Brait P.L.C. has announced that bondholders of its R2 119 497 750 6.00% Senior Unsecured Exchangeable Bonds due 2027, issued by Brait Investments Holdings Ltd., have approved key amendments via written resolutions. Over 70.8% of bondholders, representing R1.5 billion in principal, consented to amend and restate the bond terms and align the Deed Poll accordingly. These resolutions are binding on all bondholders, regardless of participation. The amendments aim to update the bond conditions and ensure consistency across related documentation. The notice confirms the successful passing of the resolutions, which meet the required 66.67% approval threshold.

The Rights Offer closed at 12:00 (SAST) on Friday, 7 August 2026 and the Board advises that Brait has successfully raised ZAR2.5 billion in terms of: (i) Rights Offer Shares taken up by Shareholders (or their renouncees) that followed their Rights and subscribed for Rights Offer Shares; and (ii) Excess Rights Offer Shares allocated to Qualifying Shareholders pursuant to excess applications.

Notice is given to the holders of the GBP150 000 000 8.00% convertible bonds due 2027 (the 'Bonds') with ISIN: XS2088760157 ('Bondholders') in accordance with the Conditions that the Issuer is exercising its option under Condition 7(b) of the Bonds to redeem the Bonds in full on 15 September 2026 (the 'Optional Redemption Date') in cash at their PIK Capitalised Principal Amount on the Optional Redemption Date, together with accrued but unpaid interest from (and including) the most recent Interest Payment Date up to (but excluding) the Optional Redemption Date.

An associate of a director has dealt in shares of the company.

Brait plc Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Brait plc performance charts and historical graph data point to steady growth, shaping a cautious price forecast and near-term prediction for the share. The price today in rands is R1.87, leaving room for investors to weigh buy or sell decisions against the cost of entry. With dividend visibility limited and preference shares payout not reflected in the ordinary share line, the data still gives a clear view of how to buy for sale exposure online through a trading account on the jse. The share code BAT remains the key reference for trading, and the current analysis suggests watching the price, graph patterns, and trading volume before making a purchase.

Brait plc Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Brait plc (BAT) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Financials / Investment Holdings Current Price R1.87 Market Capitalization R10.32bn P/E Ratio 5.50 Dividend Yield – Trading Volume (Live Data) Not provided Recent Price Change 0 Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00

Brait plc Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R1.87, reflecting a 0 move from the previous close Market Cap R10.32bn, indicating a large market presence P/E Ratio 5.50, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield –, limiting income visibility for investors Volatility Low, based on the unchanged recent price move

Brait plc Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish outlook is restrained today. The flat price change and modest P/E of 5.50 suggest the share is not pricing in aggressive momentum, but neither does it show immediate stress. Near-term direction will likely depend on market volume, sentiment around investment-holding assets, and broader JSE risk appetite.

FAQ on Brait plc Shares

Q1: What are Brait plc shares?

Answer: Brait plc shares are ordinary shares in a JSE-listed investment holdings company. The live price per share is R1.87, with a market capitalisation of R10.32bn and a P/E ratio of 5.50. The latest data shows no recent price change.

Q2: How can I buy Brait plc shares?

Answer: You can purchase BAT through a JSE-approved trading account. The share trades at R1.87 today, so your order will be based on the current price per share. The live data shows a large-cap listing with no dividend yield reported.

Q3: What affects the price of Brait plc shares?

Answer: The price is influenced by market sentiment, valuation, and trading activity. With BAT at R1.87 and a P/E ratio of 5.50, investors are watching whether the share maintains its value. The latest change is 0, which signals a stable session.

Q4: Does Brait plc pay dividends?

Answer: The live data currently shows a dividend yield of –, so there is no visible income return in the provided snapshot. At a price of R1.87 and market cap of R10.32bn, the share’s appeal today is more valuation-driven than income-led.

Q5: How can I track my Brait plc shares and dividends?

Answer: You can track BAT using your online trading account and watch the price per share, market cap, and P/E ratio. The current dividend yield is –, so there is no reported payout in the live data. The latest price change remains 0.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Brait plc share price?

Answer: The main factors in the live data are the R1.87 share price, a P/E ratio of 5.50, and a market capitalisation of R10.32bn. With no reported dividend yield and a zero price change, trading seems steady rather than volatile.

Q7: Is Brait plc a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on the live figures, BAT may interest value-focused investors because the P/E ratio of 5.50 is relatively low and the market cap is sizeable at R10.32bn. Still, the lack of dividend yield means the case is more about valuation than income.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Brait plc shares today?

Answer: Today’s data shows BAT at R1.87 with no price change and no dividend yield. That makes it more suitable for investors who want a valuation play than immediate income. A buy decision should be tied to your own risk tolerance and time horizon.

Q9: How much does one Brait plc share cost?

Answer: One Brait plc share costs R1.87 today. That price per share is unchanged in the latest data, while the market cap stands at R10.32bn and the P/E ratio is 5.50. Trading volume was not provided in the live snapshot.

Q10: How to sell Brait plc shares?

Answer: To sell BAT, place a sell order through your JSE trading account at or near the current price of R1.87. The live data shows no recent price movement, so execution will depend on market demand and your chosen price level.

How to Buy Brait plc Shares Step by Step

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Brait plc Actionable Financial Advice

Given Brait plc's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R1.87 and SELL if prices move BELOW R1.87. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.