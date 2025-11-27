Today's Verdict
Today's verdict: Acsion Ltd. price forecast remains measured, with dividend support and charts that suggest the price today in rands is holding near R10.80. The graph and data point to steady growth rather than a sharp move, so the buy or sell debate depends on for sale availability, preference shares, payout stability, and cost discipline. Investors checking how to buy should use the share code ACS, review online trading options, and confirm a trading account before placing any purchase order.
Live Share Data
|Label
|Value
|Data as of
|2026-08-27 17:05:00
|Share Name & Ticker
|Acsion Ltd. (ACS)
|Exchange
|JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
|Sector & Industry
|Real Estate / Diversified REIT
|Current Price
|R10.80
|Market Capitalization
|R4.36bn
|P/E Ratio
|6.32
|Dividend Yield
|4.26%
|Trading Volume (Live Data)
|Recent Price Change
|0
Acsion Ltd. Key Highlights
|Label
|Value
|Current Price
|R10.80, unchanged from the previous close
|Market Cap
|R4.36bn, indicating a mid-sized market presence
|P/E Ratio
|6.32, suggesting potential undervaluation
|Dividend Yield
|4.26%, attractive for income-focused investors
|Volatility
|Low to moderate, supported by the flat recent change
Acsion Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights
Bullish to neutral. With the share price holding at R10.80 and no recorded recent move, near-term direction looks tied to income appeal and valuation discipline rather than momentum. A sustained break above current levels would likely need stronger trading interest and broader JSE property-sector support.
FAQ on Acsion Ltd. Shares
Q1: What are Acsion Ltd. shares?
Answer: Acsion Ltd. shares are equity units in a JSE-listed real estate business trading under ACS. The current price per share is R10.80, with a market capitalisation of R4.36bn and a P/E ratio of 6.32, which helps frame valuation and income expectations.
Q2: How can I buy Acsion Ltd. shares?
Answer: You can buy Acsion Ltd. shares through a JSE-approved online trading account by entering the ACS share code. At R10.80 per share, the main reference points are the current price, market cap, and dividend yield, which help investors judge entry timing.
Q3: What affects the price of Acsion Ltd. shares?
Answer: The price of Acsion Ltd. shares is mainly shaped by earnings expectations, the 6.32 P/E ratio, dividend yield of 4.26%, and market sentiment on the JSE. A flat recent change of 0 suggests limited short-term volatility around the current R10.80 level.
Q4: Does Acsion Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 4.26%, which indicates Acsion Ltd. does pay income to shareholders. At a price per share of R10.80, that yield may appeal to investors seeking dividend exposure rather than purely speculative price moves.
Q5: How can I track my Acsion Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track Acsion Ltd. shares and dividends by monitoring the ACS quote, current price of R10.80, dividend yield of 4.26%, and market cap of R4.36bn in your trading account. That gives a practical snapshot of performance, income, and portfolio value.
Q6: What factors are affecting the Acsion Ltd. share price?
Answer: The Acsion Ltd. share price is being influenced by valuation metrics, the 6.32 P/E ratio, and income expectations from the 4.26% dividend yield. With recent change at 0, the price today in rands appears steady around R10.80 on the JSE.
Q7: Is Acsion Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: Acsion Ltd. may suit buyers who prioritise income and valuation discipline, given the R10.80 price per share, 4.26% dividend yield, and 6.32 P/E ratio. The R4.36bn market cap suggests a mid-sized JSE exposure with limited immediate momentum.
Q8: Is it advisable to buy Acsion Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Buying today depends on whether you want dividend income or near-term price movement. With ACS at R10.80 and a recent change of 0, the share looks stable, but traders should still compare the P/E ratio and dividend yield before making a purchase.
Q9: How much does one Acsion Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One Acsion Ltd. share costs R10.80 today. That price per share is unchanged from the previous close, and it sits alongside a market cap of R4.36bn, a P/E ratio of 6.32, and a dividend yield of 4.26%.
Q10: How to sell Acsion Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell Acsion Ltd. shares, log into your trading account, search ACS, and place a sell order at the current JSE price. With the share at R10.80 and no recent price change, sellers may focus on liquidity and yield considerations.
How to Buy Acsion Ltd. Shares Step by Step
Open a free trading account with a JSE-access provider.
Verify your account via email or phone number.
Set up 2FA for added security.
Complete KYC to get verified.
Review the trading dashboard before placing an order.
Deposit funds into your trading account.
Search ACS and place your buy order for Acsion Ltd. shares.
Acsion Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice
Given Acsion Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R10.80 and below the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.