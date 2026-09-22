Our 10 Best Handpicked UnionPay Forex Brokers Revealed:

use, or, which is a payment service provider available to and popular amongst online day trading brokers. Choose your quick section of our bestbelow.

The UnionPay payment service offers multiple trading rewards and online shopping benefits. Here is an overview of the 10 Best UnionPay Forex Brokers and Trading Platforms.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

FXPrimus

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Segregates client funds Limited range of instruments Established in 2009 Not FCA Regulated Regulated by CySEC, MiFID Min. deposit from $100

Trading Benefits

Trading Features Accounts offered Funding methods Allows scalping Demo account Credit cards Allows hedging Micro account Bank Transfer Offers STP Mini account Payoneer Low min deposit Standard account Neteller ECN account Managed account Islamic account

Forex Time (FXTM)

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Segregates client funds Limited range of instruments Established in 2011 Not ASIC Regulated Regulated by CySEC Min. deposit from $10

Trading Benefits

Trading Features Accounts offered Funding methods Allows scalping Demo account Credit cards Allows hedging Micro account Bank Transfer Offers STP Mini account Payoneer Low min deposit Standard account Neteller Offers Negative Balance Protection Zero spread account ECN account Islamic account

eToro

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Used by 6,000,000+ traders Doesn’t allow scalping Established in 2006 Inactivity Fee Regulated by Financial Conduct Authority, CySEC, ASIC Limited range of instruments Min. deposit from $200

Trading Benefits

Trading Features: Accounts offered: Funding methods: Offers STP Demo account Credit cards Low min deposit Micro account Bank Transfer Mini account PayPal Standard account Skrill Islamic account Payoneer Neteller

XM Group

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Low stock CFD and withdrawal fees Limited product portfolio Easy and fast account opening Average forex and stock index CFD fees Great educational tools No investor protection for non-EU clients

Trading Benefits

Trading Features Accounts Offered Funding Methods Negative Balance Protection Micro Wire Transfer Low Spreads Standard Credit/Debit Low Commission XM Zero Neteller Hedging Allowed UnionPay Scalping Allowed WebMoney Qiwi

Pepperstone

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Segregates client funds Limited range of instruments Established in 2010 Min. deposit from $200

Trading Benefits

Trading Features: Accounts offered: Funding methods: Allows scalping Demo account Credit cards Allows hedging Mini account Bank Transfer Offers STP Standard account PayPal Low min deposit MAM/PAMM account Skrill Offers Negative Balance Protection Islamic account Payoneer Neteller

FXPro

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Easy Account Opening Only CFDs and Forex Excellent Customer Service High Trading Fees Free Deposit and Withdrawal Inactivity Fee

Trading Benefits

Trading Features Accounts offered Funding methods Allows scalping Micro account Credit cards Allows hedging Mini account Bank Transfer Low min deposit Standard account PayPal Negative Balance Protection Islamic account Payoneer Neteller

IC Markets

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Segregates client funds Limited range of instruments Established in 2007 Not FCA Regulated Regulated by ASIC Min. deposit from $200

Trading Benefits

Trading Features Accounts offered Funding methods Allows scalping Demo account Credit cards Allows hedging Mini account Bank Transfer Offers STP Standard account PayPal Low min deposit Zero spread account Skrill ECN account Neteller Islamic account

EasyMarkets

Enhanced risk management tools as standard

Fixed spreads on all forex pairings

An easy-to-use forex trading platform

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Segregates client funds Doesn’t offer VPS Established in 2003 Limited range of instruments Regulated by CySEC and ASIC Not FCA Regulated Min. deposit from $1

Trading Benefits

Trading Features Accounts offered Funding methods Allows scalping Demo account Credit cards Allows hedging Micro account Bank Transfer Low min deposit Mini account Payoneer Guaranteed stop loss Standard account Neteller Offers Negative Balance Protection Islamic account

FP Markets

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Low Forex Fees High Stock CFD fees Easy Account Opening Limited Product Portfolio Quick Deposit and Withdrawal Outdated Platform

Trading Benefits

Trading Benefits Accounts Offered Funding Methods Allows scalping Mini Bank Transfer Allows hedging Standard Credit/Debit Offers STP ECN Electronic Wallets Low min deposit STP Offers Negative Balance Protection Managed

Roboforex

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Segregates client funds Limited range of instruments Established in 2009 Not FCA Regulated Regulated by IFSC Belize Min. deposit from $10

Trading Benefits

Trading Benefits Accounts Offered Funding Methods Allows scalping Micro Credit cards Allows hedging Mini Bank Transfer Offers STP Standard Payoneer Low min deposit Zero Neteller ECN STP Islamic

Conclusion

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