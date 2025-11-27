Shareholders were referred to the Cash Dividend and the Scrip Distribution Alternative, in terms of which Shareholders are entitled, in respect of all or part of their shareholding, to elect to receive new, fully paid Acsion ordinary shares in proportion to their ordinary shareholding on the Record Date, being Friday, 14 August 2026, as an alternative to the Cash Dividend, had been distributed to Shareholders. The number of Scrip Distribution Shares to which each Shareholder will become entitled pursuant to the Scrip Distribution (subject to their election thereto) will be determined by reference to such Shareholder's ordinary shareholding in Acsion (at the close of trade on the JSE on the Record Date) in relation to the ratio that 24 ZAR cents bears to the volume weighted average price (VWAP) of a Share traded on the JSE during the 30-day trading period ended on Friday, 26 June 2026, less a discount of 5%, less the amount of the Cash Dividend, provided that, where the application of this ratio gives rise to a fraction of a Share, the rounding principles will be applied.

Acsion advised shareholders of the cash payment for fractional entitlements arising from the scrip distribution alternative to the 24 cents per share cash dividend. The scrip ratio is 2.56201 new shares per 100 shares held, with fractional shares rounded down, and shareholders receiving a cash payment for the fractional part. The cash payment for fractional entitlements is set at 990 cents, based on the volume weighted average price of 1 100 cents on 12 August 2026, discounted by 10%. The fractional cash payment is not subject to Dividend Withholding Tax, but the cash dividend may be subject to DWT for both resident and non-resident shareholders.

At the annual general meeting of Acsion held on 12 August 2026, all the resolutions as set out in the notice of annual general meeting were passed by the requisite majority of shareholders.

Acsion Ltd. shareholders were given the option to receive a cash dividend of 24 cents per share or elect to receive new fully paid ACS ordinary shares through a scrip distribution. Shareholders holding 46 624 647 shares did not opt for the scrip and received a total gross cash dividend of R11 189 915.28, paid from income reserves. Those who elected to receive scrip were issued 8 924 378 new shares, capitalising R83 600 315.71 of retained profits. The cash dividend payments and share allocations were completed today. Directors and prescribed officers holding shares may also elect to receive scrip, with details to be announced on 19 August 2026.

An associate of a director has dealt in shares of the company.

Acsion Ltd. - Take up of Scrip Distribution by Ass

Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Acsion Ltd. price forecast remains measured, with dividend support and charts that suggest the price today in rands is holding near R10.80. The graph and data point to steady growth rather than a sharp move, so the buy or sell debate depends on for sale availability, preference shares, payout stability, and cost discipline. Investors checking how to buy should use the share code ACS, review online trading options, and confirm a trading account before placing any purchase order.

Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00 Share Name & Ticker Acsion Ltd. (ACS) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Real Estate / Diversified REIT Current Price R10.80 Market Capitalization R4.36bn P/E Ratio 6.32 Dividend Yield 4.26% Trading Volume (Live Data) Recent Price Change 0

Acsion Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R10.80, unchanged from the previous close Market Cap R4.36bn, indicating a mid-sized market presence P/E Ratio 6.32, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield 4.26%, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Low to moderate, supported by the flat recent change

Acsion Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish to neutral. With the share price holding at R10.80 and no recorded recent move, near-term direction looks tied to income appeal and valuation discipline rather than momentum. A sustained break above current levels would likely need stronger trading interest and broader JSE property-sector support.

FAQ on Acsion Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Acsion Ltd. shares?

Answer: Acsion Ltd. shares are equity units in a JSE-listed real estate business trading under ACS. The current price per share is R10.80, with a market capitalisation of R4.36bn and a P/E ratio of 6.32, which helps frame valuation and income expectations.

Q2: How can I buy Acsion Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy Acsion Ltd. shares through a JSE-approved online trading account by entering the ACS share code. At R10.80 per share, the main reference points are the current price, market cap, and dividend yield, which help investors judge entry timing.

Q3: What affects the price of Acsion Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price of Acsion Ltd. shares is mainly shaped by earnings expectations, the 6.32 P/E ratio, dividend yield of 4.26%, and market sentiment on the JSE. A flat recent change of 0 suggests limited short-term volatility around the current R10.80 level.

Q4: Does Acsion Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 4.26%, which indicates Acsion Ltd. does pay income to shareholders. At a price per share of R10.80, that yield may appeal to investors seeking dividend exposure rather than purely speculative price moves.

Q5: How can I track my Acsion Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track Acsion Ltd. shares and dividends by monitoring the ACS quote, current price of R10.80, dividend yield of 4.26%, and market cap of R4.36bn in your trading account. That gives a practical snapshot of performance, income, and portfolio value.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Acsion Ltd. share price?

Answer: The Acsion Ltd. share price is being influenced by valuation metrics, the 6.32 P/E ratio, and income expectations from the 4.26% dividend yield. With recent change at 0, the price today in rands appears steady around R10.80 on the JSE.

Q7: Is Acsion Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Acsion Ltd. may suit buyers who prioritise income and valuation discipline, given the R10.80 price per share, 4.26% dividend yield, and 6.32 P/E ratio. The R4.36bn market cap suggests a mid-sized JSE exposure with limited immediate momentum.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Acsion Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Buying today depends on whether you want dividend income or near-term price movement. With ACS at R10.80 and a recent change of 0, the share looks stable, but traders should still compare the P/E ratio and dividend yield before making a purchase.

Q9: How much does one Acsion Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Acsion Ltd. share costs R10.80 today. That price per share is unchanged from the previous close, and it sits alongside a market cap of R4.36bn, a P/E ratio of 6.32, and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

Q10: How to sell Acsion Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell Acsion Ltd. shares, log into your trading account, search ACS, and place a sell order at the current JSE price. With the share at R10.80 and no recent price change, sellers may focus on liquidity and yield considerations.

How to Buy Acsion Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-access provider.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC to get verified.

Review the trading dashboard before placing an order.

Deposit funds into your trading account.

Search ACS and place your buy order for Acsion Ltd. shares.

Acsion Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Acsion Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R10.80 and below the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.