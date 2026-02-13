Cell C Holdings Ltd. Today's Verdict
Today's verdict: Cell C Holdings Ltd. price forecast remains tightly tied to today’s charts and graph signals, with the price today in rands at R25.6. The share code CCD continues to draw attention from traders weighing buy or sell decisions, while for sale liquidity, cost discipline, growth, and dividend considerations frame the setup. Preference shares and payout terms should be checked alongside the latest data before you buy online through a trading account, since price prediction, trading activity, and how to buy on the JSE can shift fast as the market reassesses the stock’s short-term value.
Cell C Holdings Ltd. Live Share Data
|Label
|Value
|Share Name & Ticker
|Cell C Holdings Ltd. (CCD)
|Exchange
|JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
|Sector & Industry
|Telecommunications / Mobile Telecommunications
|Current Price
|25.6
|Market Capitalization
|8.65bn
|P/E Ratio
|1.09
|Dividend Yield
|–
|Trading Volume (Live Data)
|19
|Recent Price Change
|0.59
|Data Timestamp
|Data as of 2026-08-28 10:00:20
Cell C Holdings Ltd. Key Highlights
|Label
|Value
|Current Price
|25.6, reflecting a 0.59 move from the previous close
|Market Cap
|8.65bn, indicating a large market presence
|P/E Ratio
|1.09, suggesting potential undervaluation
|Dividend Yield
|–, limiting income visibility for dividend-focused investors
|Volatility
|Low, based on the muted live volume of 19 shares
Cell C Holdings Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights
Bullish short-term bias is modestly supported by the low P/E ratio and the positive 0.59 price move, but the extremely thin live volume of 19 limits conviction. In the near term, traders should watch whether CCD can hold above 25.6 on the JSE; failure to do so would weaken momentum.
FAQ on Cell C Holdings Ltd. Shares
Q1: What are Cell C Holdings Ltd. shares?
Answer: Cell C Holdings Ltd. shares are listed equity on the JSE under ticker CCD. At 25.6 per share, the company shows a market capitalization of 8.65bn and a P/E ratio of 1.09, which helps traders assess valuation and liquidity.
Q2: How can I buy Cell C Holdings Ltd. shares?
Answer: You can buy CCD through a JSE-supported trading account on an approved platform. With the current price at 25.6 and live volume at 19, investors should check the price per share, place a purchase order, and confirm execution details carefully.
Q3: What affects the price of Cell C Holdings Ltd. shares?
Answer: The price is influenced by the current quote of 25.6, the 0.59 recent change, the low live trading volume of 19, and the market’s response to the 8.65bn valuation. CCD’s P/E ratio of 1.09 also shapes how traders view it.
Q4: Does Cell C Holdings Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Based on the live data provided, the dividend yield is shown as –, so there’s no current yield value to support an income estimate. Investors looking for dividend income may prefer to monitor future announcements while noting CCD’s 25.6 price level.
Q5: How can I track my Cell C Holdings Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track CCD through your trading account using the JSE ticker, current price of 25.6, and market cap of 8.65bn. Since the dividend yield is –, dividend tracking is limited, but price movement and volume of 19 remain useful indicators.
Q6: What factors are affecting the Cell C Holdings Ltd. share price?
Answer: Key factors include the 25.6 share price, the 0.59 uptick, the low trading volume of 19, and the very low P/E ratio of 1.09. The 8.65bn market cap suggests the share is significant on the JSE, but liquidity is thin.
Q7: Is Cell C Holdings Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: CCD may appeal to value-focused investors because the P/E ratio is 1.09 and the share trades at 25.6. However, the absence of a quoted dividend yield and the low live volume of 19 mean buyers should stay cautious and selective.
Q8: Is it advisable to buy Cell C Holdings Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Today’s data show CCD at 25.6 with a 0.59 gain, which can support a speculative buy case. Still, the volume of 19 is very light, so any purchase should weigh execution risk, valuation, and the lack of a dividend yield.
Q9: How much does one Cell C Holdings Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One Cell C Holdings Ltd. share costs 25.6 today on the JSE. That price per share should be read alongside the 8.65bn market capitalization, the P/E ratio of 1.09, and the recent 0.59 move in CCD.
Q10: How to sell Cell C Holdings Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell CCD, log into your trading account, choose the JSE share code, and submit a sell order near the current price of 25.6. Because live volume is only 19, execution may take longer than with more liquid stocks.
How to Buy Cell C Holdings Ltd. Shares Step by Step
Open a free trading account with a JSE-access platform.
Verify the account via email or phone number.
Set up 2FA for account security.
Complete KYC verification.
Review the trading dashboard and order types.
Deposit fiat into your trading account.
Place a buy order for CCD at your chosen price per share.
Cell C Holdings Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice
Given Cell C Holdings Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.