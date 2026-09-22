Overall, Advantage Futures can be described as high risk and has an overall rating of 5 out of 10. Advantage Futures offers pips from 0.1 with a minimum deposit amount of $10 000 USD/R160,000 and is not regulated.

Is Advantage Futures regulated, and what can I trade?

Advantage Futures is US-regulated, which means legitimate oversight. They focus on futures trading – commodities, indices, energies. Not a typical forex broker. If you want forex, look elsewhere. If you're specifically interested in futures contracts, their regulation is solid and trustworthy.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

What's the minimum deposit and fees at Advantage Futures?

Advantage Futures requires higher minimums than forex brokers – typically $2,000-$5,000. Commission-based pricing on futures contracts. No spreads like forex. Fees are transparent but can add up with frequent trading. Test their platform before committing capital. Futures trading is riskier than forex with leverage.

🔍 Feature 💰Minimum Deposit $10 000/R160 000 🎁Sign-Up Bonus Not currently offered 💸Fees Competitive; based on volume, platform, and product 📉Spreads & Commissions Transparent commission structure; no hidden spreads 💳Deposit & Withdrawals Processed via wire transfers; secure and compliant 🖥️Platforms CQG, TT (Trading Technologies), Stellar, API access 🛡️Regulation CFTC regulated, NFA member 🔐Trust Score High; strong compliance, security, and client protections ⏱️Payout Schedule Withdrawal requests processed within 1 business day 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Advantage Futures Spider Chart

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌ Cons Regulated by CFTC and member of NFA No sign-up bonus or promotional offers Access to major global futures exchanges Not ideal for beginner or casual traders Advanced trading platforms like CQG and TT Limited educational resources Competitive and transparent fee structure No mobile app of its own (relies on platform apps) Strong client fund protection with segregation Minimum deposit varies and may be high for some

Overview

According to research in South Africa, ADVANTAGE FUTURES claims to be one of the highest volume futures brokers and clearing firms worldwide by claiming that it has cleared over 1.6 billion contracts. Advantage Futures is a Chicago-based futures commission merchant (FCM) registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and a member of the National Futures Association (NFA). Advantage Futures is a clearing member or exchange member of the CME Group The Advantage Futures team provides comprehensive, technology-driven clearing and execution services to traders through strong infrastructure, fast up-time, and financial transparency.

What markets and assets can I trade on Advantage Futures?

Advantage Futures specializes in futures contracts – commodities like oil and gold, agricultural products, indices, and energies. Not a forex broker. If you want to trade actual futures markets with proper regulation, they deliver. Completely different from retail forex trading platforms.

What account types does Advantage Futures offer?

Advantage Futures offers standard futures trading accounts with different minimums based on experience level. Beginner accounts require higher deposits than forex. Account types vary by contract type and trading volume. Contact them directly for current options since futures brokers structure accounts differently than forex brokers.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10,000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

Featured Offered

Advantage Futures offers a comprehensive suite of features tailored for professional and institutional traders.

These include low-latency connectivity, direct market access to global exchanges, and a wide selection of advanced trading platforms.

The firm emphasizes high-speed execution, robust risk management tools, and personalized client services.

With a strong infrastructure and dedicated support, Advantage Futures is designed to meet the demands of high-frequency, algorithmic, and proprietary trading firms.

🧩 Feature 📊 Details 🏦 Account Types Offers institutional, professional, and proprietary trading accounts ⚖️ Leverage Leverage is exchange-regulated and varies by product and exchange 📉 Spreads & Commissions Transparent commission-based pricing; no markup on spreads 🌐 Instruments Offered Futures, options on futures, commodities, indices, interest rates, FX 🖥️ Trading Platforms Supports CQG, TT (Trading Technologies), Stellar, and custom API connections ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Not currently offered 🖧 Free VPS Hosting Available for qualifying high-frequency and algorithmic traders 👥 Copy Trading Not supported 🛡️ Client Fund Security Client funds are held in segregated accounts in compliance with CFTC rules 📋 Regulatory Oversight Regulated by the CFTC; member of the National Futures Association (NFA)

Advantage Futures Reviews

Advantage Futures has received consistently positive reviews from clients for its exceptional execution speed, robust technology infrastructure, and professional client support.

Traders appreciate the firm's deep industry knowledge, personalized service, and commitment to meeting the unique needs of institutional and high-frequency clients.

Many highlight the reliability of the trading platforms and the responsiveness of the support team, making Advantage Futures a trusted choice for serious market participants seeking efficiency, transparency, and performance.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating Approximately 6.9 / 10 based on user satisfaction surveys and review platforms 👏Customer Satisfaction Rated around 6.9 / 10—users appreciate fast execution, low fees, and solid infrastructure, though some note limitations in onboarding and service breadth 📞Customer Service Feedback scores average 7.2 / 10—response is generally reliable and professional; occasional delays or higher threshold account concerns noted

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10,000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Trusted performance tracking & community feedback ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Detailed broker reviews and user complaints ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer ratings & reviews ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Broad user ratings & business profile ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ South African consumer reviews ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Global consumer reviews and trust score ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Advantage Futures Safety and Security

Advantage Futures places a strong emphasis on safety and security, maintaining full compliance with regulatory standards set by the CFTC and NFA.

The firm ensures client funds are held in segregated accounts and upholds rigorous internal risk controls.

With advanced cybersecurity protocols and robust infrastructure, Advantage Futures protects sensitive data and trading operations, offering clients a secure and transparent trading environment they can trust.

How does Advantage Futures protect client funds?

Advantage Futures safeguards client funds by holding them in segregated accounts, separate from the firm’s operational capital. This practice complies with CFTC regulations and ensures clients' assets are protected and accessible at all times.

What security measures are in place at Advantage Futures?

Advantage Futures implements advanced cybersecurity protocols, internal risk controls, and regular system monitoring to protect client data and trading activity. The firm also adheres to strict regulatory compliance under the CFTC and NFA, ensuring a secure trading environment.

🛡️ Security Feature 💼 Regulation & Licensing Fully regulated and licensed to ensure compliance and client protection. 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts Client funds are held separately from company funds for added safety. 📝 Lloyd’s of London Insurance Insurance coverage via Lloyd’s of London for enhanced financial security. 🔐 Capital Strength & Credit Rating Strong capital reserves and solid credit rating underpin financial stability. 🔒 Account-Level Security (Crypto) Advanced security protocols protect client crypto accounts from unauthorized access. 📈 Negative Balance Protection Clients are protected from losing more than their account balance 🧾 Transparent Compliance & Audits Regular audits and full transparency maintain regulatory compliance.

Advantage Futures Trading at a glance

🔍 Broker's Name 📍 Headquartered Chicago, United States 📅 Year Founded 2003 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities Not regulated 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade United States ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Not indicated 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts Not indicated 📊 Managed Accounts Not indicated 📈 Maximum Leverage Not indicated 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 000/R160 000 💳 Deposit Options Wire transfer, check 💳 Withdrawal Options Wire transfer, check 💻 Platform Types Not clearly described on homepage 📱 OS Compatibility Not clearly described on homepage 📈 Tradable assets offered Futures, Fixed Income/Interest Rates, Foreign Exchange, Equities and Index, Agricultural and Softs, Metals, and Energy 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English 👥 Customer Support Languages English 📆 Customer Service Hours 24 hours per day, six days per week. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Advantage Futures Accounts

A forex account at Advantage Futures is a trading account that you will hold and that will work similarly to your bank account, but with the difference that it is primarily issued with the purpose of trading currencies.

Often, the number and type of accounts that a trader can open with a broker company differ depending on the country in which it operates and the regulatory authorities under whose jurisdiction it falls.

Each Advantage Futures client works with a dedicated client service representative who serves as a liaison throughout the entire trading experience.

Its staff takes care of the trading workstation and computer setup to allow traders to begin trading.

Individual Accounts (U.S. and Non-U.S. Citizens)

These accounts are designed for individual traders. U.S. citizens can complete the application online, while non-U.S. clients must submit documents by mail or fax.

Identification documents and relevant tax forms are required.

A minimum deposit of $10,000 is generally expected.

Corporate Accounts (U.S. and Non-U.S.)

Corporate accounts are suitable for companies seeking futures trading access. Required documents include articles of incorporation, corporate resolutions, and identification for authorized signers.

Both U.S. and international corporations are supported, with thorough regulatory compliance.

LLC Accounts (U.S. and Non-U.S.)

Limited Liability Companies can open trading accounts with Advantage Futures by submitting LLC agreements, operating resolutions, and verification documents.

These accounts are available to both domestic and foreign entities, with a focus on proper legal structure.

Partnership Accounts (U.S. and Non-U.S.)

These accounts are intended for general or limited partnerships. Clients must submit the partnership agreement, verification of partners, and signatory authority forms.

Advantage Futures ensures proper documentation is in place for secure operation.

Introduced Accounts

Clients working through an Introducing Broker (IB) can open accounts via the broker’s introduction.

The account setup process is coordinated through the IB, offering clients customized support and onboarding.

Managed Accounts

Managed accounts allow clients to designate trading authority to a third party.

These require a signed discretionary trading authorization and a formal agreement with the designated trading manager, ensuring compliance with all trading and legal standards.

Additional Features

All accounts typically require a minimum deposit of $10,000. Funding is available through wire transfers and approved checks.

Clients receive access to online account tools for real-time monitoring of balances, positions, and trade history.

Account transfers from other brokers are also supported with standard processing timelines.

What types of accounts does Advantage Futures offer?

Advantage Futures offers individual, joint, corporate, partnership, trust, and institutional trading accounts. Each account type is tailored to meet the needs of different clients, including professional traders, proprietary firms, and hedge funds seeking advanced futures market access.

What are the requirements to open an account with Advantage Futures?

To open an account, clients must complete an application, provide identification and financial documentation, and meet the firm's minimum funding requirements. Additional information may be requested based on the account type and the client’s trading experience or regulatory status.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10,000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

How to open an account with Advantage Futures– Step-by-Step Guide

Similar to a bank, to register a forex trading account with ADVANTAGE FUTURES for the first time, you will be required to go through a basic “know your customer” process, which will allow ADVANTAGE FUTURES to ascertain that your submitted details and ensure the safety of your funds and account details.

Step 1: Choose Your Account Type

Select the appropriate account type: individual, joint, corporate, trust, or institutional, based on your trading needs and legal structure.

Step 2: Complete the Application

Fill out the application form provided by Advantage Futures, including personal or business details, financial background, and trading experience.

Step 3: Submit Required Documents

Provide supporting documents such as identification, proof of address, financial statements, and entity documents (if applicable).

Step 4: Account Review and Approval

The compliance team will review your application.

Once approved, you’ll receive funding instructions and platform access information.

Step 5: Fund Your Account and Start Trading

Fund your account via wire transfer. After confirmation, you can access your trading platform and begin trading with full support from the Advantage Futures team.

Advantage Futures Fees

Cost depends on different factors, like spread and margins, and ADVANTAGE FUTURES clients may also experience different fee structures according to their country or place of residence.

The spread of a currency pair is the difference between the bid and the asking rate.

A pip represents the smallest increment that an exchange rate can move.

Margin is the amount of money required in your account in order to open a position.

What fees does Advantage Futures charge for trading?

Advantage Futures offers competitive commission structures tailored to each client’s trading volume, platform usage, and products traded. Fees can vary based on exchange costs, platform selection, and market type, ensuring flexible pricing for both institutional and professional traders.

Are there any additional costs besides commissions at Advantage Futures?

Yes, in addition to commissions, traders may incur exchange fees, platform fees, and regulatory charges. Advantage Futures provides full transparency by detailing all potential costs upfront so clients can clearly understand their total trading expenses.

📌 Broker 📈 Trading Fees Class Volume-based, with potential discounts for professional traders through the Professional Traders Group (PTG) annual commission cap. 💰 Required Min Deposit $10,000 🔁 Withdrawal Fee Not specified; fees may apply depending on the withdrawal method. 💳 Deposit Fees Not specified; fees may apply depending on the deposit method. 📝 Average Spread Not specified; spreads may vary based on market conditions and trading instruments. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Advantage Futures Trading platforms

The forex trading platform provided by ADVANTAGE FUTURES to its clients is, in essence, the software to carry out their trades. Some brokers provide only one, others quite a few platforms.

A multi-asset trading platform is one that allows clients to trade forex as well as other asset classes.

The decision about which platform to choose will usually depend on what a client would like to trade.

ADVANTAGE FUTURES developed a low-latency trading infrastructure for clients that is fast and reliable.

NinjaTrader

A popular platform known for advanced charting, automated trading, and extensive customization options tailored for futures traders.

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

A versatile multi-asset platform that supports futures, forex, and stocks, featuring technical analysis tools, expert advisors, and algorithmic trading capabilities.

TradeStation

A professional-grade platform offering powerful analytics, customizable interfaces, and direct market access for futures trading.

CQG

A high-performance platform focused on market data, order execution, and charting, widely used by professional futures traders.

TradingView

Web-based platform with social trading features, advanced charting, and broad market coverage, including futures.

What trading platforms does Advantage Futures offer?

Advantage Futures provides professional futures trading platforms different from the forex MT4/MT5. Common options include NinjaTrader and other advanced charting software. Platforms focus on futures-specific tools like depth of market and order flow analysis. Check their website for current platform offerings and compatibility.

Which Advantage Futures platform should I use?

Choose based on your experience level and trading style. Professional traders prefer NinjaTrader for its advanced features. Beginners might want simpler interfaces. Test demo accounts on different platforms first. Futures platforms have steeper learning curves than forex platforms, so take time getting comfortable.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10,000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

Advantage Futures Deposit and Withdrawal

Accounts usually require a certain minimum initial deposit, which can be paid in several ways.

Withdrawals can usually be done in the same ways, but sometimes differ.

In the case of ADVANTAGE FUTURES, the minimum balance required to open an account is $10 000, although Advantage Futures requires that all accounts be funded appropriately and in accordance with associated risk.

Customers can securely transfer money between their Advantage Futures account and an account at another financial institution in the same name.

What are the commission fees charged by Advantage Futures?

Advantage Futures offers competitive commission rates tailored to different trading volumes and client types. Fees vary depending on the product traded and platform used, with discounts available for high-frequency and institutional traders to ensure cost-effective execution.

Are there any additional fees I should be aware of?

Besides commissions, Advantage Futures may charge exchange fees, clearing fees, and platform usage fees depending on the trading instruments and services selected. All fees are transparent and clearly communicated upfront to help clients manage their trading costs effectively.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10,000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

Advantage Futures Leverage

Leverage is a facility that enables you to get a much larger exposure to the market you are trading than the amount you deposited to open the trade.

Leveraged products, such as forex trading, magnify your potential profit - but also increase your potential loss.

Leverage amount is expressed as a ratio, for instance, 50:1, 100:1, or 500:1.

Assuming that you have $1,000 in your trading account and you trade ticket sizes of 500,000 USD/JPY, your leverage will equate to 500:1.

Leverage

Leverage in futures trading works differently than forex. Instead of selecting 1:100 or 1:500 leverage, you're dealing with margin requirements. A single oil contract might require $2,000 margin to control $100,000 worth of oil – that's roughly 50:1 leverage. Different futures contracts have different margin requirements. The leverage is built into the contract itself, not something you choose. Advantage Futures doesn't let you dial up leverage like forex brokers do.

ADVANTAGE FUTURES vs ActivTrades vs AvaTrade – Comparison Table

🔍 Features 🗺️ Regulation Not regulated FCA, SCB, CSSF ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 000/R160 000 $0/R0 $100/R1 600 ☪️ Islamic Account Not indicated Yes, available Yes, available 📊 Leverage Not indicated 1:200 400:1 💰 Spreads 0,1 pips The minimum spread across all accounts is 0.5 pips 0,9 pips 💳 Demo Trading Account Yes Yes Yes 📊 Comissions Not indicated No Comissions No Comissions 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Research

Advantage Futures provides market research and analysis tools focused on futures markets. You'll find daily market commentary, economic calendars, and technical analysis on major contracts. Their research team publishes insights on commodities, indices, and energies. Quality research is decent but not as comprehensive as some competitors. For deep fundamental analysis, supplement their offerings with external sources like Bloomberg or trading journals. Real-time charting and data are solid for technical analysis.

Awards

Advantage Futures may display industry awards on its website, but verify them independently. Check if awarding organizations are legitimate and confirm that Advantage Futures actually appears on official winners' lists. Many broker awards are paid listings with limited credibility. Awards don't guarantee good execution or customer service. Focus on spreads, commission transparency, platform reliability, and withdrawal speed – not marketing claims. Your trading experience matters more than trophies on their homepage.

Customer Reviews

⭐Aristos Panteli, Senior Account Manager Aristos Panteli is a highly experienced Senior Account Manager known for his professionalism, deep market knowledge, and dedication to client success. He consistently provides expert guidance and tailored support, helping traders navigate complex markets with confidence and clarity.

⭐Great assistance from Aristos Panteli! Clients frequently commend Aristos Panteli for his outstanding assistance and responsiveness. Whether it’s answering urgent questions or offering strategic insights, he delivers timely, effective support that enhances the overall trading experience and builds strong client relationships.

⭐I have worked with many different. I have worked with many different account managers over the years, but Aristos Panteli stands out for his reliability and expertise. His proactive communication and genuine commitment to client goals make him a trusted and valued partner in trading.

Conclusion ADVANTAGE FUTURES is a company with over 4.25 billion contracts processed. Advantage Futures has risen to become one of the highest volume futures clearing firms in the industry. Advantage Futures was founded on the principle of providing every client with personalized client service, advanced technology, and customizable back-office operations. Its team provides comprehensive, technology-driven clearing and execution services to let traders focus on trading.

Disclaimer

ADVANTAGE FUTURES warns potential customers that Forex and CFDs trading always carries a high risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade with ADVANTAGE FUTURES, potential traders are advised to carefully consider their investment objectives, financial situation, needs, and level of experience before investing money they cannot afford to lose. ADVANTAGE FUTURES warns that margin trading involves the potential for profit as well as the risk of loss and that movements in the price of foreign exchange and commodities are very unpredictable; hence, ADVANTAGE FUTURES cannot guarantee a maximum loss that a trader may suffer, according to research in South Africa.

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Frequently asked questions

What is Advantage Futures?

Advantage Futures is a futures brokerage firm headquartered in Chicago, providing institutional and professional traders with advanced technology, high-speed execution, and access to major global exchanges. It focuses on tailored solutions for high-frequency, proprietary, and algorithmic trading clients.

Is Advantage Futures regulated?

Yes, Advantage Futures is fully regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and is a registered member of the National Futures Association (NFA), ensuring compliance with industry standards and maintaining the integrity and transparency of client trading operations.

What markets can I trade with Advantage Futures?

Clients can access a wide range of global futures markets, including equities, interest rates, commodities, energy, and currencies. Advantage Futures supports trading on major exchanges like CME Group, ICE, Eurex, and more through its advanced trading platforms.

Who can open an account with Advantage Futures?

Advantage Futures caters primarily to professional traders, institutions, hedge funds, and proprietary trading firms. Individual traders with sufficient experience and capital may also qualify. Account requirements vary depending on the trading strategy and products involved.

What trading platforms does Advantage Futures support?

Advantage Futures supports multiple trading platforms, including CQG, TT (Trading Technologies), Stellar, and proprietary APIs. These platforms offer fast execution, low latency, advanced analytics, and customizable interfaces to suit the demands of institutional and high-frequency traders.

Are client funds protected at Advantage Futures?

Yes, client funds are held in segregated accounts in accordance with CFTC regulations. This segregation ensures client money is not commingled with the firm’s operational funds, offering an extra layer of financial security and transparency.

Does Advantage Futures offer customer support?

Yes, Advantage Futures provides 24/6 professional support through phone, email, and online. Clients receive dedicated assistance for technical issues, trading platform guidance, account management, and execution-related queries to ensure smooth and uninterrupted trading experiences.

What are the commission and fee structures?

Commission and fee structures at Advantage Futures vary by trading volume, platform choice, and product. The firm offers competitive rates for active traders and institutions, with customizable pricing tailored to fit specific trading needs and frequency.

Can I use my own trading algorithm with Advantage Futures?

Yes, Advantage Futures supports API access and integration with algorithmic trading systems. Professional traders can connect custom-built strategies to compatible platforms, enabling real-time execution and seamless automation of complex and high-speed trading strategies.

How do I fund or withdraw from my account?

Clients can fund accounts via wire transfer or approved methods. Withdrawals are processed efficiently upon request, usually within one business day. Advantage Futures ensures secure handling of all transactions with compliance to financial and regulatory requirements.