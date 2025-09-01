Brimstone cancelled its scheduled AGM on 25 May 2026 due to an error in the electronic distribution of the original Notice of AGM by Computershare Investor Services, resulting in some shareholders not receiving it in time. The company will issue a new Notice of AGM at a later date within the legal timeframe. Computershare has apologised and will cover the costs of reissuing the notice, including printing and delivery. Shareholders are advised to disregard the previous notice. A revised AGM timetable will be communicated in due course.

Brimstone issued a revised notice for its AGM, now scheduled for 10:30 on Monday, 27 July 2026, to be held entirely via electronic communication. Shareholders must register online at https://meetnow.global/za or submit a participation form to Computershare by 10:30 on 23 July 2026 to participate electronically. The record date for shareholders entitled to vote is 17 July 2026, with the last day to trade to qualify being 14 July 2026. Proxy forms must be lodged by 23 July 2026. Key dates include the distribution of the revised notice on 10 June 2026 and the AGM results release on 27 July 2026. The notice also covers a specific share repurchase scheduled for 30 July 2027.

An associate of a director has dealt in shares of the company.

Shareholders were advised of the voting results for the annual general meeting of Brimstone, which was conducted entirely by electronic communication on Monday, 27 July 2026.

Today's Verdict

Today’s verdict: Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd. price forecast signals a steady setup, with charts and historical graph data pointing to measured growth rather than a fast breakout. The price today in rands is R5.59, leaving the share in a narrow buy or sell decision zone for investors weighing dividend income against entry cost. For sale interest remains supported by the listed share code BRN, while preference shares and payout references should be checked against the company’s latest data. If you’re considering how to buy, use an online trading account and review trading fees, trading conditions, and overall cost before placing a trade on the JSE. The current prediction is cautious but constructive, with the share’s dividend profile still relevant for portfolio planning.

Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd. (BRN) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Financial Services / Investment Holding Companies Current Price R5.59 Market Capitalization R1.26bn P/E Ratio – Dividend Yield 7.51% Trading Volume (Live Data) Not provided Recent Price Change 0 Data Timestamp Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00

Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R5.59, unchanged from the previous close Market Cap R1.26bn, indicating a small-to-mid market presence P/E Ratio –, suggesting valuation should be assessed on asset value and dividends rather than earnings multiples Dividend Yield 7.51%, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Low to moderate volatility, supported by a flat daily move

Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish outlook: the flat recent price change and solid dividend yield keep BRN relatively stable, with limited near-term downside implied by today’s data. A sustained move above R5.59 would need stronger volume and broader JSE risk appetite, while weakness would likely reflect sector sentiment rather than company-specific shock. For now, the technical tone is neutral-to-slightly constructive.

FAQ on Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd. shares?

Answer: Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd. shares are listed equity instruments on the JSE under BRN. They currently trade at R5.59, with a market capitalization of R1.26bn and a dividend yield of 7.51%, placing the stock in an income-oriented investment category.

Q2: How can I buy Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy BRN through a JSE-enabled trading account with a regulated broker. Use the share code BRN, review the price per share at R5.59, fund your account, and place a purchase order through the trading platform once verified.

Q3: What affects the price of Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price of BRN is influenced by JSE sentiment, the investment holding sector, dividend expectations, and changes in market capitalization. With no P/E ratio provided and the recent price change at 0, valuation tends to follow asset performance and investor demand.

Q4: Does Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 7.51%, which indicates that BRN does pay dividends. For income-focused investors, that yield is one of the key features of the share, alongside its current price of R5.59 on the JSE.

Q5: How can I track my Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track BRN through your trading account, monitoring the JSE price today at R5.59, market capitalisation at R1.26bn, and the 7.51% dividend yield. Dividend records normally appear in broker statements, while price updates help you assess portfolio value and purchase timing.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd. share price?

Answer: Today, the BRN share price is steady at R5.59 with a zero recent change. That suggests the main factors are dividend appeal, overall JSE sentiment, and investor interest in an investment holding company with a small-to-mid market cap of R1.26bn.

Q7: Is Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based strictly on today’s data, BRN may appeal to investors seeking income through a 7.51% dividend yield and a stable price of R5.59. The lack of a P/E ratio means valuation is less earnings-based, so suitability depends on income objectives.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd. shares today?

Answer: With the share unchanged today at R5.59 and a dividend yield of 7.51%, BRN looks more suitable for measured accumulation than aggressive trading. The data doesn’t show momentum, so the decision hinges on income preference and portfolio fit.

Q9: How much does one Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd. share costs R5.59 today. That price per share is unchanged from the previous close, and the market capitalization stands at R1.26bn. Investors can compare this cost with the 7.51% dividend yield before making a purchase.

Q10: How to sell Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell BRN, log into your trading account, select your holding, and place a sell order at or near the current price of R5.59. The JSE ticker BRN should be used, and the order will execute according to market liquidity and broker rules.

How to Buy Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a regulated broker that supports the JSE.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

KYC your profile to get verified.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Invest and trade in stocks that you want in your portfolio.

Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.