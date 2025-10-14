The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.

The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.

The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.

The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.

Bytes Technology Group plc Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Bytes Technology Group plc price forecast looks constructive on the charts, with the graph trend still pointing to growth and supporting a measured prediction rather than an aggressive call. The price today in rands is R95.05, and the data suggests traders can weigh the buy or sell case against the cost of entry, the dividend payout, and any preference shares comparison. For anyone checking how to buy online, the share code BYI is available on the JSE, and a funded trading account can handle trading for sale decisions as the live data and trading volumes are monitored.

Bytes Technology Group plc Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-28 09:59:25 Share Name & Ticker Bytes Technology Group plc (BYI) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Technology / IT Services Current Price 95.05 Market Capitalization 21.87bn P/E Ratio 18.98 Dividend Yield 2.38% Trading Volume (Live Data) 7 521 Recent Price Change 0.24

Bytes Technology Group plc Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 95.05, reflecting a 0.24 move from the previous close. Market Cap 21.87bn, indicating a large market presence. P/E Ratio 18.98, suggesting fair valuation. Dividend Yield 2.38, attractive for income-focused investors. Volatility Moderate, based on the recent price change and live volume.

Bytes Technology Group plc Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish outlook remains the base case while the share holds above recent support, with the modest upward move and steady live volume suggesting buyers are still active. A break below near-term support could temper momentum, but the current setup still favours controlled upside rather than a sharp reversal.

FAQ on Bytes Technology Group plc Shares

Q1: What are Bytes Technology Group plc shares?

Answer: Bytes Technology Group plc shares represent ownership in a JSE-listed technology and IT services business. The live price is R95.05 per share, with a market capitalisation of 21.87bn, a P/E ratio of 18.98, and a dividend yield of 2.38.

Q2: How can I buy Bytes Technology Group plc shares?

Answer: You can buy Bytes Technology Group plc shares through a JSE-enabled trading account. The share code is BYI, and the current price per share is R95.05. Investors should compare the purchase cost, trading volume of 7 521, and live market conditions.

Q3: What affects the price of Bytes Technology Group plc shares?

Answer: The share price is shaped by the current price of R95.05, recent change of 0.24, trading volume of 7 521, valuation at 18.98 times earnings, and the 21.87bn market capitalisation. Dividend expectations and sector sentiment also matter.

Q4: Does Bytes Technology Group plc pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 2.38%. That indicates Bytes Technology Group plc does pay a dividend, although the payout size can vary over time. At R95.05 per share, income-focused investors often track yield alongside valuation closely.

Q5: How can I track my Bytes Technology Group plc shares and dividends?

Answer: Track BYI through your trading account and monitor price today at R95.05, recent change of 0.24, and live volume of 7 521. Dividend tracking is also easier when you watch the 2.38% yield and any company announcements.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Bytes Technology Group plc share price?

Answer: Key factors include the R95.05 price per share, the 0.24 recent move, the 18.98 P/E ratio, and the 21.87bn market cap. The 7 521 volume suggests active but not heavy trading, while the dividend yield of 2.38 supports sentiment.

Q7: Is Bytes Technology Group plc a good share to buy?

Answer: Bytes Technology Group plc may suit investors looking for a large-cap JSE technology share with a 2.38% dividend yield and a fair-valued P/E of 18.98. At R95.05, the buy case depends on your time horizon and risk tolerance.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Bytes Technology Group plc shares today?

Answer: Buying today depends on whether you’re comfortable entering at R95.05 after a 0.24 move. The share has 21.87bn market value, moderate volume of 7 521, and a dividend yield of 2.38, which may appeal to long-term buyers.

Q9: How much does one Bytes Technology Group plc share cost?

Answer: One Bytes Technology Group plc share costs R95.05 today. That price per share sits alongside a P/E ratio of 18.98, a dividend yield of 2.38, and a modest recent change of 0.24, which helps frame current trading conditions.

Q10: How to sell Bytes Technology Group plc shares?

Answer: To sell BYI shares, log into your JSE trading account, select the order ticket, and place a sale near the live price of R95.05. Trading volume of 7 521 shows there is activity, though execution depends on market liquidity.

How to Buy Bytes Technology Group plc Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE Trading Account.

Verify account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

KYC your profile to get verified.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Invest and trade in stocks that you want in your portfolio.

Bytes Technology Group plc Actionable Financial Advice

Given Bytes Technology Group plc's current performance, investors should BUY the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.