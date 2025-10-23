Revenue for the year increased to R1.2 billion (R1.0 billion), bringing gross profit up to R496.8 million (R414.6 million). Operating profit jumped to R71.7 million (R49.2 million). Profit attributable to owners of the parent climbed to R54.3 million (R39.2 million). Furthermore, headline earnings per share was reported at an elevated 10.732 cents per share (7.345 cents per share). Dividend declaration The Board has declared on 27 May 2026 a final ordinary gross cash dividend of 3.00000 cents per ordinary share payable from income in respect of the year ended 28 February 2026.

4Sight published its audited consolidated annual financial statements (AFS) for the year ended 28 February 2026, which include an unqualified audit opinion from Nexia SAB&T. The integrated report, distributed to shareholders and available on the company's website, contains the AFS, a notice of the upcoming hybrid annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled for 21 August 2026 at 10:00, and the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) annual compliance report. Shareholders must trade by 11 August 2026 to participate and vote at the AGM, with the record date set for 14 August 2026. The B-BBEE report confirms Foursight Holdings' Level 1 B-BBEE contributor status.

Shareholders were advised that at the annual general meeting of shareholders held on Friday, 21 August 2026, all resolutions tabled thereat were passed by the requisite majority of 4Sight shareholders.

4Sight Holdings Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: 4Sight Holdings Ltd. shares on the JSE continue to trade near the lower end of their recent range, and the charts and historical graph data still point to steady but measured growth rather than a sharp move. With the price today in rands at R0.7, the current price forecast leans cautious but constructive, especially for traders comparing buy or sell levels against the live data. The dividend profile remains relevant, while preference shares and payout expectations should be checked before any purchase decision. If you’re exploring how to buy, the share code 4SI is available for for sale screening online, and a trading account with an active trading platform can simplify trading, cost checks, and execution.

4Sight Holdings Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker 4Sight Holdings Ltd. (4SI) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Technology / Software & IT Services Current Price R0.70 Market Capitalization R390.76m P/E Ratio 6.62 Dividend Yield 4.23% Trading Volume (Live Data) 22 000 Recent Price Change -1.41 Data as of 2026-08-28 09:25:54

4Sight Holdings Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R0.70, reflecting a -1.41 move from the previous close Market Cap R390.76m, indicating a small-cap market presence P/E Ratio 6.62, suggesting potential undervaluation if earnings remain stable Dividend Yield 4.23%, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, with light live volume of 22 000 shares

4Sight Holdings Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish or bearish bias is still best read through the current price action: the share’s modest P/E and 4.23% dividend yield provide support, while the -1.41 move and 22 000 volume suggest momentum is not yet decisive. A break above recent resistance would improve the near-term tone.

FAQ on 4Sight Holdings Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are 4Sight Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: 4Sight Holdings Ltd. shares represent ownership in a small-cap JSE-listed technology business. The latest price per share is R0.70, with a market capitalization of R390.76m and a P/E ratio of 6.62, based on the live data provided today.

Q2: How can I buy 4Sight Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: To buy 4Sight Holdings Ltd. shares, use the JSE ticker 4SI through a regulated trading account. The live price today is R0.70, so your purchase size will depend on available capital, platform fees, and whether you’re trading for investment or shorter-term execution.

Q3: What affects the price of 4Sight Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by the current P/E ratio of 6.62, the 4.23% dividend yield, trading volume of 22 000, and the recent price change of -1.41. Sentiment on the JSE and demand for small-cap technology SHARES also matter.

Q4: Does 4Sight Holdings Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes. The live dividend yield is 4.23%, which indicates the SHARES are linked to an income return. Investors typically compare that yield with the current price of R0.70 and the market capitalisation of R390.76m before making a buy or sell decision.

Q5: How can I track my 4Sight Holdings Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track the SHARES through the JSE ticker 4SI in your trading account and monitor the daily price today in rands, dividend yield of 4.23%, and volume at 22 000. That combination helps you follow both price movement and income performance over time.

Q6: What factors are affecting the 4Sight Holdings Ltd. share price?

Answer: Today’s price per share is R0.70, down -1.41, with a P/E of 6.62 and a market cap of R390.76m. Those facts point to valuation, liquidity, and sentiment as the main drivers affecting the SHARES right now on the JSE.

Q7: Is 4Sight Holdings Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on the live data, the SHARES may appeal to investors looking at a lower P/E ratio of 6.62 and a 4.23% dividend yield. Still, the -1.41 change and only 22 000 traded today suggest caution before any buy decision.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy 4Sight Holdings Ltd. shares today?

Answer: If you’re considering a purchase today, the main positives are the R0.70 price per share, 4.23% dividend yield, and moderate valuation. However, the recent -1.41 move and R390.76m market cap mean traders may want confirmation from stronger volume first.

Q9: How much does one 4Sight Holdings Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One 4Sight Holdings Ltd. share costs R0.70 today on the JSE. That price per share sits alongside a P/E ratio of 6.62, a dividend yield of 4.23%, and live trading volume of 22 000, according to the supplied data.

Q10: How to sell 4Sight Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell 4Sight Holdings Ltd. SHARES, place a sell order in your trading account using ticker 4SI. The current price is R0.70, so execution will depend on market demand, the 22 000 volume level, and whether buyers are active on the JSE.

How to Buy 4Sight Holdings Ltd. Shares Step by Step

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4Sight Holdings Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given 4Sight Holdings Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.