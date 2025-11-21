Notice was hereby given that the 80th annual general meeting of the members of CAFCA Ltd. will be at 12.00 noon on Thursday 19 February 2026 at CAFCA LTD, 54 Lytton Road, Workington Harare, Zimbabwe. The meeting shall be both physical and virtual.

Shareholders were referred to the announcement released on the Zimbabwean Stock Exchange ('ZSE') and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange ('JSE') on 21 January 2026 relating to 80th annual general meeting ('AGM') of the members of CAFCA Limited that will be held at 12:00 noon on Thursday, 19 February 2026 at CAFCA LTD, 54 Lytton Road, Workington Harare, Zimbabwe. The AGM will hosted both in person and virtually.

Shareholders were advised that, at the annual general meeting of CAFCA held on, 19 February 2026, all the resolutions as set out in the notice of annual general meeting were passed by the requisite majority of shareholders.

Revenue for the period increased to USD22.2 million (USD17.9 million), with operating profit climbing to USD2.6 million (USD1.1 million). Total comprehensive income for the period shot up to USD1.8 million (USD587 599). In addition, headline earnings per share came in higher at USD5.39 cents per share (USD1.72 cents per share). Dividend The Board decided not to declare an interim dividend given cash flow consideration (2025 nil). Company outlook We maintain an optimistic outlook yet remain mindful of the persistent challenges in the operating environment specifically supply chain instability, power quality, and the influx of smuggled or otherwise substandard imported cables.

The Company announced that the trading environment has been characterized by domestic monetary stability, growth in export revenue and unprecedented geopolitical shockwaves affecting global supply chains. Outlook The outlook remains positive, driven by continued monetary stability, export-led growth as well as investments in productive sectors.

Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: CAFCA Ltd. price forecast remains tied to the latest charts and historical graph signals, with the price today in rands at R7.9 per share. The data points to steady growth rather than aggressive momentum, so the headline buy or sell call leans on discipline: review the for sale setup, the cost of entry, and the ordinary dividend against any preference shares payout. If you want to know how to buy, the share code CAC trades online through a regulated trading account, and the current data supports a measured trading approach rather than chasing a fast prediction or forcing a trade.

Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker CAFCA Ltd. (CAC) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Industrials / Electrical Components Current Price 7.9 Market Capitalization 263.77m P/E Ratio 4.63 Dividend Yield 6.01 Trading Volume (Live Data) Recent Price Change 0 Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00

CAFCA Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 7.9, flat versus the previous close Market Cap 263.77m, indicating a small-cap market presence P/E Ratio 4.63, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield 6.01, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Profile Low to moderate volatility based on the unchanged recent price change

CAFCA Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

The short-term setup looks neutral to slightly constructive. With the share price unchanged at 7.9 and the P/E sitting at 4.63, the market is not pricing in much optimism. The 6.01 dividend yield may help support demand if earnings and payout stability hold.

Bullish case: a sustained move above recent trading levels could attract value-oriented jse participants seeking income and a lower earnings multiple. Bearish case: if liquidity stays thin and buyers remain absent, the shares could drift sideways rather than trend sharply.

FAQ on CAFCA Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are CAFCA Ltd. shares?

Answer: CAFCA Ltd. shares represent an ownership interest in a JSE-listed company in the Industrials / Electrical Components sector. At 7.9 per share, CAC trades as a small-cap with a market cap of 263.77m and a P/E of 4.63, which can appeal to value watchers.

Q2: How can I buy CAFCA Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy CAC through a regulated JSE trading account by placing a purchase order at the market price per share or a limit price. The live price is 7.9, so investors should check the dividend yield, market cap, and trading volume before deciding.

Q3: What affects the price of CAFCA Ltd. shares?

Answer: CAFCA Ltd. shares are influenced by earnings quality, valuation, dividend expectations, and market liquidity. With a current price of 7.9, a P/E of 4.63, and no recent price change, the market seems to be waiting for a clearer catalyst in CAC.

Q4: Does CAFCA Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 6.01, which indicates CAFCA Ltd. does pay dividends. At a share price of 7.9, that yield may be important for income-focused investors who want steady returns alongside potential price appreciation.

Q5: How can I track my CAFCA Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track CAC through your brokerage platform, where you can monitor the price per share, dividend information, and portfolio value in real time. Today’s data shows 7.9, a yield of 6.01, and a flat recent change, making monitoring straightforward.

Q6: What factors are affecting the CAFCA Ltd. share price?

Answer: The share price is being shaped by its low P/E of 4.63, market cap of 263.77m, and the current price of 7.9 on the JSE. With trading volume not shown and the recent price change at 0, momentum appears subdued.

Q7: Is CAFCA Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: CAFCA Ltd. may suit investors who like lower-rated shares with a dividend yield of 6.01 and a P/E of 4.63. At 7.9, it looks more like a value and income idea than a momentum trade, depending on risk tolerance.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy CAFCA Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Based on today’s live data, CAC is a cautious buy rather than an aggressive one. The share price is 7.9, the recent change is 0, and the yield is 6.01, so investors may prefer gradual purchase sizing on the JSE.

Q9: How much does one CAFCA Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One CAFCA Ltd. share costs 7.9 in today’s live data, which is the price per share currently shown for CAC. That level sits alongside a 263.77m market cap, a 4.63 P/E, and a 6.01 dividend yield.

Q10: How to sell CAFCA Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell CAFCA Ltd. shares, log into your trading account, select CAC, and place a sell order at your chosen price per share. With the stock at 7.9 and recent change at 0, traders may prefer patience over urgency.

How to Buy CAFCA Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE Trading Account.

Verify account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for account security.

KYC your profile to get verified.

Explore the trading dashboard and order tools.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Buy or trade CAC shares and review execution.

CAFCA Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given CAFCA Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.