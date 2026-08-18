Aimia Inc. announced that it repurchased and settled for cancellation a total of 165 400 of its common shares in the month of June 2026 under the Company’s normal course issuer bid program. The total represents 0.19% of Aimia’s 88 400 485 common shares outstanding as at June 30, 2026.

Aimia will release its second quarter 2026 financial results for the period ending June 30, 2026, on August 11, 2026. Results are expected to be published at approximately 6:00 am ET (12:00 pm SAST), followed by a live webcast and teleconference at 8:30 am ET (2:30 pm SAST). Management will present and discuss the results, accessible via telephone or webcast, with presentation materials available on Aimia’s website.

Revenue from contracts with customers dropped to CAD69.1 million (CAD78.5 million) with gross profit dipping to CAD16.6 million (CAD18.5 million). Operating loss narrowed to CAD3.2 million (loss of CAD3.8 million). Net earnings attributable to equity holders of the Corporation was reported at CAD35.2 million (loss of CAD7.5 million). In addition, headline earnings per share came in lower at CAD14 cents per share (CAD45 cents per share). Results presentation Aimia will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2026 financial results at 8:30 am ET on August 11. The call will be webcast at app.webinar.net/2E4bOl7nzav. Interested parties can listen to the conference call by dialing 1 888 699 1199 or 1 416 945 7677 (internationally). A slide presentation intended for simultaneous viewing with the conference call and an archived audio webcast will be available for 90 days following the original broadcast available at: www.aimia.com/investor- relations/events-presentations/.

Aimia Inc. announced that it has made an application for the admission of its common shares to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM Market (“AIM”). Subject to the receipt of necessary approvals, Aimia anticipates trading on AIM will commence on or about September 9, 2026. Aimia will trade under the symbol “AII.”

Aimia Inc Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Aimia Inc shares on the jse are sitting near a stable price today in rands at R40 per share, with charts and graph readings suggesting a muted near-term setup rather than a decisive breakout. The price forecast leans cautious, and the latest data points point to steady growth expectations, but the buy or sell call still depends on your trading horizon. Investors checking dividend, payout, and preference shares details should note there is no current yield on the ordinary line. If you’re looking for sale opportunities or considering a purchase, the share code AII can be tracked online through a trading account, where how to buy and trading costs are straightforward to compare before committing to a trade.

Aimia Inc Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00 Share Name & Ticker Aimia Inc (AII) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Sector Name / Industry Name Current Price 40 Market Capitalization 3.53bn P/E Ratio 8.11 Dividend Yield – Trading Volume (Live Data) N/A Recent Price Change 0

Aimia Inc Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 40, flat versus the previous close Market Cap 3.53bn, indicating a mid-market presence P/E Ratio 8.11, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield –, not attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Low, given the unchanged recent price move

Aimia Inc Limited Forecast Insights

The short-term setup looks neutral. With the share price unchanged at 40 and no live volume signal supplied, the chart profile doesn’t currently support a strong breakout case. A sustained move above the current range would need better participation and clearer momentum confirmation.

On the downside, the absence of a dividend yield and the flat recent change limit immediate income support. For traders, the main watchpoint is whether price holds around 40; for investors, the relatively modest P/E of 8.11 keeps valuation in focus, but not as a stand-alone buy trigger.

FAQ on Aimia Inc Shares

Q1: What are Aimia Inc shares?

Answer: Aimia Inc SHARES are equity securities listed on the JSE under ticker AII. Based on today’s data, the price per share is 40, market capitalization is 3.53bn, and the P/E ratio is 8.11, which helps frame valuation and scale.

Q2: How can I buy Aimia Inc shares?

Answer: You can buy Aimia Inc SHARES through a JSE-supported online trading account. The current price per share is 40, so your purchase size will depend on available capital, platform fees, and whether you want to trade immediately or place a limit order.

Q3: What affects the price of Aimia Inc shares?

Answer: The price of Aimia Inc SHARES is mainly affected by trading activity, valuation shifts, and investor sentiment. Today the share is at 40 with a recent price change of 0, while a 3.53bn market cap and 8.11 P/E help define how the market may react.

Q4: Does Aimia Inc pay dividends?

Answer: Based on the live data provided, Aimia Inc SHARES show a dividend yield of –, so there is no current dividend indicated for ordinary holders. That makes the current attraction more valuation-based, with the price per share at 40 and no income yield listed today.

Q5: How can I track my Aimia Inc shares and dividends?

Answer: You can track Aimia Inc SHARES through your trading account and monitor the JSE ticker AII. Today’s data shows a price of 40, a dividend yield of –, and a recent price change of 0, which makes account monitoring straightforward.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Aimia Inc share price?

Answer: The Aimia Inc share price today is shaped by a flat move at 40, an 8.11 P/E, and a 3.53bn market cap. With no dividend yield shown and no live volume figure provided, the current setup looks driven more by valuation than income.

Q7: Is Aimia Inc a good share to buy?

Answer: Aimia Inc SHARES may appeal to buyers focused on valuation, because the current price per share is 40 and the P/E ratio is 8.11. However, with no dividend yield and zero recent price movement, the case is more neutral than decisive.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Aimia Inc shares today?

Answer: Buying Aimia Inc SHARES today depends on your strategy. The price sits at 40, the recent change is 0, and the market cap is 3.53bn. Without a dividend yield or volume detail, traders may wait for a clearer signal before purchase.

Q9: How much does one Aimia Inc share cost?

Answer: One Aimia Inc share costs 40 today. That price per share is unchanged from the previous close, and the live data also shows a P/E ratio of 8.11 plus a market capitalization of 3.53bn, giving context to the valuation.

Q10: How to sell Aimia Inc shares?

Answer: To sell Aimia Inc SHARES, use your brokerage or online trading platform and place a sell order against ticker AII. Today’s price per share is 40, with a recent price change of 0, so execution depends on your chosen trade method.

How to Buy Aimia Inc Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account.

Verify the account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Explore the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Buy the shares you want in your portfolio.

Aimia Inc Actionable Financial Advice

Given Aimia Inc's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.