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Argent Industrial Ltd. JSE: ART
R40.80 ▼ -0.1 (-0.24%) Prices delayed 15 min · Last updated: 2026-08-28 17:05:00
Open
40.90
Prev close
40.80
Day range
40.75 - 40.90
Volume
1 549
52-wk range
40 – 42.88
Market cap
2.17bn
P/E Ratio
7.58
EPS (ZARc)
538.20
Dividend Yield
3.46%
DPS (ZARc)
141 (cps)
Price performance
Intraday — 7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Analyst consensus
Consensus Chart
Key statistics
Market cap2.17bn
EPS538.20
P/E ratio7.58
Div. yield3.46%
DPS 141 (cps)
Issued shares53.15m
52-week range
R 40 R 42.88
R40.80
Price overview
Open40.90
Previous close40.80
Day range40.75 - 40.90
Volume1 549
52-week range40 – 42.88
Change▼ -0.1 (-0.24%)
P/E ratio7.58
EPS538.20
Dividend 141 (cps)
Dividend yield3.46%
Important dates
  • Sep 2025 Interim
    Released 20 Nov 2025
  • Interim Div 0.67 ZAR
    Decl 20 Nov 2025, LDT 15 Dec 2025
  • Interim Div 0.67 ZAR
    Decl 20 Nov 2025, Pay 22 Dec 2025
  • Mar 2026
    Prev Year End
  • Mar 2026 Final
    Released 29 Jun 2026
  • Final Div 0.74 ZAR
    Decl 29 Jun 2026, LDT 8 Sep 2026
  • Final Div 0.74 ZAR
    Decl 29 Jun 2026, Pay 14 Sep 2026
  • Sep 2026
    Half Year
  • Sep 2026 Interim
    Unconfirmed for 20 Nov
  • Next Expected Interim Div 0.67 ZAR
    Decl 20 Nov 2026, LDT 15 Dec 2026
  • Next Expected Interim Div 0.67 ZAR
    Decl 20 Nov 2026, Pay 22 Dec 2026
  • Mar 2027
    Next Year End
  • Mar 2027 Final
    Unconfirmed for 29 Jun
  • 30 Jul 2027
    AGM Unconfirmed
Financial results
ZAR million Mar 26 Mar 25
Turnover 2 839.20 2 635.60
Attributable Income 293.10 270
Market Cap (ZARm) 1 734.70 1 366.20
EPS (ZARc) 543.10 496.10
HEPS (Cont Ops)(ZARc) 538.20 493.30
DPS (ZARc) 141 127
Latest SENS announcements
  • Argent Industrial Ltd. - Dealing In Shares By A Di
    2026-07-31 17:12:00
    A director has dealt in shares of the company.
  • Argent - results of annual general meeting
    2026-07-30 16:41:42
    The annual general meeting of Argent Ltd. was held, with all resolutions passing by large majorities. Key approvals included the re-election of directors K Mapasa, PA Christofides, and CD Angus, each with over 98% support. Shareholders also approved the re-appointment of the audit and risk committee members, social and ethics committee members, and the re-appointment of the auditor. Additionally, unissued shares were placed under the control of directors, and resolutions for remuneration policy, Argent’s remuneration report, share repurchases, non-executive director remuneration, and inter-company loans were approved with over 99% support.
  • Argent - acquisition of Ramsden Group
    2026-07-17 09:44:26
    Argent announced that on 16 July 2026, the Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Argent Industrial UK Ltd., entered into three separate share purchase agreements with Mr S. Ramsden, Mrs D. Richardson, Mrs A. Ramsden, Mr B. Ramsden, Mrs L. Ramsden, Mr G. Richardson and Mr K. Mole, each of whom is the sole legal and beneficial owner of their respective sale shares, to acquire: •the entire issued share capital of Ramsden and Whale Ltd., together with its wholly owned subsidiary, Ramsden Steel Drums Ltd., from Mr S. Ramsden, Mrs D. Richardson, Mrs A. Ramsden, Mr B. Ramsden and Mrs L. Ramsden; •the entire issued share capital of Ramsden Pallets Ltd., from Mr S. Ramsden and Mrs A. Ramsden; and •the entire issued share capital of Drumcare Holdings Ltd., together with its wholly owned subsidiary, Drumcare Ltd., from Mr G. Richardson and Mr K. Mole.
  • Argent final results March 2026
    2026-06-29 17:57:05
    Revenue for the year rose to R2.8 billion (R2.6 billion) and gross profit grew to R892.9 million (R792.7 million). Operating profit before finance income and expense increased to R405.5 million (R370.2 million). Profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent was higher at R293.1 million (R270.0 million). In addition, headline earnings per share went up to 538.2 cents per share (493.3 cents per share). Dividend The board of directors of the company approved and declared a final gross dividend of 74 cents per share for the year ended 31 March 2026 from income reserves. Total ordinary dividends per share in respect of the financial year to 31 March 2026 therefore amounts to 141 cents per share (2025 - 127 cents per share). Distribution of annual report and notice of annual general meeting The company's annual report, incorporating the AFS and the notice of the annual general meeting of the company ('Notice of AGM'), was distributed to shareholders on Monday, 29 June 2026. The annual report is available on the company's website at the aforementioned link. Argent's annual general meeting ('AGM') of shareholders will be held in the company's boardroom at First floor, Ridge 63, 8 Sinembe Crescent, La Lucia Ridge Office Estate, Umhlanga, on Thursday, 30 July 2026 at 11:00 to transact the business as stated in the abovementioned Notice of AGM. Company outlook A strong balance sheet, robust order book, expanding branded manufacturing platforms and prudent capital allocation have provided a solid foundation for continued growth and long-term shareholder value creation.
  • Argent - B-BBEE annual compliance report
    2026-06-10 15:37:06
    The Company's Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act annual compliance report is available at: argent.co.za/investor-relations/bbbee-1/FORM-BBBEE-1-Compliance-Report-13G2- 2025.pdf.
Peer comparison
Company Price (ZAR) Change Market cap
HUDACO (HDC) R 194.00 -0.26%
INVICTA (IVT) R 35.00 +0%
ARGENT (ART) R 40.80 -0.24%
MARSHALL (MMP) R 31.50 +0%

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Argent Industrial Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Argent Industrial Ltd. price forecast signals a steady setup, with dividend support, charts and historical graph data pointing to measured growth rather than a sharp move. With the price today in rands at R40.9, the buy or sell decision hinges on whether the ordinary shares remain for sale near current levels, while preference shares payout dynamics and the cost of entry stay relevant for investors. For anyone asking how to buy ART online, the share code, data, trading account setup and basic trading process on the JSE make the purchase straightforward, though the prediction remains cautious until fresh volume confirms direction.

Argent Industrial Ltd. Live Share Data

LabelValue
Data as of2026-08-27 17:05:00
Share Name & TickerArgent Industrial Ltd. (ART)
ExchangeJSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
Sector & IndustryIndustrial / Diversified Industrials
Current Price40.9
Market Capitalization2.17bn
P/E Ratio7.60
Dividend Yield3.45
Trading Volume (Live Data)
Recent Price Change0

Argent Industrial Ltd. Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current Price40.9, reflecting a 0 move from the previous close
Market Cap2.17bn, indicating a mid-market presence
P/E Ratio7.60, suggesting potential undervaluation
Dividend Yield3.45, attractive for income-focused investors
VolatilityLow to moderate volatility, based on the unchanged recent price change

Argent Industrial Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

The near-term setup looks balanced rather than aggressive. With the share price unchanged at R40.9 and a modest 7.60 P/E, the market appears to be valuing stability more than rapid expansion. A sustained push above recent levels would likely need better trading volume and clearer sector momentum on the JSE.

On the downside, the current flat move suggests limited short-term conviction. If sentiment weakens, the share may remain range-bound as investors focus on earnings consistency, dividend support, and industrial demand conditions. For now, the technical picture is neutral to mildly constructive.

FAQ on Argent Industrial Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Argent Industrial Ltd. shares?
Answer: Argent Industrial Ltd. shares are ordinary JSE-listed equity interests in ART. At R40.9 per share, the market values the company at 2.17bn, with a P/E of 7.60 and a dividend yield of 3.45, which helps frame its income and valuation profile.

Q2: How can I buy Argent Industrial Ltd. shares?
Answer: To buy ART shares, you need a JSE trading account with an approved broker or platform. The current price per share is R40.9, so your order size depends on available capital. Use the ticker ART and confirm the trade before purchase.

Q3: What affects the price of Argent Industrial Ltd. shares?
Answer: The price of ART shares is influenced by the current price of R40.9, its 2.17bn market cap, the 7.60 P/E, and investor views on dividend sustainability. Trading volume and broader JSE industrial sentiment also matter, even when the recent change is 0.

Q4: Does Argent Industrial Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 3.45. That indicates ART does pay dividends, which can appeal to income-oriented investors. The current share price is R40.9, so yield expectations should always be considered alongside valuation and payout consistency.

Q5: How can I track my Argent Industrial Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track ART on your brokerage platform using the ticker and watch the live price of R40.9, the 3.45 dividend yield, and any changes in market cap or P/E. A trading account dashboard usually shows holdings, dividend credits, and order history.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Argent Industrial Ltd. share price?
Answer: ART’s share price is being shaped by a flat move at R40.9, a 2.17bn market cap, and a 7.60 P/E that suggests moderate valuation support. Dividend yield at 3.45 helps sentiment, while volume remains important for confirming direction.

Q7: Is Argent Industrial Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: ART may appeal to investors who like a lower P/E of 7.60 and a dividend yield of 3.45. At R40.9 per share, it looks reasonably priced, but any buy decision should depend on your income goals, risk tolerance, and JSE exposure.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Argent Industrial Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Today’s data is neutral: the price per share is R40.9 and the recent change is 0. That makes ART a possible purchase for patient investors, but not a clear momentum buy. Consider your trading account strategy and dividend expectations first.

Q9: How much does one Argent Industrial Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One ART share costs R40.9 today. That price per share sits alongside a market cap of 2.17bn and a P/E ratio of 7.60, which provides a basic valuation snapshot for anyone considering a buy, sell, or hold decision.

Q10: How to sell Argent Industrial Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell ART shares, log into your JSE trading account, search the share code ART, and place a sell order at your chosen price. With the current price at R40.9, you can trade immediately if liquidity is available on your platform.

How to Buy Argent Industrial Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE Trading Account.

Verify account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication)

KYC your profile to get verified.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Invest and trade in stocks that you want in your portfolio.

Argent Industrial Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Argent Industrial Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On Argent Industrial Shares
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