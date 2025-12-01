Today's Verdict
Today's verdict: Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd. shares show constructive charts and historical graph signals, with the live data pointing to steady growth and a measured price forecast rather than an aggressive prediction. The price today in rands is R7.04 per share, leaving investors to weigh buy or sell decisions on the JSE against the cost of entry, the dividend payout, and the appeal of preference shares for income seekers. For anyone asking how to buy, the share code AFH is available online through a trading account, and the current data suggests the for sale opportunity remains active while trading conditions stay orderly and the longer-term graph supports a cautious positive bias.
Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd. Live Share Data
|Label
|Value
|Data as of
|2026-08-28 09:35:38
|Share Name & Ticker
|Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd. (AFH)
|Exchange
|JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
|Sector & Industry
|Financial Services / Insurance
|Current Price
|7.04
|Market Capitalization
|8.97bn
|P/E Ratio
|11.60
|Dividend Yield
|8.26
|Trading Volume (Live Data)
|488
|Recent Price Change
|2.03
Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd. Key Highlights
|Label
|Value
|Current Price
|R7.04, up 2.03 from the previous close
|Market Cap
|8.97bn, indicating a mid-sized market presence
|P/E Ratio
|11.60, suggesting fair valuation
|Dividend Yield
|8.26, attractive for income-focused investors
|Volatility
|Moderate, based on the latest price move and thin live volume of 488
Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights
Bullish outlook, but limited by liquidity. The recent advance to R7.04 suggests buyers are still active, while the modest live volume of 488 points to a market that can move quickly on small orders. With a P/E of 11.60 and a dividend yield of 8.26, the SHARES may attract income-led interest if the broader financial-services tone on the JSE stays supportive. A clean break above recent resistance would strengthen the case for continued trade follow-through; failure to hold current levels would weaken momentum.
FAQ on Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd. Shares
Q1: What are Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd. shares?
Answer: Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd. shares are listed equity in a JSE financial-services company. The SHARES trade under AFH, the current price is R7.04, and the market capitalization is 8.97bn. Investors watch the dividend yield of 8.26 and the P/E of 11.60 for valuation context.
Q2: How can I buy Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd. shares?
Answer: You can buy the SHARES through a JSE-approved online trading account using the share code AFH. With the price per share at R7.04, the trade is executed through your platform after account verification, deposit of funds, and order placement. The live volume is 488.
Q3: What affects the price of Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd. shares?
Answer: The price of these SHARES is influenced by JSE sentiment, financial-services sector performance, earnings expectations, trading volume, and dividend positioning. Today’s price is R7.04, with a recent price change of 2.03. The P/E of 11.60 also shapes how the market values the company.
Q4: Does Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, the SHARES have a dividend yield of 8.26, which indicates income potential for shareholders. At a price of R7.04, dividend interest can matter to investors comparing yield to valuation. The latest data also shows a market capitalization of 8.97bn and live volume of 488.
Q5: How can I track my Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track the SHARES through your online trading account and the JSE ticker AFH. The current price is R7.04, the dividend yield is 8.26, and the P/E ratio is 11.60. Monitoring live volume of 488 helps you see how actively the market is trading.
Q6: What factors are affecting the Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd. share price?
Answer: Key factors include the current price of R7.04, the recent change of 2.03, the 488 live trading volume, and the company’s 8.97bn market capitalization. The SHARES also react to valuation signals such as the 11.60 P/E and the 8.26 dividend yield on JSE.
Q7: Is Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: Based on the live data, the SHARES look reasonably priced at R7.04 with a P/E of 11.60 and a dividend yield of 8.26. That said, the 488 volume is thin, so liquidity matters. Investors should weigh valuation, income potential, and JSE trading conditions.
Q8: Is it advisable to buy Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Today, the SHARES may appeal to income-focused buyers because the price is R7.04 and the dividend yield is 8.26. But the active trading volume is only 488, so execution could matter. A purchase decision should consider the 11.60 P/E and JSE sentiment.
Q9: How much does one Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One share costs R7.04 today. That price per share sits alongside a market cap of 8.97bn, a P/E of 11.60, and a dividend yield of 8.26. Traders may use the live ticker AFH and the 488 volume to judge near-term liquidity.
Q10: How to sell Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell the SHARES, log in to your trading account, select AFH on the JSE, and place your sell order at the desired price. With the live price at R7.04 and volume at 488, order timing matters. The dividend yield is 8.26.
How to Buy Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd. Shares Step by Step
Open a FREE Trading Account.
Verify account via email or phone number.
Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).
KYC your profile to get verified.
Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.
Deposit fiat into your trading account.
Invest and trade in SHARES that you want in your portfolio.
Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice
Given Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd.'s current performance, investors should BUY the SHARES if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments, JSE sector conditions, and trading liquidity to refine your strategy.