The following results are the company's maiden results since listing rendering them incomparable. Revenue for the interim period was R5.7 billion whilst profit before net finance costs, equity-accounted profit and tax came in at R3.9 billion. Profit for the period of R3.4 billion was recorded. Additionally, headline earnings per share were 20 584 cents per share. Company outlook As we enter the second half of FY26, our outlook reflects improving operational momentum and the benefits of recent structural actions. Prepaid revenues are expected to accelerate supported by strengthened network perceptions and value-led propositions. Postpaid revenues are expected to continue improving, underpinned by the integration of the CEC business and more deliberate targeting of higher-value segments. Wholesale performance is expected to remain strong, sustaining growth above 20% year-on-year, driven by continued momentum in our MVNO and partner ecosystem. While other revenues will remain under pressure due to the mobile termination rate glide path, this is expected to be partially offset by continued double-digit growth in Enterprise services. Equipment revenues are expected to increase materially following the consolidation of CEC into the Group. Our focus in the coming six-month period will be on completing the CEC integration, strengthening customer journeys to enable profitable growth, deepening MVNO and Wholesale partnerships, scaling Enterprise with discipline, sharpening channel effectiveness and navigating regulatory and industry developments. We thank our shareholders for their support as Cell C begins this new chapter as a listed company. With a significantly strengthened balance sheet and a differentiated, capital-light operating model, the Group is well positioned to deliver sustainable growth and long-term value for shareholders, customers and partners.

Cell C established an Investment and Special Transactions Committee effective 1 May 2026, in accordance with JSE Listings Requirements. The committee will oversee and recommend material capital proposals, acquisitions, disposals, investments, and transactions that impact the company's capital structure, risk profile, or long-term shareholder value. The committee is chaired by Godfrey Motsa and includes Sindi Zilwa, Jerry Vilakazi, and Joe Mthimunye. Other board committees remain unchanged.

An associate of a director has dealt in shares of the company.

These are the Company's maiden final results since listing, hence they are not comparable. Revenue for the year was R12.6 billion. Profit before net finance costs, equity-accounted profit and tax was reported at R4.8 billion. Furthermore, headline earnings per share came in at 2338 cents per share. Dividend In line with our guidance at IPO, the Board did not approve any dividend for the year ended 31 May 2026. Company outlook As we enter FY27, we remain mindful of the broader environment in which we operate. Consumer spending remains constrained, competition across the sector is intense and the regulatory landscape continues to evolve. At the same time, demand for data and digital connectivity continues to grow, creating opportunities for operators that can deliver value, flexibility and innovation efficiently. Against this backdrop, our outlook reflects continued operational momentum. We expect Prepaid to remain a key contributor to growth, supported by further market gains, while Postpaid is anticipated to show encouraging year on year improvement as we benefit from a full year of CEC integration and enhanced commercial execution. Wholesale remains a key growth driver and we expect we expect double digit revenue growth to continue supported by the continued strong performance of our MVNO business. The Other revenue segment will continue to be impacted by lower interconnect tariffs, while revenue growth in the second half of the year will be affected by the implementation of the data rollover regulation in January 2027. With our restructuring complete, CEC integrated and balance sheet materially strengthened, we believe Cell C is well positioned to benefit from these market trends through its asset light, partnership led model. Notwithstanding the regulatory headwinds from both the data rollover regulations and the termination rate glide path, we expect full year revenue growth in the upper single digit range. The Group's asset-light, partnership-led model continues to support profitable growth, capital efficiency and strong cash generation, enabling Cell C to compete effectively while maintaining disciplined investment levels.

Cell C Holdings Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Cell C Holdings Ltd. price forecast remains tightly tied to today’s charts and graph signals, with the price today in rands at R25.6. The share code CCD continues to draw attention from traders weighing buy or sell decisions, while for sale liquidity, cost discipline, growth, and dividend considerations frame the setup. Preference shares and payout terms should be checked alongside the latest data before you buy online through a trading account, since price prediction, trading activity, and how to buy on the JSE can shift fast as the market reassesses the stock’s short-term value.

Cell C Holdings Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Cell C Holdings Ltd. (CCD) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Telecommunications / Mobile Telecommunications Current Price 25.6 Market Capitalization 8.65bn P/E Ratio 1.09 Dividend Yield – Trading Volume (Live Data) 19 Recent Price Change 0.59 Data Timestamp Data as of 2026-08-28 10:00:20

Cell C Holdings Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 25.6, reflecting a 0.59 move from the previous close Market Cap 8.65bn, indicating a large market presence P/E Ratio 1.09, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield –, limiting income visibility for dividend-focused investors Volatility Low, based on the muted live volume of 19 shares

Cell C Holdings Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish short-term bias is modestly supported by the low P/E ratio and the positive 0.59 price move, but the extremely thin live volume of 19 limits conviction. In the near term, traders should watch whether CCD can hold above 25.6 on the JSE; failure to do so would weaken momentum.

FAQ on Cell C Holdings Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Cell C Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: Cell C Holdings Ltd. shares are listed equity on the JSE under ticker CCD. At 25.6 per share, the company shows a market capitalization of 8.65bn and a P/E ratio of 1.09, which helps traders assess valuation and liquidity.

Q2: How can I buy Cell C Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy CCD through a JSE-supported trading account on an approved platform. With the current price at 25.6 and live volume at 19, investors should check the price per share, place a purchase order, and confirm execution details carefully.

Q3: What affects the price of Cell C Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price is influenced by the current quote of 25.6, the 0.59 recent change, the low live trading volume of 19, and the market’s response to the 8.65bn valuation. CCD’s P/E ratio of 1.09 also shapes how traders view it.

Q4: Does Cell C Holdings Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Based on the live data provided, the dividend yield is shown as –, so there’s no current yield value to support an income estimate. Investors looking for dividend income may prefer to monitor future announcements while noting CCD’s 25.6 price level.

Q5: How can I track my Cell C Holdings Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track CCD through your trading account using the JSE ticker, current price of 25.6, and market cap of 8.65bn. Since the dividend yield is –, dividend tracking is limited, but price movement and volume of 19 remain useful indicators.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Cell C Holdings Ltd. share price?

Answer: Key factors include the 25.6 share price, the 0.59 uptick, the low trading volume of 19, and the very low P/E ratio of 1.09. The 8.65bn market cap suggests the share is significant on the JSE, but liquidity is thin.

Q7: Is Cell C Holdings Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: CCD may appeal to value-focused investors because the P/E ratio is 1.09 and the share trades at 25.6. However, the absence of a quoted dividend yield and the low live volume of 19 mean buyers should stay cautious and selective.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Cell C Holdings Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data show CCD at 25.6 with a 0.59 gain, which can support a speculative buy case. Still, the volume of 19 is very light, so any purchase should weigh execution risk, valuation, and the lack of a dividend yield.

Q9: How much does one Cell C Holdings Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Cell C Holdings Ltd. share costs 25.6 today on the JSE. That price per share should be read alongside the 8.65bn market capitalization, the P/E ratio of 1.09, and the recent 0.59 move in CCD.

Q10: How to sell Cell C Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell CCD, log into your trading account, choose the JSE share code, and submit a sell order near the current price of 25.6. Because live volume is only 19, execution may take longer than with more liquid stocks.

How to Buy Cell C Holdings Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-access platform.

Verify the account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for account security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the trading dashboard and order types.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Place a buy order for CCD at your chosen price per share.

Cell C Holdings Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Cell C Holdings Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.