Cilo Cybin shareholders were informed that, following a board meeting on 8 July 2026, non-executive directors Wei Sim Low and Datin Yoke Ling Chew resigned from the board, effective the same day. The company has begun the process to appoint new non-executive directors. Additionally, there was a change in the company secretary from Acorim (Pty) Ltd. to Sascha Ramirez, an admitted Attorney and Governance professional, effective 1 July 2026.

Cilo Cybin has appointed Hendrik Jacobus (Henk) Vivier as an independent non-executive director, effective 24 July 2026. Vivier will also join the Audit and Risk Committee and Social and Ethics Committee.

Cilo Cybin has announced that Vivier was appointed as an independent non-executive director and member of the Audit and Risk Committee, as well as the Social and Ethics Committee, effective 24 July 2026. The company confirmed that there are no positive statements in respect of the integrity information contained in Vivier's director's declaration. Shareholders are referred to the announcement released on SENS on 27 July 2026.

Shareholders of the Company were advised that the group expects to report earnings/(loss) per share between 95.88 and 96.05 cents per share and headline earnings/loss per share between 95.88 and 96.05 cents per share for the year ended 31 March 2026 The annual results are expected to be released on or about Friday, 28 August 2026.

Shareholders were advised that Cilo Cybin will not be in a position to publish its audited annual financial statements and annual report for the year ended 31 March 2026 (Results) by Friday, 28 August 2026 Shareholders were advised that the Results are now expected to be released on or before 10 September 2026.

Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Cilo Cybin Holdings Ltd. shares show a flat setup, with charts and the historical graph pointing to limited momentum right now. The price forecast leans neutral rather than aggressive, and the price today in rands is R1. For investors weighing buy or sell decisions, the data suggests watching the share code on the JSE closely, including any movement in preference shares, payout expectations, growth signals, and the cost of entry. There’s no dividend printing here today, so the buy call depends more on online trading flow, the trading account setup, and whether buyers step in to trade the stock from for sale levels.

Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00 Share Name & Ticker Cilo Cybin Holdings Ltd. (CCC) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Sector Name / Industry Name Current Price R1 Market Capitalization 230.48m P/E Ratio -0.35 Dividend Yield – Trading Volume (Live Data) Recent Price Change 0

Cilo Cybin Holdings Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R1, unchanged from the previous close Market Cap 230.48m, indicating small market presence P/E Ratio -0.35, suggesting potential undervaluation on earnings distortion rather than a clean valuation signal Dividend Yield –, not attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Low on today’s reading, with a flat recent change of 0

Cilo Cybin Holdings Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish/Bearish Outlook: The near-term setup looks neutral to cautious. With price holding at R1, recent change at 0, and no dividend support, the share needs a clear volume pickup or a material catalyst before a convincing breakout. In the absence of stronger trading activity, downside risk remains a live consideration.

FAQ on Cilo Cybin Holdings Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Cilo Cybin Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: Cilo Cybin Holdings Ltd. shares are ordinary equity securities traded on the JSE under CCC. Based on today’s data, they trade at R1 per share, with a market capitalization of 230.48m and a P/E ratio of -0.35, reflecting a small-cap profile.

Q2: How can I buy Cilo Cybin Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy CCC shares through a JSE-registered brokerage or online trading platform. Open a trading account, complete verification, fund it, and place an order at the current price per share of R1. The live data shows no recent price change today.

Q3: What affects the price of Cilo Cybin Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is mainly affected by trading volume, investor demand, earnings sentiment, and market perception of the company’s negative P/E ratio of -0.35. Today’s flat move to R1 suggests limited momentum and a market waiting for stronger signals.

Q4: Does Cilo Cybin Holdings Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: The live data shows a dividend yield of –, which means there is no indicated dividend return in today’s figures. Investors seeking income should note that the current setup is price-driven rather than dividend-driven, with the share trading at R1 on the JSE.

Q5: How can I track my Cilo Cybin Holdings Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track CCC shares through your brokerage app, the JSE quote page, or market data platforms. Monitor the price per share, trading volume, and dividend field, which currently reads –. The live reading at R1 and recent change of 0 make monitoring straightforward.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Cilo Cybin Holdings Ltd. share price?

Answer: The main factors are the current price of R1, the flat recent change of 0, the small market cap of 230.48m, and the negative P/E ratio of -0.35. With no dividend yield shown, valuation is being driven by sentiment and liquidity.

Q7: Is Cilo Cybin Holdings Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: From today’s figures alone, CCC looks like a speculative buy rather than a clear-value purchase. The share price is R1, the market cap is small at 230.48m, and the P/E is -0.35. Absence of dividend yield limits income appeal.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Cilo Cybin Holdings Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Buying today depends on your risk tolerance and strategy. The share is priced at R1 with no recent price change, so momentum is weak. The lack of dividend yield and the negative P/E suggest caution, especially if you need stronger confirmation before entering.

Q9: How much does one Cilo Cybin Holdings Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Cilo Cybin Holdings Ltd. share costs R1 today. That price is unchanged from the previous close, according to the live data. Traders looking for a buy or sell decision should also consider the small market cap and the current lack of dividend yield.

Q10: How to sell Cilo Cybin Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell CCC shares, log into your JSE-enabled trading account, select the holding, and place a sell order at your chosen price. Because today’s price is R1 with no recent change, liquidity and timing matter. Check volume before executing the trade.

How to Buy Cilo Cybin Holdings Ltd. Shares Step by Step

1. Open a free trading account with a JSE-supported broker.

2. Verify your account via email or phone number.

3. Set up two-factor authentication for security.

4. Complete KYC verification to unlock trading access.

5. Review the trading dashboard and search for CCC.

6. Deposit funds into your trading account.

7. Place a purchase order for the number of shares you want at the price per share you can accept.

8. Monitor execution, then track the position and any future dividend updates.

Cilo Cybin Holdings Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Cilo Cybin Holdings Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R1 and SELL if prices move BELOW R1. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.