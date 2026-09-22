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  We’ve carefully researched and ranked the 10 Best Forex Brokers for Namibian traders in 2026 based on regulation, local accessibility, deposit options, and overall trading experience. This comprehensive guide reveals the top brokers that accept clients from Namibia.  

In this in-depth write-up, you will learn:
  • The Top 10 FSCA-regulated Forex Brokers in Namibia.
  • How to start trading forex in Namibia in 2026.
  • Key Benefits of Brokers Supporting Namibian Traders.
  • Available deposit/withdrawal methods in NAD and ZAR.
  • The importance of broker security and regulation

 

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom
 

10 Best Forex Brokers in Namibia in 2026 – A Comparison

🔎 Broker🤝 Accepts NAM Traders🚀 Open an Account💴 Min Deposit ($)💶 Min Deposit (NAD$)💵 Min Deposit (ZAR)
Avatrade-CTA-logo.png
Yes👉 Open Account$100 USDNAD 1906,54R1898,59 ZAR
Exness logo
Yes👉 Open Account$10 USDNAD 190,65R189,86 ZAR
XM CTA logo
Yes👉 Open Account$5 USDNAD 95,33R94,93 ZAR
Yes👉 Open Account$0 USDNAD 0R0 ZAR
FBS CTA logo
Yes👉 Open Account$1 USDNAD 19,07R18,99 ZAR
Tickmill CTA logo
Yes👉 Open Account$100 USDNAD 1906,54R1898,59 ZAR
FXTM CTA logoYes👉 Open Account$0 USDNAD 0R0 ZAR
JustMarkets CTA logoYes👉 Open Account$5 USDNAD 95.33R94,93 ZAR
SuperForex CTA logo
Yes👉 Open Account$0 USDNAD 0R0 ZAR
Octa-CTA-logo.pngYes👉 Open Account$10 USDNAD 190.65R189,86 ZAR
 

Namibian Dollar (NAD) – Definition

The Namibian Dollar (NAD) is Namibia’s official currency, introduced in 1993 by the Bank of Namibia to replace the South African Rand for local transactions. It follows a decimal system: 1 Dollar = 100 Cents, with coins and banknotes issued in various denominations. Issued solely by the Bank of Namibia, it’s pegged at par with the South African Rand (ZAR), which remains legal tender in Namibia.  

10 Best Forex Brokers in Namibia (2026)

  1. ☑️ AvaTrade – Best overall broker for Namibia.
  2. ☑️ Exness – Top global broker, $10 deposit.
  3. ☑️ XM – Most used broker, $5 and a bonus.
  4. ☑️ HFM – Best for beginners, $0 deposit.
  5. ☑️ FBS – $5 deposit, high leverage broker.
  6. ☑️ Tickmill – Lowest trading costs, ECN option.
  7. ☑️ FXTM – ZAR accounts, R0 deposit, regulated.
  8. ☑️ JustMarkets - Extensive Educational Resources.
  9. ☑️ SuperForex – $1000 bonus, flexible account types.
  10. ☑️ Octa – Simple platform, $10 minimum deposit

 

1. AvaTrade

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
Start Trading Read Review
  AvaTrade stands out as the best overall broker in Namibia due to its strong global regulation, including oversight by the FSCA, and full support for ZAR and NAD trading accounts. Namibian traders benefit from a user-friendly platform, fixed spreads, and access to a wide range of instruments, including forex, CFDs, and cryptocurrencies. With a minimum deposit of $100, AvaTrade offers professional-grade tools, mobile apps, and risk management features that cater to both beginners and experienced traders.  

Features

CategoryAvatrade-CTA-logo.png
⭐ FeaturesMT4 MT5 AvaTradeGO Fixed spreads Negative balance protection
🏛️ RegulationFSCA ASIC FSA Central Bank of Ireland
💰 Minimum Deposit$100 -ZAR 1777.57
📊 Average Spreads From0.9 pips (EUR/USD)
💹 Commissions FromZero commissions Cost included in spread
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesNo fees charged by AvaTrade
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:400 (depending on regulation and instrument)
🔥 BonusWelcome bonus available
☎️ Customer Support24/5 multilingual support via live chat Phone Email
👥 Account TypesStandard Islamic (Swap-Free) Professional accounts
📈 LeverageRetail: up to 1:400 Professional: up to 1:400
🔘 Products OfferedForex CFDs on stocks Indices Commodities Cryptocurrencies ETFs Bonds
👍 Demo / Practice AccountYes, free demo account with virtual funds
💰 SpreadsFixed spreads from 0.9 pips
🚀 BonusUp to $10,000 welcome bonus (region-dependent, subject to conditions)
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD EUR GBP ZAR
📙 EducationComprehensive learning academy Webinars Videos eBooks
💳 Withdrawal & Deposit OptionsCredit/debit cards Bank transfer Skrill Neteller
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsYes, ZAR-denominated accounts are supported
☎️ South African Phone Number+27 31 980 0174
📝 Sign Up👉 Open Account
  AvaTrade Overview  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Regulated by FSCA, ASIC, and Central Bank of IrelandHigh trading volume required to unlock bonus (20,000×)
Fixed spreads from 0.9 pipsWithdrawals take 3–5 business days
20% Deposit bonus (up to $10,000)Only fixed spreads – no ECN/variable spread options
User-friendly platforms (MT4, MT5, AvaTradeGO)Bonus and features not available in all regions
Islamic (Swap-Free) account availableNo cent/micro accounts for low-risk or beginner testing
 

Our Findings

AvaTrade is a top FSCA-regulated broker offering NAD/ZAR support, low deposits, and user-friendly trading for Namibian traders.  

What are the typical spreads and fees?

AvaTrade offers competitive fixed and variable spreads with no hidden fees.  

Is AvaTrade regulated and safe for Namibian traders?

Yes, AvaTrade is regulated by the FSCA and other top-tier authorities, ensuring security  

2. Exness

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
Start Trading Read Review
  Exness is a globally regulated broker offering Namibian traders competitive spreads from 0.0 pips and fast execution on MT4, MT5, and its app. It supports local payments, e-wallets, cards, and crypto, with withdrawals usually within 24 hours. Trusted for its security and variety of account types, it suits both beginners and pros.  

Features

CategoriesDetails
🏛️ RegulationRegulated by FSCA (South Africa), FCA (UK), CySEC, and FSA (Seychelles)
💰 Minimum DepositFrom $10 for Standard accounts - 177.86 ZAR
📊 Average Spreads FromFrom 0.3 pips on Standard; 0.0 pips on Raw/Zero accounts
💹 Commissions From$0 on Standard/Pro; from $3.5/lot on Raw & Zero accounts
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesNo Exness fees; instant processing on most methods
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:2000 (unlimited for smaller balances under $1,000)
🔥 BonusNo standard welcome bonus; occasional promotions (region-dependent)
☎️ Customer Support24/7 multilingual live chat and support
👥 Account TypesStandard, Standard Cent, Pro, Zero, Raw Spread
📈 LeverageVariable, up to unlimited depending on balance and account type
🔘 Products OfferedForex, Indices, Stocks, Crypto, Energies, Metals, Commodities
👍 Demo / Practice AccountYes, unlimited free demo with real market conditions
💰 SpreadsFixed/variable: as low as 0.0 pips depending on account type
🚀 BonusNo fixed welcome bonus; limited-time or referral offers may be available
💵 Account CurrenciesOver 40+ currencies including ZAR, USD, EUR, KES, NGN
📙 EducationBasic tutorials, Platform guides, Some market analysis
💳 Withdrawal and Deposit OptionsBank transfer, Credit/debit card, Skrill, Neteller, Perfect Money, Crypto wallets
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsYes, ZAR-denominated accounts supported
☎️ South African Telephone NumberYes, local phone support via FSCA-regulated office
📝 Sign Up👉 Open Account
  Exness Overview  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Regulated & SecureHigh Leverage Risk — Can lead to rapid losses
Low Minimum Deposit ($10) with Unlimited LeverageLimited Education & Research tools available
Tight Spreads from 0.0 pips with Fast ExecutionNo PAMM, Copy Trading, or Social Platforms
Instant & Free Deposits/Withdrawals 24/7Occasional Customer Support & Execution Complaints
Wide Range of Accounts (Standard, Pro, Raw, Cent)Leverage & Features Vary by Region & Account Balance
 

Our Findings

Exness is a globally regulated broker offering Namibian traders competitive spreads, high leverage up to 1:2000, and user-friendly platforms like MT4/MT5.  

Is Exness regulated for Namibian traders?

Yes, it is regulated by FSCA and other top-tier global regulators.  

Does Exness offer bonuses or promotions?

Promotions vary; check their official site for current offers.  

3. XM

💰 Min Deposit: $5
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
Start Trading Read Review
  XM Group is a multi-award–winning, FSCA-regulated broker in Namibia with ultra‑low $5 minimum deposits, spreads from 0.6 pips, MT4/MT5 platforms, ZAR base accounts, Islamic options, and extensive educational support. Regulated by top-tier bodies like CySEC, ASIC, and FSCA, it ensures a secure trading environment.  

Features

CategoryDetails
🏛️ RegulationRegulated by CySEC, ASIC, FSCA (South Africa), and IFSC
💰 Minimum Deposit$5 on Micro and Standard accounts - 88.92 ZAR
📊 Average Spreads FromFrom 1.0 pip on Standard/Micro; 0.1 pip on XM Zero (plus commission)
💹 Commissions FromZero on Standard/Micro; from $3.5/lot per side on XM Zero account
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesNo deposit or withdrawal fees charged by XM
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:888 (varies by account type and region)
🔥 Bonus$30 No-Deposit Bonus, Deposit Bonuses up to 100%, loyalty rewards
☎️ Customer Support24/5 multilingual support via live chat, email, and phone
👥 Account TypesMicro, Standard, XM Ultra Low, XM Zero, Islamic (Swap-Free)
📈 LeverageFlexible; up to 1:888 depending on account and region
🔘 Products OfferedForex, Stocks, Commodities, Equity indices, Precious metals, Energies
👍 Demo / Practice AccountYes, free demo with unlimited virtual funds
💰 SpreadsAs low as 0.0–1.0 pips depending on account type
🚀 BonusYes – $30 No-Deposit Bonus, 50–100% Deposit Bonus (T&Cs apply)
💵 Account CurrenciesMultiple options including USD, EUR, GBP, ZAR
📙 EducationWebinars, Trading courses, Tutorials, Daily analysis, and platform training
💳 Withdrawal and Deposit OptionsBank transfer, Visa/MasterCard, Skrill, Neteller, Local methods
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsYes, ZAR-denominated accounts supported
☎️ South African Telephone NumberYes, +27 11 031 7297
📝 Sign Up👉 Open Account
  XM Overview  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Well-regulated by CySEC, ASIC, FSCASpreads slightly higher compared to ECN brokers
Low minimum deposit ($5)Leverage capped at 1:888, lower than some competitors
Attractive bonuses (e.g., $30 no-deposit bonus)Customer support limited to 24/5
Strong educational resources and webinarsWithdrawal processing can be slow depending on method
Multiple account types including IslamicNo raw spread accounts with zero commissions on all types
 

Our Findings

XM is a trusted and well-regulated forex and CFD broker offering excellent conditions for Namibian traders.  

Are there any welcome bonuses for Namibian traders?

Yes, XM offers a $30 no-deposit bonus and a 100% deposit bonus for eligible clients.  

What trading platforms does XM provide?

XM supports MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) for desktop and mobile.  

4. HFM

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA
Start Trading Read Review
  HFM is a well-regulated forex broker offering Namibian traders low minimum deposits, high leverage, and a variety of account types. It provides access to multiple markets with user-friendly platforms but has limited local support and no Namibian office.  

Features

CategoryDetails
🏛️ RegulationFCA, CySEC, FSCA (South Africa)
💰 Minimum DepositFrom $5 - 88.93 ZAR
📊 Average Spreads FromFrom 0.1 pips (varies by account)
💹 Commissions From$0 on standard accounts, variable on ECN
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesMostly free; some withdrawal fees may apply
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:1000
🔥 BonusWelcome bonuses & periodic promotions
☎️ Customer Support24/5 multilingual, limited Namibia local support
👥 Account TypesMicro, Premium, Zero Spread, Auto, PAMM
📈 LeverageFlexible, up to 1:1000
🔘 Products OfferedForex, Commodities, Indices, Stocks, Cryptocurrencies
👍 Demo / Practice AccountAvailable with virtual funds
💰 SpreadsLow spreads from 0.1 pips
🚀 BonusWelcome & promotional bonuses
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, ZAR
📙 EducationWebinars, Tutorials, Market analysis
💳 Withdrawal and Deposit OptionsBank transfer, Credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsSupported
☎️ South African Telephone NumberAvailable for customer support
📝 Sign Up👉 Open Account
  HFM Overview  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Regulated by reputable authorities (FCA, CySEC)Limited local customer support in Namibia
Low minimum deposit from $5No direct Namibian bank transfer options
Multiple account types for all levelsSome accounts have higher spreads
High leverage up to 1:1000Limited educational resources
Wide range of instruments (forex, commodities, indices)Withdrawal fees on some payment method
 

Our Findings

HFM is a well-regulated broker offering trading services to Namibian traders, holding licenses from major global regulators like CySEC and FCA. It features diverse account types, including Micro, Premium, and Zero accounts, catering to various trading styles, with a low minimum deposit starting from just $5.  

What account types does HFM offer to Namibian traders?

HFM offers multiple accounts, including Micro, Premium, Zero Spread, Auto, and PAMM accounts, to suit different trading needs.  

What deposit and withdrawal methods are available for Namibian clients?

Clients can use bank transfers, credit/debit cards, and popular e-wallets such as Skrill and Neteller for deposits and withdrawals.  

5. FBS

💰 Min Deposit: $5
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000
🏦 Regulators: FSC, ASIC, CySEC
Start Trading Read Review
  Overall, in 2026, FBS is considered a low-risk broker known for its reliability and trustworthiness. It provides a user-friendly trading environment with competitive spreads and high leverage. Namibian traders seeking a solid online trading experience will find FBS a suitable choice for opening an account.  

Features

CategoryFBS
🏛️ RegulationIFSC CySEC ASIC
💰 Minimum Deposit$5 / ZAR 89.09 (Micro/standard accounts)
📊 Average Spreads FromCent: from 0.7 pips Standard: from 0.7 pips Pro: from 0.5 pips Zero Spread: fixed 0.0 pips + commission ECN: from 0.0 pips + commission
💹 Commissions From$0 on Standard/Cent accounts; from $6 per lot on ECN
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesNo deposit fees; some methods may have withdrawal fees
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:3000 (varies by region and account)
🔥 Bonus$140 Level-up Bonus, 100% Deposit Bonus
☎️ Customer Support24/7 multilingual support via live chat and email
👥 Account TypesCent Standard Pro ECN Crypto
📈 LeverageUp to 1:3000
🔘 Products OfferedForex Metals Stocks Indices Crypto Energies
👍 Demo / Practice AccountAvailable with full functionality
💰 SpreadsVariable spreads from 0.5–0.7 pips (Pro lowest); Zero Spread and ECN start from 0.0 pips
🚀 BonusVarious ongoing bonuses and trading contests
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD EUR others (ZAR not officially supported)
📙 EducationFree webinars Tutorials Trading guides
💳 Withdrawal and Deposit OptionsBank cards Skrill Neteller Perfect Money Crypto
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsNot available
☎️ South African Telephone NumberGlobal Support
📝 Sign Up👉 Open Account
  FBS Overview 2  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Low stock and stock index CFD feesSlim product portfolio
No inactivity feeLimited account base currencies
Fast account openingLimited Investor Protection
 

Our Findings

FBS is a globally licensed forex broker that caters to Namibian traders with low minimum deposits, high leverage of up to 1:2000, and a variety of account types. Traders benefit from competitive spreads, local deposit options, MetaTrader 4 and 5 platforms, 24/7 multilingual customer support, and comprehensive educational resources.  

How can Namibians deposit and withdraw funds on FBS?

Namibian traders can use bank cards, Skrill, Neteller, Perfect Money, and cryptocurrencies for fast deposits and withdrawals, with minimal to no fees.  

Does FBS support MetaTrader platforms?

Yes, FBS offers both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, which are accessible on desktop and mobile.  

6. Tickmill

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
  Overall, Tickmill remains a highly competitive broker known for low trading fees and tight spreads. With a strong trust score of 97 out of 99, Tickmill is considered a safe and well-regulated broker. Namibian traders benefit from free deposits and withdrawals with no hidden charges, making it a cost-effective choice for all levels of traders.  

Features

CategoryDetails
🏛️ RegulationFCA (UK), CySEC (EU), FSCA (South Africa), FSA (Seychelles)
💰 Minimum Deposit$100 - 1778.69 ZAR
📊 Average Spreads FromFrom 0.0 pips (Pro account)
💹 Commissions From$2 per side ($4 round turn) on Pro/Raw accounts
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesFree deposits & withdrawals; no hidden charges
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:500
🔥 BonusOccasional promotions (e.g., $30 Welcome Bonus)
☎️ Customer Support24/5 multilingual support
👥 Account TypesClassic, Pro, VIP
📈 LeverageFlexible up to 1:500
🔘 Products OfferedForex, Indices, Commodities, Bonds, Crypto (limited)
👍 Demo / Practice AccountAvailable with full features
💰 SpreadsTight spreads from 0.0 pips (Pro account)
🚀 BonusSeasonal offers and loyalty promotions
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, ZAR
📙 EducationFree webinars, eBooks, market insights
💳 Withdrawal and Deposit OptionsBank transfer, Cards, Skrill, Neteller, Sticpay
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsSupported via FSCA-regulated entity
☎️ South African Telephone NumberAvailable via FSCA office
📝 Sign Up👉 Open Account
  Tickmill open an account  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Regulated by top-tier authorities (FCA, FSCA, CySEC) Higher minimum deposit ($100) compared to some brokers
Zero deposit and withdrawal fees No local Namibian phone support
Tight spreads from 0.0 pips Limited product range compared to larger brokers
Low commissions on Pro and VIP accountsEducational resources may be basic for advanced traders
Multiple account types to suit all levels Leverage capped at 1:500 (lower than some competitors)
 

Our Findings

Tickmill provides Namibian traders with competitive spreads, zero-commission account options, and flexible leverage up to 1:500. Backed by strong regulatory credentials, instant order execution, and a variety of deposit methods, Tickmill is well-suited for both beginner and experienced traders seeking a cost-effective and reliable trading environment.  

Does Tickmill charge fees for deposits or withdrawals?

No, Tickmill offers free deposits and withdrawals with no hidden fees, making it cost-effective.  

Can Namibians trade using MetaTrader platforms with Tickmill?

Yes, traders can use both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, supported on desktop and mobile for fast, reliable execution.  

7. FXTM

💰 Min Deposit: $30
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSC, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
  FXTM (ForexTime) is a globally regulated forex and CFD broker offering Namibian traders competitive spreads, zero-commission accounts, and flexible leverage up to 1:2000. With a low minimum deposit starting at $10, FXTM provides access to a wide range of trading instruments and robust educational resources.  

Features

CategoryDetails
🏛️ RegulationRegulated by CySEC, FCA (UK), FSCA (South Africa), FSC (Mauritius)
💰 Minimum Deposit$10 (ZAR 177.85 Micro Accounts Advantage / Advantage Plus: From $200 (ZAR 3,555 / SDG 120,100)
📊 Average Spreads FromFrom 1.5 pips (Standard account)
💹 Commissions From$0 on Standard accounts; from $0.40 per 100k on Advantage
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesNo deposit fees; some withdrawal methods may have small charges
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:2000 (depends on region & account type)
🔥 Bonus30% deposit bonus (available under certain conditions)
☎️ Customer Support24/5 multilingual support via phone, email, live chat
👥 Account TypesMicro, Advantage, Advantage Plus
📈 LeverageFlexible, up to 1:2000
🔘 Products OfferedForex, Commodities, Indices, Stocks
👍 Demo / Practice AccountAvailable with full platform access
💰 SpreadsFrom 0.0 pips on Advantage; 1.5 pips on Micro
🚀 BonusOngoing promotions & trading contests
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, NGN, ZAR
📙 EducationFree webinars, eBooks, Trading tools & analytics
💳 Withdrawal and Deposit OptionsBank wire, Cards, Skrill, Neteller, Local payment agents
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsSupported (via FSCA regulation)
☎️ South African Telephone NumberAvailable via FSCA-licensed support line +27 12 428 8000
📝 Sign Up👉 Open Account
  FXTM  

Pros & Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Fast execution speedsBonus programs might be restricted in some regions.
High leverage (up to 1:2000)High leverage can increase risk, especially for beginners.
Tight spreads on ECN accountsLower leverage options for EU/UK clients due to regulations (1:30 for retail traders).
Access to MetaTrader 4 & 5High inactivity fees if the account is dormant.
Good educational resourcesCustomer support can sometimes be slow during peak times.
Regulated by several authorities (FCA, CySEC, FSCA)Limited product offering outside Forex (fewer stocks and indices).
 

Our Findings

XTM is a trusted, well-regulated broker offering Namibian traders low deposits, high leverage, and a wide range of trading instruments with strong customer support.  

Does FXTM offer educational resources for Namibian traders?

Yes, FXTM offers webinars, tutorials, trading guides, and market analysis to help traders improve.  

What account types does FXTM offer?

FXTM offers Micro, Advantage, and Advantage Plus accounts tailored to different trading styles and needs.  

8. JustMarkets

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000
🏦 Regulators: FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC
Start Trading Read Review
  JustMarkets is a regulated forex and CFD broker offering Namibian traders a wide range of instruments with competitive spreads and leverage up to 1:3000. It supports multiple payment methods and a low minimum deposit of about NAD 190. Regulated by FSCA, CySEC, and FSA, it supports multiple payment methods and a low $10 (NAD 190) minimum deposit.  

Features

CategoryDetails
⭐ FeaturesWide range of instruments, Competitive spreads, Multiple account types, Strong regulation
🏛️ RegulationFSCA (South Africa), CySEC (Cyprus), Seychelles FSA
💰 Minimum Deposit$10 USD (approx NAD 190) - 178.48 ZAR
📊 Average Spreads FromFrom 0.6 pips
💹 Commissions FromVariable, depending on account type
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesTypically no fees by broker; Payment provider fees may apply
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:3000
🔥 BonusVarious deposit bonuses and promotions available
☎️ Customer Support24/7 multilingual live chat, Email, and phone support
👥 Account TypesStandard Cent, Standard, Pro, Raw Spread
📈 LeverageUp to 1:3000
🔘 Products OfferedForex, Metals, Indices, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies
👍 Demo / Practice AccountFree unlimited demo account available
💰 SpreadsFrom 0.6 pips, depending on account
🚀 BonusDeposit bonuses and promotional offers
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, ZAR
📙 EducationWebinars, Trading guides, Tutorials
💳 Withdrawal and Deposit OptionsBank transfers, Credit/debit cards, E-wallets (Skrill, Neteller), cryptocurrencies
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsYes
☎️ South African Telephone NumberNo - Live Chat: Available 24/7
📝 Sign Up👉 Open Account
  JustMarkets  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
ZAR-denominated cent accounts availableSome withdrawal methods may have third-party fees
High leverage up to 1:3000Customer support response times can vary
Local deposit and withdrawal options supportedInactivity fee applies after 150 days
Copy trading platform integratedLimited CFDs compared to some brokers
 

Our Findings

JustMarkets offers Namibian traders access to 260+ instruments with competitive spreads and leverage up to 1:3000.  

What trading platforms does JustMarkets support?

JustMarkets supports MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5).  

Does JustMarkets accept traders from Namibia?

Yes, JustMarkets welcomes Namibian clients and offers tailored services.  

9. SuperForex

💰 Min Deposit: $1
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: IFSC
Start Trading Read Review
  SuperForex is a global forex broker offering Namibian traders access to over 300 instruments, including forex, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies. With a minimum deposit of just $1 USD (approximately 18 NAD), it provides high leverage up to 1:1000 and supports ZAR-denominated accounts.  

Features

CategoryDetail
⭐ FeaturesForex, Commodities, Indices, Crypto, Stocks CFDs; MT4, MT5, WebTrader platforms
🏛️ RegulationRegulated by IFSC Belize; No FCA or FSCA regulation
💰 Minimum Deposit17. 86 ZAR / $1
📊 Average Spreads FromFrom 0.0 pips (depends on account type)
💹 Commissions FromZero on Standard accounts; commission on ECN accounts
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesUsually no fees; third-party provider fees may apply
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:1000 (depending on account & region)
🔥 BonusUp to $1000 no-deposit bonus + deposit bonuses
☎️ Customer Support24/7 multilingual support via live chat, email, phone
👥 Account TypesStandard, ECN, Crypto, Zero Spread, PAMM, Islamic
📈 LeverageUp to 1:1000
🔘 Products OfferedForex, Indices, Commodities, Stocks, Crypto, Metals, Energies
👍 Demo / Practice AccountFree unlimited demo account
💰 SpreadsFixed and variable, depending on account
🚀 Bonus$1000 no-deposit bonus + various deposit bonuses
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, ZAR, and others
📙 EducationWebinars, Tutorials, Guides, Market analysis
💳 Withdrawal and Deposit OptionsBank transfers, Credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, Cryptocurrencies
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsYes
☎️ South African Telephone NumberAvailable (local support line)
📝 Sign Up👉 Open Account
 

SuperForex

 

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
RegulatedOffshore regulation
Social trading supportedOnly one trading platform supported
MetaTrader 4 supportedSpreads are not the tightest in the industry
 

Our Findings

Our findings show that SuperForex offers Namibian traders a low $1 minimum deposit, high leverage up to 1:1000, and a wide range of instruments. Though regulated by IFSC Belize, it provides competitive bonuses and supports ZAR accounts for local convenience.  

Are there any bonuses available for Namibian traders?

Yes, SuperForex offers up to $1000 no-deposit bonus and various deposit bonuses.  

What is the minimum deposit at SuperForex?

The minimum deposit is just $1 USD (approx NAD 18).  

10. Octa

💰 Min Deposit: $25
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, MISA, FSCA, FSC
Start Trading Read Review
  Octa is a well-regulated global broker offering Namibian traders access to forex, commodities, indices, cryptocurrencies, and stocks. With a minimum deposit of around $25 USD (approx NAD 470) and leverage up to 1:500, it suits both beginners and experienced traders. Octa supports MT4, MT5, and mobile trading with competitive spreads and a demo account.  

Features

CategoryDetails
⭐ FeaturesForex, Commodities, Indices, Cryptocurrencies, Stocks; MT4, MT5, OctaTrader platforms
🏛️ RegulationCySEC MISA FSCA
💰 Minimum Deposit$25 USD (approx NAD 470)
📊 Average Spreads FromFrom 0.6 pips
💹 Commissions FromCommission-free trading on most accounts
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesGenerally no fees; third-party charges may apply
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:500
🔥 BonusOccasional deposit bonuses and promotions
☎️ Customer Support24/5 multilingual support via live chat, email, phone
👥 Account TypesMicro (MT4), Pro (MT5), OctaTrader
📈 LeverageUp to 1:500
🔘 Products OfferedForex, Commodities, Indices, Cryptocurrencies, Stocks
👍 Demo / Practice AccountFree demo account available
💰 SpreadsStarting from 0.6 pips
🚀 BonusDeposit bonuses and promotions available
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD, EUR
📙 EducationWebinars, tutorials, guides
💳 Withdrawal and Deposit OptionsBank transfers, credit/debit cards, e-wallets
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsNo
☎️ South African Telephone NumberNo, Available through other channels
📝 Sign Up👉 Open Account
  10 Best Forex Brokers in Namibia  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Regulated by CySEC, MISA, FSCA (stronger regulators)Limited asset variety compared to bigger brokers
Unlimited demo accountLimited cryptocurrency coverage (improved but still limited)
Advanced technology: MT4, MT5, OctaTraderNo VPS hosting service
Offers Forex and CFDs across multiple assetsBasic forex education tools
 

Our Findings

Octa offers Namibian traders a reliable, well-regulated platform with competitive spreads and multiple account types. Though limited in asset variety and crypto options, it provides strong technology and solid trading conditions.  

Does Octa offer ZAR-denominated accounts?

No, Octa does not currently offer accounts in South African Rand (ZAR)  

What is the minimum deposit for Octa?

The minimum deposit is $25 USD (approximately NAD 470). Approx 445.70 ZAR  

Conclusion

These top brokers cater to a wide range of Namibian traders’ needs, from low deposits and high leverage (FBS, Exness) to robust education and beginner-friendly platforms (JustMarkets, HFM).

AvaTrade stands out as the best overall choice, while XM and FXTM offer popular, well-regulated options with local currency accounts.

SuperForex attracts traders with its generous $1000 bonus and flexible accounts, and Tickmill impresses with low trading costs.

Octa remains a simple, reliable platform with a modest deposit requirement, making this list well-rounded for all trader types in Namibia..

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the most used broker choice in Namibia?

XM is the most popular broker choice among Namibian traders due to its user-friendly platform and reliable services.  

Is forex trading legal in Namibia?

Yes, forex trading is 100% legal in Namibia and regulated under national financial laws.  

How can I verify if a broker is regulated?

All brokers accepting Namibian traders display their regulatory status clearly on their homepage or about section.  

How many forex traders are active in Namibia?

Approximately 50,000 Namibian investors actively trade forex each month.  

Can you make money trading forex in Namibia?

Yes, forex trading can be profitable in Namibia, but it requires knowledge, strategy, and risk management.  

Which forex broker has the lowest fees for Namibian traders?

Alpari is known to offer some of the lowest fees compared to similar brokers.  

What is the minimum deposit required by brokers in Namibia?

Minimum deposits vary; some brokers like HFM offer $0, while others, such as AvaTrade, require $10 or more.  

Are there local currency accounts available for Namibian traders?

Few brokers offer Namibian Rand (ZAR) accounts, but many accept ZAR deposits with low conversion fees.  

What payment methods are commonly accepted for Namibian traders?

Bank transfers, credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, and sometimes local e-wallets are popular payment options.  

Is customer support accessible for Namibian traders?

Most brokers offer 24/5 support via live chat, email, and phone, with some providing localized assistance for Southern Africa.   SAShares Instagram  

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