Today's Verdict
Today's verdict: CAFCA Ltd. price forecast remains tied to the latest charts and historical graph signals, with the price today in rands at R7.9 per share. The data points to steady growth rather than aggressive momentum, so the headline buy or sell call leans on discipline: review the for sale setup, the cost of entry, and the ordinary dividend against any preference shares payout. If you want to know how to buy, the share code CAC trades online through a regulated trading account, and the current data supports a measured trading approach rather than chasing a fast prediction or forcing a trade.
Live Share Data
|Label
|Value
|Share Name & Ticker
|CAFCA Ltd. (CAC)
|Exchange
|JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
|Sector & Industry
|Industrials / Electrical Components
|Current Price
|7.9
|Market Capitalization
|263.77m
|P/E Ratio
|4.63
|Dividend Yield
|6.01
|Trading Volume (Live Data)
|Recent Price Change
|0
|Data as of
|2026-08-27 17:05:00
CAFCA Ltd. Key Highlights
|Label
|Value
|Current Price
|7.9, flat versus the previous close
|Market Cap
|263.77m, indicating a small-cap market presence
|P/E Ratio
|4.63, suggesting potential undervaluation
|Dividend Yield
|6.01, attractive for income-focused investors
|Volatility Profile
|Low to moderate volatility based on the unchanged recent price change
CAFCA Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights
The short-term setup looks neutral to slightly constructive. With the share price unchanged at 7.9 and the P/E sitting at 4.63, the market is not pricing in much optimism. The 6.01 dividend yield may help support demand if earnings and payout stability hold.
Bullish case: a sustained move above recent trading levels could attract value-oriented jse participants seeking income and a lower earnings multiple. Bearish case: if liquidity stays thin and buyers remain absent, the shares could drift sideways rather than trend sharply.
FAQ on CAFCA Ltd. Shares
Q1: What are CAFCA Ltd. shares?
Answer: CAFCA Ltd. shares represent an ownership interest in a JSE-listed company in the Industrials / Electrical Components sector. At 7.9 per share, CAC trades as a small-cap with a market cap of 263.77m and a P/E of 4.63, which can appeal to value watchers.
Q2: How can I buy CAFCA Ltd. shares?
Answer: You can buy CAC through a regulated JSE trading account by placing a purchase order at the market price per share or a limit price. The live price is 7.9, so investors should check the dividend yield, market cap, and trading volume before deciding.
Q3: What affects the price of CAFCA Ltd. shares?
Answer: CAFCA Ltd. shares are influenced by earnings quality, valuation, dividend expectations, and market liquidity. With a current price of 7.9, a P/E of 4.63, and no recent price change, the market seems to be waiting for a clearer catalyst in CAC.
Q4: Does CAFCA Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 6.01, which indicates CAFCA Ltd. does pay dividends. At a share price of 7.9, that yield may be important for income-focused investors who want steady returns alongside potential price appreciation.
Q5: How can I track my CAFCA Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track CAC through your brokerage platform, where you can monitor the price per share, dividend information, and portfolio value in real time. Today’s data shows 7.9, a yield of 6.01, and a flat recent change, making monitoring straightforward.
Q6: What factors are affecting the CAFCA Ltd. share price?
Answer: The share price is being shaped by its low P/E of 4.63, market cap of 263.77m, and the current price of 7.9 on the JSE. With trading volume not shown and the recent price change at 0, momentum appears subdued.
Q7: Is CAFCA Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: CAFCA Ltd. may suit investors who like lower-rated shares with a dividend yield of 6.01 and a P/E of 4.63. At 7.9, it looks more like a value and income idea than a momentum trade, depending on risk tolerance.
Q8: Is it advisable to buy CAFCA Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Based on today’s live data, CAC is a cautious buy rather than an aggressive one. The share price is 7.9, the recent change is 0, and the yield is 6.01, so investors may prefer gradual purchase sizing on the JSE.
Q9: How much does one CAFCA Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One CAFCA Ltd. share costs 7.9 in today’s live data, which is the price per share currently shown for CAC. That level sits alongside a 263.77m market cap, a 4.63 P/E, and a 6.01 dividend yield.
Q10: How to sell CAFCA Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell CAFCA Ltd. shares, log into your trading account, select CAC, and place a sell order at your chosen price per share. With the stock at 7.9 and recent change at 0, traders may prefer patience over urgency.
How to Buy CAFCA Ltd. Shares Step by Step
Open a FREE Trading Account.
Verify account via email or phone number.
Set up 2FA for account security.
KYC your profile to get verified.
Explore the trading dashboard and order tools.
Deposit fiat into your trading account.
Buy or trade CAC shares and review execution.
CAFCA Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice
Given CAFCA Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.