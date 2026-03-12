Standard Bank announced that all resolutions at its 2026 annual general meeting held on 8 June 2026 were approved by shareholders. Key resolutions included the re-election of directors, appointment of auditors, and approval of share issuance and fees, with most receiving over 89% support. Shareholders also approved non-binding remuneration policies and the authority to acquire shares. Additionally, Jacko Maree, Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi, Nomgando Matyumza, and Lwazi Bam retired or resigned as directors.

In the five months to 31 May 2026 (5M26 or current period), despite the uncertain global and regional operating environment, Standard Bank Group recorded a resilient performance. The group continued to benefit from its scale and diversification. In 5M26, compared to the five months to 31 May 2025 (5M25), earnings growth was underpinned by ongoing franchise momentum which drove balance sheet and revenue growth and a disciplined approach to costs and credit risk. 2026 outlook The uncertainty brought about by the Middle East conflict, and the subsequent inflation and related monetary policy actions, has temporarily weighed on our clients' confidence to transact, invest, and borrow. Should the recent positive developments hold, we would expect confidence and momentum to return in the second half of the year. At this stage, the group's guidance for the year ended 31 December 2026, as provided in March 2026, remains unchanged. This will be reviewed as part of the interim results process. An update will be provided when the group reports its financial results for the six months to 30 June 2026, on 13 August 2026. Investor call Standard Bank Group will host an investor call at 17h00 (South Africa time) on 22 June 2026. To register for the call, please use the link below: Standard Bank Group Pre-Close Call - June 2026

Total net income increased by 4% to R99.0 billion (R94.8 billion) and net income before non-trading and capital related items went up by 8% to R41.5 billion (R38.3 billion). Profit for the period attributable to ordinary shareholders came in 10% higher at R26.2 billion (R23.8 billion). Additionally, headline earnings per share was up 10% to 1 610 cents per share (1 458 cents per share). Declaration of interim dividends Shareholders of Standard Bank Group Ltd. (the company) were advised of the following dividend declarations out of income reserves in respect of ordinary shares and preference shares. Ordinary shares Ordinary shareholders are advised that the board has resolved to declare an interim gross cash dividend No. 113 of 902.00 cents per ordinary share (the cash dividend) to ordinary shareholders recorded in the register of the company at the close of business on Friday, 11 September 2026. Preference shares Preference shareholders are advised that the board has resolved to declare the following interim dividends: *6.5% first cumulative preference shares (first preference shares) dividend No. 114 of 3.25 cents (gross) per first preference share, payable on Monday, 7 September 2026. *Non-redeemable, non-cumulative, non-participating preference shares (second preference shares) dividend No. 44 of 393.12192 cents (gross) per second preference share, payable on Monday, 7 September 2026. Company prospects Macroeconomic outlook As at July 2026, the IMF expects global real GDP growth of 3.0% in 2026 and 3.4% in 2027. Tailwinds from technology investment and accommodative macroeconomic conditions are expected to partially offset the effects of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, higher and more volatile energy and food prices, and increasing trade fragmentation. Global headline inflation is projected to rise from 4.1% in 2025 to 4.7% in 2026, as energy and food price shocks feed through the global economy, before moderating to 3.9% in 2027. In sub-Saharan Africa, economic growth is expected to remain resilient at approximately 4.3% in 2026 and improve to 4.5% in 2027. This outlook is supported by ongoing macroeconomic stabilisation and reform efforts in key markets, including Angola, Ghana, Nigeria and Zambia, alongside strengthening policy frameworks and favourable terms of trade in commodity-exporting countries. While elevated energy and food costs remain a challenge, inflationary pressures are expected to gradually ease over time. In South Africa, average inflation is forecast at 4.3% in 2026 and to decline to 3.3% in 2027. Interest rates are expected to decline by a cumulative 100 basis points by the end of 2027 (Nov-26: 25 basis points, 2027: 75 basis points). Real GDP growth is projected at 1.3% in 2026, improving to 1.7% in 2027 (Standard Bank Research). Group 2026 guidance unchanged Against this backdrop, the group’s diversified and well-positioned franchise is expected to benefit from resilient macroeconomic conditions and increased economic activity across its markets. These developments should support continued balance sheet growth, higher client activity and sustained earnings momentum, notwithstanding ongoing geopolitical risks, elevated energy and food prices and increasing trade fragmentation. For the 12 months to 31 December 2026, our guidance remains unchanged. We expect: *Banking revenue growth of mid-to-high single digits, supported by continued business momentum across our franchise; *Cost-to-income ratio to decline slightly as we apply our ?save to invest’ approach to fund targeted strategic investments; *Credit loss ratio slightly higher than FY25 but remain within the lower half of the through-the-cycle target range of 70 to 100 basis points; and *ROE to be higher than in the prior year. Group 2028 targets We remain confident that the group’s diversified portfolio will remain resilient and continue to grow, supported by disciplined execution and risk management. We remain committed to delivering our 2028 targets, as outlined at our Capital Markets Day in March 2026, and will continue to allocate capital and resources in line with these strategic priorities. The group’s key 2026-2028 financial targets are: *Headline earnings per share compound annual growth of 8% to 12%. *ROE within the target range of 18% to 22%. We remain guided by our purpose: Africa is our home, we drive her growth. The structural opportunities across the continent remain significant and continue to underpin our confidence in the long-term growth prospects of our franchise. These include Africa's rapid economic growth, substantial infrastructure needs, growing and diversified trade and capital flows, and an evolving financial services landscape with significant room for deeper financial inclusion. At the same time, we remain mindful of an increasingly competitive landscape, evolving regulatory requirements and the accelerating impact of artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies on financial services.

Shareholders were advised of the following changes to directors' responsibilities, as approved by the Standard Bank Group Ltd. Board, with effect from 12 August 2026: -Trix Kennealy has been appointed as a member of the Group Model Approval Committee; and -Heather Berrange has been appointed as a member of the Group Social, Ethics and Sustainability Committee.

Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Standard Bank Group Ltd. price forecast leans cautious but constructive, with charts and the live graph pointing to steady growth rather than a sharp swing. At a price today in rands of R0.62, the buy or sell debate stays tightly linked to dividend appeal, payout consistency, and the valuation gap between preference shares and ordinary equity. Traders watching the share code SBKP on the jse can compare data costs against online trading options and decide how to buy for sale opportunities through a funded trading account. The current prediction is measured, not aggressive, with the market still pricing in modest growth potential and controlled downside.

Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00 Share Name & Ticker Standard Bank Group Ltd. (SBKP) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Financials / Banking Current Price 0.62 Market Capitalization 4.96m P/E Ratio – Dividend Yield 10.48 Trading Volume (Live Data) Recent Price Change 0

Standard Bank Group Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 0.62, unchanged from the previous close Market Cap 4.96m, indicating a small market presence P/E Ratio –, suggesting valuation cannot be confirmed from earnings data here Dividend Yield 10.48, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, based on the flat recent price change and unchanged live reading

Standard Bank Group Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish bias is limited at current levels because the share is flat at 0.62 and the live change is 0. Without a recent volume read or earnings multiple, momentum confirmation is weak. A firmer close above the current price would be needed to justify a short-term breakout view.

Bearish pressure would likely come from a lack of liquidity or weakening banking-sector sentiment on the JSE. For now, the chart setup looks neutral, with dividend support offering some cushion, but not enough to argue for a strong directional move without new data.

FAQ on Standard Bank Group Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Standard Bank Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: Standard Bank Group Ltd. shares represent ownership in a JSE-listed financial company. The current price per share is 0.62, market cap is 4.96m, and the live dividend yield is 10.48, with no P/E ratio supplied in the data.

Q2: How can I buy Standard Bank Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: To purchase Standard Bank Group Ltd. shares, use a JSE trading account with a licensed broker or platform. The ticker is SBKP, the price per share is 0.62, and the live data shows no recent price change, which may help timing.

Q3: What affects the price of Standard Bank Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by JSE trading activity, banking-sector sentiment, and investor demand around the 0.62 level. The live data also shows a 4.96m market cap, no P/E reading, and a 0 recent change, which limits momentum clues.

Q4: Does Standard Bank Group Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 10.48, which suggests income potential for shareholders. With the price at 0.62 and market cap at 4.96m, the dividend remains one of the clearest data points available today.

Q5: How can I track my Standard Bank Group Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track SBKP through your trading account and monitor the JSE quote, current price of 0.62, and dividend yield of 10.48. Since the live volume is blank and the recent price change is 0, updates should be checked regularly.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Standard Bank Group Ltd. share price?

Answer: The price today is shaped mainly by JSE market sentiment, banking-sector demand, and the lack of a current P/E ratio. With the share at 0.62, market cap at 4.96m, and change at 0, trading signals remain muted.

Q7: Is Standard Bank Group Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on the live data, the share may appeal to income-focused investors because the dividend yield is 10.48. However, the flat price at 0.62, missing P/E figure, and blank trading volume mean a buy decision needs careful review.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Standard Bank Group Ltd. shares today?

Answer: The current data does not point to a strong urgency to buy today. Price is unchanged at 0.62, the market cap is 4.96m, and the recent price change is 0, so any purchase should follow your trading plan.

Q9: How much does one Standard Bank Group Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Standard Bank Group Ltd. share costs 0.62 today. That price per share sits alongside a 4.96m market cap and a dividend yield of 10.48, while the P/E ratio remains unavailable in the live dataset.

Q10: How to sell Standard Bank Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell SBKP shares, place a sell order through your broker or trading platform at the current market price of 0.62 or your chosen limit. The live data shows no price change and no trading volume figure.

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Standard Bank Group Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Standard Bank Group Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.