Attacq Ltd. - ATQ03 ATQ04 - New Financial Instrument Listings SENS Announcement Classification: 1. New Listing (Board/ Instrument) 2. Interest Rate Market New Listing

The company has advised noteholders of the interest rate of the debt instrument.

Peter de Villiers has been appointed as the Company's permanent CFO with effect from 1 June 2026.

Shareholders were informed that Attacq will host a pre-close investor video conference call at 10h00 (SAST) on Tuesday, 23 June 2026. The call will provide investors with a year-to-date update ahead of the commencement of the closed period on 1 July 2026, pending the release of the group's results for the year ending 30 June 2026.

The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.

Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Attacq Ltd. price forecast signals a measured setup, with dividend support and charts that traders can read alongside the latest graph data for a clearer view of growth and near-term prediction. The price today in rands is R16.64, so the share remains on watch for buy or sell decisions, especially for sale opportunities where cost and online execution matter. Investors comparing preference shares, payout potential, and how to buy through a trading account can use the share code, data, and broader trading conditions to judge whether today’s move justifies action on the JSE.

Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Attacq Ltd. (ATT) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Real Estate / Real Estate Investment Trust Current Price R16.64 Market Capitalization R12.31bn P/E Ratio 16.03 Dividend Yield 5.52% Trading Volume (Live Data) 193 Recent Price Change 0.85 Data as of 2026-08-28 09:54:23

Attacq Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R16.64, reflecting a 0.85 move from the previous close. Market Cap R12.31bn, indicating a mid-cap market presence. P/E Ratio 16.03, suggesting fair valuation. Dividend Yield 5.52, attractive for income-focused investors. Volatility Moderate, based on the live change and low trading volume snapshot.

Attacq Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

The short-term setup looks neutral to mildly constructive. A dividend-yielded REIT profile tends to draw support when income demand is stable, but the latest volume of 193 points to thin immediate participation. If price holds above the current band, buyers may see improved follow-through; if not, the move could fade quickly.

Bullish outlook: sustained interest around the R16.64 area, together with the 5.52% yield and a mid-cap valuation profile, could help stabilize the share. Bearish outlook: weak volume and any broader pressure on South African listed property sentiment may keep the share range-bound. This is a trade-sensitive setup rather than a high-conviction breakout signal.

FAQ on Attacq Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Attacq Ltd. shares?

Answer: Attacq Ltd. shares are JSE-listed equity instruments in a real estate investment trust structure. Based on the live data, they trade at R16.64, carry a market capitalisation of R12.31bn, and may appeal to investors seeking income and exposure to the property sector.

Q2: How can I buy Attacq Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy Attacq Ltd. shares through a JSE-registered trading account using the ATT share code. The live price per share is R16.64, so your purchase cost will depend on the number of shares you trade and the platform charges applied.

Q3: What affects the price of Attacq Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price of Attacq Ltd. shares is influenced by the current R16.64 level, the 0.85 recent move, trading volume of 193, and investor views on the 16.03 P/E ratio. Sector sentiment and dividend expectations also matter for valuation.

Q4: Does Attacq Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 5.52%, which indicates that Attacq Ltd. does pay dividends. At a price per share of R16.64, income-focused investors may view the payout as a meaningful part of the investment case.

Q5: How can I track my Attacq Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: You can track your Attacq Ltd. shares and dividends through your trading account, where ATT will show the live price of R16.64, the 5.52% dividend yield, and the latest trading volume. Monitoring these figures helps you follow performance and income flow.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Attacq Ltd. share price?

Answer: The key live factors are the R16.64 price, the 0.85 recent change, the 12.31bn market cap, and the 193 trading volume reading. The 16.03 P/E ratio and 5.52% dividend yield also shape how the market prices the share.

Q7: Is Attacq Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on the live data, Attacq Ltd. may suit investors who want dividend income and a mid-cap JSE property exposure. The R16.64 share price, 5.52% yield, and 16.03 P/E ratio suggest a balanced profile, though volume remains light.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Attacq Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data does not point to urgency, but the R16.64 price and 5.52% yield may interest income-oriented buyers. With only 193 shares traded in the snapshot and a 0.85 move, timing should depend on your risk tolerance and strategy.

Q9: How much does one Attacq Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Attacq Ltd. share cost R16.64 in the live snapshot. That price per share is the reference level for a purchase, before fees, and it sits alongside a 12.31bn market cap, 16.03 P/E ratio, and 5.52% dividend yield.

Q10: How to sell Attacq Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell Attacq Ltd. shares, log into your trading account, enter the ATT share code, and place a sell order at your chosen price. The live reference price is R16.64, and the latest volume reading of 193 suggests liquidity may be limited.

How to Buy Attacq Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-supported platform.

Verify your account using email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for account security.

Complete KYC verification so your profile is approved.

Explore the dashboard and review order types, pricing, and fees.

Deposit funds into your trading account.

Search for ATT and place your trade at the desired price per share.

Attacq Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Attacq Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy. The current R16.64 price, 5.52% dividend yield, and 16.03 P/E ratio support a measured stance rather than aggressive accumulation.