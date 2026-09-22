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  The Top 10 Best Forex Rebate Programs and Rates revealed. We have rated and reviewed the best Forex Brokers offering market-leading Rebate/cashback Programs. This is a complete listing of the Best Cashback Forex Brokers who offer high-commission rebates per lot and spreads.      

In this in-depth write-up, you will learn:
  • Which Forex Broker offers the Best Rebate Rates?
  • What are Rebate Rates?
  • Rebate Rates - How do they work?
  • Who are the Highest percentage commission, cash-back brokers?
  • Which ECN brokers pay daily / monthly cashback?
  • Best M4 /MT5 cash-back promotion.
  • #1 Cashback brokers

   

Forex Rebates - A Definition

Forex rebates are cashback rewards that traders receive for executing trades through a broker. They reduce trading costs by returning a portion of the spread or commission. Ideal for active traders looking to save on transaction fees.

 

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom

10 Best Forex Rebate Comparisons in 2026

🔎 Broker🔥Spread Rebate Cashback💰 Sign Up📅 Monthly or Daily Cashbacks🚩 Forex Rebates
Exness-logo.pngUp to about $3.5–$5 per lot (rebate from spread/commission)👉 Open AccountDaily/InstantYes
Avatrade CTA logoUp to ~30% of spread back as cashback (or pip rebate)👉 Open Account Monthly Yes
HFM CTA logoCompetitive rebate potential (often referenced high cashback)👉 Open AccountVaries by programYes
Tickmill CTA LogoRebate available (rebate cut/discount on spread or commission)👉Open AccountMonthly Yes
XM CTA logoUp to about $5 per lot rebate on select accounts👉 Open Account Monthly Yes
RoboForex CTA logoCashback rebate program (monthly, based on volume)👉 Open AccountMonthly Yes
IC Markets CTA logoRebates estimated $3.5–$7 per lot via affiliate/cashback programs👉 Open Account Weekly/MonthlyYes
Oanda CTA logoRebates vary, often via third‑party services👉 Open Account Monthly Yes
Pepperstone CTA logoRebates up to ~$3.5–$7 per lot through partners👉 Open Account Monthly Yes
ThinkMarkets CTARebate available, varies by program👉 Open Account Monthly Yes
 

10 Best Forex Brokers Cashback Rebate Programs (2026)

  1. Exness - Best Forex Rebate of Up to 30% for new and existing Traders
  2. AvaTrade - Overall, Best Rebate Program up to 30% commission
  3. HF Markets - Most Profitable Rebate Conditions
  4. Tickmill - Rebate per Trading Volume
  5. XM - Highest Rebate Rate for 2026
  6. RoboForex - Best ECN forex brokers with Rebate
  7. IC Markets - Exclusive Discount Rebate Service
  8. Oanda - Advanced Trader Account with Rebate Offer
  9. PepperstoneActive Trader program
  10. ThinkMarkets - Suited for High-Volume Traders

 

1. Exness

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
Start Trading Read Review
  Exness is a forex and CFD broker that offers its clients access to trading in currencies, crypto, stocks, indices, metals, and commodities. Exness makes a proprietary Trading Terminal platform, plus MetaTrader 4 and 5 available, partnered with a wide variety of account types to cater to different types of traders. Exness Cash Back Rebates will be paid per round lot unless stated otherwise. 1 Lot = 100,000 base currency units traded. Exness does not accept new accounts from selected regions, including EEA, UK, AU, NZ, and MY.  

Cash Back Rebates - How does it work?

  • Once a trader links a new or existing forex trading account to Exness, the Broker will pay the owner of the referral link a volume-based commission for each successful trade that is placed.
  • In turn, a portion of these funds will be paid out to clients.

 

Featured

🔎 BrokerExness logo
➖ Min. Deposit fromUSD 10 / 185 ZAR
📉 Spreads for Cent AccountsFrom 0.3 pips
⚖️ Leverage AvailabilityUp to Unlimited
💵 Commission StructureNo commission
⚡ Execution Speed0.01 seconds on average
🖥️ Trading Platforms SupportedMT4
📏 Order Size Range for Cent AccountsFrom 0.01 lots in cents
🌍 Account Base CurrenciesOver 50 (including ZAR)
🕌 Swap-Free (Islamic) Account AvailabilityYes
✅ Regulation by FSCAYes
💳 Deposit & Withdrawal Methods for South AfricansYes (bank cards, Skrill, Neteller, local payment solutions)
🏅Cent accountYes
❌ ZAR Cent Accounts AvailabilityYes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  Exness Cashback Rebate Programs  

Cash Back Rebates

🔎 Range of Markets🥇 Standard🥈 Standard Cent🥉 Raw Spread🏅 Zero
📈 Forex30% of the Spread30% of the SpreadUp to $160 per lotUp to $160 per lot
📊 Oil / Energies30% of the Spreadn/aUp to $26 per lotUp to $26 per lot
⚙️ Metals30% of the Spread30% of the SpreadUp to $26 per lotUp to $26 per lot
📉 Shares / Equities n/an/aUp to $14.40 per lotUp to $14.40 per lot
📌 Indices30% of the Spreadn/aUp to $4.40 per lotUp to $4.40 per lot
🪙 Cryptocurrencies30% of the Spreadn/aUp to $14.40 per lotUp to $14.40 per lot
💰 Payments OptionsDirect to Broker Account (Daily)Direct to Broker Account (Daily)Monthly Cash BackMonthly Cash Back
💵 Get Cash Back👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account👉 Open Account
 

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Exness is well-regulated and keeps all client funds in segregated accounts with top-tier institutionsThere is a limited portfolio of financial instruments offered
Traders can choose between several retail investor accountsExness offers a limited number of payment methods that can be used for deposits and withdrawals
 

2. AvaTrade

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
Start Trading Read Review
  AvaTrade is considered to be a pioneering broker that offers its services to over 400'000 users across the globe. AvaTrade provides access to approximately 1000 instruments across Desktop, tablet, mobile, and Web-based trading platforms. *Rebates are not paid on the percentage of a trade using bonus money as a margin. AvaTrade Cash Back Rebates will be paid per round lot unless stated otherwise. 1 Lot = 100,000 base currency units traded.  

Cash Back - How does it work?

  • Once a new AvaTrade account is opened via the provided referral link, AvaTrade will pay the referral site a commission that, in turn, is paid back to the customer in the form of cashback.

 

Featured

🔎 BrokerAvatrade CTA logo
📜 RegulationASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
💳 Minimum deposit$100 USD / R1816 ZAR
🚀BonusYes
🔥Trust Score94%
🔥Live support24/5
📱 MetaTrader 4 (MT4)Yes
📱 MetaTrader 5 (MT5)Yes
📱ZuluTrade Yes
📊Trading Islamic AccountYes
📊CFDs - Total Offered1,200 CFDs
💰 Spreads0,9 pips
💰 Withdrawal fee amountZero
💰 Trading fees classVery Low
✔️ Scalping AllowedYes
📈Products OfferedForex, Stocks (CFDs), Commodities (CFDs), Indices (CFDs), Cryptocurrencies (CFDs)
👥Account TypesStandard accounts, Demo accounts, Islamic accounts, and professional accounts
📚Educational ResourcesWebinars, articles, tutorials
📍 FocusUser-friendly platform for beginners and experienced traders
☎️Customer SupportMultiple languages offered
📌Important NoteAvaTrade does not offer direct trading on the Volatility 75 Index (VIX).
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  AvaTrade  

Cash Back Rebates

🔎 Range of Markets🥇 MT4 Pip Rebate🥈 MT4 Spread Rebate *
📊 Forex0.35 Pips30% of the Spread
📉 Bonds0.35 Pips30% of the Spread
📌 Oil / Energies0.35 Pips30% of the Spread
⚙️ Metals0.35 Pips30% of the Spread
📍 Indices0.35 Pips30% of the Spread
🍎 Soft Commodities0.35 Pips30% of the Spread
📈 ETFs0.35 Pips30% of the Spread
🪙 Cryptocurrencies0.35 Pips30% of the Spread
💳 Payment Options✅ Monthly Cash Back✅ Monthly Cash Back
💰 Get Cash Back👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account
 

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Easy Account openingLimited product portfolio
No withdrawal feeAdministration fee
Low trading feesInactivity fee
Negative balance protectionNot listed on stock exchange
 

3. HF Markets

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA
Start Trading Read Review
  HFM is a forex and commodities broker that provides award-winning trading services and facilities to both retail and institutional clients worldwide. Furthermore, HFM allows both scalpers and traders using expert advisors unrestricted access to its liquidity. HF Markets Cash Back Rebates will be paid per round lot unless stated otherwise. 1 Lot = 100,000 base currency units traded.  

Cashback - How does it work?

  • When a trader chooses to link their new or existing HF Markets trading account via the referral link, the broker will pay the referring site a volume-based commission for every trade placed.
  • This, in turn, will be paid back to the client in part.

 

Featured

🔎 BrokerHFM-CTA-logo.png
⚖️ RegulationFSCA, CySEC, FCA, DFSA, CMA, FSA
💳 Minimum deposit$0
💰 Maximum Leverage1:2000
🔘 Asset TypesForex, Indices, Metals, Energies, Shares, Commodities, Bonds, ETFs, DMA Stocks, and Cryptocurrencies
📊 Trading platformsMT4, MT5, HFM Trading App (Android & IOS)
💳 Supported lot0.01 - 500
💳 Demo☑️ Yes
📈Products OfferedFocus on Volatility 75 Index (VIX) CFD
👥Account TypesCent Account, Zero Account, Pro Plus Account, Pro Account, Premium Account
💻Trading PlatformsMT4, MT5, HFM Platform
📚Educational ResourcesWebinars, articles, tutorials
☎️Customer Support24 hours, 5 days a week
📍FocusPotentially suited for experienced traders due to the focus on the volatile VIX. Consider your trading experience and risk tolerance.
📌Important NoteThorough research on Conduct thorough research on HFM South Africa's specific regulations, educational resources, customer support options, and potential ZAR funding options before opening an account.
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  HF Markets Cash Back Rebates  

Cash Back Rebates

🔎 Range of Markets🥇 Micro🥈 Premium🥉 PAMM Client Account (Premium)🏅 PAMM Client Account (Premium Plus)📌 Zero Spread
📈 Forex$6.80 USD per lot$6.80 USD per lot$2.55 USD per Lot$2.55 USD per Lot$2.55 USD per Lot
📊 Oil / Energies$0.85 USD per Contract$0.85 USD per Contract$0.63 per Contract$0.63 per Contractn/a
⚙️ Metals$6.80 USD per Lot$6.80 USD per Lot$2.55 USD per Lot$2.55 USD per Lotn/a
📉 Shares / Equities$0.85 USD per Contract$0.85 USD per Contract$0.63 per Contract$0.63 per Contractn/a
📌 Indices$0.85 USD per Contract$0.85 USD per Contract$0.63 per Contract$0.63 per Contractn/a
💰 Payment OptionsDirect to Broker Account (After$5 USD) + Monthly Cash BackDirect to Broker Account (After$5 USD) + Monthly Cash BackDirect to Broker Account (After$5 USD) + Monthly Cash BackDirect to Broker Account (After$5 USD) + Monthly Cash BackDirect to Broker Account (After$5 USD) + Monthly Cash Back
💵 Get Cash Back👉 Open Account👉 Open Account👉 Open Account👉 Open Account👉 Open Account
 

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
FSCA Regulated US clients not accepted
Fast and easy account openingHigh bank withdrawal fees
Low trading feesInactivity fee after one year
 

4. Tickmill

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
  Tickmill is the trading name of Tickmill Ltd, a member of the Tickmill Group. Tickmill boasts more than 270’000 clients, over 550’000 registered accounts, millions of executed trades, and 200+ employees worldwide. Tickmill Cash Back Rebates will be paid per round lot unless stated otherwise. 1 Lot = 100,000 base currency units traded. Tickmill Rebates are not paid for accounts registered with Cyprus CySEC, South Africa FSCA, and Labuan FSA entities.  

Cash Back Rebates - How does it work?

  • When a trader chooses to link their new or existing Tickmill trading account via the referral link, the broker will pay the referring site a volume-based commission for every trade placed.
  • This, in turn, will be paid back to the client in part.  In the case of Tickmill, ' Promotional Cash Rebates will be calculated according to the monthly volume traded.

 

Featured

🔎BrokerTickmill
💰 Minimum DepositUSD 100
🌐 RegulatorsCySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA, Labuan FSA
📱 Trading DeskMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5
₿ Crypto✅ Yes
📈 Total Pairs62
☪️ Islamic Account✅ Yes
📊 Trading FeesLow
🕒 Account Activation Time24 Hours
🚀 Open an Account 👉 Open Account
  Tickmill Cash Back Rebates  

Cash Back Rebates

🔎 Range of Markets🥇 Classic 🥈 ECN Pro🥉 VIP
📈 Forex$8.50 USD per Lot / 0-100 Lots $8.70 per Lot / 100 - 500 lots $9.00 per Lot / 500 Lots +$1.70 per Lot / 0 - 100 Lots $1.80 per Lot / 100 - 500 Lots $1.90 per Lot / 500 Lots + + 5% Direct Commission Reducation$1.70 per Lot / 0 - 100 Lots $1.80 per Lot / 100 - 500 Lots $1.90 per Lot / 500 Lots +
⚙️ Metals$8.50 USD per Lot / 0-100 Lots $8.70 per Lot / 100 - 500 lots $9.00 per Lot / 500 Lots +$1.70 per Lot / 0 - 100 Lots $1.80 per Lot / 100 - 500 Lots $1.90 per Lot / 500 Lots +$1.70 per Lot / 0 - 100 Lots $1.80 per Lot / 100 - 500 Lots $1.90 per Lot / 500 Lots +
📌 OtherNo Rebates PaidNo Rebates PaidNo Rebates Paid
💵 Payment OptionsMonthly Cash BackMonthly Cash BackMonthly Cash Back
💰 Get Cash Back👉 Open Account👉 Open Account👉 Open Account
 

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Tickmill offers robust trading platforms and innovative mobile tradingCurrency conversion fees will apply for some deposits
Tickmill has a very high trust score and is known for its competitive trading conditionsThere are no fixed spread accounts offered
There are several convenient funding options available including Skrill, Neteller, and othersThe spreads are not the tightest
 

5. XM

💰 Min Deposit: $5
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
Start Trading Read Review
  XM Group is a MetaTrader-only broker that is known to offer an outstanding selection of high-quality educational content and market research. XM is available globally and has some of the lowest fees in the industry. XM Cash Back Rebates will be paid per round lot unless stated otherwise. 1 Lot = 100,000 base currency units traded.  

Cash Back Rebates - How does it work?

  • When a trader chooses to link their new or existing XM trading account via the referral link, the broker will pay the referring site a volume-based commission for every trade placed.
  • This, in turn, will be paid back to the client in part.  The XM Rebate is a partial return of the spread or trading commission that the client has paid to the broker when opening or closing an order.
  • Aside from XM Rebates, the client will receive up to a 5% loyalty bonus and reward points of 1% of the rebate received.

 

Featured

🔎BrokerXM CTA logo
⬆️Maximum Leverage1:888
⬇️Min. SpreadZero pips
⚖️RegulatorsCySEC, Asic
📈Trading Desk TypeDealing Desk
📢 Hedging Yes
💹 SpreadAs Low as 1 Pip
🔢Number of FX Pairs330
📊Hedging AllowedYes
📈ScalpingYes, but limited
✴️ Institutional AccountsNo
💬 Customer Support Languages23 Languages
📈 Tradable assets offeredForex, commodities, shares, indices, metals, energies, options, bonds, CFDs, and ETFs
🪙Base Currency OptionsUSD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF,‎ AUD, HUF, PLN, RUB, SGD, ZAR
❌ Inactivity FeeUSD 10
💰Trade On the GoAccess over 1000 instruments
📍XM Trading ToolsCompatible with MT4 and MT5 Algorithmic technical analysis The right tools for precise investment decisions
👥Change Languages on XMYes
☪️Swap-Free AccountsYes
💳 Withdrawal Fee*No
📧Email addresssupport@xmza.com
💸 Trading Fee ClassNo
💰 XM Ultra-Low Accountminimum deposit of $5
🏦 Shares Accountminimum deposit of $10,000
📌Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).Yes
📍Minimum Trade Size0.01 Lots
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  XM Overview  

Cash Back Rebates

🔎 Range of Markets🥇 Micro 🥈 Standard🥉 XM Zero🏅 Ultra Low
📈 Forex0 - 90 Lots $9.00 per Lot 90 - 180 Lots $9.15 per Lot 180 Lots + $9.30 per Lots0 - 90 Lots $9.00 per Lot 90 - 180 Lots $9.15 per Lot 180 Lots + $9.30 per Lots0 - 100 Lots $4.30 per Lot 100 - 150 Lots $4.50 per Lot 150 Lots + $4.70 per LotUp to $13.95 per Lot
📊 Oil / EnergiesUp to $10.6366 per LotUp to $10.6366 per LotUp to $11.18 Per LotUp to $11.70 per Lot
⚙️ MetalsGold Silver $9.00 per LotGold Silver $9.00 per LotGold Silver $4.3 per LotGold Up to $5.58 Silver Up to $13.95
📉 Shares / EquitiesUp to $5.4492 per LotUp to $5.4492 per LotUp to $5.7276 per LotUp to $5.9940 per Lot
📌 IndicesUp to $4.3364 per LotUp to $4.3364 per LotUp to $4.5580 per LotUp to $4.77 per Lot
🍎 Soft CommoditiesUp to $12.2730 per LotUp to $12.2730 per LotUp to $12.90 per LotUp to $13.50 per Lot
🪙 CryptocurrenciesUp to $24.546 per LotUp to $24.546 per LotUp to $28.80 per LotUp to $27.00 per Lot
💵 Payment OptionsDirect to XM MyWallet (2 x weekly) / Monthly Cash Back - Real Time ReportsDirect to XM MyWallet (2 x weekly) / Monthly Cash Back - Real Time ReportsDirect to XM MyWallet (2 x weekly) / Monthly Cash Back - Real Time ReportsDirect to XM MyWallet (2 x weekly) / Monthly Cash Back - Real Time Reports
💰 Get Cash Back👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account
 

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Regulated by multiple top-tier authoritiesCharges an inactivity fee after long periods of no trading
Very low $5 minimum depositOnly offers MT4 and MT5, no proprietary platform
Fast execution with minimal requotesHigh leverage can increase risk for beginners
Offers negative balance protectionResearch tools are limited compared to top competitors
 

6. RoboForex

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FSC
Start Trading Read Review
  RoboForex is a trusted online broker that provides trading assets on its Pro-Cent, Pro-Standard, and RAMM live accounts. RoboForex offers a wide selection of trading platforms, including MT4 and MT5. RoboForex Cash Back Rebates will be paid per round lot unless stated otherwise. 1 Lot = 100,000 base currency units traded. RoboForex clients can receive Cashback for the trading volume on Forex of as little as 10 lots.  Verified clients of RoboForex have an opportunity to receive additional profit on all account types.  

RoboForex Cash Back Rebates - How does it work?

  • In order to qualify for the RoboForex Cash Back Rebates Program, the user must open a RoboForex trading account and verify it.  Once this has been done the account holder must trade at least 10 lots per month.

 

Featured

🔎 BrokerRoboForex CTA logo
📉 Regulation and LicensesFSC
🎁 Bonuses$30 welcome bonus cashback rebates
⏰ Support Hours24/7
📊 Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, R MobileTrader, R StocksTrader
🖱️ Account TypesPrime, ECN, R StocksTrader, ProCent, Pro
🪙 Base CurrenciesUSD, EUR
📌 SpreadsFrom 0.0 pips
📍 Leverage1:2000
💴 Currency Pairs40 minor, major, and exotic pairs
💵 Minimum Deposit10 USD
💶 Inactivity FeeNone
🤝 Affiliate ProgramYes
📈 ScalpingYes
📉 HedgingYes
📊 Trading InstrumentsForex, stocks, indices, ETFs, commodities, metals, energy commodities
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  RoboForex Cash Back Rebates - Overview  

Cash Back Rebates

🔎 Range of Markets🥇 ProCent🥈 Pro Standard🥉 ECN🏅 R Trader📌 Prime
📈 Forex48% of the Broker Revenue48% of the Broker Revenue48% of the Broker Revenue43% of the Broker Revenue22.50% of the Broker Revenue
📊 Oil / Energiesn/a48% of the Broker Revenue48% of the Broker Revenue43% of the Broker Revenue22.50% of the Broker Revenue
⚙️ Metals48% of the Broker Revenue48% of the Broker Revenue48% of the Broker Revenue43% of the Broker Revenue22.50% of the Broker Revenue
📉 Shares / Equitiesn/a48% of the Broker Revenue48% of the Broker Revenuen/a22.50% of the Broker Revenue
📍 Indicesn/a48% of the Broker Revenue48% of the Broker Revenue43% of the Broker Revenue22.50% of the Broker Revenue
📌 ETFsn/an/an/a43% of the Broker Revenuen/a
🪙 Cryptocurrencies40% of the Broker Revenue an/an/a17.91% of the Broker Revenue22.50% of the Broker Revenue
💵 Payment OptionsDirect to Broker Account Daily / Monthly Cash BackDirect to Broker Account Daily / Monthly Cash BackDirect to Broker Account Daily / Monthly Cash BackDirect to Broker Account Daily / Monthly Cash BackDirect to Broker Account Daily / Monthly Cash Back
💰 Get Cash Back👉 Open Account👉 Open Account👉 Open Account👉 Open Account👉 Open Account
 

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌Cons
Excellent Asset SelectionLimited Crypto Selection
Wide range of trading instruments (12,000+)High leverage can increase risk for inexperienced traders.
Low minimum deposit (starting at $10 USD)Withdrawal fees can be higher for certain methods.
High leverage available (up to 1:2000)Limited regulatory oversight for some regions.
CopyFX platform for copy tradingBonus programs may be restricted in certain regions.
Fast account setup and funding optionsCustomer support response can be slow during busy times.
Offers VPS hosting for automated tradingNot available to U.S. clients due to regulations.
Free demo accounts availableHigh inactivity fees for dormant accounts.
Tight spreads on ECN accountsSpreads on standard accounts can be wider.
Regular bonuses and promotionsBonus conditions may be complex to fulfill.
 

7. IC Markets

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: 1:5000
🏦 Regulators: FSA
Start Trading Read Review
  IC Markets is a renowned Forex CFD provider that offers trading solutions for active day traders and scalpers. IC Markets offers cutting-edge trading platforms, low-latency connectivity, and superior liquidity. IC Markets Cash Back Rebates will be paid per round lot unless stated otherwise. 1 Lot = 100,000 base currency units traded. IC Markets Forex rebates will reduce the spread or transaction cost paid by a user on every trade, win, or loss. IC Markets rebate payment will be offered in 3 forms, including spread and commission reductions, daily trading account deposits, and monthly cash payments via bank wire, PayPal, Skrill, and others.  

Cash Back Rebates - How does it work?

Traders who choose to open an account with or switch to IC Markets will get Forex rebates for every trade placed.  This can be done via the referral link provided.  

Featured

🔎 BrokerIC Markets CTA logo
📌 RegulationRegulated by ASIC (Australia), CySEC (Cyprus)
☪️ Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
📒 Demo AccountYes
💰 BonusNo Sign-up Bonus
✴️ Institutional AccountsNo
👨🏼‍💼 Managed AccountsNo
📈 Maximum Leverage1:500
💰 Minimum Deposit$200 USD
📌 PAMM AccountsYes
💹 Margin Call100%
⛔ Stop-Out50%
💷 Minimum Commission per TradeFrom $3 to $3.5
🪙 Crypto trading offeredYes
🔒 Segregated AccountsYes
👥Account TypesStandard, Raw Spread, True ECN
🖥️Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, IC Markets Raw Spread Platform
📙Educational ResourcesWebinars, market analysis, educational materials
☎️Customer Service Hours24/5 multilingual customer support
🔘 Tradeable InstrumentsForex, CFDs on indices, shares, commodities, cryptocurrencies
📍FocusRaw spreads, deep liquidity, advanced trading tools
📌Important NoteCFDs are complex instruments and carry a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage.
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  IC Markets Overview  

Cash Back Rebates

🔎 Range of Markets🥇 Standard🥈 Raw Spread🥉 cTrader ECN
📈 ForexMonthly Cash Back 0.275 Pips - FX Majors 0.4125 Pips - FX Others or Spread Reduction 0.20 Pips - FX Majors 0.30 Pips - FX Other + Monthly Cash Back 0.075 Pips - FX Majors 0.1125 Pips - FX OtherMonthly Cash Back 38% of Commissions Paid or Direct Commission Reduction 21.50% of Commissions Paid + Monthly Cash Back 16.50% of Commission Paid Monthly Cash Back $1 per 100K USD traded or Dirext Commission Reduction $0.60 per 100K USD Traded + Monthly Cash Back $0.40 per 100K USD Traded
⚙️ MetalsMonthly Cash Back 0.4125 Pips or Spread Reduction 0.30 Pips + Monthly Cash Back 0.1125 PipsMonthly Cash Back 38% of Commissions Paid or Direct Commission Reduction 21.50% of Commission Paid + Monthly Cash Back 16.50% of commission paidMonthly Cash Back $1 per 100K USD traded or Dirext Commission Reduction $0.60 per 100K USD Traded + Monthly Cash Back $0.40 per 100K USD Traded
📉 IndicesUp to $1.7187 per LotUp to $1.9 per Lot$1 per 100K USD Traded
🪙 CryptocurrenciesUp to $0.6875 per LotUp to $0.76 per Lots$1 per 100K USD Traded
💵 Payment OptionsSpread Reduction / Monthly Cash Back - Real Time ReportsCommission Reduction / Monthly Cash Back - Real Time ReportsCommission Reduction / Monthly Cash Back - Real Time Reports
💰 Get Cash Back👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account
 

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Low fees on ForexNo investor protection
Account opening is fast and hassle freeNo protection on negative balance
Deposit and withdrawals are free of chargeLack of research tools
 

8. Oanda

💰 Min Deposit: $1
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:50
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BVI, CFTC, FCA, FFAJ, FSC, IIROC, MAS, NFA
Start Trading Read Review
  Oanda is a trusted global brand that offers access to a wide range of financial services plus high-quality and easy-to-use trading platforms. Oanda Cash Back Rebates will be paid per round lot unless stated otherwise. 1 Lot = 100,000 base currency units traded. Oanda Forex Rebates are paid per side, and new accounts can not be opened by Canadian Residents.  Oanda will not pay rebates on Premium Accounts. Oanda has upgraded its advanced trader program to include cash rebates.  Oanda clients can now stand to earn up to USD15 per million based on their deposits and monthly trading volumes.  

Cash Back Rebates - How does it work?

  • In order to qualify for the Oanda advanced trader program, an online form must be completed.
  • Once this has been done, the trader must deposit a minimum of US$10,000 into their Oanda account and trade more than US$10 million in monthly volume (to qualify for rebates).

 

Featured

CategoryOanda CTA logo
⭐ FeaturesForex and CFD trading Advanced charting MetaTrader 4 TradingView API access Risk management tools
🏛️ RegulationFCA ASIC CFTC MAS Not by FSCA
💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR / $)$1 minimum deposit required Only enough to open and maintain trades
📊 Average Spreads FromFrom 1.1–1.6 pips on EUR/USD (standard) from 0.4 pips on core pricing accounts
💹 Commissions From$0 on standard account $5 per $100,000 traded on core pricing account
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesNo deposit fees Limited free withdrawals per month Wire transfers may incur fees
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 50:1 on major forex pairs (varies by regulatory region)
🔥 BonusNo publicly advertised welcome bonus or promotions
☎️ Customer Support24/5 support via live chat WhatsApp SMS Email
👥 Account TypesStandard Core Core Plus Premium Elite Trader program for high-volume traders
📈 LeverageMargin-based, typically from 2% (50:1) for majors Lower leverage in restricted regions
🔘 Products OfferedForex Indices Commodities Metals Shares (CFDs) Cryptocurrencies
👍 Demo / Practice AccountFree demo account available to test strategies and platforms
💰 SpreadsEUR/USD spreads from 1.6 pips (standard) Tighter with core pricing and commission
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD EUR GBP SGD ZAR not available
📙 EducationWebinars Trading guides Market analysis Strategy articles
💳 Withdrawal and Deposit OptionsBank transfer Credit/debit cards Wire transfers
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsZAR only tradable in forex pairs
☎️ South African Telephone NumberEmail Online Chat
📝 Sign up👉 Open Account
  Oanda Cash Back Rebates - How does it work  

Cash Back Rebates

🔎 Range of Markets🥇 MT4🥈 fxTrade
📊 Forex$1 per Lot per 100 K USD (paid at %0.50 per side)$1 per Lot per 100 K USD (paid at %0.50 per side)
💵 Payments OptionsMonthly Cash BackMonthly Cash Back
💰 Get Cash Back👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account
 

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Regulated in multiple major jurisdictions (US, UK, Japan, etc.)Fewer account types compared to some brokers
Competitive spreads, especially for major pairsLacks deposit bonuses or promotions common with other brokers
Offers the popular MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and its proprietary platform Oanda TradeHigher costs on some CFD products (non-Forex instruments)
Flexible for new traders with no minimum deposit requirement Lower leverage limits for clients in regulated regions like the US and Europe
Extensive educational tools and market analysisSpreads can widen during volatile market conditions
API access for developers and algo tradersSmaller selection of tradable instruments (e.g., limited exotic pairs)
Fast order execution with no dealing desk Charges fees for certain withdrawal methods (especially for non-bank transfers)
One of the few brokers offering Forex trading in the USFewer cryptocurrency pairs available compared to other brokers
No hidden fees; spreads and costs are clearDoesn't offer a built-in social or copy trading platform
 

9. Pepperstone

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients)
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB
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  Pepperstone was founded in 2010 in Melbourne, Australia, and processes an average of US$12.55 billion of trades every day. Pepperstone is one of the world’s largest forex brokers and is trusted by over 300,000 traders around the world. Pepperstone Cash Back Rebates will be paid per round lot unless stated otherwise. 1 Lot = 100,000 base currency units traded. As a member of the Pepperstone active trader program, users can earn forex cash rebates and save on trading commissions. The rebate amount will depend on how many standard lots the user trades each month.  

Cash Back Rebates - How Does it Work?

Pepperstone

only pays rebates for Forex Trades. In order to remain an active member of the Pepperstone Rebates Program, the traders must meet the volume requirements over a 3-month period.  Interested parties can join the Pepperstone Cash Back Rebate program by contacting Pepperstone customer support.  

Featured

🔎 BrokerPepperstone CTA logo
📍 RegulationASIC, BaFin, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB
📌AFSL No414530
📌FCA no684312
👍 Demo Account Yes
💰 Minimum Deposit$0 USD
📎 BonusNo
☪️ Islamic account Yes
📊 Institutional AccountsYes
📊 Managed AccountsYes
📈 Maximum Leverage1:200
⚙️Products OfferedStock, Indices, Commodities, Shares, Cryptocurrencies
👨‍💼Account TypesRazor account Standard account Demo account Islamic account
🖥️Trading PlatformsTradingView MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 cTrader Capitalise.ai
💳 Deposit and Withdrawal OptionsVisa Mastercard Bank transfer MPESA PayPal Bpay Neteller POLi Skrill China UnionPay
☎️Customer Support24/7 multilingual support
📍FocusRazor-sharp spreads, deep liquidity, caters to various experience levels
📌Important NoteCFDs are complex instruments and carry the risk of losing more than your initial deposit due to leverage.
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  Pepperstone  

Cash Back Rebates

🔎 Range of Markets🥇 Edge Standard🥈 Edge Razor
📈 ForexMonthly Cash Back 0.328 Pips FX Major 0.41 Pips FX Others or Paid Direct to Broker Account 0.24 Pips FX Majors 0.30 Pips FX Others + Monthly Cash Back 0.088 Pips FX Majors 0.11 Pips FX Others Monthly Cash Back 1.24 USD 1.15 AUD 0.86 EUR 0.76 GBP 1.09 CHF 1.15 CAD 1.50 SGD 1.57 NZD 9.29 HKD 100.14 JPY or Paid Direct to Broker Account 12.857% of Commissions Paid + Monthly Cash Back 3.64% of Commissions Paid
📌 OtherNo Rebates PaidNo Rebates Paid
💰 Get Cash Back👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account
 

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons
Fast Account OpeningMostly CFDs Offered
Excellent Customer SupportBasic MetaTrader Platform
Negative Balance ProtectionNo Managed Accounts
 

10. ThinkMarkets

💰 Min Deposit: $50
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FCA, FSCA, FSA, CySEC, JFSA
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  ThinkMarkets is a premium multi-asset online brokerage that offers access to 4,000 products, low spreads across multiple markets, and an award-winning platform. ThinkMarkets Forex rebates reduce the spread or transaction cost paid by a trader on every trade. Rebates paid by ThinkMarkets are offered in 3 forms: spread and commission reductions, daily trading account deposits, and monthly cash payments via bank wire, PayPal, Skrill, and others. ThinkMarkets Cash Back Rebates will be paid per round lot unless stated otherwise. 1 Lot = 100,000 base currency units traded.  

ThinkMarkets Cash Back Rebates - How does it work?

When a trader chooses to link their new or existing ThinkMarkets trading account via the referral link, the broker will pay the referring site a volume-based commission for every trade placed. This, in turn, will be paid back to the client in part.  

Featured

CategoryThinkMarkets CTA
⭐ FeaturesTight spreads ZAR accounts Strong security Award-winning mobile app VPS for advanced traders.
🏛️ RegulationFSCA FCA ASIC FSA
💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR / $)From $50 / ZAR 888
📊 Average Spreads FromFrom 0.4 pips on major pairs Standard account from 1.2 pips.
💹 Commissions FromZero on Standard $3.5 per lot per side on ThinkZero.
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesFree deposits and withdrawals for major methods Bank charges may apply for international wires.
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:500
🔥 BonusNo advertised bonus May run promotions from time to time.
☎️ Customer Support24/7 live chat Local SA support line Email Knowledge base.
👥 Account TypesStandard ThinkZero Islamic swap-free Demo.
📈 LeverageFlexible max 1:500 varies by asset.
🔘 Products OfferedForex Indices Commodities Shares Cryptocurrencies CFDs.
👍 Demo / Practice AccountYes, unlimited free demo accounts.
💰 SpreadsVery tight spreads: from 0.0 pips (ThinkZero).
🚀 BonusNo standard bonus Check seasonal promos.
💵 Account CurrenciesZAR USD EUR GBP AUD
📙 EducationFree webinars Trading guides Daily analysis Market insights.
💳 Withdrawal and Deposit OptionsZAR local EFT Credit/debit cards Skrill Neteller Wire transfer.
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsYes, fully supported with local payments.
☎️ South African Telephone Number+27 10 500 1380.
📝 Sign up👉 Open Account
    Cash Back Rebates  

ThinkMarkets Cash Back Rebates

🔎 Range of Markets🥇 Standard🥈 ThinkZero🥉 Standard ThinkTrader
📈 Forex$4.51 per Lot$1.88 per Lot$3.53 per Lot
📊 Oil / EnergiesUp to $2.0617 per lotUp to $2.0617 per lotUp to $2.0617 per lot
⚙️ MetalsXAUUSD $5.15 per Lot XAUUSDmini $0.51 per Lot XAGUSD $28.99 per Lot XAGUSDmini $2.899 per LotGold $0.625 per Lot Silver $3.125 per LotXAUUSD $5.15 per Lot XAUUSDmini $0.515 per Lot XAGUSD $28.99 per Lot XAGUSDmini $2.899 per Lot
📉 IndicesUp to $2.0617 per lotUp to $2.0617 per lotUp to $2.0617 per lot
🪙 CryptocurrenciesUp to $5.66 per lot contractUp to $5.51 per lot contractUp to $5.66 per lot contract
💵 Payment OptionsMonthly Cash Back - Real Time ReportsMonthly Cash Back - Real Time ReportsMonthly Cash Back - Real Time Reports
💰 Get Cash Back👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account
 

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Regulated by FCA (UK), ASIC (Australia), and FSCA (South Africa)Fewer assets compared to some competitors
Offers Standard, ThinkZero, Islamic, and Demo accountsSpreads can widen during high volatility
$0 for Standard account, $500 for ThinkZero Fees may apply for international bank transfers
Competitive spreads, especially on ThinkZero accountsEducational materials are not as extensive as some competitors
 

Best Forex Trading Strategy for 2026

  • One of the best forex rebate trading strategies is to trade with a broker that offers rebates on a wide range of instruments and with no minimum trading requirements.
  • This allows traders to earn rebates on their trades regardless of the size of the trade or the type of instrument they are trading.
  • Another strategy is to focus on trading instruments that offer higher rebates. For example, some brokers may offer higher rebates on certain currency pairs or certain types of trades, such as options or futures.
  • Traders can also consider using a forex rebate service, which acts as an intermediary between the broker and the trader and can help to maximize the rebates earned.
  • It is important to keep in mind that while forex rebates can be a useful tool for traders, they should not be the sole focus of a trading strategy.
  • It is important to have a well-rounded and disciplined approach to trading, including considering factors such as market conditions, risk management, and trade size.

 

Comparison table vs other cashback providers

🔎 Broker🥇 Exness🥈 Avatrade🥉 HF Markets🏅 Tickmill📌 XM📍 RoboForex📌 IC Markets
🔥OUR OFFER
1️⃣ CashbackForex.com20% of the Spread20% Of The Spread$4.00 Per Lot$7.75 Per Lot$5.5 Per Lot20% of the Broker Revenue0.20 - 0.30 Pips
2️⃣ FXRebate.eu25% of the Spread60% of pip value $7.75 Per Lot30.00% of paid spread$3 per Lot
3️⃣ PaybackFXUp to $6.1930% Of the Spread$4.5 Round Turn Lot$1.5 Round Turn Lot + 5% Commission ReductionUp to $18.75 Round Turn Lot37.5% of broker's CommissionsUp to 0.409 Pips / Round Turn Lot
4️⃣ Forexsuggest.com
5️⃣ Premiumtrading.co32% of the Spread28% of the Spread$6.40 per Lot$8 per lot$8 per lot48% of Broker Revenue$4.00 per lot
6️⃣ Rebatekingfx32% of the Spread31% of the Spread$6.80 per Lot$8.50 USD per Lot / 0-100 Lots $8.70 per Lot / 100 - 500 lots $9.00 per Lot / 500 Lots +0 - 90 Lots $9.00 per Lot 90 - 180 Lots $9.15 per Lot 180 Lots + $9.30 per Lots48% of the Broker Revenue48% of the Broker Revenue
🚀 Open an Account👉 Open Account👉 Open Account👉 Open Account👉 Open Account👉 Open Account👉 Open Account👉 Open Account
 

To find the best forex rebate for you, it is important to consider the following factors:

  1. The broker's reputation and reliability: Choose a reputable and trustworthy broker to ensure that you are getting a fair and transparent deal.
  2. The size of the rebate: Look for a broker that offers a competitive rebate, as this can significantly reduce your trading costs.
  3. The terms and conditions of the rebate: Make sure to read the fine print and understand any restrictions or limitations on the rebate, such as minimum trade volumes or expiration dates.
  4. Other trading conditions: Consider the broker's spreads, commissions, and other trading conditions, as these can also affect your overall trading costs.

  It is also important to note that while forex rebates can be a useful tool for reducing trading costs, they should not be the only factor considered when choosing a broker. It is important to carefully research and compare brokers to find the one that best meets your needs and trading style.  

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Forex rebates can provide a convenient way for traders to earn back a portion of the trading fees that they incur.Some forex brokers may not offer rebates, which can limit a trader's options.
Rebates can help to offset some of the costs associated with trading, such as spreads and commissions.Rebates may not be available on all types of trades or may only be offered on certain instruments.
Rebates can be a useful tool for traders who are looking to maximize their profits.Some brokers may only offer rebates to certain types of traders, such as those with high volume or a certain level of activity.
 

Conclusion

The best cashback Forex rebate broker programs enable traders to boost their profitability because they provide funds that return part of their trading expenses. Volume traders, along with traders who execute many deals, find these rebate programs exceptionally useful because they produce substantial cost reductions. Rebate forex brokers that maintain transparency regarding their rebate structures, use fast payout systems, and avoid trading quality degradation constitute the best category of choice. The rebate programs provided directly by brokers or through third-party providers represent an approach that any trader should consider because they use trading participation to deliver real financial rewards.

 

You might also like:

AvaTrade ReviewExness ReviewHF Markets ReviewTickmill ReviewXM Review

 

Disclaimer

Traders need to understand and remember that CFDs are leveraged, complex products that may be accompanied by the risk of incurring losses that may exceed the initial deposit of the trader. Traders need to ensure that they understand their risk exposure and determine whether the risk involved is suited to them before making trading decisions that could result in loss of capital.  

Frequently Asked Questions

 

What are forex rebates?

A Forex Rebate is a small deduction from an amount to be paid or the return of a part of an amount given in payment.  

How does the SA Shares cashback rebate work?

SA Shares

makes multiple affiliate links available to users who wish to open an account or transfer an existing account to a Forex Broker that offers Cash Back Rebates.  By using the affiliate link and following the steps set by the chosen broker, the user will qualify for Cash Rebates.  

How can I promote brokers to make rebate affiliate commissions?

Most Forex Brokers will make a Partnership or Affiliate option available in the form of an Introducing Broker program.  An IB will receive a referral link that can be shared with family, friends, and potential traders in order to earn rebates.  

Which forex brokers give forex rebates?

Aside from the top 10 Forex Brokers with Rebate Programs listed in this article, a large number of additional service providers will make rebate programs available. In order to select the best rebate offer, traders must compare Forex Brokers and consider factors such as rebate amounts paid to traders, rebate per lot, pip rebate, and to see how much rebate can be earned via a Rebate Calculator.  

Which forex broker gives the highest cashback rebates?

According to research, Exness offers the highest Cash Back Rebate.  

Which forex rebate trading strategy is the best for beginners?

The best Forex Rebate Trading Strategy for Beginners is to select a Broker that not only offers a profitable rebate program but also makes account options available that only require a minimal first deposit.  

I'm an existing Forex trader. How can I transfer my account to earn rebates?

Each Broker will have its own method of Transfer.  Once a new Broker with Rebate Options is selected, customer support can be contacted to assist.  

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