Shareholders were advised that the annual general meeting of the Company was held entirely by way of electronic participation at 10:00 on Tuesday, 28 July 2026. Shareholders were further advised that at the AGM, all of the resolutions were passed by the requisite majorities of the Company's shareholders.

Adcorp Holdings Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Adcorp Holdings Ltd. price forecast leans cautious-to-stable as its charts and price today in rands reflect a low-momentum setup rather than a strong breakout signal. The graph and data point to steady growth potential, but the current buy or sell decision should be filtered through dividend appeal and payout consistency, especially for preference shares. At this share code ADR, the for sale view is supported by the online trading data, while how to buy remains straightforward through a funded trading account on the JSE. For traders, cost discipline matters, and any prediction should stay anchored to the latest trading range rather than aggressive expectations.

Adcorp Holdings Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00 Share Name & Ticker Adcorp Holdings Ltd. (ADR) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Industrials / Staffing & Employment Services Current Price R6.26 Market Capitalization R687.85m P/E Ratio 4.09 Dividend Yield 11.45% Trading Volume (Live Data) Not provided Recent Price Change 0

Adcorp Holdings Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R6.26, unchanged from the previous close Market Cap R687.85m, indicating a small-cap market presence P/E Ratio 4.09, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield 11.45%, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, based on the flat recent price change

Adcorp Holdings Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish outlook is limited but not absent. With the share holding at R6.26 and no recorded recent price change, near-term direction appears range-bound unless volume improves materially. A low P/E and elevated dividend yield can support interest, but sustained upside would need stronger trading activity and better sentiment on the JSE.

FAQ on Adcorp Holdings Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Adcorp Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: Adcorp Holdings Ltd. shares are equity units in Adcorp Holdings Ltd. (ADR) listed on the JSE. The current price is R6.26, with a market cap of R687.85m and a P/E ratio of 4.09, which places the ordinary shares in a small-cap category.

Q2: How can I buy Adcorp Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy Adcorp Holdings Ltd. shares through a JSE-enabled trading account. Use the ticker ADR, check the current price of R6.26, and place a purchase through an approved platform. The listed market cap is R687.85m, so liquidity should be checked first.

Q3: What affects the price of Adcorp Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price of Adcorp Holdings Ltd. shares is influenced by the current price of R6.26, recent change of 0, market capitalization of R687.85m, and P/E ratio of 4.09. Dividend yield at 11.45% can also affect demand from income-focused investors.

Q4: Does Adcorp Holdings Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 11.45% for Adcorp Holdings Ltd. shares. That indicates the stock has an income component at the current price of R6.26. Investors should still confirm actual payout timing and distribution history.

Q5: How can I track my Adcorp Holdings Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track Adcorp Holdings Ltd. shares by monitoring ADR on the JSE, where the price is currently R6.26. Watch the market cap of R687.85m, P/E of 4.09, and dividend yield of 11.45% to follow valuation and income signals over time.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Adcorp Holdings Ltd. share price?

Answer: The main factors are the current price of R6.26, a recent price change of 0, and the company’s small-cap size of R687.85m. A P/E ratio of 4.09 and dividend yield of 11.45% also shape investor perception and demand.

Q7: Is Adcorp Holdings Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Adcorp Holdings Ltd. could appeal to value and income investors because the share trades at R6.26 with a P/E of 4.09 and dividend yield of 11.45%. Whether it is a good buy depends on your risk tolerance and liquidity needs.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Adcorp Holdings Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data shows a flat move at R6.26 and a recent change of 0, which suggests a neutral entry point rather than a strong momentum signal. The 11.45% dividend yield may support a buy decision for income-minded investors.

Q9: How much does one Adcorp Holdings Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Adcorp Holdings Ltd. share costs R6.26 today on the JSE. That price per share sits alongside a market cap of R687.85m, a P/E ratio of 4.09, and a dividend yield of 11.45%.

Q10: How to sell Adcorp Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell Adcorp Holdings Ltd. shares, use your JSE trading account and enter ADR as the share code. With the price at R6.26 and recent change at 0, you can place a sale order at your preferred level through your platform.

How to Buy Adcorp Holdings Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-approved broker.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Learn the trading dashboard and order types.

Deposit funds into your trading account.

Search ADR on the JSE and place your purchase order.

Adcorp Holdings Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Adcorp Holdings Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R6.26. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.