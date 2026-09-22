BDSwiss Withdrawal Process can be summarised as a trustworthy and regulated Forex Broker that is very competitive and comprehensive in terms of its withdrawal methods, deposit options, and Withdrawal fees. BDSwiss offers multiple trusted deposit options and withdrawal methods for active traders across the globe.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSC, FSA, and MISA. Start Trading Read Review

BDSwiss Fund Withdrawal Process - A Key Point Quick Overview

Overview

BDSwiss, founded in 2012, has gained popularity among South African traders because of its extensive selection of financial instruments and user-friendly features.

It has also grown its services abroad, including a strong presence in South Africa.

The platform is well-known for offering CFDs, including forex, cryptocurrencies, commodities, indices, and stock trading, catering to various financial interests.

Another highlight is the platform's user interface, which is meant to be intuitive and straightforward for traders of all experience levels.

BDSwiss provides the popular MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms and its own BDSwiss WebTrader platform and app.

These systems include comprehensive charting tools, market indicators, and risk management capabilities, allowing South African traders to make well-informed decisions.

Deposits and Withdrawals

BDSwiss offers South African traders the following deposit and withdrawal methods:

BDSwiss Deposit Currencies, Deposit and Withdrawal Processing Times

🔎 Payment Method ⏲️ Deposit Processing ⌚ Withdrawal Processing 💴 Credit/Debit Card Instant 2-7 days 💵 Skrill Instant 24 hours 💶 Neteller Instant 24 hours 💷 Bank Wire 1 – 5 days 1-5 days 💴 Pay Retailers Real-time Real-time 💵 Cryptocurrencies Instant Instant 💶 QR Instant Instant 💷 Online Banking Instant Instant 💴 AstroPay Instant Instant 💵 GlobePay Instant Instant 💶 EFT Instant Instant 💷 Direct Bank Transfer 1 – 4 days 1-5 days 💴 MPESA Instant Instant 💵 Airtel Instant Instant 💶 TiGO Instant Instant 💷 Korapay Instant Instant

Broker Comparison - Deposit and Withdrawals

🔎 Broker ⏰ Minimum Withdrawal Time Instant Instant Instant ⏱️ Maximum Estimated Withdrawal Time Within 24 hours Up to 6 working days 2 - 5 Days ⌚ Instant Deposits and Instant Withdrawals Yes Yes Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

To withdraw funds from an account with BDSwiss

South African traders can follow these steps:

Begin by entering your login details into your BDSwiss trading account.

Once logged in, navigate to the relevant menu within your secure client site to use the withdrawal option.

Check that your trading account has been verified per BDSwiss' standards before initiating a withdrawal.

To expedite the withdrawal procedure, you must utilize the same deposit method you used to finance your BDSwiss account. This contributes to the consistency of your financial transactions.

Enter the exact amount you want to withdraw from your BDSwiss account.

Follow any further instructions or requirements provided by BDSwiss throughout the withdrawal process. Make sure that all the information is accurate and comprehensive.

Submit your withdrawal request after completing the transaction and following the appropriate steps. BDSwiss normally processes withdrawals quickly.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

BDSwiss At a Glance

🔎Category 📅Year Founded 2012 👨‍💼 Current CEO Gadi Amit 🧑‍💼 Founder/s Gadi Amit, Eliran Mor 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff Over 300 employees 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Over 1.5 million 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No 🛡️Regulation CySEC, FSC, FSA, NFA, MISA, SCA 🌎Country of regulation Cyprus, Mauritius, Seychelles, USA, Germany 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔑 Two-step Authentication No 🔋Investor Protection Schemes EUR, USD, GBP ➕Accounts Yes 💳Institutional Accounts yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts No 📇Minor account currencies Yes (EUR, USD, GBP, AUD, CAD, CHF, JPY, SGD) 💰Minimum Deposit $10/ ZAR 150 For South Africans 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time 24 hours to 5 business days 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee No fee for most methods, but may depend on method 📊Spreads from 0.0 pips (varies by account type) 💸Commissions Yes, for Raw and VIP accounts 💱Number of base currencies supported 4 ZAR, USD, EUR, GBP 🚀Swap Fees Yes, applicable for non-Islamic accounts 📈Leverage Up to 1:500 📏Margin requirements Varies by asset and account type ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Less than 1 second 📆VPS Hosting Yes 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 1000 🗠CFD Stock Indices Major global indices ⚖️CFD Commodities Precious metals, energies, agricultural products 📜CFD Shares Popular global stocks 👁️ Watch list Yes 📲 Trade Alerts Yes 💹 Trading Stocks with GP Yes 📉 Trading Indices with GP Yes 📋 Swap on trading board Applicable 💳Deposit Options Bank wire, credit/debit cards, e-wallets 💵Withdrawal Options Bank transfer, credit/debit cards, e-wallets 🎁 Welcome Bonus Available 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, BDSwiss WebTrader 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, Mac, Android, iOS 🖥️Forex trading tools Economic calendar, Forex calculator, Trading alerts 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 📱Customer Support email address support@bdswiss.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +44 2036705890/+357 22 00 99 11 🗣️Languages supported on Website English, Arabic, Russian, Chinese, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, French, German, Greek 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes, free for registered users 📚Educational Resources Yes (blog, video tutorials, trading guides) 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners Over 1000 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? No 🪙Rebate program Yes 💬 Community Forum Yes 📱 Social media Platforms Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Customer Reviews

Customer reviews for BDSwiss are generally mixed to positive, with many traders praising the platform’s user-friendly interface, fast trade execution, and diverse range of tradable assets.

Users often highlight the quality of educational resources and responsive customer support as strong points.

Positive feedback also mentions the reliability of deposit and withdrawal processes.

However, some negative reviews cite occasional delays in withdrawals or verification processes, and spreads that may widen during high volatility.

Overall, BDSwiss is considered a reputable broker by many, particularly suited for beginner and intermediate traders looking for a regulated and well-supported trading environment.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating 4.2 out of 5 – Generally positive reviews across platforms like Trustpilot. 👏Customer Satisfaction Most users report satisfaction with platform performance, education, and withdrawals. 📞Customer Service Responsive and helpful 24/5 multilingual support via live chat, phone, and email.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSC, FSA, and MISA. Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Predominantly negative reviews citing withdrawal issues and account closures. ⭐ 1.6 / 5 (72 reviews) Mixed reviews; some users report satisfactory experiences, others highlight concerns over withdrawals. ⭐ 3.0 / 5 (approximate) Mixed feedback; some users praise the platform's features, while others report issues with customer service. ⭐ 1.9 / 5 (19 reviews)

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❎ Cons BDSwiss caters to South African traders and provides a safe trading environment The bank wire processing time is a few days There are flexible withdrawal methods offered BDSwiss imposes minimum withdrawal limits BDSwiss does not charge withdrawal fees BDSwiss has strict withdrawal terms and conditions

Conclusion BDSwiss makes multiple withdrawal options available, with no internal withdrawal fees being charged.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How do I withdraw funds from my BDSwiss account?

To withdraw funds from your BDSwiss account, log in to your client portal, navigate to the withdrawal section, select your preferred withdrawal method, enter the amount, and confirm the request. Ensure all verification requirements are completed beforehand.

What withdrawal methods are available on BDSwiss?

BDSwiss offers multiple withdrawal methods, including bank transfers, credit/debit cards, and e-wallets such as Skrill and Neteller. The available options may depend on your country of residence and the method used for your original deposit.

How long does a BDSwiss withdrawal take?

Withdrawal processing times vary depending on the method used. BDSwiss typically processes requests within 24 hours, but bank transfers may take several business days, while e-wallet withdrawals are usually faster and often completed within one day.

Are there any withdrawal fees on BDSwiss?

BDSwiss generally does not charge internal withdrawal fees, but external payment providers or banks may apply their own charges. It’s important to check with your payment provider to understand any additional fees that could affect your withdrawal amount.

What is the minimum withdrawal amount on BDSwiss?

The minimum withdrawal amount on BDSwiss depends on the payment method selected. Typically, it starts from around $10 or equivalent. However, specific limits may vary, so always confirm within your account dashboard before submitting a request.

Do I need to verify my account before withdrawing?

Yes, BDSwiss requires full account verification before processing withdrawals. This includes submitting identification documents and proof of address. Verification ensures compliance with financial regulations and protects both the trader and the platform from fraud.

Can I withdraw using a different method than I used to deposit?

BDSwiss follows anti-money laundering regulations, meaning withdrawals are usually processed via the same method used for deposits. If that method is unavailable, alternative options may be offered after review and approval by the compliance team.

Why is my BDSwiss withdrawal delayed?

Delays in withdrawal processing can occur due to incomplete verification, incorrect payment details, high request volumes, or bank processing times. Ensuring all account details are accurate and verified can significantly reduce the likelihood of delays.

Can I cancel a withdrawal request on BDSwiss?

Yes, you can cancel a withdrawal request if it has not yet been processed. This can be done through your client portal. Once the request is approved and processed, cancellation is no longer possible, and funds will be sent accordingly.

Is it safe to withdraw funds from BDSwiss?

BDSwiss operates under regulatory oversight and implements security measures such as encryption and verification protocols. Withdrawals are considered safe as long as users follow proper procedures, maintain account security, and ensure compliance with verification requirements.