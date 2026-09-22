According to research in South Africa, TFI Markets is a currency platform for transactions based in Cyprus. The company was established in 1999. TFI Markets is well-regulated by CySEC in facilitating currency payments for its clients.

?️ Regulated and trusted by the CySEC. ?️ 1150 new traders chose this broker in the last 90 days. ?️ Available for South African Traders ??

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:100 🏦 Regulators: CySEC Start Trading Read Review

🔍 Feature TFI Markets 💰Minimum Deposit $1 🎁Sign-Up Bonus No welcome or sign-up bonus is currently offered. 💸Fees Deposit fees are generally not charged. Withdrawal fees may apply depending on the method. Some reviews mention inactivity fees for dormant accounts. Overall non-trading fees appear minimal. 📉Spreads & Commissions Spreads reportedly start from 0.1–0.3 pips on major pairs. Some account types are commission-free, while ECN-style accounts may include a per-lot commission. 💳Deposit & Withdrawals Methods mostly include bank transfers (SWIFT/SEPA). Withdrawals must usually be made using the same method as the deposit. Some users have reported delays or issues with withdrawals. 🖥️Platforms Typically supports MetaTrader 4 (MT4). Some sources mention specialized platforms or API access for institutional clients. 🛡️Regulation (CySEC) Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission Central Bank of Cyprus 🔐Trust Score Reported as average (around 50/100). Despite advertised protections, multiple complaints raise concerns about safety and reliability. ⏱️Payout Schedule Claimed withdrawal processing is 1–3 business days, but user reports indicate possible delays or unprocessed requests. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

TFI Markets Spider Chart

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Well-regulated and licensed No Islamic account option Suitable for professional traders High trading and non-trading fees No conversion fees Bank Wire Transfer is the only supported payment method

Overview

According to research in South Africa , TFI Markets is a Cyprus-based currency specialist that was established in 1999 and is well-regulated by CySEC in facilitating currency payments for its clients.

, TFI Markets is a Cyprus-based currency specialist that was established in 1999 and is well-regulated by CySEC in facilitating currency payments for its clients. In addition to being strictly regulated by CySEC, TFI Markets is also in possession of a license issued by the Central Bank of Cyprus, along with being registered with France and Germany’s financial market regulators, respectively.

Featured Offered

TFI Markets highlights a range of featured services designed to simplify international payments for businesses.

They offer a free multicurrency account with a dedicated IBAN, allowing companies to receive and send funds in different currencies with ease.

Their online platform enables users to manage balances, make transfers, and track transaction history efficiently.

The service also promotes competitive exchange rates, no conversion commissions, and same-day payment processing, helping businesses reduce costs and avoid traditional banking delays.

Overall, TFI Markets positions itself as a streamlined and cost-effective solution for global currency management.

🧩 Feature TFI Markets 🏦 Account Types Offers Corporate Accounts for businesses and Personal Accounts for individual clients. These accounts focus heavily on currency exchange and payment services. ⚖️ Leverage Leverage generally ranges from 1:1 up to 1:100 depending on the client profile and instruments. 📉 Spreads & Commissions Floating spreads are offered, with tighter spreads on ECN-style accounts. Some account types may include commissions per lot, while others are commission-free. 🌐 Instruments Offered Mainly focused on forex trading, including major, minor, and exotic currency pairs. Some sources mention limited CFDs, such as metals or forward currency contracts. 🖥️ Trading Platforms Provides its own proprietary online trading portal instead of widely used platforms like MT4 or MT5. ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Islamic swap-free accounts are not currently offered. 🖧 Free VPS Hosting No evidence of free VPS hosting being provided. 👥 Copy Trading Copy trading or social trading features do not appear to be offered. 🛡️ Client Fund Security Claims to hold client funds in segregated accounts and to provide negative-balance protection. 📋 Regulatory Oversight (CySEC) Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission Central Bank of Cyprus

TFI Markets Customer Reviews

TFI Markets showcases highly positive client testimonials on its website, with users praising the company for offering competitive currency-conversion rates, fast same-day payments, and convenient international-transfer services.

These reviews often highlight professionalism, efficiency, and noticeable savings compared to traditional banks.

However, feedback from external review spaces is more mixed, with some clients mentioning smooth transfers and helpful support, while others report issues such as delayed withdrawals, limited payment methods, and difficulty reaching customer service during critical moments.

Several reviewers also express concerns about unexpected fees or prolonged verification steps when attempting to withdraw funds.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating Generally rated below average across multiple review platforms, with most users giving low to moderate scores due to service limitations and withdrawal concerns. 👏Customer Satisfaction Customer satisfaction is mixed but leans negative. Many clients express frustration with delays, unclear processes, and limited trading features, while only a few praise basic currency services. 📞Customer Service Frequently described as slow, unresponsive, or unhelpful. Several users report long waiting times and unresolved support tickets, contributing to poor trust levels.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:100 🏦 Regulators: CySEC Start Trading Read Review

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Very limited user feedback available; no strong positive reputation. Most comments highlight lack of transparency and uncertainty about services. ⭐⭐ Mixed to negative experiences. Several users report difficulties with withdrawals and poor communication from support. ⭐⭐ Reviews point to slow service, limited trading features, and unreliable platform performance. Customer satisfaction appears low. ⭐⭐ Mixed overall. Some mention smooth currency services, while many highlight poor handling of accounts and negative trading experiences. ⭐⭐⭐ Generally negative sentiment. Users complain about delayed responses and unresolved service issues. ⭐⭐ Mostly negative ratings, with users warning others about slow withdrawals and questionable reliability. ⭐⭐

TFI Markets Safety and Security

When evaluating different brokers, it is imperative for traders to research and thoroughly compare brokers, firstly based on regulation, before considering several other factors.

TFI Markets also holds a license issued by the Central Bank of Cyprus and is, in addition, also governed by the rules of MiFID in the EU jurisdiction.

TFI Markets' strict adherence to PSD2 regulation and membership to the SWIFT network guarantees the safety of your client's funds and payments.

What measures does TFI Markets use to protect client funds?

TFI Markets keeps client funds in segregated accounts, ensuring they are not mixed with company money. It follows strict regulatory requirements, uses secure banking partners, and applies internal controls to safeguard client balances and maintain financial transparency.

How does TFI Markets ensure the security of online transactions?

TFI Markets uses encrypted communication, secure login protocols, and advanced monitoring systems to protect client data and prevent unauthorized access. The platform continuously updates its security infrastructure to reduce risks, detect suspicious activity, and maintain a safe environment for online payments and currency transactions.

🛡️ Security Feature TFI Markets 💼 Regulation & Licensing (CySEC) Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission Central Bank of Cyprus 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts States that client funds are kept in segregated accounts to prevent mixing with company money and to enhance fund protection. 📝 Lloyd’s of London Insurance No verified evidence that TFI Markets provides Lloyd’s of London insurance coverage for client funds. This feature does not appear to be offered. 🔐 Capital Strength & Credit Rating No public credit rating or audited capital strength is disclosed. Financial stability information is limited and not independently verified. 🔒 Account-Level Security (Crypto) No crypto-related account protection features are provided, as the broker does not focus on crypto trading or digital asset custody. 📈 Negative Balance Protection Claims to offer negative balance protection, ensuring clients cannot lose more than their deposited funds. 🧾 Transparent Compliance & Audits Transparency is limited. There is no widely available independent audit information, and compliance reporting appears minimal compared to major regulated brokers.

🔍 Broker's Name TFI Markets 📍 Headquartered Cyprus 📅 Year Founded 1999 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities (CySEC) Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission Central Bank of Cyprus 📝 CySEC No. CIF 117/10 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade Not indicated ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) No 📒 Demo Account No 🏛 Institutional Accounts Yes 💼 Managed Accounts Yes 📊 Maximum Leverage Not indicated 💰 Minimum Deposit $1 💳 Deposit Options Swift payment option 💳 Withdrawal Options Swift payment option 📱 OS Compatibility Web browsers, Windows, MacOS. 📉 Platform Types TFI Press room 📈 Tradable assets offered Currency payment options 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English 👥 Customer Support Languages English 📆 Customer Service 24/5 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

TFI Markets Accounts

TFI Markets provides a unique business account with various account conversion options.

An online platform for payments and management of funds in 30 currencies, all found in one account.

There is no mention of the option of an Islamic Account, which provides Muslim traders freedom from being subjected to paying interest through overnight fees, which is strictly prohibited by the Sharia law as it is seen as exploitive and wasteful.

Corporate Account

The Corporate Account is designed for companies, legal entities, partnerships, funds, and other registered business structures.

It provides a free multicurrency IBAN issued in the company’s name, enabling businesses to receive, hold, and send funds in multiple currencies worldwide.

This account is ideal for organisations that handle frequent international payments or foreign-exchange transactions.

Companies benefit from competitive currency-conversion rates, same-day or fast payments, and access to SWIFT and SEPA transfers.

Client funds are held in segregated accounts, enhancing safety and regulatory compliance.

Personal Account

The Personal Account is available for individuals, freelancers, or sole proprietors who need practical foreign-exchange services and international payment capabilities.

Similar to the corporate version, it includes a multicurrency IBAN that allows users to receive, send, and store funds in various currencies.

This account suits clients who need to manage cross-border finances without relying on traditional banking.

The application process is simple, requiring basic personal verification documents, and there are no fees for opening or maintaining the account.

Users can manage payments, monitor transactions, and perform currency conversions through TFI’s online portal, enjoying competitive rates and efficient global transfer options.

What types of accounts does TFI Markets offer, and who are they suitable for?

TFI Markets provides a range of account options designed for individuals, businesses, and corporate clients who need efficient foreign-exchange services or international payments. Accounts typically support multi-currency operations, competitive exchange rates, and tailored solutions for frequent cross-border transactions.

How do I open an account with TFI Markets, and what documents are required?

Opening an account involves completing an online application and submitting standard verification documents. These usually include a valid government-issued ID, proof of address, and additional business documentation for corporate accounts. Once submitted, approval times may vary depending on verification requirements.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:100 🏦 Regulators: CySEC Start Trading Read Review

How to open a TFI Markets Account - step by step

Whereas most brokers offer traders an online application that can be filled in and submitted within minutes for approval and verification, TFI Markets provides all the solutions for your currency requirements on one account.

Free multi-currency IBAN account under one platform

Step 1 - Navigate to the TFI Markets website

Click "open account" on the top right of the landing page to begin the process of registering a TFI Markets account.

Step 2 - Choose between the Corporate or the TFI Markets Personal Account.

Corporate account

Step 3 - Register and fill out the Application forms in order to obtain the TFI Markets login details.

TFI Market Fees, Spreads, and Commission

TFI Markets offers risk management and currency management options.

Traders have the option of either paying wider spreads or higher commission charges on trades, as commissions are based on the volumes traded.

There is no mention of any other trading or non-trading fees that traders can expect, but it is imperative for traders to obtain a full breakdown of fees from the broker.

TFI Markets charges an inactivity fee on accounts that have become and remain dormant.

What fees, spreads, and commissions can traders expect when using TFI Markets?

TFI Markets generally offers competitive pricing with tight spreads on major currency pairs, but exact costs vary depending on the account type and trading conditions. Users can expect standard trading fees built into spreads, while some transactions may include additional service charges depending on the payment method and currency used.

Does TFI Markets charge extra fees for deposits, withdrawals, or specific trading actions?

While many transactions may be free or low-cost, certain payment methods or international transfers can incur extra charges. Withdrawal fees, currency-exchange costs, and service-related commissions may apply, so traders should review all fee disclosures carefully to understand the total cost of trading and fund transfers.

📌 Broker TFI Markets 📈 Trading Fees Class Generally considered medium to high, with floating spreads and possible commissions depending on the account type. 💰 Required Min Deposit Reported minimum deposit varies widely, typically from $1 for certain accounts up to $500 for standard retail-style accounts. 🔁 Withdrawal Fee Withdrawal fees may apply depending on the method, especially for bank transfers such as SWIFT or SEPA. 💳 Deposit Fees Deposits are usually fee-free, though this can depend on the client’s bank or transfer method. 📝 Average Spread Spreads reportedly start from 0.1–0.3 pips on major pairs, depending on account type and market conditions. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

TFI Markets Trading Platforms

TFI Markets provides clients with access to the widely used MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, a popular choice among forex traders due to its robust charting tools, more than 30 built‑in technical indicators, multiple timeframes, and support for automated trading via Expert Advisors features that facilitate both detailed technical analysis and diverse trading strategies.

Additionally, TFI offers a proprietary online trading portal, allowing users to manage currency conversions, payments, and risk‑management operations through its portal without requiring separate banking accounts; this portal supports SWIFT and SEPA payments, multi‑currency IBANs, and same‑day value transfers, combining payment services with currency‑market access under one interface.

MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

TFI Markets supports the well‑known MetaTrader 4 (MT4) as its main trading platform.

MT4 is popular for a reason: it brings robust charting tools, dozens of built‑in technical indicators, and multiple timeframe views, all of which enable detailed technical analysis and support a variety of trading strategies. You also get access to advanced order types and automated trading features through “Expert Advisors,” which can help with algorithmic or semi-automated trading.

Moreover, MT4 is available in multiple formats: desktop (Windows/macOS), web‑based via browser, and on mobile (Android/iOS). This makes it flexible whether you’re trading from a computer or on the go.

In short, MT4 with TFI Markets offers a comprehensive, flexible platform for forex and CFD trading that suits both beginners and advanced traders.

TFI Online Portal (Proprietary web portal for corporate / currency‑management clients)

Besides MT4, TFI Markets also provides its own proprietary “online portal” for currency payments, conversions, and risk management, especially aimed at business or corporate clients.

This portal is not just for speculative trading; instead, it supports payment services, multi‑currency IBANs, SWIFT / SEPA transfers, currency conversion and forward contracts, and utility for currency risk management, such as locking in rates for future payments.

For clients whose focus is on business payments, global transfers, hedging currency exposure, or managing cash flows between currencies, this portal gives a unified interface — combining banking‑style services with FX market access.

For FX forwards and currency‑management services, TFI Markets uses this portal instead of MT4 or alongside it.

What trading platforms does TFI Markets provide for clients?

TFI Markets offers access to user-friendly online platforms designed mainly for currency exchange, international payments, and corporate FX management. These platforms focus on simplicity, secure transactions, and efficient execution rather than advanced trading tools, making them suitable for businesses and individuals handling cross-border payments.

How accessible and easy to use are TFI Markets’ trading platforms?

The platforms are built with straightforward navigation, allowing users to manage currency conversions, initiate transfers, and monitor transactions with minimal complexity. They emphasize security, transparency, and fast processing, ensuring that clients can complete essential FX tasks without needing extensive trading experience.

TFI Markets Deposit and Withdrawal

TFI Markets allows clients to deposit funds via bank wire transfers using their unique IBAN details, accepting only bank wires and not credit/debit cards or cryptocurrencies.

Deposits carry no fee from TFI itself, though intermediary or sending-bank fees may still apply.

For withdrawals, clients must use the same method that was originally used to fund the account.

Depending on the method and region, withdrawals may incur charges: for example, a SEPA transfer within the Eurozone may cost around €5–€10, while SWIFT transfers may involve roughly €25 or USD 30 in fees.

What deposit methods does TFI Markets accept, and are there any fees?

TFI Markets accepts deposits exclusively via bank wire transfers using a unique IBAN. There are no fees charged by TFI for deposits, but clients may incur intermediary or sending-bank fees depending on their bank.

How can I withdraw funds from my TFI Markets account, and are there costs involved?

Withdrawals must be made using the same bank wire method originally used to fund the account. Fees depend on the transfer type and region, with SEPA transfers typically costing €5–€10 and SWIFT transfers around €25 or USD 30.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:100 🏦 Regulators: CySEC Start Trading Read Review

💠 Feature 💰 Deposit 💸 Withdrawal 🏦 Payment Methods Primarily bank transfers (SWIFT / SEPA). Same method as deposit, mainly bank transfers. ⏱️ Processing Time Typically 1–3 business days depending on bank and region. Claimed 1–3 business days, though some users report delays. 💵 Minimum Amount $1 Minimum withdrawal depends on banking method; usually standard bank transfer limits apply. 💳 Fees Generally no deposit fees charged by the broker. Withdrawal fees may apply, especially for international transfers.

Leverage

Leverage is a handy tool that can be used to increase the chance of gains and profit by allowing traders to open positions much larger than their initial deposits.

TFI Markets provides traders with leverage of 1:100, which is relatively low compared to what other brokers, who are also regulated and authorized by CySEC, offer their traders.

Traders need to heed caution when applying leverage to financial instruments to increase potential gains, as it may expose traders to substantial risks that may lead to losses that can exceed the trader’s initial deposit.

🥇 TFI Markets 🥇Directa Simpa 🥇 DIF Broker 💳 Minimum Deposit $1 Not Indicated EUR 2000 ⤴ Maximum Leverage Not Indicated Not Indicated 1:30 🎉 Reward Programs Yes Yes None 💻 MetaTrader 4 Platform Yes None None 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Click Here 👉 Click Here

Research

TFI Markets presents itself as an established international currency‑services provider with around 25 years of history, specialising in currency payments, conversions, and risk‑management solutions for corporate clients.

Their services include offering multi‑currency IBAN accounts, real‑time foreign‑exchange rates, SWIFT/SEPA transfers, same‑day value payments (often with minimal or zero fees), and the ability to lock in exchange rates for up to a year via forward contracts, helping businesses mitigate currency volatility.

The firm highlights competitive pricing, a secure online platform for managing funds, and personalised support via dedicated account managers, all aimed at simplifying international transactions compared to traditional banking.

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TFI Markets Awards

TFI Markets highlights that it sponsors and participates in high-profile industry awards and ceremonies, such as the Invest Cyprus International Investment Awards and the CFA Society Cyprus “CFA Charter Award Ceremony.”

Through these award events, TFI Markets aligns itself with reputable financial-sector peers, signaling both credibility and engagement in the broader investment community.

These recognitions serve as public affirmations of TFI’s standing, contributing to its reputation as a trusted, long-standing currency and payment solutions provider with decades of experience and a track record that includes sizeable transaction volume and international reach.

Customer Reviews

⭐ Aristos Panteli, Senior Account Manager Aristos Panteli is a highly skilled Senior Account Manager known for his professionalism and deep understanding of client needs. ⭐ Great Assistance from Aristos Panteli Clients consistently report receiving excellent support from Aristos Panteli, highlighting his prompt responses and effective solutions. ⭐ Experience with Many Different Professionals Having worked with many different professionals in the industry, Aristos Panteli stands out for his reliability, expertise, and dedication to client satisfaction.

Conclusion Overall, TFI Markets is a reputable, reliable broker that is well-regulated, but the trading conditions, when compared to similar offers from other currency specialists, have low fees on conversion and withdrawals. TFI Markets’ spreads are wider than most other brokers, in addition to offering lower leverage, only one account option, and limited tradable financial instruments. In addition, there is a limited supported payment method through which deposits and withdrawals can be made, and although deposit fees are not charged, withdrawal fees are quite high.

Disclaimer

TFI Markets warns traders that CFDs are complex instruments that are accompanied by substantial risks, which may lead to the incurrence of losses that can exceed the trader’s initial deposit. Traders are advised to evaluate their exposure to risk along with their willingness to be exposed to risk, as the risks presented in trading leveraged financial instruments may not be suitable for all traders. When trading with TFI Markets, 58% of retail investor accounts see substantial losses of their initial deposit when trading with this broker. In addition, traders need to evaluate their trading objectives along with ensuring that they have adequate risk management protocols in place and that they make use of risk management tools provided by brokers to mitigate their risks and chances of loss.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What services does TFI Markets offer?

TFI Markets provides multi-currency business accounts with IBANs, currency conversions, international payments via SWIFT/SEPA, and currency risk‑management solutions — ideal for companies needing to handle multiple currencies, cross‑border payments, and FX exposure.

Who can open an account with TFI Markets?

Eligible entities include private limited companies (LTD), public limited partnerships (PLC), limited liability partnerships (LLP), registered partnerships, sole traders/freelancers with a registered trade name, funds (e.g., VC, UCITS), SPVs, trust accounts, cooperatives, and law firm trust accounts.

Can I hold and pay in multiple currencies?

Yes — TFI offers a “Multicurrency IBAN Account,” letting clients receive and send payments in different currencies, centralise cash management, and reduce costs associated with maintaining multiple separate bank accounts.

How do I lock in an exchange rate for payment?

In TFI’s online portal, you can lock the live exchange rate at any time; you then pay or send funds the next working day, giving flexibility without needing funds in advance at the exact moment of locking the rate.

Are there hidden fees or high conversion spreads?

TFI offers competitive currency conversion rates, transparent pricing, and no hidden fees. Certain transactions, like manual processing or non‑standard transfers, may carry additional charges, but overall, the pricing is designed to be clear and predictable.

How safe are my funds with TFI Markets?

Client funds are kept in segregated accounts separate from company operating funds. TFI is licensed by the Central Bank of Cyprus and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), ensuring regulatory oversight and protection of client funds.

Does TFI accept all types of industries or clients?

No — TFI does not support clients whose activities involve sanctioned persons or entities, unregulated online betting or casinos, cryptocurrency firms, arms dealing, shell banks or companies, or services requiring unlicensed financial or insurance operations.

What payment methods does TFI support?

TFI accepts bank wire transfers through SWIFT or SEPA for deposits and payments. They do not accept credit or debit card payments or cryptocurrencies.

Can I send and receive money from third parties?

Yes — you can receive funds from clients or approved counterparties. For third‑party payments, relevant invoices must be provided, and intermediary bank charges may apply.

Does TFI Markets offer currency risk‑management tools?

Yes — TFI provides risk mitigation solutions, helping clients manage foreign‑exchange exposure through forward contracts, hedging tools, and currency planning to safeguard profit margins against currency fluctuations.