6 Best CNMV Regulated Forex Brokers in Spain. Forex brokers operating in Spain are regulated by the CNMV (Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores), Spain’s official financial regulator.

In this in-depth write-up, you will learn: Best CNMV-regulated forex brokers for beginners in Spain

Top Spanish forex brokers with CNMV license in 2026

Forex brokers operating legally under CNMV regulation

Trusted forex brokers regulated by CNMV, Spain

List of CNMV-approved forex brokers for Spanish traders

Forex trading platforms are legally authorized by the CNMV

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6 Best CNMV Regulated Forex Brokers in Spain

🚀 Broker 📝Sign up Minimum Deposit 💻 Platforms CNMV Regulated 👉 Open Account $100 USD / R1816 ZAR (84 EURO) MT4, MT5, cTrader Yes 👉 Open Account $100 USD / R1816 ZAR (84 EURO) MT4, MT5, Web Yes 👉 Open Account $1000 / R 17698 ZAR (849 EURO) SQ platforms, API Yes 👉 Open Account $50 USD / R $50 USD / 885 ZAR (42 EURO) eToro app / web Yes 👉 Open Account $0 USD / R 0 ZAR MT4/5, xStation Yes 👉 Open Account $200 USD / R 3668 ZAR (169 EURO) MT4/5, cTrader Yes

What are CNMV-regulated Forex Brokers in Spain?

CNMV-regulated forex brokers in Spain are trading platforms that operate under the supervision of the Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV), Spain’s financial regulatory authority.

6 Best CNMV Regulated Forex Brokers in Spain Revealed:

☑️FxPro - Best forex broker for 2026 ☑️AvaTrade - Great for beginners and multi-regulated. ☑️Swissquote - Competitive prices and cutting-edge trading platforms. ☑️eToro - High Forex Trust Score. ☑️XTB - A trusted multi-asset broker. ☑️IC Markets - Flexible PAMM Account Forex Broker.

1. FxPro

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, SCB, and FSA Start Trading Read Review

Featured

FxPro is a CNMV-registered and globally respected broker, known for its advanced trading technology, excellent execution speeds, and no dealing desk model. It supports a wide range of assets and is ideal for both beginners and professionals in Spain.

🧾 Feature 🌍 Regulation CNMV Reg. #1722 (via EU MiFID II – Cyprus license) 💼 Platforms MT4, MT5, cTrader, FxPro Edge 📊 Instruments 2,100+ (Forex, indices, shares, crypto, commodities) ⚡ Execution Speed 9–12 ms average 💵 Minimum Deposit $100 USD / R1816 ZAR (84 EURO) 🛠️ Tools & Extras Trading Central, Economic Calendar, VPS 🤝 Ideal For Traders needing fast execution + diverse markets 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons CCNMV-regulated and globally licensed No guaranteed stop-loss on MT4 No dealing desk (NDD) execution Education tools could be more beginner-friendly Supports MT4, MT5, and cTrader Inactivity fee after 6 months Fast execution and competitive spreads No cryptocurrency deposit methods

Our Findings

stands out for its deep liquidity, fast execution, and support for MT4, MT5, and cTrader.

Is FxPro regulated in Spain?

Yes, FxPro is CNMV-registered in Spain, ensuring it adheres to local and EU financial standards. It’s also regulated by FCA, CySEC, and FSCA, offering Spanish traders strong protection and operational transparency.

What platforms does FxPro support?

FxPro offers MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader. These platforms provide advanced charting tools, automated trading options, and fast execution, making FxPro a great choice for both manual and algorithmic traders in Spain.

2. AvaTrade

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA Start Trading Read Review

Featured

AvaTrade is CNMV-regulated and perfect for beginner traders in Spain, offering an easy-to-use platform, fixed spreads, and robust educational resources. It is also regulated in multiple jurisdictions, ensuring added safety and transparency for traders.

🧾 Feature 🌍 Regulation CNMV Reg. #2324 (EU MiFID II via Ireland) 💼 Platforms MT4, MT5, Ava Web Trader, AvaOptions 📊 Instruments 1,250+ (FX, stocks, crypto, options, ETFs) 🛡️ Account Protection Negative balance, FOGAIN investor protection 💵 Minimum Deposit $100 USD / R1816 ZAR (84 EURO) 🎓 Education AvaAcademy, videos, webinars 🤝 Ideal For Beginners & intermediate traders 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons CNMV-regulated with multiple global licenses Limited product range on MetaTrader Fixed spreads – ideal for budgeting No raw spread account option Excellent educational resources Inactivity fee applies Supports AvaSocial and copy trading No PAMM or MAM accounts

Our Findings

AvaTrade is a top choice for beginners thanks to its user-friendly interface, fixed spreads, and wide educational support.

Is AvaTrade a good broker for beginners?

Yes, AvaTrade is excellent for beginners. It provides fixed spreads, a simple interface, rich educational content, and multiple trading platforms, making it easy for new Spanish traders to start with confidence.

Is AvaTrade regulated by the CNMV?

AvaTrade is authorized to operate in Spain under CNMV oversight via its EU licenses. It also holds licenses from top-tier regulators like ASIC and the Central Bank of Ireland, ensuring full regulatory compliance.

3. Swissquote

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:100 🏦 Regulators: FINMA, CSSF, FCA, DFSA, SFC, MAS, MFSA Start Trading Read Review

Featured

Swissquote, a CNMV-registered broker, offers competitive pricing and institutional-grade platforms like MetaTrader and Advanced Trader. Spanish traders benefit from its Swiss banking stability and wide asset range, including forex, stocks, and crypto CFDs.

🧾 Feature 🌍 Regulation CNMV Reg. #514 (EU credit institution passport) 💼 Platforms Advanced Trader, MetaTrader, FIX API 📊 Instruments 3,000+ incl. FX, commodities, ETFs, crypto 💹 Professional Tools Charting, algorithmic trading, API access 💵 Minimum Deposit $1000 / R 17698 ZAR (849 EURO) 🧑‍💼 Account Types Individual, corporate, Islamic 🤝 Ideal For High-volume & professional traders 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Backed by a Swiss bank highly secure High minimum deposit Advanced Trader platform + MT4 support Limited educational tools CNMV-regulated in Spain Limited leverage compared to other brokers Strong research and analytics tools No cryptocurrency CFD trading in some regions

Our Findings

Traders looking for institutional strength will appreciate Swissquote’s Swiss bank-grade security, CNMV recognition, and advanced platforms.

What makes Swissquote stand out for Spanish traders?

Swissquote offers institutional-grade safety, fast execution, and access to thousands of financial instruments. Its Advanced Trader platform and MT4 support provide flexibility for traders seeking premium tools and competitive pricing in Spain.

Is Swissquote safe and CNMV-recognized?

Yes, Swissquote is authorized to serve Spanish clients under CNMV guidelines and is backed by Swiss banking regulations, offering traders a secure and transparent environment with segregated accounts and strict fund protection.

4. eToro

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, ASIC Start Trading Read Review

Featured

eToro is a trusted CNMV-registered broker with a top-tier Forex Trust Score. It’s especially popular in Spain for its social trading platform, where users can copy top-performing traders and diversify portfolios effortlessly.

🧾 Feature 🌍 Regulation CNMV Reg. #2534 (EU via CySEC) 💼 Platforms eToro Web & App (proprietary) 👥 Key Feature Copy Trading, Social Trading 📊 Instruments 5,800+ (stocks, crypto, ETFs, FX, commodities) 💵 Minimum Deposit $50 USD / R $50 USD / 885 ZAR (42 EURO) 📱 Mobile Experience Highly rated app 🤝 Ideal For Beginners & social traders 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Easy-to-use social trading platform Higher spreads than ECN brokers CNMV-regulated and trusted globally No MetaTrader support Large trading community Withdrawal fees apply Good for copy and passive trading Limited charting tools for technical traders

Our Findings

eToro offers a dynamic trading experience through its world-renowned copy trading platform and high trust score.

Can I use eToro’s copy trading in Spain?

Yes, eToro’s copy trading is fully accessible in Spain and CNMV-recognized. It allows traders to copy top-performing portfolios, ideal for beginners or passive investors seeking exposure to forex and other global markets.

Is eToro regulated in Spain?

eToro operates in Spain under CNMV oversight through its EU license. It's also regulated by FCA and CySEC, making it a highly secure and trusted platform for Spanish forex and CFD traders.

5. XTB

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, IFSC, KNF Start Trading Read Review

Featured

XTB is a CNMV-authorized broker with strong regulatory backing and local Spanish support. It offers commission-free forex trading, proprietary xStation platform, and access to thousands of CFDs, making it a top choice for diversified traders.

🧾 Feature 🌍 Regulation CNMV Reg. #40 (Spanish branch) 💼 Platforms xStation 5, MT4 🏛️ Publicly Listed Yes, Warsaw Stock Exchange 📊 Instruments 2,100+ including stocks, FX, crypto 💵 Minimum Deposit $0 USD / R 0 ZAR 🎓 Education XTB Academy, webinars, eBooks 🤝 Ideal For All levels, especially serious traders 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons CNMV-authorized and well-established No MetaTrader support xStation 5 is powerful and user-friendly Limited asset selection on Standard account Commission-free trading on many CFDs No PAMM/MAM accounts Spanish-language support available Limited cryptocurrency selection

Our Findings

XTB gives traders access to a wide range of CFDs and real stocks, supported by the intuitive xStation 5 platform.

Is XTB authorized in Spain?

Yes, XTB is regulated by the CNMV and offers localized support for Spanish traders. It also complies with MiFID II, ensuring robust investor protection, segregated funds, and financial transparency.

What trading tools does XTB offer?

XTB’s proprietary xStation 5 platform includes advanced charting, risk management tools, and market sentiment indicators. It’s designed to support active forex, CFD, and stock traders in Spain with real-time insights.

6. IC Markets

Featured

IC Markets is CNMV-registered and known for its ultra-low spreads, raw pricing, and flexible PAMM account solutions. It’s ideal for professional and algorithmic traders in Spain seeking transparent, low-latency trading environments with deep liquidity.

🧾 Feature 🌍 Regulation CNMV Reg. #4666 (via Cyprus – MiFID II) 💼 Platforms MT4, MT5, cTrader ⚖️ Spread Type Raw spreads from 0.0 pips ⚡ Execution Speed Ultra-fast (≤ 5 ms) 💵 Minimum Deposit $200 USD / R 3668 ZAR (169 EURO) 📈 Ideal Use Scalping, algo trading, l low-cost trading 🤝 Ideal For ro traders, scalpers, EA users 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons CNMV-registered & offers raw spreads $200 minimum deposit Ultra-fast execution with deep liquidity No fixed spread account Supports PAMM/MAM and algorithmic trading Limited educational content Integrates MT4, MT5, and cTrader No local office in Spain

Our Findings

IC Markets remains a top-tier choice for traders who demand raw spreads, ECN execution, and PAMM solutions.

Is IC Markets available to Spanish traders?

Yes, IC Markets is available in Spain and is CNMV-registered. It provides access to raw spread accounts, ECN execution, and over 250 instruments across forex, indices, crypto, and commodities.

Does IC Markets offer PAMM or MAM accounts?

Yes, IC Markets supports both PAMM and MAM accounts, allowing Spanish money managers to trade on behalf of clients with full control and transparency, ideal for professionals and institutional traders.

Finding The Best Forex Brokers in Spain who are Regulated by CNMV

Finding CNMV-regulated brokers will not be a difficult task; however, the selection is not massive.

will not be a difficult task; however, the selection is not massive. When it comes to important factors to consider when choosing a Broker, regulation should be at the top of the “must-have” list.

As a resident of Spain, picking a broker that is locally licensed.

Most brokers’ websites and licensing information are generally visible at the very bottom of the home page.

Regulation is very important for all types of financial institutions, especially when making monetary transactions.

Traders should always ensure that their chosen Forex Broker is licensed and works within a legal framework.

The CNMV has a duty to make sure every Forex transaction done in Spain is safe and transparent.

The CNMV obligations and responsibilities in regards to the Forex market include:

The control of Forex brokers in the securities market

in the securities market Handling disputes or claims that brokers, traders, or other individuals may make.

Issuing of licenses within Spain.

Penalization of any companies or individuals who are found to be fraudulent.

Conclusion Forex Trading in Spain, one of Europe’s most well-developed economies, is easy and straightforward. Traders can make a start with one of the locally regulated brokers mentioned above. Remember – choosing a well-regulated forex broker is extremely important. The financial success of an investor will depend on their broker choice. The country truly is one of the leaders in the field, and in Spain, the financial well-being of the market is one of the top priorities, as the country is a member state of the European Union (the EU). Traders can make a start with one of the locally regulated brokers mentioned above. Remember – choosing a well-regulated forex broker is extremely important. The financial success of an investor will depend on their broker choice. The country truly is one of the leaders in the field, and in Spain, the financial well-being of the market is one of the top priorities, as the country is a member state of the European Union (the EU).

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the CNMV?

CNMV stands for Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores, which translates to the National Securities Market Commission.

What does the CNMV do?

The CNMV's responsibility covers the regulation of Brokers and all other financial matters aside from trading. One of the main roles of the CNMV is to offer a safe and secure market for trade.

Can Spanish Investors only trade with a locally Regulated Broker?

No, Traders are also free to use CySEC-regulated brokers as they are EEA-authorised and part of the EU-regulated member states. Therefore, traders are indeed allowed to choose a broker that is not directly associated with CNMV.

What is a CNMV-regulated broker?

A CNMV Broker is regulated and approved to operate by the Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores. The priority of the CNMV is to ensure the safety of the country's economy and the investors who trade in it.

How do I know if a Broker is CNMV Regulated?

If a broker is regulated by the CNMV, the information will be visible on the broker's website.