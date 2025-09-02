Ms. Marinda Dippenaar, who served as a non-executive director on Afrocentric's board of directors, has stepped down from her position effective 6 March 2026. The board is undertaking a process of finding a replacement non-executive director and an announcement in this regard will be published in due course.

A full set of audited Annual Financial Statements of the Company for the year months ended 31 December 2025 ('AFS') as well as the December 2025 Integrated Annual Report ('IAR') are available on the Company's website: www.afrocentric.za.com/investor-centre/. Notice of AGM The 20th AGM of Shareholders for the year ended 31 December 2025 will be held remotely on Monday, 11 May 2026 at 10h00 to transact the business as set out in the Notice of the AGM.

Shareholders were advised that ACT HA entered into a new sale and purchase agreement with FHC Group and FHC in terms of which ACT HA will dispose of its entire shareholding in its wholly-owned subsidiary Activo; and ACT HA, AfroCentric Health (RF) (Pty) Ltd. (AHL) and Activo entered into a cession agreement (Cession Agreement) with FHC Group and FHC in terms of which AHL will dispose of all Sale Claims against Activo, to FHC.

AfroCentric shareholders approved all resolutions at the AGM, with 88% of issued shares represented. Key approvals included the re-election of directors, appointment of audit and social and ethics committee members, and re-appointment of KPMG as auditor. Shareholders also granted authority for share repurchases (96.13%) and issued general authority to issue shares for cash (94.84%). Non-binding votes on remuneration policies received strong support, with over 94% in favour. Additionally, non-executive directors' fees and financial assistance to related companies were approved with over 96% support.

AfroCentric issued a trading statement indicating that for the six months ending 30 June 2026, earnings per share (EPS) are expected to decrease by 22.2% to 42.1%, falling between 6.68 cents and 8.98 cents compared to 11.54 cents in the previous period. Headline earnings per share (HEPS) are projected to decline by 16.9% to 36.9%, ranging from 7.37 cents to 9.71 cents versus 11.68 cents previously. The decline is mainly due to reduced profitability in the Services cluster, caused by client contract losses and costs related to restructuring, as well as weaker performance in the Retail cluster following contract terminations. Further details will be provided in the interim results, expected around 1 September 2026.

AfroCentric Investment Corporation Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: AfroCentric Investment Corporation Ltd. shares on the jse are trading near R0.77 today in rands, and the latest data keeps the near-term price forecast restrained rather than aggressive. The charts and graph signal a flat session, with no fresh trading momentum to push a stronger prediction. For investors weighing buy or sell decisions, the dividend profile and payout remain relevant, while preference shares can alter how the cost is assessed. If you are looking for sale opportunities or wondering how to buy online, the share code ACT can be accessed through a trading account, making the current trading setup straightforward for active market watchers.

AfroCentric Investment Corporation Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker AfroCentric Investment Corporation Ltd. (ACT) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Healthcare / Healthcare Services Current Price R0.77 Market Capitalization R647.33m P/E Ratio 3.97 Dividend Yield 7.79% Trading Volume (Live Data) Not provided Recent Price Change 0 Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00

AfroCentric Investment Corporation Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R0.77, reflecting a 0 move from the previous close Market Cap R647.33m, indicating a small-cap market presence P/E Ratio 3.97, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield 7.79%, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Low, based on the unchanged recent price move

AfroCentric Investment Corporation Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish and bearish signals are both muted here, but the low P/E of 3.97 and dividend yield of 7.79% give the shares a defensive income profile. With no recent price change and no live volume supplied, direction looks range-bound unless sector sentiment or cash flow expectations shift materially.

FAQ on AfroCentric Investment Corporation Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are AfroCentric Investment Corporation Ltd. shares?

Answer: AfroCentric Investment Corporation Ltd. shares represent ownership in ACT on the JSE. The current price is R0.77, with a market cap of R647.33m, a P/E ratio of 3.97, and a dividend yield of 7.79% for investors.

Q2: How can I buy AfroCentric Investment Corporation Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy ACT shares through a JSE-supported trading account with a broker that lists the shares. At today’s price per share of R0.77, orders should be placed with awareness of the 7.79% dividend yield and the R647.33m market cap.

Q3: What affects the price of AfroCentric Investment Corporation Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is shaped by valuation, income expectations, and market sentiment. For ACT, the R0.77 price, unchanged recent move, low P/E of 3.97, and 7.79% dividend yield are the main live data points influencing pricing today.

Q4: Does AfroCentric Investment Corporation Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 7.79% for ACT, which indicates dividend-paying characteristics. With the share price at R0.77 and no recent price change, income investors may still view the shares as relevant for yield.

Q5: How can I track my AfroCentric Investment Corporation Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track ACT shares using the JSE ticker ACT, current price of R0.77, and market cap of R647.33m. For dividends, monitor the 7.79% yield and check your broker’s account statements for any payout updates linked to your holdings.

Q6: What factors are affecting the AfroCentric Investment Corporation Ltd. share price?

Answer: The live factors are the R0.77 price, zero recent change, P/E ratio of 3.97, and dividend yield of 7.79%. Together, they suggest valuation support, while the lack of volume data limits a stronger read on short-term movement.

Q7: Is AfroCentric Investment Corporation Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based strictly on the live data, ACT may appeal to value and income buyers because the P/E is 3.97 and dividend yield is 7.79%. The current price of R0.77 and unchanged move point to a steady, not momentum-driven, case.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy AfroCentric Investment Corporation Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data gives a neutral-to-positive setup: R0.77 per share, no recent price movement, and a 7.79% dividend yield. Whether to buy depends on whether your trade is income-led or price-led, since live volume is not available here.

Q9: How much does one AfroCentric Investment Corporation Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One ACT share costs R0.77 today. That price per share sits alongside a R647.33m market cap, a 3.97 P/E ratio, and a 7.79% dividend yield, giving investors a compact snapshot of valuation and income.

Q10: How to sell AfroCentric Investment Corporation Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell ACT shares, use your broker’s trading platform and place a sell order for the JSE-listed shares at or near the current price of R0.77. The 0 recent move and dividend yield of 7.79% help frame timing.

How to Buy AfroCentric Investment Corporation Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-supported broker.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the trading dashboard and search for ACT.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Place a buy order for AfroCentric Investment Corporation Ltd. shares at your chosen price per share.

AfroCentric Investment Corporation Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given AfroCentric Investment Corporation Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.