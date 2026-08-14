FXGlory is an offshore forex broker with a mixed reputation — it has a Trustpilot review score around 4.3 out of 5, depending on the source, but independent risk analysts give it much lower trust ratings and note potential problems. All the processes on FXGlory are transparent and in case of any issues, the support team is available 24/7 to help the client and if necessary, forward the issue to other departments at the broker. Every case is followed up and responded to in details.

Is FXGlory a good broker for South African traders?

FXGlory may appeal to South African traders because it offers forex and CFD trading, MetaTrader platforms, low minimum deposits, fixed spreads, deposit bonuses, and very high leverage of up to 1:3000. However, this high leverage also increases risk. South African traders should be cautious and verify whether FXGlory is locally authorised before depositing. FXGlory’s website promotes high leverage and fixed spreads, while South African broker-review sources list it as not regulated.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Is FXGlory regulated by the FSCA in South Africa?

FXGlory does not appear to be FSCA-regulated, so South African traders should not treat it as locally protected. The FSCA is South Africa’s financial market conduct regulator, and traders should always search the FSCA regulated entities database before opening an account with any broker. Global availability or offshore registration is not the same as South African regulatory protection.

🔍 Feature 💰 Minimum Deposit As low as $1 USD for Standard accounts. 🎁 Sign‑Up Bonus Up to 50% deposit bonus (max ~$2,000 tradable), but bonus itself isn’t withdrawable. 💸 Fees No commission; deposit usually free; withdrawal fees vary by method. 📉 Spreads ECN from 0.1 and VIP from 0.7 💳 Deposit & Withdrawals Cards, e‑wallets, crypto; withdrawals fee varies and can be high (~0‑9%+). 🖥️ Platforms MT4,

MT5,

and GloryTrader 🛡️ Regulation Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 🔐 Trust Score ~3.9/5 on Trustpilot (mixed reviews) and low risk scores elsewhere (~71/100). ⏱️ Payout Schedule Deposits often instant; withdrawals vary from hours up to many days depending on method. 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

FXGlory Trust Score

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons A substantial educational section is available Lack of strong regulation – not overseen by major global authorities. MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 are supported Leverage of up to 1:3000 is exceptionally high 24/7 customer support Withdrawal issues – complaints about delays and fees. ECN spreads start from 0.1 pips High leverage combined with relatively low margin-call and stop-out Swap-free trading is available



Overview

FXGlory is an online forex and CFD broker that offers traders access to popular trading platforms like MetaTrader 4 and 5, as well as its own GloryTrader with a range of account types, high leverage options, fixed spreads, and promotional incentives.

The site highlights features such as low minimum deposits, bonus offers, swap‑free accounts, micro lot trading, and 24/7 support to help both new and experienced traders engage with global financial markets.

It promotes a user‑friendly experience designed to support trading on desktops and mobile devices while providing tools like free VPS services and real‑time market access.

Is FXGlory a good broker for South African traders?

FXGlory is an online forex and CFD broker that promotes fixed spreads, bonus offers, MetaTrader trading, and very high leverage of up to 1:3000. This may appeal to traders looking for flexible trading conditions, but South African traders should be cautious. FXGlory does not appear to be FSCA-regulated, and high leverage can increase losses quickly.

Is FXGlory regulated in South Africa?

South African traders should verify FXGlory’s regulatory status before opening an account. The FSCA is South Africa’s financial market conduct regulator, and local authorisation matters because offshore or global access is not the same as FSCA protection. Some recent broker reviews describe FXGlory as unregulated by major authorities, so traders should check the FSCA register before depositing funds.

🧩 Feature 🏦 Account Types Multiple account tiers: Standard, Premium, VIP (and sometimes CIP), with features and spreads changing by tier. ⚖️ Leverage Very high leverage up to 1:3000 on Standard; lower on higher tiers (e.g., Premium ~1:2000, VIP ~1:400). 📉 Spreads Premium from 1.5 pips and ECN from 0.1 pips 🌐 Instruments Offered Forex pairs, some commodities and popular cryptocurrencies. 🖥️ Trading Platforms Offers MetaTrader 4 & 5 and WebTrader (desktop & mobile). ☪️ Islamic (Swap‑Free) Accounts Swap‑free (Islamic) trading available across account types. 🖧 Free VPS Hosting Free VPS available with conditions (usually minimum deposit requirements). 👥 Copy Trading No built‑in copy trading service widely reported. 🛡️ Client Fund Security Basic security claimed, but no segregated protection or major safeguards due to unregulated status. 📋 Regulatory Oversight Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Featured Offered

FXGlory offers a variety of trading features tailored to different experience levels, including multiple account types with varying leverage, spreads, and bonuses so traders can choose conditions that match their goals.

It provides access to popular platforms such as MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and a proprietary browser‑based platform with technical tools, fixed spreads, and high leverage up to 1:3000.

The broker also includes promotional incentives like a 50% deposit bonus, swap‑free and micro‑lot trading, and customer support to assist traders as they enter and navigate the forex market.

🔍 Aspect 🌟 Overall Rating Mixed but moderate; Trustpilot shows around 3.9–4.3 out of 5 from user reviews. 👏 Customer Satisfaction Variable satisfaction — some traders praise fast deposits and support, others report serious issues with withdrawals and trustworthiness. 📞 Customer Service Reports of helpful support staff from some reviewers, but others complain about delays and inconsistent responses

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Start Trading Read Review

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Limited reviews; some say platform works but withdrawals and rules around profits are problematic. ⭐⭐☆☆☆ Strong negative feedback with serious withdrawal complaints and scam accusations. ⭐☆☆☆☆ Very few reviews available; mixed or sparse overall feedback. ⭐⭐☆☆☆ Mixed sentiment: some praise ease of use and support; others call out suspicious practices. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Very limited presence, not widely used for this broker. ⭐⭐☆☆☆ Mixed feedback with many positive 5‑star reviews but a notable share of 1‑star complaints. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ (approx)

Customer Reviews

Customer reviews for FXGlory are mixed, with a noticeable number of traders praising fast payments, responsive support, and ease of use, including comments about quick withdrawal processing and helpful staff.

However, a significant portion of feedback is negative, with reviewers expressing concerns about withdrawal problems, promotional practices, and trustworthiness, reflecting a wide range of experiences rather than uniform satisfaction.

Overall, the sentiment shows both strongly positive and strongly negative opinions, indicating that user experiences vary considerably.

Safety and Security

FXGlory’s official materials state that trading forex involves significant market risk and that clients should be prepared for potential losses, with no guarantee of profit or avoidance of losses.

They explain that traders assume full responsibility for risks associated with order execution, system failures, and the use of leverage, and they emphasise that the company does not provide investment advice.

The website also outlines internal security measures like SSL encryption and other safeguards for personal data, but this does not replace independent regulatory oversight or investor protection.

🛡️Security Feature 💼 Regulation & Licensing Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts Claims to keep client funds in separate bank accounts apart from company funds. 📝 Lloyd’s of London Insurance None 🔐 Capital Strength & Credit Rating Broker asserts a solid financial foundation, but no external credit rating is published. 🔒 Account‑Level Security (Crypto) Uses 256‑bit SSL encryption for account data and offers optional two‑factor authentication (2FA). 📈 Negative Balance Protection FXGlory offers negative balance protection (margin call/stop‑out systems) according to its FAQ. 🧾 Transparent Compliance & Audits The broker states it conducts internal and external audits, though no regulator‑verified compliance reports are available.

Is FXGlory a safe broker to trade with?

FXGlory offers basic security features like SSL encryption, optional two-factor authentication, and segregated client accounts, but it is unregulated by major authorities, meaning investor protection is limited, and trading carries higher risk compared to regulated brokers.

Does FXGlory provide negative balance protection and fund security?

The broker claims to provide negative balance protection and keeps client funds in segregated accounts, but there is no independent insurance or regulatory oversight, so traders should exercise caution and understand that fund safety is not fully guaranteed.

FXGlory at a Glance

Feature 🔎 Broker’s Name FXGlory (operated by Glory Group Limited). 📍 Headquartered Saint Lucia 📅 Year Founded 2011. ⚖️ Regulating Authorities Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

🌐 Countries Not Accepted for Trade Does not accept residents of US, North Korea, Iran, Sudan, Syria, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Russia, Pakistan, China, etc. ☪️ Islamic Account (Swap‑Free) Yes, offers swap‑free/Islamic account option. 👍 Demo Account Yes, demo accounts available. 📊 Institutional Accounts No 📊 Managed Accounts No 📈 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:3000. 💰 Minimum Deposit $1 USD. 💳 Deposit Options Credit/debit cards, bank transfer, e‑wallets, crypto depending on region. 💳 Withdrawal Options Similar to deposit (cards, bank, e‑wallets, crypto);

Crypto withdrawals are also processed during the weekends. 💻 Platform Types MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and GloryTrader. 📱 OS Compatibility Windows,

Android,

iOS,

MacOS,

and WebTrader. 📈 Tradable Assets Offered Forex pairs,

metals,

oil/CFDs;

Some crypto options reported. 👨‍💼 Languages Supported on Website English, Arabic, French, Indian, and Spanish. 👥 Customer Support Languages English (some sources mention other languages may be supported). 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/7 support claimed. 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

FXGlory Account Types

FXGlory offers 6 different trading accounts: Standard, Premium, VIP, Classic, Pro, and ECN.

These accounts mainly differ by minimum deposit, spreads, leverage, and trading conditions. FXGlory promotes fixed spreads, swap-free trading, no deposit commissions, and very high leverage of up to 1:3000.

However, South African traders should be cautious with high leverage and should verify the broker’s regulatory status before depositing funds.

FXGlory Standard Account

The Standard Account has the lowest entry point in FXGlory’s main fixed-spread range.

You can open an MT4 Standard account from $1, while FXGlory currently lists a $100 minimum deposit for the MT5 version.

Spreads start from 2 pips, with no trading commission listed. Position sizes start at 0.01 lots and go up to 1 lot per trade. Maximum leverage is 1:3000.

That leverage figure needs some context.

At 1:3000, the margin needed to open a position can be very small. The downside is that a relatively minor move against you can hit your account hard. On a small balance, there is very little room for error if position sizing gets out of control.

FXGlory Premium Account

The Premium Account starts at $1,000.

Spreads are slightly lower than on the Standard account, beginning at 1.5 pips, while the maximum trade size increases to 10 lots. Traders can hold up to 100 open positions.

Maximum leverage is 1:2000, which is still extremely high.

FXGlory does not list a trading commission for this account. Premium VPS access is included, and the account currently qualifies for the broker’s 50% deposit bonus.

The jump from $1 to $1,000 is substantial, so the slightly tighter spread needs to be weighed against the much higher amount required to open the account.

FXGlory VIP Account

The VIP Account requires at least $5,000.

Spreads start from 0.7 pips, which is noticeably tighter than the Standard and Premium accounts. Maximum leverage drops to 1:400, although that is still more leverage than many traders will ever need.

The account allows trades of up to 100 lots and as many as 200 open positions.

There is no listed trading commission. Premium VPS access is included, and the VIP account currently qualifies for FXGlory’s 50% deposit bonus.

The lower spread is attractive on paper, but a $5,000 minimum deposit is a very different commitment from the broker’s entry-level accounts.

FXGlory Classic Account

The Classic Account also starts from just $1, but the trading conditions are more restrained than on the Standard account.

Maximum leverage is capped at 1:200, while spreads start from 2 pips. FXGlory does not list a trading commission.

The Classic account does not include Premium VPS access and does not qualify for the deposit bonus.

For traders uncomfortable with the Standard account’s 1:3000 leverage, the Classic account offers the same low entry point with a much lower leverage ceiling.

FXGlory Pro Account

The Pro Account requires a $1,500 minimum deposit.

Spreads start from 1.5 pips, maximum leverage is 1:200, and position sizes range from 0.01 lots to 5 lots per trade. There is no listed trading commission, and Premium VPS access is included.

Compared with the Classic account, you’re getting a larger maximum trade size, a slightly lower starting spread and access to the VPS.

Whether that is worth putting up $1,500 rather than $1 will depend on how much you trade and whether those features actually matter to you.

FXGlory ECN Account

The ECN Account has FXGlory’s lowest advertised starting spread at 0.1 pips.

The catch is the entry requirement. You need at least $3,500 to open the account.

Maximum leverage is 1:200, with trade sizes ranging from 0.01 to 10 lots.

This is also the one account here that is not commission-free. FXGlory says the commission depends on the asset being traded.

So don’t look at the 0.1-pip spread and assume that is your full trading cost. The commission needs to be added before you can make a fair comparison with the broker’s other accounts.

What FXGlory account types are available for South African traders?

FXGlory offers Standard, Premium, and VIP account types, with both Standard and Islamic/swap-free options available. The Standard account is usually aimed at beginners with a lower minimum deposit, while Premium and VIP accounts are designed for traders who want different spreads, higher funding levels, or extra account features. South African traders should compare spreads, leverage, platform access, and withdrawal conditions before choosing an account.

Which FXGlory account type is best for beginners in South Africa?

The FXGlory Standard account is usually the most suitable option for beginners because it has the lowest entry requirement and simpler trading conditions. However, FXGlory is known for very high leverage, which can increase risk quickly for new traders. South African beginners should start with a demo account or small deposit, avoid overusing leverage, and check whether the exact entity they join offers FSCA protection before funding a live account.

How to set up a FXGlory Account – Step by Step

Step 1 - Register an account

Visit the FXGlory website, click Sign Up, choose your account type, and complete the registration form with your personal details.

Step 2 - Verify your profile

Upload the required identity documents to verify your account and activate full trading and withdrawal access.

Step 3 - Fund and start trading

Deposit funds using your preferred payment method, log in to the trading platform, and begin trading once the balance reflects.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Start Trading Read Review

FXGlory Fees and Spreads

FXGlory’s fees and spreads are structured so that you don’t pay a separate commission on trades; instead, the cost of trading is built into fixed spreads that vary by account type, helping you predict and manage your costs more easily.

Standard accounts typically have wider spreads (around 2 pips), while Premium and VIP accounts offer tighter spreads, sometimes below 1 pip, though these can be higher than some floating spread brokers.

Non-trading costs like withdrawal fees depend on the payment method, while deposits generally don’t incur fees, making overall trading costs relatively transparent but still potentially significant for frequent traders.

📌 Broker 📈 Trading Fees Class No separate commission; costs built into fixed spreads.

💰 Required Min Deposit Starts from $1 USD (Standard); higher for Premium/VIP. 🔁 Withdrawal Fee Varies by method - 5% for amounts below $300.

For cryptocurrency withdrawals, the fee ranges from 0% to 5%.



💳 Deposit Fees No deposit fees on most methods; crypto may get a discount instead of a fee. 📝 Average Spread the spreads for ECN accounts starts from 0.1 pips. 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

What trading fees does FXGlory charge?

FXGlory does not charge separate trading commissions on most accounts. Instead, trading costs are included in fixed spreads, which vary by account type. This structure makes costs predictable but can be higher than brokers offering floating spreads.

How competitive are FXGlory’s spreads?

FXGlory offers fixed spreads that typically start around 2 pips on Standard accounts and are lower on Premium and VIP accounts. While fixed spreads provide stability during volatile markets, they are often wider than spreads offered by regulated brokers.

FXGlory Trading platforms

FXGlory offers traders access to several widely used and flexible trading platforms to suit different styles and devices.

Its core offering is MetaTrader 4 (MT4), a professional desktop and mobile platform with advanced charting, analytical tools, and support for automated trading, while more recent listings also show MetaTrader 5 (MT5) availability with additional features and timeframes.

FXGlory also provides its own browser-based platforms (like GloryTrader and WebTrader) that allow clients to trade directly through a web browser or mobile device with one-click execution and real-time market access.

MetaTrader 4

MetaTrader 4 on FXGlory is a widely used trading platform that provides traders with advanced charting tools, multiple timeframes, and a full set of orders to analyze price movements and execute trades effectively.

It supports automated trading through Expert Advisors and offers technical indicators and tools to help with market analysis.

The platform is available on desktop and mobile devices, allowing traders to manage their accounts and trade Forex from virtually anywhere.

MetaTrader 5

MetaTrader 5 (MT5) offered by FXGlory is a more advanced trading platform than the older MT4, giving traders a wider range of tools for analysing markets and executing trades.

It includes additional order types, enhanced charting and analytical features, and an integrated economic calendar, which can help with more detailed decision‑making.

MT5 is available across desktop, mobile, and web versions, allowing you to trade and monitor the markets from almost any device.

GloryTrader

GloryTrader is available in five versions: Classic, Pro, Mobile, Desktop Beta, and Mobile Beta. It is also available as a dedicated Android app.

The platform aims to combine a flexible, user‑friendly interface with essential tools and fast order execution to suit both beginner and experienced traders.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Start Trading Read Review

What trading platforms does FXGlory offer?

FXGlory provides traders with MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5) and its proprietary GloryTrader platform, offering real-time charts, customizable interfaces, multiple asset classes, and fast order execution to support both beginner and professional trading strategies across forex, metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Can I use FXGlory platforms on mobile devices?

Yes, FXGlory platforms are compatible with both iOS and Android devices, allowing traders to monitor markets, execute trades, and access charts and account tools on-the-go, ensuring flexibility and continuity whether at home or while traveling.

FXGlory Deposit and Withdrawal

On the FXGlory website, you can fund your trading account through a variety of methods, including credit/debit cards, e‑wallets like Neteller and Skrill, and cryptocurrencies, with many methods credited to your account almost instantly once the payment is received.

Withdrawals must be requested from your Client Cabinet using the same method used to deposit, and processing times vary widely — from around a day for e‑wallets up to several business days for cards or bank transfers, often with fees depending on the method and amount.

You also need to complete account verification before withdrawing, and there are minimum amounts and proportional withdrawal rules if you’ve used multiple funding methods.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Start Trading Read Review

What deposit methods does FXGlory support, and how fast are they?

FXGlory allows deposits via credit/debit cards, e-wallets, and cryptocurrencies. Most e-wallet and crypto deposits are credited almost instantly, while card or bank transfers may take a few business days, depending on the provider.

How long do withdrawals take and are there any fees?

Withdrawals at FXGlory must use the same method as the deposit. E-wallets are usually processed within one day, while card or bank transfers can take several business days. Fees depend on the withdrawal method and the requested amount.

Education

At FXGlory, they provide a wide range of educational resources:

For step-by-step guidance, you can visit our Help Desk, where you’ll find detailed visual tutorials covering many common processes: https://fxglory.com/helpdesk/

You can also explore our YouTube channel for helpful video content: https://www.youtube.com/@Fxgloryltd

If you’re new to trading, we recommend starting with our comprehensive beginner’s guide: https://fxglory.com/learn/forex-basics-for-beginners/

For more in-depth educational material, please visit the Learn section on our website: https://fxglory.com/learn/

Leverage

FXGlory offers very high leverage, allowing traders to control much larger positions with a smaller amount of capital.

On its main site, the broker highlights that leverage can go up to 1:3000, letting traders amplify their exposure significantly compared with many other brokers.

However, leverage scales down automatically as account balance increases and carries greater risk, meaning both potential profits and losses are magnified.

FXGlory vs XM vs AvaTrade

🔎 Broker 💰 Minimum Deposit From $1 USD for Standard accounts. $5 USD $100 USD 📝 Sign‑Up Bonus 50% deposit bonus, tradable up to a cap (max bonus varies by account). Yes Yes (region-dependent) ➕ Max. Leverage Up to 1:3000 on Standard accounts (tapers down for larger balances). 1:888 1:400 💵 Currency Pairs Offers around 34 forex pairs (majors, minors, some exotics). 57 55+ 📝Sign up 👉Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Research

FXGlory provides daily technical and fundamental market analysis through its news and updates section, helping traders monitor key currency pairs and instruments with regular insights.

The site also includes educational resources such as forex guides, e‑books, and glossary terms designed to support both beginners and more advanced traders in understanding market concepts.

While these tools offer helpful information for learning and basic analysis, they are general in scope and not backed by independent research credentials or deep proprietary analytics.

Awards

According to the official FXGlory website, the broker highlights itself as an award‑winning provider recognised for offering high leverage, reliable fixed spreads, and client‑focused services that aim to support traders of different styles.

The site presents these accolades as part of its global recognition for trustworthiness, innovation, and service quality in online trading.

However, these claims are promotional summaries on the company’s own pages rather than independently verified industry awards listings.

Conclusion FXGlory offers a low-cost entry into FXGlory offers a low-cost entry into forex trading with accessible platforms and flexible account options. While it provides convenient tools and global access, it carries a higher risk due to limited regulation. Traders should weigh the benefits against potential reliability and withdrawal concerns.

Disclaimer

Trading forex involves significant risk and may result in losses. FXGlory is not regulated by major financial authorities, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Users should trade responsibly and consider seeking independent financial advice.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What types of accounts are available for trading?

Traders can access standard accounts with low minimum deposits, offering fixed spreads and high leverage. Options cater to both beginners and experienced traders, providing flexibility in risk management, strategy execution, and platform usage across different trading approaches.

Which trading platforms are supported?

The broker provides the widely used MetaTrader 4 platform, compatible with desktop, web, and mobile devices. This allows traders to execute orders efficiently, monitor markets in real-time, and use automated strategies with customizable tools and indicators.

Are there any account bonuses or promotions?

New clients may benefit from deposit bonuses or promotional offers, subject to specific terms and conditions. These incentives are generally not withdrawable directly and are designed to encourage initial trading activity while providing additional margin flexibility.

How competitive are the fees and spreads?

Spreads are generally fixed, starting around two pips for major currency pairs. There are no additional commissions for standard accounts, but withdrawal and deposit fees may apply depending on the selected funding method and currency used.

What deposit and withdrawal options are available?

Traders can fund accounts via credit/debit cards, e-wallets, or cryptocurrencies. Withdrawal processing times vary depending on the method, ranging from a few hours to several days, and may include fees based on the chosen payment option.

Is client money protected and regulated?

The broker operates from an offshore jurisdiction and is not regulated by major financial authorities. This means client funds are not insured under recognized protection schemes, and trading carries higher risk compared to fully regulated platforms.

How reliable is customer support?

Customer service is available through live chat, email, and phone. While generally responsive, experiences vary, and some users have reported delays or limited resolution for account issues, withdrawal requests, or technical questions, requiring patience and follow-up.

Can beginners use the platform effectively?

The platform is relatively user-friendly and comes with tutorials and guides. Beginners can start with small deposits, practice strategies in real conditions, and gradually explore advanced tools while learning the fundamentals of forex trading safely.

Is mobile trading supported?

Yes, mobile apps are available for Android and iOS devices. They allow traders to monitor markets, execute trades, and manage positions on the go, providing flexibility and ensuring trading activity does not require constant access to a desktop computer.

What are the main risks involved?

High leverage, market volatility, and lack of regulation increase trading risk. Traders should manage positions carefully, use risk control tools like stop-loss orders, and only invest funds they can afford to lose while understanding potential losses.