London Capital Group (LCG) is an online trading broker founded in 1996, offering access to forex, indices, commodities, shares, and cryptocurrencies through CFDs. The broker provides trading through MetaTrader 4 and its proprietary platform, with regulation from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). LCG aims to deliver competitive trading conditions, reliable execution, and a professional trading environment for both beginner and experienced traders.

?️ Regulated and trusted by the FCA. ?️ 1011 new traders chose this broker in the last 90 days. ?️ Available for South African Traders. ??

Feature IC Markets 🥇 Broker IC Markets CTA Logo 🌟 CFD Trading Available Yes 🖥️ Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), cTrader, TradingView ⚖️ Regulation ASIC (Australia), CySEC (Cyprus), FSA (Seychelles), SCB (Bahamas) 💰 Minimum Deposit $200 USD / ±R3,600 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:500 (Depending on Jurisdiction) 📈 Spreads From 0.0 Pips on Raw Spread Accounts 🏦 Account Types Standard Account, Raw Spread Account, Islamic (Swap-Free) Account, Demo Account 🕒 Trading Hours 24/5 Across Most Forex and CFD Markets 💳 Deposit Methods Credit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfer, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, Rapidpay 🚀 Key Benefits Ultra-Low Spreads, Deep Liquidity, Fast Execution, Ideal for Scalping and Automated Trading 📝 Sign Up Open Account

LCG Spider Chart

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Advanced price alerts and notifications No MetaTrader platform support Strong risk management tools Limited platform customization Negative balance protection No support for automated trading User-friendly proprietary platform Higher spreads than some ECN brokers

Overview

According to research in South Africa, London Capital Group (LCG) is an established online trading broker founded in 1996 in the United Kingdom. The company operates under regulation from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK, one of the most respected financial regulators globally.

LCG provides traders with access to global financial markets through Contracts for Difference (CFDs) and has built a reputation for offering competitive trading conditions, reliable execution, and professional trading tools. The broker serves traders across multiple regions, including South Africa, though services may vary by local regulations.

Overall, London Capital Group is regulated by the FCA and provides a structured trading environment with strong regulatory oversight compared to many offshore brokers.

Featured Offered

London Capital Group offers a range of trading features designed for both beginner and experienced traders.

Clients can trade multiple financial instruments, including forex, indices, commodities, shares, and cryptocurrencies,s through CFDs. The broker provides access to popular trading platforms such as MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and its proprietary LCG Trader platform, both offering advanced charting tools, real-time market data, and customizable technical indicators.

LCG also supports features such as automated trading through Expert Advisors on MT4, professional market analysis tools, and demo accounts for beginners who want to practice trading without financial risk.

The broker offers several account options designed to suit different trader needs, including Classic accounts for retail traders and ECN accounts for more advanced traders, each offering varying spreads, leverage levels, and trading conditions.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Ultra-fast order execution Limited proprietary research tools Raw spreads from 0.0 pips Stock CFD selection varies by region Supports MT4, MT5, cTrader, and TradingView Some account features depend on jurisdiction Excellent for scalping and automated trading Educational content not as extensive as competitors

LCG Customer Reviews

London Capital Group (LCG) has received mixed feedback from its global client base, reflecting a combination of positive trading experiences and some concerns from users.

On review platforms such as Trustpilot and forex community forums, traders often mention the broker’s long history in the industry and its regulation by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which adds a level of credibility and trust.

Some users highlight the reliability of the trading platforms and access to a wide range of financial markets, while others appreciate the availability of professional trading tools and market analysis.

However, several traders have reported issues such as slower customer support responses or concerns about spread changes during periods of high market volatility.

Overall, London Capital Group is generally viewed as an established broker with strong regulatory oversight, though customer experiences can vary depending on individual trading conditions and expectations.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Award-winning xStation 5 platform No MetaTrader support Extensive educational resources Limited account type selection No minimum deposit requirement Inactivity fees may apply Strong market analysis and research tools Certain instruments may not be available in all regions

Customers Ratings

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Raw spreads from 0.0 pips Higher minimum deposit than some competitors Deep institutional liquidity Limited proprietary trading tools Excellent for high-frequency and algorithmic trading Educational resources are relatively basic Supports MT4, MT5, cTrader, and TradingView Customer support not available 24/7

LCG Safety and Security

London Capital Group Limited is registered in England and Wales and authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the United Kingdom.

London Capital Group (Cyprus) Limited is authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

Client funds are held in segregated accounts with reputable banks and protected with SSL encryption to ensure security and transparency.

Eligible clients may receive compensation through the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) up to £85,000 or the Investor Compensation Fund (ICF) up to €20,000, depending on the regulatory jurisdiction.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Instant withdrawal processing on many methods Product range smaller than some competitors Flexible leverage options Availability varies by jurisdiction Low minimum deposit requirements Limited investor protection in some offshore entities Competitive spreads and multiple account types Fewer educational resources than leading brokers

Is London Capital Group (LCG) considered a safe broker for traders?

London Capital Group is generally considered a secure broker because it operates under regulation from the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Client funds are held in segregated accounts, and eligible traders may benefit from compensation protection if the broker becomes insolvent.

How does LCG protect client funds and personal data?

LCG protects client funds by keeping them in segregated bank accounts separate from company funds. The broker also uses SSL encryption to secure data transmissions and follows strict regulatory compliance rules designed to safeguard traders and financial information.

LCG at a Glance

Review Factor What We Check Why It Matters Regulation FSCA, FCA, ASIC, CySEC, FSA, DFSA Helps assess broker legitimacy and trader protection Trading Fees Spreads, commissions, swaps, inactivity fees Directly affects trading costs Platforms MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView, web and mobile apps Determines trading experience and tools Account Types Standard, ECN, Islamic, demo, professional Helps match brokers to different trader profiles Deposits & Withdrawals ZAR support, bank cards, EFT, e-wallets, processing times Important for South African funding convenience Customer Support Live chat, email, phone, local hours Helps traders resolve account or withdrawal issues Education Webinars, guides, demo accounts, market analysis Useful for beginner development Trust Signals Disclosure, risk warnings, company history, complaints Improves safety and transparency

LCG Accounts Types

A forex account at London Capital Group (LCG) is a trading account that allows traders to access global financial markets and trade instruments such as forex, indices, commodities, and shares through CFDs. These accounts function similarly to an online investment account but are specifically designed for trading financial markets.

LCG also offers Islamic (swap-free) accounts for traders who follow Islamic finance principles. These accounts do not charge or pay overnight swap or rollover interest on open positions.

The availability and features of trading accounts may vary depending on the trader’s country of residence and the regulatory jurisdiction under which the account is opened.

In the case of LCG, traders can generally choose between several account options, including Classic (Standard) accounts, ECN accounts, Islamic accounts, and demo accounts, depending on their trading experience and preferred trading conditions.

Classic Standard Account

The Classic account is the most common LCG account for retail traders.

It typically offers commission-free trading with spreads starting around 1.0–1.6 pips, access to thousands of CFD markets, and trading through MetaTrader 4 or LCG Trader.

There is usually no strict minimum deposit requirement.

ECN Account

Designed for professional and high-volume traders, the ECN account provides raw spreads starting from 0 pips with commissions per trade.

It connects traders directly to market liquidity providers and usually requires around $10,000 minimum deposit.

Islamic (Swap-free) Account

A Sharia-compliant account for traders who cannot receive or pay interest.

This account removes overnight swap fees while offering similar trading conditions to the Classic account.

Demo Account

A practice account with virtual funds allows beginners to test strategies and learn the trading platforms without risking real money.

It provides access to the same platforms used in live trading.

Which LCG account is best for beginner traders?

The Classic (Standard) account is generally the best choice for beginners. It offers commission-free trading, simple pricing through spreads, and access to MetaTrader 4 and LCG Trader platforms. This makes it easier for new traders to learn without complex fee structures.

Why might experienced traders choose the ECN account at LCG?

Experienced traders often prefer the ECN account because it provides raw spreads starting close to zero and direct access to liquidity providers. Although commissions apply, the tighter spreads and faster execution can benefit high-volume or strategy-based trading.

How to Open an LCG Account – Step-by-Step Guide

Step 1: Visit the official Website

Go to the official London Capital Group (LCG) website and click the “Sign Up” or “Open Account” button to start the registration process.

Step 2: Complete the Registration form

Enter your basic details such as name, email address, country of residence, and phone number to create your trading profile.

Step 3: Verify your Identity

Upload required KYC documents, including a valid ID (passport or driver’s license) and proof of address, to confirm your identity.

Step 4: Choose your account type

Select the Classic, ECN, or Islamic account depending on your trading experience, strategy, and preferred trading conditions.

Step 5: Fund your Account and Start trading

Deposit funds using available payment methods such as bank transfer, credit card, or e-wallet, download the trading platform, and begin trading.

LCG Fees, Spreads, and Commissions

Competitive spreads: On standard accounts, spreads typically start from around 1.0–1.45 pips on major pairs like EUR/USD, while ECN accounts can offer tighter spreads close to 0.2 pips plus commission depending on market conditions.

Commission structure: Most Classic/Standard accounts are commission-free, with costs built into the spread. ECN accounts may charge a commission of about $4.5 per standard lot round turn for tighter pricing.

Deposit and withdrawal costs: LCG generally does not charge fees for deposits or withdrawals, though some payment providers or banks may apply their own charges.

Other potential fees: An inactivity fee of around £15 per month may apply if a trading account remains inactive for about six months without trading activity.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Low spreads from 0.0 pips on Raw Accounts Limited range of stock CFDs compared to some competitors Fast order execution with deep liquidity No proprietary trading platform No deposit or withdrawal fees Product selection smaller than multi-asset brokers Supports scalping, hedging, and Expert Advisors (EAs) Some advanced tools require higher-tier accounts Strong regulation from FCA, FSCA, CySEC, and FSA Cryptocurrency offerings vary by jurisdiction Free VPS available for eligible traders No fixed-spread account option Negative balance protection Educational content not as extensive as some larger brokers Full MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 support Not publicly listed on a stock exchange

What spreads and trading fees can traders expect at LCG?

LCG typically offers spreads starting from around 0.6–1.0 pips on major forex pairs for standard accounts. These accounts are generally commission-free, while ECN accounts provide tighter spreads but charge a small commission per trade.

Are there any additional fees traders should know about at LCG?

Besides trading spreads, LCG may charge an inactivity fee if an account remains unused for several months. Deposits and withdrawals are usually free, although external payment providers or banks may apply their own processing charges.

LCG Trading platforms

London Capital Group provides traders with a small but reliable selection of trading platforms designed for both beginners and experienced traders.

These platforms offer advanced charting tools, fast execution, and mobile trading capabilities.

MetaTrade 4 (MT4)

A globally popular trading platform known for advanced charting, technical indicators, automated trading with Expert Advisors (EAs), and customizable strategies. It is available for desktop, web, and mobile devices.

LCG Trader (Proprietary Platform)

LCG’s own trading platform offers real-time charts, economic calendar integration, one-click trading, and customizable tools. It is available as a web platform and mobile app for flexible trading.

Mobile Trading Apps

LCG supports iOS and Android mobile trading apps, allowing traders to monitor markets, execute trades, and manage positions from anywhere.

Web Trading Platform

Traders can also access markets directly through a browser-based platform without downloading software, making it convenient for quick access from any device.

Which trading platforms does London Capital Group (LCG) offer?

London Capital Group provides access to the popular MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform as well as its proprietary LCG Trader platform. Both platforms offer advanced charting tools, real-time market data, and mobile trading through iOS and Android apps.

Is MetaTrader 4 suitable for beginner traders with LCG?

Yes, MetaTrader 4 is widely considered beginner-friendly while still offering powerful tools for advanced traders. It includes customizable charts, technical indicators, and automated trading features through Expert Advisors, making it suitable for learning and developing trading strategies.

LCG Deposit and Withdrawal

Multiple payment methods: LCG supports deposits and withdrawals through bank transfers, Visa/MasterCard debit or credit cards, and e-wallets such as Skrill and Neteller, depending on the trader’s region.

Low or no deposit fees: Most deposit methods do not incur broker fees, although credit card deposits may include a small processing charge depending on the payment provider.

Withdrawal process: Withdrawals are typically processed back to the original funding method, such as bank account or card, after verification of the request.

Processing time: Withdrawal requests are usually processed within a few business days, but the total time can vary depending on the payment method and bank processing times.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Low minimum deposit requirements Limited investor protection outside certain jurisdictions Tight spreads from 0.0 pips on professional accounts Product range smaller than some multi-asset competitors Instant deposits and withdrawals Cryptocurrency trading unavailable in some regions Multiple account types for different trading styles Some advanced features require professional account types Supports MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and Exness Terminal Educational resources less extensive than some competitors Flexible leverage options Not publicly listed on a stock exchange Fast order execution and deep liquidity Certain account features vary by regulatory entity Negative balance protection for retail clients No proprietary desktop trading platform

What is the best deposit method for LCG traders?

Many traders prefer credit/debit cards or e-wallets like Skrill and Neteller because deposits are usually processed quickly and can appear in the trading account almost instantly. These options are convenient for traders who want to start trading without waiting for bank processing times.

What is the best withdrawal method when using LCG?

E-wallets such as Skrill or Neteller are often considered the fastest withdrawal options, sometimes processing within hours or the same day. Bank transfers are reliable for larger withdrawals but may take 1–5 business days, depending on the bank.

LCG Copy Trading for Investors

Automated Strategy Replication: Investors can automatically mirror the trades of experienced traders in real time without actively managing positions.

Beginner-Friendly Approach: Copy trading enables less-experienced investors to participate in the markets while learning from professional traders' strategies.

Risk Management Controls: Investors can set limits,s such as stop-loss levels or allocation percentages, es to control their exposure when copying trades.

Portfolio Diversification: By copying multiple traders with different strategies, investors can spread risk across various trading styles and instruments.

Rank Broker Volatility Product Minimum Deposit Account Leverage Best For SA Shares Rating 1 AvaTrade VXXB volatility-linked ETN* US$50 / R1,000 Up to 1:200 on indices User-Friendly Volatility Trading 4.8/5 2 Deriv Volatility 75 Index & V75 (1s) US$5 Instrument-specific Original Volatility 75 Index 4.9/5 3 FXCM VOLX – Mini VIX Futures CFD US$50 Instrument-specific Mobile VIX Trading 4.0/5 4 Pepperstone VIX CFD No set minimum Instrument-specific MetaTrader & Advanced Platforms 4.6/5 5 HFM VIX.F where available US$0 on selected accounts Up to 1:2000 account leverage Multi-Asset Volatility Trading 4.5/5 6 Plus500 Cboe VIX CFD US$100 Instrument-specific Risk Management & Alerts 4.4/5 7 FP Markets Cboe VIX CFD US$100 Up to 1:500 account leverage VIX Trading with Low-Cost CFDs 4.7/5 8 XTB VIX Futures-Based CFD No minimum deposit Up to 1:500 under XTB International Platform & Trading Education 4.6/5 9 IC Markets Cboe VIX Futures CFD No required minimum Up to 1:1000 account leverage Raw Pricing & Active Traders 4.8/5 10 Exness No current V75/VIX product verified From US$10 on Standard accounts Up to 1:Unlimited account leverage Flexible Leverage 4.9/5

LCG Copy Trading for Traders

Earn From Your Trading Strategy: Skilled traders can allow others to copy their trades and potentially earn additional income or performance-based rewards.

Build a Follower Base: Successful traders can attract investors who choose to copy their strategies based on performance statistics.

Transparent Performance Tracking: Trading history, drawdown levels, and profitability are visible to potential investors evaluating the strategy.

No Manual Trade Management for Followers: Once investors copy the trader, trades are automatically replicated in their accounts.

LCG Leverage

Flexible Trading Power: Leverage allows traders to control larger market positions with a smaller initial deposit, increasing potential exposure to forex and CFD markets.

Higher Market Accessibility: With leverage, traders can access larger trades that would normally require significantly more capital.

Risk and Reward Amplification: While leverage can increase potential profits, it can also magnify losses if the market moves against the position.

Broker-Defined Limits: The maximum leverage available depends on the asset class, account type, and regulatory requirements applied by the broker.

Feature Tickmill-CTA-logo.png 💰 Minimum Deposit $100 (Classic & Raw), $50,000 (VIP) 📈 Available Instruments Forex, Indices, Commodities, Bonds, Crypto CFDs (no individual stocks) ⚖️ Leverage Options Up to 1:30 (FCA/CySEC retail), up to 1:1000 via Seychelles/offshore entity 🛡 Regulatory Bodies FCA, CySEC, FSCA, FSA (Seychelles), Labuan FSA 🧾 Account Types Classic, Raw, VIP, Islamic (swap-free), Demo 📊 Spread Types Variable (Classic), Raw/ECN from 0.0 pips (Raw & VIP) 💸 Commission Structure Classic: commission-free (built into spread); Raw/VIP: ~$2–4 per side per lot 🔄 MT5 vs MT4 Depth of Market (DOM), more order types, faster execution, integrated economic calendar 🤖 Automated Trading Fully compatible (EAs, scalping & hedging allowed) 🧰 Trading Tools & Indicators TradingView integration (400+ indicators, 110+ drawing tools), Acuity Signal Centre 🖥 User Interface Customizable UI, plus proprietary Tickmill Trader web platform 🎓 Educational Resources Webinars, market analysis, educational articles 📞 Customer Service Weekday multilingual live chat & email (no weekend coverage) 👶 Support for Beginners Yes – demo accounts, Classic account; no cent or copy-trading account 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Available 🧾 FSCA Compliance Yes (FSP No. 49464) 🧑‍💼 Local Support (SA) FSCA-regulated SA entity, but no local SA phone line 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal (SA) EFT/bank transfer, debit/credit cards, Skrill, Neteller, SticPay, crypto (no PayPal) 🛡 Negative Balance Protection Yes (guaranteed for FCA/CySEC clients) ⛔ Stop-Loss/Take-Profit Available 📉 Margin Call Policy Varies by entity; FCA/CySEC follow standard regulatory close-out rules 🔐 Data Encryption SSL encryption standards 🔐 Two-Factor Auth Supported 💼 Client Fund Protection Segregated accounts; FSCS (up to £85,000) / ICF (up to €20,000) for FCA/CySEC clients 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

LCG Awards

London Capital Group (LCG) has received several industry recognitions highlighting its innovation in online trading and commitment to providing advanced trading technology.

The broker was awarded Best Mobile Trading Platform at the MoneyAM Awards in both 2012 and 2013, recognizing the quality and usability of its proprietary mobile trading solutions.

LCG was also honored with Best CFD Provider of the Year at the Financial Times and Investors Chronicle Investment Awards in 2011, reflecting its strong offering in the CFD trading sector.

These awards demonstrate LCG’s historical focus on platform development, product innovation, and competitive trading services for retail and professional traders worldwide.

Research

LCG provides traders with a range of market analysis and educational resources designed to support informed trading decisions.

The broker offers market insights, economic calendar updates, trading guides, and platform tutorials to help traders understand market movements and improve strategy development.

In addition, traders can access real-time market data, charting tools, and technical indicators through the trading platform, enabling them to analyze price trends and identify potential opportunities across forex, indices, commodities, and CFDs.

These research resources help traders stay informed about market developments, monitor economic events, and refine their trading strategies while using LCG’s trading platforms.

Customer Reviews

Jules - 5 years of the best platform and Support I deleted my recent one-star review, as I think it's only fair based on my experiences of 5 years, and then the last few days when various situations were rectified. LCG warned us weeks ago that they were going to an introducer role and asking everyone to move to IG, which I have done. I had had problems last week accessing my account and moving my funds, with some rather poor comms initially from LCG around the system outage. Well, that is all fixed now, and we have been in contact with them directly via email, il and everything was sorted quickly. Funds received back and now transferred over to IG with minimal delay. After 5 years of using the LCG trading platform, I am not enjoying the IG platform that much. LCG was much slicker and better integrated, with the "one view" of positions and charts on a nice big screen, really great for assessing your overall positions. No doubt IG is customisable (hopefully) and with time, I'll get used to it, but the LCG trade window was "the best" with easy setup. Thanks to Damian over the years,s and Cian specifically for the last few days, for sorting things. Mimi Aung - I have been with LCG for many years. I have been with LCG for many years. I must admit that the general customer service is a little slower than that of other providers. However, Damian, who helped me in recent months, always gives a response in 5 minutes and helps me with all my queries straight away. Damian should earn 5 stars. But as a general, I gave 4 stars to the company. Albert K.Hall - With every chance you get With every chance you get, try to check your account for errors,s as this might be the reason for the loss, es but if that is not the case, you can have Recovery Capital check your account and get your money back. Use their website and get the necessary done.

Conclusion London Capital Group (LCG) is a long-established online broker known for offering access to forex, indices, commodities, shares, and CFD markets through reliable trading platforms. The broker has built a reputation over the years for competitive spreads, strong platform technology, and a wide range of tradable instruments. LCG supports traders with market research tools, educational materials, and advanced charting features, helping both beginner and experienced traders make informed trading decisions. Its platforms provide real-time market data and analytical tools that allow traders to monitor price movements and identify potential trading opportunities. While the broker does not typically offer bonuses or promotional incentives, this is common among regulated brokers that focus on transparent pricing and stable trading conditions rather than marketing promotions. Overall, LCG can be considered a solid option for traders seeking a straightforward trading environment with diverse market access and established platform technology, particularly for those who prioritize trading conditions and market access over promotional rewards.

Disclaimer

The information on this page is for educational and informational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice. Trading forex and CFDs involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Broker conditions and services may change, so always verify details directly with the broker and conduct your own research before making any financial decisions.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is London Capital Group a regulated broker?

London Capital Group has historically operated under financial regulations in the United Kingdom, including oversight from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Regulation helps ensure transparency, client fund protection, and compliance with strict financial standards for retail and professional traders.

What markets can traders access with LCG?

LCG provides access to multiple markets, including forex, indices, commodities, shares, and cryptocurrencies, through CFD trading. This variety allows traders to diversify portfolios and take positions across global financial markets from a single trading account.

What trading platforms does LCG support?

LCG offers its proprietary trading platform alongside the widely used MetaTrader 4 platform. These platforms provide advanced charting tools, technical indicators, and automated trading capabilities, helping traders analyze markets and execute trades efficiently.

What leverage does LCG offer traders?

Leverage levels at LCG depend on regulatory requirements and trader classification. Retail traders typically receive lower leverage limits, while professional traders may access higher leverage. Leverage increases potential market exposure but also significantly increases trading risk.

What are the typical spreads at LCG?

LCG generally offers competitive spreads starting around 1 pip on major forex pairs, depending on market conditions and account type. Spread levels may vary during volatile market periods, economic announcements, or lower liquidity trading sessions.

Does LCG charge commissions or hidden fees?

Most LCG accounts operate with spreads included in trading costs rather than separate commissions. However, traders should be aware of potential overnight swap fees, inactivity charges, and withdrawal costs depending on the account and trading activity.

How safe are client funds with LCG?

Client funds are typically held in segregated accounts separate from the broker’s operational funds when operating under regulated entities. This structure helps protect client capital and ensures funds are not used for company operations.

Is LCG suitable for beginner traders?

LCG can be suitable for beginners due to its straightforward trading platforms, educational materials, and market analysis tools. However, beginners should understand the risks of leveraged trading and practice with a demo account before trading with real funds.

Does LCG offer copy trading or social trading features?

LCG may support copy trading through integrated or partner platforms, depending on the account setup. This allows investors to replicate the strategies of experienced traders automatically, although availability may vary by region or trading platform.

What makes LCG attractive to experienced traders?

Experienced traders are often attracted to LCG for its diverse asset selection, competitive spreads, strong platform technology, and long-standing presence in the trading industry. Access to multiple markets enables active traders to diversify strategies and trading opportunities.