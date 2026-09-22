Yes, BDSwiss offers a bonus depending on the region. BDSwiss does not offer any additional bonuses, promotions, or rewards to prospective, new, or existing traders.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSC, FSA, and MISA. Start Trading Read Review

BDSwiss Sign Up Bonus Review – Key Point Quick Overview

Overview

BDSwiss, founded in 2012, has gained popularity among South African traders because of its extensive selection of financial instruments and user-friendly features.

It has also grown its services abroad, including a strong presence in South Africa.

The platform is well-known for offering CFDs, including forex, cryptocurrencies, commodities, indices, and stock trading, catering to various financial interests.

Another highlight is the platform's user interface, which is meant to be intuitive and straightforward for traders of all experience levels.

BDSwiss provides the popular MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms and its own BDSwiss WebTrader platform and app.

These systems include comprehensive charting tools, market indicators, and risk management capabilities, allowing South African traders to make well-informed decisions.

BDSwiss Affiliate Program

Anyone in South Africa with a significant internet presence is eligible for the BDSwiss Affiliate Program .

. Individuals with active blogs, social media profiles, Forex educational platforms, or other digital outlets are included.

Here are some of the crucial elements of the BDSwiss Affiliate Program, which is specifically designed for South African affiliates:

BDSwiss offers independent mobile traffic monitoring tools, allowing affiliates to gain insights into their mobile audience.

offers independent mobile traffic monitoring tools, allowing affiliates to gain insights into their mobile audience. The program provides quick and detailed reporting on success, providing affiliates with the information they need to optimize their promotional efforts.

Partners should familiarise themselves with BDSwiss's affiliate program specifications to comprehend the commission structures offered to South African affiliates.

to comprehend the commission structures offered to South African affiliates. One key benefit of the BDSwiss Affiliate Program is the ability to earn cash while promoting BDSwiss products and services to your target audience.

BDSwiss has a great conversion rate (37%), and referral onboarding is swift.

BDSwiss' multi-product solutions include over 250 CFDs and assets from several asset classes. They also include award-winning trading platforms that are available on various devices.

Affiliates are given several BDSwiss marketing and tracking tools to help them properly promote the firm and its offers. These tools assist you in making the most of your influence as an affiliate.

The BDSwiss Affiliate Program offers comprehensive solutions, including ad serving, tracking, and management.

offers comprehensive solutions, including ad serving, tracking, and management. With 13 seconds or fewer response times, BDSwiss maintains a 100% response rate. Affiliates benefit from personal account managers and dedicated affiliate managers for VIP referrals.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSC, FSA, and MISA. Start Trading Read Review

How to open an Affiliate Account with BDSwiss

To register an Affiliate Account, South African traders can follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the Official Website Open your preferred web browser and navigate to the official BDSwiss website to begin the process. Step 2: Go to the “Partners” Section

On the homepage, locate and click on the “Partners” tab.

This will redirect you to the affiliate/IB program overview page.

Step 3: Access the Affiliate Registration Page

On the Partner page, review the program details, then click the “Start Now” (or similar) button to initiate your affiliate application.

Step 4: Complete the Registration Form Fill out the affiliate registration form with accurate details, including:

Full name

Contact information (email, phone)

Country of residence (South Africa)

Website, blog, or social media channels (if applicable)

Marketing strategy or traffic sources

Step 5: Review Your Application

Carefully verify all the information provided to ensure accuracy and completeness before submission.

Errors or missing details may delay approval.

Step 6: Submit Your Application

Once everything is confirmed, submit the form through the platform to proceed with your affiliate registration.

Step 7: Wait for Approval

BDSwiss will review your application to ensure it aligns with their affiliate program requirements and compliance standards.

This may take a short period, depending on verification checks.

Step 8: Receive Access & Start Promoting After approval:

You’ll receive access to your affiliate dashboard

Get your unique referral links

Start promoting BDSwiss and earning commissions

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

BDSwiss At a Glance

🔎Category 📅Year Founded 2012 👨‍💼 Current CEO Gadi Amit 🧑‍💼 Founder/s Gadi Amit, Eliran Mor 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff Over 300 employees 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Over 1.5 million 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No 🛡️Regulation CySEC, FSC, FSA, NFA, MISA, SCA 🌎Country of regulation Cyprus, Mauritius, Seychelles, USA, Germany 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔑 Two-step Authentication No 🔋Investor Protection Schemes EUR, USD, GBP ➕Accounts Yes 💳Institutional Accounts yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts No 📇Minor account currencies Yes (EUR, USD, GBP, AUD, CAD, CHF, JPY, SGD) 💰Minimum Deposit $10/ ZAR 150 For South Africans 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time 24 hours to 5 business days 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee No fee for most methods, but may depend on method 📊Spreads from 0.0 pips (varies by account type) 💸Commissions Yes, for Raw and VIP accounts 💱Number of base currencies supported 4 ZAR, USD, EUR, GBP 🚀Swap Fees Yes, applicable for non-Islamic accounts 📈Leverage Up to 1:500 📏Margin requirements Varies by asset and account type ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Less than 1 second 📆VPS Hosting Yes 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 1000 🗠CFD Stock Indices Major global indices ⚖️CFD Commodities Precious metals, energies, agricultural products 📜CFD Shares Popular global stocks 👁️ Watch list Yes 📲 Trade Alerts Yes 💹 Trading Stocks with GP Yes 📉 Trading Indices with GP Yes 📋 Swap on trading board Applicable 💳Deposit Options Bank wire, credit/debit cards, e-wallets 💵Withdrawal Options Bank transfer, credit/debit cards, e-wallets 🎁 Welcome Bonus Available 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, BDSwiss WebTrader 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, Mac, Android, iOS 🖥️Forex trading tools Economic calendar, Forex calculator, Trading alerts 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 📱Customer Support email address support@bdswiss.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +44 2036705890/+357 22 00 99 11 🗣️Languages supported on Website English, Arabic, Russian, Chinese, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, French, German, Greek 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes, free for registered users 📚Educational Resources Yes (blog, video tutorials, trading guides) 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners Over 1000 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? No 🪙Rebate program Yes 💬 Community Forum Yes 📱 Social media Platforms Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Customer Reviews

Customer reviews for BDSwiss are generally mixed to positive, with many traders praising the platform’s user-friendly interface, fast trade execution, and diverse range of tradable assets.

Users often highlight the quality of educational resources and responsive customer support as strong points.

Positive feedback also mentions the reliability of deposit and withdrawal processes.

However, some negative reviews cite occasional delays in withdrawals or verification processes, and spreads that may widen during high volatility.

Overall, BDSwiss is considered a reputable broker by many, particularly suited for beginner and intermediate traders looking for a regulated and well-supported trading environment.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating 4.2 out of 5 – Generally positive reviews across platforms like Trustpilot. 👏Customer Satisfaction Most users report satisfaction with platform performance, education, and withdrawals. 📞Customer Service Responsive and helpful 24/5 multilingual support via live chat, phone, and email.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSC, FSA, and MISA. Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Predominantly negative reviews citing withdrawal issues and account closures. ⭐ 1.6 / 5 (72 reviews) Mixed reviews; some users report satisfactory experiences, others highlight concerns over withdrawals. ⭐ 3.0 / 5 (approximate) Mixed feedback; some users praise the platform's features, while others report issues with customer service. ⭐ 1.9 / 5 (19 reviews)

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌ Cons 'Coverage in multiple jurisdictions including the FSCA in South Africa'. No trading bonus for loyal customers

Conclusion Overall, BDSwiss offers bonuses to clients in certain jurisdictions, and its overall offering is quite attractive, especially for traders who trade higher volumes than most. Bonuses are popular, although not necessarily the best way for brokers to attract new customers.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the BDSwiss sign-up bonus?

The BDSwiss sign-up bonus is a promotional offer designed to reward new traders when they register an account. Depending on your region, it may provide extra trading credit, cashback, or deposit-based rewards, boosting your initial trading experience.

Who is eligible for the BDSwiss sign-up bonus?

Eligibility for the BDSwiss sign-up bonus depends on your country of residence and regulatory restrictions. New clients who register and verify their trading accounts usually qualify, provided they meet the terms and conditions set by the broker.

How do I claim the BDSwiss sign-up bonus?

To claim the BDSwiss sign-up bonus, you need to open and verify your account, make a qualifying deposit, and opt into the promotion if required. Once approved, the bonus will be credited automatically to your account.

Can I withdraw the BDSwiss sign-up bonus?

The BDSwiss sign-up bonus itself is generally not directly withdrawable. However, profits generated from trading with the bonus funds may be withdrawn once all trading volume requirements and conditions outlined in the bonus terms are met.

Does the BDSwiss sign-up bonus require a deposit?

Some BDSwiss promotions may include a no-deposit bonus, but most sign-up bonuses require a qualifying first deposit. The amount you deposit usually determines the size of your reward, with higher deposits unlocking larger potential bonuses.

Are there trading requirements for the BDSwiss sign-up bonus?

Yes. To withdraw profits from the BDSwiss sign-up bonus, you must meet specific trading volume or turnover requirements. These vary by promotion and are clearly stated in the bonus terms, ensuring fair usage and preventing misuse.

Is the BDSwiss sign-up bonus available worldwide?

The availability of the BDSwiss sign-up bonus depends on your jurisdiction. Regulatory restrictions mean certain countries may not qualify for bonus promotions. Always review the bonus terms and confirm eligibility during registration to avoid disappointment.