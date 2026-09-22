UnionPay Forex Brokers
use UnionPay International (UPI)
, or China UnionPay (CUP)
, which is a payment service provider available to and popular amongst online day trading brokers.
Choose your quick section of our best UnionPay Forex Brokers
below.
Our 10 Best Handpicked UnionPay Forex Brokers Revealed:
The UnionPay payment service offers multiple trading rewards and online shopping benefits. Here is an overview of the 10 Best UnionPay Forex Brokers and Trading Platforms.
🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa
|Rank
|Broker
|Broker Review
|Regulators
|Minimum Deposit
|Visit Broker
|🥇
|
|Read Review
|ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
|$100
|🥈
|Read Review
|FSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA
|$0
|🥉
|
|Read Review
|CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
|$5
|4
|
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB
|$0
|5
|
|Read Review
|BVI FSC
|$0
|6
|
|Read Review
|FSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA
|$20
|7
|
|Read Review
|CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
|$10
|8
|
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA
|$100
|9
|
|Read Review
|CySEC, MWALI, FSCA
|$25
|10
|
|Read Review
|FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC
|$10
FXPrimus
FXPrimus
is an online broker founded in 2009 offering Forex trading
, and Social Trading, and is global broker with a head office in Cyprus. FXPrimus is regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), The markets in financial instruments directive (MiFID).
Pros and Cons
FXPrimus
|Pros
|Cons
|Segregates client funds
|Limited range of instruments
|Established in 2009
|Not FCA Regulated
|Regulated by CySEC, MiFID
|
|Min. deposit from $100
|
has won numerous industry awards over the 11 years a wide variety of instruments and trading currency pairs. FXPrimus
offers over 125 different instruments
to trade
, including over 43 currency pairs
.
Trading Benefits
Customer Support
|Trading Features
|Accounts offered
|Funding methods
|Allows scalping
|Demo account
|Credit cards
|Allows hedging
|Micro account
|Bank Transfer
|Offers STP
|Mini account
|Payoneer
|Low min deposit
|Standard account
|Neteller
|
|ECN account
|
|
|Managed account
|
|
|Islamic account
|
is available via email, webform, phone and live chat.
Forex Time (FXTM)
FXTM
or ForexTime
was founded in 2011 and is a registered brand name of Exinity Limited, regulated by the Financial Services Commission of Mauritius
with license number C113012295. FXTM
offers users seven different accounts types where the execution method, range of markets, available platform, and commissions and fees may vary. Three accounts are offered under the Standard category. Forex Time (FXTM)
is a MetaTrader broker which offers forex and CFD traders multiple account options for both MT4 and MT5 platforms.
Pros and Cons
FXTM
|Pros
|Cons
|Segregates client funds
|Limited range of instruments
|Established in 2011
|Not ASIC Regulated
|Regulated by CySEC
|
|Min. deposit from $10
|
provides research in the form of daily technical and fundamental news analysis provided by an in-house team of analysts.
Trading Benefits
Customer Service
|Trading Features
|Accounts offered
|Funding methods
|Allows scalping
|Demo account
|Credit cards
|Allows hedging
|Micro account
|Bank Transfer
|Offers STP
|Mini account
|Payoneer
|Low min deposit
|Standard account
|Neteller
|Offers Negative Balance Protection
|Zero spread account
|
|
|ECN account
|
|
|Islamic account
|
is available via phone, email, online chat options – WhatsApp, live chat, Viber, Telegram or Messenger.
eToro
eToro
is an online broker which was founded in 2006 and offers CFDs and Social Trading, with a head office based in Cyprus, UK. eToro
is supervised by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)
, Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC)
regulatory bodies and has been in operation for over 14 years.
Pros and Cons
eToro
|Pros
|Cons
|Used by 6,000,000+ traders
|Doesn’t allow scalping
|Established in 2006
|Inactivity Fee
|Regulated by Financial Conduct Authority, CySEC, ASIC
|Limited range of instruments
|Min. deposit from $200
|
offers traders two ways to trade: CFDs, Social Trading and eToro
traders will need to make a minimum deposit of $200 and the platform can accommodate various levels of traders from beginner to expert. Traders
can trade in a wide variety of over 100 instruments
and over 50 currency pairs
on eToro’s
user-friendly custom trading platform which is available as a browser-based web application. eToro
also offers traders mobile apps
for Android and iOS, making it easier to keep an eye on and execute trades.
Trading Benefits
eToro
|Trading Features:
|Accounts offered:
|Funding methods:
|Offers STP
|Demo account
|Credit cards
|Low min deposit
|Micro account
|Bank Transfer
|
|Mini account
|PayPal
|
|Standard account
|Skrill
|
|Islamic account
|Payoneer
|
|
|Neteller
supports a wide range of languages including English, German, Spanish, French, and Italian. 24/6 customer support is available via telephone and support ticket.
XM Group
XM Group
(XM
) is a group of regulated online brokers regulated
by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission
.
Pros and Cons
XM
|Pros
|Cons
|Low stock CFD and withdrawal fees
|Limited product portfolio
|Easy and fast account opening
|Average forex and stock index CFD fees
|Great educational tools
|No investor protection for non-EU clients
offers traders
more than 1000 financial instruments
to trade on both the MT4
and MT5 platforms
, including Forex Trading, Stocks CFDs, Commodities CFDs, Equity Indices CFDs, Precious Metals CFDs
and Energies CFDs
. Forex trading
is available on over 55 pairs, including the major USD, GBP, EUR
and JPY pairs
. Traders must take note that XM does not offer binary options or futures.
Trading Benefits
Customer Service
|Trading Features
|Accounts Offered
|Funding Methods
|Negative Balance Protection
|Micro
|Wire Transfer
|Low Spreads
|Standard
|Credit/Debit
|Low Commission
|XM Zero
|Neteller
|Hedging Allowed
|
|UnionPay
|Scalping Allowed
|
|WebMoney
|
|
|Qiwi
is available via live chat, Phone and email support.
Pepperstone
Pepperstone
was founded in 2010 and is regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC)
, as well as the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)
.
Pros and Cons
Trading platforms
|Pros
|Cons
|Segregates client funds
|Limited range of instruments
|Established in 2010
|
|Min. deposit from $200
|
on offer include MetaTrader 4
, MetaTrader 5
and cTrader
. All three FX trading platforms
come with a free demo account
which will allow traders to test out the forex broker and platform for 30 days.
Trading Benefits
Pepperstone
|Trading Features:
|Accounts offered:
|Funding methods:
|Allows scalping
|Demo account
|Credit cards
|Allows hedging
|Mini account
|Bank Transfer
|Offers STP
|Standard account
|PayPal
|Low min deposit
|MAM/PAMM account
|Skrill
|Offers Negative Balance Protection
|Islamic account
|Payoneer
|
|
|Neteller
offers 24/5 multiple language support via email, phone and live chat.
FXPro
FXPro
is an online broker which was founded in 2006 and offers Forex, Share Dealing, Spot Indices, Futures, Spot Metals and Spot Energies trading
. FXPro
is a global broker with a head office located in the UK
. FXPro
is regulated by CySEC
and operates under the CIF license number 078/07
. As a CySEC regulated broker
, FXPro
is also a member of the Investor Compensation Fund scheme
. FXPro
provides traders with access to top-tier liquidity and advanced trade execution with no dealing desk intervention and a starting account will need a minimum deposit of $100.
Pros and Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy Account Opening
|Only CFDs and Forex
|Excellent Customer Service
|High Trading Fees
|Free Deposit and Withdrawal
|Inactivity Fee
With FXPro
, the minimum and maximum trade requirements vary depending on the trader and the instrument chosen.
Trading Benefits
FXPro
|Trading Features
|Accounts offered
|Funding methods
|Allows scalping
|Micro account
|Credit cards
|Allows hedging
|Mini account
|Bank Transfer
|Low min deposit
|Standard account
|PayPal
|Negative Balance Protection
|Islamic account
|Payoneer
|
|
|Neteller
offers customer support
24 hours a day, 5 days a week via Live Chat, Telephone and Email in a variety of different languages including English, Spanish, French, Polish, Malay, Arabic, Chinese, Greek, Hungarian, Japanese, Korean, Russian, Thai, Vietnamese, Indonesian and others.
IC Markets
IC Markets
is a regulated Forex ECN
and CFD broker
which offers more than 236+ financial instruments across Forex, Commodities, Indices, Bonds, Cryptocurrency, Stocks and Futures
on the MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and cTrader platforms for desktop, web and mobile. IC Markets
is regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC)
, the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC)
, as well as the Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA)
.
Pros and Cons
IC Markets
|Pros
|Cons
|Segregates client funds
|Limited range of instruments
|Established in 2007
|Not FCA Regulated
|Regulated by ASIC
|
|Min. deposit from $200
|
offers traders three main types of live trading accounts to choose from, including Raw Islamic swap-free accounts and the use of a free demo trading account.
Trading Benefits
Customer support
|Trading Features
|Accounts offered
|Funding methods
|Allows scalping
|Demo account
|Credit cards
|Allows hedging
|Mini account
|Bank Transfer
|Offers STP
|Standard account
|PayPal
|Low min deposit
|Zero spread account
|Skrill
|
|ECN account
|Neteller
|
|Islamic account
|
is available 24/7 via Live Chat, Phone and Email.
EasyMarkets
EasyMarkets is one of the most popular choices for Beginners and is regulated
by CySEC (Cyprus)
and ASIC (Australia)
and offers beginner forex traders:
- Enhanced risk management tools as standard
- Fixed spreads on all forex pairings
- An easy-to-use forex trading platform
Pros and Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Segregates client funds
|Doesn’t offer VPS
|Established in 2003
|Limited range of instruments
|Regulated by CySEC and ASIC
|Not FCA Regulated
|Min. deposit from $1
|
The available trading platforms offered are MT4
and the EasyMarkets
web platform.
Trading Benefits
Customer Support is available 24/5 via
|Trading Features
|Accounts offered
|Funding methods
|Allows scalping
|Demo account
|Credit cards
|Allows hedging
|Micro account
|Bank Transfer
|Low min deposit
|Mini account
|Payoneer
|Guaranteed stop loss
|Standard account
|Neteller
|Offers Negative Balance Protection
|Islamic account
|
various chat channels, email, phone and web forms.
FP Markets
FP Markets
is a global, online broker regulated by the Australian ASIC
and the Cypriot CySEC
which was founded in 2005 and offer Forex
trading and has a head office situated in Australia. When starting off with FP Markets
traders will need to make a minimum deposit of $100 and a demo account is on offer with a wide variety of instruments and currency pairs on offer. Over 100 instruments and over 60 currency pairs in total are on offer, on the popular MT4 forex trading platform. FP Markets also offers traders mobile apps for Android and iOS.
Pros and Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Low Forex Fees
|High Stock CFD fees
|Easy Account Opening
|Limited Product Portfolio
|Quick Deposit and Withdrawal
|Outdated Platform
Trading Benefits
|Trading Benefits
|Accounts Offered
|Funding Methods
|Allows scalping
|Mini
|Bank Transfer
|Allows hedging
|Standard
|Credit/Debit
|Offers STP
|ECN
|Electronic Wallets
|Low min deposit
|STP
|
|Offers Negative Balance Protection
|Managed
|
All accounts support a wide range of languages including English, Spanish, Portuguese, Romanian, Bulgarian, Arabic, Russian, French, Italian, Greek, Philippines, Latvian, Polish, Indonesian, Thai, Malay, German, Vietnamese. Customer Service
is available via email, phone and live chat.
Roboforex
Roboforex
are an online, global broker which was founded in 2009 and offers traders Forex
and CFDs
trading. RoboForex
is authorized
and regulated
by the International Financial Services Commission
(IFSC
) with license number IFSC/60/271/TS.
Pros and Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Segregates client funds
|Limited range of instruments
|Established in 2009
|Not FCA Regulated
|Regulated by IFSC Belize
|
|Min. deposit from $10
|
When starting off with Roboforex
traders will need to make a minimum deposit of $1 and there is an option available for a demo account
for those who would like to get acquainted with the platform. Roboforex
can accommodate various levels of traders, from experienced to beginner, and they can trade a wide variety of instruments and currency pairs. Roboforex
offers over 100 instruments and over 35 currency pairs in total. Roboforex
offers traders both of the MetaTrader
platforms; MT4
and MT5
plus the cTrader
platform developed for traders. Roboforex also offer mobile apps for Android and iOS.
Trading Benefits
Customer support
|Trading Benefits
|Accounts Offered
|Funding Methods
|Allows scalping
|Micro
|Credit cards
|Allows hedging
|Mini
|Bank Transfer
|Offers STP
|Standard
|Payoneer
|Low min deposit
|Zero
|Neteller
|
|ECN
|
|
|STP
|
|
|Islamic
|
is available via phone, Webchat, WeChat, Skype, Viber, Telegram, Facebook chat, WhatsApp, email and a call-back request.
Conclusion
For traders based in Asia, Russia or the US, a UnionPay card will offer security and convenience. Unfortunately, UnionPay is still not widely accessible to consumers beyond the Asia-Pacific region.
FAQs
What is a UnionPay card?
A UnionPay credit or debit card is issued to consumers who have a bank account with one of the participating banks.
How is UnionPay used online?
UnionPay card holders can pay for goods or deposit into their trading account by using their debit or credit card number and details.
How do users apply for a UnionPay card?
As long as an investor is eligible to open an account with one of the partnered banks, they will qualify for a UnionPay card by contacting their provider.
Is UnionPay accepted in Europe?
Yes. UnionPay cards are commonly accepted in many European countries, including the UK, France, German, Spain and Italy.
Where is UnionPay accepted?
UnionPay is accepted by brokers in over 178 countries across the globe.
Is UnionPay safe?
Yes. UnionPay uses a state-of-the-art security systems to ensure customer safety.
Is UnionPay free to use?
Many trading brokers offer fee-free payments via UnionPay, including IC Markets and Pepperstone.