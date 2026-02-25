The board of AECI appointed Alan Ernest Dickson as Group CEO and executive director, effective 1 July 2026. The current interim CEO, Dean Murray, will serve until 30 June 2026.

The company has advised noteholders of the interest rate of the debt instrument.

AECI Ltd. - Notice to Noteholders of the AECI06 No

Revenue for the interim period went down 4% to R15.1 billion (R15.7 billion) whilst profit from operations grew by 20% to R837 million (R699 million). Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders increased by 18% to R366 million (R310 million). Furthermore, headline earnings per share from total operations rose to 653 cents per share (604 cents per share). Dividend The Company's board of directors (the Board) has resolved to declare a gross interim cash dividend of 116 cents per ordinary share in respect of the half year ended 30 June 2026. The dividend is payable on Monday, 7 September 2026 to holders of ordinary shares recorded in the register of the Company at the close of business on the record date, being Friday, 4 September 2026. Group prospects The Group expects the geopolitical and macroeconomic environment to continue being uncertain and volatile for the foreseeable future. The Group will continue to focus on safeguarding business resilience through active supply chain management, alternative sourcing strategies, strategic inventory management and disciplined contract execution and targeted capital investments into our operating assets. The Group anticipates improvement in free cash flow through the unwinding of working capital with additional cash generation supporting continued investment into strategic growth resilience projects and sustainable dividend payments to shareholders. In AECI Mining, the Group expects operational performance to continue improving, supported by identified growth opportunities and ongoing cost and margin optimisation initiatives. The segment will continue to focus on maintaining operational stability, securing key customer contracts and executing strategic growth projects. In AECI Chemicals, particularly within the Chemicals Portfolio, performance is expected to be supported by continued demand from key customers, growth in export markets, the recovery of strategic customer volumes and increased activity. While elevated commodity prices continue to provide a tailwind, the Group will maintain its focus on disciplined execution, customer retention and operational efficiency to support earnings and sustainable value creation. In the Plant Health business, the anticipated improved performance in the second half of the year due to the cyclical nature of the business is expected to be influenced by weather patterns and evolving crop planting decisions, which may affect demand across certain product categories. Management will continue to monitor these developments closely. AECI remains well positioned for growth, underpinned by its three strategic pillars and supported by a disciplined capital-allocation framework. The Group will continue to pursue opportunities focusing in Africa and Asia-Pacific while maintaining a focus on safety, operational excellence, cash generation and returns. The Group continues to be committed to enhancing the predictability of performance through consistent, principle-based decision-making and disciplined execution of the Group’s strategy.

AECI Ltd. - Voting Results in respect of the Request for Written Consent of Noteholders of AECI06 Notes SENS Announcement Classification: 1. Section 60 approval 2. Results

AECI Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: AECI Ltd. price today in rands is R101.18, and the live data, charts, and graph readings point to a steady setup rather than a sharp breakout. The current price forecast leans neutral to slightly constructive, with dividend support and growth expectations helping shape the buy or sell debate. For investors scanning for sale opportunities, the share code AFE on the JSE remains easy to follow online through a trading account, and the observed payout profile, preference shares context, and cost of entry all matter when deciding how to buy, trade, or purchase shares today. The latest data suggests the market is watching for confirmation rather than chasing a fast prediction.

AECI Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-28 09:46:10 Share Name & Ticker AECI Ltd. (AFE) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Chemicals / Diversified Chemicals Current Price 101.18 Market Capitalization 10.66bn P/E Ratio 9.04 Dividend Yield 2.42 Trading Volume (Live Data) 6 487 Recent Price Change 0.18

AECI Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R101.18, reflecting a 0.18 move from the previous close Market Cap 10.66bn, indicating a large market presence P/E Ratio 9.04, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield 2.42, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Profile Moderate, based on the modest price change and live volume

AECI Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish to neutral in the short term. The share’s low P/E of 9.04, combined with a 2.42 dividend yield and manageable live volume, supports a steady tone. A sustained move above the current R101.18 level would strengthen momentum, while weaker volume could keep the price range-bound.

FAQ on AECI Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are AECI Ltd. shares?

Answer: AECI Ltd. shares represent equity in AECI Ltd. on the JSE under AFE. At R101.18 per share, the company carries a market capitalisation of 10.66bn, with a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a dividend yield of 2.42 for investors.

Q2: How can I buy AECI Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy AECI Ltd. shares through a JSE-approved trading account using the AFE ticker. The live price today is R101.18, so investors should compare the price per share, trading volume of 6 487, and current cost before purchase.

Q3: What affects the price of AECI Ltd. shares?

Answer: The AECI Ltd. share price is influenced by the current price of R101.18, live trading volume of 6 487, a recent price change of 0.18, and the market’s view of its 9.04 P/E ratio. Dividend yield also matters.

Q4: Does AECI Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 2.42 for AECI Ltd. shares. At a price per share of R101.18 and a market capitalisation of 10.66bn, income-focused investors can use this dividend figure to assess potential payout appeal.

Q5: How can I track my AECI Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track AECI Ltd. shares and dividends by monitoring AFE on the JSE, watching the current price of R101.18, the 0.18 price change, and the 2.42 dividend yield. Live volume of 6 487 can help gauge trading interest.

Q6: What factors are affecting the AECI Ltd. share price?

Answer: The share price is being shaped by the R101.18 level, a modest 0.18 move, live volume of 6 487, and valuation metrics such as the 9.04 P/E ratio. The 10.66bn market cap and 2.42 dividend yield also matter.

Q7: Is AECI Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on the live data, AECI Ltd. looks reasonably priced at R101.18 with a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a dividend yield of 2.42. The 10.66bn market cap suggests scale, but the 6 487 volume shows measured trading interest.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy AECI Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data gives AECI Ltd. a mixed but stable profile. The price today is R101.18, with a 0.18 move, 9.04 P/E, and 2.42 dividend yield. That supports a cautious buy only if you’re comfortable with the current trading range.

Q9: How much does one AECI Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One AECI Ltd. share costs R101.18 today. That price per share sits alongside a 10.66bn market cap, a 9.04 P/E ratio, and a 2.42 dividend yield, giving traders a clear snapshot of value and income characteristics.

Q10: How to sell AECI Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can sell AECI Ltd. shares through your JSE trading account using AFE. With the share trading at R101.18 and live volume at 6 487, sellers can place a trade at the current market price or set an order.

How to Buy AECI Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account.

Verify the account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Explore the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Purchase AECI Ltd. shares or add them to your portfolio.

AECI Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given AECI Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R101.18 and SELL if they fail to hold that level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.