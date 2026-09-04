The CIX is Canada's modern alternative trading system (ATS) powered by IntelligentCross. Canadian-listed securities trading with three distinct venues designed for different trading strategies. CIRO-regulated infrastructure. Fractional shares, extended hours, tight spreads, institutional-grade technology.

Is The CIX a regulated Canadian trading platform for South African traders?

The CIX is regulated by CIRO (Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization) as both a Dealer Member and Marketplace Member. Operating under Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) oversight. That's serious Canadian financial regulation. Segregated client funds. Transparent order book execution. Real regulatory compliance. South African traders can access it but need to understand it's an institutional Canadian platform — not a retail forex broker.

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What is the minimum deposit required to trade on The CIX?

The CIX publishes minimum account requirements but they vary by venue and trader type. Institutional traders typically have different minimums than retail participants. Access requirements depend on whether you're trading MIDPOINT, ASPEN, or ASPEN VERT venues. Best approach: contact The CIX directly for current account minimums specific to your trading strategy and account size.

🔎 Broker The CIX (Canada) 📊 Platform Type Alternative Trading System (ATS) 💵 Minimum Deposit Varies by venue and account type 📈 Securities Canadian-listed equities (TSX, TSXV, CBOE, CSE) 🏛️ Trading Venues MIDPOINT (dark pool), ASPEN (Maker/Taker), ASPEN VERT (Taker/Maker) ⏰ Trading Hours 9:30 AM–4:00 PM ET (regular) / 7:00 AM–8:00 PM ET (ASPEN VERT) 🪙 Fractional Shares Yes (ASPEN VERT venue) 💰 Fee Structure Pay/Pay (MIDPOINT), Maker/Taker (ASPEN), Taker/Maker (ASPEN VERT) 📋 Regulation CIRO (Dealer Member & Marketplace Member) + OSC oversight 🔒 Client Funds Segregated from operational funds (regulatory requirement) 🖥️ Platforms Web-based, iOS app, Android app 📊 Order Book Transparent (ASPEN/ASPEN VERT), Dark pool (MIDPOINT) 💙 Support Email, Phone, Online support during trading hours 👥 Target Users Institutional and retail Canadian equity traders ⭐ Trust Score 85 out of 100 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

The CIX Trust Score

Pros and Cons

✅ PROS ❌ CONS Daily market commentary and analysis from Trading Central available on account Demo account can only be used for 30 days Demo accounts are available No Islamic or swap free account option available FCA regulation is applicable to trade activities Shares and cryptos are not offered for trade MT4 and CIX Trader platforms are available

Overview

The CIX is Canada's technologically advanced equity alternative trading system. Modern platform built to meet today's trader demands.

Powered by IntelligentCross — recognized matching engine delivering optimal execution and reduced slippage globally.

Three distinct trading venues: MIDPOINT (dark pool), ASPEN (visible book Maker/Taker), ASPEN VERT (visible book Taker/Maker with retail focus).

Regulated by CIRO under Canadian securities law. Institutional and retail investor access. Fractional shares available. Extended trading hours supported.

What markets can you trade on The CIX?

All Canadian-listed securities — stocks from Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, CBOE Canada, Canadian Securities Exchange. Comprehensive market coverage across Canadian equities. Access to thousands of securities for building diversified portfolios.

How is The CIX different from traditional Canadian exchanges?

Alternative trading system means innovation. Fractional share trading eliminates odd-lot constraints. Extended hours trading beyond regular market times. Multiple order book venues letting traders pick execution strategy matching their needs. Modern technology reducing slippage. Fair pricing across retail and institutional participants.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $500 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: CIRO Start Trading Read Review

Featured Offered

The CIX offers three distinct trading venues designed for different market participants and strategies.

Fractional share trading lets traders buy smaller share increments. No longer forced into round lots.

Extended hours trading from 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM ET on ASPEN VERT. Regular hours 9:30 AM to 4:00 PM ET on IntelligentCross.

Advanced matching engine technology ensures fair execution, transparent pricing, minimal market impact. Institutional-grade infrastructure.

📊 Order Book Type Transparent (ASPEN/ASPEN VERT) + Dark Pool (MIDPOINT) ⚡ Execution Speed Millisecond-optimized matching engine 💱 Securities Available Thousands of Canadian-listed equities 🎯 Order Types Market, Limit, Stop, Stop-Limit orders 📈 Charting Tools Advanced charting with technical indicators 🔔 Price Alerts Customizable price alerts and notifications 📰 Market News Real-time financial news and analysis 📅 Economic Calendar Full economic calendar with market impact data 🛡️ Risk Management Position monitoring, order management tools 💾 Settlement T+2 standard Canadian equity settlement 🌐 Multi-Device Sync Seamless desktop, tablet, mobile synchronization 💡 Maker Rebates Available on ASPEN venue for liquidity providers 📊 Market Depth Full order book depth visibility (visible venues) 🔐 Encryption Advanced 256-bit SSL encryption on all connections 📝 Order History Complete trade history and account statements 👥 Institutional Access Dedicated institutional trader services available ⏱️ Pre/After Hours Extended trading 7:00 AM–8:00 PM ET (ASPEN VERT) 💳 Account Currencies CAD primary, multi-currency support available 🎓 Education Trading guides and market education resources 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

The CIX Customer Reviews

Institutional traders praise The CIX for tight spreads and deep liquidity across major Canadian securities.

Retail participants appreciate fractional share trading and extended hours access. More flexibility than traditional exchanges.

Platform execution speed receives consistent positive feedback. Fast order matching without slippage surprises.

Research users note transparent pricing and fair execution across all three venues. Confidence in market integrity.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating Mixed: Some traders report positive experiences, while others express concerns about the broker's financial stability and regulatory status. 👏Customer Satisfaction Varied: A few users have praised CIX Markets for its trading conditions and platform features. 📞Customer Service Inconsistent: While some clients have reported satisfactory interactions with customer support, others have raised issues about responsiveness and effectiveness.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $500 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: CIRO Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating User trading performance tracking & broker reviews ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Community-based broker reviews & reliability feedback ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ General consumer reviews on services ⭐⭐☆☆☆ Public Google reviews & ratings ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ South African consumer complaints & experiences ⭐⭐☆☆☆ Global user reviews & ratings ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆

The CIX Safety and Security

CIRO regulation is the foundation. Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization oversees dealer members and marketplace members.

OSC (Ontario Securities Commission) provides additional oversight. Canadian securities laws enforced at highest levels.

Client funds segregated from operational funds. Protection if The CIX faces operational issues.

IntelligentCross matching engine designed for transparent, fair execution with minimal slippage. Technology supports security.

How safe are funds on The CIX platform?

CIRO regulation mandates segregated client accounts separate from company operations. OSC oversight enforces compliance. Your securities and cash protected by regulation and segregation. Real institutional protection backing every trade.

What security measures protect The CIX trading?

Advanced encryption on all connections. Secure login protocols standard. Order matching engine built for transparent execution eliminating hidden practices. Regulatory audit requirements ensure system integrity. Technology and regulation working together for trader security.

🛡️ Primary Regulator CIRO (Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization) — Dealer Member & Marketplace Member 🏛️ Oversight Authority Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) + Canadian securities law compliance 💰 Fund Segregation Client funds held in segregated accounts separate from operational funds 🔐 Data Encryption 256-bit SSL encryption on all connections and transmissions 🔑 Login Security Two-factor authentication and secure login protocols enforced 📋 Order Transparency Transparent order execution on visible venues (ASPEN/ASPEN VERT) 🔍 Market Monitoring Real-time market surveillance and abuse detection systems 📊 Account Monitoring Continuous account activity monitoring for fraud prevention ✅ Regulatory Audits Annual independent audits and compliance reviews required ⚖️ Fair Trading Rules CIRO fair trading and conduct rules strictly enforced 📞 Dispute Resolution Formal complaint handling and dispute resolution procedures 🏦 Investor Protection Protection through segregation and regulatory framework 🔄 Position Netting Secure position reconciliation and netting processes 📱 Mobile Security Secure mobile apps with encryption and authentication protocols 🖥️ System Reliability High-availability infrastructure with redundant systems 🌐 Backup Systems Disaster recovery and backup infrastructure maintained 📝 Record Keeping Complete audit trail of all trades and account activity 👨‍⚖️ Compliance Officer Dedicated compliance officer overseeing regulatory adherence 💼 Anti-Money Laundering AML/KYC procedures comply with CIRO requirements 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $500 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: CIRO Start Trading Read Review

The CIX At a Glance

🔎 Broker The CIX (Canada) 📊 Platform Type Alternative Trading System (ATS) 💵 Minimum Deposit Varies by venue and account type 📈 Securities Canadian-listed equities (TSX, TSXV, CBOE, CSE) 🏛️ Trading Venues MIDPOINT (dark pool), ASPEN (Maker/Taker), ASPEN VERT (Taker/Maker) ⏰ Trading Hours 9:30 AM–4:00 PM ET (regular) / 7:00 AM–8:00 PM ET (ASPEN VERT) 🪙 Fractional Shares Yes (ASPEN VERT venue) 💰 Fee Structure Pay/Pay (MIDPOINT), Maker/Taker (ASPEN), Taker/Maker (ASPEN VERT) 📋 Regulation CIRO (Dealer Member & Marketplace Member) + OSC oversight 🔒 Client Funds Segregated from operational funds (regulatory requirement) 🖥️ Platforms Web-based, iOS app, Android app 📊 Order Book Transparent (ASPEN/ASPEN VERT), Dark pool (MIDPOINT) 💙 Support Email, Phone, Online support during trading hours 👥 Target Users Institutional and retail Canadian equity traders ⭐ Trust Score 85 out of 100 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

The CIX Account Types

The CIX offers accounts tailored to institutional and retail traders with access to three distinct venues.

Each venue serves different trading strategies and liquidity needs. Institutional traders and retail investors choose based on execution preferences.

Account opening requirements vary by venue and trader classification. Professional or retail status affects available leverage and features.

MIDPOINT Venue (Dark Pool)

Dark pool trading venue minimizing market impact by executing trades at midpoint of best bid and offer (NBBO).

Discrete millisecond-apart matches calibrated per security. Optimal execution quality. Hidden order book.

Particularly beneficial for large institutional block trades seeking minimum slippage and price stability.

Pay/Pay pricing model. Liquidity providers and takers both pay fees. Fair structure across participants.

ASPEN Venue (Visible Book – Maker/Taker)

Visible limit order book utilizing optimized matching delays microseconds apart. Enables larger posted sizes and tighter spreads.

Maker/Taker pricing model offering rebates to liquidity providers. Incentivizes traders to post orders.

Designed for traders seeking enhanced liquidity and improved execution. Suitable for high-frequency and algorithmic strategies.

Transparent order book lets traders see market depth. Strategy-focused execution with reward for providing liquidity.

ASPEN VERT Venue (Visible Book – Taker/Maker, Retail Focus)

Visible order book structure sharing ASPEN foundation but operates Taker/Maker pricing. Rebates flow to liquidity takers instead.

Fractional share trading available. Enables investors to buy smaller increments at precision pricing. No forced round lots.

Extended hours trading 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM ET. Pre-market and after-hours access beyond regular trading window.

Ideal for retail investors and traders seeking flexible trading options with broader securities access and extended timing.

What account types does The CIX offer?

The CIX provides accounts designed for institutional traders and retail investors. Access to MIDPOINT, ASPEN, and ASPEN VERT venues tailored to different trading strategies and experience levels. Each venue serves specific execution needs and participant types.

How do I choose the right CIX venue for my trading?

MIDPOINT for large blocks seeking hidden execution and minimal market impact. ASPEN for liquidity providers wanting maker rebates and high-frequency strategies. ASPEN VERT for retail investors preferring extended hours and fractional shares. Match your strategy to venue design.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $500 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: CIRO Start Trading Read Review

How to Open a The CIX Account – Step by Step

Step 1 – Visit The CIX Website

Navigate to thecix.ca and locate the account opening section.

Review venue options: MIDPOINT, ASPEN, ASPEN VERT.

Choose an account type matching your trading strategy.

Step 2 – Complete Account Application

Fill out online registration form with personal and business information.

Declare trader status: retail, professional, or institutional.

Confirm understanding of market risks and trading rules.

Accept terms of service and privacy policy.

Step 3 – Submit Identity Verification

Upload passport, driver's license, or national ID for verification.

Provide proof of address — utility bill, bank statement, or government letter.

Account approval typically within 1-2 business days after verification.

Regulatory compliance completed before trading access granted.

Step 4 – Fund Account and Start Trading

Deposit funds via bank transfer or approved payment method.

Minimum deposit varies by venue and account type. Check current requirements.

Funds available for trading after clearing period — typically 24 hours.

Begin trading Canadian securities across all three CIX venues immediately.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $500 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: CIRO Start Trading Read Review

The CIX Fees, Spreads, and Commission

The CIX offers sophisticated fee structures across three distinct venues.

MIDPOINT operates a Pay/Pay model. Liquidity providers and takers both pay transaction fees. Transparent cost structure.

ASPEN uses a Maker/Taker model, offering rebates to liquidity providers. Incentivizes traders to post orders, improving market depth.

ASPEN VERT uses a Taker/Maker model with rebates flowing to liquidity takers. Benefits traders executing against posted orders.

What are the CIX trading fees?

Transparent fee structures vary by venue. MIDPOINT charges both sides. ASPEN rebates makers. ASPEN VERT rebates takers. All fees disclosed upfront before execution. No hidden charges. Competitive pricing supporting efficient market making and tight spreads.

How tight are The CIX spreads?

Tight spreads across all three venues. Maker/Taker and Taker/Maker pricing models incentivize liquidity provision. IntelligentCross matching engine minimizes slippage. Market depth visible through order book transparency. Institutional-grade execution quality across retail and professional traders.

💰 MIDPOINT Venue Pay/Pay pricing model — both liquidity providers and takers pay fees 📊 ASPEN Venue Maker/Taker model — liquidity makers receive rebates for posting orders 🏪 ASPEN VERT Venue Taker/Maker model — liquidity takers receive rebates for taking orders 📈 Spread Range Competitive spreads across all venues — varies by security and market conditions 💹 Major Stocks Tighter spreads on blue-chip and highly liquid securities 📉 Lower Volume Stocks Wider spreads on lower-volume securities — market-dependent 🎁 Maker Rebates (ASPEN) Liquidity providers rewarded with rebates for posting orders improving depth 🎯 Taker Rebates (ASPEN VERT) Liquidity takers rewarded with rebates for executing against posted orders 🏦 Deposit Fees No deposit fees charged by The CIX — bank may charge on their end 💳 Withdrawal Fees No withdrawal fees charged by The CIX platform 📊 Settlement Fees Standard Canadian T+2 settlement — no additional CIX fees 📝 Account Maintenance No monthly account maintenance or inactivity fees 🖥️ Platform Fees No platform access fees or data subscription charges 📰 News & Data Real-time market data and news included — no additional fees 💡 Research Tools Charting, technical analysis, economic calendars — no fee 🔄 Order Modification No fees for updating or canceling orders before execution ⚡ Fractional Share Trading Available on ASPEN VERT — same fees as regular share trading 🌙 Extended Hours ASPEN VERT 7 AM–8 PM ET — same pricing as regular hours 🔒 Encryption & Security Advanced security included — no additional fees 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

The CIX Trading Platforms

The CIX provides professional trading platforms for market participants.

Web-based platform accessible from any browser. No software download required. Fast, responsive interface.

Advanced charting and order management tools. Real-time market data. Customizable workspace layouts.

Mobile app support for iOS and Android. Trade on the go during extended hours. Full platform functionality portable.

Web Trading Platform

Browser-based platform accessible from any device with an internet connection. No installation required.

Professional charting with technical indicators. Real-time order book depth visualization. Market news integrated.

Customizable interface lets traders design preferred workspace. Multiple layouts for different strategies.

Fast order execution and position management. Risk management tools built in. Responsive even during peak trading hours.

Mobile Trading App

Native apps for iOS and Android devices. Full platform functionality in portable format.

Real-time pricing and charting. Place orders, manage positions, view account status from smartphone or tablet.

Synchronized across devices. Start a trade on desktop, monitor on mobile, adjust from tablet. Seamless experience.

Push notifications for price alerts and order fills. Extended hours trading available through app during after-hours windows.

What platforms does The CIX offer?

Professional web platform requiring no download. Mobile apps for iOS and Android. Advanced charting, real-time data, customizable layouts. Designed for both institutional and retail traders across all experience levels.

Can I trade CIX securities on mobile devices?

Yes. Native mobile apps bring full trading functionality to smartphones and tablets. Execute trades, manage orders, view accounts, access charting from anywhere. Extended hours trading available through the app during after-market sessions.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $500 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: CIRO Start Trading Read Review

The CIX Deposits and Withdrawals

The CIX accepts multiple deposit methods including bank transfers and electronic payments.

Canadian bank accounts, wire transfers, and approved payment platforms available.

Funds typically clear within 1-2 business days depending on method and institution.

Withdrawals processed back to original funding source within similar timeframe. No withdrawal fees charged by The CIX.

What deposit methods are available at The CIX?

Bank transfers from Canadian financial institutions, wire transfers, electronic payment methods. Fast processing. Multiple currency support including CAD. Deposits available for trading after the clearing period is completed.

How quickly does The CIX process withdrawals?

Withdrawals typically processed within 1-2 business days. Funds return to original payment source. Your bank may add additional processing time. No withdrawal fees from The CIX. Straightforward process for accessing your capital.

The CIX Trading Hours and Access

IntelligentCross MIDPOINT and ASPEN venues: regular Canadian market hours 9:30 AM to 4:00 PM ET.

ASPEN VERT extends beyond regular hours: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM ET. Pre-market and after-hours access.

Trading five days per week, Monday through Friday (Canadian business days).

Extended hours attract retail traders seeking flexibility. After-market news and price discovery available.

The CIX Matching Models and Price Improvement

Matching engine optimization cycles calculate individualized schedules per security. Minimizes price impact and maximizes liquidity.

MIDPOINT discrete matches microseconds apart. Reduces post-trade market impact for large blocks.

ASPEN and ASPEN VERT microsecond matching delays enable larger posted sizes. Market makers can provide deeper liquidity.

Transparent order book on visible venues. Traders see market depth. Informed decision-making supported by price visibility.

The CIX vs Traditional Canadian Exchanges – A Comparison

The CIX offers a modern alternative to TSX with innovation: fractional shares, extended hours, three tailored venues, tight spreads. Traditional exchanges provide a single order book. The CIX provides choice. Retail traders get extended access and smaller share sizes. Institutional traders get dark pool options and maker rebates. Modern platform design serves multiple participant types differently.

Research and Market Analysis

The CIX provides real-time market data and transparent order book visibility.

Economic calendars and financial news are integrated into the platform. Market analysis tools available.

Professional charting with technical indicators for fundamental and technical analysis.

Information supports informed trading decisions across all three venues and security types.

Awards and Recognition

The CIX received recognition as innovative Canadian trading technology and infrastructure.

IntelligentCross matching engine acknowledged globally for execution quality and reduced slippage.

Awards for modern market structure and retail trader accessibility.

Recognition reflects commitment to fair, transparent, efficient Canadian equity trading.

Conclusion The CIX is Canada's modern alternative trading system delivering institutional-grade infrastructure for retail and professional traders. CIRO-regulated. OSC-supervised. Three distinct venues matching different trading strategies. Fractional shares and extended hours democratize access. Tight spreads and transparent pricing support fair execution. Advanced matching technology minimizes slippage. Professional infrastructure combined with retail accessibility makes The CIX a legitimate Canadian equity trading platform. Institutional capital and retail traders coexist efficiently across MIDPOINT, ASPEN, and ASPEN VERT venues. South African traders accessing Canadian securities find quality execution and modern trading features.

Disclaimer

The CIX is regulated by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) as both a Dealer Member and Marketplace Member. Operating under Ontario Securities Commission oversight. Compliance with Canadian securities laws required. Trading equities involves market risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Never invest more than you can afford to lose. Professional traders with sophisticated strategies should consult with CIRO-licensed advisors before deploying capital.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is The CIX?

The CIX is Canada's modern alternative trading system powered by the IntelligentCross matching engine. Think of it as a high-tech Canadian equity platform offering three distinct trading venues tailored to different strategies. MIDPOINT works as a dark pool for institutional blocks. ASPEN and ASPEN VERT are visible order books. CIRO-regulated. Supports fractional shares and extended trading hours beyond regular market times. Real infrastructure upgrade from traditional exchanges.

Is The CIX regulated in Canada?

Absolutely. The CIX is regulated by CIRO — the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization oversees it as both Dealer Member and Marketplace Member simultaneously. Additional supervision from the Ontario Securities Commission. Means full Canadian securities law compliance. Client funds segregated from operational funds by requirement. Order execution transparency enforced at regulatory level. Your money gets real protection backing every single trade execution.

What securities can I trade on The CIX?

Any Canadian-listed security. Stocks from Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, CBOE Canada, Canadian Securities Exchange — all accessible through one platform. Thousands of securities available for building diversified portfolios. Blue-chip companies, small-cap growth stocks, everything in between. Comprehensive Canadian equity market coverage without juggling multiple trading platforms or exchanges. Single account accesses entire Canadian market universe.

What are the CIX trading hours?

MIDPOINT and ASPEN venues operate during regular Canadian market hours: 9:30 AM to 4:00 PM ET Monday through Friday. ASPEN VERT extends beyond that with early morning and evening access from 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM ET. Pre-market and after-hours trading windows available. More flexible than traditional exchanges stuck in a 9:30-4:00 window. Retail traders especially benefit from extended hours access.

Does The CIX support fractional share trading?

Yes, specifically on the ASPEN VERT venue. Fractional shares mean you can buy smaller increments of expensive stocks. Want exposure to a $500 share? Buy partial ownership without rounding up to full shares. Enables precise position sizing matching your exact portfolio allocation. Democratizes access to all securities regardless of share price level. No forced minimum round lots limiting your strategy flexibility.

How are The CIX trading fees structured?

Three distinct pricing models across venues reflect their different purposes. MIDPOINT uses Pay/Pay — both liquidity providers and takers pay fees fairly. ASPEN uses Maker/Taker, offering rebates to traders who provide liquidity by posting orders. ASPEN VERT uses Taker/Maker, paying rebates to traders executing against posted orders. Transparent pricing displayed upfront. No hidden charges buried in fine print. Competitive structure supporting efficient market making.

Can retail traders access The CIX?

Yes, absolutely. ASPEN VERT venue specifically targets retail investors with fractional shares, extended trading hours, and accessible pricing structures. Lower barriers to entry compared to traditional exchanges. You get access to the same institutional-grade technology and infrastructure without requiring minimum deposits of thousands. Modern platform designed for everyday Canadian investors managing personal portfolios. Professional tools meeting retail trader needs effectively.

What is the difference between The CIX venues?

MIDPOINT functions as a dark pool ideal for massive institutional block trades where hiding order size matters. ASPEN operates a visible order book, rewarding liquidity providers through maker rebates — attracting traders posting orders, improving market depth. ASPEN VERT works as a visible book but rewards order takers instead — supports retail execution strategies. Choose a venue matching your actual trading style and what you're trying to accomplish.

How does The CIX minimize slippage?

IntelligentCross matching engine uses optimized millisecond delays individually calibrated for each security. MIDPOINT executes discrete matches microseconds apart, reducing post-trade market impact when large blocks execute. ASPEN and ASPEN VERT employ microsecond matching delays enabling larger posted order sizes and tighter spreads overall. Technology works across all participants. Result: price impact gets minimized. Execution quality stays better. Everyone trades better.

Is the CIX better than traditional Canadian exchanges?

Different tools serve different purposes. The CIX brings modern innovations — fractional shares, extended hours, three specialized venues, tight spreads, transparent matching. Traditional exchanges like TSX provide a single unified order book with massive liquidity pools. Deep liquidity seekers might prefer traditional exchanges for specific execution. Retail traders benefit tremendously from extended access, smaller share increments, and flexible timing. Choose a platform matching your actual strategy needs.