Afine Investments Ltd. Today's Verdict
Today's verdict: Afine Investments Ltd. sits at a price today in rands of R5.00, and the chart set, graph patterns, and recent data point to a stable setup rather than a sharp breakout. The current price per share leaves room for investors weighing buy or sell decisions, while the dividend profile and preference shares payout support income interest. For traders checking price forecast, growth, prediction, and cost, the share code ANI remains straightforward to follow online through a trading account and the JSE, with how to buy and for sale screens available on most trading platforms.
Afine Investments Ltd. Live Share Data
|Label
|Value
|Share Name & Ticker
|Afine Investments Ltd. (ANI)
|Exchange
|JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
|Sector & Industry
|Financials / Investment Holding Companies
|Current Price
|R5.00
|Market Capitalization
|R368.41m
|P/E Ratio
|10.47
|Dividend Yield
|10.50%
|Trading Volume (Live Data)
|Not provided
|Recent Price Change
|0
|Data as of
|2026-08-27 17:05:00
Afine Investments Ltd. Key Highlights
|Label
|Value
|Current Price
|R5.00, unchanged from the previous close
|Market Cap
|R368.41m, indicating small market presence
|P/E Ratio
|10.47, suggesting fair valuation
|Dividend Yield
|10.50%, attractive for income-focused investors
|Volatility
|Low, given the zero recent price change
Afine Investments Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights
Bullish to neutral signals dominate the near-term view. With the share price flat at R5.00 and no reported move in the latest session, the immediate catalyst set appears limited. The 10.47 P/E and 10.50% dividend yield support a valuation case, but the next trend will likely depend on trading interest, liquidity, and broader JSE sentiment.
FAQ on Afine Investments Ltd. Shares
Q1: What are Afine Investments Ltd. shares?
Answer: Afine Investments Ltd. shares are equity interests in ANI listed on the JSE. They currently trade at R5.00 per share, with a market cap of R368.41m, a P/E ratio of 10.47, and a 10.50% dividend yield.
Q2: How can I buy Afine Investments Ltd. shares?
Answer: You can buy ANI through a JSE-registered trading account by searching share code ANI. At R5.00 per share, the price is accessible, and the listed market cap of R368.41m means the stock remains in the small-cap category.
Q3: What affects the price of Afine Investments Ltd. shares?
Answer: The price of ANI is influenced by its JSE listing, current price of R5.00, zero recent change, sector positioning in financials, and trading volume when available. Its P/E of 10.47 and dividend yield of 10.50% also matter to investors.
Q4: Does Afine Investments Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, ANI shows a dividend yield of 10.50%, which points to income potential for shareholders. At a current price of R5.00 and market cap of R368.41m, the yield stands out in the live data set.
Q5: How can I track my Afine Investments Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track ANI through your JSE trading account using share code ANI and monitor the price per share at R5.00. Dividend tracking should focus on the 10.50% yield, the latest price change of 0, and published market updates.
Q6: What factors are affecting the Afine Investments Ltd. share price?
Answer: The share price is being shaped by a R5.00 quote, a flat recent change, a 10.47 P/E ratio, and a 10.50% dividend yield. The small-cap market value of R368.41m can also affect liquidity and trading interest.
Q7: Is Afine Investments Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: Based on the live data, ANI may appeal to income-focused buyers because of the 10.50% dividend yield and 10.47 P/E ratio. But it remains a small-cap share at R5.00, so investors should match it with risk tolerance.
Q8: Is it advisable to buy Afine Investments Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Buying today depends on your objective. At R5.00, ANI is unchanged, which may suit patient investors seeking yield. The 10.50% dividend and 10.47 P/E offer support, while the small R368.41m market cap adds caution.
Q9: How much does one Afine Investments Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One ANI share costs R5.00 today. That price per share is unchanged from the previous close, and it is paired with a 10.50% dividend yield and a market capitalisation of R368.41m.
Q10: How to sell Afine Investments Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell ANI, use your JSE trading account, open the order ticket for share code ANI, and place a sale at the current market price near R5.00. Check trading volume and the latest price move of 0 before execution.
How to Buy Afine Investments Ltd. Shares Step by Step
Open a free trading account with a JSE-supported broker.
Verify the account by email or phone number.
Set up 2FA for account security.
Complete KYC verification.
Review the trading dashboard and search ANI.
Deposit funds into the trading account.
Place a purchase order for Afine Investments Ltd. shares at your chosen price per share.
Afine Investments Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice
Given Afine Investments Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.