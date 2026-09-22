Overall, NSFX can be summarised as a credible and trustworthy broker and is considered low-risk with competitive trading fees and spreads. NSFX has an overall trust score of 70 out of 99. ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $300 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:50 🏦 Regulators: MFSA Start Trading Read Review

?️ Regulated and trusted by the MFSA, FCA, BaFin, AMF, and CONSOB ?️ 1010 new traders chose this broker in the last 90 days. ?️ Available for South African Traders ??

Review Category Details 💰 Minimum Deposit $300 🎁 Sign-Up Bonus No widely confirmed welcome bonus reported. 💸 Fees No direct deposit/withdrawal fees from broker; third-party provider fees may apply. 📉 Spreads & Commissions Spreads start from ~2.2 pips; commission-free per account info found. 💳 Deposit & Withdrawals Multiple methods (Stripe, Razorpay, Bitcoin, Tether, etc.); no broker withdrawal fees reported. 🖥️ Platforms MT5 and IRESS trading platforms available. 🛡️ Regulation MFSA 🔐 Trust Score Not widely published; due to lack of transparency, trust score may be uncertain — high risk. ⏱️ Payout Schedule Reported processing via available channels; specifics vary by payment method. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

NSFX Spider Chart

Pro and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons User-friendly MetaTrader 5 (MT5) trading platform with advanced features. lacks oversight by major financial authorities, increasing risk to funds. Low minimum deposit requirement (~$100), accessible for new traders. High spreads, starting from around ~1.9–2.2 pips, above industry average. Offers a range of tradable assets (Forex, commodities, indices). Potential legitimacy concerns — claims about regulation and safety may be misleading. Accessible account opening process for traders at various levels. Withdrawal issues reported, including delays and difficulties accessing funds.

Overview

According to research in South Africa, NSFX is a well-established brokerage firm based in Malta. NSFX Ltd.

offers its services in a number of countries and in several different languages, including French, German, English, Arabic, and Italian .

Through this, a transparent trading environment, professional customer support, and its strong connections with liquidity providers, the company is committed to offering some of the best trading conditions across the globe.

NSFX Ltd. operates with high standards and is built on a foundation of innovative trading platforms, excellent trading conditions and innovative trading tools. The company's vision is to revolutionize online trading across all aspects of the globe.

Featured Offered

NSFX provides access to forex, indices, commodities, and metals CFDs with ECN/STP execution . Traders can use MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and the proprietary JForex platform on desktop, web, and mobile.

with . Traders can use and the proprietary on desktop, web, and mobile. Additional features include segregated client funds, negative balance protection, and educational and research tools.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $300 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:50 🏦 Regulators: MFSA Start Trading Read Review

NSFX Safety and Security

NSFX is regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority, with client funds held in segregated accounts and negative balance protection.

It also participates in the Maltese Investor Compensation Scheme, offering extra protection up to €20,000 for qualifying traders.

NSFX Ltd. also complies with the European Markets in Financial Instruments Directive ( MiFID ).

As the company is authorized to offer its services and complies with all the rules and regulations, it is safe for customers to trade with this company.

Is NSFX regulated?

Yes — NSFX is regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) and operates under EU MiFID standards, with funds held in segregated accounts for client protection.

Are client funds protected?

NSFX offers segregated client funds, negative balance protection, and participation in the Maltese Investor Compensation Scheme (up to €20,000), enhancing safety for eligible traders.

NSFX at a glance

Broker's Name Details 📍 Headquartered Malta 📅 Year Founded 2010 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities MFSA 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade United States ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) No 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts No 📊 Managed Accounts No 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:50 💰 Minimum Deposit $300 (4 373 ZAR) 💳 Deposit Options Bank Wire Transfer Credit/debit card Skrill Neteller Fast Bank Transfer 💳 Withdrawal Options Bank Wire Transfer Credit/debit card Skrill Neteller Fast Bank Transfer 💻 Platform Types MetaTrader 4, JForex 📈 Tradable assets offered Forex Indices Metals Energies 📱 OS Compatibility Web, desktop, mobile devices 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English, Spanish, French, Russian, German, Italian, Thai 👥 Customer Support Languages Multilingual 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/5 👉 Open a account 👉 Open Account

Customer Review

Traders’ feedback on NSFX is mixed . Some users praise its user-friendly platforms, educational resources, and competitive trading conditions , noting helpful support and useful tools.

is . Some users praise its , noting helpful support and useful tools. Overall, feedback ranges from positive experiences with tools and support to notable complaints about customer service and access to funds.

🔍 Aspect 🔖 Details 🌟 Overall Rating Mixed ratings reported: some reviews show an average around 3.5–4.3/5, but trust scores vary widely across platforms. 👏 Customer Satisfaction Traders praise ease of use, platforms, and training materials, while others complain about withdrawal issues and support responsiveness. 📞 Customer Service Support offered via live chat, email, phone; experiences range from responsive to slow and sometimes unhelpful or rude.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $300 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:50 🏦 Regulators: MFSA Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Very limited broker reviews; only ~2 reviews available, offering mixed impressions with no large sample size. Ratings aren’t clearly aggregated publicly. Unclear / Limited Data NSFX broker page listed at ~3.5/5 from 7 user reviews, with both positive and negative trader posts. ⭐ ~3.5 / 5 Direct TrustPilot scores for NSFX aren’t widely published, but some review aggregators report ~3.1/5 based on a small number of ratings.

NSFX Account Types

🧾 Account Type 💡 Description 💰 Typical Min Deposit 📈 Spreads / Execution 📊 Platform ⚡ ECN Account Tight spreads via deep liquidity and professional ECN trading technology — suited for experienced traders seeking market execution. ~$1,000 (varies) Variable (market pricing) MT4 / JForex* 📏 Fixed Spread Predictable pricing with fixed spreads and stable costs — ideal for beginners or those avoiding spread fluctuation. ~$300 (varies) Fixed spreads MT4 🚀 JForex Account Integrated ECN + STP tech for tight spreads and deep liquidity — flexible order types and fast execution for advanced strategies. ~$3,000 (varies) Variable, deep liquidity JForex 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

ECN Account

The NSFX ECN Account is designed for experienced traders who require transparent market pricing and fast execution. It provides access to deep liquidity pools with variable spreads, making it suitable for scalping, day trading, and algorithmic strategies that depend on tight pricing.

Fixed Spread Account

The NSFX Fixed Spread Account offers stable, predictable spreads regardless of market volatility. This account type is ideal for beginners and risk-averse traders who prefer consistent trading costs, simpler pricing structures, and easier position cost calculations when planning trades.

JForex Account

The NSFX JForex Account is tailored for advanced traders using the JForex trading platform. It combines ECN and STP execution with sophisticated order types, advanced analytics, and deep liquidity, making it well-suited for professional, high-frequency, and strategy-driven trading.

Demo Account

The NSFX Demo Account lets you practise trading with virtual funds and real market pricing on NSFX platforms, helping you learn features, test strategies, and understand market behaviour without risking real money before opening a live account.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $300 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:50 🏦 Regulators: MFSA Start Trading Read Review

What is an NSFX demo account?

An NSFX demo account lets you practise trading with virtual money in a simulated environment using NSFX platforms like MT4, helping you test tools and strategies without risking real funds.

Can I withdraw money from the NSFX demo account?

No — funds in an NSFX demo account are virtual, so you cannot withdraw any profits or real money because you’re only practising with simulated funds.

Step-by-Step: How to Open an NSFX Trading Account

Step 1: Visit the NSFX Website

Go to nsfx.com and click Open Account to start the registration process.

Step 2: Complete Registration Form

Enter your personal details, contact information, country of residence, and create a secure password.

Step 3: Verify Your Email

Confirm your email address by clicking the verification link sent to your inbox.

Step 4: Log In to MyNSFX

Access your personal client area to manage account setup, verification, and funding.

Step 5: Upload Verification Documents

Submit a valid ID and recent proof of address to complete KYC requirements.

Step 6: Choose Account Type

Select your preferred account type, such as Fixed Spread, ECN, or JForex.

Step 7: Fund Your Account

Deposit funds using available payment methods like bank transfer or cards.

Step 8: Start Trading

Download MetaTrader 4 or JForex, log in with your credentials, and begin trading.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $300 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:50 🏦 Regulators: MFSA Start Trading Read Review

NSFX Minimum Deposit

NSFX charges a minimum deposit of $300 (4 373 ZAR). The minimum deposit amount that traders can expect when they register for an account with NSFX will depend on the account that traders choose. The initial deposit, according to account typ,e is as follows:

MT4 Fixed Account – $300 (4 373 ZAR )

MT4 Fixed Account – $300 (4 373 ) MT4 ECN Account – $3,000 (43 730 ZAR )

MT4 ECN Account – $3,000 (43 730 ) JForex Account – $5,000 (72 883 ZAR)

The minimum deposit amount for NSFX is, according to the current exchange rate between the US Dollar and the South African rand, at the time of writing. Traders are urged to ensure that they remain updated with changes in exchange rates to ensure that they make the required minimum deposit. ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $300 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:50 🏦 Regulators: MFSA Start Trading Read Review

NSFX Trading platforms

NSFX Ltd. offers the popular MetaTrader4 and JForex trading platforms. Both of these platforms are reliable and offer a variety of features to ensure a positive trading experience to all traders.

MetaTrader4 Platform

The MetaTrader4 trading platform is one of the most used platforms in the world. The MetaTrader4 platform is a dynamic, user-friendly platform that offers exceptional execution and a selection of powerful market tools. Features and advantages of the MetaTrader4 platform include:

World’s most used trading platform

Exceptional Execution

Suitable for fundamental and technical traders

Powerful Charting Tools

Multilingual Facility

Real Time Quotes

Custom trading strategies

Automated trading alarms and signal messages

Wide range of indicators and expert advisors

Available via desktop, iOS, and Android

One-click trading

JForex Platform

The JForex trading platform provides ultra-fast order execution through its integrated ECN and STP trading technology. It also offers tight spreads due to the deep liquidity from the company’s liquidity providers. Features and advantages of the JForex platform:

Exceptional execution under any market conditions

Integrated ECN and STP trading technology

Tight spreads

Suitable for any type of trader – from beginner to professional

Ability to place trades directly within the spread.

A built-in API

Integrated Economic Calendar and Analysis

Over 180 technical indicators

Cross-connected platforms

Available via desktop, iOS, and Android

NSFX Fees and Spreads

The spreads that NSFX charges start from 0.6 pips EUR/USD.

The spread list that traders can expect from NSFX will depend on the account type that traders use.

that traders can expect from NSFX will depend on the account type that traders use. NSFX offers both variable and fixed spreads through three live trading accounts that are offered.

The spread list that traders can expect is as follows:

MT4 Fixed Account – fixed spreads of 3 pips EUR/USD

MT4 Fixed Account – fixed spreads of 3 pips EUR/USD MT4 ECN Account – variable spreads from 0.6 pips EUR/USD

MT4 ECN Account – variable spreads from 0.6 pips EUR/USD JForex Account – variable spreads from 0.6 pips EUR/USD

NSFX vs Hantec Markets vs GT247 – A Comparison

🔎 Broker Details 💰 Minimum Deposit $300 (4 373 ZAR) None None 📝 Sign-Up Bonus No Yes No ➕ Max. Leverage 1: 50 1: 500 for professionals 1:25 💵 Currency Pairs 27 50 66 🚀 Open an Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Conclusion When reviewing NSFX Ltd., it is clear that the company is a well-regulated broker that complies with rules and secures the funds of its customers. The company is committed to offering excellent trading conditions with popular platforms, great account choices, and dedicated customer support. NSFX Ltd. seems to be a reliable broker that would be a good choice for potential traders.

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Disclaimer

Trading in Forex and Contracts for Difference (CFDs), which are leveraged products, is highly speculative and involves substantial risk of loss. It is possible to lose all your capital. Your capital is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up.

Therefore, Forex and CFDs may not be suitable for all investors. Only invest with money you can afford to lose. So please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

73.55% of NSFX Ltd.’s retail investor accounts lost money when trading CFDs with NSFX Ltd. over the past 12 months, according to research in South Africa.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is NSFX?

NSFX is a regulated online forex and CFD broker offering access to global financial markets. It provides competitive trading conditions, multiple account types, and professional platforms designed for retail and experienced traders worldwide.

Is NSFX a regulated broker?

Yes, NSFX operates under regulatory oversight, ensuring compliance with strict financial standards. Regulation helps safeguard client funds, enforce transparency, and maintain fair trading practices for traders using NSFX’s services.

What trading platforms does NSFX offer?

NSFX primarily supports the MetaTrader 4 platform, known for its advanced charting tools, automated trading capabilities, technical indicators, and user-friendly interface suitable for beginners and professional traders alike.

What account types are available at NSFX?

NSFX offers several account types, including Fixed, ECN, and VIP accounts. Each account differs in spreads, commissions, minimum deposits, and execution models, allowing traders to choose options matching their strategies.

What instruments can I trade with NSFX?

Traders at NSFX can access forex pairs, commodities, indices, and CFDs. This broad instrument range enables portfolio diversification and flexible trading strategies across multiple global financial markets.

What are NSFX’s spreads and commissions?

NSFX offers competitive spreads, with fixed or variable pricing depending on account type. ECN and VIP accounts may include low raw spreads with commissions, while fixed accounts offer predictable trading costs.

What is the minimum deposit required by NSFX?

The minimum deposit at NSFX varies by account type. Entry-level accounts require a lower initial deposit, while ECN and VIP accounts typically demand higher funding to access premium trading conditions.

Does NSFX offer leverage?

Yes, NSFX provides leverage options that allow traders to control larger positions with smaller capital. Leverage limits depend on regulatory requirements and account type, and should be used carefully to manage risk.

How does NSFX protect client funds?

NSFX implements client fund segregation, keeping trader deposits separate from company operating funds. This practice enhances fund safety and ensures greater financial protection in line with regulatory standards.

Does NSFX provide customer support and education?

NSFX offers customer support through multiple channels, including email and phone. Traders also gain access to educational resources, market insights, and trading tools designed to improve skills and decision-making.