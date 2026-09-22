10 Best Forex Brokers for Sudan. Forex trading is growing in Sudan, with traders turning to well-regulated international brokers. Top brokers like Trade Nation, FBS, and XM offer competitive spreads, flexible funding, reliable platforms, and strong global regulation (FCA, ASIC, CySEC). Although Sudan lacks a local regulator, these trusted brokers provide safe, accessible trading options for Sudanese traders.
- The 10 Best Forex Brokers in Sudan.
- Overview of Forex Trading in Sudan.
- A List of Stock Brokers in Sudan.
- The Best Forex Trading App.
- How to Become one of the most Successful Forex Traders in Sudan.
🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa
|Rank
|Broker
|Broker Review
|Regulators
|Minimum Deposit
|Visit Broker
|🥇
|Read Review
|ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
|$100
|Visit Now
|🥈
|Read Review
|FSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA
|$0
|Visit Now
|🥉
|Read Review
|CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
|$5
|Visit Now
|4
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB
|$0
|Visit Now
|5
|Read Review
|BVI FSC
|$0
|Visit Now
|6
|Read Review
|FSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA
|$20
|Visit Now
|7
|Read Review
|CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
|$10
|Visit Now
|8
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA
|$100
|Visit Now
|9
|Read Review
|CySEC, MWALI, FSCA
|$25
|Visit Now
|10
|Read Review
|FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC
|$10
|Visit Now
|Broker
|🤝 Accepts Sudan Traders
|📝 Sign Up
|💳 Payments
|💶 Min. Deposit (USD, ZAR & SDG)
|🏛️ Regulators
|Yes
|👉 Open Account
|Bank cards, e-wallets
|$0 (~ZAR 0 / ~SDG 0)
|FCA (UK), ASIC (AU), FSCA (SA), FSA Seychelles
|Yes
|👉 Open Account
|Bank cards, Skrill, Neteller, local bank wires
|$5 (~ZAR 90 / ~SDG 3,000)
|CySEC (EU), ASIC (AU), IFSC (Belize), FCA (UK)
|Yes
|👉 Open Account
|Bank cards, local EFT, Skrill, Neteller
|$0 (~ZAR 0 / ~SDG 0)
|FSC Mauritius, FSCA (SA), CySEC
|Yes
|👉 Open Account
|Bank cards, Skrill, Neteller, crypto
|$5 (~ZAR 90 / ~SDG 3,000)
|IFSC (Belize), CySEC, ASIC, FSCA (SA)
|Yes
|👉 Open Account
|Bank cards, local EFT, Skrill, Neteller
|$200 (~ZAR 3555 / ~SDG 120100)
|FSCA (SA), FCA (UK), CySEC (EU)
|Yes
|👉 Open Account
|Bank cards, Skrill, Neteller, crypto
|$25 (~ZAR 444 / ~SDG 15012)
|CySEC (EU), FSA (St. Vincent)
|Yes
|👉 Open Account
|Bank cards, Skrill, Neteller, crypto
|$10 (~ZAR 180 / ~SDG 6,000)
|IFSC (Belize)
|Yes
|👉 Open Account
|Bank cards, Skrill, Neteller, wire
|$100 (~ZAR 1,800 / ~SDG 60,000)
|FSCA (SA), ASIC (AU), CySEC (EU), CBI (Ireland), ADGM (UAE)
|Yes
|👉 Open Account
|Skrill, Neteller, crypto, bank cards
|$10 (~ZAR 180 / ~SDG 600)
|FSA (Seychelles)
|Yes
|👉 Open Account
|Bank cards, Skrill, Neteller, local agents, crypto
|$1 (~ZAR 18 / ~SDG 600)
|FSC (BVI), FSA Seychelles, VFSC
Sudanese Pound (SDG) – Definition
The Sudanese Pound (SDG) is Sudan’s official currency, introduced in 2007 by the Central Bank of Sudan to replace the Second Sudanese Dinar at a rate of 1 SDG = 100 Dinars. It follows a decimal system: 1 Pound = 100 Piastres, although low-value Piastre coins are rarely used due to inflation. Issued solely by the Central Bank of Sudan, the SDG is used domestically but faces volatility and currency controls in international markets.
10 Best Forex Brokers in Sudan (2026)
- ☑️Trade Nation – Transparent pricing, fixed spreads, simple platform.
- ☑️XM – Well-known broker, no-deposit bonus, negative balance protection.
- ☑️HFM – Tight spreads, multiple accounts, strong African presence
- ☑️FBS – $140 no-deposit bonus, high leverage, cent accounts.
- ☑️FXTM - FSCA regulated, copy trading, local deposit options.
- ☑️Octa – Popular in Africa, offers bonuses, and commission-free trading.
- ☑️RoboForex – Bonus programs, diverse assets, cent accounts offered.
- ☑️AvaTrade - Highly regulated, accepts Sudan, strong platform, and education
- ☑️JustMarkets - Low spreads, MT4/MT5, crypto funding accepted.
- ☑️InstaForex - No minimum deposit, local payment agents available.
1. Trade Nation
Features
|Category
|Details
|⭐ Features
|Fixed low spreads, no commissions, user-friendly platform
|🏛️ Regulation
|FCA (UK), ASIC (AU), FSCA (SA), SCB (Bahamas), FSA (Seychelles)
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$0
|📊 Average Spreads From
|0.3 pips
|💹 Commissions From
|$0
|💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees
|None
|📊 Maximum Leverage
|1:200
|🔥 Bonus
|Usually none — focus on tight spreads
|☎️ Customer Support
|24/5 live chat, email
|👥 Account Types
|Standard, Islamic
|📈 Leverage
|Up to 1:200
|🔘 Products Offered
|Forex, Indices, Commodities
|👍 Demo / Practice Account
|Yes
|💰 Spreads
|Fixed
|🚀 Bonus
|Not common
|💵 Account Currencies
|USD, EUR, GBP
|📙 Education
|Free guides & webinars
|💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options
|Bank cards, e-wallets
|🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts
|Not offered
|☎️ South African Telephone Number
|+27 (0)10 446 9062
|📝 Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Regulated FX and CFD trading broker (FSCA)
|The desktop platform lacks safer login
|Transparent fixed spreads
|High forex fees
|Cryptocurrency CFDs available
|No account tiers
|Supports automated trading (EAs)
|No cryptocurrency trading
|Multiple trading platforms
|R500 minimum deposit
Our Findings
Trade Nation is a safe, beginner-friendly broker for Sudanese traders thanks to its simple fixed-spread pricing and strong global regulation. It has no minimum deposit, no hidden fees, and easy funding options, but its leverage is more moderate than that of some high-risk brokers. Overall, it’s a good choice for traders who value transparency, local payment methods, and straightforward trading.
What trading platforms does Trade Nation offer?
Trade Nation provides traders with an intuitive proprietary platform alongside the widely popular MetaTrader 4 (MT4), ensuring a seamless and user-friendly trading experience that caters to both beginners and experienced traders seeking reliable tools and efficient market access.
Does Trade Nation offer Islamic (swap-free) accounts for Sudanese Muslim traders?
Yes, Trade Nation offers Islamic swap-free accounts upon request, catering specifically to Muslim traders who require Sharia-compliant trading options, allowing them to trade without paying or earning interest on overnight positions in accordance with Islamic finance principles.
2. XM
Features
|Category
|Details
|⭐ Features
|Low spreads, Multiple account types, Bonus offers, Strong global presence
|🏛️ Regulation
|CySEC ASIC IFSC FCA
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$5 (~ZAR 90 / ~SDG 3,000)
|📊 Average Spreads From
|From 0.6 pips (Standard account EUR/USD)
|💹 Commissions From
|Zero on Standard accounts, Commissions on XM Ultra Low (ECN-like) accounts
|💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees
|No fees from XM, but payment providers may charge
|📊 Maximum Leverage
|Up to 1:888 (depending on regulation and account type)
|🔥 Bonus
|Up to 50% welcome bonus, loyalty program
|☎️ Customer Support
|24/5 multilingual live chat, phone, email
|👥 Account Types
|Micro, Standard, XM Ultra Low (ECN-like), Shares
|📈 Leverage
|Up to 1:888
|🔘 Products Offered
|Forex, CFDs (indices, Commodities, Stocks, metals), Cryptocurrencies
|👍 Demo / Practice Account
|Yes — free with virtual funds
|💰 Spreads
|Low spreads starting from 0.6 pips
|🚀 Bonus
|Welcome bonus and loyalty points
|💵 Account Currencies
|USD, EUR, ZAR (SDG via conversion)
|📙 Education
|Webinars, Video tutorials, Market analysis
|💳 Withdrawal & Deposit Options
|Bank cards, Skrill, Neteller, Local bank wires, E-wallets
|🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts
|Yes
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Automatically credited
|New clients only
|All profits can be withdrawn
|Bonus is non withdrawable
|Supports Islamic accounts on Standard, Micro and Ultra-Low.
|Not available on all account types or regions.
|Very strong education and beginner tools.
|Some Islamic accounts may have instrument-based restrictions.
Our Findings
Reliable broker with low minimum deposits, strong global regulation, and great free education. A good choice for Sudanese beginners and experienced traders alike.
Is XM regulated and safe for Sudanese traders?
Yes, XM is a regulated and secure broker for Sudanese traders. XM is authorized by several reputable financial authorities, including the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the International Financial Services Commission (IFSC) in Belize, and the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA)
Does XM offer bonuses or a no-deposit bonus in Sudan?
XM offers a $30 no-deposit bonus to new traders, allowing them to start trading without an initial deposit. To qualify, you need to open a real trading account, complete the verification process, and claim the bonus within 30 days of registration. Profits earned using the bonus can be withdrawn, but the bonus itself is non-withdrawable.
3. HFM
Features
|Category
|Details
|🏛️ Regulation
|FSC (Mauritius) FSCA (South Africa) FCA (UK) DFSA (Dubai) CMA (Kenya)
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$0 is valid for Cent/Micro accounts otherwise, the usual minimum is $5.
|📈 Maximum Leverage
|up to 1:2000 for Micro & Premium accounts under FSC Mauritius.
|🔥 Bonus
|Welcome bonus + loyalty + seasonal promos (up to 100% deposit bonus)
|👥 Account Types
|Micro, Premium, Zero Spread, Auto, PAMM
|💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees
|Mostly free
|💳 Payment Methods
|Bank cards, Skrill, Neteller, local agents, wire
|☎️ Support
|24/5 multilingual; no official Sudan office, but the international support team works
|📙 Education
|Free webinars, market news, analysis
|☎️ South African Telephone Number
|Available for customer support
|📝 Sign Up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Regulated by trusted authorities like FCA and CySEC
|Not available in all countries
|Supports MetaTrader 5 (MT5) with advanced features
|No support for MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
|User-friendly interface, suitable for beginners
|Limited customization options for some tools
|Wide range of instruments: forex, stocks, indices, commodities
|No access to cryptocurrencies
|Commission-free trading with tight spreads
|Swap/overnight fees may apply
|Responsive multilingual support via live chat, email, and phone
|Some users report slow withdrawal processing
Our Findings
HFM is trusted by Sudanese traders for its low $5 minimum deposit, tight spreads, and multiple account options, including Islamic accounts. It is well-regulated by FSC Mauritius and FSCA, offering reliable security and good local payment methods. HFM suits both beginners and experienced traders looking for flexible platforms and attractive bonuses.
Does HFM offer bonuses or promotions for Sudanese traders?
Yes, HFM frequently offers various bonuses, including welcome bonuses, deposit bonuses, and loyalty programs, providing eligible traders with extra incentives and rewards to enhance their trading experience and maximize potential benefits while using the platform.
Is HFM regulated and safe for Sudanese traders?
Yes, HFM (formerly HotForex) is regulated and offers a secure trading environment for Sudanese traders. The company holds licenses from multiple reputable financial authorities, such as FSCA, FSC, FCA, CySec, DFSA, FSA, and CMA.
4. FBS
Features
|🔎 Broker
|FBS
|📌 Regulation and Licenses
|Internationally regulated, including by IFSC (Belize)
|💰 Bonuses
|$50 Welcome Bonus, 100% Deposit Bonus, Referral Bonus
|⏰ Support Hours
|24/7
|📈 Trading Platforms
|MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
|📉 Account Types
|Standard, Cent, ECN, Micro, Zero Spread, and more
|💴 Base Currencies
|USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, JPY,
|💹 Spreads
|From 0 pips (for ECN and Zero Spread accounts)
|📊 Leverage
|Up to 1:3000 depending on the account type
|💵 Currency Pairs
|35+ currency pairs including major, Minor, and exotic
|💶 Minimum Deposit
|From $5 (depending on the account type)
|💷 Inactivity Fee
|$5/month after 90 days of inactivity
|💻 Website Languages
|English, Spanish, Portuguese, Arabic, Chinese,
|💰 Fees and Commissions
|Low spreads, no commission for most accounts
|🤝 Affiliate Program
|CPA and Revenue Share models available
|🅰️ Scalping
|Allowed
|🅱️ Hedging
|Allowed
|⚙️ Trading Instruments
|Forex, Commodities, Stocks, Indices, Cryptocurrencies
|🚀 Open an Account
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Very low minimum deposit (from $5)
|Lacks top-tier regulation (no FCA, CFTC)
|High leverage up to 1:3000
|High leverage increases risk of large losses
|Multiple account types (Cent, Standard, Zero Spread, ECN, Crypto)
|Inactivity fees may apply after 180 days
Our findings
FBS is a popular choice for Sudanese traders due to its low minimum deposit, high leverage up to 1:3000, and attractive $140 no-deposit bonus. Its cent accounts make it beginner-friendly, while strong international regulation ensures safety. Overall, FBS offers flexible trading conditions suitable for both novices and experienced traders.
Does FBS offer a no-deposit bonus for Sudanese traders?
Yes, FBS frequently offers a $140 no-deposit bonus that lets new traders try the platform risk-free. Availability may vary by region, and while the bonus isn’t withdrawable, profits earned from trading it can be withdrawn after meeting requirements.
Can Sudanese traders access high leverage with FBS?
Yes, FBS provides very high leverage options, with some account types offering up to 1:3000, allowing traders to amplify their positions significantly while managing risk according to their trading strategies and preferences.
Does FBS have a cent account for beginners in Sudan?
Yes, FBS provides cent accounts designed for beginners, allowing them to trade smaller lot sizes and practice with lower risk, making it easier to learn and build confidence before moving on to larger trades.
5. FXTM
Features
|Category
|Details
|🏛️ Regulation
|Regulated by CySEC, FCA (UK), FSCA (South Africa), FSC (Mauritius)
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$200 (ZAR 3,555 / SDG 120,100)
|📊 Average Spreads From
|From 1.5 pips (Standard account)
|💹 Commissions From
|$0 on Standard accounts; from $0.40 per 100k on Advantage
|💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees
|No deposit fees; some withdrawal methods may have small charges
|📊 Maximum Leverage
|Up to 1:2000 (depends on region & account type)
|🔥 Bonus
|30% deposit bonus (available under certain conditions)
|☎️ Customer Support
|24/5 multilingual support via phone, email, live chat
|👥 Account Types
|Micro, Advantage, Advantage Plus
|📈 Leverage
|Flexible, up to 1:2000
|🔘 Products Offered
|Forex, Commodities, Indices, Stocks
|👍 Demo / Practice Account
|Available with full platform access
|💰 Spreads
|From 0.0 pips on Advantage; 1.5 pips on Micro
|🚀 Bonus
|Ongoing promotions & trading contests
|💵 Account Currencies
|USD, EUR, GBP, NGN, ZAR
|📙 Education
|Free webinars, eBooks, Trading tools & analytics
|💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options
|Bank wire, Cards, Skrill, Neteller, Local payment agents
|🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts
|Supported (via FSCA regulation)
|☎️ South African Telephone Number
|Available via FSCA-licensed support line +27 12 428 8000
|📝 Sign Up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Fast execution speeds
|Bonus programs might be restricted in some regions.
|High leverage (up to 1:2000)
|High leverage can increase risk, especially for beginners.
|Tight spreads on ECN accounts
|Lower leverage options for EU/UK clients due to regulations (1:30 for retail traders).
|Access to MetaTrader 4 & 5
|High inactivity fees if the account is dormant.
|Good educational resources
|Customer support can sometimes be slow during peak times.
|Regulated by several authorities (FCA, CySEC, FSCA)
|Limited product offering outside Forex (fewer stocks and indices).
Our Findings
FXTM is popular among Sudanese traders for its low $10 minimum deposit, wide range of account types, and fast local deposits and withdrawals. Regulated by FSCA, CySEC, and FCA, it offers strong security alongside high leverage options up to 1:2000. Ideal for beginners and advanced traders seeking solid education resources and flexible trading conditions.
Does FXTM offer different account types for various trader needs?
Yes, FXTM provides a variety of accounts, including Standard, ECN, and Micro types, plus Islamic swap-free accounts upon request, ensuring traders with different strategies and religious needs can find suitable, flexible options to optimize their trading experience.
Does FXTM offer copy trading services?
Yes, FXTM offers a well-known copy trading platform that enables traders to automatically follow and replicate the trades of experienced investors, making it easier for beginners to learn and potentially profit by mirroring successful strategies.
6. Octa
Features
|Category
|Details
|⭐ Features
|Zero commission, Tight spreads, Swap-free options
|🏛️ Regulation
|CySEC (EU), FSA (St. Vincent)
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$25 (ZAR 450 / SDG 15,000) Micro/Pro; higher deposits recommended for ECN
|📊 Average Spreads From
|0.6 pips (EUR/USD)
|💹 Commissions From
|$0 (commission-free on most accounts)
|💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees
|No fees on most methods
|📊 Maximum Leverage
|Up to 1:500
|🔥 Bonus
|50% deposit bonus (promotion-dependent)
|☎️ Customer Support
|24/7 live chat, email
|👥 Account Types
|Micro, Pro, ECN, Islamic swap-free
|📈 Leverage
|Flexible up to 1:500
|🔘 Products Offered
|Forex, Metals, Indices, Crypto, CFDs
|👍 Demo / Practice Account
|Yes
|💰 Spreads
|Floating spreads, from 0.6 pips
|🚀 Bonus
|Up to 50% deposit bonus (verify offer)
|💵 Account Currencies
|USD, ZAR, SDG (via local bank conversion)
|📙 Education
|Free webinars, articles, video tutorials
|💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options
|Bank cards, Skrill, Neteller, Crypto, Local bank transfers
|🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts
|Available
|☎️ South African Telephone Number
|Not directly listed — contact via live chat
|📝 Sign Up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Low minimum deposit
|Limited product range vs bigger brokers
|Zero commission trading on many accounts
|Not regulated by top-tier regulators like FCA
|Offers ZAR & USD accounts — flexible for Sudan
|No local office in Sudan
|Islamic (swap-free) accounts available
|Customer support mainly online only
|50% deposit bonus available
|Limited crypto CFDs compared to peers
Our Findings
Popular among African traders for its bonus promotions and commission-free trading. Flexible deposits in USD, ZAR, or SDG through local methods. Good choice for beginners seeking simple, low-cost forex trading.
Does Octa offer bonus promotions?
Octa frequently offers a 50% deposit bonus across all account types, with occasional seasonal promotions providing even higher bonuses. Traders should check the latest offers and terms before depositing to take full advantage of available bonuses and enhance their trading capital.
Is Octa commission-free?
Most Octa accounts are commission-free, with trading costs covered by competitive floating spreads starting as low as 0.6 pips, allowing traders to enjoy low-cost trading without additional commission fees, making it an affordable option for various trading strategies.
Can Sudanese traders deposit in SDG?
Yes, you can fund your account using USD or ZAR and then convert to Sudanese Pounds (SDG) locally via bank transfers or e-wallets, providing flexible and convenient options for managing your funds and making deposits smoothly.
7. Roboforex
Features
|Category
|Details
|⭐ Features
|Tight spreads, High leverage, Free VPS, Multiple trading platforms (MT4, MT5, cTrader)
|🏛️ Regulation
|IFSC (Belize)
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$10 (~ZAR 180 / ~SDG 6,000)
|📊 Average Spreads From
|0.0 pips (ECN) — standard from 1.3 pips
|💹 Commissions From
|$0 on standard, from $2/lot on ECN
|💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees
|Zero fees for most methods
|📊 Maximum Leverage
|Up to 1:2000
|🔥 Bonus
|Up to 120% deposit bonus, cashback rebates
|☎️ Customer Support
|24/7 live chat, Email, Multi-language support
|👥 Account Types
|Cent, Standard, ECN, Prime, CopyFX, Islamic swap-free
|📈 Leverage
|Flexible up to 1:2000
|🔘 Products Offered
|Forex, Indices, Stocks, ETFs, Commodities, Crypto
|👍 Demo / Practice Account
|Yes
|💰 Spreads
|Floating spreads from 0.0 pips (ECN)
|🚀 Bonus
|50%–120% deposit bonus + loyalty rebates
|💵 Account Currencies
|USD, ZAR, SDG (via local conversion)
|📙 Education
|Free webinars, Analysis, Trading tips
|💳 Withdrawal & Deposit Options
|Bank cards, Skrill, Neteller, Crypto, Local bank transfers
|🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts
|Available
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Generous bonus programs: up to 120% deposit bonus plus cashback rebates
|Bonus conditions can have strict lot requirements
|Wide range of trading assets: forex, stocks, crypto, indices, ETFs, commodities
|Not regulated by top-tier authorities like FCA or ASIC
|Cent accounts available: ideal for beginners to practice with small capital
|Cent accounts may have wider spreads compared to ECN
|Supports small minimum deposit (~$10 or ZAR 180 / ~SDG 6,000)
|High leverage up to 1:2000 can increase risk for new traders
Our Findings
RoboForex stands out with generous bonus programs and a wide variety of tradable assets. Their cent accounts and low minimum deposits make it accessible for beginner traders in Sudan. However, traders should carefully review bonus conditions and manage the high leverage offered responsibly.
Does RoboForex offer bonus promotions?
Yes, RoboForex offers one of the best bonus programs, featuring up to a 120% deposit bonus and cashback rebates for active traders, providing excellent incentives to boost trading capital and reward frequent trading activity on the platform.
Can I claim bonuses on a cent account?
Yes — RoboForex bonuses are generally available for cent accounts too, offering extra trading capital and rebates. However, traders should always read the bonus terms carefully, as lot size requirements and withdrawal conditions may apply to bonus funds and profits.
8. AvaTrade
Features
|Category
|Details
|⭐ Features
|Forex, CFDs, Crypto, Social copy trading, AvaProtect risk tool
|🏛️ Regulation
|FSCA (SA), ASIC (AU), CySEC (EU), CBI (Ireland), ADGM (UAE)
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$100 (~ZAR 1,800 / ~SDG 60,000)
|📊 Average Spreads From
|~0.9 pips (EUR/USD)
|💹 Commissions From
|Zero on standard accounts
|💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees
|No broker fees — payment fees may apply
|📊 Maximum Leverage
|Up to 1:400–500:1 (offshore)
|🔥 Bonus
|Occasional welcome bonus (region dependent)
|☎️ Customer Support
|24/5 live chat, email, local phone
|👥 Account Types
|Standard, Islamic, Options, Social Trading
|📈 Leverage
|Up to 1:500 (depends on entity)
|🔘 Products Offered
|Forex, Commodities, Indices, Crypto, ETFs,
|👍 Demo Account
|Yes, free
|💵 Account Currencies
|USD, ZAR (SDG by conversion)
|📙 Education
|eBooks, Webinars, Video tutorials
|💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Options
|Bank cards, Skrill, Neteller, Wire
|🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts
|Yes
|📝 Sign Up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Well-regulated worldwide
|Fixed spreads can be wider
|Social/copy trading available
|No cent accounts
|AvaProtect for risk protection
|High min. deposit for small traders
Our Findings
Well-regulated and trusted worldwide, AvaTrade gives Sudanese traders strong safety, good platform choices, and flexible ZAR or USD accounts. Solid for beginners wanting copy trading and easy funding, but spreads can be wider than raw ECN brokers.
What’s the max leverage?
AvaTrade’s maximum leverage varies by region and asset: up to 1:400 for forex (non-EU/BVI), 1:200 for commodities and indices, and lower for others—e.g., 1:25‑1:2 on crypto. EU retail accounts face stricter caps (usually 1:30)
Any welcome bonuses?
AvaTrade offers welcome bonuses for new non‑EU clients: typically a 20% deposit bonus, up to $2,000 (min. $1,000 deposit), or occasionally a 30% top‑up, maxing at around $10,000 depending on limited-time promotions.
9. JustMarkets
Features
|Category
|Details
|⭐ Features
|Cent & Standard accounts, High leverage, Tight spreads Islamic options
|🏛️ Regulation
|FSA (Seychelles)
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|From $10 (ZAR 180 / SDG 600) — for Cent accounts and above
|📊 Average Spreads From
|0.0 pips (Raw ECN)
|💹 Commissions From
|From $3 per lot (Raw ECN)
|💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees
|No broker fees
|📊 Maximum Leverage
|Up to 1:3000
|🔥 Bonus
|Welcome & cashback bonuses
|☎️ Customer Support
|24/7 live chat
|👥 Account Types
|Cent, Standard, Pro, Raw Spread, Islamic
|📈 Leverage
|Up to 1:3000
|🔘 Products Offered
|Forex, Crypto, Indices, Commodities
|👍 Demo Account
|Yes
|💵 Account Currencies
|USD, EUR (SDG conversion)
|📙 Education
|Blog, trading guides
|💳 Withdrawal & Deposit Options
|Skrill, Neteller, Crypto
|🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts
|No
|📝 Sign Up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Cent accounts & micro deposits
|Offshore license only
|Very high leverage
|High leverage = high risk
|Good spread/commission options
|ZAR not direct, only USD
Our Findings
JustMarkets stands out with ultra-high leverage and flexible cent accounts, perfect for Sudanese traders with smaller capital. While offering competitive spreads and good bonuses, it operates under an offshore license and lacks direct ZAR accounts, requiring currency conversion.
Do they have bonuses?
Yes — JustMarkets offers attractive bonuses, including a $30 no-deposit welcome bonus for new traders and a cashback loyalty program that returns up to 10% of spreads or commissions. Terms apply, so check the lot size and withdrawal conditions carefully.
How do I fund?
You can fund your JustMarkets account easily using various payment methods, including Skrill, Neteller, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, and local bank transfers where available. Deposits are usually instant or fast, but always check for any fees, limits, or regional restrictions.
10. Instaforex
Features
|Category
|Details
|⭐ Features
|Micro accounts, Bonus promotions, High leverage, Local partners
|🏛️ Regulation
|FSC (BVI)
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$1 (~ZAR 18 / ~SDG 600)
|📊 Average Spreads From
|~3 pips (standard)
|💹 Commissions From
|Zero on standard, ECN available
|💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees
|No InstaForex fees
|📊 Maximum Leverage
|Up to 1:1000
|🔥 Bonus
|$1,000 Welcome Bonus, 30% deposit bonus
|☎️ Customer Support
|24/7 live chat, email
|👥 Account Types
|Standard, ECN, Cent, Islamic
|📈 Leverage
|Flexible up to 1:1000
|🔘 Products Offered
|Forex, Crypto, Metals, Indices, CFDs
|👍 Demo Account
|Yes
|💵 Account Currencies
|USD, EUR (SDG via conversion)
|📙 Education
|Free tutorials, Webinars
|💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Options
|Local partners, Skrill, Neteller, Crypto
|🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts
|No
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Wide range of bonuses (no-deposit, deposit, cashback)
|Limited regulation, mainly offshore
|Multiple account types for all trader levels
|Withdrawal fees on some methods
|Diverse trading instruments (forex, crypto, stocks)
|Bonus terms can be complex
|User-friendly platforms (MT4, MT5, mobile & desktop)
|Spreads widen during volatile markets
|Global reach with multilingual customer support
|Limited educational resources
Our findings
InstaForex offers very low minimum deposits and attractive bonus programs, making it ideal for small traders in Sudan. It provides flexible leverage and local payment options but has wider spreads and an offshore license, so traders should manage risk carefully.
Any welcome bonuses?
InstaForex provides generous welcome bonuses for new users:30% deposit bonus on each deposit (unlimited amount), withdrawable after trading 3× the bonus in lots, a 100% first deposit bonus up to $2,000, and also offers $1,000 no‑deposit bonus.
How do Sudanese fund accounts?
Sudanese traders can fund their InstaForex accounts using Skrill, Neteller, Visa/MasterCard, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, or local partners. Deposits are typically processed quickly, offering convenient and secure options to suit different preferences and ensure smooth account funding.
Conclusion
The Sudanese forex market has access to a solid selection of brokers offering diverse features tailored to local needs and regulatory realities.
Trade Nation, XM, and HFM stand out for their transparent pricing, user-friendly platforms, and strong regional presence, making them excellent options for both beginners and experienced traders. FBS and RoboForex attract traders with generous bonuses, cent accounts, and high leverage, ideal for those starting with smaller capital.
FXTM and Octa offer robust copy trading and commission-free trading, respectively, appealing to traders seeking versatility and cost efficiency.
AvaTrade shines with its strong global regulation, advanced trading tools, and educational resources, providing security and growth opportunities. InstaForex is notable for its ultra-low minimum deposits and local payment agents, easing market entry and funding challenges.
JustMarkets completes the list with competitive spreads, crypto funding, and a choice of popular platforms like MT4 and MT5, catering to tech-savvy traders.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who is the regulatory entity for Sudan?
The primary regulatory authority overseeing financial institutions and activities in Sudan is the Central Bank of Sudan. It is responsible for implementing monetary policy, regulating banks and financial markets, and ensuring the stability and integrity of Sudan’s financial system.
Is forex trading legal in Sudan?
Forex trading is legal in Sudan, but traders must use brokers regulated by recognized authorities. Avoid unregulated brokers to ensure safety, compliance, and legal protection. Always verify a broker’s regulation status before trading to minimize risks and protect your investments.
Which brokers accept traders from Sudan?
Popular brokers accepting Sudanese traders include Trade Nation, XM, HFM, FBS, FXTM, Octa, RoboForex, AvaTrade, InstaForex, and JustMarkets, offering diverse account types, competitive spreads, and multiple funding options tailored to Sudan’s trading community.
What is the minimum deposit for brokers in Sudan?
Minimum deposits vary among brokers; InstaForex accepts deposits as low as $1, making it accessible for beginners, while brokers like AvaTrade require a higher minimum deposit of $100, reflecting different account types and trading conditions.
Can I use Sudanese Pounds (SDG) for deposits and withdrawals?
Direct Sudanese Pound (SDG) accounts are rare among brokers. Most accept deposits in USD, South African Rand (ZAR), or through e-wallets, offering currency conversion services to accommodate Sudanese traders’ needs efficiently and securely.
Are there local payment options for Sudanese traders?
Yes, many brokers support funding via bank cards, Skrill, Neteller, and cryptocurrencies. Additionally, some provide local EFT options or payment agents, making deposits and withdrawals more convenient and accessible for traders in Sudan.
What leverage can Sudanese traders get?
Leverage varies widely among brokers, ranging from 1:30 on strictly regulated accounts to as high as 1:3000 on offshore accounts. Traders should use leverage cautiously to manage risk and avoid significant losses due to market volatility.
Do brokers offer demo accounts for practice?
Yes, all top brokers offer free demo accounts, allowing traders to learn, practice, and test strategies without risking real money, making them ideal for beginners and those refining their trading skills.
Are there bonuses available for Sudanese traders?
Yes, many brokers provide welcome bonuses, no-deposit bonuses, and cashback promotions. However, these offers come with varying terms and conditions, so traders should carefully review requirements such as trading volume, eligibility, and withdrawal rules before accepting bonuses.
How do I verify if a broker is regulated?
Always verify a broker’s regulatory licenses on their official website. Look for authorization from reputable bodies such as FSCA, CySEC, ASIC, or, where relevant, the Central Bank of Sudan, to ensure the broker operates legally and securely. SAShares Instagram
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