The Top 10 Best Forex Rebate Programs and Rates revealed. We have rated and reviewed the best Forex Brokers offering market-leading Rebate/cashback Programs. This is a complete listing of the Best Cashback Forex Brokers who offer high-commission rebates per lot and spreads.

Which Forex Broker offers the Best Rebate Rates?

What are Rebate Rates?

Rebate Rates - How do they work?

Who are the Highest percentage commission, cash-back brokers?

Which ECN brokers pay daily / monthly cashback?

Best M4 /MT5 cash-back promotion.

#1 Cashback brokers In this in-depth write-up, you will learn:

Forex Rebates - A Definition

Forex rebates are cashback rewards that traders receive for executing trades through a broker.

They reduce trading costs by returning a portion of the spread or commission. Ideal for active traders looking to save on transaction fees.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

10 Best Forex Rebate Comparisons in 2026

10 Best Forex Brokers Cashback Rebate Programs (2026)

1. Exness

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Cash Back Rebates - How does it work?

Once a trader links a new or existing forex trading account to Exness, the Broker will pay the owner of the referral link a volume-based commission for each successful trade that is placed.

the Broker will pay the owner of the referral link a volume-based commission for each successful trade that is placed. In turn, a portion of these funds will be paid out to clients.

is a forex and CFD broker that offers its clients access to trading in currencies, crypto, stocks, indices, metals, and commodities. Exness makes a proprietary Trading Terminal platform, plus MetaTrader 4 and 5 available, partnered with a wide variety of account types to cater to different types of traders.will be paid per round lot unless stated otherwise. 1 Lot = 100,000 base currency units traded.does not accept new accounts from selected regions, including EEA, UK, AU, NZ, and MY.

Featured

🔎 Broker ➖ Min. Deposit from USD 10 / 185 ZAR 📉 Spreads for Cent Accounts From 0.3 pips ⚖️ Leverage Availability Up to Unlimited 💵 Commission Structure No commission ⚡ Execution Speed 0.01 seconds on average 🖥️ Trading Platforms Supported MT4 📏 Order Size Range for Cent Accounts From 0.01 lots in cents 🌍 Account Base Currencies Over 50 (including ZAR) 🕌 Swap-Free (Islamic) Account Availability Yes ✅ Regulation by FSCA Yes 💳 Deposit & Withdrawal Methods for South Africans Yes (bank cards, Skrill, Neteller, local payment solutions) 🏅Cent account Yes ❌ ZAR Cent Accounts Availability Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Cash Back Rebates

🔎 Range of Markets 🥇 Standard 🥈 Standard Cent 🥉 Raw Spread 🏅 Zero 📈 Forex 30% of the Spread 30% of the Spread Up to $160 per lot Up to $160 per lot 📊 Oil / Energies 30% of the Spread n/a Up to $26 per lot Up to $26 per lot ⚙️ Metals 30% of the Spread 30% of the Spread Up to $26 per lot Up to $26 per lot 📉 Shares / Equities n/a n/a Up to $14.40 per lot Up to $14.40 per lot 📌 Indices 30% of the Spread n/a Up to $4.40 per lot Up to $4.40 per lot 🪙 Cryptocurrencies 30% of the Spread n/a Up to $14.40 per lot Up to $14.40 per lot 💰 Payments Options Direct to Broker Account (Daily) Direct to Broker Account (Daily) Monthly Cash Back Monthly Cash Back 💵 Get Cash Back 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Exness is well-regulated and keeps all client funds in segregated accounts with top-tier institutions There is a limited portfolio of financial instruments offered Traders can choose between several retail investor accounts Exness offers a limited number of payment methods that can be used for deposits and withdrawals

2. AvaTrade

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA Start Trading Read Review

Cash Back - How does it work?

Once a new AvaTrade account is opened via the provided referral link, AvaTrade will pay the referral site a commission that, in turn, is paid back to the customer in the form of cashback.

is considered to be a pioneering broker that offers its services to over 400'000 users across the globe.provides access to approximately 1000 instruments across Desktop, tablet, mobile, and Web-based trading platforms.Rebates are not paid on the percentage of a trade using bonus money as a margin.will be paid per round lot unless stated otherwise. 1 Lot = 100,000 base currency units traded.

Featured

🔎 Broker 📜 Regulation ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA 💳 Minimum deposit $100 USD / R1816 ZAR 🚀Bonus Yes 🔥Trust Score 94% 🔥Live support 24/5 📱 MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Yes 📱 MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Yes 📱ZuluTrade Yes 📊Trading Islamic Account Yes 📊CFDs - Total Offered 1,200 CFDs 💰 Spreads 0,9 pips 💰 Withdrawal fee amount Zero 💰 Trading fees class Very Low ✔️ Scalping Allowed Yes 📈Products Offered Forex, Stocks (CFDs), Commodities (CFDs), Indices (CFDs), Cryptocurrencies (CFDs) 👥Account Types Standard accounts, Demo accounts, Islamic accounts, and professional accounts 📚Educational Resources Webinars, articles, tutorials 📍 Focus User-friendly platform for beginners and experienced traders ☎️Customer Support Multiple languages offered 📌Important Note AvaTrade does not offer direct trading on the Volatility 75 Index (VIX). 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Cash Back Rebates

🔎 Range of Markets 🥇 MT4 Pip Rebate 🥈 MT4 Spread Rebate * 📊 Forex 0.35 Pips 30% of the Spread 📉 Bonds 0.35 Pips 30% of the Spread 📌 Oil / Energies 0.35 Pips 30% of the Spread ⚙️ Metals 0.35 Pips 30% of the Spread 📍 Indices 0.35 Pips 30% of the Spread 🍎 Soft Commodities 0.35 Pips 30% of the Spread 📈 ETFs 0.35 Pips 30% of the Spread 🪙 Cryptocurrencies 0.35 Pips 30% of the Spread 💳 Payment Options ✅ Monthly Cash Back ✅ Monthly Cash Back 💰 Get Cash Back 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Easy Account opening Limited product portfolio No withdrawal fee Administration fee Low trading fees Inactivity fee Negative balance protection Not listed on stock exchange

3. HF Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA Start Trading Read Review

Cashback - How does it work?

When a trader chooses to link their new or existing HF Markets trading account via the referral link, the broker will pay the referring site a volume-based commission for every trade placed.

via the referral link, the broker will pay the referring site a volume-based commission for every trade placed. This, in turn, will be paid back to the client in part.

is a forex and commodities broker that provides award-winning trading services and facilities to both retail and institutional clients worldwide. Furthermore,allows both scalpers and traders using expert advisors unrestricted access to its liquidity.will be paid per round lot unless stated otherwise. 1 Lot = 100,000 base currency units traded.

Featured

🔎 Broker ⚖️ Regulation FSCA, CySEC, FCA, DFSA, CMA, FSA 💳 Minimum deposit $0 💰 Maximum Leverage 1:2000 🔘 Asset Types Forex, Indices, Metals, Energies, Shares, Commodities, Bonds, ETFs, DMA Stocks, and Cryptocurrencies 📊 Trading platforms MT4, MT5, HFM Trading App (Android & IOS) 💳 Supported lot 0.01 - 500 💳 Demo ☑️ Yes 📈Products Offered Focus on Volatility 75 Index (VIX) CFD 👥Account Types Cent Account, Zero Account, Pro Plus Account, Pro Account, Premium Account 💻Trading Platforms MT4, MT5, HFM Platform 📚Educational Resources Webinars, articles, tutorials ☎️Customer Support 24 hours, 5 days a week 📍Focus Potentially suited for experienced traders due to the focus on the volatile VIX. Consider your trading experience and risk tolerance. 📌Important Note Thorough research on Conduct thorough research on HFM South Africa's specific regulations, educational resources, customer support options, and potential ZAR funding options before opening an account. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Cash Back Rebates

🔎 Range of Markets 🥇 Micro 🥈 Premium 🥉 PAMM Client Account (Premium) 🏅 PAMM Client Account (Premium Plus) 📌 Zero Spread 📈 Forex $6.80 USD per lot $6.80 USD per lot $2.55 USD per Lot $2.55 USD per Lot $2.55 USD per Lot 📊 Oil / Energies $0.85 USD per Contract $0.85 USD per Contract $0.63 per Contract $0.63 per Contract n/a ⚙️ Metals $6.80 USD per Lot $6.80 USD per Lot $2.55 USD per Lot $2.55 USD per Lot n/a 📉 Shares / Equities $0.85 USD per Contract $0.85 USD per Contract $0.63 per Contract $0.63 per Contract n/a 📌 Indices $0.85 USD per Contract $0.85 USD per Contract $0.63 per Contract $0.63 per Contract n/a 💰 Payment Options Direct to Broker Account (After$5 USD) + Monthly Cash Back Direct to Broker Account (After$5 USD) + Monthly Cash Back Direct to Broker Account (After$5 USD) + Monthly Cash Back Direct to Broker Account (After$5 USD) + Monthly Cash Back Direct to Broker Account (After$5 USD) + Monthly Cash Back 💵 Get Cash Back 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons FSCA Regulated US clients not accepted Fast and easy account opening High bank withdrawal fees Low trading fees Inactivity fee after one year

4. Tickmill

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Cash Back Rebates - How does it work?

When a trader chooses to link their new or existing Tickmill trading account via the referral link, the broker will pay the referring site a volume-based commission for every trade placed.

via the referral link, the broker will pay the referring site a volume-based commission for every trade placed. This, in turn, will be paid back to the client in part. In the case of Tickmill, ' Promotional Cash Rebates will be calculated according to the monthly volume traded.

is the trading name of, a member of the. Tickmill boasts more than 270’000 clients, over 550’000 registered accounts, millions of executed trades, and 200+ employees worldwide.will be paid per round lot unless stated otherwise. 1 Lot = 100,000 base currency units traded.are not paid for accounts registered with Cyprus CySEC, South Africa FSCA, and Labuan FSA entities.

Featured

🔎Broker Tickmill 💰 Minimum Deposit USD 100 🌐 Regulators CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA, Labuan FSA 📱 Trading Desk MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 ₿ Crypto ✅ Yes 📈 Total Pairs 62 ☪️ Islamic Account ✅ Yes 📊 Trading Fees Low 🕒 Account Activation Time 24 Hours 🚀 Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Cash Back Rebates

🔎 Range of Markets 🥇 Classic 🥈 ECN Pro 🥉 VIP 📈 Forex $8.50 USD per Lot / 0-100 Lots $8.70 per Lot / 100 - 500 lots $9.00 per Lot / 500 Lots + $1.70 per Lot / 0 - 100 Lots $1.80 per Lot / 100 - 500 Lots $1.90 per Lot / 500 Lots + + 5% Direct Commission Reducation $1.70 per Lot / 0 - 100 Lots $1.80 per Lot / 100 - 500 Lots $1.90 per Lot / 500 Lots + ⚙️ Metals $8.50 USD per Lot / 0-100 Lots $8.70 per Lot / 100 - 500 lots $9.00 per Lot / 500 Lots + $1.70 per Lot / 0 - 100 Lots $1.80 per Lot / 100 - 500 Lots $1.90 per Lot / 500 Lots + $1.70 per Lot / 0 - 100 Lots $1.80 per Lot / 100 - 500 Lots $1.90 per Lot / 500 Lots + 📌 Other No Rebates Paid No Rebates Paid No Rebates Paid 💵 Payment Options Monthly Cash Back Monthly Cash Back Monthly Cash Back 💰 Get Cash Back 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Tickmill offers robust trading platforms and innovative mobile trading Currency conversion fees will apply for some deposits Tickmill has a very high trust score and is known for its competitive trading conditions There are no fixed spread accounts offered There are several convenient funding options available including Skrill, Neteller, and others The spreads are not the tightest

5. XM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA Start Trading Read Review

Cash Back Rebates - How does it work?

When a trader chooses to link their new or existing XM trading account via the referral link, the broker will pay the referring site a volume-based commission for every trade placed.

via the referral link, the broker will pay the referring site a volume-based commission for every trade placed. This, in turn, will be paid back to the client in part. The XM Rebate is a partial return of the spread or trading commission that the client has paid to the broker when opening or closing an order.

is a partial return of the spread or trading commission that the client has paid to the broker when opening or closing an order. Aside from XM Rebates, the client will receive up to a 5% loyalty bonus and reward points of 1% of the rebate received.

is a MetaTrader-only broker that is known to offer an outstanding selection of high-quality educational content and market research.is available globally and has some of the lowest fees in the industry.will be paid per round lot unless stated otherwise. 1 Lot = 100,000 base currency units traded.

Featured

🔎Broker ⬆️Maximum Leverage 1:888 ⬇️Min. Spread Zero pips ⚖️Regulators CySEC, Asic 📈Trading Desk Type Dealing Desk 📢 Hedging Yes 💹 Spread As Low as 1 Pip 🔢Number of FX Pairs 330 📊Hedging Allowed Yes 📈Scalping Yes, but limited ✴️ Institutional Accounts No 💬 Customer Support Languages 23 Languages 📈 Tradable assets offered Forex, commodities, shares, indices, metals, energies, options, bonds, CFDs, and ETFs 🪙Base Currency Options USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF,‎ AUD, HUF, PLN, RUB, SGD, ZAR ❌ Inactivity Fee USD 10 💰Trade On the Go Access over 1000 instruments 📍XM Trading Tools Compatible with MT4 and MT5 Algorithmic technical analysis The right tools for precise investment decisions 👥Change Languages on XM Yes ☪️Swap-Free Accounts Yes 💳 Withdrawal Fee* No 📧Email address support@xmza.com 💸 Trading Fee Class No 💰 XM Ultra-Low Account minimum deposit of $5 🏦 Shares Account minimum deposit of $10,000 📌Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE). Yes 📍Minimum Trade Size 0.01 Lots 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Cash Back Rebates

🔎 Range of Markets 🥇 Micro 🥈 Standard 🥉 XM Zero 🏅 Ultra Low 📈 Forex 0 - 90 Lots $9.00 per Lot 90 - 180 Lots $9.15 per Lot 180 Lots + $9.30 per Lots 0 - 90 Lots $9.00 per Lot 90 - 180 Lots $9.15 per Lot 180 Lots + $9.30 per Lots 0 - 100 Lots $4.30 per Lot 100 - 150 Lots $4.50 per Lot 150 Lots + $4.70 per Lot Up to $13.95 per Lot 📊 Oil / Energies Up to $10.6366 per Lot Up to $10.6366 per Lot Up to $11.18 Per Lot Up to $11.70 per Lot ⚙️ Metals Gold Silver $9.00 per Lot Gold Silver $9.00 per Lot Gold Silver $4.3 per Lot Gold Up to $5.58 Silver Up to $13.95 📉 Shares / Equities Up to $5.4492 per Lot Up to $5.4492 per Lot Up to $5.7276 per Lot Up to $5.9940 per Lot 📌 Indices Up to $4.3364 per Lot Up to $4.3364 per Lot Up to $4.5580 per Lot Up to $4.77 per Lot 🍎 Soft Commodities Up to $12.2730 per Lot Up to $12.2730 per Lot Up to $12.90 per Lot Up to $13.50 per Lot 🪙 Cryptocurrencies Up to $24.546 per Lot Up to $24.546 per Lot Up to $28.80 per Lot Up to $27.00 per Lot 💵 Payment Options Direct to XM MyWallet (2 x weekly) / Monthly Cash Back - Real Time Reports Direct to XM MyWallet (2 x weekly) / Monthly Cash Back - Real Time Reports Direct to XM MyWallet (2 x weekly) / Monthly Cash Back - Real Time Reports Direct to XM MyWallet (2 x weekly) / Monthly Cash Back - Real Time Reports 💰 Get Cash Back 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Regulated by multiple top-tier authorities Charges an inactivity fee after long periods of no trading Very low $5 minimum deposit Only offers MT4 and MT5, no proprietary platform Fast execution with minimal requotes High leverage can increase risk for beginners Offers negative balance protection Research tools are limited compared to top competitors

6. RoboForex

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

RoboForex Cash Back Rebates - How does it work?

In order to qualify for the RoboForex Cash Back Rebates Program, the user must open a RoboForex trading account and verify it. Once this has been done the account holder must trade at least 10 lots per month.

is a trusted online broker that provides trading assets on its Pro-Cent, Pro-Standard, and RAMM live accounts.offers a wide selection of trading platforms, including MT4 and MT5.will be paid per round lot unless stated otherwise. 1 Lot = 100,000 base currency units traded.clients can receive Cashback for the trading volume on Forex of as little as 10 lots. Verified clients ofhave an opportunity to receive additional profit on all account types.

Featured

🔎 Broker 📉 Regulation and Licenses FSC 🎁 Bonuses $30 welcome bonus cashback rebates ⏰ Support Hours 24/7 📊 Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, R MobileTrader, R StocksTrader 🖱️ Account Types Prime, ECN, R StocksTrader, ProCent, Pro 🪙 Base Currencies USD, EUR 📌 Spreads From 0.0 pips 📍 Leverage 1:2000 💴 Currency Pairs 40 minor, major, and exotic pairs 💵 Minimum Deposit 10 USD 💶 Inactivity Fee None 🤝 Affiliate Program Yes 📈 Scalping Yes 📉 Hedging Yes 📊 Trading Instruments Forex, stocks, indices, ETFs, commodities, metals, energy commodities 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Cash Back Rebates

🔎 Range of Markets 🥇 ProCent 🥈 Pro Standard 🥉 ECN 🏅 R Trader 📌 Prime 📈 Forex 48% of the Broker Revenue 48% of the Broker Revenue 48% of the Broker Revenue 43% of the Broker Revenue 22.50% of the Broker Revenue 📊 Oil / Energies n/a 48% of the Broker Revenue 48% of the Broker Revenue 43% of the Broker Revenue 22.50% of the Broker Revenue ⚙️ Metals 48% of the Broker Revenue 48% of the Broker Revenue 48% of the Broker Revenue 43% of the Broker Revenue 22.50% of the Broker Revenue 📉 Shares / Equities n/a 48% of the Broker Revenue 48% of the Broker Revenue n/a 22.50% of the Broker Revenue 📍 Indices n/a 48% of the Broker Revenue 48% of the Broker Revenue 43% of the Broker Revenue 22.50% of the Broker Revenue 📌 ETFs n/a n/a n/a 43% of the Broker Revenue n/a 🪙 Cryptocurrencies 40% of the Broker Revenue a n/a n/a 17.91% of the Broker Revenue 22.50% of the Broker Revenue 💵 Payment Options Direct to Broker Account Daily / Monthly Cash Back Direct to Broker Account Daily / Monthly Cash Back Direct to Broker Account Daily / Monthly Cash Back Direct to Broker Account Daily / Monthly Cash Back Direct to Broker Account Daily / Monthly Cash Back 💰 Get Cash Back 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌Cons Excellent Asset Selection Limited Crypto Selection Wide range of trading instruments (12,000+) High leverage can increase risk for inexperienced traders. Low minimum deposit (starting at $10 USD) Withdrawal fees can be higher for certain methods. High leverage available (up to 1:2000) Limited regulatory oversight for some regions. CopyFX platform for copy trading Bonus programs may be restricted in certain regions. Fast account setup and funding options Customer support response can be slow during busy times. Offers VPS hosting for automated trading Not available to U.S. clients due to regulations. Free demo accounts available High inactivity fees for dormant accounts. Tight spreads on ECN accounts Spreads on standard accounts can be wider. Regular bonuses and promotions Bonus conditions may be complex to fulfill.

7. IC Markets

Cash Back Rebates - How does it work?

is a renowned Forex CFD provider that offers trading solutions for active day traders and scalpers.offers cutting-edge trading platforms, low-latency connectivity, and superior liquidity.will be paid per round lot unless stated otherwise. 1 Lot = 100,000 base currency units traded.will reduce the spread or transaction cost paid by a user on every trade, win, or loss. IC Markets rebate payment will be offered in 3 forms, including spread and commission reductions, daily trading account deposits, and monthly cash payments via bank wire, PayPal, Skrill, and others.

Traders who choose to open an account with or switch to IC Markets will get Forex rebates for every trade placed. This can be done via the referral link provided.

Featured

🔎 Broker 📌 Regulation Regulated by ASIC (Australia), CySEC (Cyprus) ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 📒 Demo Account Yes 💰 Bonus No Sign-up Bonus ✴️ Institutional Accounts No 👨🏼‍💼 Managed Accounts No 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:500 💰 Minimum Deposit $200 USD 📌 PAMM Accounts Yes 💹 Margin Call 100% ⛔ Stop-Out 50% 💷 Minimum Commission per Trade From $3 to $3.5 🪙 Crypto trading offered Yes 🔒 Segregated Accounts Yes 👥Account Types Standard, Raw Spread, True ECN 🖥️Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, IC Markets Raw Spread Platform 📙Educational Resources Webinars, market analysis, educational materials ☎️Customer Service Hours 24/5 multilingual customer support 🔘 Tradeable Instruments Forex, CFDs on indices, shares, commodities, cryptocurrencies 📍Focus Raw spreads, deep liquidity, advanced trading tools 📌Important Note CFDs are complex instruments and carry a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Cash Back Rebates

🔎 Range of Markets 🥇 Standard 🥈 Raw Spread 🥉 cTrader ECN 📈 Forex Monthly Cash Back 0.275 Pips - FX Majors 0.4125 Pips - FX Others or Spread Reduction 0.20 Pips - FX Majors 0.30 Pips - FX Other + Monthly Cash Back 0.075 Pips - FX Majors 0.1125 Pips - FX Other Monthly Cash Back 38% of Commissions Paid or Direct Commission Reduction 21.50% of Commissions Paid + Monthly Cash Back 16.50% of Commission Paid Monthly Cash Back $1 per 100K USD traded or Dirext Commission Reduction $0.60 per 100K USD Traded + Monthly Cash Back $0.40 per 100K USD Traded ⚙️ Metals Monthly Cash Back 0.4125 Pips or Spread Reduction 0.30 Pips + Monthly Cash Back 0.1125 Pips Monthly Cash Back 38% of Commissions Paid or Direct Commission Reduction 21.50% of Commission Paid + Monthly Cash Back 16.50% of commission paid Monthly Cash Back $1 per 100K USD traded or Dirext Commission Reduction $0.60 per 100K USD Traded + Monthly Cash Back $0.40 per 100K USD Traded 📉 Indices Up to $1.7187 per Lot Up to $1.9 per Lot $1 per 100K USD Traded 🪙 Cryptocurrencies Up to $0.6875 per Lot Up to $0.76 per Lots $1 per 100K USD Traded 💵 Payment Options Spread Reduction / Monthly Cash Back - Real Time Reports Commission Reduction / Monthly Cash Back - Real Time Reports Commission Reduction / Monthly Cash Back - Real Time Reports 💰 Get Cash Back 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Low fees on Forex No investor protection Account opening is fast and hassle free No protection on negative balance Deposit and withdrawals are free of charge Lack of research tools

8. Oanda

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:50 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BVI, CFTC, FCA, FFAJ, FSC, IIROC, MAS, NFA Start Trading Read Review

Cash Back Rebates - How does it work?

In order to qualify for the Oanda advanced trader program, an online form must be completed.

advanced trader program, an online form must be completed. Once this has been done, the trader must deposit a minimum of US$10,000 into their Oanda account and trade more than US$10 million in monthly volume (to qualify for rebates).

is a trusted global brand that offers access to a wide range of financial services plus high-quality and easy-to-use trading platforms.will be paid per round lot unless stated otherwise. 1 Lot = 100,000 base currency units traded.are paid per side, and new accounts can not be opened by Canadian Residents.will not pay rebates on Premium Accounts.has upgraded its advanced trader program to include cash rebates. Oanda clients can now stand to earn up to USD15 per million based on their deposits and monthly trading volumes.

Featured

Category ⭐ Features Forex and CFD trading Advanced charting MetaTrader 4 TradingView API access Risk management tools 🏛️ Regulation FCA ASIC CFTC MAS Not by FSCA 💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR / $) $1 minimum deposit required Only enough to open and maintain trades 📊 Average Spreads From From 1.1–1.6 pips on EUR/USD (standard) from 0.4 pips on core pricing accounts 💹 Commissions From $0 on standard account $5 per $100,000 traded on core pricing account 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees No deposit fees Limited free withdrawals per month Wire transfers may incur fees 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 50:1 on major forex pairs (varies by regulatory region) 🔥 Bonus No publicly advertised welcome bonus or promotions ☎️ Customer Support 24/5 support via live chat WhatsApp SMS Email 👥 Account Types Standard Core Core Plus Premium Elite Trader program for high-volume traders 📈 Leverage Margin-based, typically from 2% (50:1) for majors Lower leverage in restricted regions 🔘 Products Offered Forex Indices Commodities Metals Shares (CFDs) Cryptocurrencies 👍 Demo / Practice Account Free demo account available to test strategies and platforms 💰 Spreads EUR/USD spreads from 1.6 pips (standard) Tighter with core pricing and commission 💵 Account Currencies USD EUR GBP SGD ZAR not available 📙 Education Webinars Trading guides Market analysis Strategy articles 💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options Bank transfer Credit/debit cards Wire transfers 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts ZAR only tradable in forex pairs ☎️ South African Telephone Number Email Online Chat 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

Cash Back Rebates

🔎 Range of Markets 🥇 MT4 🥈 fxTrade 📊 Forex $1 per Lot per 100 K USD (paid at %0.50 per side) $1 per Lot per 100 K USD (paid at %0.50 per side) 💵 Payments Options Monthly Cash Back Monthly Cash Back 💰 Get Cash Back 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Regulated in multiple major jurisdictions (US, UK, Japan, etc.) Fewer account types compared to some brokers Competitive spreads, especially for major pairs Lacks deposit bonuses or promotions common with other brokers Offers the popular MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and its proprietary platform Oanda Trade Higher costs on some CFD products (non-Forex instruments) Flexible for new traders with no minimum deposit requirement Lower leverage limits for clients in regulated regions like the US and Europe Extensive educational tools and market analysis Spreads can widen during volatile market conditions API access for developers and algo traders Smaller selection of tradable instruments (e.g., limited exotic pairs) Fast order execution with no dealing desk Charges fees for certain withdrawal methods (especially for non-bank transfers) One of the few brokers offering Forex trading in the US Fewer cryptocurrency pairs available compared to other brokers No hidden fees; spreads and costs are clear Doesn't offer a built-in social or copy trading platform

9. Pepperstone

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients) 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB Start Trading Read Review

Cash Back Rebates - How Does it Work?

was founded in 2010 in Melbourne, Australia, and processes an average of US$12.55 billion of trades every day.is one of the world’s largest forex brokers and is trusted by over 300,000 traders around the world.will be paid per round lot unless stated otherwise. 1 Lot = 100,000 base currency units traded. As a member of theusers can earn forex cash rebates and save on trading commissions. The rebate amount will depend on how many standard lots the user trades each month.

only pays rebates for Forex Trades. In order to remain an active member of the Pepperstone Rebates Program, the traders must meet the volume requirements over a 3-month period. Interested parties can join the Pepperstone Cash Back Rebate program by contacting Pepperstone customer support.

Featured

🔎 Broker 📍 Regulation ASIC, BaFin, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB 📌AFSL No 414530 📌FCA no 684312 👍 Demo Account Yes 💰 Minimum Deposit $0 USD 📎 Bonus No ☪️ Islamic account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes 📊 Managed Accounts Yes 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:200 ⚙️Products Offered Stock, Indices, Commodities, Shares, Cryptocurrencies 👨‍💼Account Types Razor account Standard account Demo account Islamic account 🖥️Trading Platforms TradingView MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 cTrader Capitalise.ai 💳 Deposit and Withdrawal Options Visa Mastercard Bank transfer MPESA PayPal Bpay Neteller POLi Skrill China UnionPay ☎️Customer Support 24/7 multilingual support 📍Focus Razor-sharp spreads, deep liquidity, caters to various experience levels 📌Important Note CFDs are complex instruments and carry the risk of losing more than your initial deposit due to leverage. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Cash Back Rebates

🔎 Range of Markets 🥇 Edge Standard 🥈 Edge Razor 📈 Forex Monthly Cash Back 0.328 Pips FX Major 0.41 Pips FX Others or Paid Direct to Broker Account 0.24 Pips FX Majors 0.30 Pips FX Others + Monthly Cash Back 0.088 Pips FX Majors 0.11 Pips FX Others Monthly Cash Back 1.24 USD 1.15 AUD 0.86 EUR 0.76 GBP 1.09 CHF 1.15 CAD 1.50 SGD 1.57 NZD 9.29 HKD 100.14 JPY or Paid Direct to Broker Account 12.857% of Commissions Paid + Monthly Cash Back 3.64% of Commissions Paid 📌 Other No Rebates Paid No Rebates Paid 💰 Get Cash Back 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Fast Account Opening Mostly CFDs Offered Excellent Customer Support Basic MetaTrader Platform Negative Balance Protection No Managed Accounts

10. ThinkMarkets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FCA, FSCA, FSA, CySEC, JFSA Start Trading Read Review

ThinkMarkets Cash Back Rebates - How does it work?

is a premium multi-asset online brokerage that offers access to 4,000 products, low spreads across multiple markets, and an award-winning platform reduce the spread or transaction cost paid by a trader on every trade.paid byare offered in 3 forms: spread and commission reductions, daily trading account deposits, and monthly cash payments via bank wire, PayPal, Skrill, and others.will be paid per round lot unless stated otherwise. 1 Lot = 100,000 base currency units traded.

When a trader chooses to link their new or existing ThinkMarkets trading account via the referral link, the broker will pay the referring site a volume-based commission for every trade placed. This, in turn, will be paid back to the client in part.

Featured

Category ⭐ Features Tight spreads ZAR accounts Strong security Award-winning mobile app VPS for advanced traders. 🏛️ Regulation FSCA FCA ASIC FSA 💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR / $) From $50 / ZAR 888 📊 Average Spreads From From 0.4 pips on major pairs Standard account from 1.2 pips. 💹 Commissions From Zero on Standard $3.5 per lot per side on ThinkZero. 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees Free deposits and withdrawals for major methods Bank charges may apply for international wires. 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:500 🔥 Bonus No advertised bonus May run promotions from time to time. ☎️ Customer Support 24/7 live chat Local SA support line Email Knowledge base. 👥 Account Types Standard ThinkZero Islamic swap-free Demo. 📈 Leverage Flexible max 1:500 varies by asset. 🔘 Products Offered Forex Indices Commodities Shares Cryptocurrencies CFDs. 👍 Demo / Practice Account Yes, unlimited free demo accounts. 💰 Spreads Very tight spreads: from 0.0 pips (ThinkZero). 🚀 Bonus No standard bonus Check seasonal promos. 💵 Account Currencies ZAR USD EUR GBP AUD 📙 Education Free webinars Trading guides Daily analysis Market insights. 💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options ZAR local EFT Credit/debit cards Skrill Neteller Wire transfer. 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Yes, fully supported with local payments. ☎️ South African Telephone Number +27 10 500 1380. 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

ThinkMarkets Cash Back Rebates

🔎 Range of Markets 🥇 Standard 🥈 ThinkZero 🥉 Standard ThinkTrader 📈 Forex $4.51 per Lot $1.88 per Lot $3.53 per Lot 📊 Oil / Energies Up to $2.0617 per lot Up to $2.0617 per lot Up to $2.0617 per lot ⚙️ Metals XAUUSD $5.15 per Lot XAUUSDmini $0.51 per Lot XAGUSD $28.99 per Lot XAGUSDmini $2.899 per Lot Gold $0.625 per Lot Silver $3.125 per Lot XAUUSD $5.15 per Lot XAUUSDmini $0.515 per Lot XAGUSD $28.99 per Lot XAGUSDmini $2.899 per Lot 📉 Indices Up to $2.0617 per lot Up to $2.0617 per lot Up to $2.0617 per lot 🪙 Cryptocurrencies Up to $5.66 per lot contract Up to $5.51 per lot contract Up to $5.66 per lot contract 💵 Payment Options Monthly Cash Back - Real Time Reports Monthly Cash Back - Real Time Reports Monthly Cash Back - Real Time Reports 💰 Get Cash Back 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Regulated by FCA (UK), ASIC (Australia), and FSCA (South Africa) Fewer assets compared to some competitors Offers Standard, ThinkZero, Islamic, and Demo accounts Spreads can widen during high volatility $0 for Standard account, $500 for ThinkZero Fees may apply for international bank transfers Competitive spreads, especially on ThinkZero accounts Educational materials are not as extensive as some competitors

Best Forex Trading Strategy for 2026

One of the best forex rebate trading strategies is to trade with a broker that offers rebates on a wide range of instruments and with no minimum trading requirements.

This allows traders to earn rebates on their trades regardless of the size of the trade or the type of instrument they are trading.

Another strategy is to focus on trading instruments that offer higher rebates. For example, some brokers may offer higher rebates on certain currency pairs or certain types of trades, such as options or futures.

Traders can also consider using a forex rebate service, which acts as an intermediary between the broker and the trader and can help to maximize the rebates earned.

It is important to keep in mind that while forex rebates can be a useful tool for traders, they should not be the sole focus of a trading strategy.

It is important to have a well-rounded and disciplined approach to trading, including considering factors such as market conditions, risk management, and trade size.

Comparison table vs other cashback providers

🔎 Broker 🥇 Exness 🥈 Avatrade 🥉 HF Markets 🏅 Tickmill 📌 XM 📍 RoboForex 📌 IC Markets 🔥OUR OFFER 1️⃣ CashbackForex.com 20% of the Spread 20% Of The Spread $4.00 Per Lot $7.75 Per Lot $5.5 Per Lot 20% of the Broker Revenue 0.20 - 0.30 Pips 2️⃣ FXRebate.eu 25% of the Spread 60% of pip value $7.75 Per Lot 30.00% of paid spread $3 per Lot 3️⃣ PaybackFX Up to $6.19 30% Of the Spread $4.5 Round Turn Lot $1.5 Round Turn Lot + 5% Commission Reduction Up to $18.75 Round Turn Lot 37.5% of broker's Commissions Up to 0.409 Pips / Round Turn Lot 4️⃣ Forexsuggest.com 5️⃣ Premiumtrading.co 32% of the Spread 28% of the Spread $6.40 per Lot $8 per lot $8 per lot 48% of Broker Revenue $4.00 per lot 6️⃣ Rebatekingfx 32% of the Spread 31% of the Spread $6.80 per Lot $8.50 USD per Lot / 0-100 Lots $8.70 per Lot / 100 - 500 lots $9.00 per Lot / 500 Lots + 0 - 90 Lots $9.00 per Lot 90 - 180 Lots $9.15 per Lot 180 Lots + $9.30 per Lots 48% of the Broker Revenue 48% of the Broker Revenue 🚀 Open an Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

To find the best forex rebate for you, it is important to consider the following factors:

The broker's reputation and reliability: Choose a reputable and trustworthy broker to ensure that you are getting a fair and transparent deal. The size of the rebate: Look for a broker that offers a competitive rebate, as this can significantly reduce your trading costs. The terms and conditions of the rebate: Make sure to read the fine print and understand any restrictions or limitations on the rebate, such as minimum trade volumes or expiration dates. Other trading conditions: Consider the broker's spreads, commissions, and other trading conditions, as these can also affect your overall trading costs.

It is also important to note that while forex rebates can be a useful tool for reducing trading costs, they should not be the only factor considered when choosing a broker. It is important to carefully research and compare brokers to find the one that best meets your needs and trading style.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Forex rebates can provide a convenient way for traders to earn back a portion of the trading fees that they incur. Some forex brokers may not offer rebates, which can limit a trader's options. Rebates can help to offset some of the costs associated with trading, such as spreads and commissions. Rebates may not be available on all types of trades or may only be offered on certain instruments. Rebates can be a useful tool for traders who are looking to maximize their profits. Some brokers may only offer rebates to certain types of traders, such as those with high volume or a certain level of activity.

Conclusion The best cashback Forex rebate broker programs enable traders to boost their profitability because they provide funds that return part of their trading expenses. Volume traders, along with traders who execute many deals, find these rebate programs exceptionally useful because they produce substantial cost reductions. Rebate forex brokers that maintain transparency regarding their rebate structures, use fast payout systems, and avoid trading quality degradation constitute the best category of choice. The rebate programs provided directly by brokers or through third-party providers represent an approach that any trader should consider because they use trading participation to deliver real financial rewards.

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Disclaimer

Traders need to understand and remember that CFDs are leveraged, complex products that may be accompanied by the risk of incurring losses that may exceed the initial deposit of the trader. Traders need to ensure that they understand their risk exposure and determine whether the risk involved is suited to them before making trading decisions that could result in loss of capital.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are forex rebates?

A Forex Rebate is a small deduction from an amount to be paid or the return of a part of an amount given in payment.

How does the SA Shares cashback rebate work?

makes multiple affiliate links available to users who wish to open an account or transfer an existing account to a Forex Broker that offers Cash Back Rebates. By using the affiliate link and following the steps set by the chosen broker, the user will qualify for Cash Rebates.

How can I promote brokers to make rebate affiliate commissions?

Most Forex Brokers will make a Partnership or Affiliate option available in the form of an Introducing Broker program. An IB will receive a referral link that can be shared with family, friends, and potential traders in order to earn rebates.

Which forex brokers give forex rebates?

Aside from the top 10 Forex Brokers with Rebate Programs listed in this article, a large number of additional service providers will make rebate programs available. In order to select the best rebate offer, traders must compare Forex Brokers and consider factors such as rebate amounts paid to traders, rebate per lot, pip rebate, and to see how much rebate can be earned via a Rebate Calculator.

Which forex broker gives the highest cashback rebates?

According to research, Exness offers the highest Cash Back Rebate.

Which forex rebate trading strategy is the best for beginners?

The best Forex Rebate Trading Strategy for Beginners is to select a Broker that not only offers a profitable rebate program but also makes account options available that only require a minimal first deposit.

I'm an existing Forex trader. How can I transfer my account to earn rebates?

Each Broker will have its own method of Transfer. Once a new Broker with Rebate Options is selected, customer support can be contacted to assist.