Astral Foods Ltd. Today’s Verdict
Today's verdict: Astral Foods Ltd. shares are trading with a supportive technical backdrop, and the charts plus historical graph data point to resilient growth rather than a sharp reversal. Based on the price today in rands at R196.99, the near-term price forecast leans constructive, though traders should weigh buy or sell decisions carefully alongside the dividend, payout profile, and the added context of preference shares. For investors checking for sale opportunities, the share code ARL remains easy to follow on the JSE, and the latest data suggests the cost of entry is manageable for those considering how to buy through an online trading account. While the graph and trading signals do not promise a clean prediction, the current setup may suit disciplined trading rather than aggressive speculation.
Astral Foods Ltd. Live Share Data
|Label
|Value
|Data as of
|2026-08-28 09:52:53
|Share Name & Ticker
|Astral Foods Ltd. (ARL)
|Exchange
|JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
|Sector & Industry
|Consumer Staples / Food Products
|Current Price
|196.99
|Market Capitalization
|8.27bn
|P/E Ratio
|4.70
|Dividend Yield
|10.59
|Trading Volume (Live Data)
|12 633
|Recent Price Change
|2.22
Astral Foods Ltd. Key Highlights
|Label
|Value
|Current Price
|196.99, reflecting a 2.22 move from the previous close
|Market Cap
|8.27bn, indicating a large market presence
|P/E Ratio
|4.70, suggesting potential undervaluation
|Dividend Yield
|10.59, attractive for income-focused investors
|Volatility
|Moderate, given the recent price change and live volume of 12 633
Astral Foods Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights
The short-term setup looks cautiously bullish, helped by a low P/E ratio, a strong dividend yield, and steady trading interest on the JSE. If volume holds near today’s level and price action stays above recent support, ARL could continue to trend firm. The main risk is a loss of momentum if buyers fade.
FAQ on Astral Foods Ltd. Shares
Q1: What are Astral Foods Ltd. shares?
Answer: Astral Foods Ltd. shares represent ownership in a JSE-listed consumer staples business. At R196.99 per share, the market values the company at 8.27bn, with a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a dividend yield of 10.59.
Q2: How can I buy Astral Foods Ltd. shares?
Answer: You can buy ARL through a JSE-approved trading account, then search the share code and place an order at the current price per share of R196.99. The live data shows active trading volume of 12 633, which can help execution.
Q3: What affects the price of Astral Foods Ltd. shares?
Answer: The share price is influenced by its 4.70 P/E ratio, 10.59 dividend yield, live volume of 12 633, and the recent 2.22 price change. Its 8.27bn market cap also shapes how the JSE trades the stock.
Q4: Does Astral Foods Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 10.59, which indicates income potential for shareholders. At a current price of R196.99, that yield is a central part of the investment case for ARL on the JSE.
Q5: How can I track my Astral Foods Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track ARL by watching the current price of R196.99, the 2.22 price change, and the live trading volume of 12 633. Dividend tracking is tied to the 10.59 yield, while the 8.27bn market cap helps frame position size.
Q6: What factors are affecting the Astral Foods Ltd. share price?
Answer: The key factors are the 4.70 P/E ratio, 10.59 dividend yield, current price of R196.99, and live volume of 12 633. The 2.22 recent move suggests the JSE is actively repricing the share today.
Q7: Is Astral Foods Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: Based on live data, ARL looks appealing for income-focused investors because the dividend yield is 10.59 and the P/E is only 4.70. The current price of R196.99 and 8.27bn market cap suggest a well-established JSE listing.
Q8: Is it advisable to buy Astral Foods Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Today’s data supports a measured approach to purchase decisions. The share trades at R196.99 with a 2.22 move, 12 633 volume, and a 10.59 dividend yield, so buying may suit investors seeking value and income.
Q9: How much does one Astral Foods Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One Astral Foods Ltd. share costs R196.99 today. That price per share sits alongside an 8.27bn market cap, a 4.70 P/E ratio, and a 10.59 dividend yield, making it a closely watched JSE counter.
Q10: How to sell Astral Foods Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell ARL, log into your trading account, choose the share code, and enter a sell order near the live price of R196.99. The current volume of 12 633 suggests there is active market interest for execution.
How to Buy Astral Foods Ltd. Shares Step by Step
1. Open a free trading account with a JSE-supported broker.
2. Verify your account by email or phone number.
3. Set up 2FA for added security.
4. Complete KYC verification.
5. Review the trading dashboard and search for ARL.
6. Deposit funds into your trading account.
7. Place a buy order for the number of shares you want in your portfolio.
Astral Foods Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice
Given Astral Foods Ltd.'s current performance, investors should BUY the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.