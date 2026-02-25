AECI Ltd. Today's Verdict
Today's verdict: AECI Ltd. price today in rands is R101.18, and the live data, charts, and graph readings point to a steady setup rather than a sharp breakout. The current price forecast leans neutral to slightly constructive, with dividend support and growth expectations helping shape the buy or sell debate. For investors scanning for sale opportunities, the share code AFE on the JSE remains easy to follow online through a trading account, and the observed payout profile, preference shares context, and cost of entry all matter when deciding how to buy, trade, or purchase shares today. The latest data suggests the market is watching for confirmation rather than chasing a fast prediction.
AECI Ltd. Live Share Data
|Label
|Value
|Data as of
|2026-08-28 09:46:10
|Share Name & Ticker
|AECI Ltd. (AFE)
|Exchange
|JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
|Sector & Industry
|Chemicals / Diversified Chemicals
|Current Price
|101.18
|Market Capitalization
|10.66bn
|P/E Ratio
|9.04
|Dividend Yield
|2.42
|Trading Volume (Live Data)
|6 487
|Recent Price Change
|0.18
AECI Ltd. Key Highlights
|Label
|Value
|Current Price
|R101.18, reflecting a 0.18 move from the previous close
|Market Cap
|10.66bn, indicating a large market presence
|P/E Ratio
|9.04, suggesting potential undervaluation
|Dividend Yield
|2.42, attractive for income-focused investors
|Volatility Profile
|Moderate, based on the modest price change and live volume
AECI Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights
Bullish to neutral in the short term. The share’s low P/E of 9.04, combined with a 2.42 dividend yield and manageable live volume, supports a steady tone. A sustained move above the current R101.18 level would strengthen momentum, while weaker volume could keep the price range-bound.
FAQ on AECI Ltd. Shares
Q1: What are AECI Ltd. shares?
Answer: AECI Ltd. shares represent equity in AECI Ltd. on the JSE under AFE. At R101.18 per share, the company carries a market capitalisation of 10.66bn, with a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a dividend yield of 2.42 for investors.
Q2: How can I buy AECI Ltd. shares?
Answer: You can buy AECI Ltd. shares through a JSE-approved trading account using the AFE ticker. The live price today is R101.18, so investors should compare the price per share, trading volume of 6 487, and current cost before purchase.
Q3: What affects the price of AECI Ltd. shares?
Answer: The AECI Ltd. share price is influenced by the current price of R101.18, live trading volume of 6 487, a recent price change of 0.18, and the market’s view of its 9.04 P/E ratio. Dividend yield also matters.
Q4: Does AECI Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 2.42 for AECI Ltd. shares. At a price per share of R101.18 and a market capitalisation of 10.66bn, income-focused investors can use this dividend figure to assess potential payout appeal.
Q5: How can I track my AECI Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track AECI Ltd. shares and dividends by monitoring AFE on the JSE, watching the current price of R101.18, the 0.18 price change, and the 2.42 dividend yield. Live volume of 6 487 can help gauge trading interest.
Q6: What factors are affecting the AECI Ltd. share price?
Answer: The share price is being shaped by the R101.18 level, a modest 0.18 move, live volume of 6 487, and valuation metrics such as the 9.04 P/E ratio. The 10.66bn market cap and 2.42 dividend yield also matter.
Q7: Is AECI Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: Based on the live data, AECI Ltd. looks reasonably priced at R101.18 with a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a dividend yield of 2.42. The 10.66bn market cap suggests scale, but the 6 487 volume shows measured trading interest.
Q8: Is it advisable to buy AECI Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Today’s data gives AECI Ltd. a mixed but stable profile. The price today is R101.18, with a 0.18 move, 9.04 P/E, and 2.42 dividend yield. That supports a cautious buy only if you’re comfortable with the current trading range.
Q9: How much does one AECI Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One AECI Ltd. share costs R101.18 today. That price per share sits alongside a 10.66bn market cap, a 9.04 P/E ratio, and a 2.42 dividend yield, giving traders a clear snapshot of value and income characteristics.
Q10: How to sell AECI Ltd. shares?
Answer: You can sell AECI Ltd. shares through your JSE trading account using AFE. With the share trading at R101.18 and live volume at 6 487, sellers can place a trade at the current market price or set an order.
How to Buy AECI Ltd. Shares Step by Step
Open a free trading account.
Verify the account via email or phone number.
Set up 2FA for added security.
Complete KYC verification.
Explore the trading dashboard.
Deposit fiat into your trading account.
Purchase AECI Ltd. shares or add them to your portfolio.
AECI Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice
Given AECI Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R101.18 and SELL if they fail to hold that level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.