Today's Verdict
Today’s verdict: Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd. price forecast signals a steady setup, with charts and historical graph data pointing to measured growth rather than a fast breakout. The price today in rands is R5.59, leaving the share in a narrow buy or sell decision zone for investors weighing dividend income against entry cost. For sale interest remains supported by the listed share code BRN, while preference shares and payout references should be checked against the company’s latest data. If you’re considering how to buy, use an online trading account and review trading fees, trading conditions, and overall cost before placing a trade on the JSE. The current prediction is cautious but constructive, with the share’s dividend profile still relevant for portfolio planning.
Live Share Data
|Label
|Value
|Share Name & Ticker
|Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd. (BRN)
|Exchange
|JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
|Sector & Industry
|Financial Services / Investment Holding Companies
|Current Price
|R5.59
|Market Capitalization
|R1.26bn
|P/E Ratio
|–
|Dividend Yield
|7.51%
|Trading Volume (Live Data)
|Not provided
|Recent Price Change
|0
|Data Timestamp
|Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00
Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd. Key Highlights
|Label
|Value
|Current Price
|R5.59, unchanged from the previous close
|Market Cap
|R1.26bn, indicating a small-to-mid market presence
|P/E Ratio
|–, suggesting valuation should be assessed on asset value and dividends rather than earnings multiples
|Dividend Yield
|7.51%, attractive for income-focused investors
|Volatility
|Low to moderate volatility, supported by a flat daily move
Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights
Bullish outlook: the flat recent price change and solid dividend yield keep BRN relatively stable, with limited near-term downside implied by today’s data. A sustained move above R5.59 would need stronger volume and broader JSE risk appetite, while weakness would likely reflect sector sentiment rather than company-specific shock. For now, the technical tone is neutral-to-slightly constructive.
FAQ on Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd. Shares
Q1: What are Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd. shares?
Answer: Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd. shares are listed equity instruments on the JSE under BRN. They currently trade at R5.59, with a market capitalization of R1.26bn and a dividend yield of 7.51%, placing the stock in an income-oriented investment category.
Q2: How can I buy Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd. shares?
Answer: You can buy BRN through a JSE-enabled trading account with a regulated broker. Use the share code BRN, review the price per share at R5.59, fund your account, and place a purchase order through the trading platform once verified.
Q3: What affects the price of Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd. shares?
Answer: The price of BRN is influenced by JSE sentiment, the investment holding sector, dividend expectations, and changes in market capitalization. With no P/E ratio provided and the recent price change at 0, valuation tends to follow asset performance and investor demand.
Q4: Does Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 7.51%, which indicates that BRN does pay dividends. For income-focused investors, that yield is one of the key features of the share, alongside its current price of R5.59 on the JSE.
Q5: How can I track my Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track BRN through your trading account, monitoring the JSE price today at R5.59, market capitalisation at R1.26bn, and the 7.51% dividend yield. Dividend records normally appear in broker statements, while price updates help you assess portfolio value and purchase timing.
Q6: What factors are affecting the Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd. share price?
Answer: Today, the BRN share price is steady at R5.59 with a zero recent change. That suggests the main factors are dividend appeal, overall JSE sentiment, and investor interest in an investment holding company with a small-to-mid market cap of R1.26bn.
Q7: Is Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: Based strictly on today’s data, BRN may appeal to investors seeking income through a 7.51% dividend yield and a stable price of R5.59. The lack of a P/E ratio means valuation is less earnings-based, so suitability depends on income objectives.
Q8: Is it advisable to buy Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd. shares today?
Answer: With the share unchanged today at R5.59 and a dividend yield of 7.51%, BRN looks more suitable for measured accumulation than aggressive trading. The data doesn’t show momentum, so the decision hinges on income preference and portfolio fit.
Q9: How much does one Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd. share costs R5.59 today. That price per share is unchanged from the previous close, and the market capitalization stands at R1.26bn. Investors can compare this cost with the 7.51% dividend yield before making a purchase.
Q10: How to sell Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell BRN, log into your trading account, select your holding, and place a sell order at or near the current price of R5.59. The JSE ticker BRN should be used, and the order will execute according to market liquidity and broker rules.
How to Buy Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd. Shares Step by Step
Open a FREE trading account with a regulated broker that supports the JSE.
Verify your account via email or phone number.
Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).
KYC your profile to get verified.
Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.
Deposit fiat into your trading account.
Invest and trade in stocks that you want in your portfolio.
Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice
Given Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.