Astral has announced that for the six months ending 31 March 2026: •headline earnings per share (HEPS) is expected to increase by at least 435%, resulting in a HEPS of at least R21.88 (HY2025: HEPS of R4.09); and •earnings per share (EPS) is expected to increase by at least 365%, resulting in an EPS of at least R21.95 (HY2025: R4.72).

Astral issued a further trading statement indicating a significant increase in its financial results for the six months ending 31 March 2026. Shareholders can expect earnings per share (EPS) to rise by approximately 375% to 395%, reaching between 2 242 and 2 336 cents per share, compared to 472 cents in the prior period. Headline earnings per share (HEPS) are projected to increase by 450% to 470%, amounting to between 2 250 and 2 331 cents per share, up from 409 cents. These estimates are unaudited and subject to change. The full results are anticipated to be published on or around 18 May 2026.

Revenue for the period increased by 11.4% to R11.9 billion (R10.7 billion), bringing gross profit up by 82.0% to R2.8 billion (R1.6 billion). Profit before interest and tax was 347.8% higher at R1.2 billion (R271.0 million). Profit for the period attributable to equity holders of the Company shot up 392.6% to R895.5 million (R181.8 million). In addition, headline earnings per share climbed 466.7% to 2 318 cents per share (409 cents per share). Dividend declaration The board approved an interim dividend of 1 160 cents per ordinary share (gross) in respect of the six months ended 31 March 2026. Company outlook The following factors are considered by management to have a bearing on the near future business and poultry sector prospects: `Bird flu remains a risk to the local poultry industry, particularly with higher infection rates in the Northern Hemisphere during their past winter season. `The Iranian conflict and the surge in oil prices have translated into higher fuel and transport costs, placing additional pressure on consumer disposable income amidst rising unemployment. `Spike in fuel prices and fertilizer costs are expected to weigh heavy on primary agriculture, and could negatively impact local crop production. `El Niño weather phenomenon and a likely drought in the 2026/2027 summer growing season, could impact South Africa’s crops over the coming year. `The uncertain global landscape with heightened geopolitical tensions could lead to an economic slowdown, accompanied by currency and soft commodity volatility. `South Africa is set for a record grain and oilseed harvest for the 2025/2026 season, and this should lead to stable poultry feed input costs over the short term. `Astral’s broiler production volumes envisaged to remain at maximum available capacity to support our best cost producer strategy. `Astral’s bird flu vaccination programme has made good progress, and will provide protection to some of our breeding stock this coming winter season. `Astral’s healthy balance sheet will continue to support key strategic investments, with expansion of manufacturing capabilities and growth opportunities. `Poultry Sector Master Plan (Phase 2) signed which will support local production, uphold current import trade measures and create export opportunities.

Alexander Muller and Marion Shikwinya have been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Directors to the Board of Directors of Astral and members of the Audit and Risk Committee with effect from 1 August 2026.

Astral Foods Ltd. Today’s Verdict

Today's verdict: Astral Foods Ltd. shares are trading with a supportive technical backdrop, and the charts plus historical graph data point to resilient growth rather than a sharp reversal. Based on the price today in rands at R196.99, the near-term price forecast leans constructive, though traders should weigh buy or sell decisions carefully alongside the dividend, payout profile, and the added context of preference shares. For investors checking for sale opportunities, the share code ARL remains easy to follow on the JSE, and the latest data suggests the cost of entry is manageable for those considering how to buy through an online trading account. While the graph and trading signals do not promise a clean prediction, the current setup may suit disciplined trading rather than aggressive speculation.

Astral Foods Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-28 09:52:53 Share Name & Ticker Astral Foods Ltd. (ARL) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Consumer Staples / Food Products Current Price 196.99 Market Capitalization 8.27bn P/E Ratio 4.70 Dividend Yield 10.59 Trading Volume (Live Data) 12 633 Recent Price Change 2.22

Astral Foods Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 196.99, reflecting a 2.22 move from the previous close Market Cap 8.27bn, indicating a large market presence P/E Ratio 4.70, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield 10.59, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, given the recent price change and live volume of 12 633

Astral Foods Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

The short-term setup looks cautiously bullish, helped by a low P/E ratio, a strong dividend yield, and steady trading interest on the JSE. If volume holds near today’s level and price action stays above recent support, ARL could continue to trend firm. The main risk is a loss of momentum if buyers fade.

FAQ on Astral Foods Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Astral Foods Ltd. shares?

Answer: Astral Foods Ltd. shares represent ownership in a JSE-listed consumer staples business. At R196.99 per share, the market values the company at 8.27bn, with a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a dividend yield of 10.59.

Q2: How can I buy Astral Foods Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy ARL through a JSE-approved trading account, then search the share code and place an order at the current price per share of R196.99. The live data shows active trading volume of 12 633, which can help execution.

Q3: What affects the price of Astral Foods Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by its 4.70 P/E ratio, 10.59 dividend yield, live volume of 12 633, and the recent 2.22 price change. Its 8.27bn market cap also shapes how the JSE trades the stock.

Q4: Does Astral Foods Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 10.59, which indicates income potential for shareholders. At a current price of R196.99, that yield is a central part of the investment case for ARL on the JSE.

Q5: How can I track my Astral Foods Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track ARL by watching the current price of R196.99, the 2.22 price change, and the live trading volume of 12 633. Dividend tracking is tied to the 10.59 yield, while the 8.27bn market cap helps frame position size.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Astral Foods Ltd. share price?

Answer: The key factors are the 4.70 P/E ratio, 10.59 dividend yield, current price of R196.99, and live volume of 12 633. The 2.22 recent move suggests the JSE is actively repricing the share today.

Q7: Is Astral Foods Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on live data, ARL looks appealing for income-focused investors because the dividend yield is 10.59 and the P/E is only 4.70. The current price of R196.99 and 8.27bn market cap suggest a well-established JSE listing.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Astral Foods Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data supports a measured approach to purchase decisions. The share trades at R196.99 with a 2.22 move, 12 633 volume, and a 10.59 dividend yield, so buying may suit investors seeking value and income.

Q9: How much does one Astral Foods Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Astral Foods Ltd. share costs R196.99 today. That price per share sits alongside an 8.27bn market cap, a 4.70 P/E ratio, and a 10.59 dividend yield, making it a closely watched JSE counter.

Q10: How to sell Astral Foods Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell ARL, log into your trading account, choose the share code, and enter a sell order near the live price of R196.99. The current volume of 12 633 suggests there is active market interest for execution.

How to Buy Astral Foods Ltd. Shares Step by Step

1. Open a free trading account with a JSE-supported broker.

2. Verify your account by email or phone number.

3. Set up 2FA for added security.

4. Complete KYC verification.

5. Review the trading dashboard and search for ARL.

6. Deposit funds into your trading account.

7. Place a buy order for the number of shares you want in your portfolio.

Astral Foods Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Astral Foods Ltd.'s current performance, investors should BUY the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.