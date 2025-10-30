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Adcorp Holdings Ltd. JSE: ADR
R6.30 ▲ 0.04 (0.64%) Prices delayed 15 min · Last updated: 2026-08-28 17:05:00
Open
6.30
Prev close
6.30
Day range
6.30 - 6.30
Volume
23 000
52-wk range
6.25 – 6.60
Market cap
692.25m
P/E Ratio
4.12
EPS (ZARc)
153.00
Dividend Yield
11.38%
DPS (ZARc)
72 (cps)
Price performance
Intraday — 7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Analyst consensus
Consensus Chart
Key statistics
Market cap692.25m
EPS153.00
P/E ratio4.12
Div. yield11.38%
DPS 72 (cps)
Issued shares109.88m
52-week range
R 6.25 R 6.60
R6.30
Price overview
Open6.30
Previous close6.30
Day range6.30 - 6.30
Volume23 000
52-week range6.25 – 6.60
Change▲ 0.04 (0.64%)
P/E ratio4.12
EPS153.00
Dividend 72 (cps)
Dividend yield11.38%
Important dates
  • Aug 2025 Interim
    Released 30 Oct 2025
  • Interim Div 0.2477681 ZAR
    Decl 30 Oct 2025, LDT 13 Jan 2026
  • Interim Div 0.2477681 ZAR
    Decl 30 Oct 2025, Pay 19 Jan 2026
  • Feb 2026
    Prev Year End
  • Feb 2026 Final
    Released 28 May 2026
  • Final Div 0.4691759 ZAR
    Decl 28 May 2026, LDT 11 Aug 2026
  • Final Div 0.4691759 ZAR
    Decl 28 May 2026, Pay 17 Aug 2026
  • Aug 2026
    Half Year
  • Aug 2026 Interim
    Unconfirmed for 30 Oct
  • Next Expected Interim Div 0.2477681 ZAR
    Decl 30 Oct 2026, LDT 13 Jan 2027
  • Next Expected Interim Div 0.2477681 ZAR
    Decl 30 Oct 2026, Pay 19 Jan 2027
  • Feb 2027
    Next Year End
  • Feb 2027 Final
    Unconfirmed for 28 May
  • 29 Jul 2027
    AGM Unconfirmed
  • Next Expected Final Div 0.4691759 ZAR
    Decl 28 May 2027, LDT 11 Aug 2027
  • Next Expected Final Div 0.4691759 ZAR
    Decl 28 May 2027, Pay 17 Aug 2027
  • Aug 2027
    Half Year
Financial results
ZAR million Feb 26 Feb 25
Turnover 12 485 13 236.70
Attributable Income 146.10 138.70
Market Cap (ZARm) 703.20 484.60
EPS (ZARc) 141.90 134.70
HEPS (Cont Ops)(ZARc) 153 135.40
DPS (ZARc) 71.70 63.40
Latest SENS announcements
  • Adcorp Holdings Ltd. - Dealings by the Adcorp Long
    2026-08-21 12:52:00
    The company disclosed information about dealings in securities on behalf of a Share Incentive Scheme.
  • Adcorp Holdings Ltd. - Dealings by the Adcorp Long
    2026-07-29 11:43:00
    The company disclosed information about dealings in securities on behalf of a Share Incentive Scheme.
  • Adcorp - results of the annual general meeting
    2026-07-28 14:34:38
    Shareholders were advised that the annual general meeting of the Company was held entirely by way of electronic participation at 10:00 on Tuesday, 28 July 2026. Shareholders were further advised that at the AGM, all of the resolutions were passed by the requisite majorities of the Company's shareholders.
  • Adcorp Holdings Ltd. - Vesting and Settlement of A
    2026-07-17 14:26:00
    The company has issued a SENS notification.
  • Adcorp - updated integrated annual report
    2026-07-16 10:48:50
    The updated and corrected IAR is available at: adcorpgroup.com/investors/financials/.
Peer comparison
Company Price (ZAR) Change Market cap
ADCORP (ADR) R 6.30 +0.64%
PRIMESERV (PMV) R 3.10 +0%

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Adcorp Holdings Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Adcorp Holdings Ltd. price forecast leans cautious-to-stable as its charts and price today in rands reflect a low-momentum setup rather than a strong breakout signal. The graph and data point to steady growth potential, but the current buy or sell decision should be filtered through dividend appeal and payout consistency, especially for preference shares. At this share code ADR, the for sale view is supported by the online trading data, while how to buy remains straightforward through a funded trading account on the JSE. For traders, cost discipline matters, and any prediction should stay anchored to the latest trading range rather than aggressive expectations.

Adcorp Holdings Ltd. Live Share Data

LabelValue
Data as of2026-08-27 17:05:00
Share Name & TickerAdcorp Holdings Ltd. (ADR)
ExchangeJSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
Sector & IndustryIndustrials / Staffing & Employment Services
Current PriceR6.26
Market CapitalizationR687.85m
P/E Ratio4.09
Dividend Yield11.45%
Trading Volume (Live Data)Not provided
Recent Price Change0

Adcorp Holdings Ltd. Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current PriceR6.26, unchanged from the previous close
Market CapR687.85m, indicating a small-cap market presence
P/E Ratio4.09, suggesting potential undervaluation
Dividend Yield11.45%, attractive for income-focused investors
VolatilityModerate, based on the flat recent price change

Adcorp Holdings Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish outlook is limited but not absent. With the share holding at R6.26 and no recorded recent price change, near-term direction appears range-bound unless volume improves materially. A low P/E and elevated dividend yield can support interest, but sustained upside would need stronger trading activity and better sentiment on the JSE.

FAQ on Adcorp Holdings Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Adcorp Holdings Ltd. shares?
Answer: Adcorp Holdings Ltd. shares are equity units in Adcorp Holdings Ltd. (ADR) listed on the JSE. The current price is R6.26, with a market cap of R687.85m and a P/E ratio of 4.09, which places the ordinary shares in a small-cap category.

Q2: How can I buy Adcorp Holdings Ltd. shares?
Answer: You can buy Adcorp Holdings Ltd. shares through a JSE-enabled trading account. Use the ticker ADR, check the current price of R6.26, and place a purchase through an approved platform. The listed market cap is R687.85m, so liquidity should be checked first.

Q3: What affects the price of Adcorp Holdings Ltd. shares?
Answer: The price of Adcorp Holdings Ltd. shares is influenced by the current price of R6.26, recent change of 0, market capitalization of R687.85m, and P/E ratio of 4.09. Dividend yield at 11.45% can also affect demand from income-focused investors.

Q4: Does Adcorp Holdings Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 11.45% for Adcorp Holdings Ltd. shares. That indicates the stock has an income component at the current price of R6.26. Investors should still confirm actual payout timing and distribution history.

Q5: How can I track my Adcorp Holdings Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track Adcorp Holdings Ltd. shares by monitoring ADR on the JSE, where the price is currently R6.26. Watch the market cap of R687.85m, P/E of 4.09, and dividend yield of 11.45% to follow valuation and income signals over time.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Adcorp Holdings Ltd. share price?
Answer: The main factors are the current price of R6.26, a recent price change of 0, and the company’s small-cap size of R687.85m. A P/E ratio of 4.09 and dividend yield of 11.45% also shape investor perception and demand.

Q7: Is Adcorp Holdings Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: Adcorp Holdings Ltd. could appeal to value and income investors because the share trades at R6.26 with a P/E of 4.09 and dividend yield of 11.45%. Whether it is a good buy depends on your risk tolerance and liquidity needs.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Adcorp Holdings Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Today’s data shows a flat move at R6.26 and a recent change of 0, which suggests a neutral entry point rather than a strong momentum signal. The 11.45% dividend yield may support a buy decision for income-minded investors.

Q9: How much does one Adcorp Holdings Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One Adcorp Holdings Ltd. share costs R6.26 today on the JSE. That price per share sits alongside a market cap of R687.85m, a P/E ratio of 4.09, and a dividend yield of 11.45%.

Q10: How to sell Adcorp Holdings Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell Adcorp Holdings Ltd. shares, use your JSE trading account and enter ADR as the share code. With the price at R6.26 and recent change at 0, you can place a sale order at your preferred level through your platform.

How to Buy Adcorp Holdings Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-approved broker.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Learn the trading dashboard and order types.

Deposit funds into your trading account.

Search ADR on the JSE and place your purchase order.

Adcorp Holdings Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Adcorp Holdings Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R6.26. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On Adcorp Shares
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