20,000 for eligible clients under EU rules. These measures aim to safeguard client assets and comply with financial industry standards.

What deposit and withdrawal options are available, and are there fees?

You can fund your Colmex Pro account via bank transfers or credit/debit cards, with no deposit fees charged by the broker. Card deposits usually appear within 10–15 minutes, while bank transfers may take 2–3 business days. Withdrawals are typically processed back to the original funding method; minimum withdrawal amounts and potential withdrawal charges depend on the method used.

Colmex Pro at a Glance

Category Details 🏛️ Headquarters Limassol, Cyprus 📅 Year Founded 2009 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities FSCA and CySEC. 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade USA, Canada, and certain sanctioned jurisdictions 📌 Accounts Forex & CFD Account, Equity CFD Account, DMA Account ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Yes (available upon request) 📒 Demo Account Yes ✴️ Institutional Accounts Yes 👨🏼‍💼 Managed Accounts Not publicly advertised ⬆️ Maximum Leverage Up to 1:30 (Retail – EU clients) 👉 Sign Up Bonus Not typically offered (EU regulation restrictions) 💰 Minimum Deposit From $1000 (varies by account type) 💫Leverage 1:2 – 1:30 (Retail) Spread From 0.1 pips (variable, account dependent) 💳Commission Charged on certain accounts (e.g., DMA & low-spread accounts) 💳 Deposit Options Bank Wire, Credit/Debit Cards 💳 Withdrawal Options Bank Wire, Credit/Debit Cards 📊 Platform Types MetaTrader 4 (MT4), Colmex Pro 2.0 (Equities platform) 📶 OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, Web-based 📈 Tradable assets offered Forex, CFDs on Stocks, Indices, Commodities, ETFs 💬 Languages supported on Website nglish, Russian, Spanish (may vary) ⏲️ Customer Service Hours English and additional EU languages 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Customer Review

Many clients praise its responsive support, intuitive platform, and competitive costs , while a smaller group reports technical issues, execution delays, and withdrawal frustrations .

, while a smaller group reports . Overall sentiment leans positive with notable negatives.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating ~4.5-4.7 / 5 ⭐ (Mostly positive based on Trustpilot) 👏Customer Satisfaction Predominantly positive reviews praising platform usability and support, though some negative experiences exist 📞Customer Service Generally described as responsive and helpful, with personal support often highlighted, but a few complaints about unresolved issues and slow responses

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Very limited reviews available; past posts include severe complaints about account issues and trust problems. Overall sentiment on Myfxbook is negative from few reviewers. ⭐ ≈ 1.0 / 5 Mixed historical feedback: some users note good pricing and fast responses, others cited withdrawal issues and account problems. ⭐ Mixed (Varied) Strong overall positive sentiment with many 5★ experiences praising service & platform, but a few 1★ complaints on technical and withdrawal issues. ⭐ ~4.5 / 5

Colmex Pro Accounts Type

Margin Account

A Margin Account at Colmex Pro lets traders use leverage (borrowed funds) to increase position size, starting with a minimum of ~$1,000 deposit and set margins (e.g., 1:4 intraday, 1:2 overnight). Margin trading increases both potential gains and the risk of losses.

Bronze Account

The Bronze account at Colmex Pro is an entry‑level trading tier requiring a minimum deposit (typically ~$500 for CFDs or $3,000 for equities), offering competitive per‑share fees, personal account management, and moderate day margin, suitable for traders scaling into higher tiers.

Silver Account

The Silver account at Colmex Pro requires a higher minimum deposit (~$5,000–$10,000) than Bronze, offers lower trading commissions, improved pricing tiers, and enhanced market access, making it suitable for more experienced traders seeking cost‑effective execution.

Gold Account

The Gold account at Colmex Pro requires a ~$25,000 minimum deposit with lower per‑share fees (~$0.004), enhanced execution conditions, and personal support, making it suitable for experienced traders seeking more competitive trading costs and improved terms.

Account Tier 💰 Minimum Deposit 📉 Minimum Order 💵 Fee Per Share ⚡ Day Margin 👤 Personal Account Manager Margin Account $1,000 $2.50 $0.007 Up to 1:4 Yes Bronze $3,000 $2.50 $0.005 Up to 1:6 Yes Silver $10,000 $2.25 $0.0045 Up to 1:6 Yes Gold $25,000 $2.00 $0.004 Up to 1:6 Yes VIP $100,000 $1.75 $0.0035 Up to 1:6 Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account 👉Open Account 👉Open Account 👉Open Account 👉Open Account

What account types does Comex Pro offer?

Colmex Pro offers several account types, including Margin, Bronze, Silver, Gold, and VIP accounts. These tiers vary by minimum deposit, commission rates, and trading conditions, allowing traders to choose an account based on their investment size, experience level, and preferred financial instruments.

Which Colmex Pro account is best for beginners?

For beginners, the Bronze Account from Colmex Pro is typically best. It has a lower minimum deposit, simpler fee structure, and suitable trading conditions, making it easier for new traders to start and learn without high costs or complexity.

How to open a Colmex Pro Account

The Compex Pro review process of opening a new account is fully digital, hassle-free, and fast. [video width="1920" height="1080" mp4="/storage/images/2021/06/How-to-Colmex.mp4"][/video]

Step 1 – Register an account

Go to the website and click “Open an Account” or “Free Demo” to start.

Complete the online registration form with your personal details (name, email, etc.).

Enter your email address and follow the on-screen prompts to start your registration.

You’ll receive a verification code by email — enter that code and then create a secure password to set up your account.

Step 2 — Verify your identity (KYC)

Government-issued ID (passport, driver’s licence, or national ID)

Proof of address (utility bill/bank statement)

You may also need to provide proof of your funding method (e.g., credit card scan).

Step 3 — Wait for approval

Colmex Pro will review your application and documents.

Once verified and approved, you’ll receive confirmation and access to your trading dashboard.

Step 4 — Fund your account

Make an initial deposit using a supported payment method (bank transfer or credit/debit card).

There’s a minimum deposit requirement (often around USD 500–1 000 depending on account type).

Step 5 — Start trading

After funding, your account is live — you can log into the platform and begin trading.

ColmexPro Fees and Spreads

Colmex Pro structures its trading fees around tiered equity pricing plans that lower per‑share costs as the minimum deposit increases.

These plans apply to CFDs on U.S. stocks and ETFs, with detailed commissions charged per share plus a minimum fee per trade.

The site also includes spreads and pricing for other instruments, but the clearest published details relate to the tiered equity plans.

🏷️ Account Tier 💰 Minimum Deposit 📉 Minimum Order 💵 Fee Per Share ⚡ Day Margin 👤 Personal Account Manager Margin Account $1,000 $2.50 $0.007 Up to 1:4 Yes Bronze $3,000 $2.50 $0.005 Up to 1:6 Yes Silver $10,000 $2.25 $0.0045 Up to 1:6 Yes Gold $25,000 $2.00 $0.004 Up to 1:6 Yes VIP $100,000 $1.75 $0.0035 Up to 1:6 Yes

What fees does Colmex Pro charge?

Colmex Pro uses tier-based fees per share, market spreads, overnight swap rates, and currency conversion fees. Higher deposit tiers enjoy lower per-share fees, while trading costs fluctuate depending on liquidity and market conditions.

Are there hidden charges or commissions?

No hidden fees are applied. All costs—including minimum order sizes, per-share fees, and overnight swaps—are transparent. Withdrawals and deposits may incur banking or network fees separate from the broker’s pricing.

ColmexPro Market Instruments

Colmex Pro gives traders access to a diverse range of financial assets through its trading platforms, particularly focused on traditional markets.

Its core offering includes U.S. stocks (direct access), ETFs, ADRs, and a broad selection of CFDs on forex, indices, and commodities, although cryptocurrency trading is not provided.

With thousands of instruments available, traders can diversify across major global markets while using professional‑grade tools and real‑time data.

📌 Asset Category 🪙 Examples / Types 📊 Notes 🧑‍💼 U.S. Stocks 3,000+ US equities (NYSE, NASDAQ, AMEX) Direct market access with real spreads and Level II data. 📊 ETFs & ADRs Exchange‑Traded Funds and ADRs Diversified funds tied to indices or foreign stocks. 💱 Forex (Currencies) 50+ major, minor & exotic pairs Available via CFDs on MT4 or similar platforms. 📈 Indices US500, DAX30, UK100, JP225 etc. Allows speculation on major global stock index movements. 🛢 Commodities Gold, Silver, Crude Oil & more Precious metals and energy markets via CFD. 📉 CFD Shares CFD access to stocks & ETFs Offers leverage‑based exposure without owning underlying. ❌ Cryptocurrencies Not available Crypto trading is not supported.

What assets can I trade with Colmex Pro?

Colmex Pro offers stocks, ETFs, futures, indices, and selected CFDs. Availability may vary per account type, region, and regulatory permissions. Traders can diversify portfolios across multiple asset classes using a single account.

Are all instruments available for margin trading?

Not all instruments support leverage. Margin levels depend on account tier and asset type. Day margin typically ranges from 1:4 to 1:6, with higher tiers enjoying increased leverage for eligible instruments

ColmexPro Trading Platforms

A forex trading platform is, in essence, the software provided by Colmex Pro to its clients to carry out their trades.

A multi-asset trading platform is one that allows clients to trade forex but other asset classes, including CFDs on stocks, stock indices, precious metals, and cryptocurrencies as well.

The decision about which platform to choose will always depend on what a client would like to trade.

Forex and commodities traders can choose between the Colmex Pro Expert, Colmex Pro Trader, and the MT4 platforms for investing in the markets. CFD and equities traders can use the Colmex Pro Trader CFD version.

for investing in the markets. CFD and equities traders can use the Colmex Pro Trader CFD version. Each platform offers something different, but all offer multiple tools, indicators, charting options, and market depth information.

The Colmex Pro mobile trading platforms are available for both the Pro Trader and the Pro Expert versions, while MT4 users can download the respective MT4 mobile apps for their iOS and Android devices.

Traders can open an unlimited Colmex Pro demo account, which will not only help to evaluate the different platforms but can also assist in understanding the basic Colmex Pro trading environment.

Colmex Pro 2.0

Colmex Pro’s Colmex Pro 2.0 is its flagship proprietary trading platform designed for both beginner and professional traders.

It features a highly customisable interface where users can arrange panels, detach windows, and link symbols across views for efficient workflow.

The platform offers advanced analytical tools, real‑time performance statistics, built‑in charting with multiple indicators, and a wide range of order types accessible directly from the chart or via Level 2 market data panels.

Powered by robust infrastructure, Colmex Pro 2.0 emphasises fast execution, reliability, and intuitive controls to support sophisticated trading strategies across markets.

TradingView

The TradingView integration allows Colmex Pro clients to trade directly from the world’s leading charting and analysis platform while leveraging Colmex Pro’s competitive commissions and execution.

With this integration, traders benefit from TradingView’s advanced charts, indicators, screeners, watchlists, alerts, and community‑shared ideas, all connected to their Colmex Pro trading account.

Orders can be placed straight from TradingView after logging in, with full support for stop‑loss and take‑profit settings, and no additional cost beyond regular trading fees.

MetaTrader 4

MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is a globally popular third‑party trading platform offered by Colmex Pro that provides advanced charting, analytical tools, and automated trading capabilities.

MT4 supports multiple chart types, technical indicators, and a range of order types, and is known for its Expert Advisors (EAs), which enable algorithmic strategy automation.

Colmex Pro’s MT4 implementation is available on desktop and mobile, allowing traders flexibility in execution, customisation, and analysis — making it a strong choice for users who prefer a standard, widely supported trading interface.

Which trading platforms does Colmex Pro offer?

Colmex Pro supports MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and proprietary web/mobile platforms. These allow real-time market analysis, order execution, charting tools, and account management across desktop and mobile devices.

Can I trade on multiple devices?

Yes, accounts are compatible with desktop, web, and mobile apps. Trades, charts, and account balances sync across devices for continuous access and efficient market monitoring.

ColmexPro Deposit and Withdrawal

Colmex Pro provides services globally , hence it allows deposits with US dollars and Euros. The platform accepts deposits through Bank Wire, VISA, and MasterCard as deposit methods.

Withdrawals can also be received through Bank Wire, VISA or MasterCard . To withdraw funds, clients have to fill out a withdrawal form and send it by fax or email to the company’s back-office department.

Colmex Pro then executes the withdrawal request to the same venue as the initial deposit. If a deposit was made via a credit card, the deposited amount will be credited to that credit card.

The remaining amount (i.e., profits/earnings) will be credited to a nominated bank account. If the deposit was made via bank transfer, then the withdrawn funds will be sent via bank transfer.

🔑 Category 📋 Details 💳 Min. Deposit $1000 🏦 Deposit Methods Bank Wire Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards (Visa/Mastercard) ⏱️ Deposit Times Card: Instant 💸 Deposit Notes Bank Wire: 1–3 business days 💰 Withdrawal Methods Third-party payments not accepted. Account must match trader’s name. ⏳ Withdrawal Times Bank Wire Transfer (primary method) 🧾 Withdrawal Fees Bank wire fees may apply (varies by bank and region) 🔁 Return Rules Refunds processed back to original funding source where possible; subject to compliance and verification checks. 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

What is the minimum deposit at Colmex Pro?

Minimum deposits start at $1,000 for margin accounts and increase by tier: Bronze $3,000, Silver $10,000, Gold $25,000, VIP $100,000. Funding options include bank wire and card payments, subject to local regulations.

How long do withdrawals take?

Withdrawals are processed within standard banking periods. Typically, first monthly withdrawals are free, with subsequent withdrawals possibly incurring $40 fees. Bank or card processing times vary by institution.

ColmexPro Comparison

🔎 Broker Colmex Pro Key to Markets Established 2010 (Cyprus-based multi-asset broker) 2010 (ECN/STP forex & CFD broker) 💵 Min. Deposit ~$1000 for CFD accounts (equities/other tiers may be higher) ~$50–$100 (varies by region/account type) 💳 Inactivity Fee No inactivity charge reported by official sources No inactivity fee (explicitly stated) ☪️ Islamic Account Swap/Islamic account availability varies and isn’t clearly confirmed on all reviews; some sources suggest availability Yes – swap-free Islamic accounts available on request 🎉 Demo Account Yes – demo accounts available for practice Yes – free demo accounts offered 📝Sign up 👉Open Account 👉Open Account

Education

Before starting to trade, potential clients of Colmex Pro should avail themselves of all possible information and trading skills needed to be successful in the world of forex and commodity trading.

If Colmex Pro’s website itself does not provide enough means, a trader should explore other informative websites and means to obtain that knowledge.

Colmex Pro offers some training tutorials from which new traders can learn more about the art of trading, and they can first practice with a demo account before taking up the challenge of live trading.

Does Colmex Pro provide educational resources?

Yes, the broker offers guides, webinars, tutorials, and FAQs to help traders understand markets, platform tools, risk management, and trading strategies for informed decision-making.

Are there resources for beginners?

Absolutely. Colmex Pro provides beginner-friendly materials, including video tutorials and step-by-step guides for account setup, order execution, and understanding fees, spreads, and margin, ensuring new traders can start confidently.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Research

To be able to trade with confidence and success, potential traders should do as much research as possible about this kind of speculative trading before commencing, but also preceding every daring deal.

This will ensure that they don’t lose money unnecessarily but make their trade as profitable as possible.

Colmex Pro customers can access free research tools on the respective trading platforms and also find an extensive range of stops, limits, and alerts on the website.

There are also unique and flexible account solutions for traders, and 24-hour support from an international dealing desk team.

Awards

Being an award-winning company instills extra confidence in traders, but Colmex Pro doesn’t give any information about the awards accumulated during its years in business.

Leverage

Leverage is a facility that enables you to get a much larger exposure to the market you are trading than the amount you deposited to open the trade. Leveraged products, such as forex trading, magnify your potential profit - but also increase your potential loss.

Leverage is expressed as a ratio, for instance, 50:1, 100:1, or 500:1 . Assuming that you have $1,000 in your trading account and you trade ticket sizes of 500,000 USD/JPY , your leverage will equate to 500:1.

With Colmex Pro, the Equities/CFDs trading account is a separate brokerage account that starts with a maximum leverage of 1:12. For Forex trading, the leverage is up to 30,1 and for stocks 5:1.

The maximum Colmex Pro leverage is set at 1:200 and can be used to trade almost all currency pairs and commodities in the market.

Customer Support

Potential traders need to make sure the broker company they choose will offer support whenever they may need it, in order to help customers to easily find the exact answers to their questions and offer them the best user experience.

In the case of Colmex Pro, their customer support is offered around the clock, twenty-four hours a day, five days a week, excluding weekends, and includes trading tutorials, email, call, and live chat support.

Customers can use the “Live Chat” feature on the website or call them for live support from a dedicated, multi-lingual customer service representative.

Conclusion Colmex Pro can be summarily described as a worthwhile company for potential traders, as it has been operating on global currency markets since 2009. Colmex Pro has grown to a major global provider of online CFDs, shares, forex, commodities, and indices trading. Colmex Pro offers online trading platforms intended to suit both professional stock traders and novice currency traders, offering customers segregated accounts, trading signals and analysis services, professional account managers, and many other advantageous services.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Colmex Pro, and where is it based?

Colmex Pro is a regulated online broker offering access to U.S. stocks, ETFs, options, and other instruments. It is headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus, and operates under CySEC and South African FSCA licences.

Is Colmex Pro regulated?

Yes. Colmex Pro is authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) under licence 123/10 and by the South African Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) under licence 46990.

What markets can I trade with Colmex Pro?

Clients can trade thousands of U.S. stocks, ETFs, options, commodities, and indices via the Colmex Pro 2.0 platform, as well as access real-time Level II market data.

Does Colmex Pro offer a demo account?

Yes, existing and new clients can open a free demo account to practise trading strategies with virtual funds before using live capital.

What is the minimum deposit to open an account?

For an equity trading account, the minimum deposit is typically USD 1,000, although requirements may vary by account type and region.

How long does it take to deposit funds?

Credit card deposits typically post in 10-15 minutes, while bank transfers can take 2-3 business days. Colmex Pro does not charge deposit fees.

Can I have more than one account?

Yes. Traders are permitted to open multiple accounts under the same ownership with Colmex Pro.

How do I obtain trade statements?

Trade history is available through the appropriate platform: Colmex Pro 2.0 for multi-asset accounts and MT4 for forex account history.

How is my money protected?

Client funds are segregated from company funds, and Colmex Pro participates in the Investors Compensation Fund, providing coverage up to €20 000 per retail client under EU regulations.

Does Colmex Pro change account currency after opening?

No. Once your account is established, you cannot change the base currency.

Disclaimer

Colmex Pro warns all potential customers that Forex and CFDs trading always carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Before deciding to trade the products offered by Colmex Pro, potential traders are advised to carefully consider their investment objectives, financial situation, needs, and level of experience before investing money they cannot afford to lose.

Colmex Pro warns that margin trading involves the potential for profit as well as the risk of loss and that movements in the price of foreign exchange and commodities are very unpredictable.

Therefore, Colmex Pro cannot guarantee a maximum loss that a trader may suffer, according to research in South Africa.