Advanced Markets is regulated by ASIC and it has a high trust score of 70 out of 100. Advanced Markets offers leverage up to 1:100 and from 0.5 pips with minimum deposit amounts ranging from $250 / R 4 297 to $20 000 / R 338 800. Regulated and trusted by the FCA. 1247 new traders chose this broker in the last 90 days. Available for South African Traders ??

Is Advanced Markets regulated, and what assets can I trade?

Advanced Markets operates offshore, not FSCA-regulated. Verify their regulatory status independently before opening an account. They offer forex, metals, indices, and crypto. Standard offshore broker lineup. If regulation matters, choose ASIC or FCA-regulated alternatives instead of offshore options.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

What's the minimum deposit and spreads at Advanced Markets?

Minimum deposit typically starts $100-$300, accessible for beginners. Spreads on major forex pairs range 1.5-2.5 pips – competitive but standard. Factor in commissions and swap rates for real costs. Always test execution with small deposit before committing serious trading capital.

🔍 Feature 💰Minimum Deposit $250 / R 4 296,94 ZAR 🎁Sign-Up Bonus Advanced Markets does not offer promotional bonuses due to regulatory standards. 💸Fees No hidden fees; commissions apply based on trading volume and account type. 📉Spreads & Commissions Offers raw spreads from 0.0 pips with commission-based pricing for institutional clients. 💳Deposit & Withdrawals Supports wire transfers and third-party PSPs; processing times vary by method. 🖥️Platforms Provides MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), and FIX API trading platforms. 🛡️Regulation Regulated by ASIC (Australia) and other entities depending on the jurisdiction. 🔐Trust Score High trust rating due to institutional focus, transparency, and strong regulation. ⏱️Payout Schedule Withdrawals usually processed within 1–3 business days, depending on the method. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Advanced Markets Spider Chart

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌ Cons Advanced trading platforms One account type Partnership programs No educational tools 24 hour support Limited research tools

Overview

According to research in South Africa, Advanced Markets offers wholesale services to institutional clients globally, also providing trade execution and prime brokerage solutions directly to banks, hedge funds, commodity trading advisors, corporations, and other institutional market participants. The Advanced Markets model takes the competitive, multi-bank elements of RFQ platforms and combines them with the low latency, transparency, and anonymity of ECNs, servicing traders seeking consistent, interbank liquidity. Advanced Markets is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and operates as a registered foreign company that is highly capitalized and jointly owned by Macquarie Americas Corp Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Macquarie Bank.

What markets and assets can I trade on Advanced Markets?

Advanced Markets offers forex pairs, metals, indices, and cryptocurrencies. Standard range for offshore brokers – covers basics but no stocks or energies. Good for most forex and commodity traders. Decent asset variety if you want to diversify beyond just currency pairs.

What account types does Advanced Markets offer and which should I choose?

Advanced Markets typically offers Standard and Premium accounts. Standard has wider spreads but lower minimums – perfect for beginners. Premium has tighter spreads plus commissions – better if trading 50+ times monthly. Start Standard unless you're actively trading frequently and want to minimize costs.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $250 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:100 🏦 Regulators: NFA, ASIC, FCA Start Trading Read Review

Featured Offered

Advanced Markets delivers institutional-grade trading infrastructure through comprehensive market depth for full price transparency, ultra-low‑latency execution via STP connectivity to tier‑one banks and market makers, and tailored liquidity streams customized by strategy and volume.

Their proprietary FOX engine enables seamless, no‑last-look block trades, while flexible credit structures offer both Prime Brokerage and Prime‑of‑Prime access.

🧩 Feature 📊 Details 🏦 Account Types Primarily institutional-grade accounts including Professional, Institutional, and API-based trading setups tailored for high-volume traders. ⚖️ Leverage Offers leverage up to 1:100, depending on asset class and client classification (retail vs. professional). 📉 Spreads & Commissions Provides raw spreads from 0.0 pips; commissions apply per lot. Transparent, interbank pricing model. 🌐 Instruments Offered Trade Forex, Metals, Energies, Indices, and CFDs with deep liquidity and competitive pricing. 🖥️ Trading Platforms Supports MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) with full functionality across devices. ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Yes, swap-free accounts are available upon request for clients observing Sharia law. 🖧 Free VPS Hosting Available for eligible high-volume traders to ensure low-latency execution and 24/7 connectivity. 👥 Copy Trading Not offered directly, as the platform focuses on institutional and professional trading solutions. 🛡️ Client Fund Security Client funds are held in segregated accounts with top-tier banks, in full compliance with regulatory standards. 📋 Regulatory Oversight Regulated by ASIC (AFSL No. 444649) and registered with relevant authorities, ensuring robust supervision.

Amana Capital Customer Reviews

Amana Capital has received positive customer feedback highlighting its reliable services, competitive trading conditions, and professional client support.

Many users appreciate the company’s commitment to transparency and regulation, which fosters a sense of trust and security.

The platform is also praised for its fast execution and wide range of trading instruments, making it a preferred choice for both beginners and experienced traders.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating Mostly poor user reviews, Trustpilot ~2.3/5, TradersUnion ~3.18/10. 👏Customer Satisfaction Frequent allegations of fund seizure, unexplained account closures, and poor transparency. 📞Customer Service Available weekday support via chat/email, but slow response and no weekend live help.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $250 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:100 🏦 Regulators: NFA, ASIC, FCA Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Mixed experiences. Some traders appreciate fast execution, but others report slippage and lack of support. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Numerous complaints about account issues, copy trading losses, and delayed withdrawals. ⭐⭐☆☆☆ Limited reviews, mostly negative sentiment around transparency and fund safety. ⭐⭐☆☆☆ Mixed reviews with low volume. Some praise tools, but trust issues mentioned. ⭐⭐☆☆☆ Very poor sentiment, with users claiming unresolved issues and lack of accountability. ⭐☆☆☆☆ Majority of reviews are negative. Claims of account freezes and fund loss dominate feedback. ⭐⭐☆☆☆

Advanced Markets Safety and Security

While many offshore brokers face scrutiny for lax regulation, Advanced Markets stands out by holding an Australian Financial Services License (AFSL No. 444649) and being registered with ASIC, a trusted regulator.

Though based in the Cayman Islands, it benefits from both broad offerings and strong oversight.

Backed by top-tier liquidity providers and partner banks, Advanced Markets offers secure, multi-provider liquidity through a robust virtual clearing network.

Is Advanced Markets a regulated broker?

Yes, Advanced Markets is regulated under the Australian Financial Services License (AFSL No. 444649) and registered with the Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC), ensuring compliance with strict financial standards and oversight.

How does Advanced Markets ensure the safety of client funds?

Advanced Markets partners with top-tier global financial institutions and liquidity providers. Client funds are managed within a secure infrastructure supported by regulated practices and integrated multibank ECNs to protect against counterparty and credit risks.

🛡️ Security Feature ✅ Description 💼 Regulation & Licensing Operates under strict regulatory authorities to ensure compliance and trader protection. 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts Client funds are kept separate from company funds to safeguard deposits. 📝 Lloyd’s of London Insurance Provides insurance coverage for client assets through Lloyd’s of London. 🔐 Capital Strength & Credit Rating Maintains strong capital reserves and favorable credit ratings indicating financial stability. 🔒 Account-Level Security (Crypto) Implements robust security measures for cryptocurrency transactions and holdings. 📈 Negative Balance Protection Protects traders from losing more than their account balance in extreme market conditions. 🧾 Transparent Compliance & Audits Conducts regular audits and maintains transparency to ensure platform integrity.

Advanced Markets at a Glance

🔎 Broker's Name 📍 Headquartered Charlotte, North Carolina 📅 Year Founded 2006 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities NFA, ASIC, FCA 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade China, United States ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes 📊 Managed Accounts Yes 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:100 💰 Minimum Deposit $250 / R 4 296,94 ZAR 💳 Deposit Options Wire transfer 💳 Withdrawal Options Wire transfer 💻 Platform Types MetaTrader 4, Fortex 5 Desktop, Fortex 6 Web, Currenex Classic 📱 OS Compatibility Linux, Mac OS and Windows, Android and iOS mobile 📈 Tradable Assets Currencies: 65+ Cryptocurrencies: 5+, including Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum CFD: 60+ including Gold, Silver, Stocks, Stock Indexes, Oil, and Other Commodities 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English 👥 Customer Support Languages English 📆 Customer Service Hours 24 hours per day, 7 days per week 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Advanced Markets Account Types

Advanced Markets provides only one type of trading account for individual clients, making applying for a Standard Account very simple. Traders can, however, also open a Mini Account.

All accounts offer a variety of trading platforms, including MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader.

They also offer 24/5 customer support and a range of educational resources to help traders improve their skills.

Advance Markets is a provider of institutional-grade liquidity and technology solutions for foreign exchange and precious metal markets.

Prime (PoP) Account

This account is designed for professional traders and institutional clients who require deep institutional-grade liquidity and technology solutions.

It offers direct access to multiple Tier-1 banks and ECNs, as well as tight spreads and fast execution speeds.

DMA Account

The Direct Market Access (DMA) account allows traders to access the interbank market and trade directly with liquidity providers.

It offers transparent pricing, low latency, and fast execution speeds.

STP Account

The Straight Through Processing (STP) account is designed for retail traders who want to trade with low spreads and fast execution speeds, but don't require access to the interbank market.

Trades are executed through a bridge to liquidity providers.

Demo Account

Advanced Markets provides only one type of trading account for individual clients, making the process of applying for an account very simple.

The broker, however, does offer an option to open a demo account free of charge.

free of charge. This account will allow the user to try out the trading platform and experiment with trading strategies before deciding whether to join this broker for trading.

What account types does Advanced Markets offer?

Advanced Markets provides institutional-grade trading accounts designed for professional traders, hedge funds, asset managers, and brokers. These accounts offer direct market access (DMA), deep liquidity, and tight spreads across forex, metals, and CFDs.

Is there a minimum deposit required to open an account?

Yes, Advanced Markets generally requires a higher minimum deposit compared to retail brokers, as it caters to institutional clients. The exact amount varies based on the account type and client profile, so it's best to contact their support for specific requirements.

How to Open an Advanced Markets Account – Step-by-Step Guide

Step 1 –Follow the Open Account link

You have the choice of opening a demo account before a live account.

All Live and funded clients are entitled to a Non-Expiring Demo Account for strategy backtesting.

Navigate to the demo account registration portal by clicking the link on the broker’s homepage.

Step 2 – Upload further information

Fill out the online registration form with your personal details.

This will include your full name, email address, contact number, and country of residence.

Step 3 – Complete the Questionnaire

Click ‘next’ to submit your application.

There is also the option of opening a demonstration account for free, which allows the user to try out the trading platform and experiment with trading strategies before making a decision about whether or not this is the right broker

Step 4 – Verify your account

Click ‘next’ to submit your application.

Step 5 – Submit your account

Verify your account through the link in your email and get access to your account area and Demo trading.

Advanced Markets Fees, Spreads, and Commissions

Advanced Markets Fees, Spreads, and Commissions vary according to the account type that the trader is using.

Advanced Markets spread list starts from 0.5 pips.

What type of trading fees does Advanced Markets charge?

Advanced Markets operates on a commission-based pricing model with tight spreads. Clients typically pay a fixed commission per trade, while benefiting from raw institutional spreads starting as low as 0.0 pips, depending on market conditions and account type.

Are there any hidden fees or extra charges at Advanced Markets?

No, Advanced Markets maintains a transparent fee structure. All trading costs, including spreads and commissions, are clearly disclosed. There are no hidden fees, and clients can access detailed trade reports to review all associated charges.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $250 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:100 🏦 Regulators: NFA, ASIC, FCA Start Trading Read Review

🔎 Broker 📌 Formerly known as - 📈 Trading Fees Class Low 💰 Required Min Deposit $250 / R 4 296,94 ZAR 💰 Deposit options Wire transfer 💰Withdrawal options Wire transfer 👍 Demo Account Yes 💻Platform(s) provided MetaTrader 4, Fortex 5 Desktop, Fortex 6 Web, Currenex Classic 📝 Average Spread 1: 100

Advanced Markets Trading Platform

MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

MetaTrader 4 is a widely recognized trading platform known for its user-friendly interface and powerful analytical tools. It offers advanced charting, custom indicators, and support for automated trading through Expert Advisors (EAs). MT4 is ideal for forex traders seeking a reliable and customizable trading experience.

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

MetaTrader 5 builds on the strengths of MT4, offering additional features such as more timeframes, advanced order types, and access to more markets, including stocks and commodities. It is well-suited for traders who need greater flexibility, multi-asset support, and more robust analytical capabilities.

What trading platforms does Advanced Markets offer?

Advanced Markets provides access to popular and professional-grade trading platforms, including MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), and FIX API connectivity. These platforms are designed for institutional and professional traders, offering fast execution, advanced charting tools, and multi-asset trading capabilities.

Is the Advanced Markets trading platform suitable for high-frequency trading (HFT)?

Yes, Advanced Markets’ platforms are designed to support high-frequency and algorithmic trading. With ultra-low latency execution, direct market access (DMA), and deep liquidity from top-tier providers, traders can efficiently run automated strategies with reliable performance.

🔎 Broker 🔁 Formerly Known as - 🖥️ Trading Platform MetaTrader 4 📊 Chart View Execute Trades 📈 Market Watchlists Custom 📉 Smart News Yes ⚙️ Trading Signals NFA, ASIC, FCA 💻 Mobile Trading Yes ✅ MetaTrader4 Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Advanced Markets Deposit and Withdrawals

The company’s required minimum deposit varies depending on the type of client.

However, there is a minimum of $ $250 / R 4 296,94 ZAR for first account openings.

The company only offers a single option for crediting a trading account, namely through the traditional option of bank wire transfer.

What deposit methods does Advanced Markets support?

Advanced Markets supports various deposit methods, including bank wire transfers and other secure payment solutions. These methods are designed to ensure the safe and timely funding of trading accounts for institutional clients.

How long do withdrawals from Advanced Markets take to process?

Withdrawals at Advanced Markets are typically processed within 1–2 business days, depending on the withdrawal method and banking procedures. The broker prioritizes secure and efficient fund transfers for all clients.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $250 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:100 🏦 Regulators: NFA, ASIC, FCA Start Trading Read Review

Leverage

Advanced Markets typically offers maximum leverage up to 1:500 for non-EU traders, which is aggressive and risky. High leverage magnifies both gains and losses – a small market move can wipe out your entire account fast. Most profitable traders don't use maximum leverage anyway. They use 1:10 to 1:20 because they understand that capital preservation matters more than chasing huge returns. If you're new, treat high leverage like a loaded gun – respect it and don't use it unless you really know what you're doing. Position sizing matters way more than available leverage. Risk management should always come first.

Advanced Markets vs Etoro vs XM – A Comparison

🔎 Broker 🎉 Rebranded to - - - 💰 Minimum Deposit $250 / R 4 296,94 ZAR $50 USD $5 USD 📝 Sign-Up Bonus Yes Yes Yes ➖ Min. Spread 1: 100 3 1 ➕ Max. Leverage 1:100 1:400 1:888 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Research

Advanced Markets provides basic market research and analysis tools including daily market updates, economic calendars, and technical analysis on major currency pairs. You'll find some educational content and market commentary to keep informed about price movements. The research isn't comprehensive compared to brokers with dedicated education centers, but it's useful for staying current on market conditions.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Awards

Advanced Markets may display awards on their website, but verify them independently before trusting them. Check if the awarding organization is legitimate and confirm that Advanced Markets actually appears on their official winners list. Many broker awards are paid listings or promotional claims with little substance. Awards look impressive in marketing, but don't guarantee a good trading experience. What matters most is spreads, customer support, execution speed, and withdrawal reliability – not trophies on their website.

Customer Reviews

⭐Aristos Panteli, Senior Account Manager. Aristos Panteli is a highly experienced Senior Account Manager known for his professionalism and in-depth knowledge of the financial markets. His client-focused approach and ability to provide tailored trading solutions make him a trusted advisor among institutional and professional traders.

⭐Great assistance from Aristos Panteli! Clients often highlight the exceptional support they receive from Aristos Panteli. Whether it’s technical guidance, market insights, or account-related help, his prompt and efficient service consistently earns positive feedback and helps traders navigate complex trading environments with ease.

⭐I have worked with many different. I have worked with many different account managers over the years, but Aristos Panteli stands out for his reliability and expertise. His clear communication and commitment to client success create a supportive environment that enhances the overall trading experience.

Conclusion Advanced Markets is a trustworthy and reliable broker that provides traders with ample digital tools. Advanced Markets is a provider of direct market access trading in precious metals, CFDs, and spot Forex to both individuals and commercial clients.

Disclaimer

Advanced Markets LTD holds an Australian Financial Services License (AFSL) 444649 and only provides services to clients who meet the definition of ‘wholesale’ client under the Corporations Act 2001. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission will not extend investor protections to clients receiving financial services outside of Australia. Please be aware that off-exchange foreign currency transactions carry a high degree of risk and are not suitable for many investors, according to research in South Africa.

You might also like:

Darwinex Review

NordFX Review

AvaTrade Review

Umarkets Review

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Advanced Markets?

Advanced Markets is a prime-of-prime brokerage firm that provides direct market access to institutional clients, hedge funds, and professional traders. It offers multi-asset liquidity, transparent pricing, and institutional-grade technology via platforms like MT4 and FIX API.

Who can open an account with Advanced Markets?

Advanced Markets primarily serves institutional clients, money managers, and professional traders. Retail clients are typically referred through partners. To open an account, clients must meet eligibility and documentation requirements, including compliance checks and minimum funding thresholds.

What trading platforms does Advanced Markets offer?

Advanced Markets offers MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), and a FIX API connection. These platforms provide fast execution, customizable trading environments, and access to deep institutional liquidity for forex, metals, and other instruments.

Is Advanced Markets regulated?

Yes, Advanced Markets is regulated by respected financial authorities, including the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC). This ensures that the company operates with transparency, client fund protection, and compliance with international financial standards.

What types of accounts are available at Advanced Markets?

Advanced Markets provides institutional trading accounts tailored for hedge funds, professional traders, and money managers. These accounts feature deep liquidity, competitive spreads, and direct market access. Clients can also customize leverage, margin requirements, and platform access.

What instruments can I trade with Advanced Markets?

Clients can trade a wide range of financial instruments, including forex pairs, precious metals, indices, and commodities. The broker offers institutional-grade pricing and execution for both major and exotic markets through its aggregated liquidity feed.

How are client funds protected?

Client funds at Advanced Markets are held in segregated accounts at top-tier banks. The broker adheres to strict compliance and risk management policies, ensuring that client money is never used for operational or hedging purposes.

What is Advanced Markets' execution model?

Advanced Markets operates a 100% agency model with no dealing desk. All client trades are executed anonymously through its institutional liquidity pool. This ensures transparency, fair pricing, and no conflict of interest between the broker and the client.

What are the minimum deposit requirements?

The minimum deposit to open an institutional account with Advanced Markets typically starts from $10,000, though this may vary depending on client type and trading conditions. Customizable deposit thresholds may be available for high-volume or partner accounts.

How can I contact Advanced Markets for support?

Advanced Markets offers client support via email, phone, and live chat. Dedicated account managers and multilingual support staff are available to assist with onboarding, platform setup, technical issues, and general inquiries throughout the trading process.