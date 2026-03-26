CA Sales Holdings Ltd. Today's Verdict
Today's verdict: CA Sales Holdings Ltd. looks stable at a price today in rands of R13.98, with charts and graph data pointing to steady growth rather than sharp momentum. The price forecast remains measured, and the current dividend profile helps frame the buy or sell debate for investors comparing payout support, preference shares, and for sale opportunities. If you’re considering how to buy through the JSE share code CAA, the cost of entry is easy to assess online via a trading account, with current data suggesting a practical setup for active trading and a balanced prediction on near-term price direction.
CA Sales Holdings Ltd. Live Share Data
Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00
|Label
|Value
|Share Name & Ticker
|CA Sales Holdings Ltd. (CAA)
|Exchange
|JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
|Sector & Industry
|Consumer Discretionary / Distribution & Retail
|Current Price
|13.98
|Market Capitalization
|6.75bn
|P/E Ratio
|9.53
|Dividend Yield
|2.05
|Trading Volume (Live Data)
|Unavailable
|Recent Price Change
|0
CA Sales Holdings Ltd. Key Highlights
|Label
|Value
|Current Price
|13.98, reflecting a 0 change from the previous close
|Market Cap
|6.75bn, indicating a mid-cap market presence
|P/E Ratio
|9.53, suggesting potential undervaluation
|Dividend Yield
|2.05, attractive for income-focused investors
|Volatility
|Low, based on the unchanged recent price move
CA Sales Holdings Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights
Bullish to neutral near term. With price unchanged at 13.98 and a modest P/E of 9.53, the share appears to be trading in a disciplined range. A firm move in trading volume or a rerating in consumer-distribution sentiment would be needed for a cleaner breakout.
Bearish pressure would likely come from weaker trading activity, broader JSE risk aversion, or margin sensitivity in the operating environment. For now, the data supports a cautious, range-aware stance rather than an aggressive directional call.
FAQ on CA Sales Holdings Ltd. Shares
Q1: What are CA Sales Holdings Ltd. shares?
Answer: CA Sales Holdings Ltd. shares represent ownership in a JSE-listed consumer-discretionary distribution and retail business. At 13.98 per share, the stock carries a market capitalization of 6.75bn and a P/E ratio of 9.53, which helps frame its valuation profile.
Q2: How can I buy CA Sales Holdings Ltd. shares?
Answer: You can buy CA Sales Holdings Ltd. shares through a JSE-enabled trading account using the ticker CAA. The current price is 13.98, so your purchase amount depends on how many shares you trade, plus any brokerage or platform fees.
Q3: What affects the price of CA Sales Holdings Ltd. shares?
Answer: The price of CA Sales Holdings Ltd. shares is influenced by the current trading level of 13.98, recent price change of 0, market capitalization of 6.75bn, P/E ratio of 9.53, and dividend yield of 2.05. Trading volume also matters.
Q4: Does CA Sales Holdings Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 2.05 for CA Sales Holdings Ltd. shares. That suggests the company does pay a dividend, although the exact cash payout depends on the declared distribution and the shares you hold or buy.
Q5: How can I track my CA Sales Holdings Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track CAA on the JSE by monitoring the current price of 13.98, the zero recent price change, and the dividend yield of 2.05. Your trading platform or brokerage account should also show share balance, dividend history, and cash receipts.
Q6: What factors are affecting the CA Sales Holdings Ltd. share price?
Answer: Key factors include the 13.98 price level, a market cap of 6.75bn, a P/E ratio of 9.53, and the dividend yield of 2.05. With recent price change at 0, the share appears stable, but volume remains important.
Q7: Is CA Sales Holdings Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: Based on the current data, CA Sales Holdings Ltd. may appeal to investors seeking a reasonably valued JSE share: 13.98 price, 9.53 P/E, and 2.05 dividend yield. Whether it is a good buy depends on your risk tolerance and portfolio goals.
Q8: Is it advisable to buy CA Sales Holdings Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Today, the data suggests a cautious approach. The share price is 13.98 with no recent price change, while the 6.75bn market cap and 2.05 dividend yield point to stability. A buy decision should be based on your trading plan.
Q9: How much does one CA Sales Holdings Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One CA Sales Holdings Ltd. share costs 13.98 on the JSE today. That price per share is the live reference point for any buy, trade, or purchase decision, before factoring in brokerage costs, taxes, or platform charges.
Q10: How to sell CA Sales Holdings Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell CA Sales Holdings Ltd. shares, log into your trading account, locate ticker CAA, and place a sell order near the current price of 13.98. Your execution will depend on market liquidity and whatever trading volume is available.
How to Buy CA Sales Holdings Ltd. Shares Step by Step
Open a free trading account with a JSE-accessible broker.
Verify your account by email or phone number.
Set up 2FA for added security.
Complete KYC verification.
Review the trading dashboard and locate ticker CAA.
Deposit funds into your trading account.
Place your buy order at the desired price per share.
CA Sales Holdings Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice
Given CA Sales Holdings Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE 13.98 and BUY only on confirmed strength above that level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.