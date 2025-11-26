Revenue for the year lowered to R317.7 million (R380.7 million) whilst gross profit dipped to R27.6 million (R56.9 million). Loss before interest, taxation and earnings from associate came to R0.8 million (profit of R5.3 million). Loss attributable to owners widened to R9.9 million (R2.6 million). Additionally, headline loss per share of 1.1cps (headline earnings per share of 0.5cps) was recorded. Dividend No dividends have been declared for the years ended 28 February 2026 or 28 February 2025. Group prospects and opportunities The Board remains optimistic about the Group's long-term growth potential, particularly through leveraging the synergies between its various entities. Strategic focus areas for the year ahead include: - Expanding production capacity within the Bricks segment; - Ensuring the sustainable management of mineable reserves; and - Leveraging newly secured off-take agreements to restore profitability in the Coal segment. Corporate activity The Board of Directors of Brikor is considering proposing a scheme of arrangement between Brikor and its shareholders (other than Nikkel Trading 392 (Pty) Ltd.), in terms of which the shares of the remaining shareholders in Brikor will be repurchased by Brikor. Subsequent to the scheme becoming operative, Brikor shares are to be delisted from the JSE.

The board of directors of Brikor ('Board') has resolved to propose a scheme of arrangement ('Scheme') between Brikor and its Shareholders (other than Nikkel Trading 392 (Pty) Ltd.), in terms of which the ordinary shares of the remaining shareholders in Brikor will be repurchased by Brikor at 17 cents per Brikor ordinary share. Subsequent to the Scheme becoming operative, Brikor shares are to be delisted from the JSE. Distribution of Scheme circular Brikor will issue a circular containing full terms and conditions of the Scheme and containing a notice to convene a general meeting of Shareholders to consider, and if appropriate, approve the Scheme. The circular will further include the Independent Expert Report, the opinion and recommendation of the Independent Board and the pertinent dates relating to the Scheme and necessary forms to give effect to the Scheme ('Scheme Circular'). The Scheme Circular is expected to be distributed to Brikor Shareholders within 20 business days after the date of this Announcement or such longer period as may be allowed by the TRP. Withdrawal of cautionary announcement Pursuant to the release of this Announcement, Shareholders are advised that they no longer need to exercise caution when dealing in Brikor shares.

The JSE announced that the company has failed to submit its annual reports within the four-month deadline as required by JSE Listings Requirements. The issuer's listing is now annotated with 'RE' to indicate non-compliance, and is at risk of suspension or removal if reports are not submitted by 31 July 2026.

Brikor’s Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 28 February 2026 were released on Wednesday, 17 June 2026. Brikor’s Integrated Annual Report for the year ended 28 February 2026 has been delayed and is expected to be released by Friday, 10 July 2026.

Shareholders were advised that the AGM for the year ended 28 February 2026 will be held on Thursday, 10 September 2026 at Brikor Limited, Plant 1 Boardroom, 1 Marievale Road, Vorsterskroon, Nigel. Integrated annual report Shareholders were further advised that Brikor's 2026 Reporting Suite, which includes the Integrated Report, the audited Annual Financial Statements, the Notice of AGM, the Environmental, Social and Governance Report, the King V Disclosure Framework and the Executive Summary of the Competent Person's Report, as well as the full Competent Person's Report, for the year ended 28 February 2026 is available at: brikor.net/integrated-reporting/ and contains no changes to the audited Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 28 February 2026 published on 17 June 2026. Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act: annual compliance report The Company's annual Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Compliance Report is available at: brikor.net/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/BBBEE-COMPLIANCE- REPORT-2026-FINAL.pdf

Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Brikor Ltd. charts and historical graph data point to a flat-to-cautious setup, with limited growth momentum shaping a restrained price forecast and prediction profile. The price today in rands is R0.16, so traders weighing buy or sell decisions should note that preference shares, dividend payout expectations, and for sale interest remain modest. If you’re checking how to buy the share code BIK online, make sure your trading account is active, because the current data suggests a low-cost entry, but the share’s trading tone still calls for patience rather than urgency.

Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00 Share Name & Ticker Brikor Ltd. (BIK) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Basic Materials / Construction Materials Current Price 0.16 Market Capitalization 131.57m P/E Ratio -14.55 Dividend Yield – Trading Volume (Live Data) Unavailable Recent Price Change 0

Brikor Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 0.16, reflecting a 0 move from the previous close Market Cap 131.57m, indicating a small market presence P/E Ratio -14.55, suggesting potential undervaluation is difficult to assess given negative earnings Dividend Yield –, not currently offering an income signal Volatility Low to moderate, based on the unchanged recent price reading

Brikor Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish or bearish bias remains limited at this stage. With the share price holding at R0.16 and recent change at zero, the near-term setup looks rangebound unless volume expands or sector sentiment improves. Traders should watch for a decisive break in either direction before leaning into a directional trade.

FAQ on Brikor Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Brikor Ltd. shares?

Answer: Brikor Ltd. shares represent ownership in BIK on the JSE. At a price per share of R0.16 and a market cap of 131.57m, the stock sits in the Basic Materials / Construction Materials space with a negative P/E of -14.55.

Q2: How can I buy Brikor Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy BIK through a JSE-enabled trading account. Use an approved online platform, search the share code BIK, and place a purchase order at the quoted price per share of R0.16. Volume data is unavailable, so order execution may vary.

Q3: What affects the price of Brikor Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by its JSE listing, sector conditions in Basic Materials / Construction Materials, the small 131.57m market cap, and the negative P/E of -14.55. With recent price change at zero, sentiment appears stable but subdued today.

Q4: Does Brikor Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: The live data shows a dividend yield of –, which means no current dividend yield is indicated for BIK. Investors focused on income should note that the available figures do not support a dividend-based purchase case right now.

Q5: How can I track my Brikor Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track BIK through your trading account on the JSE platform, where you can monitor the current price of R0.16, recent change of 0, and dividend status. Since yield is –, there’s no active dividend figure to follow in the live data.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Brikor Ltd. share price?

Answer: The main factors are the share’s small 131.57m market capitalization, the negative P/E ratio of -14.55, and the lack of live trading volume data. These signals suggest the price is being shaped more by thin interest than strong momentum today.

Q7: Is Brikor Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based strictly on the live data, BIK is a cautious buy only for investors comfortable with a low-priced share at R0.16, a negative P/E of -14.55, and no dividend yield. The small market cap adds risk, but also keeps it accessible.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Brikor Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data does not show a strong momentum signal, as the price is unchanged at R0.16 and recent change is 0. A purchase may suit only traders seeking a speculative entry in a small-cap JSE share with limited income support.

Q9: How much does one Brikor Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Brikor Ltd. share costs R0.16 today on the JSE. That price per share is unchanged in the live data, and the trading readout also shows a recent price change of 0, indicating a flat session.

Q10: How to sell Brikor Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell BIK shares, log into your trading account, locate the JSE share code, and place a sell order near the live price of R0.16. With trading volume unavailable and the price unchanged, execution may depend on market interest.

How to Buy Brikor Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the trading dashboard and search for BIK.

Deposit funds into your trading account.

Place a purchase order for the number of shares you want.

Brikor Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Brikor Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.