Today's Verdict
Today's verdict: Brikor Ltd. charts and historical graph data point to a flat-to-cautious setup, with limited growth momentum shaping a restrained price forecast and prediction profile. The price today in rands is R0.16, so traders weighing buy or sell decisions should note that preference shares, dividend payout expectations, and for sale interest remain modest. If you’re checking how to buy the share code BIK online, make sure your trading account is active, because the current data suggests a low-cost entry, but the share’s trading tone still calls for patience rather than urgency.
Live Share Data
|Label
|Value
|Data as of
|2026-08-27 17:05:00
|Share Name & Ticker
|Brikor Ltd. (BIK)
|Exchange
|JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
|Sector & Industry
|Basic Materials / Construction Materials
|Current Price
|0.16
|Market Capitalization
|131.57m
|P/E Ratio
|-14.55
|Dividend Yield
|–
|Trading Volume (Live Data)
|Unavailable
|Recent Price Change
|0
Brikor Ltd. Key Highlights
|Label
|Value
|Current Price
|0.16, reflecting a 0 move from the previous close
|Market Cap
|131.57m, indicating a small market presence
|P/E Ratio
|-14.55, suggesting potential undervaluation is difficult to assess given negative earnings
|Dividend Yield
|–, not currently offering an income signal
|Volatility
|Low to moderate, based on the unchanged recent price reading
Brikor Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights
Bullish or bearish bias remains limited at this stage. With the share price holding at R0.16 and recent change at zero, the near-term setup looks rangebound unless volume expands or sector sentiment improves. Traders should watch for a decisive break in either direction before leaning into a directional trade.
FAQ on Brikor Ltd. Shares
Q1: What are Brikor Ltd. shares?
Answer: Brikor Ltd. shares represent ownership in BIK on the JSE. At a price per share of R0.16 and a market cap of 131.57m, the stock sits in the Basic Materials / Construction Materials space with a negative P/E of -14.55.
Q2: How can I buy Brikor Ltd. shares?
Answer: You can buy BIK through a JSE-enabled trading account. Use an approved online platform, search the share code BIK, and place a purchase order at the quoted price per share of R0.16. Volume data is unavailable, so order execution may vary.
Q3: What affects the price of Brikor Ltd. shares?
Answer: The share price is influenced by its JSE listing, sector conditions in Basic Materials / Construction Materials, the small 131.57m market cap, and the negative P/E of -14.55. With recent price change at zero, sentiment appears stable but subdued today.
Q4: Does Brikor Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: The live data shows a dividend yield of –, which means no current dividend yield is indicated for BIK. Investors focused on income should note that the available figures do not support a dividend-based purchase case right now.
Q5: How can I track my Brikor Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track BIK through your trading account on the JSE platform, where you can monitor the current price of R0.16, recent change of 0, and dividend status. Since yield is –, there’s no active dividend figure to follow in the live data.
Q6: What factors are affecting the Brikor Ltd. share price?
Answer: The main factors are the share’s small 131.57m market capitalization, the negative P/E ratio of -14.55, and the lack of live trading volume data. These signals suggest the price is being shaped more by thin interest than strong momentum today.
Q7: Is Brikor Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: Based strictly on the live data, BIK is a cautious buy only for investors comfortable with a low-priced share at R0.16, a negative P/E of -14.55, and no dividend yield. The small market cap adds risk, but also keeps it accessible.
Q8: Is it advisable to buy Brikor Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Today’s data does not show a strong momentum signal, as the price is unchanged at R0.16 and recent change is 0. A purchase may suit only traders seeking a speculative entry in a small-cap JSE share with limited income support.
Q9: How much does one Brikor Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One Brikor Ltd. share costs R0.16 today on the JSE. That price per share is unchanged in the live data, and the trading readout also shows a recent price change of 0, indicating a flat session.
Q10: How to sell Brikor Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell BIK shares, log into your trading account, locate the JSE share code, and place a sell order near the live price of R0.16. With trading volume unavailable and the price unchanged, execution may depend on market interest.
How to Buy Brikor Ltd. Shares Step by Step
Open a free trading account.
Verify your account via email or phone number.
Set up 2FA for added security.
Complete KYC verification.
Review the trading dashboard and search for BIK.
Deposit funds into your trading account.
Place a purchase order for the number of shares you want.
Brikor Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice
Given Brikor Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.