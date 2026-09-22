BDSwiss Fund Withdrawal Process - Main Banner

  BDSwiss Withdrawal Process can be summarised as a trustworthy and regulated Forex Broker that is very competitive and comprehensive in terms of its withdrawal methods, deposit options, and Withdrawal fees. BDSwiss offers multiple trusted deposit options and withdrawal methods for active traders across the globe.  

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FSC, FSA, and MISA.
Start Trading Read Review
 

BDSwiss Fund Withdrawal Process - A Key Point Quick Overview

  1. ☑️ Overview
  2. ☑️ BDSwiss Withdrawal Options
  3. ☑️ To withdraw funds from an account with BDSwiss
  4. ☑️ BDSwiss At a Glance
  5. ☑️ Customer Reviews
  6. ☑️ Pros and Cons
  7. ☑️ Conclusion
  8. ☑️ Frequently Asked Questions

 

Overview

Overview

 

  • BDSwiss, founded in 2012, has gained popularity among South African traders because of its extensive selection of financial instruments and user-friendly features.
  • It has also grown its services abroad, including a strong presence in South Africa.
  • The platform is well-known for offering CFDs, including forex, cryptocurrencies, commodities, indices, and stock trading, catering to various financial interests.
  • Another highlight is the platform's user interface, which is meant to be intuitive and straightforward for traders of all experience levels.
  • BDSwiss provides the popular MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms and its own BDSwiss WebTrader platform and app.
  • These systems include comprehensive charting tools, market indicators, and risk management capabilities, allowing South African traders to make well-informed decisions.

 

Deposits and Withdrawals

  BDSwiss Deposit fees and deposit methods   BDSwiss offers South African traders the following deposit and withdrawal methods:  

BDSwiss Deposit Currencies, Deposit and Withdrawal Processing Times

🔎 Payment Method⏲️ Deposit Processing⌚ Withdrawal Processing
💴 Credit/Debit CardInstant2-7 days
💵 SkrillInstant24 hours
💶 NetellerInstant24 hours
💷 Bank Wire1 – 5 days1-5 days
💴 Pay RetailersReal-timeReal-time
💵 CryptocurrenciesInstantInstant
💶 QRInstantInstant
💷 Online BankingInstantInstant
💴 AstroPayInstantInstant
💵 GlobePayInstantInstant
💶 EFTInstantInstant
💷 Direct Bank Transfer1 – 4 days1-5 days
💴 MPESAInstantInstant
💵 AirtelInstantInstant
💶 TiGOInstantInstant
💷 KorapayInstantInstant
 

Broker Comparison - Deposit and Withdrawals

🔎 BrokerBDSwiss CTA logoInstaForex CTA logoFXOpen CTA logo
⏰ Minimum Withdrawal TimeInstantInstantInstant
⏱️ Maximum Estimated Withdrawal TimeWithin 24 hoursUp to 6 working days2 - 5 Days
⌚ Instant Deposits and Instant WithdrawalsYesYesYes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account👉 Open Account👉 Open Account
 

To withdraw funds from an account with BDSwiss

South African traders can follow these steps:

  • Begin by entering your login details into your BDSwiss trading account.
  • Once logged in, navigate to the relevant menu within your secure client site to use the withdrawal option.
  • Check that your trading account has been verified per BDSwiss' standards before initiating a withdrawal.
  • To expedite the withdrawal procedure, you must utilize the same deposit method you used to finance your BDSwiss account. This contributes to the consistency of your financial transactions.
  • Enter the exact amount you want to withdraw from your BDSwiss account.
  • Follow any further instructions or requirements provided by BDSwiss throughout the withdrawal process. Make sure that all the information is accurate and comprehensive.
  • Submit your withdrawal request after completing the transaction and following the appropriate steps. BDSwiss normally processes withdrawals quickly.

 

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

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🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
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5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom
 

BDSwiss At a Glance

🔎CategoryBDS Markets CTA Logo
📅Year Founded2012
👨‍💼 Current CEOGadi Amit
🧑‍💼 Founder/sGadi Amit, Eliran Mor
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staffOver 300 employees
👩‍💻Amount of active tradersOver 1.5 million
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
🛡️RegulationCySEC, FSC, FSA, NFA, MISA, SCA
🌎Country of regulationCyprus, Mauritius, Seychelles, USA, Germany
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔑 Two-step AuthenticationNo
🔋Investor Protection SchemesEUR, USD, GBP
➕AccountsYes
💳Institutional Accountsyes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsNo
📇Minor account currenciesYes (EUR, USD, GBP, AUD, CAD, CHF, JPY, SGD)
💰Minimum Deposit$10/ ZAR 150 For South Africans
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time24 hours to 5 business days
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeNo fee for most methods, but may depend on method
📊Spreads from0.0 pips (varies by account type)
💸CommissionsYes, for Raw and VIP accounts
💱Number of base currencies supported4 ZAR, USD, EUR, GBP
🚀Swap FeesYes, applicable for non-Islamic accounts
📈LeverageUp to 1:500
📏Margin requirementsVaries by asset and account type
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeLess than 1 second
📆VPS HostingYes
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedOver 1000
🗠CFD Stock IndicesMajor global indices
⚖️CFD CommoditiesPrecious metals, energies, agricultural products
📜CFD SharesPopular global stocks
👁️ Watch listYes
📲 Trade AlertsYes
💹 Trading Stocks with GPYes
📉 Trading Indices with GPYes
📋 Swap on trading boardApplicable
💳Deposit OptionsBank wire, credit/debit cards, e-wallets
💵Withdrawal OptionsBank transfer, credit/debit cards, e-wallets
🎁 Welcome BonusAvailable
💻Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, BDSwiss WebTrader
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, Mac, Android, iOS
🖥️Forex trading toolsEconomic calendar, Forex calculator, Trading alerts
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@bdswiss.com
📞Customer Support Contact Number+44 2036705890/+357 22 00 99 11
🗣️Languages supported on WebsiteEnglish, Arabic, Russian, Chinese, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, French, German, Greek
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes, free for registered users
📚Educational ResourcesYes (blog, video tutorials, trading guides)
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partnersOver 1000
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?No
🪙Rebate programYes
💬 Community ForumYes
📱 Social media PlatformsYes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

Customer Reviews

  • Customer reviews for BDSwiss are generally mixed to positive, with many traders praising the platform’s user-friendly interface, fast trade execution, and diverse range of tradable assets.
  • Users often highlight the quality of educational resources and responsive customer support as strong points.
  • Positive feedback also mentions the reliability of deposit and withdrawal processes.
  • However, some negative reviews cite occasional delays in withdrawals or verification processes, and spreads that may widen during high volatility.
  • Overall, BDSwiss is considered a reputable broker by many, particularly suited for beginner and intermediate traders looking for a regulated and well-supported trading environment.

 

🔍Aspect🔖Details
🌟Overall Rating 4.2 out of 5 – Generally positive reviews across platforms like Trustpilot.
👏Customer SatisfactionMost users report satisfaction with platform performance, education, and withdrawals.
📞Customer ServiceResponsive and helpful 24/5 multilingual support via live chat, phone, and email.
 
💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FSC, FSA, and MISA.
Start Trading Read Review
 

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform📝 Feedback Summary⭐ Rating
Forex Peace Army logo
Predominantly negative reviews citing withdrawal issues and account closures.⭐ 1.6 / 5 (72 reviews)
google logo
Mixed reviews; some users report satisfactory experiences, others highlight concerns over withdrawals.⭐ 3.0 / 5 (approximate)
TrustPilot Logo
Mixed feedback; some users praise the platform's features, while others report issues with customer service.⭐ 1.9 / 5 (19 reviews)
 

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❎ Cons
BDSwiss caters to South African traders and provides a safe trading environmentThe bank wire processing time is a few days
There are flexible withdrawal methods offeredBDSwiss imposes minimum withdrawal limits
BDSwiss does not charge withdrawal feesBDSwiss has strict withdrawal terms and conditions
 

Conclusion

BDSwiss makes multiple withdrawal options available, with no internal withdrawal fees being charged.

 

You might also like:

BDSwiss Sign-Up BonusBDSwiss Fees, Spreads, and, CommissionsBDSwiss Minimum DepositBDSwiss Account TypesBDSwiss Demo Account

 

Frequently Asked Questions

 

How do I withdraw funds from my BDSwiss account?

To withdraw funds from your BDSwiss account, log in to your client portal, navigate to the withdrawal section, select your preferred withdrawal method, enter the amount, and confirm the request. Ensure all verification requirements are completed beforehand.  

What withdrawal methods are available on BDSwiss?

BDSwiss offers multiple withdrawal methods, including bank transfers, credit/debit cards, and e-wallets such as Skrill and Neteller. The available options may depend on your country of residence and the method used for your original deposit.  

How long does a BDSwiss withdrawal take?

Withdrawal processing times vary depending on the method used. BDSwiss typically processes requests within 24 hours, but bank transfers may take several business days, while e-wallet withdrawals are usually faster and often completed within one day.  

Are there any withdrawal fees on BDSwiss?

BDSwiss generally does not charge internal withdrawal fees, but external payment providers or banks may apply their own charges. It’s important to check with your payment provider to understand any additional fees that could affect your withdrawal amount.  

What is the minimum withdrawal amount on BDSwiss?

The minimum withdrawal amount on BDSwiss depends on the payment method selected. Typically, it starts from around $10 or equivalent. However, specific limits may vary, so always confirm within your account dashboard before submitting a request.  

Do I need to verify my account before withdrawing?

Yes, BDSwiss requires full account verification before processing withdrawals. This includes submitting identification documents and proof of address. Verification ensures compliance with financial regulations and protects both the trader and the platform from fraud.  

Can I withdraw using a different method than I used to deposit?

BDSwiss follows anti-money laundering regulations, meaning withdrawals are usually processed via the same method used for deposits. If that method is unavailable, alternative options may be offered after review and approval by the compliance team.  

Why is my BDSwiss withdrawal delayed?

Delays in withdrawal processing can occur due to incomplete verification, incorrect payment details, high request volumes, or bank processing times. Ensuring all account details are accurate and verified can significantly reduce the likelihood of delays.  

Can I cancel a withdrawal request on BDSwiss?

Yes, you can cancel a withdrawal request if it has not yet been processed. This can be done through your client portal. Once the request is approved and processed, cancellation is no longer possible, and funds will be sent accordingly.  

Is it safe to withdraw funds from BDSwiss?

BDSwiss operates under regulatory oversight and implements security measures such as encryption and verification protocols. Withdrawals are considered safe as long as users follow proper procedures, maintain account security, and ensure compliance with verification requirements.  

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