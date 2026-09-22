Best Forex Brokers in Sudan - Main Banner-min

  10 Best Forex Brokers for Sudan. Forex trading is growing in Sudan, with traders turning to well-regulated international brokers. Top brokers like Trade Nation, FBS, and XM offer competitive spreads, flexible funding, reliable platforms, and strong global regulation (FCA, ASIC, CySEC). Although Sudan lacks a local regulator, these trusted brokers provide safe, accessible trading options for Sudanese traders.  

In this in-depth write-up, you will learn:

 

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom
 
Broker🤝 Accepts Sudan Traders📝 Sign Up💳 Payments💶 Min. Deposit (USD, ZAR & SDG)🏛️ Regulators
TradeNation CTA logoYes👉 Open AccountBank cards, e-wallets$0 (~ZAR 0 / ~SDG 0)FCA (UK), ASIC (AU), FSCA (SA), FSA Seychelles
XM-CTA-logo.pngYes👉 Open AccountBank cards, Skrill, Neteller, local bank wires$5 (~ZAR 90 / ~SDG 3,000)CySEC (EU), ASIC (AU), IFSC (Belize), FCA (UK)
HFM 15y CTA logoYes👉 Open AccountBank cards, local EFT, Skrill, Neteller$0 (~ZAR 0 / ~SDG 0)FSC Mauritius, FSCA (SA), CySEC
FBS CTA logoYes👉 Open AccountBank cards, Skrill, Neteller, crypto$5 (~ZAR 90 / ~SDG 3,000)IFSC (Belize), CySEC, ASIC, FSCA (SA)
FXTM CTA logoYes👉 Open AccountBank cards, local EFT, Skrill, Neteller$200 (~ZAR 3555 / ~SDG 120100)FSCA (SA), FCA (UK), CySEC (EU)
Octa-CTA-logo.pngYes👉 Open AccountBank cards, Skrill, Neteller, crypto$25 (~ZAR 444 / ~SDG 15012)CySEC (EU), FSA (St. Vincent)
RoboForex CTA logoYes👉 Open AccountBank cards, Skrill, Neteller, crypto$10 (~ZAR 180 / ~SDG 6,000)IFSC (Belize)
Avatrade-CTA-logo.pngYes👉 Open AccountBank cards, Skrill, Neteller, wire$100 (~ZAR 1,800 / ~SDG 60,000)FSCA (SA), ASIC (AU), CySEC (EU), CBI (Ireland), ADGM (UAE)
JustMarkets CTA logoYes👉 Open AccountSkrill, Neteller, crypto, bank cards$10 (~ZAR 180 / ~SDG 600)FSA (Seychelles)
InstaForex CTA logoYes👉 Open AccountBank cards, Skrill, Neteller, local agents, crypto$1 (~ZAR 18 / ~SDG 600)FSC (BVI), FSA Seychelles, VFSC
 

Sudanese Pound (SDG) – Definition

The Sudanese Pound (SDG) is Sudan’s official currency, introduced in 2007 by the Central Bank of Sudan to replace the Second Sudanese Dinar at a rate of 1 SDG = 100 Dinars. It follows a decimal system: 1 Pound = 100 Piastres, although low-value Piastre coins are rarely used due to inflation. Issued solely by the Central Bank of Sudan, the SDG is used domestically but faces volatility and currency controls in international markets.  

10 Best Forex Brokers in Sudan (2026)

  1. ☑️Trade Nation – Transparent pricing, fixed spreads, simple platform.
  2. ☑️XM – Well-known broker, no-deposit bonus, negative balance protection.
  3. ☑️HFM  – Tight spreads, multiple accounts, strong African presence
  4. ☑️FBS – $140 no-deposit bonus, high leverage, cent accounts.
  5. ☑️FXTM - FSCA regulated, copy trading, local deposit options.
  6. ☑️Octa – Popular in Africa, offers bonuses, and commission-free trading.
  7. ☑️RoboForex – Bonus programs, diverse assets, cent accounts offered.
  8. ☑️AvaTrade - Highly regulated, accepts Sudan, strong platform, and education
  9. ☑️JustMarkets - Low spreads, MT4/MT5, crypto funding accepted.
  10. ☑️InstaForex - No minimum deposit, local payment agents available.

 

1. Trade Nation

💰 Min Deposit: R500
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FCA, ASIC, FSCA, SCB
Start Trading Read Review
  Trade Nation is a globally regulated broker popular with Sudanese traders for its user-friendly platform and fixed low spreads. It operates under top-tier regulators like the FCA and FSCA. Traders enjoy commission-free accounts and local payment flexibility.  

Features

CategoryDetails
⭐ FeaturesFixed low spreads, no commissions, user-friendly platform
🏛️ RegulationFCA (UK), ASIC (AU), FSCA (SA), SCB (Bahamas), FSA (Seychelles)
💰 Minimum Deposit$0
📊 Average Spreads From0.3 pips
💹 Commissions From$0
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesNone
📊 Maximum Leverage1:200
🔥 BonusUsually none — focus on tight spreads
☎️ Customer Support24/5 live chat, email
👥 Account TypesStandard, Islamic
📈 LeverageUp to 1:200
🔘 Products OfferedForex, Indices, Commodities
👍 Demo / Practice AccountYes
💰 SpreadsFixed
🚀 BonusNot common
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD, EUR, GBP
📙 EducationFree guides & webinars
💳 Withdrawal and Deposit OptionsBank cards, e-wallets
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsNot offered
☎️ South African Telephone Number+27 (0)10 446 9062
📝 Sign up👉 Open Account
  Trade Nation Accounts  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Regulated FX and CFD trading broker (FSCA)The desktop platform lacks safer login
Transparent fixed spreadsHigh forex fees
Cryptocurrency CFDs availableNo account tiers
Supports automated trading (EAs)No cryptocurrency trading
Multiple trading platforms
R500 minimum deposit
 

Our Findings

Trade Nation is a safe, beginner-friendly broker for Sudanese traders thanks to its simple fixed-spread pricing and strong global regulation. It has no minimum deposit, no hidden fees, and easy funding options, but its leverage is more moderate than that of some high-risk brokers. Overall, it’s a good choice for traders who value transparency, local payment methods, and straightforward trading.  

What trading platforms does Trade Nation offer?

Trade Nation provides traders with an intuitive proprietary platform alongside the widely popular MetaTrader 4 (MT4), ensuring a seamless and user-friendly trading experience that caters to both beginners and experienced traders seeking reliable tools and efficient market access.  

Does Trade Nation offer Islamic (swap-free) accounts for Sudanese Muslim traders?

Yes, Trade Nation offers Islamic swap-free accounts upon request, catering specifically to Muslim traders who require Sharia-compliant trading options, allowing them to trade without paying or earning interest on overnight positions in accordance with Islamic finance principles.  

2. XM

💰 Min Deposit: $5
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
Start Trading Read Review
  XM is a global giant with millions of clients, supporting Sudanese traders under IFSC and CySEC licenses. It’s known for a $5 minimum deposit, zero hidden fees, and multilingual support. Traders get access to webinars, free signals, and tight spreads.  

Features

Category Details
⭐ FeaturesLow spreads, Multiple account types, Bonus offers, Strong global presence
🏛️ RegulationCySEC ASIC IFSC FCA
💰 Minimum Deposit$5 (~ZAR 90 / ~SDG 3,000)
📊 Average Spreads FromFrom 0.6 pips (Standard account EUR/USD)
💹 Commissions FromZero on Standard accounts, Commissions on XM Ultra Low (ECN-like) accounts
💳 Deposit/Withdrawal FeesNo fees from XM, but payment providers may charge
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:888 (depending on regulation and account type)
🔥 BonusUp to 50% welcome bonus, loyalty program
☎️ Customer Support24/5 multilingual live chat, phone, email
👥 Account TypesMicro, Standard, XM Ultra Low (ECN-like), Shares
📈 LeverageUp to 1:888
🔘 Products OfferedForex, CFDs (indices, Commodities, Stocks, metals), Cryptocurrencies
👍 Demo / Practice AccountYes — free with virtual funds
💰 SpreadsLow spreads starting from 0.6 pips
🚀 BonusWelcome bonus and loyalty points
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD, EUR, ZAR (SDG via conversion)
📙 EducationWebinars, Video tutorials, Market analysis
💳 Withdrawal & Deposit OptionsBank cards, Skrill, Neteller, Local bank wires, E-wallets
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsYes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  XM Listing  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Automatically creditedNew clients only
All profits can be withdrawnBonus is non withdrawable
Supports Islamic accounts on Standard, Micro and Ultra-Low.Not available on all account types or regions.
Very strong education and beginner tools.Some Islamic accounts may have instrument-based restrictions.
 

Our Findings

Reliable broker with low minimum deposits, strong global regulation, and great free education. A good choice for Sudanese beginners and experienced traders alike.  

Is XM regulated and safe for Sudanese traders?

Yes, XM is a regulated and secure broker for Sudanese traders. XM is authorized by several reputable financial authorities, including the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the International Financial Services Commission (IFSC) in Belize, and the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA)  

Does XM offer bonuses or a no-deposit bonus in Sudan?

XM offers a $30 no-deposit bonus to new traders, allowing them to start trading without an initial deposit. To qualify, you need to open a real trading account, complete the verification process, and claim the bonus within 30 days of registration. Profits earned using the bonus can be withdrawn, but the bonus itself is non-withdrawable.  

3. HFM

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA
Start Trading Read Review
HFM is a trusted broker for Sudanese traders, offering low minimum deposits, multiple account types, and tight spreads. It’s well-regulated under FSC Mauritius and FSCA, with flexible local payment methods and strong support. A solid choice for beginners and experienced traders wanting bonus offers and multi-platform access.  

Features

CategoryDetails
🏛️ RegulationFSC (Mauritius) FSCA (South Africa) FCA (UK) DFSA (Dubai) CMA (Kenya)
💰 Minimum Deposit$0 is valid for Cent/Micro accounts otherwise, the usual minimum is $5.
📈 Maximum Leverageup to 1:2000 for Micro & Premium accounts under FSC Mauritius.
🔥 BonusWelcome bonus + loyalty + seasonal promos (up to 100% deposit bonus)
👥 Account TypesMicro, Premium, Zero Spread, Auto, PAMM
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesMostly free
💳 Payment MethodsBank cards, Skrill, Neteller, local agents, wire
☎️ Support24/5 multilingual; no official Sudan office, but the international support team works
📙 EducationFree webinars, market news, analysis
☎️ South African Telephone NumberAvailable for customer support
📝 Sign Up👉 Open Account
  HFM  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Regulated by trusted authorities like FCA and CySECNot available in all countries
Supports MetaTrader 5 (MT5) with advanced featuresNo support for MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
User-friendly interface, suitable for beginnersLimited customization options for some tools
Wide range of instruments: forex, stocks, indices, commoditiesNo access to cryptocurrencies
Commission-free trading with tight spreadsSwap/overnight fees may apply
Responsive multilingual support via live chat, email, and phoneSome users report slow withdrawal processing
 

Our Findings

HFM is trusted by Sudanese traders for its low $5 minimum deposit, tight spreads, and multiple account options, including Islamic accounts. It is well-regulated by FSC Mauritius and FSCA, offering reliable security and good local payment methods. HFM suits both beginners and experienced traders looking for flexible platforms and attractive bonuses.  

Does HFM offer bonuses or promotions for Sudanese traders?

Yes, HFM frequently offers various bonuses, including welcome bonuses, deposit bonuses, and loyalty programs, providing eligible traders with extra incentives and rewards to enhance their trading experience and maximize potential benefits while using the platform.  

Is HFM regulated and safe for Sudanese traders?

Yes, HFM (formerly HotForex) is regulated and offers a secure trading environment for Sudanese traders. The company holds licenses from multiple reputable financial authorities, such as FSCA, FSC, FCA, CySec, DFSA, FSA, and CMA.  

4. FBS

💰 Min Deposit: $5
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000
🏦 Regulators: FSC, ASIC, CySEC
Start Trading Read Review
  FBS is well-known among African traders for its very low minimum deposit of $5 and high leverage up to 1:3000. It accepts Sudanese traders via its IFSC and CySEC-regulated entities. Popular for its promotions, cent accounts, and Arabic language support.  

Features

🔎 BrokerFBS
📌 Regulation and LicensesInternationally regulated, including by IFSC (Belize)
💰 Bonuses$50 Welcome Bonus, 100% Deposit Bonus, Referral Bonus
⏰ Support Hours24/7
📈 Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
📉 Account TypesStandard, Cent, ECN, Micro, Zero Spread, and more
💴 Base CurrenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, AUD, JPY,
💹 SpreadsFrom 0 pips (for ECN and Zero Spread accounts)
📊 LeverageUp to 1:3000 depending on the account type
💵 Currency Pairs35+ currency pairs including major, Minor, and exotic
💶 Minimum DepositFrom $5 (depending on the account type)
💷 Inactivity Fee$5/month after 90 days of inactivity
💻 Website LanguagesEnglish, Spanish, Portuguese, Arabic, Chinese,
💰 Fees and CommissionsLow spreads, no commission for most accounts
🤝 Affiliate ProgramCPA and Revenue Share models available
🅰️ ScalpingAllowed
🅱️ HedgingAllowed
⚙️ Trading InstrumentsForex, Commodities, Stocks, Indices, Cryptocurrencies
🚀 Open an Account👉 Open Account
  fbs  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Very low minimum deposit (from $5)Lacks top-tier regulation (no FCA, CFTC)
High leverage up to 1:3000High leverage increases risk of large losses
Multiple account types (Cent, Standard, Zero Spread, ECN, Crypto) Inactivity fees may apply after 180 days
 

Our findings

FBS is a popular choice for Sudanese traders due to its low minimum deposit, high leverage up to 1:3000, and attractive $140 no-deposit bonus. Its cent accounts make it beginner-friendly, while strong international regulation ensures safety. Overall, FBS offers flexible trading conditions suitable for both novices and experienced traders.  

Does FBS offer a no-deposit bonus for Sudanese traders?

Yes, FBS frequently offers a $140 no-deposit bonus that lets new traders try the platform risk-free. Availability may vary by region, and while the bonus isn’t withdrawable, profits earned from trading it can be withdrawn after meeting requirements.  

Can Sudanese traders access high leverage with FBS?

Yes, FBS provides very high leverage options, with some account types offering up to 1:3000, allowing traders to amplify their positions significantly while managing risk according to their trading strategies and preferences.  

Does FBS have a cent account for beginners in Sudan?

Yes, FBS provides cent accounts designed for beginners, allowing them to trade smaller lot sizes and practice with lower risk, making it easier to learn and build confidence before moving on to larger trades.  

5. FXTM

💰 Min Deposit: $30
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSC, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
  FXTM (ForexTime) remains popular in Africa for its local deposit options and fast withdrawals. It accepts Sudanese traders under its FSCA and CySEC entities. Great for beginners with low deposits, free education, and diverse account types.  

Features

CategoryDetails
🏛️ RegulationRegulated by CySEC, FCA (UK), FSCA (South Africa), FSC (Mauritius)
💰 Minimum Deposit$200 (ZAR 3,555 / SDG 120,100)
📊 Average Spreads FromFrom 1.5 pips (Standard account)
💹 Commissions From$0 on Standard accounts; from $0.40 per 100k on Advantage
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesNo deposit fees; some withdrawal methods may have small charges
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:2000 (depends on region & account type)
🔥 Bonus30% deposit bonus (available under certain conditions)
☎️ Customer Support24/5 multilingual support via phone, email, live chat
👥 Account TypesMicro, Advantage, Advantage Plus
📈 LeverageFlexible, up to 1:2000
🔘 Products OfferedForex, Commodities, Indices, Stocks
👍 Demo / Practice AccountAvailable with full platform access
💰 SpreadsFrom 0.0 pips on Advantage; 1.5 pips on Micro
🚀 BonusOngoing promotions & trading contests
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, NGN, ZAR
📙 EducationFree webinars, eBooks, Trading tools & analytics
💳 Withdrawal and Deposit OptionsBank wire, Cards, Skrill, Neteller, Local payment agents
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsSupported (via FSCA regulation)
☎️ South African Telephone NumberAvailable via FSCA-licensed support line +27 12 428 8000
📝 Sign Up👉 Open Account
  How to Open an FXTM Trading Accounts  step 1  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Fast execution speedsBonus programs might be restricted in some regions.
High leverage (up to 1:2000)High leverage can increase risk, especially for beginners.
Tight spreads on ECN accountsLower leverage options for EU/UK clients due to regulations (1:30 for retail traders).
Access to MetaTrader 4 & 5High inactivity fees if the account is dormant.
Good educational resourcesCustomer support can sometimes be slow during peak times.
Regulated by several authorities (FCA, CySEC, FSCA)Limited product offering outside Forex (fewer stocks and indices).
 

Our Findings

FXTM is popular among Sudanese traders for its low $10 minimum deposit, wide range of account types, and fast local deposits and withdrawals. Regulated by FSCA, CySEC, and FCA, it offers strong security alongside high leverage options up to 1:2000. Ideal for beginners and advanced traders seeking solid education resources and flexible trading conditions.  

Does FXTM offer different account types for various trader needs?

Yes, FXTM provides a variety of accounts, including Standard, ECN, and Micro types, plus Islamic swap-free accounts upon request, ensuring traders with different strategies and religious needs can find suitable, flexible options to optimize their trading experience.  

Does FXTM offer copy trading services?

Yes, FXTM offers a well-known copy trading platform that enables traders to automatically follow and replicate the trades of experienced investors, making it easier for beginners to learn and potentially profit by mirroring successful strategies.  

6. Octa

💰 Min Deposit: $25
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, MISA, FSCA, FSC
Start Trading Read Review
  Octa is popular in Africa for its competitive bonuses, low spreads, and Islamic account options. It operates under CySEC and IFSC, welcoming traders from Sudan. Supports MT4, MT5, and cTrader with easy funding in crypto and e-wallets.  

Features

CategoryDetails
⭐ FeaturesZero commission, Tight spreads, Swap-free options
🏛️ RegulationCySEC (EU), FSA (St. Vincent)
💰 Minimum Deposit$25 (ZAR 450 / SDG 15,000) Micro/Pro; higher deposits recommended for ECN
📊 Average Spreads From0.6 pips (EUR/USD)
💹 Commissions From$0 (commission-free on most accounts)
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesNo fees on most methods
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:500
🔥 Bonus50% deposit bonus (promotion-dependent)
☎️ Customer Support24/7 live chat, email
👥 Account TypesMicro, Pro, ECN, Islamic swap-free
📈 LeverageFlexible up to 1:500
🔘 Products OfferedForex, Metals, Indices, Crypto, CFDs
👍 Demo / Practice AccountYes
💰 SpreadsFloating spreads, from 0.6 pips
🚀 BonusUp to 50% deposit bonus (verify offer)
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD, ZAR, SDG (via local bank conversion)
📙 EducationFree webinars, articles, video tutorials
💳 Withdrawal and Deposit OptionsBank cards, Skrill, Neteller, Crypto, Local bank transfers
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsAvailable
☎️ South African Telephone NumberNot directly listed — contact via live chat
📝 Sign Up👉 Open Account
  Octa Main Page  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Low minimum depositLimited product range vs bigger brokers
Zero commission trading on many accountsNot regulated by top-tier regulators like FCA
Offers ZAR & USD accounts — flexible for SudanNo local office in Sudan
Islamic (swap-free) accounts availableCustomer support mainly online only
50% deposit bonus availableLimited crypto CFDs compared to peers
 

Our Findings

Popular among African traders for its bonus promotions and commission-free trading. Flexible deposits in USD, ZAR, or SDG through local methods. Good choice for beginners seeking simple, low-cost forex trading.  

Does Octa offer bonus promotions?

Octa frequently offers a 50% deposit bonus across all account types, with occasional seasonal promotions providing even higher bonuses. Traders should check the latest offers and terms before depositing to take full advantage of available bonuses and enhance their trading capital.  

Is Octa commission-free?

Most Octa accounts are commission-free, with trading costs covered by competitive floating spreads starting as low as 0.6 pips, allowing traders to enjoy low-cost trading without additional commission fees, making it an affordable option for various trading strategies.  

Can Sudanese traders deposit in SDG?

Yes, you can fund your account using USD or ZAR and then convert to Sudanese Pounds (SDG) locally via bank transfers or e-wallets, providing flexible and convenient options for managing your funds and making deposits smoothly.  

7. Roboforex

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FSC
Start Trading Read Review
  RoboForex is a well-known broker in Sudan, offering commission-free standard accounts and competitive spreads with leverage up to 1:2000. Their low minimum deposit (~$10 or ZAR 180 / ~SDG 6,000) and support for USD/ZAR funding via local methods make it accessible. Ideal for traders seeking high-leverage options and beginner-friendly platforms with global coverage.  

Features

CategoryDetails
⭐ FeaturesTight spreads, High leverage, Free VPS, Multiple trading platforms (MT4, MT5, cTrader)
🏛️ RegulationIFSC (Belize)
💰 Minimum Deposit$10 (~ZAR 180 / ~SDG 6,000)
📊 Average Spreads From0.0 pips (ECN) — standard from 1.3 pips
💹 Commissions From$0 on standard, from $2/lot on ECN
💳 Deposit/Withdrawal FeesZero fees for most methods
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:2000
🔥 BonusUp to 120% deposit bonus, cashback rebates
☎️ Customer Support24/7 live chat, Email, Multi-language support
👥 Account TypesCent, Standard, ECN, Prime, CopyFX, Islamic swap-free
📈 LeverageFlexible up to 1:2000
🔘 Products OfferedForex, Indices, Stocks, ETFs, Commodities, Crypto
👍 Demo / Practice AccountYes
💰 SpreadsFloating spreads from 0.0 pips (ECN)
🚀 Bonus50%–120% deposit bonus + loyalty rebates
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD, ZAR, SDG (via local conversion)
📙 EducationFree webinars, Analysis, Trading tips
💳 Withdrawal & Deposit OptionsBank cards, Skrill, Neteller, Crypto, Local bank transfers
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsAvailable
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  Roboforex 2026

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Generous bonus programs: up to 120% deposit bonus plus cashback rebatesBonus conditions can have strict lot requirements
Wide range of trading assets: forex, stocks, crypto, indices, ETFs, commoditiesNot regulated by top-tier authorities like FCA or ASIC
Cent accounts available: ideal for beginners to practice with small capitalCent accounts may have wider spreads compared to ECN
Supports small minimum deposit (~$10 or ZAR 180 / ~SDG 6,000)High leverage up to 1:2000 can increase risk for new traders
 

Our Findings

RoboForex stands out with generous bonus programs and a wide variety of tradable assets. Their cent accounts and low minimum deposits make it accessible for beginner traders in Sudan. However, traders should carefully review bonus conditions and manage the high leverage offered responsibly.  

Does RoboForex offer bonus promotions?

Yes, RoboForex offers one of the best bonus programs, featuring up to a 120% deposit bonus and cashback rebates for active traders, providing excellent incentives to boost trading capital and reward frequent trading activity on the platform.  

Can I claim bonuses on a cent account?

Yes — RoboForex bonuses are generally available for cent accounts too, offering extra trading capital and rebates. However, traders should always read the bonus terms carefully, as lot size requirements and withdrawal conditions may apply to bonus funds and profits.  

8. AvaTrade

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
Start Trading Read Review
  AvaTrade is a trusted global broker bringing world-class online trading to Sudan, empowering traders with cutting-edge tools and educational resources. With a user-friendly platform and multilingual support, it’s never been easier to trade forex, stocks, and more. Join a regulated, award-winning brokerage that puts your success first.t  

Features

CategoryDetails
⭐ FeaturesForex, CFDs, Crypto, Social copy trading, AvaProtect risk tool
🏛️ RegulationFSCA (SA), ASIC (AU), CySEC (EU), CBI (Ireland), ADGM (UAE)
💰 Minimum Deposit$100 (~ZAR 1,800 / ~SDG 60,000)
📊 Average Spreads From~0.9 pips (EUR/USD)
💹 Commissions FromZero on standard accounts
💳 Deposit/Withdrawal FeesNo broker fees — payment fees may apply
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:400–500:1 (offshore)
🔥 BonusOccasional welcome bonus (region dependent)
☎️ Customer Support24/5 live chat, email, local phone
👥 Account TypesStandard, Islamic, Options, Social Trading
📈 LeverageUp to 1:500 (depends on entity)
🔘 Products OfferedForex, Commodities, Indices, Crypto, ETFs,
👍 Demo AccountYes, free
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD, ZAR (SDG by conversion)
📙 EducationeBooks, Webinars, Video tutorials
💳 Deposit/Withdrawal OptionsBank cards, Skrill, Neteller, Wire
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsYes
📝 Sign Up👉 Open Account
  AvaTrade Leverage  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Well-regulated worldwideFixed spreads can be wider
Social/copy trading availableNo cent accounts
AvaProtect for risk protectionHigh min. deposit for small traders
 

Our Findings

Well-regulated and trusted worldwide, AvaTrade gives Sudanese traders strong safety, good platform choices, and flexible ZAR or USD accounts. Solid for beginners wanting copy trading and easy funding, but spreads can be wider than raw ECN brokers.  

What’s the max leverage?

AvaTrade’s maximum leverage varies by region and asset: up to 1:400 for forex (non-EU/BVI), 1:200 for commodities and indices, and lower for others—e.g., 1:25‑1:2 on crypto. EU retail accounts face stricter caps (usually 1:30)  

Any welcome bonuses?

AvaTrade offers welcome bonuses for new non‑EU clients: typically a 20% deposit bonus, up to $2,000 (min. $1,000 deposit), or occasionally a 30% top‑up, maxing at around $10,000 depending on limited-time promotions.  

9. JustMarkets

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000
🏦 Regulators: FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC
Start Trading Read Review
  JustMarkets is a globally recognized forex and CFD broker that caters to traders in over 160 countries, including Sudan. Established in 2012 and headquartered in Seychelles, JustMarkets offers a range of trading services through its regulated entities in multiple jurisdictions.  

Features

CategoryDetails
⭐ FeaturesCent & Standard accounts, High leverage, Tight spreads Islamic options
🏛️ RegulationFSA (Seychelles)
💰 Minimum DepositFrom $10 (ZAR 180 / SDG 600) — for Cent accounts and above
📊 Average Spreads From0.0 pips (Raw ECN)
💹 Commissions FromFrom $3 per lot (Raw ECN)
💳 Deposit/Withdrawal FeesNo broker fees
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:3000
🔥 BonusWelcome & cashback bonuses
☎️ Customer Support24/7 live chat
👥 Account TypesCent, Standard, Pro, Raw Spread, Islamic
📈 LeverageUp to 1:3000
🔘 Products OfferedForex, Crypto, Indices, Commodities
👍 Demo AccountYes
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD, EUR (SDG conversion)
📙 EducationBlog, trading guides
💳 Withdrawal & Deposit OptionsSkrill, Neteller, Crypto
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsNo
📝 Sign Up👉 Open Account
JustMarkets

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Cent accounts & micro depositsOffshore license only
Very high leverageHigh leverage = high risk
Good spread/commission optionsZAR not direct, only USD
 

Our Findings

JustMarkets stands out with ultra-high leverage and flexible cent accounts, perfect for Sudanese traders with smaller capital. While offering competitive spreads and good bonuses, it operates under an offshore license and lacks direct ZAR accounts, requiring currency conversion.  

Do they have bonuses?

Yes — JustMarkets offers attractive bonuses, including a $30 no-deposit welcome bonus for new traders and a cashback loyalty program that returns up to 10% of spreads or commissions. Terms apply, so check the lot size and withdrawal conditions carefully.  

How do I fund?

You can fund your JustMarkets account easily using various payment methods, including Skrill, Neteller, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, and local bank transfers where available. Deposits are usually instant or fast, but always check for any fees, limits, or regional restrictions.  

10. Instaforex

💰 Min Deposit: $1
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FSC
Start Trading Read Review
  InstaForex is a globally recognized forex and CFD broker that caters to traders in over 100 countries, including Sudan. Established in 2007 and headquartered in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, InstaForex offers a range of trading services through its regulated entities in multiple jurisdictions.  

Features

CategoryDetails
⭐ FeaturesMicro accounts, Bonus promotions, High leverage, Local partners
🏛️ RegulationFSC (BVI)
💰 Minimum Deposit$1 (~ZAR 18 / ~SDG 600)
📊 Average Spreads From~3 pips (standard)
💹 Commissions FromZero on standard, ECN available
💳 Deposit/Withdrawal FeesNo InstaForex fees
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:1000
🔥 Bonus$1,000 Welcome Bonus, 30% deposit bonus
☎️ Customer Support24/7 live chat, email
👥 Account TypesStandard, ECN, Cent, Islamic
📈 LeverageFlexible up to 1:1000
🔘 Products OfferedForex, Crypto, Metals, Indices, CFDs
👍 Demo AccountYes
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD, EUR (SDG via conversion)
📙 EducationFree tutorials, Webinars
💳 Deposit/Withdrawal OptionsLocal partners, Skrill, Neteller, Crypto
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsNo
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  InstaForex  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Wide range of bonuses (no-deposit, deposit, cashback)Limited regulation, mainly offshore
Multiple account types for all trader levelsWithdrawal fees on some methods
Diverse trading instruments (forex, crypto, stocks)Bonus terms can be complex
User-friendly platforms (MT4, MT5, mobile & desktop)Spreads widen during volatile markets
Global reach with multilingual customer supportLimited educational resources
 

Our findings

InstaForex offers very low minimum deposits and attractive bonus programs, making it ideal for small traders in Sudan. It provides flexible leverage and local payment options but has wider spreads and an offshore license, so traders should manage risk carefully.  

Any welcome bonuses?

InstaForex provides generous welcome bonuses for new users:30% deposit bonus on each deposit (unlimited amount), withdrawable after trading 3× the bonus in lots, a 100% first deposit bonus up to $2,000, and also offers $1,000 no‑deposit bonus.  

How do Sudanese fund accounts?

Sudanese traders can fund their InstaForex accounts using Skrill, Neteller, Visa/MasterCard, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, or local partners. Deposits are typically processed quickly, offering convenient and secure options to suit different preferences and ensure smooth account funding.  

Conclusion

The Sudanese forex market has access to a solid selection of brokers offering diverse features tailored to local needs and regulatory realities.

Trade Nation, XM, and HFM stand out for their transparent pricing, user-friendly platforms, and strong regional presence, making them excellent options for both beginners and experienced traders. FBS and RoboForex attract traders with generous bonuses, cent accounts, and high leverage, ideal for those starting with smaller capital.

FXTM and Octa offer robust copy trading and commission-free trading, respectively, appealing to traders seeking versatility and cost efficiency.

AvaTrade shines with its strong global regulation, advanced trading tools, and educational resources, providing security and growth opportunities. InstaForex is notable for its ultra-low minimum deposits and local payment agents, easing market entry and funding challenges.

JustMarkets completes the list with competitive spreads, crypto funding, and a choice of popular platforms like MT4 and MT5, catering to tech-savvy traders.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

 

Who is the regulatory entity for Sudan?

The primary regulatory authority overseeing financial institutions and activities in Sudan is the Central Bank of Sudan. It is responsible for implementing monetary policy, regulating banks and financial markets, and ensuring the stability and integrity of Sudan’s financial system.  

Is forex trading legal in Sudan?

Forex trading is legal in Sudan, but traders must use brokers regulated by recognized authorities. Avoid unregulated brokers to ensure safety, compliance, and legal protection. Always verify a broker’s regulation status before trading to minimize risks and protect your investments.  

Which brokers accept traders from Sudan?

Popular brokers accepting Sudanese traders include Trade Nation, XM, HFM, FBS, FXTM, Octa, RoboForex, AvaTrade, InstaForex, and JustMarkets, offering diverse account types, competitive spreads, and multiple funding options tailored to Sudan’s trading community.  

What is the minimum deposit for brokers in Sudan?

Minimum deposits vary among brokers; InstaForex accepts deposits as low as $1, making it accessible for beginners, while brokers like AvaTrade require a higher minimum deposit of $100, reflecting different account types and trading conditions.  

Can I use Sudanese Pounds (SDG) for deposits and withdrawals?

Direct Sudanese Pound (SDG) accounts are rare among brokers. Most accept deposits in USD, South African Rand (ZAR), or through e-wallets, offering currency conversion services to accommodate Sudanese traders’ needs efficiently and securely.  

Are there local payment options for Sudanese traders?

Yes, many brokers support funding via bank cards, Skrill, Neteller, and cryptocurrencies. Additionally, some provide local EFT options or payment agents, making deposits and withdrawals more convenient and accessible for traders in Sudan.  

What leverage can Sudanese traders get?

Leverage varies widely among brokers, ranging from 1:30 on strictly regulated accounts to as high as 1:3000 on offshore accounts. Traders should use leverage cautiously to manage risk and avoid significant losses due to market volatility.  

Do brokers offer demo accounts for practice?

Yes, all top brokers offer free demo accounts, allowing traders to learn, practice, and test strategies without risking real money, making them ideal for beginners and those refining their trading skills.  

Are there bonuses available for Sudanese traders?

Yes, many brokers provide welcome bonuses, no-deposit bonuses, and cashback promotions. However, these offers come with varying terms and conditions, so traders should carefully review requirements such as trading volume, eligibility, and withdrawal rules before accepting bonuses.  

How do I verify if a broker is regulated?

Always verify a broker’s regulatory licenses on their official website. Look for authorization from reputable bodies such as FSCA, CySEC, ASIC, or, where relevant, the Central Bank of Sudan, to ensure the broker operates legally and securely.   SAShares Instagram  

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