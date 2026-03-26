CA&S advised shareholders that the Company has entered into an agreement to subscribe for an initial 51% controlling shareholding in Pantry Club (Pty) Ltd.

The company, announced that Bernadien Naude will resign as company secretary effective 31 July 2026, and will become group financial manager from 1 August 2026. The board has appointed Morne van Dyk as the new company secretary, effective 1 August 2026.

The Board of CA&S announced the sudden passing of Bridgitte Mathews, an independent non-executive director of the Company, member of the audit and risk committee and chairperson of the social and ethics committee, on 12 August 2026.

Revenue from contracts with customers increased to R6.1 billion (R6.0 billion) while gross profit also escalated to R973.9 million (R949 million). Profit attributable to owners of the parent went up to R256.7 million (R243.1 million). Moreover, headline earnings per share improved to 53.41 cents per share (50.44 cents per share). Dividend No dividend has been declared for the six months ended 30 June 2026 (H1 2025: nil) as it is the Company’s policy to only declare dividends once a year, after its year-end. Company Outlook Management expects a stronger second half than the first, in line with the group’s normal seasonal trading and supported by the growing contribution of the recent acquisitions during and after the reporting period. The group intends to keep investing through the cycle, positioning the business to emerge stronger as consumer conditions recover. In the near term, the priority is to integrate the recent investments and realise their value while deepening route density and growing market share. Alongside this, the group will pursue disciplined, client-driven expansion in East Africa and continue to build digital, data and category capabilities that increasingly set its route- to-market offering apart. Active management of margin, working capital and cash, together with a strong balance sheet, gives the group the capacity to fund future growth from its own resources. While parts of the footprint remain exposed to currency movements and subdued consumer spending, the breadth of the group’s markets and categories, its long-standing client relationships and its depth of local execution underpin the board’s confidence in navigating the balance of the year and in continuing to compound value over the longer term.

CA Sales Holdings Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: CA Sales Holdings Ltd. looks stable at a price today in rands of R13.98, with charts and graph data pointing to steady growth rather than sharp momentum. The price forecast remains measured, and the current dividend profile helps frame the buy or sell debate for investors comparing payout support, preference shares, and for sale opportunities. If you’re considering how to buy through the JSE share code CAA, the cost of entry is easy to assess online via a trading account, with current data suggesting a practical setup for active trading and a balanced prediction on near-term price direction.

CA Sales Holdings Ltd. Live Share Data

Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00

Label Value Share Name & Ticker CA Sales Holdings Ltd. (CAA) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Consumer Discretionary / Distribution & Retail Current Price 13.98 Market Capitalization 6.75bn P/E Ratio 9.53 Dividend Yield 2.05 Trading Volume (Live Data) Unavailable Recent Price Change 0

CA Sales Holdings Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 13.98, reflecting a 0 change from the previous close Market Cap 6.75bn, indicating a mid-cap market presence P/E Ratio 9.53, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield 2.05, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Low, based on the unchanged recent price move

CA Sales Holdings Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish to neutral near term. With price unchanged at 13.98 and a modest P/E of 9.53, the share appears to be trading in a disciplined range. A firm move in trading volume or a rerating in consumer-distribution sentiment would be needed for a cleaner breakout.

Bearish pressure would likely come from weaker trading activity, broader JSE risk aversion, or margin sensitivity in the operating environment. For now, the data supports a cautious, range-aware stance rather than an aggressive directional call.

FAQ on CA Sales Holdings Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are CA Sales Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: CA Sales Holdings Ltd. shares represent ownership in a JSE-listed consumer-discretionary distribution and retail business. At 13.98 per share, the stock carries a market capitalization of 6.75bn and a P/E ratio of 9.53, which helps frame its valuation profile.

Q2: How can I buy CA Sales Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy CA Sales Holdings Ltd. shares through a JSE-enabled trading account using the ticker CAA. The current price is 13.98, so your purchase amount depends on how many shares you trade, plus any brokerage or platform fees.

Q3: What affects the price of CA Sales Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price of CA Sales Holdings Ltd. shares is influenced by the current trading level of 13.98, recent price change of 0, market capitalization of 6.75bn, P/E ratio of 9.53, and dividend yield of 2.05. Trading volume also matters.

Q4: Does CA Sales Holdings Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 2.05 for CA Sales Holdings Ltd. shares. That suggests the company does pay a dividend, although the exact cash payout depends on the declared distribution and the shares you hold or buy.

Q5: How can I track my CA Sales Holdings Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track CAA on the JSE by monitoring the current price of 13.98, the zero recent price change, and the dividend yield of 2.05. Your trading platform or brokerage account should also show share balance, dividend history, and cash receipts.

Q6: What factors are affecting the CA Sales Holdings Ltd. share price?

Answer: Key factors include the 13.98 price level, a market cap of 6.75bn, a P/E ratio of 9.53, and the dividend yield of 2.05. With recent price change at 0, the share appears stable, but volume remains important.

Q7: Is CA Sales Holdings Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on the current data, CA Sales Holdings Ltd. may appeal to investors seeking a reasonably valued JSE share: 13.98 price, 9.53 P/E, and 2.05 dividend yield. Whether it is a good buy depends on your risk tolerance and portfolio goals.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy CA Sales Holdings Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today, the data suggests a cautious approach. The share price is 13.98 with no recent price change, while the 6.75bn market cap and 2.05 dividend yield point to stability. A buy decision should be based on your trading plan.

Q9: How much does one CA Sales Holdings Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One CA Sales Holdings Ltd. share costs 13.98 on the JSE today. That price per share is the live reference point for any buy, trade, or purchase decision, before factoring in brokerage costs, taxes, or platform charges.

Q10: How to sell CA Sales Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell CA Sales Holdings Ltd. shares, log into your trading account, locate ticker CAA, and place a sell order near the current price of 13.98. Your execution will depend on market liquidity and whatever trading volume is available.

How to Buy CA Sales Holdings Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-accessible broker.

Verify your account by email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the trading dashboard and locate ticker CAA.

Deposit funds into your trading account.

Place your buy order at the desired price per share.

CA Sales Holdings Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given CA Sales Holdings Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE 13.98 and BUY only on confirmed strength above that level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.