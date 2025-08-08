Alphamin reported a record Q1 2026 EBITDA guidance of USD158 million, a 46% increase from the previous quarter, driven by a 30% rise in the tin price to an average of USD49 278 per tonne. Tin production was 5 026 tonnes, with sales of 5 016 tonnes, maintaining operational targets. The company's net cash surged by USD128 million to USD183 million. Exploration activities intensified, with drilling at Mpama North and South revealing some mineralisation, and new regional surveys planned. Alphamin is considering a final FY2025 dividend, with a board meeting scheduled for 29 April 2026. The company also amended its Omnibus Incentive Plan to align with TSX Venture Exchange requirements.

Revenue for the period increased to USD240.0 million (USD120.5 million). Gross profit escalated to USD149.5 million (USD54.2 million) while operating profit also rose to USD140.5 million (USD46.0 million). Profit attributable to equity holders was reported at a higher of USD64.4 million (USD23.6 million). Earnings per share grew to USD5.03 cents per share (USD1.85 cents per share). Dividend The Board has declared a Final FY2025 cash dividend of CAD0.13 per share on the common shares (approximately USD122 million in the aggregate) (the 'Dividend'). The Dividend will be payable on June 5, 2026 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 22, 2026. The Dividend equates to R157.17260 cents per Alphamin share based on an exchange rate of CAD1.00 = R12.0902 as at Tuesday, 28 April 2026.

The Annual General and Special Meeting of the Shareholders of Alphamin Resources Corp. will be held on Thursday, 18 June, 2026 virtually by webcast, at the hour of 5:00 p.m. (Mauritius time) (9:00 a.m. EDT).

Alphamin Resources Corp. provided the following update for the quarter ended June 30, 2026: - Record EBITDA guidance of USD167m, up 6% from the prior quarter - Tin production of 5 013 tonnes and 5 014 tonnes of Tin sold - Exploration update

Revenue for the period shot up to USD492.8 million (USD264.7 million), with gross profit jumping to USD308.4 million (USD121.5 million). Operating profit climbed to USD288.9 million (USD103.8 million). Profit attributable to equity holders increased to USD127.7 million (USD55.4 million). Furthermore, headline earnings per share increased to US9.96 cents per share (USD4.34 cents per share). Appointment of director Raza Khan has been appointed to the board as an additional director effective from 30 July 2026.

Alphamin Resources Corp. Today’s Verdict

Today's verdict: Alphamin Resources Corp. price forecast leans steady after a flat session, with charts and historical graph signals still pointing to durable growth rather than a sharp reversal. The price today in rands is R18.1, so investors weighing buy or sell decisions can compare the for sale share against its dividend payout, preference shares context, and overall cost. The share code APH remains easy to follow online, and anyone learning how to buy on the JSE can use a trading account for active trading based on the latest data and a practical prediction of limited near-term movement.

Alphamin Resources Corp. Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00 Share Name & Ticker Alphamin Resources Corp. (APH) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Basic Materials / Metals & Mining Current Price R18.1 Market Capitalization 23.31bn P/E Ratio 6.23 Dividend Yield 13.69% Trading Volume (Live Data) Not provided Recent Price Change 0

Alphamin Resources Corp. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R18.1, unchanged from the previous close Market Cap 23.31bn, indicating a large market presence P/E Ratio 6.23, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield 13.69%, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Low, based on the flat recent price change

Alphamin Resources Corp. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish Outlook: The flat move to R18.1, combined with a 6.23 P/E and a 13.69% dividend yield, keeps the setup constructive rather than aggressive. If volume improves and the share holds near this level, traders may see scope for a gradual test higher, though the current reading still points to measured rather than forceful upside.

Bearish Outlook: A lack of trading volume data limits confidence, and any break below the current price could weaken momentum quickly. For now, the profile suggests a stable hold, with the stronger cue coming from income support than from a breakout signal.

FAQ on Alphamin Resources Corp. Shares

Q1: What are Alphamin Resources Corp. shares?

Answer: Alphamin Resources Corp. SHARES represent equity in a JSE-listed basic materials company in metals and mining. At a price per share of R18.1 and a market cap of 23.31bn, they reflect a large listed business with income characteristics and a modest valuation.

Q2: How can I buy Alphamin Resources Corp. shares?

Answer: You can buy Alphamin Resources Corp. SHARES through a JSE trading account using the APH share code. The current price per share is R18.1, so you’ll need enough cash to purchase at that level through an approved brokerage platform.

Q3: What affects the price of Alphamin Resources Corp. shares?

Answer: The price per share is influenced by investor demand, market cap trends, sector sentiment in basic materials, and valuation signals such as the 6.23 P/E ratio. With recent price change at 0, the SHARES currently show a quiet trading profile.

Q4: Does Alphamin Resources Corp. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 13.69%, which suggests the company does pay a dividend. That yield makes these SHARES appealing for income-focused investors, especially when paired with the current price per share of R18.1.

Q5: How can I track my Alphamin Resources Corp. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track Alphamin Resources Corp. SHARES by monitoring the APH ticker, current price per share, and dividend yield on your trading account. The live data shows R18.1, a market cap of 23.31bn, and a 13.69% yield, which helps with portfolio review.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Alphamin Resources Corp. share price?

Answer: Key factors include the 6.23 P/E ratio, the 23.31bn market cap, the 13.69% dividend yield, and the flat recent price change of 0. These indicators suggest the SHARES are being priced with income and valuation in mind.

Q7: Is Alphamin Resources Corp. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on the live data, the SHARES may suit investors seeking income and value, given the 13.69% dividend yield and 6.23 P/E ratio. At R18.1 per share, the price per share looks measured, though trading volume is not provided.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Alphamin Resources Corp. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data suggests a cautious buy case rather than a strong urgency signal. The SHARES are at R18.1, unchanged from the previous close, with a 13.69% dividend yield and 6.23 P/E ratio, which supports a selective purchase approach.

Q9: How much does one Alphamin Resources Corp. share cost?

Answer: One Alphamin Resources Corp. SHARE costs R18.1 today. That price per share is aligned with the latest JSE data, and the market capitalization of 23.31bn shows the company remains a sizeable listed name for active trading.

Q10: How to sell Alphamin Resources Corp. shares?

Answer: To sell Alphamin Resources Corp. SHARES, use your brokerage platform and place a sell order for APH at the current price per share or your chosen limit. The stock’s flat 0 change and R18.1 pricing help set realistic exit expectations.

How to Buy Alphamin Resources Corp. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-supported broker.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Explore the trading dashboard and order types.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Buy SHARES in APH based on your risk plan.

Alphamin Resources Corp. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Alphamin Resources Corp.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the SHARES. Use R18.1 as the key reference and look for action only if prices move ABOVE a clearer resistance level or BELOW the recent flat trading range. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.