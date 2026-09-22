Our 10 Best Handpicked WebMoney Forex Brokers Revealed:

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

CMC Markets

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Extensive range of offerings Does not accept U.S. clients Regulated by FCA (U.K.) Differences between Next Generation and MT4 Emphasis on education & customer service High CFD spreads for certain indices Research amenities are industry leading No back-testing or automated trading capabilities

Trading Benefits

Trading Features Accounts Offered Funding Methods No Deposit Bonus CMC Markets CFD Account Wire Transfer Stop Loss CMC Corporate Account Credit Card CMC Stockbroking Account e-Wallets CMC Spread Betting Account CMC Markets Professional Account

Forex.com

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Segregates client funds Doesn’t offer VPS Established in 1999 Not ASIC Regulated Regulated by Financial Conduct Authority Min. deposit from $50

Trading Benefits

Trading Features Accounts offered Funding methods Allows scalping Demo account Credit cards Allows hedging Mini account Bank Transfer Offers STP Standard account Low min deposit ECN account Islamic account

Tickmill

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Segregates client funds Limited range of instruments Established in 2014 Not ASIC Regulated Regulated by Financial Conduct Authority Min. deposit from $25

Trading Benefits

Trading Features Accounts offered Funding methods Allows scalping Demo account Credit cards Allows hedging Mini account Bank Transfer Offers STP Standard account Neteller Low min deposit Zero spread account ECN account Islamic account

Saxo Bank

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Segregates client funds Doesn’t allow hedging Established in 2012 Limited range of instruments Regulated by Financial Conduct Authority Not ASIC Regulated Min. deposit from $6,500

Trading Benefits

Trading Features Accounts offered Funding methods Allows scalping Demo account Credit cards Offers STP Mini account Bank Transfer Low min deposit Standard account Payoneer ECN account

XTB

xStation5

MT4

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Lowest FX spreads Does not accept U.S. clients Regulated by FCA (U.K.) Non-FX spread costs are high Offers protection for client accounts No guaranteed stop loss Emphasis on customer service No back-testing or automated trading capabilities

Trading Benefits

Trading Features Accounts offered Funding methods Allows scalping Demo account Credit cards Allows hedging Micro account Bank Transfer Offers STP Mini account PayPal Low min deposit Standard account Skrill Guaranteed stop loss Islamic account Payoneer Offers Negative Balance Protection Neteller

AvaTrade

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Used by 200,000+ traders Doesn’t offer VPS Established in 2006 Not FCA Regulated Regulated by Central Bank of Ireland, ASIC, IIROC, FSA, FSB, UAE and BVI Min. deposit from $100

Trading Benefits

Trading Features Accounts offered Funding methods Allows scalping Demo account Credit cards Allows hedging Micro account Bank Transfer Low min deposit Mini account PayPal Standard account Skrill Islamic account Payoneer Neteller

IQ Option

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) Does not provide MT4 and MT5 trading platforms Easy and convenient method of opening an account Not available for traders in the US, Canada, Australia, Japan, and other countries Wide range of trading instruments on offer No deposit and withdrawal fees

Trading Benefits

Trading Features Accounts Offered Funding Methods Low min. deposit Standard Alipay Low Spreads VIP Credit Card Regulated by CySEC Demo MoneyGram Perfect Money QIWI Skrill Wire Transfer

Forex Time (FXTM)

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Segregates client funds Limited range of instruments Established in 2011 Not ASIC Regulated Regulated by CySEC Min. deposit from $10

Trading Benefits

Trading Features Accounts offered Funding methods Allows scalping Demo account Credit cards Allows hedging Micro account Bank Transfer Offers STP Mini account Payoneer Low min deposit Standard account Neteller Offers Negative Balance Protection Zero spread account ECN account Islamic account

eToro

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Used by 6,000,000+ traders Doesn’t allow scalping Established in 2006 Inactivity Fee Regulated by Financial Conduct Authority, CySEC, ASIC Limited range of instruments Min. deposit from $200

Trading Benefits

Trading Features Accounts offered Funding methods Offers STP Demo account Credit cards Low min deposit Micro account Bank Transfer Mini account PayPal Standard account Skrill Islamic account Payoneer Neteller

XM Group

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Low stock CFD and withdrawal fees Limited product portfolio Easy and fast account opening Average forex and stock index CFD fees Great educational tools No investor protection for non-EU clients

Trading Benefits

Trading Features Accounts Offered Funding Methods Negative Balance Protection Micro Wire Transfer Low Spreads Standard Credit/Debit Low Commission XM Zero Neteller Hedging Allowed UnionPay Scalping Allowed WebMoney Qiwi

EasyMarkets

Enhanced risk management tools as standard

Fixed spreads on all forex pairings

An easy-to-use forex trading platform

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Segregates client funds Doesn’t offer VPS Established in 2003 Limited range of instruments Regulated by CySEC and ASIC Not FCA Regulated Min. deposit from $1

Trading Benefits

Trading Features Accounts offered Funding methods Allows scalping Demo account Credit cards Allows hedging Micro account Bank Transfer Low min deposit Mini account Payoneer Guaranteed stop loss Standard account Neteller Offers Negative Balance Protection Islamic account

FXPro

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Easy Account Opening Only CFDs and Forex Excellent Customer Service High Trading Fees Free Deposit and Withdrawal Inactivity Fee

Trading Benefits

Trading Features Accounts offered Funding methods Allows scalping Micro account Credit cards Allows hedging Mini account Bank Transfer Low min deposit Standard account PayPal Negative Balance Protection Islamic account Payoneer Neteller

HYCM

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Segregates client funds Doesn’t offer VPS Established in 1977 Inactivity Fee Regulated by Financial Conduct Authority Limited range of instruments Min. deposit from $1 Not ASIC Regulated

Over 100 instruments

Over 40 currency pairs

Trading Benefits

Trading Features Accounts offered Funding methods Allows scalping Micro account Credit cards Allows hedging Mini account Bank Transfer Low min deposit Standard account PayPal Islamic account Payoneer

Exness

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons 107 currency pairs. Licensing in the Seychelles –low level of protection Low commissions Narrow choice of markets. Zero spread accounts. No instruments for passive investment. Wide choice of trading accounts Superficial learning and analytical content. Over 60 base currencies of the account

Trading Benefits

Trading Features Accounts Offered Funding Methods Low Trading Fees Cent Visa Allows Hedging Classic MasterCard Allows Scalping Mini E-wallets Mobile Trading ECN Perfect Money One Click Execution FasaPay Web Based Trading Wire Transfer

Conclusion

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