WebMoney Forex Brokers
use WebMoney
which is one of the most popular electronic payment systems available online to date. WebMoney
allows investors to withdraw and deposit funds from bank accounts and other online payment systems.
Choose your quick section of our best WebMoney Forex Brokers
below.
Our 10 Best Handpicked WebMoney Forex Brokers Revealed:
WebMoney
provides traders a safe and secure way of transacting on forex accounts, and the security on offer includes multiple layers of authentication. Here is an overview of the Best WebMoney Forex Brokers and Trading Platforms.
🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa
|Rank
|Broker
|Broker Review
|Regulators
|Minimum Deposit
|Visit Broker
|🥇
|
|Read Review
|ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
|$100
|🥈
|Read Review
|FSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA
|$0
|🥉
|
|Read Review
|CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
|$5
|4
|
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB
|$0
|5
|
|Read Review
|BVI FSC
|$0
|6
|
|Read Review
|FSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA
|$20
|7
|
|Read Review
|CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
|$10
|8
|
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA
|$100
|9
|
|Read Review
|CySEC, MWALI, FSCA
|$25
|10
|
|Read Review
|FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC
|$10
CMC Markets
CMC Markets
is a multi-asset class spread betting and CFD broker which is regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA
). Clients have the ability to trade on more than 9,000+ trading instruments covering Indices, Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Commodities, Shares and Treasuries
, all on the Metatrader 4 platform or the broker’s own proprietary, web-based Next Generation platform.
Pros and Cons
CMC Markets
|Pros
|Cons
|Extensive range of offerings
|Does not accept U.S. clients
|Regulated by FCA (U.K.)
|Differences between Next Generation and MT4
|Emphasis on education & customer service
|High CFD spreads for certain indices
|Research amenities are industry leading
|No back-testing or automated trading capabilities
offers a wide range of instruments to trade on covering all major asset classes such as 300+ Forex instruments
, 60+ Indices, 15 Cryptocurrencies
, 90+ Commodities
, 30+ Treasuries
and 9,000+ Shares
and ETFs
.
Trading Benefits
Customer support
|Trading Features
|Accounts Offered
|Funding Methods
|No Deposit Bonus
|CMC Markets CFD Account
|Wire Transfer
|Stop Loss
|CMC Corporate Account
|Credit Card
|
|CMC Stockbroking Account
|e-Wallets
|
|CMC Spread Betting Account
|
|
|CMC Markets Professional Account
|
is available 24/5 via Live Chat, Telephone, and Email.
Forex.com
Forex.com
is a platform which can be used for trading foreign currencies and precious metals. Traders can trade over 80 currency pairs
as well as silver and gold.
Pros and Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Segregates client funds
|Doesn’t offer VPS
|Established in 1999
|Not ASIC Regulated
|Regulated by Financial Conduct Authority
|
|Min. deposit from $50
|
To open a live trading account
, traders
will need a minimum deposit of at least $50.
Trading Benefits
Customer support
|Trading Features
|Accounts offered
|Funding methods
|Allows scalping
|Demo account
|Credit cards
|Allows hedging
|Mini account
|Bank Transfer
|Offers STP
|Standard account
|
|Low min deposit
|ECN account
|
|
|Islamic account
|
is available by phone, live chat, or email 24 hours a day during market hours.
Tickmill
Tickmill
is a Forex and CFD broker with licences from the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC
) and the Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA
).
Pros and Cons
Tickmill
|Pros
|Cons
|Segregates client funds
|Limited range of instruments
|Established in 2014
|Not ASIC Regulated
|Regulated by Financial Conduct Authority
|
|Min. deposit from $25
|
offers trading on 80+ markets covering Forex, Indices, Commodities
and Bonds
on the MetaTrader4
trading platform for Windows, Mac, Web, Android and iOS.
Trading Benefits
|Trading Features
|Accounts offered
|Funding methods
|Allows scalping
|Demo account
|Credit cards
|Allows hedging
|Mini account
|Bank Transfer
|Offers STP
|Standard account
|Neteller
|Low min deposit
|Zero spread account
|
|
|ECN account
|
|
|Islamic account
|
Multilingual client service is available via Telephone, Email, Online Contact Form and Live Chat.
Saxo Bank
Saxo
is a globally regulated, multi-asset class broker which offers traders the option to trade on more than 40,000 instruments covering Forex, CFDs, Stocks, Options, ETFs, Commodities, Futures, Bonds and Mutual Funds
from a single account across multiple platforms including their own – SaxoTraderGO and professional-grade SaxoTraderPRO.
Pros and Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Segregates client funds
|Doesn’t allow hedging
|Established in 2012
|Limited range of instruments
|Regulated by Financial Conduct Authority
|Not ASIC Regulated
|Min. deposit from $6,500
|
The Saxo Group
is regulated in 15 jurisdictions including authorisation from the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA
), the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC
), the Financial Services Agency of Japan (FSA
) and many more.
Trading Benefits
Customer support
|Trading Features
|Accounts offered
|Funding methods
|Allows scalping
|Demo account
|Credit cards
|Offers STP
|Mini account
|Bank Transfer
|Low min deposit
|Standard account
|Payoneer
|
|ECN account
|
is available in nearly 30 different languages via phone, email and an FAQ section.
XTB
XTB
is a European broker which was founded in 2002, and has offices in 13 countries across the globe. XTB
is regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority
(FRN 522157) and has been listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange since 2016. XTB is a fintech company which combines financial services with innovative technology and it offers clients two platforms to choose from:
Pros and Cons
Traders
|Pros
|Cons
|Lowest FX spreads
|Does not accept U.S. clients
|Regulated by FCA (U.K.)
|Non-FX spread costs are high
|Offers protection for client accounts
|No guaranteed stop loss
|Emphasis on customer service
|No back-testing or automated trading capabilities
can choose from 25 crypto CFDs
(9 individual coins or 16 crypto pairs) which are available 7 days a week (from 3am Saturday to 9pm Friday). Traders can buy or sell digital coins with 2:1 leverage and 365-day expiry.
Trading Benefits
XTB
|Trading Features
|Accounts offered
|Funding methods
|Allows scalping
|Demo account
|Credit cards
|Allows hedging
|Micro account
|Bank Transfer
|Offers STP
|Mini account
|PayPal
|Low min deposit
|Standard account
|Skrill
|Guaranteed stop loss
|Islamic account
|Payoneer
|Offers Negative Balance Protection
|
|Neteller
support a wide range of languages including English, Spanish, Czech, Chinese, German, French, Italian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Slovenian, Turkish, Arabic, and Russian.
AvaTrade
AvaTrade
is an online broker which was founded in 2006 and offers Forex, CFDs, Spread Betting and Social Trading
and is a global broker with their head office situated in The British Virgin Islands. AvaTrade
is regulated
in Europe, the British Virgin Islands, Australia, Japan, and South Africa by ASIC, CySEC
and FCA
.
Pros and Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Used by 200,000+ traders
|Doesn’t offer VPS
|Established in 2006
|Not FCA Regulated
|Regulated by Central Bank of Ireland, ASIC, IIROC, FSA, FSB, UAE and BVI
|
|Min. deposit from $100
|
For those who are looking to start out with AvaTrade
will need a minimum deposit of $250 and a demo account is available for those who want to get acquaint with the popular MT4 forex
trading platform. AvaTrade also offer mobile apps for Android and iOS.
Trading Benefits
Customer support
|Trading Features
|Accounts offered
|Funding methods
|Allows scalping
|Demo account
|Credit cards
|Allows hedging
|Micro account
|Bank Transfer
|Low min deposit
|Mini account
|PayPal
|
|Standard account
|Skrill
|
|Islamic account
|Payoneer
|
|
|Neteller
is available by email, phone, or live chat.
IQ Option
IQ Option
is a broker developed under the IQ Option Europe
company which was founded in 2013. IQ Option
contains a CySEC license Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission from Cyprus
, with permission to provide its financial services within the European Economic Area zone, with several licenses from other EU local jurisdictions
. IQ Option
offers its clients services in binary options
, stocks
and shares
, currencies
, and ETF trading
.
Pros and Cons
IQ Option
|Pros
|Cons
|Regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC)
|Does not provide MT4 and MT5 trading platforms
|Easy and convenient method of opening an account
|Not available for traders in the US, Canada, Australia, Japan, and other countries
|Wide range of trading instruments on offer
|
|No deposit and withdrawal fees
|
provides clients with a proprietary platform
which is also used for CFDs
and for binary options trading
. Traders
can also install the mobile trading app which is provided free of charge. The mobile trading app
has been designed specifically for use on smartphones and mobile devices and allows traders to check their account status, keep updated with all the developments in the market as well as to execute trades
.
Trading Benefits
|Trading Features
|Accounts Offered
|Funding Methods
|Low min. deposit
|Standard
|Alipay
|Low Spreads
|VIP
|Credit Card
|Regulated by CySEC
|Demo
|MoneyGram
|
|
|Perfect Money
|
|
|QIWI
|
|
|Skrill
|
|
|Wire Transfer
The IQ Options trading platform
and website are available to traders in thirteen different languages and allows traders to choose the currency to trade with. The selections of currencies
are: GBP, RUB, EUR
, IDR
, USD
, MUR
, and Yuan
. Customer service
is available via email, live chat or the telephone.
Forex Time (FXTM)
FXTM
or ForexTime
was founded in 2011 and is a registered brand name of Exinity Limited, regulated by the Financial Services Commission of Mauritius
with license number C113012295. FXTM
offers users seven different accounts types where the execution method, range of markets, available platform, and commissions and fees may vary. Three accounts are offered under the Standard category. Forex Time (FXTM)
is a MetaTrader broker which offers forex and CFD traders multiple account options for both MT4 and MT5 platforms.
Pros and Cons
FXTM
|Pros
|Cons
|Segregates client funds
|Limited range of instruments
|Established in 2011
|Not ASIC Regulated
|Regulated by CySEC
|
|Min. deposit from $10
|
provides research in the form of daily technical and fundamental news analysis provided by an in-house team of analysts.
Trading Benefits
Customer Service
|Trading Features
|Accounts offered
|Funding methods
|Allows scalping
|Demo account
|Credit cards
|Allows hedging
|Micro account
|Bank Transfer
|Offers STP
|Mini account
|Payoneer
|Low min deposit
|Standard account
|Neteller
|Offers Negative Balance Protection
|Zero spread account
|
|
|ECN account
|
|
|Islamic account
|
is available via phone, email, online chat options – WhatsApp, live chat, Viber, Telegram or Messenger.
eToro
eToro
is an online broker which was founded in 2006 and offers CFDs and Social Trading, with a head office based in Cyprus, UK. eToro
is supervised by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA
), Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC
) regulatory bodies and has been in operation for over 14 years.
Pros and Cons
eToro
|Pros
|Cons
|Used by 6,000,000+ traders
|Doesn’t allow scalping
|Established in 2006
|Inactivity Fee
|Regulated by Financial Conduct Authority, CySEC, ASIC
|Limited range of instruments
|Min. deposit from $200
|
offers traders two ways to trade: CFDs, Social Trading and eToro
traders will need to make a minimum deposit of $200 and the platform can accommodate various levels of traders from beginner to expert. Traders
can trade in a wide variety of over 100 instruments
and over 50 currency pairs
on eToro’s
user-friendly custom trading platform which is available as a browser-based web application. eToro
also offers traders mobile apps
for Android and iOS, making it easier to keep an eye on and execute trades.
Trading Benefits
eToro
|Trading Features
|Accounts offered
|Funding methods
|Offers STP
|Demo account
|Credit cards
|Low min deposit
|Micro account
|Bank Transfer
|
|Mini account
|PayPal
|
|Standard account
|Skrill
|
|Islamic account
|Payoneer
|
|
|Neteller
supports a wide range of languages including English, German, Spanish, French, and Italian. 24/6 customer support is available via telephone and support ticket.
XM Group
XM Group
(XM
) is a group of regulated online brokers regulated
by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission
.
Pros and Cons
XM
|Pros
|Cons
|Low stock CFD and withdrawal fees
|Limited product portfolio
|Easy and fast account opening
|Average forex and stock index CFD fees
|Great educational tools
|No investor protection for non-EU clients
offers traders
more than 1000 financial instruments
to trade on both the MT4
and MT5 platforms
, including Forex Trading, Stocks CFDs, Commodities CFDs, Equity Indices CFDs, Precious Metals CFDs
and Energies CFDs
. Forex trading
is available on over 55 pairs, including the major USD, GBP, EUR
and JPY pairs
. Traders must take note that XM does not offer binary options or futures.
Trading Benefits
Customer Service
|Trading Features
|Accounts Offered
|Funding Methods
|Negative Balance Protection
|Micro
|Wire Transfer
|Low Spreads
|Standard
|Credit/Debit
|Low Commission
|XM Zero
|Neteller
|Hedging Allowed
|
|UnionPay
|Scalping Allowed
|
|WebMoney
|
|
|Qiwi
is available via live chat, phone and email support.
EasyMarkets
EasyMarkets
is one of the most popular choices for Beginners and is regulated by CySEC (Cyprus
) and ASIC (Australia
) and offers beginner forex traders:
- Enhanced risk management tools as standard
- Fixed spreads on all forex pairings
- An easy-to-use forex trading platform
Pros and Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Segregates client funds
|Doesn’t offer VPS
|Established in 2003
|Limited range of instruments
|Regulated by CySEC and ASIC
|Not FCA Regulated
|Min. deposit from $1
|
The available trading platforms offered are MT4
and the EasyMarkets
web platform.
Trading Benefits
Customer Support is available 24/5 via
|Trading Features
|Accounts offered
|Funding methods
|Allows scalping
|Demo account
|Credit cards
|Allows hedging
|Micro account
|Bank Transfer
|Low min deposit
|Mini account
|Payoneer
|Guaranteed stop loss
|Standard account
|Neteller
|Offers Negative Balance Protection
|Islamic account
|
various chat channels, email, phone and web forms.
FXPro
FXPro
is an online broker which was founded in 2006 and offers Forex, Share Dealing, Spot Indices, Futures, Spot Metals and Spot Energies trading
. FXPro
is a global broker with a head office located in the UK
. FXPro
is regulated by CySEC
and operates under the CIF license number 078/07
. As a CySEC regulated broker
, FXPro
is also a member of the Investor Compensation Fund scheme
. FXPro
provides traders with access to top-tier liquidity and advanced trade execution with no dealing desk intervention and a starting account will need a minimum deposit of $100.
Pros and Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy Account Opening
|Only CFDs and Forex
|Excellent Customer Service
|High Trading Fees
|Free Deposit and Withdrawal
|Inactivity Fee
With FXPro
, the minimum and maximum trade requirements vary depending on the trader and the instrument chosen.
Trading Benefits
FXPro
|Trading Features
|Accounts offered
|Funding methods
|Allows scalping
|Micro account
|Credit cards
|Allows hedging
|Mini account
|Bank Transfer
|Low min deposit
|Standard account
|PayPal
|Negative Balance Protection
|Islamic account
|Payoneer
|
|
|Neteller
offers customer support
24 hours a day, 5 days a week via Live Chat, Telephone and Email in a variety of different languages including English, Spanish, French, Polish, Malay, Arabic, Chinese, Greek, Hungarian, Japanese, Korean, Russian, Thai, Vietnamese, Indonesian and others.
HYCM
HYCM
is an online broker which was founded in 1977 and offers Forex
and CFDs
trading on the popular MT4 forex trading platform
plus mobile apps for Android and iOS.
Pros and Cons
Traders
|Pros
|Cons
|Segregates client funds
|Doesn’t offer VPS
|Established in 1977
|Inactivity Fee
|Regulated by Financial Conduct Authority
|Limited range of instruments
|Min. deposit from $1
|Not ASIC Regulated
starting off with HYCM
will need to make a minimum deposit of at least $100 and have the choice to sign up for a demo account perfect for various levels of traders, experienced or novice. A wide variety of instruments and currency pairs are available for trade:
- Over 100 instruments
- Over 40 currency pairs
Trading Benefits
HYCM customer service
|Trading Features
|Accounts offered
|Funding methods
|Allows scalping
|Micro account
|Credit cards
|Allows hedging
|Mini account
|Bank Transfer
|Low min deposit
|Standard account
|PayPal
|
|Islamic account
|Payoneer
is available through WhatsApp, Skype, Viber, Telegram Instant messaging services, Facebook Chat and Phone – 24/5.
Exness
Exness
is authorised by the Financial Services Authority (FSA
) of Seychelles and was founded in 2008. Traders have the ability to trade on Forex and CFDs on Crypto, Metals, Energies, Stocks and Indices
on the MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 trading platforms for Windows, Mac, Linux, Android and iOS and the Exness Web Terminal.
Pros and Cons
Exness
|Pros
|Cons
|107 currency pairs.
|Licensing in the Seychelles –low level of protection
|Low commissions
|Narrow choice of markets.
|Zero spread accounts.
|No instruments for passive investment.
|Wide choice of trading accounts
|Superficial learning and analytical content.
|Over 60 base currencies of the account
|
offers traders 5 different trading accounts to choose from and over 105 different instruments to trade, including over 103 currency pairs
.
Trading Benefits
Exness
|Trading Features
|Accounts Offered
|Funding Methods
|Low Trading Fees
|Cent
|Visa
|Allows Hedging
|Classic
|MasterCard
|Allows Scalping
|Mini
|E-wallets
|Mobile Trading
|ECN
|Perfect Money
|One Click Execution
|
|FasaPay
|Web Based Trading
|
|Wire Transfer
supports a wide range of languages including English, Russian, Chinese, Urdu, Malay, Indonesian, Hindi, Arabic, Bengali, Farsi, Tamil, Vietnamese, Thai, Korean, and Spanish via Live Chat and Email.
Conclusion
For investors who do not have a bank account or a credit card, WebMoney is an excellent choice for funding their broker account.
FAQs
What is the benefit of using WebMoney?
WebMoney provides investors with a secure way of depositing and withdrawing funds from a forex trading account with fast turnaround times.
Does WebMoney charge a fee?
Yes. WebMoney charges the user per every transaction they make.
What are the deposit methods available with WebMoney?
Deposit methods available with WebMoney includes Online Bank Cards (Visa and Mastercard), Internet banking, cash-in terminals, electronic money, prepaid vouchers and cards, bank branch, bank wire, Money transfer systems and WebMoney exchange offices.
What withdrawal methods are available with WebMoney?
Withdrawal methods available with WebMoney includes Bank cards, cash, money transfer systems, bank wire and electronic money.
What is the typical processing time with WebMoney?
Deposits to a WebMoney account are mostly instant.
How secure is WebMoney?
WebMoney is among the most secure payment systems available to date.
Is WebMoney only available in certain countries?
No. WebMoney Transfer is a global settlement firm.