The South African Reserve Bank has approved the exchange control for the Part Dividend Reinvestment Alternative of the company. The reinvestment price is 437.89 cents per share, based on the 30-day volume weighted average price of 467.89 cents on 19 July 2026, less a 30 cents gross dividend. The reinvestment ratio is 1.71276 shares per 100 shares for South African resident shareholders, and 1.37021 or 1.62712 shares per 100 shares for non-resident shareholders subject to dividend withholding tax at 20% or 5%, respectively. Key dates include the last day to trade for eligibility on 7 July 2026, the last day to elect for reinvestment on 10 July 2026, and the record date on 10 July 2026. Shares issued under the reinvestment will be listed on 16 July 2026.

Afine announced the results of its 30 cents per share cash dividend, with a 25% part dividend reinvestment alternative. Shareholders could reinvest up to 25% of their shareholding at a reinvestment price of 437.89 cents per share, based on a 30-day volume-weighted average. The ratio in respect of the part dividend reinvestment alternative was 1.71276 Shares for every 100 Shares held on the record date by South African resident shareholders exempt from dividend withholding tax and 1.37021 shares and 1.62712 shares for every 100 shares held on the record date by non-resident shareholders subject to dividend withholding tax at 20% or 5% respectively. Approximately 17 581 492 shares elected the reinvestment option, resulting in the issuance of 1 145 369 new shares and a retention of R 5 015 514.14 in equity. The remaining cash dividend of R16 745 461.36 will be paid to shareholders holding 54 955 093 shares. Payments and new share allocations will be credited to CSDP or broker accounts on 13 and 15 July 2026, respectively, with the share count adjusted on 16 July 2026.

Independent Non-Executive Director, Darryl Kohler, will retire from the Board of Directors (“the Board”) effective 20 August 2026 and therefore did not stand for re- election at the Company’s Annual General Meeting held on 20 August 2026. Furthermore, the Board has appointed Andries van Niekerk as Lead Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect 20 August 2026. Darryl Kohler will step down as the Chairperson of the Audit and Risk Committee, Chairman of the Social and Ethics Committee, member of the Remuneration Committee as well as member of Investments Committee. Following Kohler’s retirement, Andries van Niekerk was appointed as Lead Independent Non- Executive Director and will assume the role of Chairperson of the Audit and Risk Committee, member of the Social and Ethics Committee, member of Remuneration Committee as well as member of the Investments Committee. Gary du Preez will assume the role of Chairperson of the Social and Ethics Committee.

At the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Afine shareholders held on Thursday, 20 August 2026, the results of voting at the AGM are all resolutions were passed.

Afine Investments Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Afine Investments Ltd. sits at a price today in rands of R5.00, and the chart set, graph patterns, and recent data point to a stable setup rather than a sharp breakout. The current price per share leaves room for investors weighing buy or sell decisions, while the dividend profile and preference shares payout support income interest. For traders checking price forecast, growth, prediction, and cost, the share code ANI remains straightforward to follow online through a trading account and the JSE, with how to buy and for sale screens available on most trading platforms.

Afine Investments Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Afine Investments Ltd. (ANI) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Financials / Investment Holding Companies Current Price R5.00 Market Capitalization R368.41m P/E Ratio 10.47 Dividend Yield 10.50% Trading Volume (Live Data) Not provided Recent Price Change 0 Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00

Afine Investments Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R5.00, unchanged from the previous close Market Cap R368.41m, indicating small market presence P/E Ratio 10.47, suggesting fair valuation Dividend Yield 10.50%, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Low, given the zero recent price change

Afine Investments Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish to neutral signals dominate the near-term view. With the share price flat at R5.00 and no reported move in the latest session, the immediate catalyst set appears limited. The 10.47 P/E and 10.50% dividend yield support a valuation case, but the next trend will likely depend on trading interest, liquidity, and broader JSE sentiment.

FAQ on Afine Investments Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Afine Investments Ltd. shares?

Answer: Afine Investments Ltd. shares are equity interests in ANI listed on the JSE. They currently trade at R5.00 per share, with a market cap of R368.41m, a P/E ratio of 10.47, and a 10.50% dividend yield.

Q2: How can I buy Afine Investments Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy ANI through a JSE-registered trading account by searching share code ANI. At R5.00 per share, the price is accessible, and the listed market cap of R368.41m means the stock remains in the small-cap category.

Q3: What affects the price of Afine Investments Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price of ANI is influenced by its JSE listing, current price of R5.00, zero recent change, sector positioning in financials, and trading volume when available. Its P/E of 10.47 and dividend yield of 10.50% also matter to investors.

Q4: Does Afine Investments Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, ANI shows a dividend yield of 10.50%, which points to income potential for shareholders. At a current price of R5.00 and market cap of R368.41m, the yield stands out in the live data set.

Q5: How can I track my Afine Investments Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track ANI through your JSE trading account using share code ANI and monitor the price per share at R5.00. Dividend tracking should focus on the 10.50% yield, the latest price change of 0, and published market updates.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Afine Investments Ltd. share price?

Answer: The share price is being shaped by a R5.00 quote, a flat recent change, a 10.47 P/E ratio, and a 10.50% dividend yield. The small-cap market value of R368.41m can also affect liquidity and trading interest.

Q7: Is Afine Investments Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on the live data, ANI may appeal to income-focused buyers because of the 10.50% dividend yield and 10.47 P/E ratio. But it remains a small-cap share at R5.00, so investors should match it with risk tolerance.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Afine Investments Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Buying today depends on your objective. At R5.00, ANI is unchanged, which may suit patient investors seeking yield. The 10.50% dividend and 10.47 P/E offer support, while the small R368.41m market cap adds caution.

Q9: How much does one Afine Investments Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One ANI share costs R5.00 today. That price per share is unchanged from the previous close, and it is paired with a 10.50% dividend yield and a market capitalisation of R368.41m.

Q10: How to sell Afine Investments Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell ANI, use your JSE trading account, open the order ticket for share code ANI, and place a sale at the current market price near R5.00. Check trading volume and the latest price move of 0 before execution.

How to Buy Afine Investments Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-supported broker.

Verify the account by email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for account security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the trading dashboard and search ANI.

Deposit funds into the trading account.

Place a purchase order for Afine Investments Ltd. shares at your chosen price per share.

Afine Investments Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Afine Investments Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.