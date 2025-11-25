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AECI Ltd. JSE: AFEP
R14.40 – 0 (0%) Prices delayed 15 min · Last updated: 2026-08-28 17:05:00
Open
14.40
Prev close
14.40
Day range
14.40 - 14.40
Volume
52-wk range
14.40 – 14.40
Market cap
43.20m
P/E Ratio
&ndash;
EPS (ZARc)
&ndash;
Dividend Yield
8.60%
DPS (ZARc)
n/a (cps)
Price performance
Intraday — 7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Analyst consensus
Consensus Chart
Key statistics
Market cap43.20m
EPS&ndash;
P/E ratio&ndash;
Div. yield8.60%
DPSn/a (cps)
Issued shares3.00m
52-week range
R 14.40 R 14.40
R14.40
Price overview
Open14.40
Previous close14.40
Day range14.40 - 14.40
Volume
52-week range14.40 – 14.40
Change 0 (0%)
P/E ratio&ndash;
EPS&ndash;
Dividendn/a (cps)
Dividend yield8.60%
Important dates
  • Final Div 0.6237399 ZAR
    Decl 25 Nov 2025, LDT 9 Dec 2025
  • Final Div 0.6237399 ZAR
    Decl 25 Nov 2025, Pay 15 Dec 2025
  • Dec 2025
    Prev Year End
  • Dec 2025 Final
    Released 25 Feb 2026
  • Interim Div 0.6146957 ZAR
    Decl 19 May 2026, LDT 9 Jun 2026
  • Interim Div 0.6146957 ZAR
    Decl 19 May 2026, Pay 15 Jun 2026
  • Jun 2026
    Half Year
  • Jun 2026 Interim
    Released 11 Aug 2026
  • Next Expected Final Div 0.6237399 ZAR
    Decl 25 Nov 2026, LDT 9 Dec 2026
  • Next Expected Final Div 0.6237399 ZAR
    Decl 25 Nov 2026, Pay 15 Dec 2026
  • Dec 2026
    Next Year End
  • Dec 2026 Final
    Co Estimate for 25 Feb
  • 27 May 2027
    AGM Unconfirmed
  • Next Expected Interim Div 0.6146957 ZAR
    Decl 19 May 2027, LDT 9 Jun 2027
  • Next Expected Interim Div 0.6146957 ZAR
    Decl 19 May 2027, Pay 15 Jun 2027
  • Jun 2027
    Half Year
  • Jun 2027 Interim
    Unconfirmed for 11 Aug
Financial results
ZAR million Jun 26 Jun 25R
Turnover 15 073 15 689
Attributable Income 366 310
Market Cap (ZARm) 13 246.70 11 181.90
EPS (ZARc) 348 294
HEPS (Cont Ops)(ZARc) 653 604
DPS (ZARc) 116 100
Latest SENS announcements
  • AECI Ltd. - Voting Results in respect of the Reque
    2026-08-17 09:00:00
    AECI Ltd. - Voting Results in respect of the Request for Written Consent of Noteholders of AECI06 Notes SENS Announcement Classification: 1. Section 60 approval 2. Results
  • AECI interim results June 2026
    2026-08-11 07:27:01
    Revenue for the interim period went down 4% to R15.1 billion (R15.7 billion) whilst profit from operations grew by 20% to R837 million (R699 million). Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders increased by 18% to R366 million (R310 million). Furthermore, headline earnings per share from total operations rose to 653 cents per share (604 cents per share). Dividend The Company's board of directors (the Board) has resolved to declare a gross interim cash dividend of 116 cents per ordinary share in respect of the half year ended 30 June 2026. The dividend is payable on Monday, 7 September 2026 to holders of ordinary shares recorded in the register of the Company at the close of business on the record date, being Friday, 4 September 2026. Group prospects The Group expects the geopolitical and macroeconomic environment to continue being uncertain and volatile for the foreseeable future. The Group will continue to focus on safeguarding business resilience through active supply chain management, alternative sourcing strategies, strategic inventory management and disciplined contract execution and targeted capital investments into our operating assets. The Group anticipates improvement in free cash flow through the unwinding of working capital with additional cash generation supporting continued investment into strategic growth resilience projects and sustainable dividend payments to shareholders. In AECI Mining, the Group expects operational performance to continue improving, supported by identified growth opportunities and ongoing cost and margin optimisation initiatives. The segment will continue to focus on maintaining operational stability, securing key customer contracts and executing strategic growth projects. In AECI Chemicals, particularly within the Chemicals Portfolio, performance is expected to be supported by continued demand from key customers, growth in export markets, the recovery of strategic customer volumes and increased activity. While elevated commodity prices continue to provide a tailwind, the Group will maintain its focus on disciplined execution, customer retention and operational efficiency to support earnings and sustainable value creation. In the Plant Health business, the anticipated improved performance in the second half of the year due to the cyclical nature of the business is expected to be influenced by weather patterns and evolving crop planting decisions, which may affect demand across certain product categories. Management will continue to monitor these developments closely. AECI remains well positioned for growth, underpinned by its three strategic pillars and supported by a disciplined capital-allocation framework. The Group will continue to pursue opportunities focusing in Africa and Asia-Pacific while maintaining a focus on safety, operational excellence, cash generation and returns. The Group continues to be committed to enhancing the predictability of performance through consistent, principle-based decision-making and disciplined execution of the Group’s strategy.
  • AECI Ltd. - Notice to Noteholders of the AECI06 No
    2026-07-16 14:47:00
    The company has issued a statement regarding a general meeting.
  • AECI Ltd. - Interest Payment Notifications
    2026-06-08 10:00:00
    The company has advised noteholders of the interest rate of the debt instrument.
  • AECI - appointment of new Group CEO
    2026-06-01 07:33:32
    The board of AECI appointed Alan Ernest Dickson as Group CEO and executive director, effective 1 July 2026. The current interim CEO, Dean Murray, will serve until 30 June 2026.
Peer comparison
Company Price (ZAR) Change Market cap
STANBANK-P (SBPP) R 96.15 +0.68%
INVLTDPREF (INPR) R 94.01 +0.01%
DSY B PREF (DSBP) R 131.50 -0.57%
GRINDROD PREF (GNDP) R 111.09 +0.03%
NTC PREF (NTCP) R 94.00 -0.52%

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AECI Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: AECI Ltd. shares on the jse look steady at a price today in rands of R14.4, with charts and the latest graph pointing to a flat session and a neutral price forecast. The share code AFEP continues to attract attention from income investors thanks to the dividend and payout profile, while the current data suggests limited near-term growth and no clear breakout signal. For traders weighing buy or sell decisions, the for sale market tone remains measured, and the price per share cost is best judged against the company’s longer-term cash generation. Preference shares are not reflected in this ordinary share line, so anyone considering how to buy should compare online dealing costs, trading account access, and overall trading liquidity before placing a purchase.

AECI Ltd. Live Share Data

LabelValue
Share Name & TickerAECI Ltd. (AFEP)
ExchangeJSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
Sector & IndustryChemicals / Diversified Chemicals
Current PriceR14.4
Market Capitalization43.20m
P/E Ratio
Dividend Yield8.60
Trading Volume (Live Data)Not available
Recent Price Change0
Data as of2026-08-27 17:05:00

AECI Ltd. Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current PriceR14.4, unchanged from the previous close
Market Cap43.20m, indicating a small market presence
P/E Ratio–, suggesting potential undervaluation cannot be confirmed from earnings data
Dividend Yield8.60, attractive for income-focused investors
VolatilityLow, based on the reported 0 price change

AECI Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish and bearish signals remain balanced. With the share unchanged at R14.4 and no live volume shown, the near-term setup looks range-bound rather than directional. A sustained move would likely need stronger sector sentiment, clearer earnings visibility, or a pickup in trading activity on the jse.

FAQ on AECI Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are AECI Ltd. shares?
Answer: AECI Ltd. shares represent ownership in the listed company AECI Ltd. on the jse under AFEP. Based on the live data, the ordinary share price is R14.4, with a market capitalization of 43.20m and a reported dividend yield of 8.60.

Q2: How can I buy AECI Ltd. shares?
Answer: To buy AECI Ltd. shares, open a trading account with a regulated broker, verify your profile, fund the account, and purchase AFEP on the jse. The current price per share is R14.4, so your order size will depend on available cash and fees.

Q3: What affects the price of AECI Ltd. shares?
Answer: The price of AECI Ltd. shares is affected by market demand, liquidity, sector sentiment, earnings visibility, and dividend expectations. Today’s live data shows a flat move at R14.4, with zero recent change and no quoted trading volume to confirm active momentum.

Q4: Does AECI Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 8.60, which signals that AECI Ltd. is currently associated with income for shareholders. At a price of R14.4, that payout profile may matter more to investors seeking regular return than to short-term traders.

Q5: How can I track my AECI Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: You can track AECI Ltd. shares and dividends through your brokerage dashboard using the AFEP ticker on the jse. Monitor the current price of R14.4, the unchanged move of 0, and the dividend yield of 8.60 to stay aligned with your portfolio records.

Q6: What factors are affecting the AECI Ltd. share price?
Answer: The AECI Ltd. share price is currently steady at R14.4, so the main factors appear to be limited momentum, a small market capitalization of 43.20m, and the absence of reported volume. The P/E ratio is unavailable, which restricts deeper valuation comparison.

Q7: Is AECI Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: AECI Ltd. may appeal to investors who value dividend income, because the live yield is 8.60 and the price today is R14.4. However, with no P/E ratio and no live volume, the case for an immediate buy is not strongly confirmed.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy AECI Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Based strictly on today’s live data, AECI Ltd. is not showing a strong catalyst for an urgent purchase. The share is unchanged at R14.4, volume is not available, and the move is 0, so a patient approach may suit traders better.

Q9: How much does one AECI Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One AECI Ltd. share costs R14.4 today. That price per share sits alongside a market capitalization of 43.20m and a dividend yield of 8.60, which gives investors a clear snapshot of value, income, and scale on the jse.

Q10: How to sell AECI Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell AECI Ltd. shares, log into your online trading account, locate AFEP, and place a sell order at your chosen price. With the share at R14.4 and no recent price change, order execution will depend on market demand and broker access.

How to Buy AECI Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a regulated platform.

Verify the account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC to get verified.

Explore the trading dashboard and order tools.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Buy AECI Ltd. shares using the AFEP ticker on the jse.

AECI Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given AECI Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On AECI Shares
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