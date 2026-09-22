We’ve carefully researched and ranked the 10 Best Forex Brokers for Namibian traders in 2026 based on regulation, local accessibility, deposit options, and overall trading experience. This comprehensive guide reveals the top brokers that accept clients from Namibia.
- The Top 10 FSCA-regulated Forex Brokers in Namibia.
- How to start trading forex in Namibia in 2026.
- Key Benefits of Brokers Supporting Namibian Traders.
- Available deposit/withdrawal methods in NAD and ZAR.
- The importance of broker security and regulation
🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa
|Rank
|Broker
|Broker Review
|Regulators
|Minimum Deposit
|Visit Broker
|🥇
|Read Review
|ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
|$100
|Visit Now
|🥈
|Read Review
|FSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA
|$0
|Visit Now
|🥉
|Read Review
|CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
|$5
|Visit Now
|4
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB
|$0
|Visit Now
|5
|Read Review
|BVI FSC
|$0
|Visit Now
|6
|Read Review
|FSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA
|$20
|Visit Now
|7
|Read Review
|CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
|$10
|Visit Now
|8
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA
|$100
|Visit Now
|9
|Read Review
|CySEC, MWALI, FSCA
|$25
|Visit Now
|10
|Read Review
|FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC
|$10
|Visit Now
10 Best Forex Brokers in Namibia in 2026 – A Comparison
|🔎 Broker
|🤝 Accepts NAM Traders
|🚀 Open an Account
|💴 Min Deposit ($)
|💶 Min Deposit (NAD$)
|💵 Min Deposit (ZAR)
|Yes
|👉 Open Account
|$100 USD
|NAD 1906,54
|R1898,59 ZAR
|Yes
|👉 Open Account
|$10 USD
|NAD 190,65
|R189,86 ZAR
|Yes
|👉 Open Account
|$5 USD
|NAD 95,33
|R94,93 ZAR
|Yes
|👉 Open Account
|$0 USD
|NAD 0
|R0 ZAR
|Yes
|👉 Open Account
|$1 USD
|NAD 19,07
|R18,99 ZAR
|Yes
|👉 Open Account
|$100 USD
|NAD 1906,54
|R1898,59 ZAR
|Yes
|👉 Open Account
|$0 USD
|NAD 0
|R0 ZAR
|Yes
|👉 Open Account
|$5 USD
|NAD 95.33
|R94,93 ZAR
|Yes
|👉 Open Account
|$0 USD
|NAD 0
|R0 ZAR
|Yes
|👉 Open Account
|$10 USD
|NAD 190.65
|R189,86 ZAR
Namibian Dollar (NAD) – Definition
The Namibian Dollar (NAD) is Namibia’s official currency, introduced in 1993 by the Bank of Namibia to replace the South African Rand for local transactions. It follows a decimal system: 1 Dollar = 100 Cents, with coins and banknotes issued in various denominations. Issued solely by the Bank of Namibia, it’s pegged at par with the South African Rand (ZAR), which remains legal tender in Namibia.
10 Best Forex Brokers in Namibia (2026)
- ☑️ AvaTrade – Best overall broker for Namibia.
- ☑️ Exness – Top global broker, $10 deposit.
- ☑️ XM – Most used broker, $5 and a bonus.
- ☑️ HFM – Best for beginners, $0 deposit.
- ☑️ FBS – $5 deposit, high leverage broker.
- ☑️ Tickmill – Lowest trading costs, ECN option.
- ☑️ FXTM – ZAR accounts, R0 deposit, regulated.
- ☑️ JustMarkets - Extensive Educational Resources.
- ☑️ SuperForex – $1000 bonus, flexible account types.
- ☑️ Octa – Simple platform, $10 minimum deposit
1. AvaTrade
Features
|Category
|⭐ Features
|MT4 MT5 AvaTradeGO Fixed spreads Negative balance protection
|🏛️ Regulation
|FSCA ASIC FSA Central Bank of Ireland
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$100 -ZAR 1777.57
|📊 Average Spreads From
|0.9 pips (EUR/USD)
|💹 Commissions From
|Zero commissions Cost included in spread
|💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees
|No fees charged by AvaTrade
|📊 Maximum Leverage
|Up to 1:400 (depending on regulation and instrument)
|🔥 Bonus
|Welcome bonus available
|☎️ Customer Support
|24/5 multilingual support via live chat Phone Email
|👥 Account Types
|Standard Islamic (Swap-Free) Professional accounts
|📈 Leverage
|Retail: up to 1:400 Professional: up to 1:400
|🔘 Products Offered
|Forex CFDs on stocks Indices Commodities Cryptocurrencies ETFs Bonds
|👍 Demo / Practice Account
|Yes, free demo account with virtual funds
|💰 Spreads
|Fixed spreads from 0.9 pips
|🚀 Bonus
|Up to $10,000 welcome bonus (region-dependent, subject to conditions)
|💵 Account Currencies
|USD EUR GBP ZAR
|📙 Education
|Comprehensive learning academy Webinars Videos eBooks
|💳 Withdrawal & Deposit Options
|Credit/debit cards Bank transfer Skrill Neteller
|🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts
|Yes, ZAR-denominated accounts are supported
|☎️ South African Phone Number
|+27 31 980 0174
|📝 Sign Up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Regulated by FSCA, ASIC, and Central Bank of Ireland
|High trading volume required to unlock bonus (20,000×)
|Fixed spreads from 0.9 pips
|Withdrawals take 3–5 business days
|20% Deposit bonus (up to $10,000)
|Only fixed spreads – no ECN/variable spread options
|User-friendly platforms (MT4, MT5, AvaTradeGO)
|Bonus and features not available in all regions
|Islamic (Swap-Free) account available
|No cent/micro accounts for low-risk or beginner testing
Our Findings
AvaTrade is a top FSCA-regulated broker offering NAD/ZAR support, low deposits, and user-friendly trading for Namibian traders.
What are the typical spreads and fees?
AvaTrade offers competitive fixed and variable spreads with no hidden fees.
Is AvaTrade regulated and safe for Namibian traders?
Yes, AvaTrade is regulated by the FSCA and other top-tier authorities, ensuring security
2. Exness
Features
|Categories
|Details
|🏛️ Regulation
|Regulated by FSCA (South Africa), FCA (UK), CySEC, and FSA (Seychelles)
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|From $10 for Standard accounts - 177.86 ZAR
|📊 Average Spreads From
|From 0.3 pips on Standard; 0.0 pips on Raw/Zero accounts
|💹 Commissions From
|$0 on Standard/Pro; from $3.5/lot on Raw & Zero accounts
|💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees
|No Exness fees; instant processing on most methods
|📊 Maximum Leverage
|Up to 1:2000 (unlimited for smaller balances under $1,000)
|🔥 Bonus
|No standard welcome bonus; occasional promotions (region-dependent)
|☎️ Customer Support
|24/7 multilingual live chat and support
|👥 Account Types
|Standard, Standard Cent, Pro, Zero, Raw Spread
|📈 Leverage
|Variable, up to unlimited depending on balance and account type
|🔘 Products Offered
|Forex, Indices, Stocks, Crypto, Energies, Metals, Commodities
|👍 Demo / Practice Account
|Yes, unlimited free demo with real market conditions
|💰 Spreads
|Fixed/variable: as low as 0.0 pips depending on account type
|🚀 Bonus
|No fixed welcome bonus; limited-time or referral offers may be available
|💵 Account Currencies
|Over 40+ currencies including ZAR, USD, EUR, KES, NGN
|📙 Education
|Basic tutorials, Platform guides, Some market analysis
|💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options
|Bank transfer, Credit/debit card, Skrill, Neteller, Perfect Money, Crypto wallets
|🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts
|Yes, ZAR-denominated accounts supported
|☎️ South African Telephone Number
|Yes, local phone support via FSCA-regulated office
|📝 Sign Up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Regulated & Secure
|High Leverage Risk — Can lead to rapid losses
|Low Minimum Deposit ($10) with Unlimited Leverage
|Limited Education & Research tools available
|Tight Spreads from 0.0 pips with Fast Execution
|No PAMM, Copy Trading, or Social Platforms
|Instant & Free Deposits/Withdrawals 24/7
|Occasional Customer Support & Execution Complaints
|Wide Range of Accounts (Standard, Pro, Raw, Cent)
|Leverage & Features Vary by Region & Account Balance
Our Findings
Exness is a globally regulated broker offering Namibian traders competitive spreads, high leverage up to 1:2000, and user-friendly platforms like MT4/MT5.
Is Exness regulated for Namibian traders?
Yes, it is regulated by FSCA and other top-tier global regulators.
Does Exness offer bonuses or promotions?
Promotions vary; check their official site for current offers.
3. XM
Features
|Category
|Details
|🏛️ Regulation
|Regulated by CySEC, ASIC, FSCA (South Africa), and IFSC
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$5 on Micro and Standard accounts - 88.92 ZAR
|📊 Average Spreads From
|From 1.0 pip on Standard/Micro; 0.1 pip on XM Zero (plus commission)
|💹 Commissions From
|Zero on Standard/Micro; from $3.5/lot per side on XM Zero account
|💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees
|No deposit or withdrawal fees charged by XM
|📊 Maximum Leverage
|Up to 1:888 (varies by account type and region)
|🔥 Bonus
|$30 No-Deposit Bonus, Deposit Bonuses up to 100%, loyalty rewards
|☎️ Customer Support
|24/5 multilingual support via live chat, email, and phone
|👥 Account Types
|Micro, Standard, XM Ultra Low, XM Zero, Islamic (Swap-Free)
|📈 Leverage
|Flexible; up to 1:888 depending on account and region
|🔘 Products Offered
|Forex, Stocks, Commodities, Equity indices, Precious metals, Energies
|👍 Demo / Practice Account
|Yes, free demo with unlimited virtual funds
|💰 Spreads
|As low as 0.0–1.0 pips depending on account type
|🚀 Bonus
|Yes – $30 No-Deposit Bonus, 50–100% Deposit Bonus (T&Cs apply)
|💵 Account Currencies
|Multiple options including USD, EUR, GBP, ZAR
|📙 Education
|Webinars, Trading courses, Tutorials, Daily analysis, and platform training
|💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options
|Bank transfer, Visa/MasterCard, Skrill, Neteller, Local methods
|🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts
|Yes, ZAR-denominated accounts supported
|☎️ South African Telephone Number
|Yes, +27 11 031 7297
|📝 Sign Up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Well-regulated by CySEC, ASIC, FSCA
|Spreads slightly higher compared to ECN brokers
|Low minimum deposit ($5)
|Leverage capped at 1:888, lower than some competitors
|Attractive bonuses (e.g., $30 no-deposit bonus)
|Customer support limited to 24/5
|Strong educational resources and webinars
|Withdrawal processing can be slow depending on method
|Multiple account types including Islamic
|No raw spread accounts with zero commissions on all types
Our Findings
XM is a trusted and well-regulated forex and CFD broker offering excellent conditions for Namibian traders.
Are there any welcome bonuses for Namibian traders?
Yes, XM offers a $30 no-deposit bonus and a 100% deposit bonus for eligible clients.
What trading platforms does XM provide?
XM supports MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) for desktop and mobile.
4. HFM
Features
|Category
|Details
|🏛️ Regulation
|FCA, CySEC, FSCA (South Africa)
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|From $5 - 88.93 ZAR
|📊 Average Spreads From
|From 0.1 pips (varies by account)
|💹 Commissions From
|$0 on standard accounts, variable on ECN
|💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees
|Mostly free; some withdrawal fees may apply
|📊 Maximum Leverage
|Up to 1:1000
|🔥 Bonus
|Welcome bonuses & periodic promotions
|☎️ Customer Support
|24/5 multilingual, limited Namibia local support
|👥 Account Types
|Micro, Premium, Zero Spread, Auto, PAMM
|📈 Leverage
|Flexible, up to 1:1000
|🔘 Products Offered
|Forex, Commodities, Indices, Stocks, Cryptocurrencies
|👍 Demo / Practice Account
|Available with virtual funds
|💰 Spreads
|Low spreads from 0.1 pips
|🚀 Bonus
|Welcome & promotional bonuses
|💵 Account Currencies
|USD, EUR, GBP, ZAR
|📙 Education
|Webinars, Tutorials, Market analysis
|💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options
|Bank transfer, Credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller
|🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts
|Supported
|☎️ South African Telephone Number
|Available for customer support
|📝 Sign Up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Regulated by reputable authorities (FCA, CySEC)
|Limited local customer support in Namibia
|Low minimum deposit from $5
|No direct Namibian bank transfer options
|Multiple account types for all levels
|Some accounts have higher spreads
|High leverage up to 1:1000
|Limited educational resources
|Wide range of instruments (forex, commodities, indices)
|Withdrawal fees on some payment method
Our Findings
HFM is a well-regulated broker offering trading services to Namibian traders, holding licenses from major global regulators like CySEC and FCA. It features diverse account types, including Micro, Premium, and Zero accounts, catering to various trading styles, with a low minimum deposit starting from just $5.
What account types does HFM offer to Namibian traders?
HFM offers multiple accounts, including Micro, Premium, Zero Spread, Auto, and PAMM accounts, to suit different trading needs.
What deposit and withdrawal methods are available for Namibian clients?
Clients can use bank transfers, credit/debit cards, and popular e-wallets such as Skrill and Neteller for deposits and withdrawals.
5. FBS
Features
|Category
|FBS
|🏛️ Regulation
|IFSC CySEC ASIC
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$5 / ZAR 89.09 (Micro/standard accounts)
|📊 Average Spreads From
|Cent: from 0.7 pips Standard: from 0.7 pips Pro: from 0.5 pips Zero Spread: fixed 0.0 pips + commission ECN: from 0.0 pips + commission
|💹 Commissions From
|$0 on Standard/Cent accounts; from $6 per lot on ECN
|💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees
|No deposit fees; some methods may have withdrawal fees
|📊 Maximum Leverage
|Up to 1:3000 (varies by region and account)
|🔥 Bonus
|$140 Level-up Bonus, 100% Deposit Bonus
|☎️ Customer Support
|24/7 multilingual support via live chat and email
|👥 Account Types
|Cent Standard Pro ECN Crypto
|📈 Leverage
|Up to 1:3000
|🔘 Products Offered
|Forex Metals Stocks Indices Crypto Energies
|👍 Demo / Practice Account
|Available with full functionality
|💰 Spreads
|Variable spreads from 0.5–0.7 pips (Pro lowest); Zero Spread and ECN start from 0.0 pips
|🚀 Bonus
|Various ongoing bonuses and trading contests
|💵 Account Currencies
|USD EUR others (ZAR not officially supported)
|📙 Education
|Free webinars Tutorials Trading guides
|💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options
|Bank cards Skrill Neteller Perfect Money Crypto
|🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts
|Not available
|☎️ South African Telephone Number
|Global Support
|📝 Sign Up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Low stock and stock index CFD fees
|Slim product portfolio
|No inactivity fee
|Limited account base currencies
|Fast account opening
|Limited Investor Protection
Our Findings
FBS is a globally licensed forex broker that caters to Namibian traders with low minimum deposits, high leverage of up to 1:2000, and a variety of account types. Traders benefit from competitive spreads, local deposit options, MetaTrader 4 and 5 platforms, 24/7 multilingual customer support, and comprehensive educational resources.
How can Namibians deposit and withdraw funds on FBS?
Namibian traders can use bank cards, Skrill, Neteller, Perfect Money, and cryptocurrencies for fast deposits and withdrawals, with minimal to no fees.
Does FBS support MetaTrader platforms?
Yes, FBS offers both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, which are accessible on desktop and mobile.
6. Tickmill
Features
|Category
|Details
|🏛️ Regulation
|FCA (UK), CySEC (EU), FSCA (South Africa), FSA (Seychelles)
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$100 - 1778.69 ZAR
|📊 Average Spreads From
|From 0.0 pips (Pro account)
|💹 Commissions From
|$2 per side ($4 round turn) on Pro/Raw accounts
|💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees
|Free deposits & withdrawals; no hidden charges
|📊 Maximum Leverage
|Up to 1:500
|🔥 Bonus
|Occasional promotions (e.g., $30 Welcome Bonus)
|☎️ Customer Support
|24/5 multilingual support
|👥 Account Types
|Classic, Pro, VIP
|📈 Leverage
|Flexible up to 1:500
|🔘 Products Offered
|Forex, Indices, Commodities, Bonds, Crypto (limited)
|👍 Demo / Practice Account
|Available with full features
|💰 Spreads
|Tight spreads from 0.0 pips (Pro account)
|🚀 Bonus
|Seasonal offers and loyalty promotions
|💵 Account Currencies
|USD, EUR, GBP, ZAR
|📙 Education
|Free webinars, eBooks, market insights
|💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options
|Bank transfer, Cards, Skrill, Neteller, Sticpay
|🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts
|Supported via FSCA-regulated entity
|☎️ South African Telephone Number
|Available via FSCA office
|📝 Sign Up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Regulated by top-tier authorities (FCA, FSCA, CySEC)
|Higher minimum deposit ($100) compared to some brokers
|Zero deposit and withdrawal fees
|No local Namibian phone support
|Tight spreads from 0.0 pips
|Limited product range compared to larger brokers
|Low commissions on Pro and VIP accounts
|Educational resources may be basic for advanced traders
|Multiple account types to suit all levels
|Leverage capped at 1:500 (lower than some competitors)
Our Findings
Tickmill provides Namibian traders with competitive spreads, zero-commission account options, and flexible leverage up to 1:500. Backed by strong regulatory credentials, instant order execution, and a variety of deposit methods, Tickmill is well-suited for both beginner and experienced traders seeking a cost-effective and reliable trading environment.
Does Tickmill charge fees for deposits or withdrawals?
No, Tickmill offers free deposits and withdrawals with no hidden fees, making it cost-effective.
Can Namibians trade using MetaTrader platforms with Tickmill?
Yes, traders can use both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, supported on desktop and mobile for fast, reliable execution.
7. FXTM
Features
|Category
|Details
|🏛️ Regulation
|Regulated by CySEC, FCA (UK), FSCA (South Africa), FSC (Mauritius)
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$10 (ZAR 177.85 Micro Accounts Advantage / Advantage Plus: From $200 (ZAR 3,555 / SDG 120,100)
|📊 Average Spreads From
|From 1.5 pips (Standard account)
|💹 Commissions From
|$0 on Standard accounts; from $0.40 per 100k on Advantage
|💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees
|No deposit fees; some withdrawal methods may have small charges
|📊 Maximum Leverage
|Up to 1:2000 (depends on region & account type)
|🔥 Bonus
|30% deposit bonus (available under certain conditions)
|☎️ Customer Support
|24/5 multilingual support via phone, email, live chat
|👥 Account Types
|Micro, Advantage, Advantage Plus
|📈 Leverage
|Flexible, up to 1:2000
|🔘 Products Offered
|Forex, Commodities, Indices, Stocks
|👍 Demo / Practice Account
|Available with full platform access
|💰 Spreads
|From 0.0 pips on Advantage; 1.5 pips on Micro
|🚀 Bonus
|Ongoing promotions & trading contests
|💵 Account Currencies
|USD, EUR, GBP, NGN, ZAR
|📙 Education
|Free webinars, eBooks, Trading tools & analytics
|💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options
|Bank wire, Cards, Skrill, Neteller, Local payment agents
|🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts
|Supported (via FSCA regulation)
|☎️ South African Telephone Number
|Available via FSCA-licensed support line +27 12 428 8000
|📝 Sign Up
|👉 Open Account
Pros & Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Fast execution speeds
|Bonus programs might be restricted in some regions.
|High leverage (up to 1:2000)
|High leverage can increase risk, especially for beginners.
|Tight spreads on ECN accounts
|Lower leverage options for EU/UK clients due to regulations (1:30 for retail traders).
|Access to MetaTrader 4 & 5
|High inactivity fees if the account is dormant.
|Good educational resources
|Customer support can sometimes be slow during peak times.
|Regulated by several authorities (FCA, CySEC, FSCA)
|Limited product offering outside Forex (fewer stocks and indices).
Our Findings
XTM is a trusted, well-regulated broker offering Namibian traders low deposits, high leverage, and a wide range of trading instruments with strong customer support.
Does FXTM offer educational resources for Namibian traders?
Yes, FXTM offers webinars, tutorials, trading guides, and market analysis to help traders improve.
What account types does FXTM offer?
FXTM offers Micro, Advantage, and Advantage Plus accounts tailored to different trading styles and needs.
8. JustMarkets
Features
|Category
|Details
|⭐ Features
|Wide range of instruments, Competitive spreads, Multiple account types, Strong regulation
|🏛️ Regulation
|FSCA (South Africa), CySEC (Cyprus), Seychelles FSA
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$10 USD (approx NAD 190) - 178.48 ZAR
|📊 Average Spreads From
|From 0.6 pips
|💹 Commissions From
|Variable, depending on account type
|💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees
|Typically no fees by broker; Payment provider fees may apply
|📊 Maximum Leverage
|Up to 1:3000
|🔥 Bonus
|Various deposit bonuses and promotions available
|☎️ Customer Support
|24/7 multilingual live chat, Email, and phone support
|👥 Account Types
|Standard Cent, Standard, Pro, Raw Spread
|📈 Leverage
|Up to 1:3000
|🔘 Products Offered
|Forex, Metals, Indices, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies
|👍 Demo / Practice Account
|Free unlimited demo account available
|💰 Spreads
|From 0.6 pips, depending on account
|🚀 Bonus
|Deposit bonuses and promotional offers
|💵 Account Currencies
|USD, EUR, GBP, ZAR
|📙 Education
|Webinars, Trading guides, Tutorials
|💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options
|Bank transfers, Credit/debit cards, E-wallets (Skrill, Neteller), cryptocurrencies
|🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts
|Yes
|☎️ South African Telephone Number
|No - Live Chat: Available 24/7
|📝 Sign Up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|ZAR-denominated cent accounts available
|Some withdrawal methods may have third-party fees
|High leverage up to 1:3000
|Customer support response times can vary
|Local deposit and withdrawal options supported
|Inactivity fee applies after 150 days
|Copy trading platform integrated
|Limited CFDs compared to some brokers
Our Findings
JustMarkets offers Namibian traders access to 260+ instruments with competitive spreads and leverage up to 1:3000.
What trading platforms does JustMarkets support?
JustMarkets supports MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5).
Does JustMarkets accept traders from Namibia?
Yes, JustMarkets welcomes Namibian clients and offers tailored services.
9. SuperForex
Features
|Category
|Detail
|⭐ Features
|Forex, Commodities, Indices, Crypto, Stocks CFDs; MT4, MT5, WebTrader platforms
|🏛️ Regulation
|Regulated by IFSC Belize; No FCA or FSCA regulation
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|17. 86 ZAR / $1
|📊 Average Spreads From
|From 0.0 pips (depends on account type)
|💹 Commissions From
|Zero on Standard accounts; commission on ECN accounts
|💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees
|Usually no fees; third-party provider fees may apply
|📊 Maximum Leverage
|Up to 1:1000 (depending on account & region)
|🔥 Bonus
|Up to $1000 no-deposit bonus + deposit bonuses
|☎️ Customer Support
|24/7 multilingual support via live chat, email, phone
|👥 Account Types
|Standard, ECN, Crypto, Zero Spread, PAMM, Islamic
|📈 Leverage
|Up to 1:1000
|🔘 Products Offered
|Forex, Indices, Commodities, Stocks, Crypto, Metals, Energies
|👍 Demo / Practice Account
|Free unlimited demo account
|💰 Spreads
|Fixed and variable, depending on account
|🚀 Bonus
|$1000 no-deposit bonus + various deposit bonuses
|💵 Account Currencies
|USD, EUR, GBP, ZAR, and others
|📙 Education
|Webinars, Tutorials, Guides, Market analysis
|💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options
|Bank transfers, Credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, Cryptocurrencies
|🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts
|Yes
|☎️ South African Telephone Number
|Available (local support line)
|📝 Sign Up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Regulated
|Offshore regulation
|Social trading supported
|Only one trading platform supported
|MetaTrader 4 supported
|Spreads are not the tightest in the industry
Our Findings
Our findings show that SuperForex offers Namibian traders a low $1 minimum deposit, high leverage up to 1:1000, and a wide range of instruments. Though regulated by IFSC Belize, it provides competitive bonuses and supports ZAR accounts for local convenience.
Are there any bonuses available for Namibian traders?
Yes, SuperForex offers up to $1000 no-deposit bonus and various deposit bonuses.
What is the minimum deposit at SuperForex?
The minimum deposit is just $1 USD (approx NAD 18).
10. Octa
Features
|Category
|Details
|⭐ Features
|Forex, Commodities, Indices, Cryptocurrencies, Stocks; MT4, MT5, OctaTrader platforms
|🏛️ Regulation
|CySEC MISA FSCA
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$25 USD (approx NAD 470)
|📊 Average Spreads From
|From 0.6 pips
|💹 Commissions From
|Commission-free trading on most accounts
|💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees
|Generally no fees; third-party charges may apply
|📊 Maximum Leverage
|Up to 1:500
|🔥 Bonus
|Occasional deposit bonuses and promotions
|☎️ Customer Support
|24/5 multilingual support via live chat, email, phone
|👥 Account Types
|Micro (MT4), Pro (MT5), OctaTrader
|📈 Leverage
|Up to 1:500
|🔘 Products Offered
|Forex, Commodities, Indices, Cryptocurrencies, Stocks
|👍 Demo / Practice Account
|Free demo account available
|💰 Spreads
|Starting from 0.6 pips
|🚀 Bonus
|Deposit bonuses and promotions available
|💵 Account Currencies
|USD, EUR
|📙 Education
|Webinars, tutorials, guides
|💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options
|Bank transfers, credit/debit cards, e-wallets
|🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts
|No
|☎️ South African Telephone Number
|No, Available through other channels
|📝 Sign Up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Regulated by CySEC, MISA, FSCA (stronger regulators)
|Limited asset variety compared to bigger brokers
|Unlimited demo account
|Limited cryptocurrency coverage (improved but still limited)
|Advanced technology: MT4, MT5, OctaTrader
|No VPS hosting service
|Offers Forex and CFDs across multiple assets
|Basic forex education tools
Our Findings
Octa offers Namibian traders a reliable, well-regulated platform with competitive spreads and multiple account types. Though limited in asset variety and crypto options, it provides strong technology and solid trading conditions.
Does Octa offer ZAR-denominated accounts?
No, Octa does not currently offer accounts in South African Rand (ZAR)
What is the minimum deposit for Octa?
The minimum deposit is $25 USD (approximately NAD 470). Approx 445.70 ZAR
Conclusion
These top brokers cater to a wide range of Namibian traders’ needs, from low deposits and high leverage (FBS, Exness) to robust education and beginner-friendly platforms (JustMarkets, HFM).
AvaTrade stands out as the best overall choice, while XM and FXTM offer popular, well-regulated options with local currency accounts.
SuperForex attracts traders with its generous $1000 bonus and flexible accounts, and Tickmill impresses with low trading costs.
Octa remains a simple, reliable platform with a modest deposit requirement, making this list well-rounded for all trader types in Namibia..
Frequently Asked Questions
Who is the most used broker choice in Namibia?
XM is the most popular broker choice among Namibian traders due to its user-friendly platform and reliable services.
Is forex trading legal in Namibia?
Yes, forex trading is 100% legal in Namibia and regulated under national financial laws.
How can I verify if a broker is regulated?
All brokers accepting Namibian traders display their regulatory status clearly on their homepage or about section.
How many forex traders are active in Namibia?
Approximately 50,000 Namibian investors actively trade forex each month.
Can you make money trading forex in Namibia?
Yes, forex trading can be profitable in Namibia, but it requires knowledge, strategy, and risk management.
Which forex broker has the lowest fees for Namibian traders?
Alpari is known to offer some of the lowest fees compared to similar brokers.
What is the minimum deposit required by brokers in Namibia?
Minimum deposits vary; some brokers like HFM offer $0, while others, such as AvaTrade, require $10 or more.
Are there local currency accounts available for Namibian traders?
Few brokers offer Namibian Rand (ZAR) accounts, but many accept ZAR deposits with low conversion fees.
What payment methods are commonly accepted for Namibian traders?
Bank transfers, credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, and sometimes local e-wallets are popular payment options.
Is customer support accessible for Namibian traders?
Most brokers offer 24/5 support via live chat, email, and phone, with some providing localized assistance for Southern Africa. SAShares Instagram
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