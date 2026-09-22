Overall, Mirae Asset Sharekhan is a trustworthy and low-risk broker with a high overall rating of 8 out of 10. Mirae Asset Sharekhan is authorized and regulated by CDSL and offers leverage that can now increase your exposure up to 10 times the available margin and maximize your returns.

?️ Regulated and trusted by the SEBI. ?️ 1210 new traders chose this broker in the last 90 days. ?️ Available for South African Traders. ??

Mirae Asset Sharekhan Spider Chart

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Pros and Cons

✔️ Pros ❌ Cons Low Trading Fees Only have access to Indian markets Excellent Mobile Trading Platform Can only use bank transfer Reliable Customer Service

Overview

Mirae Asset Sharekhan is a leading full-service stockbroker in India, offering a wide range of trading and investment solutions, including equities, derivatives, mutual funds, IPOs, and portfolio management services.

Founded in 1995 and later acquired by Mirae Asset Financial Group, the platform combines global expertise with local market knowledge.

It provides advanced trading platforms, in-depth research, and personalized advisory services, catering to both beginner and experienced investors.

With millions of clients and a strong presence across India, Mirae Asset Sharekhan is widely recognized for its reliability, comprehensive services, and long-standing experience in the financial markets.

Mirae Asset Sharekhan Safety and Security

Mirae Asset Sharekhan places strong emphasis on safety and security, operating under strict regulatory oversight from the Securities and Exchange Board of India and the Reserve Bank of India.

Client funds and securities are held with recognized depositories such as National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services Limited, ensuring proper segregation and protection of assets.

The platform also implements robust security measures, including two-factor authentication (2FA), encrypted transactions, and real-time alerts for account activity.

Registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Is Mirae Asset Sharekhan safe for investors?

Yes, Mirae Asset Sharekhan is considered safe as it operates under strict regulations set by the Securities and Exchange Board of India. It also uses secure systems, encryption, and segregated accounts to protect client funds and sensitive personal information.

How does Sharekhan protect user accounts?

Sharekhan protects user accounts through advanced security features such as two-factor authentication (2FA), encrypted transactions, and real-time alerts. These measures help prevent unauthorized access and ensure that all trading and financial activities remain secure and monitored.

Mirae Asset Sharekhan at a Glance

🔎 Broker's Name Sharekhan 📍 Headquartered Mumbai, India 📅 Year Founded 2000 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities Securities and Exchange Board of India, CDSL, BSE, NSE, and MCX. 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade US ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) No 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes 📊 Managed Accounts Yes 📈 Maximum Leverage You can now increase your exposure up to 10 times of the available margin and maximise your returns. 💰 Minimum Deposit Sharekhan charges a one-time fee for trading account for example an account opening fee of INR 750 for its classic account and INR 1,000 for its Trade Tiger account. 💳 Deposit Options You can only use bank transfers 💳 Withdrawal Options You can only use bank transfers 💻 Platform Types TradeTiger, Sharekhan Web based Trading Platform, Sharekhan Mobile App based Trading Platform 📱 OS Compatibility Desktop and mobile 📈 Tradable assets offered Stock, ETF, Forex, Fund, Options, Futures 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English, Hindi 👥 Customer Support Languages English, Hindi 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/5 🚀 Open an Account 👉 Click Here

Mirae Asset Sharekhan Customer Reviews

Mirae Asset Sharekhan has received mixed but generally positive customer reviews, with many users highlighting its reliability, strong research support, and comprehensive investment services.

Customers often appreciate the platform’s user-friendly experience, wide range of products, and helpful advisory services, contributing to solid overall ratings of around 4.0–4.3 out of 5 in broker reviews.

At the same time, some users have pointed out drawbacks such as higher brokerage fees compared to discount brokers and occasional concerns about platform experience or communication frequency.

Public ratings can vary by location and platform, ranging from around 3.5 to above 4.5, indicating a mix of positive experiences and some dissatisfaction.

Customers Ratings

Mirae Asset Sharekhan Accounts

A forex account at Sharekhan is a trading account that you will hold, and that will work similarly to your bank account, but with the difference that it is primarily issued with the purpose of trading in currencies.

Forex Islamic accounts are also known as swap-free accounts, as they imply no swap or rollover interest on overnight positions, which is against the Islamic faith.

Often, the number and type of accounts that a trader can open with a broker company differ depending on the country in which it operates and the regulatory authorities under whose jurisdiction it falls.

Sharekhan offers the following types of accounts:

Demat Account

A Demat account with Mirae Asset Sharekhan allows investors to hold shares and securities in a digital format, eliminating the need for physical certificates.

It provides a seamless, paperless, and secure way to manage investments such as stocks, bonds, ETFs, and mutual funds.

The account is easy to open online, typically within minutes, and ensures safe storage while enabling quick access to your portfolio anytime through trading platforms.

Trading Account

The trading account acts as the gateway to buying and selling financial instruments on the stock market.

With Mirae Asset Sharekhan, users can trade in equities, derivatives, commodities, and currencies using advanced platforms like TradeTiger and the mobile app.

This account is directly linked to the Demat account, ensuring smooth execution of trades and efficient settlement of transactions.

NRI Account

Mirae Asset Sharekhan also offers specialized accounts for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), allowing them to invest in Indian markets.

These accounts include NRE/NRO Demat accounts and Portfolio Investment Scheme (PIS) options, enabling seamless fund transfers and compliance with Indian regulations.

This makes it easier for global investors to participate in India’s growing financial markets.

Portfolio Management Services (PMS)

For high-net-worth individuals and investors seeking professional management, Mirae Asset Sharekhan provides Portfolio Management Services.

These accounts offer personalized investment strategies managed by experts, focusing on long-term wealth creation.

PMS clients benefit from research-backed decisions, diversified portfolios, and tailored financial planning aligned with their risk appetite and goals.

Investment / Advisory Accounts

Mirae Asset Sharekhan offers investment-focused accounts supported by in-depth research, advisory services, and tools designed for long-term wealth building.

These accounts provide access to mutual funds, IPOs, bonds, and curated investment strategies, helping both beginners and experienced investors make informed decisions with expert guidance.

Premium / Wealth Accounts (Sharekhan One / Orange Club)

For ultra-high-net-worth individuals and corporate clients, Mirae Asset Sharekhan offers premium account solutions like Sharekhan One or Orange Club.

These accounts provide exclusive benefits such as dedicated relationship managers, customized investment strategies, priority support, and access to premium research and wealth management services tailored to large portfolios

What types of accounts does Sharekhan offer?

Mirae Asset Sharekhan offers multiple account types, including Demat, trading, NRI, and portfolio management accounts. These options cater to different investor needs, from basic stock trading to professional portfolio management and long-term wealth-building strategies.

Do I need both a Demat and a trading account?

Yes, both accounts are required to trade in the stock market. The trading account is used to buy and sell securities, while the Demat account securely holds your shares and investments in electronic format.

How to open a Mirae Asset Sharekhan account step by step

Opening a demo account with Sharekhan is a relatively simple process, which will consist of the following steps:

Step 1 – Open Your Account

Visit the Sharekhan website, click on “Open an Account” in the right-hand corner of the website

Step 2 – Fill out the form

Similar to a bank, to register a forex trading account with Sharekhan for the first time, you will be required to go through a basic “know your customer” process, which will allow Sharekhan to ascertain that your submitted details and ensure the safety of your funds and account details.

How can I open a Sharekhan account online?

You can open a Sharekhan account online by visiting the official website, completing the registration form, submitting KYC documents, and verifying your identity. The process is simple, digital, and usually completed within a short time after approval.

What documents are required to open an account?

To open an account, you need identity proof (such as an ID card or a passport), address proof, a PAN card, and bank details. These documents are required for KYC verification to comply with regulatory requirements and ensure account security.

Mirae Asset Sharekhan Fees

Mirae Asset Sharekhan offers a transparent and structured fee model designed for both beginners and active traders.

The platform provides zero account opening charges and free fund transfers, with no hidden fees for basic services such as research access and account updates.

Brokerage fees vary depending on the trading segment, with equity delivery trades typically charged at around 0.30% of the transaction value, while intraday trades are significantly lower at approximately 0.02% per trade.

For derivatives, users can expect fixed or percentage-based charges, such as ₹39 per lot for equity options and around 0.02% for futures trading.

In addition to brokerage, traders should also consider standard regulatory costs such as Securities Transaction Tax (STT), GST, exchange transaction fees, and stamp duty, which apply across all Indian brokers.

While the first year of Demat account maintenance may be free, annual maintenance charges may apply thereafter, typically ranging between ₹300 and ₹800, depending on account activity.

Overall, Mirae Asset Sharekhan’s pricing is competitive for a full-service broker, offering value through research, advisory services, and platform features rather than focusing solely on ultra-low brokerage.

What fees does Sharekhan charge traders?

Sharekhan charges brokerage fees depending on the trading segment, along with standard regulatory charges like GST, STT, and exchange fees. While not the cheapest broker, it offers value through research, advisory services, and advanced trading tools.

Are there any hidden charges on Sharekhan?

No, Sharekhan follows a transparent fee structure. However, users should be aware of additional regulatory charges and possible annual maintenance fees for Demat accounts, which are standard across most full-service brokers in India.

Mirae Asset Sharekhan Trading platforms

Mirae Asset Sharekhan offers a comprehensive suite of trading platforms designed to cater to different types of investors, from beginners to professional traders.

Its flagship desktop platform, TradeTiger, is a powerful terminal equipped with advanced charting tools, live market data, stock scanners, and options analytics, making it ideal for active and experienced traders.

For users who prefer mobility, the Mirae Asset Sharekhan mobile app provides an all-in-one trading experience with real-time market tracking, investment tools, and access to stocks, mutual funds, IPOs, and derivatives.

The app is designed to be user-friendly while still offering advanced features such as option chain analysis and research insights.

In addition, the web-based platform allows users to trade directly from their browser without downloading software, offering essential tools like order placement, portfolio tracking, and market updates.

Across all platforms, Sharekhan integrates in-depth research, technical analysis tools, and real-time data to support informed decision-making, making it a well-rounded solution for both trading and long-term investing.

What platforms does Sharekhan provide for trading?

Sharekhan offers multiple platforms, including TradeTiger desktop, a mobile trading app, and a web-based platform. These platforms provide real-time data, advanced charting tools, and research features for efficient trading and portfolio management.

Is Sharekhan suitable for mobile trading?

Yes, Sharekhan’s mobile app is designed for convenience and functionality. It allows users to trade, track markets, analyze charts, and manage investments on the go, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.

Mirae Asset Sharekhan Market instruments

The most popular market instruments available from most brokers for trading include:

Equities (Stocks)

Mirae Asset Sharekhan provides access to a wide range of equity investments listed on major Indian exchanges such as NSE and BSE.

Investors can buy and sell shares for both short-term trading and long-term wealth creation.

The platform supports delivery and intraday trading, backed by strong research, stock recommendations, and real-time market insights, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.

Derivatives (Futures & Options)

Sharekhan offers trading in derivatives, including futures and options (F&O), allowing traders to speculate on price movements or hedge existing positions.

The platform provides advanced tools such as option chain analysis, margin calculators, and strategy builders, helping users manage risk and optimize trading strategies in a highly dynamic market environment.

Commodities

Through its MCX integration, Mirae Asset Sharekhan enables trading in commodity derivatives such as gold, silver, crude oil, and base metals.

This allows investors to diversify their portfolios beyond traditional assets and hedge against inflation or market volatility, while benefiting from real-time price tracking and expert research.

Currency Trading

Sharekhan supports trading in currency derivatives, including major forex pairs like USD/INR, EUR/INR, GBP/INR, and JPY/INR.

This segment is ideal for traders looking to benefit from exchange rate fluctuations or hedge international exposure, with tools that provide live data and technical analysis.

Mutual Funds

Investors can access a broad selection of mutual funds across equity, debt, and hybrid categories directly through Sharekhan.

The platform offers research-backed fund recommendations, SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) options, and portfolio tracking tools, making it easier to build diversified, long-term investment strategies.

Initial Public Offerings (IPOs)

Mirae Asset Sharekhan allows users to participate in IPOs, giving them the opportunity to invest in companies before they are publicly listed.

The platform simplifies the application process and provides detailed research reports and analysis to help investors make informed decisions.

What assets can I trade on Sharekhan?

Sharekhan offers a wide range of assets, including equities, derivatives, commodities, currencies, mutual funds, ETFs, bonds, and IPOs. This allows investors to diversify their portfolios and access multiple financial markets from one platform.

Can beginners invest in mutual funds on Sharekhan?

Yes, beginners can easily invest in mutual funds through Sharekhan. The platform provides research tools, SIP options, and expert recommendations, making it easier for new investors to build diversified portfolios and start long-term investing.

Mirae Asset Sharekhan Deposit and withdrawal

Mirae Asset Sharekhan offers a simple and secure deposit and withdrawal system primarily based on bank transfers.

Users can fund their trading accounts through methods such as NEFT, RTGS, and net banking by linking their bank account to the platform, with deposits typically credited within a few hours after bank confirmation.

Withdrawals are equally straightforward and are processed directly back to the user’s registered bank account using NEFT or RTGS.

Requests placed within specific cut-off times are often processed on the same day, either by afternoon or evening, depending on when the request is submitted.

In most cases, Mirae Asset Sharekhan does not charge fees for deposits or standard withdrawals, making it a cost-effective option for investors.

Funds are usually received within one working day, although this may vary depending on bank processing times.

Overall, the platform’s deposit and withdrawal process is reliable, fast, and transparent, but it is important to note that it is limited to bank-based transactions rather than supporting cards or e-wallets.

How do I deposit funds into Sharekhan?

You can deposit funds using net banking, NEFT, RTGS, or UPI. Once the transaction is completed, funds are usually credited within a few hours or the same day, depending on the bank's processing time.

How long do withdrawals take on Sharekhan?

Withdrawals are typically processed within the same day or up to one working day. The funds are transferred directly to your registered bank account, ensuring a secure and reliable payout process for users.

Education

Mirae Asset Sharekhan offers a comprehensive education ecosystem designed to support traders and investors at all experience levels.

Through its training initiatives, webinars, and structured courses, users can learn the fundamentals of stock markets, technical analysis, derivatives trading, and portfolio management.

The platform also provides access to research reports, market insights, and expert-led sessions to help users make informed investment decisions.

In addition, Sharekhan conducts both online and offline workshops, along with advanced programs for traders seeking deeper market knowledge.

Overall, its education offering is well-suited for beginners looking to build a foundation as well as experienced traders aiming to refine their strategies.

Research

To be able to trade with confidence, traders should do as much research as possible about this kind of speculative trading before commencing, but also preceding every daring deal to ensure that they don’t lose money unnecessarily and trade as profitably as possible. With Sharekhan, traders get clear recommendations, can access fundamental data, and use a good interactive chart, especially on their own platforms.

Awards

Being an award-winning company instills extra confidence in traders.

Sharekhan can show several awards accumulated during its years in business, including the following:

Mirae Asset Sharekhan vs Etoro vs XM – Comparison Table

🔎 Broker 🥇Sharekhan 🥈 eToro 🥉 XM 💰 Minimum Deposit Sharekhan charges a one-time fee for trading account for example an account opening fee of INR 750 for its classic account and INR 1,000 for its Trade Tiger account. $1000 USD $5 USD 📝 Sign-Up Bonus ☑️ Yes ☑️ Yes ☑️ Yes ➕ Max. Leverage You can now increase your exposure up to 10 times of the available margin and maximise your returns. 1:400 1:888 💵 Currency Pairs – 47 57 🚀 Open an Account 👉 Click Here 👉 Click Here 👉 Click Here

Customer Support

Potential traders need to make sure the broker company they choose will offer sufficient support whenever they need it.

In the case of Sharekhan, customers can reach the support team via live chat, telephone, and email.

Customer Reviews

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (5/5) Excellent customer service, quick response, and professional resolution by staff (Mr. Jafar & team) ⭐⭐☆☆☆ (2/5) Mixed experience – good platform, but negative experience with expensive premium courses and aggressive sales tactics. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ (4/5) Positive investment experience with good returns and helpful guidance

Conclusion Mirae Asset Sharekhan stands out as a well-established and fully regulated full-service broker that offers a comprehensive range of investment products, advanced trading platforms, and strong research support. It is particularly suited for investors who value guidance, portfolio management, and long-term wealth creation rather than just low-cost trading. While its brokerage fees may be higher compared to discount brokers, and some users report mixed experiences with certain services, the platform’s reliability, security, and extensive market access make it a solid choice. Overall, Mirae Asset Sharekhan is a dependable option for both beginner and experienced investors seeking a balanced and professional trading environment.

Disclaimer

Sharekhan warns potential customers that Forex and CFDs trading always carries a high risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade with Sharekhan, potential traders are advised to carefully consider their investment objectives, financial situation, needs, and level of experience before investing money they cannot afford to lose. Sharekhan warns that margin trading involves the potential for profit as well as the risk of loss, and those movements in the price of foreign exchange and commodities are very unpredictable, hence Sharekhan cannot guarantee a maximum loss that a trader may suffer, according to research in South Africa.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Mirae Asset Sharekhan?

Mirae Asset Sharekhan is a full-service stockbroker in India offering trading and investment services across equities, derivatives, mutual funds, and more. It provides research, advisory, and advanced platforms designed to support both beginner and experienced investors in financial markets.

Is Mirae Asset Sharekhan regulated?

Yes, Mirae Asset Sharekhan is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India and complies with strict financial regulations. It also operates under guidelines from exchanges and depositories, ensuring investor protection, transparency, and secure handling of client funds and securities.

What account types does Sharekhan offer?

Sharekhan offers Demat and trading accounts, NRI accounts, portfolio management services, and advisory-based investment accounts. These options cater to different investor needs, from basic trading to professional portfolio management and long-term wealth creation strategies.

What can I trade on Sharekhan?

Users can trade equities, derivatives, commodities, and currencies, while also investing in mutual funds, IPOs, ETFs, and bonds. This wide range of instruments allows investors to diversify portfolios and access multiple financial markets from a single platform.

What are Sharekhan’s trading platforms?

Sharekhan provides multiple platforms, including TradeTiger (desktop), a mobile trading app, and a web-based platform. These platforms offer real-time data, advanced charting tools, research insights, and user-friendly interfaces for efficient trading and portfolio management.

How do I deposit and withdraw funds?

Deposits and withdrawals are done through bank transfers such as NEFT, RTGS, and net banking. Funds are usually processed within the same day or one working day, depending on timing and bank processing speeds.

What fees does Sharekhan charge?

Sharekhan charges brokerage fees based on the trading segment, along with standard regulatory charges like GST and transaction fees. While not the cheapest, it offers value through research, advisory services, and a full-service investment experience.

Is Mirae Asset Sharekhan safe to use?

Yes, Sharekhan is considered safe due to regulatory oversight by the Securities and Exchange Board of India and secure systems. Client assets are held with registered depositories, and security features like 2FA and encryption protect user accounts.

Does Sharekhan offer customer support?

Yes, Sharekhan provides customer support through phone, email, and branch offices across India. It also offers dedicated relationship managers for premium clients, ensuring assistance with trading, investments, and account-related queries when needed.

Is Sharekhan suitable for beginners?

Yes, Sharekhan is suitable for beginners due to its educational resources, research reports, and advisory support. However, its fee structure may be higher than that of discount brokers, so new investors should consider their budget and trading frequency before choosing.