The executive committee members, comprising executive directors and prescribed officers (executives) of Alexforbes have concluded an exchange agreement with ARC AF Holdings (RF) (Pty) Ltd. for the transfer of 30 553 016 Alexforbes ordinary shares held in escrow and subject to certain restrictions, representing 2.35% of the issued share capital of the Company, in exchange for Class A shares in a new special purpose vehicle (Newco), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alexforbes. Changes to director functions D Dlamini and R Roux, current independent non-executive directors of the Company, have also been appointed as independent non-executive directors on the board of Newco with effect from 23 February 2026.

At the General Meeting of shareholders held on Tuesday, 17 March 2026 all the resolutions proposed at the meeting were passed by the requisite majority of votes cast by shareholders represented by proxy.

Continuing operations Fee and commission revenue for the year increased to R6.3 billion (R5.7 billion) and operating profit jumped to R979 million (R872 million). Profit attributable to owners of the company lowered to R841 million (R883 million). Furthermore, headline earnings per share were up at 59.5 cents per share (57.9 cents per share). Final cash dividend declaration The board declared a gross final cash dividend of 33.0 cents per share for the period ended 31 March 2026 (2025: 33.0 cents per share). The board is satisfied that, after payment of the final dividend, the group will continue to maintain sufficient liquidity and capital strength. Company prospects Our purpose remains unchanged: to pioneer insight that delivers advice and solutions that impact people’s lives. Looking ahead, we expect that the future will continue to be shaped in moments of uncertainty. Economic, geopolitical and regulatory developments will keep shifting the operating environment. Our confidence is not based on predicting the next shock. It is based on preparedness, disciplined execution and advice-led decision-making across the group. Alexforbes as an investment destination Alexforbes is executing a three-year, group-wide initiative to establish itself as a credible and preferred investment partner for investors in South Africa. This initiative, referred to internally as Investment Destination, is not positioned as a marketing campaign. It is a deliberate attempt to build sustained belief, demand and conversion over time by changing how the market understands and experiences Alexforbes as an investment business. This ambition is designed to translate into measurable funded outcomes: higher-quality net inflows, improved asset retention and a growing base of platform and product assets across institutional and retail channels. Importantly, it supports earnings quality in an asset-based model and strengthens the durability of growth beyond a single market cycle. Elements of this ambition are already visible in operating indicators. The group has continued to see strong institutional business flows, including platform assets, and retail inflows have maintained an upward trend. These are the types of proof points that underpin credibility when positioning an investment proposition across audiences. Embracing artificial intelligence (AI) Alexforbes is embracing AI in a deliberate and responsible manner, using it as a foundational enabler of productivity, insight and service quality rather than a standalone capability. The group has formally adopted Microsoft Copilot as its primary enterprise AI platform within the Microsoft ecosystem, specifically to support data protection, regulatory compliance and auditability in a controlled environment. Implementation is governed. AI initiatives operate under a structured framework that includes a group AI steering committee, business-unit AI working committees and an AI centre of excellence with explicit human-in-the-loop controls and alignment to Protection of Personal Information Act 4 of 2013 and financial services regulation. This governance model is designed to ensure accountability for how AI is used, how outputs are validated and where AI is permitted to influence decisions across the value chain. Operationally, we are prioritising workflow-level adoption, not tool sprawl. That means applying AI to end-to-end processes such as document and decision workflows, knowledge retrieval, meeting outcomes and action tracking, and repetitive administrative steps that slow service delivery. The intent is to drive measurable gains in cycle times, consistency and capacity across client-facing and operational teams while maintaining appropriate controls over data and output quality. Through this approach, Alexforbes is positioning AI as a scalable, trusted capability that supports sustainable growth, operational resilience and improved outcomes for clients and stakeholders. Retail solutions in the making Retail remains a key growth platform for Alexforbes. We are building targeted solutions that enhance advice delivery, strengthen asset retention and expand client choice across financial journeys. New and improved offerings across discretionary portfolios, model solutions and offshore investing are being supported by continued investment in digital platforms and adviser enablement. The aim is to simplify decision-making, improve conversion at critical client touchpoints and scale across advised and non-advised channels. Together with a growing adviser ecosystem and strong integration with Alexforbes investment capabilities, these enhancements position Retail to deliver sustainable earnings growth and improved client outcomes into the future. Making a real-world impact through our sustainability intent Alexforbes Impact Advisory and the Impact Academy continue to develop as leading sustainability and impact advisory and training offerings to retirement fund and corporates. The acquisition of the award-winning, and globally unique, Paragon Impact software solution has bolstered capabilities and opened additional opportunities. Some exciting developments include the inaugural Alexforbes Paragon Impact awards recognising the top-performing impact companies under the JSE Top 100 companies. Alexforbes is strategically positioned to assist clients in transitioning to a more sustainable future and to equally benefit from the growing demand for simplified solutions and advice to navigate the complex and evolving sustainability landscape. Alexforbes will assist clients in preparing for increased sustainability-focused regulation and anticipated mandatory sustainability reporting. Unifying employee benefits through Alexforbes One Simplifying complexity is central to enabling better decisions for employers and members. Alexforbes One expresses this intent through an umbrella funding solution that enables holistic advice-led decision-making across employee benefits. The launch of Alexforbes One has been well received and the pipeline of promising prospects continues to build. One Fund Administration System We have commenced the decommissioning of legacy fund administration platforms and are consolidating into a single fund administration system across South Africa, Namibia and Botswana. The objective is improved client experience, cost efficiency and scalability over the medium term. Initial milestones have been achieved and clients have been engaged.

The integrated annual and sustainability reports and King V disclosure framework are available via the Company's weblink. Notice of annual general meeting The annual general meeting (AGM) of the shareholders of Alexforbes will be held through electronic participation only at 09:30 on Thursday, 3 September 2026. Availability of the B-BBEE annual compliance report The company's annual Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act compliance report is available at: invest.alexforbes.com/za/en/about/transformation

Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd. shares show constructive charts and historical graph signals, with the live data pointing to steady growth and a measured price forecast rather than an aggressive prediction. The price today in rands is R7.04 per share, leaving investors to weigh buy or sell decisions on the JSE against the cost of entry, the dividend payout, and the appeal of preference shares for income seekers. For anyone asking how to buy, the share code AFH is available online through a trading account, and the current data suggests the for sale opportunity remains active while trading conditions stay orderly and the longer-term graph supports a cautious positive bias.

Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-28 09:35:38 Share Name & Ticker Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd. (AFH) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Financial Services / Insurance Current Price 7.04 Market Capitalization 8.97bn P/E Ratio 11.60 Dividend Yield 8.26 Trading Volume (Live Data) 488 Recent Price Change 2.03

Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R7.04, up 2.03 from the previous close Market Cap 8.97bn, indicating a mid-sized market presence P/E Ratio 11.60, suggesting fair valuation Dividend Yield 8.26, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, based on the latest price move and thin live volume of 488

Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish outlook, but limited by liquidity. The recent advance to R7.04 suggests buyers are still active, while the modest live volume of 488 points to a market that can move quickly on small orders. With a P/E of 11.60 and a dividend yield of 8.26, the SHARES may attract income-led interest if the broader financial-services tone on the JSE stays supportive. A clean break above recent resistance would strengthen the case for continued trade follow-through; failure to hold current levels would weaken momentum.

FAQ on Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd. shares are listed equity in a JSE financial-services company. The SHARES trade under AFH, the current price is R7.04, and the market capitalization is 8.97bn. Investors watch the dividend yield of 8.26 and the P/E of 11.60 for valuation context.

Q2: How can I buy Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy the SHARES through a JSE-approved online trading account using the share code AFH. With the price per share at R7.04, the trade is executed through your platform after account verification, deposit of funds, and order placement. The live volume is 488.

Q3: What affects the price of Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price of these SHARES is influenced by JSE sentiment, financial-services sector performance, earnings expectations, trading volume, and dividend positioning. Today’s price is R7.04, with a recent price change of 2.03. The P/E of 11.60 also shapes how the market values the company.

Q4: Does Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the SHARES have a dividend yield of 8.26, which indicates income potential for shareholders. At a price of R7.04, dividend interest can matter to investors comparing yield to valuation. The latest data also shows a market capitalization of 8.97bn and live volume of 488.

Q5: How can I track my Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track the SHARES through your online trading account and the JSE ticker AFH. The current price is R7.04, the dividend yield is 8.26, and the P/E ratio is 11.60. Monitoring live volume of 488 helps you see how actively the market is trading.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd. share price?

Answer: Key factors include the current price of R7.04, the recent change of 2.03, the 488 live trading volume, and the company’s 8.97bn market capitalization. The SHARES also react to valuation signals such as the 11.60 P/E and the 8.26 dividend yield on JSE.

Q7: Is Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on the live data, the SHARES look reasonably priced at R7.04 with a P/E of 11.60 and a dividend yield of 8.26. That said, the 488 volume is thin, so liquidity matters. Investors should weigh valuation, income potential, and JSE trading conditions.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today, the SHARES may appeal to income-focused buyers because the price is R7.04 and the dividend yield is 8.26. But the active trading volume is only 488, so execution could matter. A purchase decision should consider the 11.60 P/E and JSE sentiment.

Q9: How much does one Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One share costs R7.04 today. That price per share sits alongside a market cap of 8.97bn, a P/E of 11.60, and a dividend yield of 8.26. Traders may use the live ticker AFH and the 488 volume to judge near-term liquidity.

Q10: How to sell Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell the SHARES, log in to your trading account, select AFH on the JSE, and place your sell order at the desired price. With the live price at R7.04 and volume at 488, order timing matters. The dividend yield is 8.26.

How to Buy Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd. Shares Step by Step

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Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd.'s current performance, investors should BUY the SHARES if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments, JSE sector conditions, and trading liquidity to refine your strategy.