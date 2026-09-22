BDSwiss sign up bonus - Main Banner

  Yes, BDSwiss offers a bonus depending on the region. BDSwiss does not offer any additional bonuses, promotions, or rewards to prospective, new, or existing traders.  

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FSC, FSA, and MISA.
Start Trading Read Review
 

BDSwiss Sign Up Bonus Review – Key Point Quick Overview

  1. ☑️Overview
  2. ☑️BDSwiss Affiliate Program
  3. ☑️How to open an Affiliate Account with BDSwiss
  4. ☑️BDSwiss At a Glance
  5. ☑️Customer Reviews
  6. ☑️Pros and Cons
  7. ☑️Conclusion
  8. ☑️Frequently Asked Questions

 

Overview

Overview

 

  • BDSwiss, founded in 2012, has gained popularity among South African traders because of its extensive selection of financial instruments and user-friendly features.
  • It has also grown its services abroad, including a strong presence in South Africa.
  • The platform is well-known for offering CFDs, including forex, cryptocurrencies, commodities, indices, and stock trading, catering to various financial interests.
  • Another highlight is the platform's user interface, which is meant to be intuitive and straightforward for traders of all experience levels.
  • BDSwiss provides the popular MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms and its own BDSwiss WebTrader platform and app.
  • These systems include comprehensive charting tools, market indicators, and risk management capabilities, allowing South African traders to make well-informed decisions.

 

BDSwiss Affiliate Program

BDSwiss Affiliate Program

 

  • Anyone in South Africa with a significant internet presence is eligible for the BDSwiss Affiliate Program.
  • Individuals with active blogs, social media profiles, Forex educational platforms, or other digital outlets are included.

  Here are some of the crucial elements of the BDSwiss Affiliate Program, which is specifically designed for South African affiliates:

  • BDSwiss offers independent mobile traffic monitoring tools, allowing affiliates to gain insights into their mobile audience.
  • The program provides quick and detailed reporting on success, providing affiliates with the information they need to optimize their promotional efforts.
  • Partners should familiarise themselves with BDSwiss's affiliate program specifications to comprehend the commission structures offered to South African affiliates.
  • One key benefit of the BDSwiss Affiliate Program is the ability to earn cash while promoting BDSwiss products and services to your target audience.
  • BDSwiss has a great conversion rate (37%), and referral onboarding is swift.
  • BDSwiss' multi-product solutions include over 250 CFDs and assets from several asset classes. They also include award-winning trading platforms that are available on various devices.
  • Affiliates are given several BDSwiss marketing and tracking tools to help them properly promote the firm and its offers. These tools assist you in making the most of your influence as an affiliate.
  • The BDSwiss Affiliate Program offers comprehensive solutions, including ad serving, tracking, and management.
  • With 13 seconds or fewer response times, BDSwiss maintains a 100% response rate. Affiliates benefit from personal account managers and dedicated affiliate managers for VIP referrals.

 

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FSC, FSA, and MISA.
Start Trading Read Review
 

How to open an Affiliate Account with BDSwiss

  • To register an Affiliate Account, South African traders can follow these steps:

  Step 1: Visit the Official Website Open your preferred web browser and navigate to the official BDSwiss website to begin the process.   Step 2: Go to the “Partners” Section

  • On the homepage, locate and click on the “Partners” tab.
  • This will redirect you to the affiliate/IB program overview page.

  Step 3: Access the Affiliate Registration Page

  • On the Partner page, review the program details, then click the “Start Now” (or similar) button to initiate your affiliate application.

  Step 4: Complete the Registration Form Fill out the affiliate registration form with accurate details, including:

  • Full name
  • Contact information (email, phone)
  • Country of residence (South Africa)
  • Website, blog, or social media channels (if applicable)
  • Marketing strategy or traffic sources

  Step 5: Review Your Application

  • Carefully verify all the information provided to ensure accuracy and completeness before submission.
  • Errors or missing details may delay approval.

  Step 6: Submit Your Application

  • Once everything is confirmed, submit the form through the platform to proceed with your affiliate registration.

  Step 7: Wait for Approval

  • BDSwiss will review your application to ensure it aligns with their affiliate program requirements and compliance standards.
  • This may take a short period, depending on verification checks.

  Step 8: Receive Access & Start Promoting After approval:

  • You’ll receive access to your affiliate dashboard
  • Get your unique referral links
  • Start promoting BDSwiss and earning commissions

 

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom
 

BDSwiss At a Glance

🔎CategoryBDS Markets CTA Logo
📅Year Founded2012
👨‍💼 Current CEOGadi Amit
🧑‍💼 Founder/sGadi Amit, Eliran Mor
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staffOver 300 employees
👩‍💻Amount of active tradersOver 1.5 million
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
🛡️RegulationCySEC, FSC, FSA, NFA, MISA, SCA
🌎Country of regulationCyprus, Mauritius, Seychelles, USA, Germany
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔑 Two-step AuthenticationNo
🔋Investor Protection SchemesEUR, USD, GBP
➕AccountsYes
💳Institutional Accountsyes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsNo
📇Minor account currenciesYes (EUR, USD, GBP, AUD, CAD, CHF, JPY, SGD)
💰Minimum Deposit$10/ ZAR 150 For South Africans
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time24 hours to 5 business days
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeNo fee for most methods, but may depend on method
📊Spreads from0.0 pips (varies by account type)
💸CommissionsYes, for Raw and VIP accounts
💱Number of base currencies supported4 ZAR, USD, EUR, GBP
🚀Swap FeesYes, applicable for non-Islamic accounts
📈LeverageUp to 1:500
📏Margin requirementsVaries by asset and account type
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeLess than 1 second
📆VPS HostingYes
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedOver 1000
🗠CFD Stock IndicesMajor global indices
⚖️CFD CommoditiesPrecious metals, energies, agricultural products
📜CFD SharesPopular global stocks
👁️ Watch listYes
📲 Trade AlertsYes
💹 Trading Stocks with GPYes
📉 Trading Indices with GPYes
📋 Swap on trading boardApplicable
💳Deposit OptionsBank wire, credit/debit cards, e-wallets
💵Withdrawal OptionsBank transfer, credit/debit cards, e-wallets
🎁 Welcome BonusAvailable
💻Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, BDSwiss WebTrader
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, Mac, Android, iOS
🖥️Forex trading toolsEconomic calendar, Forex calculator, Trading alerts
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@bdswiss.com
📞Customer Support Contact Number+44 2036705890/+357 22 00 99 11
🗣️Languages supported on WebsiteEnglish, Arabic, Russian, Chinese, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, French, German, Greek
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes, free for registered users
📚Educational ResourcesYes (blog, video tutorials, trading guides)
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partnersOver 1000
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?No
🪙Rebate programYes
💬 Community ForumYes
📱 Social media PlatformsYes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

Customer Reviews

  • Customer reviews for BDSwiss are generally mixed to positive, with many traders praising the platform’s user-friendly interface, fast trade execution, and diverse range of tradable assets.
  • Users often highlight the quality of educational resources and responsive customer support as strong points.
  • Positive feedback also mentions the reliability of deposit and withdrawal processes.
  • However, some negative reviews cite occasional delays in withdrawals or verification processes, and spreads that may widen during high volatility.
  • Overall, BDSwiss is considered a reputable broker by many, particularly suited for beginner and intermediate traders looking for a regulated and well-supported trading environment.

 

🔍Aspect🔖Details
🌟Overall Rating 4.2 out of 5 – Generally positive reviews across platforms like Trustpilot.
👏Customer SatisfactionMost users report satisfaction with platform performance, education, and withdrawals.
📞Customer ServiceResponsive and helpful 24/5 multilingual support via live chat, phone, and email.
 
💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FSC, FSA, and MISA.
Start Trading Read Review
 

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform📝 Feedback Summary⭐ Rating
Forex Peace Army logo
Predominantly negative reviews citing withdrawal issues and account closures.⭐ 1.6 / 5 (72 reviews)
google logo
Mixed reviews; some users report satisfactory experiences, others highlight concerns over withdrawals.⭐ 3.0 / 5 (approximate)
TrustPilot Logo
Mixed feedback; some users praise the platform's features, while others report issues with customer service.⭐ 1.9 / 5 (19 reviews)
 

Pros and Cons

✅Pros❌ Cons
'Coverage in multiple jurisdictions including the FSCA in South Africa'.No trading bonus for loyal customers
 

Conclusion

Overall, BDSwiss offers bonuses to clients in certain jurisdictions, and its overall offering is quite attractive, especially for traders who trade higher volumes than most. Bonuses are popular, although not necessarily the best way for brokers to attract new customers.

 

You might also like:

BDSwiss Account TypesBDSwiss Demo Account – Step by StepBDSwiss Fees and SpreadsBDSwiss Islamic Account OverviewBDSwiss Minimum Deposit

 

Frequently Asked Questions

 

What is the BDSwiss sign-up bonus?

The BDSwiss sign-up bonus is a promotional offer designed to reward new traders when they register an account. Depending on your region, it may provide extra trading credit, cashback, or deposit-based rewards, boosting your initial trading experience.  

Who is eligible for the BDSwiss sign-up bonus?

Eligibility for the BDSwiss sign-up bonus depends on your country of residence and regulatory restrictions. New clients who register and verify their trading accounts usually qualify, provided they meet the terms and conditions set by the broker.  

How do I claim the BDSwiss sign-up bonus?

To claim the BDSwiss sign-up bonus, you need to open and verify your account, make a qualifying deposit, and opt into the promotion if required. Once approved, the bonus will be credited automatically to your account.  

Can I withdraw the BDSwiss sign-up bonus?

The BDSwiss sign-up bonus itself is generally not directly withdrawable. However, profits generated from trading with the bonus funds may be withdrawn once all trading volume requirements and conditions outlined in the bonus terms are met.  

Does the BDSwiss sign-up bonus require a deposit?

Some BDSwiss promotions may include a no-deposit bonus, but most sign-up bonuses require a qualifying first deposit. The amount you deposit usually determines the size of your reward, with higher deposits unlocking larger potential bonuses.  

Are there trading requirements for the BDSwiss sign-up bonus?

Yes. To withdraw profits from the BDSwiss sign-up bonus, you must meet specific trading volume or turnover requirements. These vary by promotion and are clearly stated in the bonus terms, ensuring fair usage and preventing misuse.  

Is the BDSwiss sign-up bonus available worldwide?

The availability of the BDSwiss sign-up bonus depends on your jurisdiction. Regulatory restrictions mean certain countries may not qualify for bonus promotions. Always review the bonus terms and confirm eligibility during registration to avoid disappointment.  

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