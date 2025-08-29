Capitec announced that its preference shareholders approved amendments to the terms of the preference shares at a general meeting held electronically on 30 July 2026. The special resolution received 87.33% of votes in favour, representing 150 246 shares, out of a total of 461 996 preference shares in issue. The amendments, detailed in Annexure A of the notice, will become effective upon issuance of a registration certificate by the Prudential Authority.

Shareholders were advised that all the resolutions were passed by the requisite majority of the Company's shareholders at the annual general meeting of the Company held at 14:30 on Friday, 31 July 2026 at Cavalli Estate, R44 Highway (Strand Road), Somerset West and via electronic communication.

Shareholders were referred to the results of Capitec's annual general meeting (AGM) released on 3 August 2026, confirming the approval of the resolutions proposed at the AGM pertaining to the proposed change of the Company's name to Capitec Ltd.

Preference shareholders were referred to the proposed change of the Company's name to Capitec Ltd. (Name Change). Preference shareholders were reminded that the Name Change will also be applicable to the Capitec preference shares.

Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. shares show a steady setup, with charts and historical graph data pointing to durable growth and a constructive price forecast. At a price today in rands of R125 per share, the buy or sell decision depends on whether investors see value in the current cost relative to the dividend payout profile, even though preference shares are not part of the ordinary equity structure here. The share code CPIP remains easy to check online, and anyone asking how to buy or for sale opportunities can open a trading account on the JSE and follow the live data, graph readings, and trading signals to shape a cautious prediction.

Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. (CPIP) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Financials / Banks Current Price R125 Market Capitalization 57.75m P/E Ratio – Dividend Yield 7.07 Trading Volume (Live Data) Recent Price Change 0 Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00

Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R125, unchanged from the previous close Market Cap 57.75m, indicating a small market presence P/E Ratio –, suggesting limited valuation visibility Dividend Yield 7.07, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Low, given the flat recent price change

Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish outlook: the flat recent move suggests consolidation rather than weakness, while the stated dividend yield supports demand from income-oriented SHARES buyers on the JSE. If bank-sector sentiment stays firm and trading volume improves, CPIP could hold its current range. A break below support would weaken that view.

FAQ on Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. shares represent ownership in a JSE-listed financial institution in the banks sector. The current price is R125, with a market cap of 57.75m and a dividend yield of 7.07, giving investors a listed equity exposure.

Q2: How can I buy Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: To buy Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. shares, open a trading account with a JSE-access platform, complete verification, and place an order using the CPIP share code. The current price per share is R125, so funding should match that level and any fees.

Q3: What affects the price of Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price of Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. shares is influenced by JSE bank-sector sentiment, earnings expectations, dividend yield, and trading activity. With a current price of R125 and no recent change, the market appears stable, but volume could still shift momentum.

Q4: Does Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 7.07 for Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. shares. That suggests an income component for shareholders, although the exact payout amount is not provided in the data. The current price remains R125 on the JSE.

Q5: How can I track my Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: You can track Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. shares and dividends through your trading account, portfolio dashboard, and JSE market data. Watch the CPIP price at R125, monitor the 7.07 dividend yield, and review updates to trading volume and any price changes.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. share price?

Answer: The main factors affecting Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. share price are its bank-sector classification, the JSE listing, the 57.75m market cap, and the current dividend yield of 7.07. With recent price change at 0, the share is currently trading without obvious pressure.

Q7: Is Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on the live data, Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. shares may suit investors seeking dividend support and a stable R125 entry point. The 57.75m market cap suggests a small presence, while the flat price change indicates limited short-term momentum right now.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Buying Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. shares today depends on whether you want income exposure at R125 per share. The 7.07 dividend yield is supportive, but the lack of a P/E ratio and zero recent price change mean confirmation from volume would help.

Q9: How much does one Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. share costs R125 based on the live data. That price per share is unchanged from the previous close, so buyers on the JSE should focus on execution costs, trading platform fees, and dividend yield rather than momentum alone.

Q10: How to sell Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. shares, log into your trading account, search for CPIP, and place a sell order on the JSE. The current price is R125, so your order can be matched against live market demand and available volume.

How to Buy Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-enabled broker.

Verify the account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the trading dashboard and locate CPIP.

Deposit funds into the trading account.

Place a purchase order for the shares you want to buy.

Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.