BDSwiss minimum deposit starts at $10. ZAR 150 for South African traders. The Zero-Spread account has a low minimum deposit of $100 / ZAR 1800. Minimum deposit requirements differ depending on the trading account.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSC, FSA, and MISA. Start Trading Read Review

BDSwiss Minimum Deposit Review – Key Points Quick Overview

Overview

BDSwiss, founded in 2012, has gained popularity among South African traders because of its extensive selection of financial instruments and user-friendly features.

It has also grown its services abroad, including a strong presence in South Africa.

The platform is well-known for offering CFDs, including forex, cryptocurrencies, commodities, indices, and stock trading, catering to various financial interests.

Another highlight is the platform's user interface, which is meant to be intuitive and straightforward for traders of all experience levels.

BDSwiss provides the popular MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms and its own BDSwiss WebTrader platform and app.

These systems include comprehensive charting tools, market indicators, and risk management capabilities, allowing South African traders to make well-informed decisions.

BDSwiss Deposit fees and deposit methods

BDSwiss offers South African traders the following deposit and withdrawal methods:

BDSwiss Deposit Currencies, Deposit and Withdrawal Processing Times

🔎 Payment Method ⏲️ Deposit Processing ⌚ Withdrawal Processing 💴 Credit/Debit Card Instant 2-7 days 💵 Skrill Instant 24 hours 💶 Neteller Instant 24 hours 💷 Bank Wire 1 – 5 days 1-5 days 💴 Pay Retailers Real-time Real-time 💵 Cryptocurrencies Instant Instant 💶 QR Instant Instant 💷 Online Banking Instant Instant 💴 AstroPay Instant Instant 💵 GlobePay Instant Instant 💶 EFT Instant Instant 💷 Direct Bank Transfer 1 – 4 days 1-5 days 💴 MPESA Instant Instant 💵 Airtel Instant Instant 💶 TiGO Instant Instant 💷 Korapay Instant Instant

Broker Comparison - Deposit and Withdrawals

🔎 Broker ⏰ Minimum Withdrawal Time Instant Instant Instant ⏱️ Maximum Estimated Withdrawal Time Within 24 hours Up to 6 working days 2 - 5 Days ⌚ Instant Deposits and Instant Withdrawals Yes Yes Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

How to make a BDSwiss Deposit

To deposit funds to an account with BDSwiss, South African traders can follow these steps:

Begin by logging in to your BDSwiss trading account with the credentials you were issued.

Once logged in, choose the trading account you want to fund. This is accomplished by selecting "Deposits" from the left-hand navigation menu after clicking "Payments."

Next, specify how much money you want to deposit into your BDSwiss account.

For South African traders, BDSwiss provides several deposit options. From the list, select your desired method.

Decide on the South African Rand (ZAR) as your currency: If you prefer to deposit in South African Rand (ZAR), choose ZAR.

This ensures your account is funded in your local currency, saving you money on currency conversion fees.

After you have chosen your deposit method and entered your deposit amount, click the "Proceed to Payment" option. You will be taken to the payment processing page, where you must follow any additional instructions from the selected payment source.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSC, FSA, and MISA. Start Trading Read Review

Deposit and Withdraw Rules

No fees are charged on deposits or withdrawals that are made with a credit card.

Fees may be charged by the funding provider that is involved in the transfer, eg, an intermediary bank. Also, a $10 withdrawal fee is charged for bank wire transfers for amounts less than $100.

Currencies like USD, EUR, GBP, and ZAR are accepted as deposit currencies.

The deposited amount must always be returned to a bank account in the same method that was used to deposit it.

Funds must be transferred in the same currency as the bank account to which they are being transferred. Should this not be done, traders may be subjected to currency conversion fees.

Profits can only be withdrawn once all other funds that are equal to the sum of the deposits made have been withdrawn back to the same method or account used to deposit.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSC, FSA, and MISA. Start Trading Read Review

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

BDSwiss at a Glance

🔎Category 📅Year Founded 2012 👨‍💼 Current CEO Gadi Amit 🧑‍💼 Founder/s Gadi Amit, Eliran Mor 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff Over 300 employees 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Over 1.5 million 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No 🛡️Regulation CySEC, FSC, FSA, NFA, MISA, SCA 🌎Country of regulation Cyprus, Mauritius, Seychelles, USA, Germany 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔑 Two-step Authentication No 🔋Investor Protection Schemes EUR, USD, GBP ➕Accounts Yes 💳Institutional Accounts yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts No 📇Minor account currencies Yes (EUR, USD, GBP, AUD, CAD, CHF, JPY, SGD) 💰Minimum Deposit $10/ ZAR 150 For South Africans 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time 24 hours to 5 business days 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee No fee for most methods, but may depend on method 📊Spreads from 0.0 pips (varies by account type) 💸Commissions Yes, for Raw and VIP accounts 💱Number of base currencies supported 4 ZAR, USD, EUR, GBP 🚀Swap Fees Yes, applicable for non-Islamic accounts 📈Leverage Up to 1:500 📏Margin requirements Varies by asset and account type ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Less than 1 second 📆VPS Hosting Yes 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 1000 🗠CFD Stock Indices Major global indices ⚖️CFD Commodities Precious metals, energies, agricultural products 📜CFD Shares Popular global stocks 👁️ Watch list Yes 📲 Trade Alerts Yes 💹 Trading Stocks with GP Yes 📉 Trading Indices with GP Yes 📋 Swap on trading board Applicable 💳Deposit Options Bank wire, credit/debit cards, e-wallets 💵Withdrawal Options Bank transfer, credit/debit cards, e-wallets 🎁 Welcome Bonus Available 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, BDSwiss WebTrader 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, Mac, Android, iOS 🖥️Forex trading tools Economic calendar, Forex calculator, Trading alerts 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 📱Customer Support email address support@bdswiss.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +44 2036705890/+357 22 00 99 11 🗣️Languages supported on Website English, Arabic, Russian, Chinese, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, French, German, Greek 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes, free for registered users 📚Educational Resources Yes (blog, video tutorials, trading guides) 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners Over 1000 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? No 🪙Rebate program Yes 💬 Community Forum Yes 📱 Social media Platforms Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Customer Reviews

Customer reviews for BDSwiss are generally mixed to positive, with many traders praising the platform’s user-friendly interface, fast trade execution, and diverse range of tradable assets.

Users often highlight the quality of educational resources and responsive customer support as strong points.

Positive feedback also mentions the reliability of deposit and withdrawal processes.

However, some negative reviews cite occasional delays in withdrawals or verification processes, and spreads that may widen during high volatility.

Overall, BDSwiss is considered a reputable broker by many, particularly suited for beginner and intermediate traders looking for a regulated and well-supported trading environment.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating 4.2 out of 5 – Generally positive reviews across platforms like Trustpilot. 👏Customer Satisfaction Most users report satisfaction with platform performance, education, and withdrawals. 📞Customer Service Responsive and helpful 24/5 multilingual support via live chat, phone, and email.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSC, FSA, and MISA. Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Predominantly negative reviews citing withdrawal issues and account closures. ⭐ 1.6 / 5 (72 reviews) Mixed reviews; some users report satisfactory experiences, others highlight concerns over withdrawals. ⭐ 3.0 / 5 (approximate) Mixed feedback; some users praise the platform's features, while others report issues with customer service. ⭐ 1.9 / 5 (19 reviews)

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌ Cons The choice between MT4, MT5, and Proprietary platform Large trades are not discounted as well as at other platforms Fast account opening Support not available 24/7 Platforms offer lots of advanced features for technical analysis and decision-making Must register an account to use Demo account

Conclusion BDSwiss has a relatively accessible minimum deposit requirement, making it suitable for both beginner and experienced traders. The minimum deposit starts from $10, depending on the account type and region, which allows new traders to test the platform with low capital. For traders looking for more advanced features and tighter spreads, higher-tier accounts may require larger deposits.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the minimum deposit for BDSwiss?

The minimum deposit for the BDSwiss Cent Account is $10, Classic Account $10, VIP Account $250 & Zero-Spread Account $100.

How do you deposit funds with BDSwiss?

BDSwiss offers the following deposit and withdrawal methods: Bank Wire, Credit/Debit Card, PAYO, Korapay, OZOW, MPESA, Airtel, Vodaphone, MTN, Airtel Tigo, Orange Money, PromptPay, VietQR, DuitNow, PayMaya, GCash, Pix, Beeteller, and Crypto wallet.

Does BDSwiss charge withdrawal fees?

A EUR 10 or the account currency equivalent fee will be applied to bank transfers under EUR 100, and the minimum withdrawal allowed by bank wire is EUR 60, including the EUR 10 fee.

How long does it take to make a withdrawal?

BDSwiss promises withdrawal service within 24 hours on working business days, and on weekends or holidays, it may take longer. It may also take additional days for the payment to proceed with the transaction once it is already confirmed and done by BDSwiss.

Which countries are not accepted for trading with BDSwiss?

EU countries, Democratic Republic of Congo, Eritrea, Iran, Japan, Korea, Democratic People's Republic of (North Korea), Libyan Arab Jamahiriya, Mauritius, Myanmar, North Korea, Seychelles, Somalia, Sudan, Syrian Arab Republic, United States / US reportable persons (e.g. Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, etc.), United Kingdom

Are there any limits on the amounts of cash deposits or withdrawals from BDSwiss?

No, but keep in mind that a EUR 10 fee or the account currency equivalent will be applied to bank transfers under EUR 100, and the minimum withdrawal allowed by bank wire is EUR 60, including the EUR 10 fee.

Does BDSwiss offer customer support?

Yes, the BDSwiss customer support is available 24/5. Should you wish to reach BDSwiss, you can contact them via Live Chat or by email.