WebMoney Forex Brokers use WebMoney which is one of the most popular electronic payment systems available online to date. WebMoney allows investors to withdraw and deposit funds from bank accounts and other online payment systems. Choose your quick section of our best WebMoney Forex Brokers below.

Our 10 Best Handpicked WebMoney Forex Brokers Revealed:

  WebMoney provides traders a safe and secure way of transacting on forex accounts, and the security on offer includes multiple layers of authentication. Here is an overview of the Best WebMoney Forex Brokers and Trading Platforms.  
A review about CMC Markets
 
AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom

CMC Markets

  CMC Markets is a multi-asset class spread betting and CFD broker which is regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Clients have the ability to trade on more than 9,000+ trading instruments covering Indices, Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Commodities, Shares and Treasuries, all on the Metatrader 4 platform or the broker’s own proprietary, web-based Next Generation platform.  

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons
Extensive range of offerings Does not accept U.S. clients
Regulated by FCA (U.K.) Differences between Next Generation and MT4
Emphasis on education & customer service High CFD spreads for certain indices
Research amenities are industry leading No back-testing or automated trading capabilities
  CMC Markets offers a wide range of instruments to trade on covering all major asset classes such as 300+ Forex instruments, 60+ Indices, 15 Cryptocurrencies, 90+ Commodities, 30+ Treasuries and 9,000+ Shares and ETFs.  

Trading Benefits

Trading Features Accounts Offered Funding Methods
No Deposit Bonus CMC Markets CFD Account Wire Transfer
Stop Loss CMC Corporate Account Credit Card
CMC Stockbroking Account e-Wallets
CMC Spread Betting Account
CMC Markets Professional Account
  Customer support is available 24/5 via Live Chat, Telephone, and Email.  
A review about Forex.com
 

Forex.com

  Forex.com is a platform which can be used for trading foreign currencies and precious metals. Traders can trade over 80 currency pairs as well as silver and gold.  

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons
Segregates client funds Doesn’t offer VPS
Established in 1999 Not ASIC Regulated
Regulated by Financial Conduct Authority
Min. deposit from $50
  To open a live trading account, traders will need a minimum deposit of at least $50.  

Trading Benefits

Trading Features Accounts offered Funding methods
Allows scalping Demo account Credit cards
Allows hedging Mini account Bank Transfer
Offers STP Standard account
Low min deposit ECN account
Islamic account
  Customer support is available by phone, live chat, or email 24 hours a day during market hours.  
A review about Tickmill
 

Tickmill

Tickmill is a Forex and CFD broker with licences from the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) and the Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA).  

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons
Segregates client funds Limited range of instruments
Established in 2014 Not ASIC Regulated
Regulated by Financial Conduct Authority
Min. deposit from $25
  Tickmill offers trading on 80+ markets covering Forex, Indices, Commodities and Bonds on the MetaTrader4 trading platform for Windows, Mac, Web, Android and iOS.  

Trading Benefits

Trading Features Accounts offered Funding methods
Allows scalping Demo account Credit cards
Allows hedging Mini account Bank Transfer
Offers STP Standard account Neteller
Low min deposit Zero spread account
ECN account
Islamic account
  Multilingual client service is available via Telephone, Email, Online Contact Form and Live Chat.  
A review about Saxo Bank
 

Saxo Bank

Saxo is a globally regulated, multi-asset class broker which offers traders the option to trade on more than 40,000 instruments covering Forex, CFDs, Stocks, Options, ETFs, Commodities, Futures, Bonds and Mutual Funds from a single account across multiple platforms including their own – SaxoTraderGO and professional-grade SaxoTraderPRO.  

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons
Segregates client funds Doesn’t allow hedging
Established in 2012 Limited range of instruments
Regulated by Financial Conduct Authority Not ASIC Regulated
Min. deposit from $6,500
  The Saxo Group is regulated in 15 jurisdictions including authorisation from the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the Financial Services Agency of Japan (FSA) and many more.  

Trading Benefits

Trading Features Accounts offered Funding methods
Allows scalping Demo account Credit cards
Offers STP Mini account Bank Transfer
Low min deposit Standard account Payoneer
ECN account
  Customer support is available in nearly 30 different languages via phone, email and an FAQ section.  
A review of XTB
 

XTB

  XTB is a European broker which was founded in 2002, and has offices in 13 countries across the globe.  XTB is regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 522157) and has been listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange since 2016. XTB is a fintech company which combines financial services with innovative technology and it offers clients two platforms to choose from:
  • xStation5
  • MT4
 

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons
Lowest FX spreads Does not accept U.S. clients
Regulated by FCA (U.K.) Non-FX spread costs are high
Offers protection for client accounts No guaranteed stop loss
Emphasis on customer service No back-testing or automated trading capabilities
  Traders can choose from 25 crypto CFDs (9 individual coins or 16 crypto pairs) which are available 7 days a week (from 3am Saturday to 9pm Friday). Traders can buy or sell digital coins with 2:1 leverage and 365-day expiry.  

Trading Benefits

Trading Features Accounts offered Funding methods
Allows scalping Demo account Credit cards
Allows hedging Micro account Bank Transfer
Offers STP Mini account PayPal
Low min deposit Standard account Skrill
Guaranteed stop loss Islamic account Payoneer
Offers Negative Balance Protection Neteller
  XTB support a wide range of languages including English, Spanish, Czech, Chinese, German, French, Italian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Slovenian, Turkish, Arabic, and Russian.  
A review about AvaTrade
 

AvaTrade

  AvaTrade is an online broker which was founded in 2006 and offers Forex, CFDs, Spread Betting and Social Trading and is a global broker with their head office situated in The British Virgin Islands. AvaTrade is regulated in Europe, the British Virgin Islands, Australia, Japan, and South Africa by ASIC, CySEC and FCA.  

Pros and Cons

 
Pros Cons
Used by 200,000+ traders Doesn’t offer VPS
Established in 2006 Not FCA Regulated
Regulated by Central Bank of Ireland, ASIC, IIROC, FSA, FSB, UAE and BVI
Min. deposit from $100
  For those who are looking to start out with AvaTrade will need a minimum deposit of $250 and a demo account is available for those who want to get acquaint with the popular MT4 forex trading platform.  AvaTrade also offer mobile apps for Android and iOS.  

Trading Benefits

Trading Features Accounts offered Funding methods
Allows scalping Demo account Credit cards
Allows hedging Micro account Bank Transfer
Low min deposit Mini account PayPal
Standard account Skrill
Islamic account Payoneer
Neteller
  Customer support is available by email, phone, or live chat.  
A review about IQ Option
 

IQ Option

  IQ Option is a broker developed under the IQ Option Europe company which was founded in 2013. IQ Option contains a CySEC license Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission from Cyprus, with permission to provide its financial services within the European Economic Area zone, with several licenses from other EU local jurisdictions. IQ Option offers its clients services in binary options, stocks and shares, currencies, and ETF trading.  

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons
Regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) Does not provide MT4 and MT5 trading platforms
Easy and convenient method of opening an account Not available for traders in the US, Canada, Australia, Japan, and other countries
Wide range of trading instruments on offer  
No deposit and withdrawal fees  
  IQ Option provides clients with a proprietary platform which is also used for CFDs and for binary options tradingTraders can also install the mobile trading app which is provided free of charge. The mobile trading app has been designed specifically for use on smartphones and mobile devices and allows traders to check their account status, keep updated with all the developments in the market as well as to execute trades.  

Trading Benefits

Trading Features Accounts Offered Funding Methods
Low min. deposit Standard Alipay
Low Spreads VIP Credit Card
Regulated by CySEC Demo MoneyGram
Perfect Money
QIWI
Skrill
Wire Transfer
  The IQ Options trading platform and website are available to traders in thirteen different languages and allows traders to choose the currency to trade with. The selections of currencies are: GBP, RUB, EUR, IDR, USD, MUR, and Yuan. Customer service is available via email, live chat or the telephone.  
A review about FXTM
 

Forex Time (FXTM)

  FXTM or ForexTime was founded in 2011 and is a registered brand name of Exinity Limited, regulated by the Financial Services Commission of Mauritius with license number C113012295.  FXTM offers users seven different accounts types where the execution method, range of markets, available platform, and commissions and fees may vary.  Three accounts are offered under the Standard category.  Forex Time (FXTM) is a MetaTrader broker which offers forex and CFD traders multiple account options for both MT4 and MT5 platforms.  

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons
Segregates client funds Limited range of instruments
Established in 2011 Not ASIC Regulated
Regulated by CySEC
Min. deposit from $10
  FXTM provides research in the form of daily technical and fundamental news analysis provided by an in-house team of analysts.  

Trading Benefits

Trading Features Accounts offered Funding methods
Allows scalping Demo account Credit cards
Allows hedging Micro account Bank Transfer
Offers STP Mini account Payoneer
Low min deposit Standard account Neteller
Offers Negative Balance Protection Zero spread account
ECN account
Islamic account
  Customer Service is available via phone, email, online chat options – WhatsApp, live chat, Viber, Telegram or Messenger.  
A review about eToro
 

eToro

  eToro is an online broker which was founded in 2006 and offers CFDs and Social Trading, with a head office based in Cyprus, UK.  eToro is supervised by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) regulatory bodies and has been in operation for over 14 years.  

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons
Used by 6,000,000+ traders Doesn’t allow scalping
Established in 2006 Inactivity Fee
Regulated by Financial Conduct Authority, CySEC, ASIC Limited range of instruments
Min. deposit from $200
  eToro offers traders two ways to trade: CFDs, Social Trading and eToro traders will need to make a minimum deposit of $200 and the platform can accommodate various levels of traders from beginner to expert.  Traders can trade in a wide variety of over 100 instruments and over 50 currency pairs on eToro’s user-friendly custom trading platform which is available as a browser-based web application. eToro also offers traders mobile apps for Android and iOS, making it easier to keep an eye on and execute trades.  

Trading Benefits

Trading Features Accounts offered Funding methods
Offers STP Demo account Credit cards
Low min deposit Micro account Bank Transfer
Mini account PayPal
Standard account Skrill
Islamic account Payoneer
Neteller
  eToro supports a wide range of languages including English, German, Spanish, French, and Italian.  24/6 customer support is available via telephone and support ticket.    
A review of XM
 

XM Group

  XM Group (XM) is a group of regulated online brokers regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission.  

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons
Low stock CFD and withdrawal fees Limited product portfolio
Easy and fast account opening Average forex and stock index CFD fees
Great educational tools No investor protection for non-EU clients
  XM offers traders more than 1000 financial instruments to trade on both the MT4 and MT5 platforms, including Forex Trading, Stocks CFDs, Commodities CFDs, Equity Indices CFDs, Precious Metals CFDs and Energies CFDsForex trading is available on over 55 pairs, including the major USD, GBP, EUR and JPY pairs.  Traders must take note that XM does not offer binary options or futures.  

Trading Benefits

Trading Features Accounts Offered Funding Methods
Negative Balance Protection Micro Wire Transfer
Low Spreads Standard Credit/Debit
Low Commission XM Zero Neteller
Hedging Allowed UnionPay
Scalping Allowed WebMoney
Qiwi
  Customer Service is available via live chat, phone and email support.  
A review about EasyMarkets
 

EasyMarkets

  EasyMarkets is one of the most popular choices for Beginners and is regulated by CySEC (Cyprus) and ASIC (Australia) and offers beginner forex traders:
  • Enhanced risk management tools as standard
  • Fixed spreads on all forex pairings
  • An easy-to-use forex trading platform
 

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons
Segregates client funds Doesn’t offer VPS
Established in 2003 Limited range of instruments
Regulated by CySEC and ASIC Not FCA Regulated
Min. deposit from $1  
  The available trading platforms offered are MT4 and the EasyMarkets web platform.  

Trading Benefits

Trading Features Accounts offered Funding methods
Allows scalping Demo account Credit cards
Allows hedging Micro account Bank Transfer
Low min deposit Mini account Payoneer
Guaranteed stop loss Standard account Neteller
Offers Negative Balance Protection Islamic account
  Customer Support is available 24/5 via  various chat channels, email, phone and web forms.  
A Review of FxPro
 

FXPro

  FXPro is an online broker which was founded in 2006 and offers Forex, Share Dealing, Spot Indices, Futures, Spot Metals and Spot Energies tradingFXPro is a global broker with a head office located in the UK. FXPro is regulated by CySEC and operates under the CIF license number 078/07. As a CySEC regulated brokerFXPro is also a member of the Investor Compensation Fund schemeFXPro provides traders with access to top-tier liquidity and advanced trade execution with no dealing desk intervention and a starting account will need a minimum deposit of $100.  

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons
Easy Account Opening Only CFDs and Forex
Excellent Customer Service High Trading Fees
Free Deposit and Withdrawal Inactivity Fee
  With FXPro, the minimum and maximum trade requirements vary depending on the trader and the instrument chosen.  

Trading Benefits

Trading Features Accounts offered Funding methods
Allows scalping Micro account Credit cards
Allows hedging Mini account Bank Transfer
Low min deposit Standard account PayPal
Negative Balance Protection Islamic account Payoneer
Neteller
  FXPro offers customer support 24 hours a day, 5 days a week via Live Chat, Telephone and Email in a variety of different languages including English, Spanish, French, Polish, Malay, Arabic, Chinese, Greek, Hungarian, Japanese, Korean, Russian, Thai, Vietnamese, Indonesian and others.  
A review about HYCM
 

HYCM

  HYCM is an online broker which was founded in 1977 and offers Forex and CFDs trading on the popular MT4 forex trading platform plus mobile apps for Android and iOS.  

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons
Segregates client funds Doesn’t offer VPS
Established in 1977 Inactivity Fee
Regulated by Financial Conduct Authority Limited range of instruments
Min. deposit from $1 Not ASIC Regulated
  Traders starting off with HYCM will need to make a minimum deposit of at least $100 and have the choice to sign up for a demo account perfect for various levels of traders, experienced or novice. A wide variety of instruments and currency pairs are available for trade:
  • Over 100 instruments
  • Over 40 currency pairs
 

Trading Benefits

Trading Features Accounts offered Funding methods
Allows scalping Micro account Credit cards
Allows hedging Mini account Bank Transfer
Low min deposit Standard account PayPal
Islamic account Payoneer
  HYCM customer service is available through WhatsApp, Skype, Viber, Telegram Instant messaging services, Facebook Chat and Phone – 24/5.  
A review of Exness
 

Exness

  Exness is authorised by the Financial Services Authority (FSA) of Seychelles and was founded in 2008. Traders have the ability to trade on Forex and CFDs on Crypto, Metals, Energies, Stocks and Indices on the MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 trading platforms for Windows, Mac, Linux, Android and iOS and the Exness Web Terminal.  

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons
107 currency pairs. Licensing in the Seychelles –low level of protection
Low commissions Narrow choice of markets.
Zero spread accounts. No instruments for passive investment.
Wide choice of trading accounts Superficial learning and analytical content.
Over 60 base currencies of the account
  Exness offers traders 5 different trading accounts to choose from and over 105 different instruments to trade, including over 103 currency pairs.  

Trading Benefits

Trading Features Accounts Offered Funding Methods
Low Trading Fees Cent Visa
Allows Hedging Classic MasterCard
Allows Scalping Mini E-wallets
Mobile Trading ECN Perfect Money
One Click Execution FasaPay
Web Based Trading Wire Transfer
  Exness supports a wide range of languages including English, Russian, Chinese, Urdu, Malay, Indonesian, Hindi, Arabic, Bengali, Farsi, Tamil, Vietnamese, Thai, Korean, and Spanish via Live Chat and Email.  

Conclusion

For investors who do not have a bank account or a credit card, WebMoney is an excellent choice for funding their broker account.  

FAQs

What is the benefit of using WebMoney?

WebMoney provides investors with a secure way of depositing and withdrawing funds from a forex trading account with fast turnaround times.  

Does WebMoney charge a fee?

Yes. WebMoney charges the user per every transaction they make.  

What are the deposit methods available with WebMoney?

Deposit methods available with WebMoney includes Online Bank Cards (Visa and Mastercard), Internet banking, cash-in terminals, electronic money, prepaid vouchers and cards, bank branch, bank wire, Money transfer systems and WebMoney exchange offices.  

What withdrawal methods are available with WebMoney?

Withdrawal methods available with WebMoney includes Bank cards, cash, money transfer systems, bank wire and electronic money.  

What is the typical processing time with WebMoney?

Deposits to a WebMoney account are mostly instant.  

How secure is WebMoney?

WebMoney is among the most secure payment systems available to date.  

Is WebMoney only available in certain countries?

No.  WebMoney Transfer is a global settlement firm.    

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