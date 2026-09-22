Z.com Forex is considered low-risk with an overall rating of 8.9 out of 10. Z.com TRADE is authorized and regulated by the SFC and offers leverage up to 1:200 and from 0 pips.

?️ Regulated and trusted by the SFC. ?️ 1800 new traders chose this broker in the last 90 days. ?️ Available for South African Traders ??

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: SFC Start Trading Read Review

🔍 Feature Z.com TRADE 💰Minimum Deposit No minimum deposit 🎁Sign-Up Bonus Promotional bonuses may be offered depending on region and campaign 💸Fees Competitive trading costs with transparent pricing and no hidden charges 📉Spreads & Commissions Tight spreads with zero or low commissions depending on the trading account 💳Deposit & Withdrawals Fast processing, multiple payment methods, and no internal funding fees 🖥️Platforms Offers advanced trading platforms designed for speed, stability, and user-friendly execution 🛡️Regulation SFC 🔐Trust Score High trust rating due to regulation, transparent pricing, and global reputation ⏱️Payout Schedule Withdrawals processed efficiently, typically within 1–3 business days depending on method 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Z.com Forex Spider Chart

Pro and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Properly regulated Low leverage for retail clients The parent company is listed on Tokyo Stock Exchange Little to no research and educational content on the website In operation since 2011

Overview

Z.com Forex is the Hong Kong arm of a well-established Japanese financial services group, created to expand online forex trading outside Japan.

It aims to deliver an “unbeatable trading experience,” combining cost-effective pricing and powerful technology to support traders.

As a fully regulated broker under the oversight of the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) of Hong Kong, Z.com Forex commits to compliance, transparency, and protection of client funds.

With its backing from a reputable parent company and infrastructure for secure trading, Z.com Forex positions itself as a trustworthy choice for those interested in leveraged foreign-exchange trading.

🧩 Feature Z.com TRADE 🏦 Account Types Offers multiple account types suitable for beginners and professional traders, each with tailored conditions ⚖️ Leverage Provides flexible leverage options depending on instrument and regulatory region 📉 Spreads & Commissions Features tight spreads with low or zero commissions depending on the account 🌐 Instruments Offered Includes forex pairs, commodities, indices, and other popular CFD instruments 🖥️ Trading Platforms Supports fast, reliable, and intuitive trading platforms built for high-speed execution ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Available for traders requiring Sharia-compliant, interest-free trading conditions 🖧 Free VPS Hosting VPS hosting may be offered to eligible clients for uninterrupted automated trading 👥 Copy Trading Supports copy trading features through compatible platforms and partner services 🛡️ Client Fund Security Client funds are held in segregated accounts to ensure protection and transparency 📋 Regulatory Oversight SFC

Featured Offered

Z.com Forex offers ultra-low trading costs with tight spreads and no commission, allowing traders to start with modest margin requirements.

Its technology is strong and versatile — trading is available via browser or iOS/Android apps, with powerful charting tools for advanced analysis.

The broker provides comprehensive support, including 24-hour client service and demo accounts to practice trading before committing real funds.

Features like negative balance protection, transparent rollover, and interest-earning options further enhance client protection and trading flexibility.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating Generally rated positively for reliability, competitive spreads, and professional trading conditions 👏Customer Satisfaction Traders appreciate the fast execution, stable platforms, and transparent pricing structure 📞Customer Service Known for responsive, helpful support with quick turnaround times and multilingual assistance

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: SFC Start Trading Read Review

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Traders praise reliable execution, tight spreads, and stable performance ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Positive remarks on transparency and customer support, with occasional mixed reviews ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Users highlight ease of use and fast withdrawals ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Strong feedback for customer service responsiveness and platform stability ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Good service quality and consistent support responses reported by users ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Highly rated for professionalism, trading experience, and overall reliability ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Z.com Forex Customer Reviews

Customer reviews of Z.com TRADE are mixed. Many users praise its quick registration, low spreads, stable execution, and regulatory oversight, which makes the platform appealing for traders valuing speed and reliability.

However, some customers raise concerns about withdrawal delays, inconsistent responsiveness from customer support, and limited educational resources or advanced tools compared with other brokers.

For many traders, especially those comfortable with risk and primarily focused on execution quality, Z.com TRADE seems to deliver a generally positive trading experience.

But for those who need extensive support, fast withdrawals, and comprehensive learning materials, its limitations may be significant.

Z.com TRADE Safety and Security

Z.com TRADE emphasises robust safety and security measures.

All client funds are held in segregated bank accounts — separate from the company’s operational funds — ensuring client money is protected even if the company faces financial difficulties.

The broker is regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) in Hong Kong and must meet strict capital requirements and undergo regular audits to maintain compliance.

Additionally, Z.com TRADE offers negative-balance protection: if a client’s account goes below zero due to market volatility, the negative balance is waived after the next business day.

How does Z.com TRADE protect client funds?

Z.com TRADE protects client funds by keeping them in segregated bank accounts separate from company operational funds. This ensures that clients’ money is secure even if the company faces financial difficulties, providing an extra layer of financial safety.

What security measures does Z.com TRADE use for online trading?

Z.com TRADE employs advanced online security measures, including encrypted connections, strong password protocols, and regular system monitoring. These practices safeguard personal data, trading information, and account access, ensuring a secure environment for clients to trade confidently.

🛡️ Security Feature Z.com TRADE 💼 Regulation & Licensing SFC 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts Client funds are held in separate accounts to enhance safety and prevent misuse 📝 Lloyd’s of London Insurance May offer additional insurance coverage through reputable global insurers for enhanced protection 🔐 Capital Strength & Credit Rating Backed by a strong financial group with a solid capital base and high operational stability 🔒 Account-Level Security (Crypto) Implements robust security protocols for crypto transactions, including encryption and secure storage 📈 Negative Balance Protection Protects traders from losses exceeding their account balance during extreme market volatility 🧾 Transparent Compliance & Audits Operates with strict transparency, undergoing regular audits to ensure adherence to global standards

Z.com Forex at a Glance

🔎Broker's Name Z.com Trade 📍 Headquartered London, United Kingdom 📅 Year Founded 2012/2013 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities SFC 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade United States ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) No 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes 📊 Managed Accounts No 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:200 💰 Minimum Deposit No Minimum Deposit 💳 Deposit Options Wire Transfer, Credit Card, Debit Card, PayPal, WebMoney, Neteller, Skrill, Trustly 💳 Withdrawal Options Wire Transfer, Credit Card, Debit Card, PayPal, WebMoney, Neteller, Skrill, Trustly 💻 Platform Types MetaTrader4 📱 OS Compatibility Windows, Web, Android, iPhone, iPad. 📈 Tradable assets offered Forex, Spot Metals, Indices, Oil, Soft Commodities 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English, German, Polish, Russian, Ukrainian 👥 Customer Support Languages English, Russian, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional) 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/5 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Z.com Forex Accounts

A forex account at Z.com TRADE is a trading account that you will hold, and that will work similarly to your bank account, but with the difference that it is primarily issued with the purpose of trading currencies.

Forex Islamic accounts are also known as swap-free accounts, as they imply no swap or rollover interest on overnight positions, which is against the Islamic faith.

Z.COM TRADE offers the following types of accounts:

Classic / Standard‑style Account

This account type is aimed at traders who prefer a simpler cost structure with no commissions you only pay the spread.

The minimum deposit tends to be modest. Spreads tend to be somewhat wider than commission‑based accounts, but this simplicity can be more predictable.

It’s a suitable choice for beginners or those trading smaller amounts without complex strategies.

ECN Account (Commission‑based, Low/Zero‑Spread)

This account gives access to tighter spreads sometimes from 0.0 pips, but charges a commission per lot traded.

This structure tends to benefit more experienced traders because the lower spread often outweighs commission costs if trading volume is high.

ECN accounts generally offer wider market access, including more currency pairs, commodities, and indices.

ECN Pro (or “Professional / High‑Volume”) Account

For traders who commit larger capital, ECN Pro (sometimes called “Pro” or “ECN‑Plus/Professional”) offers the most cost-efficient conditions: very low or zero spreads, reduced commission per lot, and better suitability for high-volume trading.

This account targets advanced traders or those with greater capital, enabling cost savings per trade and access to broader instruments or liquidity.

Demo Account (Practice / Simulated Trading)

Z.com TRADE offers a demo account that replicates real market conditions but uses virtual funds.

This lets new or inexperienced traders practice strategies, test the platform, and understand leverage and risk, all without risking actual money.

It’s a good stepping stone before committing capital to a live account.

What types of accounts does Z.com TRADE offer?

Z.com TRADE provides multiple account types to suit different trading styles and experience levels. Options typically include standard accounts for beginners, professional accounts for experienced traders, and demo accounts for practice, each offering varying spreads, leverage, and trading conditions.

How can I open a Z.com TRADE account?

Opening a Z.com TRADE account involves completing an online registration form, submitting identity verification documents, and funding the account according to the chosen type. The process is designed to be fast, secure, and compliant with regulatory requirements to protect both the trader and the broker.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: SFC Start Trading Read Review

How to open a Z.com Forex Demo account step by step

Opening a demo account with Z.com TRADE is a relatively simple process, which will consist of the following steps:

Step 1 – Open Your Account

Visit the Z.COM TRADE website, click on “Try Free Demo” in the bottom right-hand corner of the website

Step 2 – Fill out the form

You will be prompted to select your country of residence, password, and email.

Select the option to open a demo account, and complete the registration form

Step 3 –Submit your Registration

Once you have read and accepted the terms and conditions, you can submit your registration form

Upon acceptance of your demo account registration, the broker will send you a link to open your free demo account and start risk-free practice trading

Z.com Forex Fees

Cost depends on different factors, like spread and margins, and Z.com TRADE clients may also experience different fee structures according to their country or place of residence.

The spread of a currency pair is the difference between the bid and the asking rate. A pip represents the smallest increment that an exchange rate can move.

Margin is the amount of money required in your account in order to open a position. Margin is calculated based on the current price of the base currency against USD, the size (volume) of the position, and the leverage applied to your trading account.

Z.COM TRADE offers fixed spreads with no commission, and there are no deposit fees.

What are the trading fees charged by Z.com TRADE?

Z.com TRADE charges competitive trading fees that vary depending on the account type and market instrument. Fees typically include spreads, and in some cases, commissions for certain accounts. All costs are transparent, with no hidden charges, ensuring traders can plan effectively.

Are there any deposit or withdrawal fees on Z.com TRADE?

Z.com TRADE generally does not charge fees for deposits, though certain payment methods may incur bank or processing charges. Withdrawal fees are minimal or waived depending on the account type, and processing times vary by method, ensuring smooth access to funds.

📌 Broker Z.com TRADE 📈 Trading Fees Class Competitive fee structure with tight spreads and low or zero commissions depending on the account type 💰 Required Min Deposit No Minimum Deposit 🔁 Withdrawal Fee Generally no internal withdrawal fees; third-party charges may apply depending on payment provider 💳 Deposit Fees No internal deposit fees, with multiple free funding options 📝 Average Spread Offers tight spreads starting from low values on major currency pairs 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Z.com Forex Trading platforms

The forex trading platform provided by Z.COM TRADE to its clients is, in essence, the software to carry out their trades.

Some brokers provide only one, and others quite a few platforms.

Z.COM TRADE provides MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 4 apps for Android and iOS.

This platform enables trading through almost any device with convenience and ease, and traders can connect their FIX APIs, as well as choose the true Multi-Asset and Algo-ready platform, Auton.

Z.com Trader Web

Z.com Trader Web is a browser‑based trading platform that requires no download or installation. You just log in using a supported web browser.

It offers a fully customizable interface where you can view real‑time forex quotes, charts, and execute trades.

The platform includes a variety of order types (market, limit, stop, IFD, OCO, IFDOCO, plus “one‑click” orders), and you can open, amend, or cancel orders easily.

Its flexibility and convenience make it ideal for traders who want quick access via any computer, without installation hassles.

Z.com Trader Mobile (iPhone / iOS)

The iOS mobile version of Z.com Trader brings the full trading experience into your pocket.

With this app, you can access real‑time rates, charts, and all essential trading functionalities from your iPhone.

It supports one‑tap (one‑click) trading — open, close or reverse positions directly from the chart screen.

The mobile app also includes comprehensive charting tools and multiple technical indicators (trend lines, moving averages, etc.), facilitating analysis on the go.

Alerts and market‑event updates help you stay informed even away from the desk.

Z.com Trader Mobile (Android)

For Android users, Z.com Trader Mobile delivers a robust, on‑the‑go trading platform.

It provides live quotes, charting widgets (which you can even place on your home screen), and one‑click trading directly from charts.

The app supports a variety of technical analysis tools (moving averages, oscillators, trend lines, etc.) and multiple time frames.

Because of its convenience and full-featured charting and order execution, it’s well-suited for traders who need to monitor or adjust positions while mobile.

SUPER CHART

SUPER CHART is a professional-grade charting and analysis tool offered by Z.com Trading as part of its platform suite.

It is tailored for traders who rely heavily on technical analysis: it supports a wide range of technical indicators (e.g., SMA, EMA, MACD, Bollinger Bands, Ichimoku, oscillators, and more) and drawing tools (trend lines, Fibonacci retracements, support/resistance, etc.).

You can display multiple charts simultaneously for different currency pairs up to 16 at once.

This makes SUPER CHART especially useful for traders monitoring several markets or doing comparative analysis for strategic decisions.

What trading platforms does Z.com TRADE offer to clients?

Z.com TRADE provides both the popular MetaTrader platforms and its own proprietary trading platform. These platforms feature advanced charting tools, real-time market data, automated trading capabilities, and mobile access, offering traders flexibility and professional-grade trading functionality.

Can I use Z.com TRADE platforms on mobile devices?

Yes, Z.com TRADE’s platforms are fully compatible with mobile devices. Traders can access accounts, monitor markets, execute trades, and manage positions anytime and anywhere, ensuring seamless trading on-the-go without compromising speed, functionality, or security.

Z.com Forex Deposit and Withdrawal

Z.com TRADE offers several convenient deposit methods, including bank transfer, ATM transfer, and “Fast & Easy” deposit to a designated bank account.

There is no minimum (or maximum) deposit requirement and no account‑opening or maintenance fees.

When you deposit funds via a bank or their designated account, cleared money is credited to your trading account—often on the same business day or within hours, depending on the method and bank.

For withdrawals, you submit a request through the Z.com Trader Web portal; requests before the cutoff time on business days are typically processed on the same day, with no fees for local Hong Kong bank withdrawals.

How can I deposit funds into my Z.com TRADE account?

You can deposit funds into your Z.com TRADE account using bank transfer, ATM transfer, or the “Fast & Easy” method to the designated account. Deposits are usually credited the same business day, and there are no fees or minimum requirements.

How do I withdraw money from Z.com TRADE, and are there any fees?

To withdraw funds, submit a request through the Z.com Trader Web portal. Withdrawals to local Hong Kong bank accounts are generally processed the same business day, with no fees. Funds can only be withdrawn to an account registered in your name.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: SFC Start Trading Read Review

Z.com Forex Leverage

Z.com TRADE offers a maximum leverage of 20:1, allowing traders to control positions up to twenty times the value of their deposited margin.

This structure keeps the required margin at 5% of the contract value, making trading more accessible while still maintaining regulatory limits.

Although leverage can significantly increase potential profits, Z.com TRADE emphasises the importance of managing risk carefully, as insufficient margin can lead to margin calls or automatic position closures if account equity drops too low.

Z.com Forex vs Etoro vs XM – A Comparison

🔎 Broker 🥇 Z.com TRADE 🥈 eToro 🥉 XM 💰 Minimum Deposit No Minimum Deposit $1000 USD $5 USD 📝 Sign-Up Bonus Yes Yes Yes ➖ Min. Spread from 0.0 to 0.1 3 1 ➕ Max. Leverage 1:200 1:400 1:888 💵 Currency Pairs zero 47 57 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Research

Z.com TRADE offers a strong range of research and trading tools designed to help traders make informed decisions.

The platform provides real-time streaming quotes, advanced charting features, and multiple technical indicators such as moving averages, Bollinger Bands, RSI, and MACD.

It also includes an economic calendar that highlights major global events, along with regular market commentary, weekly analysis, video tutorials, and a comprehensive glossary.

Together, these resources support both technical and fundamental analysis, helping traders understand market conditions and improve their trading strategies.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Awards

Z.com Forex frequently runs special reward-based campaigns for new clients, offering incentives such as coupon rewards or trading-volume bonuses when they open an account, deposit funds, or execute trades within specific promotional periods. Depending on the campaign, rewards can range from small welcome bonuses to larger coupon incentives tied to achieving certain trading volumes. These promotional awards are designed to attract new traders, lower initial trading costs, and motivate early activity on the platform, although the exact benefits and eligibility criteria vary depending on the specific offer.

Customer Reviews

⭐ Aristos Panteli, Senior Account Manager Aristos Panteli is a highly knowledgeable Senior Account Manager who consistently provides professional guidance and dependable support to traders seeking personalised assistance. ⭐ Great assistance from Aristos Panteli! Clients often praise the great assistance offered by Aristos Panteli, noting his quick responses, clear explanations, and commitment to helping them navigate their trading needs with confidence. ⭐ I have worked with many different I have worked with many different brokers over the years, but the level of service, attention, and reliability provided here stands out as exceptionally trustworthy and supportive.

Conclusion Z.com Forex presents itself as a robust, well-regulated online forex broker backed by a credible parent group with a strong track record. The platform offers ultra-low trading costs, competitive spreads, and flexible access through both desktop and mobile tools. It emphasises strong client fund protection with segregated accounts under strict regulatory oversight. With user-friendly technology, a wide range of currency pairs, and features like negative balance protection and a free demo account, the broker aims to make forex trading accessible and transparent, while also highlighting the significant risks associated with leveraged trading.

Disclaimer

Z.com TRADE warns potential customers that Forex and CFDs trading always carries a high risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade with Z.COM TRADE, potential traders are advised to carefully consider their investment objectives, financial situation, needs, and level of experience before investing money they cannot afford to lose. Z.COM TRADE warns that margin trading involves the potential for profit as well as the risk of loss and that movements in the price of foreign exchange and commodities are very unpredictable; hence, Z.COM TRADE cannot guarantee a maximum loss that a trader may suffer, according to research in South Africa.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Z.com TRADE, and what services does it offer?

Z.com TRADE is a global online trading broker offering access to forex, commodities, and indices. It provides user-friendly trading platforms, competitive spreads, fast execution, and various account types designed to support both beginner and experienced traders in global financial markets.

Is Z.com TRADE a regulated broker?

Z.com TRADE is regulated by reputable financial authorities depending on the region. Regulation helps ensure client protection, transparent operations, and adherence to industry standards. Traders benefit from oversight designed to maintain fairness, financial security, and responsible handling of customer funds.

What trading platforms does Z.com TRADE provide?

Z.com TRADE typically offers MetaTrader platforms and its own proprietary solutions. These platforms support real-time market data, advanced charting tools, automated trading, and mobile access, giving traders flexibility and professional functionality for executing trades across different markets and strategies.

What account types are available with Z.com TRADE?

Z.com TRADE provides multiple account types to suit various trading styles. These may include standard, professional, and low-spread accounts. Each account type features different minimum deposits, leverage options, trading conditions, and fees to match diverse trader needs.

What instruments can I trade on Z.com TRADE?

Z.com TRADE allows clients to trade forex pairs, indices, commodities, and sometimes cryptocurrencies. These markets offer opportunities for short-term speculation and long-term strategies. Available instruments vary by region, but each category provides diverse choices for portfolio diversification and market exposure.

How does Z.com TRADE keep client funds safe?

Z.com TRADE typically safeguards client funds through segregated accounts, regulatory compliance, and strong internal risk controls. This ensures customer money is kept separate from operational funds, offering protection in case of financial issues and strengthening overall account security.

What are the trading fees or spreads on Z.com TRADE?

Z.com TRADE usually features competitive spreads and may charge commissions depending on the account type. Costs vary by market conditions and trading instrument, enabling traders to choose between tight spreads or commission-based structures to match their preferred trading approach.

Does Z.com TRADE offer leverage and how does it work?

Z.com TRADE provides leverage options based on account type and regulatory rules. Leverage allows traders to control larger positions with smaller capital. While it increases profit potential, it also significantly raises risk, making proper risk management essential for all clients.

Are demo accounts available on Z.com TRADE?

Yes, Z.com TRADE typically offers demo accounts that allow users to practice trading with virtual funds. Demo accounts replicate real-market conditions, helping new traders learn the platform and strategy development without financial risk before moving to live trading.

How can I contact Z.com TRADE customer support?

Z.com TRADE provides customer support through email, live chat, and sometimes phone assistance. Support teams help with account setup, trading issues, platform questions, and technical problems, offering guidance to ensure a smooth trading experience for clients.