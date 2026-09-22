BDSwiss Minimum Deposit - Main Banner

  BDSwiss minimum deposit starts at $10. ZAR 150 for South African traders. The Zero-Spread account has a low minimum deposit of $100 / ZAR 1800. Minimum deposit requirements differ depending on the trading account.  

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FSC, FSA, and MISA.
Start Trading Read Review
 

BDSwiss Minimum Deposit Review – Key Points Quick Overview

  1. ☑️Overview
  2. ☑️BDSwiss Deposit fees and deposit methods
  3. ☑️How to make a BDSwiss Deposit
  4. ☑️Deposit and Withdraw Rules
  5. ☑️BDSwiss at a Glance
  6. ☑️Customer Reviews
  7. ☑️Pros and Cons
  8. ☑️Conclusion
  9. ☑️Frequently Asked Questions

 

Overview

BDSwiss Overview

 

  • BDSwiss, founded in 2012, has gained popularity among South African traders because of its extensive selection of financial instruments and user-friendly features.
  • It has also grown its services abroad, including a strong presence in South Africa.
  • The platform is well-known for offering CFDs, including forex, cryptocurrencies, commodities, indices, and stock trading, catering to various financial interests.
  • Another highlight is the platform's user interface, which is meant to be intuitive and straightforward for traders of all experience levels.
  • BDSwiss provides the popular MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms and its own BDSwiss WebTrader platform and app.
  • These systems include comprehensive charting tools, market indicators, and risk management capabilities, allowing South African traders to make well-informed decisions.

 

BDSwiss Deposit fees and deposit methods

BDSwiss Deposit fees and deposit methods

  BDSwiss offers South African traders the following deposit and withdrawal methods:  

BDSwiss Deposit Currencies, Deposit and Withdrawal Processing Times

🔎 Payment Method⏲️ Deposit Processing⌚ Withdrawal Processing
💴 Credit/Debit CardInstant2-7 days
💵 SkrillInstant24 hours
💶 NetellerInstant24 hours
💷 Bank Wire1 – 5 days1-5 days
💴 Pay RetailersReal-timeReal-time
💵 CryptocurrenciesInstantInstant
💶 QRInstantInstant
💷 Online BankingInstantInstant
💴 AstroPayInstantInstant
💵 GlobePayInstantInstant
💶 EFTInstantInstant
💷 Direct Bank Transfer1 – 4 days1-5 days
💴 MPESAInstantInstant
💵 AirtelInstantInstant
💶 TiGOInstantInstant
💷 KorapayInstantInstant
 

Broker Comparison - Deposit and Withdrawals

🔎 BrokerBDSwiss CTA logoInstaForex CTA logoFXOpen CTA logo
⏰ Minimum Withdrawal TimeInstantInstantInstant
⏱️ Maximum Estimated Withdrawal TimeWithin 24 hoursUp to 6 working days2 - 5 Days
⌚ Instant Deposits and Instant WithdrawalsYesYesYes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account👉 Open Account👉 Open Account
 

How to make a BDSwiss Deposit

  How to make a BDSwiss Deposit   To deposit funds to an account with BDSwiss, South African traders can follow these steps:

  • Begin by logging in to your BDSwiss trading account with the credentials you were issued.
  • Once logged in, choose the trading account you want to fund. This is accomplished by selecting "Deposits" from the left-hand navigation menu after clicking "Payments."
  • Next, specify how much money you want to deposit into your BDSwiss account.
  • For South African traders, BDSwiss provides several deposit options. From the list, select your desired method.
  • Decide on the South African Rand (ZAR) as your currency: If you prefer to deposit in South African Rand (ZAR), choose ZAR.
  • This ensures your account is funded in your local currency, saving you money on currency conversion fees.
  • After you have chosen your deposit method and entered your deposit amount, click the "Proceed to Payment" option. You will be taken to the payment processing page, where you must follow any additional instructions from the selected payment source.

 

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FSC, FSA, and MISA.
Start Trading Read Review
 

Deposit and Withdraw Rules

  • No fees are charged on deposits or withdrawals that are made with a credit card.
  • Fees may be charged by the funding provider that is involved in the transfer, eg, an intermediary bank. Also, a $10 withdrawal fee is charged for bank wire transfers for amounts less than $100.
  • Currencies like USD, EUR, GBP, and ZAR are accepted as deposit currencies.
  • The deposited amount must always be returned to a bank account in the same method that was used to deposit it.
  • Funds must be transferred in the same currency as the bank account to which they are being transferred. Should this not be done, traders may be subjected to currency conversion fees.
  • Profits can only be withdrawn once all other funds that are equal to the sum of the deposits made have been withdrawn back to the same method or account used to deposit.

 

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FSC, FSA, and MISA.
Start Trading Read Review
 
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BDSwiss at a Glance

🔎CategoryBDS Markets CTA Logo
📅Year Founded2012
👨‍💼 Current CEOGadi Amit
🧑‍💼 Founder/sGadi Amit, Eliran Mor
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staffOver 300 employees
👩‍💻Amount of active tradersOver 1.5 million
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
🛡️RegulationCySEC, FSC, FSA, NFA, MISA, SCA
🌎Country of regulationCyprus, Mauritius, Seychelles, USA, Germany
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔑 Two-step AuthenticationNo
🔋Investor Protection SchemesEUR, USD, GBP
➕AccountsYes
💳Institutional Accountsyes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsNo
📇Minor account currenciesYes (EUR, USD, GBP, AUD, CAD, CHF, JPY, SGD)
💰Minimum Deposit$10/ ZAR 150 For South Africans
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time24 hours to 5 business days
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeNo fee for most methods, but may depend on method
📊Spreads from0.0 pips (varies by account type)
💸CommissionsYes, for Raw and VIP accounts
💱Number of base currencies supported4 ZAR, USD, EUR, GBP
🚀Swap FeesYes, applicable for non-Islamic accounts
📈LeverageUp to 1:500
📏Margin requirementsVaries by asset and account type
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeLess than 1 second
📆VPS HostingYes
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedOver 1000
🗠CFD Stock IndicesMajor global indices
⚖️CFD CommoditiesPrecious metals, energies, agricultural products
📜CFD SharesPopular global stocks
👁️ Watch listYes
📲 Trade AlertsYes
💹 Trading Stocks with GPYes
📉 Trading Indices with GPYes
📋 Swap on trading boardApplicable
💳Deposit OptionsBank wire, credit/debit cards, e-wallets
💵Withdrawal OptionsBank transfer, credit/debit cards, e-wallets
🎁 Welcome BonusAvailable
💻Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, BDSwiss WebTrader
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, Mac, Android, iOS
🖥️Forex trading toolsEconomic calendar, Forex calculator, Trading alerts
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@bdswiss.com
📞Customer Support Contact Number+44 2036705890/+357 22 00 99 11
🗣️Languages supported on WebsiteEnglish, Arabic, Russian, Chinese, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, French, German, Greek
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes, free for registered users
📚Educational ResourcesYes (blog, video tutorials, trading guides)
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partnersOver 1000
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?No
🪙Rebate programYes
💬 Community ForumYes
📱 Social media PlatformsYes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

Customer Reviews

  • Customer reviews for BDSwiss are generally mixed to positive, with many traders praising the platform’s user-friendly interface, fast trade execution, and diverse range of tradable assets.
  • Users often highlight the quality of educational resources and responsive customer support as strong points.
  • Positive feedback also mentions the reliability of deposit and withdrawal processes.
  • However, some negative reviews cite occasional delays in withdrawals or verification processes, and spreads that may widen during high volatility.
  • Overall, BDSwiss is considered a reputable broker by many, particularly suited for beginner and intermediate traders looking for a regulated and well-supported trading environment.

 

🔍Aspect🔖Details
🌟Overall Rating 4.2 out of 5 – Generally positive reviews across platforms like Trustpilot.
👏Customer SatisfactionMost users report satisfaction with platform performance, education, and withdrawals.
📞Customer ServiceResponsive and helpful 24/5 multilingual support via live chat, phone, and email.
 
💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FSC, FSA, and MISA.
Start Trading Read Review
 

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform📝 Feedback Summary⭐ Rating
Forex Peace Army logo
Predominantly negative reviews citing withdrawal issues and account closures.⭐ 1.6 / 5 (72 reviews)
google logo
Mixed reviews; some users report satisfactory experiences, others highlight concerns over withdrawals.⭐ 3.0 / 5 (approximate)
TrustPilot Logo
Mixed feedback; some users praise the platform's features, while others report issues with customer service.⭐ 1.9 / 5 (19 reviews)
 

Pros and Cons

✅Pros❌ Cons
The choice between MT4, MT5, and Proprietary platformLarge trades are not discounted as well as at other platforms
Fast account openingSupport not available 24/7
Platforms offer lots of advanced features for technical analysis and decision-makingMust register an account to use Demo account
 

Conclusion

BDSwiss has a relatively accessible minimum deposit requirement, making it suitable for both beginner and experienced traders. The minimum deposit starts from $10, depending on the account type and region, which allows new traders to test the platform with low capital. For traders looking for more advanced features and tighter spreads, higher-tier accounts may require larger deposits.

 

You might also like:

BDSwiss Account TypesBDSwiss Demo AccountBDSwiss Fees and SpreadsBDSwiss Islamic AccountBDSwiss Sign up Bonus

 

Frequently Asked Questions

 

What is the minimum deposit for BDSwiss?

The minimum deposit for the BDSwiss Cent Account is $10, Classic Account $10, VIP Account $250 & Zero-Spread Account $100.  

How do you deposit funds with BDSwiss?

BDSwiss offers the following deposit and withdrawal methods: Bank Wire, Credit/Debit Card, PAYO, Korapay, OZOW, MPESA, Airtel, Vodaphone, MTN, Airtel Tigo, Orange Money, PromptPay, VietQR, DuitNow, PayMaya, GCash, Pix, Beeteller, and Crypto wallet.  

Does BDSwiss charge withdrawal fees?

A EUR 10 or the account currency equivalent fee will be applied to bank transfers under EUR 100, and the minimum withdrawal allowed by bank wire is EUR 60, including the EUR 10 fee.  

How long does it take to make a withdrawal?

BDSwiss promises withdrawal service within 24 hours on working business days, and on weekends or holidays, it may take longer. It may also take additional days for the payment to proceed with the transaction once it is already confirmed and done by BDSwiss.  

Which countries are not accepted for trading with BDSwiss?

EU countries, Democratic Republic of Congo, Eritrea, Iran, Japan, Korea, Democratic People's Republic of (North Korea), Libyan Arab Jamahiriya, Mauritius, Myanmar, North Korea, Seychelles, Somalia, Sudan, Syrian Arab Republic, United States / US reportable persons (e.g. Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, etc.), United Kingdom  

Are there any limits on the amounts of cash deposits or withdrawals from BDSwiss?

No, but keep in mind that a EUR 10 fee or the account currency equivalent will be applied to bank transfers under EUR 100, and the minimum withdrawal allowed by bank wire is EUR 60, including the EUR 10 fee.  

Does BDSwiss offer customer support?

Yes, the BDSwiss customer support is available 24/5. Should you wish to reach BDSwiss, you can contact them via Live Chat or by email.  

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