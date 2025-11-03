Altron ('AMS') has released its 2026 integrated annual report, including the remuneration report, King IVTM application register, and audited financial statements for the year ending 28 February 2026, available on its website. The company's AGM will be held at 11:00 on 31 July 2026 at the Altron Campus, Woodlands Office Park, and online via meetnow.global/za. Shareholders can participate in person, online, or by pre-submitted questions. The record date for notice receipt is 19 June 2026, with voting eligibility closing on 21 July 2026, and participation closing on 24 July 2026. Additionally, the B-BBEE Compliance Report and BEE Certificates are accessible on the website.

Altron shareholders were informed that Mbali Ngcobo has resigned as company secretary, effective 31 July 2026. A replacement company secretary will be announced in due course.

Shareholders were advised that the form of proxy forming part of the notice of AGM has been amended to provide for separate voting on the individual components of Special Resolution 2 (approval of remuneration payable to Non-Executive Directors for Board fees) and Special Resolution 3 (approval of remuneration payable to Non- Executive Directors for committee participation).

Altron shareholders approved all resolutions at the AGM held on 31 July 2026, including the election and re-election of directors, appointment of committee members, and reappointment of auditors. Key votes included the re-election of Stewart van Graan as independent non-executive director with 99.55% support, and the approval of the Group’s remuneration policy with 80.58% support. Shareholders also granted authority for the repurchase of 'A' ordinary shares and the issuance of unissued shares, alongside approval of financial assistance and director remuneration. A voluntary operational update and a virtual pre-close investor call are scheduled for 31 August 2026.

A director of a subsidiary of the company has dealt in shares.

Today’s Verdict

Today's verdict: Altron Ltd. charts and historical graph signals point to steady growth rather than explosive momentum, leaving a measured price forecast and prediction for traders watching price today in rands. The buy or sell debate remains tied to the share code AEL, with data showing a share for sale near the current cost, while dividend investors may prefer the payout profile and even compare preference shares. For anyone asking how to buy, the route runs through an online trading account and active trading on the JSE, where the trading account setup can support a disciplined purchase decision today.

Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Altron Ltd. (AEL) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Technology / Information Technology Services Current Price R28.13 Market Capitalization R11.67bn P/E Ratio 11.57 Dividend Yield 4.34% Trading Volume (Live Data) 10 440 Recent Price Change +1.74 Data Timestamp Data as of 2026-08-28 09:50:21

Altron Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R28.13, reflecting a 1.74 rise from the previous close. Market Cap R11.67bn, indicating a mid-cap market presence. P/E Ratio 11.57, suggesting fair valuation. Dividend Yield 4.34, attractive for income-focused investors. Volatility Moderate, supported by 10 440 shares traded in the latest session.

Altron Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish tone remains limited to the extent that price stabilises above the recent R28.13 area. The modest volume of 10 440 suggests traders are still testing conviction, while the 11.57 P/E and 4.34% dividend yield support a balanced view rather than a strong breakout call. A sustained move higher would need broader JSE risk appetite and continued demand for technology SHARES.

FAQ on Altron Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Altron Ltd. shares?

Answer: Altron Ltd. shares are ordinary equity SHARES listed on the JSE under AEL. At R28.13 per share, they represent ownership in a technology business with a R11.67bn market cap, a 11.57 P/E, and a 4.34% dividend yield.

Q2: How can I buy Altron Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy Altron Ltd. SHARES through a JSE-supported online trading account. Use ticker AEL, review the current price of R28.13, and place a purchase through a regulated broker. The latest volume of 10 440 shows active market participation.

Q3: What affects the price of Altron Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price of Altron Ltd. SHARES is influenced by earnings, investor sentiment, the 11.57 P/E, dividend expectations, and JSE trading activity. With a recent rise of 1.74 and volume of 10 440, liquidity and momentum are clearly relevant.

Q4: Does Altron Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a 4.34% dividend yield, which means Altron Ltd. SHARES carry income appeal for investors. At the current price of R28.13, the yield helps frame the cost of purchase against the potential payout profile.

Q5: How can I track my Altron Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track AEL SHARES through your trading account and follow JSE market data for the current price of R28.13, the 1.74 change, and volume of 10 440. Dividend tracking is easier when you monitor the 4.34% yield and company announcements.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Altron Ltd. share price?

Answer: The Altron Ltd. share price is being shaped by its R11.67bn market cap, fair 11.57 P/E, 4.34% dividend yield, and the recent 1.74 gain. Trading volume of 10 440 suggests measured interest rather than aggressive speculation today.

Q7: Is Altron Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Altron Ltd. SHARES may suit investors seeking a balanced mix of value and income, given the R28.13 price, 11.57 P/E, and 4.34% dividend yield. The 10 440 volume indicates tradable interest, but suitability depends on your buying horizon.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Altron Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Buying today may be reasonable for investors who like steady SHARES with a quantified dividend yield and moderate valuation. At R28.13, the 1.74 price change suggests momentum is positive, but the 10 440 volume shows the move is not yet extreme.

Q9: How much does one Altron Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Altron Ltd. share costs R28.13 today. That price per share sits alongside a 11.57 P/E ratio, a 4.34% dividend yield, and a market cap of R11.67bn, giving traders a clear reference point for any purchase or sale decision.

Q10: How to sell Altron Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell Altron Ltd. SHARES, log into your trading account, select AEL, and place a sell order at or near the current price of R28.13. Keep an eye on the 1.74 move and 10 440 volume to judge liquidity.

How to Buy Altron Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-supported broker.

Verify your account using email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for safer access.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the dashboard and search for AEL.

Deposit funds into your trading account.

Place a purchase order for Altron Ltd. SHARES at your chosen price per share.

Altron Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Altron Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R28.13 and SELL if they weaken BELOW that level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.